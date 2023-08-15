Quick times in Welsh capital for the English duo in our UK race round-up

ADIDAS PODIUM HOME COUNTRIES INTERNATIONAL 5km, Cardiff, August 12



Tom Mortimer was mightily impressive as he front ran to a a 13:39 PB while Irishman Fearghal Curtin finished strongly for second in 13:44.

Jack Gray, Osian Perrin and Jack Goodwin were also inside 14 minutes.

Calli Thackery dominated the women’s race as her 15:29 gave her a near half minute win over Katie Axford’s PB of 15:56 with Ellie Wallace a close third.

Almi Nerurkar, who was fresh from a 3000m PB at Watford on Wednesday gained another one with a 16:07 in fourth.

Overall (5km): 1 T Mortimer (Stroud) 13:39; 2 F Curtin (IRL) 13:44; 3 J Gray (C&C) