British teenager wins brilliant 400m in PB of 51.50 as the greatest junior 200m race in history sees two men inside 20 seconds on day four at the World U20 Champs in Colombia

European under-20 runner-up Yemi Mary John went one better in Cali as she completed a stunning championships as she won the 400m gold in 51.50, her third PB of the week after qualifying round PBs of 52.42 and 51.72 having started the championships with a 52.98 PB.

Damaris Mutunga (51.71 Kenyan under-20 record) and Indian Rupal (PB 51.85) took the other medals. The Kenyan had improved even more than John as she entered the championships with a 53.71 PB for a whole two seconds advancement.

John, who was only ranked 11th going into the event, had brought her own tiara to wear in photographs and said: “My heart’s racing. I’m so happy. I’m so ecstatic and so happy to be here and happy to come on top. PB after PB. I couldn’t be any happier with that. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Her time was technically the fastest by a UK athlete in the under-20 age group. Former Commonwealth champion Donna Hartley is the next best with 51.77 but it’s worth noting that Linsey Macdonald ran 51.16 while an under-17 athlete in 1980, the year she made the Olympic 400m final in Moscow as a 16 year-old.

There was a shock in the men’s 200m which was surely one of the greatest junior races in history over any distance.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who had set a world junior record in winning the 100m before running 19.99 in his 200m heat, was involved in a remarkable race against Israeli Blessing Afrifah and the two shared the championships record of 19.96. However it was the 18-year-old Israeli who got the verdict as European and Africa junior records were set as Tebogo possibly paid for four fast days of sprinting in a row.

Afrifah won Israel’s first ever track gold at this championships as Calab Law was almost five metres back in third in 20.48.

Britain’s Jeriel Quainoo finished seventh in 20.73.

The British women’s 4x100m team of Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, Alyson Bell, Joy Eze and Faith Akinbileje broke the British record with a time of 43.78 which put them third fastest behind Jamaica, who fielded the Clayton twins (43.28) and USA (43.66).

Unusually both Switzerland and Czech Republic clocked 44.94 and their time was identical to the thousandth of a second and they were the equal eighth fastest team and there had to be a draw from a bag to decide the final qualifier and the Swiss proved the lucky nation.

Britain’s men failed to finish their heat, though, as Japan (39.12) and Jamaica (39.24) were quickest as 39.85 made the final.

In the heptathlon Saga Vanninen easily retained her title from 2021 with 6084 points with last day marks of 6.24m long jump, 46.21m in the javelin and 2:28.91 in the 800m.

Germany’s Serina Riedel (5874) and Sandrina Sprengel (5845) took the other medals.

Ella Rush finished sixth with 5591 points, winning the 800m in 2:19.43 to move up three places and add to her second day marks of 5.93m in the long jump and 34.61m in the javelin.

American Hana Moll won the women’s pole vault with a 4.35m clearance as Germany again took the other medals through 4.30m jumps from Chiara Sistermann or Janne Ohrt.

British team captain Sophie Ashurst was sixth with a 4.10m leap while Gemma Tutton also cleared that height but ended up tenth equal but had the consolation of equalling her PB.

USA also won the 400m hurdles as Akala Garrett won easily in a world under-20 lead of 56.16.

Sweden’s Hanna Karlsson (56.71) and Michaela Rose (56.86) set PBs in winning the other medals.

Faith Cherotich of Kenya won the steeplechase by 14 seconds in 9:16.14 as Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew (9:30.41) and Meseret Yeshaneh (9:42.02) completed the podium.

South Africa won 400m gold in a 45.28 PB for Lythe Pillay, who had been fourth in this race in 2021, from USA’s Steven McElroy (45.65) and Bahrain’s Yusuf Ali Abbas (45.80) as Delano Kennedy, who ran 45.49 in his semi-final was disqualified.

Europe dominated the hammer as Greece’s Ioannis Korakidis won easily with a world under-20 lead of 79.11m.

However he was only lying fourth until his big throw in the fifth round and worryingly for him that was originally adjudged a foul but that decision was over-turned.

It was close for second though as Finland’s Max Lampinen (76.33m) edged Cypriot Iosif Kesidis (76.32m).

Europe also swept the men’s pole vault medals. France’s Anthony Ammirati had a perfect record up to 5.65m but after a single failure at 5.70m, he then cleared a world under-20 lead and PB of 5.75m at his first attempt to take the gold.

It was a French under-20 record and made up for 2021 when he failed his opening height.

Juho Alasaari equalled the Finnish under-20 record with 5.60m to take his second successive silver while Poland’s Michal Gawenda set a 5.45m PB to take bronze.

Kayshawn Strachan of the Bahamas headed javelin qualification with 76.87m.

Britain’s Michael Allison qualified for the final with a 69.60m throw though Benjamin East (64.05m) missed out as 68.88m made the final.

Jamaica’s Alexis James (13.04) and Kerrica Hill (13.30) were the quickest 100m hurdles qualifiers for the semi-finals as Britain’s Mia McIntosh qualified ninth quickest with 13.51 for second in her heat.

Marli Jessop will also advance after a 13.60 as a 13.90 advanced.

Jamaica also topped the men’s triple jump qualifiers as Jaydon Hibbert proved a class apart with a 16.37m leap.

Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma was the quickest in the 800m heats with 1:48.39 as Britons Ethan Hussey (first in his heat in 1:50.28) and Sam Reardon (second in a different heat in 1:50.87) also qualified for the semis with ease.

Kenya’s Breda Chebet was easily the quickest women’s 1500m qualifier with 4:12.20 as 4:21.45 made the final.

USA were the pick of the women’s 200m heats as Mia Brahe-Pedersen (23.25) and Jayla Jamison (23.36) were quickest but Britain’s Sophie Walton was third quickest with a PB 23.40 (-0.1) while Success Eduan (23.58 (1.1)) also qualified for the semi-finals as 23.91 advanced.

In the semis though Jamaican Brianna Lyston moved up a gear to head qualifiers with 22.83 (0.2) from Brahe-Pedersen (22.95) and Jamison (23.01) and Walton improved her PB to 23.20 (0.2) in finishing third in her heat and make the final.

Eduan missed out though with a 23.56 (-0.2) which placed her fourth as 23.40 made the final.

Roshawn Clarke of Jamaica qualified as fastest for the 400m hurdles final with a semi-final victory in 49.35.

Britain’s Onyekachukwu Okoh set another PB of 50.95 in finishing fifth in his race as 50.62 was required for the final.

Men:

200 (-1.0):

1 Blessing Afrifah ISR 19.96 NR NU23R Area U20 rec

2 Letsile Tebogo BOT 19.96 area U20 rec

3 Calab Law AUS 20.48

4 Benji Richardson RSA 20.55

5 Brandon Miller USA 20.64

6 Bryan Levell JAM 20.72

7 Jeriel Quainoo GBR 20.73

8 Anthony Smith TUR 20.87

400:

1 Lythe Pillay RSA 45.28

2 Steven McElroy USA 45.65

3 Yusuf Ali Abbas BRN 45.80

4 Tyler Floyd CAN 46.01

5 Joshua Atkinson THA 46.31

6 Shaemar Uter JAM 46.36

Delano Kenedy JAM DQ

Collen Kebinatshipi BOT DQ

800:

Heat 1:

1 Ermiyas Girma ETH 1:48.39

2 James Harding NZL 1:49.30

3 Malik Skupin-Alfa GER 1:49.80

4 Siphesihle Khoza RSA 1:50.50

5 János Kubasi HUN 1:51.01

6 Kizuki Ushiroda JPN 1:51.16

7 Elias Oliveira BRA 1:52.34

Heat 2:

1 Noah Kibet KEN 1:51.37

2 Charlie Jeffreson AUS 1:51.69

3 Miles Brown USA 1:51.82

4 Ramon Wipfli SUI 1:52.06

5 Riley Flemington CAN 1:52.62

6 Janio Gonçalves BRA 1:52.98

7 Gonzalo Gervasini URU 1:54.41

Heat 3:

1 Kacper Lewalski POL 1:48.59

2 Ole Jakob Høsteland Solbu NOR 1:48.78

3 Giovanni Lazzaro ITA 1:48.89

4 Luke Hitchcock NZL 1:49.21

5 Arjun Waskale IND 1:49.83

6 Shuta Azuma JPN 1:50.22

7 Pradeep Senthil Kumar IND 1:52.78

8 Hafsi Sif Eddine ALG 1:54.71

Heat 4:

1 Abdo-Razak Hassan DJI 1:50.47

2 Samuel Reardon GBR 1:50.87

3 Paul Anselmini FRA 1:51.69

4 Jiří Pavel Češka CZE 1:52.66

5 Karabo Madonselo RSA 1:53.21

6 Anže Požgaj Svit SLO 1:53.44

7 Aleksa Tomić SRB 1:56.41

8 Tajhjani Brooks AIA 2:03.37

Heat 5:

1 Haithem Chenitef ALG 1:50.71

2 Dominic Kiptoo KEN 1:50.96

3 Matti Erickson CAN 1:50.99

4 Francesco Pernici ITA 1:51.07

5 Elija Ziem GER 1:51.28

6 Uku Renek Kronbergs EST 1:52.44

7 Adrian Nethersole JAM 1:53.91

8 Ahmed Wisaam MDV 2:01.26

Heat 6:

1 Morsima Kassahun ETH 1:48.54

2 Badr Mohamed Saad Al-Suweid KUW 1:48.60

3 Jakub Dudycha CZE 1:48.83

4 J’voughnn Blake JAM 1:48.97

5 Martin Mauluka ZAM 1:50.57

6 Edwin Santos PUR 1:52.63

7 Hussain Mohsen Al-Farisi OMA 1:53.32

8 Louis Low-Beer SUI 2:49.40

Heat 7:

1 Ethan Hussey GBR 1:50.28

2 Samuel Rodman USA 1:50.36

3 Luke Boyes AUS 1:50.49

3 Bartosz Kitliński POL 1:50.49

5 Žiga Jan SLO 1:51.27

6 Beer Harms NED 1:52.54

7 Pedro Alejandro Marin 1:56.15

400H

SF1:

1 Yan Vazquez PUR 50.37 NU20R

2 Sonny Gandrey FRA 50.59

3 Peter Githome KEN 50.84

4 Bruno Agustin ARG 50.86 NU20R

5 Matheus Lima BRA 51.11

6 Antonio Forbes JAM 51.42

7 Dhanuka Darshana Katapana Mudiyanselage SRI 51.59

8 Abu Bakr Azzam KSA 52.63

SF2:

1 Ismail Nezir TUR 50.12

2 Mimoun Abdoul-Wahab BEL 50.45

3 Sojiro Moritaka JPN 50.62

4 Grant Williams USA 50.82

5 Onyekachukwu Okoh GBR 50.95

6 Jermaine Kleine NED 51.35

7 Riccardo Ganz ITA 52.58

8 Mahamat Abaker Abdrahman QAT 52.97

SF3:

1 Roshawn Clarke JAM 49.35

2 Doudai Ismail Abakar QAT 49.48

3 Ian Guček Matic SLO 49.72 NU20R

4 Kody Blackwood USA 51.15

5 Daiki Ogawa JPN 51.22

6 Owe Fischer-Breiholz GER 51.65

7 Csaba Molnár HUN 51.72

8 Chen Chien-Jung TPE 52.61

PV

(4th):

1 Anthony Ammirati FRA 5.75 NU20R

2 Juho Alasaari FIN 5.60 =NU20R

3 Michał Gawenda POL 5.45

4 Garrett Brown USA 5.25

5 Ander Martinez ESP 5.25

6 Till Marburger GER 5.15

7 Atsushi Haraguchi JPN 5.15

8 Austin Ramos ECU 5.15

9 Justin Rogers USA 5.15

9 Marec Metzger GER 5.15

11 József Bánovics HUN 5.15

12 Sloan Petiphar FRA 5.05

13 Pierre Straet BEL 4.90

TJ Qualification A:

1 Ethan Olivier NZL 16.04

2 T. Selva Prabhu IND 15.99

3 Federico Morseletto ITA 15.91

4 Solomon Washington USA 15.85

5 Pasindu Malshan SRI 15.73

6 Pascal Boden GER 15.53

7 Royan Walters JAM 15.29

8 Mesut Bülbül TUR 15.28

9 Gor Hovakimyan ARM 15.20

10 Aren Spencer BAR 15.04

Qualification B:

1 Jaydon Hibbert JAM 16.37

2 Viktor Morozov EST 15.98 NU20R

3 Grigóris Nikolaou CYP 15.84

4 Federico Bruno ITA 15.67

5 Floyd Whitaker USA 15.54

6 Lachezar Valchev BUL 15.30

7 Praise Aniamaka CAN 15.23w

8 Damilare Olukosi USA 14.93

9 Mohd Shah Sholikin Azhar MAS 14.76

10 Javier Andres 14.46

HT6:

1 Ioánnis Korakídis GRE 79.11

2 Max Lampinen FIN 76.33

3 Iosef Kesides CYP 76.32

4 Nikólaos Polihroníou GRE 76.12

5 Jan Emberšič SLO 74.83 NU20R

6 Ayubkhon Fayezov UZB 73.77

7 Emre Çiftçi TUR 73.13

8 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan USA 73.05

9 Davide Vattolo ITA 72.54

10 Jose Eduardo Chavez MEX 71.61

11 Miklós Csekő HUN 71.10

12 Jakob Urbanč SLO 69.99

JT:

Qualification A:

1 Keyshawn Strachan BAH 76.87

2 Max Dehning GER 73.10

3 Rumesh Tharanga SRI 70.68

4 Vivek Kumar IND 69.68

5 Evan Niedrowski USA 69.42

6 Mathys Moutarde FRA 69.22

7 Ryusei Nakamura JPN 68.88

8 Benjamin East GBR 64.05

9 Connor Barnes RSA 62.21

Qualification B:

1 Artur Felfner UKR 75.77

2 György Herczeg HUN 72.63

3 Lefteris Kontonikolas CYP 71.20

4 Kento Inoue JPN 69.84

5 Michael Allison GBR 69.60

6 Onni Ruokangas FIN 67.81

7 Armand Willemse RSA 65.80

8 Anthony Diaz TTO 55.38

4×100:

Heat 1:

1 RSA 39.50

2 ITA 39.63

3 BAH 40.09

4 BRA 40.24

5 KSA 40.86

6 SKN 41.23

POL DQ

Heat 2:

1 NGR 39.41

2 ESP 39.79

3 NED 39.85

4 CAN 40.59

SUI DNF

GBR DNF

Heat 3:

1 JPN 39.12

2 JAM 39.24

3 PER 40.96

4 THA 42.09

BOT DQ

GER DNF

Heat 4:

1 USA 39.78

2 FIN 40.04

3 TTO 40.77

FRA DQ

COL DQ

AUS DNF;

Women:

200:

SF1 (0.4):

1 Viwe Jingqi RSA 23.12

2 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 23.20 NU20R

3 Yarima L. García CUB 23.40

4 Maren Bakke Amundsen NOR 23.47 NU20R

5 Lirangi Alonzo Tejada DOM 23.59 NU18R

6 Brynley McDermott CAN 23.63

7 Nora Lindahl SWE 23.74

Obi Jennifer Chukwuka NGR DNS

SF2 (0.2):

1 Brianna Lyston JAM 22.83

2 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 22.95

3 Sophie Walton GBR 23.24

4 Elvira Tanderud SWE 23.44

5 Shaniqua Bascombe TTO 23.82

6 Adetutu Funmilayo Aladeloye NGR 23.89

7 Mariandre Chacón GUA 23.97

8 Olivia Inkster AUS 23.97

SF3 (-0.2):

1 Jayla Jamison USA 23.01

2 Alana Reid JAM 23.16

3 Serena Kouassi FRA 23.45

4 Success Eduan GBR 23.56

5 Magdalena Niemczyk POL 23.59

6 Emily Martin CAN 23.79

7 Vanessa Baldé GER 23.85

8 Anna Pursiainen FIN 24.02

Heat 1 (-0.2):

1 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 23.43 NU20R

2 Viwe Jingqi RSA 23.54

3 Adetutu Funmilayo Aladeloye NGR 23.56

4 Shaniqua Bascombe TTO 23.63

5 Lucy-May Sleeman IRL 24.08

6 Maiwenn Lheveder FRA 24.40

7 Itzia Mejia MEX 24.50

8 Shivankar Sudeshna IND 25.08

Heat 2 (-0.3):

1 Brianna Lyston JAM 23.56

2 Elvira Tanderud SWE 23.89

3 Mariandre Chacón GUA 23.91 NR

4 Paige Archer BAH 23.92

5 Nele Jaworski GER 24.02

6 Maria Mihalache ROU 24.21

7 Alianna Del Rosario DOM 31.93

Heat 3 (0.0):

1 Alana Reid JAM 23.47

2 Magdalena Niemczyk POL 23.78

3 Anna Pursiainen FIN 23.89

4 Marta Amouhin Amani ITA 24.01

5 Leonor Ferreira POR 24.02

6 Georgia Harris AUS 24.06

7 Kayla La Grange RSA 24.11

8 María Ignacia Aspillaga CHI 24.56

Heat 4 (0.5):

1 Jayla Jamison USA 23.36

2 Lirangi Alonzo Tejada DOM 23.76 NU18R

3 Nora Lindahl SWE 23.80

4 Maren Bakke Amundsen NOR 23.84

5 Vanessa Baldé GER 23.88

6 Melany Joibel Bolaño 24.16

7 Lacarthea Cooper BAH 24.44

Akrissa Eristee IVB DNS

Heat 5 (-0.1):

1 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 23.25

2 Sophie Walton GBR 23.40

3 Brynley McDermott CAN 23.74

4 Olivia Inkster AUS 23.90

5 Ilenia Angelini ITA 24.00

6 Ana Rus SLO 24.39

7 Gladymar Torres PUR 24.58

8 Manon Berclaz SUI 24.74

Heat 6 (1.1):

1 Yarima L. García CUB 23.46

2 Serena Kouassi FRA 23.46

3 Success Eduan GBR 23.58

4 Emily Martin CAN 23.67

5 Obi Jennifer Chukwuka NGR 23.77

6 Maria Bisericescu ROU 23.95

7 Selina Furler SUI 24.03

8 Monserrat Rodríguez MEX 24.26

400:

1 Mary John GBR 51.50

2 Damaris Ndeleva KEN 51.71

3 Rupal ?? IND 51.85

4 Henriette Jæger NOR 52.23 NU23R NU20R

5 Dejanea Oakley JAM 52.31

6 Berta Segura ESP 52.56

7 Ellie Beer AUS 52.82

8 Precious Molepo RSA 53.49

1500:

Heat 1:

1 Mebriht Mekonen ETH 4:18.97

2 Addison Wiley USA 4:19.39

3 Purity Chepkirui KEN 4:19.94

4 Danielle Verster RSA 4:21.45

5 Ina Halle Haugen NOR 4:22.21

6 Ulyana Rachynska UKR 4:26.67

7 Sanae Hasnaoui MAR 4:28.95

8 Nel Vanopstal BEL 4:28.98

9 Carmen Alder ECU 4:31.16

10 Katelyn Stewart-Barnett CAN 4:34.08

11 Eya Werghi TUN 4:35.16

12 Mélissa Girardin SUI 4:36.70

13 Lucinda Rourke AUS 4:39.10

14 Maria Jose Gelvez 4:39.50

Heat 2:

1 Birke Haile ETH 4:18.06

2 Ilona Mononen FIN 4:18.40

3 Mia Barnett USA 4:18.51

4 Lahoz Mireya Arnedillo ESP 4:18.66

5 Maria Lopez MEX 4:27.10

6 Naledi Makgatha RSA 4:27.11

7 Azumi Nagira JPN 4:27.81

8 Rokaia Mouici ALG 4:29.06

9 Tetiana Chornovol UKR 4:30.23

10 Saga Provci SWE 4:31.47

11 Lea Haler SLO 4:36.83

12 Chloe Coutts CAN 4:37.35

Maria Talida Sfarghiu ROU DNF

Heat 3:

1 Brenda Chebet KEN 4:12.20

2 Dilek Koçak TUR 4:14.90

3 Yuya Sawada JPN 4:15.29

4 Ingeborg Østgård NOR 4:16.36

5 Sabrina Salcedo MEX 4:21.48

6 Lilly Nägeli SUI 4:22.64

7 Rita Figueiredo POR 4:28.06

8 Nicola Hogg AUS 4:28.43

9 Fatima Aafira MAR 4:29.17

10 Anita Poma PER 4:29.50

11 Nurmamet Akbayan KAZ 4:33.73

12 Veronica Vicente MOZ 4:35.47

13 Madalina Elena Sirbu ROU 4:35.55

14 Marie Bilo BEL 4:39.79

3000SC:

1 Faith Cherotich KEN 9:16.14

2 Simbo Alemayehu ETH 9:30.41

3 Mesret Yeshanew ETH 9:42.02

4 Rihab Dhahri TUN 10:06.42

5 Pamela Kosgei KEN 10:06.46

6 Loice Chekwemoi UGA 10:07.79

7 Marta Serrano ESP 10:08.85

8 Gréta Varga HUN 10:18.63

9 Carolin Hinrichs GER 10:29.66

10 Veronica Huacasi PER 10:33.64

11 Karrie Baloga USA 10:34.28

12 Harper McClain USA 10:37.58

13 Agnese Carcano ITA 10:39.25

14 Mihaela Maria Blaga ROU 10:50.24

Khadija Ennassiri MAR DNF

100H

Heat 1 (0.6):

1 Kerrica Hill JAM 13.30

2 Ester Bendová CZE 13.54

3 Iulia Dariana Grigoroiu ROU 13.65

4 Linoy Levi ISR 13.91

5 Lydiya Podsepkina UZB 13.95

6 Lays Cristina Silva BRA 14.04

7 Unnathi Aiyappa IND 14.28

8 Natasha Gertenbach RSA 39.32

Heat 2 (-0.2):

1 Dina Aulia INA 13.44

2 Eddiyah Frye USA 13.57

3 N. Agasara IND 13.58 NU20R

4 Marli Jessop GBR 13.60

5 Cosmina Denisa Balaban ROU 13.66

6 Josefina Maria Biernacki NOR 13.81

7 Shir Karnivskiy ISR 14.06

Heat 3 (0.1):

1 Hawa Jalloh GER 13.30

2 Mia McIntosh GBR 13.51

3 Valérie Guignard SUI 13.67

4 Havá Deliou GRE 14.24

5 Sandra Milena Ferrari ITA 14.72

Emilia Surch AUS DQ

María Alejandra DQ

Heat 4 (0.3):

1 Jalaysiya Smith USA 13.42

2 Vilma Väliharju FIN 13.64

3 Lena Spazirer AUT 13.75

4 Anna Maria Millend EST 13.80

5 Gabija Klimukaitė LTU 13.82

6 Mila Compaan RSA 14.07

7 Delta Amidzovski AUS 14.47

Heat 5 (0.1):

1 Alexis James JAM 13.04

2 Naomi Krebs GER 13.45

3 Giovana Corradi BRA 13.90

4 Lucy McGlynn IRL 13.92

5 Annika Baun Haldbo DEN 13.95

6 Neža Dolenc SLO 14.11

7 Michaela Molnárová SVK 15.12

Heat 6 (0.5):

1 Paula Blanquer ESP 13.47

2 Anna Tóth HUN 13.49

3 Vilma Itälinna FIN 13.65

4 Lovise Skarbøvik Andresen NOR 13.78

5 Alina Frei SUI 13.84

6 Lucija Grd CRO 13.89

7 Glódís Edda Þuríðardóttir ISL 14.53

400H:

1 Akala Garrett USA 56.16

2 Hanna Karlsson SWE 56.71

3 Michaela Rose USA 56.86

4 Anje Nel RSA 57.47

5 Michelle Smith ISV 57.48 NR

6 Wiktoria Oko POL 58.56

7 Ludovica Cavo ITA 58.72

8 Alessia Seramondi ITA 1:01.78

HJ:

Qualification A:

1 Zorana Rokavec SRB 1.80

1 Erin Shaw AUS 1.80

1 Karmen Bruus EST 1.80

1 Mariya Aleynikova UKR 1.80

5 Nina Borger NED 1.80

6 Emma Gates USA 1.80

7 Yorunn Ligneel BEL 1.76

8 Federica Gabriela Apostol ROU 1.76

9 Lāsma Zemīte LAT 1.72

Qualification B:

1 Elisabeth Pihela EST 1.80

1 Angelina Topić SRB 1.80

1 Britt Weerman NED 1.80

4 Merel Maes BEL 1.80

4 Toby Stolberg AUS 1.80

6 Celia Rifaterra ESP 1.80

7 Veronika Kramarenko UKR 1.76

8 Anna-Sophie Schmitt GER 1.76

9 Arielly Kailayne Rodrigues BRA 1.76

10 Styliana Ioannidou CYP 1.72

PV:

1 Hana Moll USA 4.35

2 Chiara Sistermann GER 4.30

3 Janne Ohrt GER 4.30

4 Elise Russis FRA 4.20

5 Amanda Moll USA 4.20

6 Sophie Ashurst GBR 4.10

6 Silja Andersson FIN 4.10

8 Heather Abadie CAN 4.10

9 Lea Mauberret FRA 4.10

10 Sara Winberg SWE 4.10

10 Gemma Tutton GBR 4.10

12 Iliana Triantafillou GRE 3.95

13 Cassidy Bradshaw AUS 3.95

Hep:

1 Saga Vanninen FIN 6084

2 Serina Riedel GER 5874

3 Sandrina Sprengel GER 5845

4 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 5731

5 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 5721

6 Ella Rush GBR 5591

7 Luna Goureau FRA 5498

8 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 5401

9 Stefany Da Silva BRA 5393

10 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 5314

11 Marina Zanoni SUI 5276

12 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 5272

13 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 5256

14 Anja Dlauhy AUT 5253

15 Sophie Kreiner AUT 5227

16 Linda Bichsel SUI 5213

17 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 5212

18 Bryanna Craig USA 5192

19 Natálie Olivová CZE 5033

20 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 4972

21 Eloise Hind GBR 3292

22 Ana Luisa Soares BRA 2255

Paulina Kubis POL DNF

Anisiya Lochman UKR DNF

Multievents

800:

Heat 1:

1 Ella Rush GBR 2:19.43

2 Linda Bichsel SUI 2:20.12

3 Bryanna Craig USA 2:20.41

4 Anja Dlauhy AUT 2:21.82

5 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 2:21.87

6 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 2:22.80

7 Natálie Olivová CZE 2:24.10

8 Stefany Da Silva BRA 2:32.73

9 Sophie Kreiner AUT 2:33.73

10 Marina Zanoni SUI 2:37.39

11 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 2:38.77

12 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 2:39.22

Heat 2:

1 Serina Riedel GER 2:25.56

2 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 2:26.82

3 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 2:26.91

4 Saga Vanninen FIN 2:28.91

5 Sandrina Sprengel GER 2:30.82

6 Luna Goureau FRA 2:34.98

7 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 2:36.37

8 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 2:46.53

LJ Competition 1:

1 Serina Riedel GER 6.30

2 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 6.24

3 Saga Vanninen FIN 6.24

4 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 6.22

5 Sandrina Sprengel GER 6.03

6 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 5.98

7 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 5.98

8 Ella Rush GBR 5.93

9 Marina Zanoni SUI 5.72

10 Anja Dlauhy AUT 5.65

11 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 5.46

Competition 2:

1 Stefany Da Silva BRA 5.94

2 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 5.67

3 Bryanna Craig USA 5.55

4 Linda Bichsel SUI 5.49

5 Sophie Kreiner AUT 5.43

6 Luna Goureau FRA 5.42

7 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 5.42

8 Natálie Olivová CZE 5.18

9 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 4.69

JT Competition 1:

1 Stefany Da Silva BRA 48.06

2 Saga Vanninen FIN 46.21

3 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 44.76

4 Sandrina Sprengel GER 42.33

5 Serina Riedel GER 41.47

6 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 41.32

7 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 40.62

8 Sophie Kreiner AUT 39.89

9 Natálie Olivová CZE 35.90

10 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 35.76

11 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 35.35

Competition 2:

1 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 40.53

2 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 37.50

3 Luna Goureau FRA 37.11

4 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 36.36

5 Bryanna Craig USA 36.12

6 Anja Dlauhy AUT 36.03

7 Ella Rush GBR 34.61

8 Marina Zanoni SUI 34.07

9 Linda Bichsel SUI 27.93

4×100:

Heat 1:

1 JAM 43.28

2 ITA 44.69

3 FRA 45.20

4 RSA 45.84

5 PUR 46.12

6 TTO 46.44

7 BAH 46.51

Heat 2:

1 USA 43.66

2 AUS 44.83

3 SUI 44.94

4 POL 45.14

CAN DNS

FIN DQ

Heat 3:

1 GBR 43.78 NU20R

2 COL 44.34

3 GER 44.34

4 CZE 44.94 NU20R

NGR DQ

BRA DQ

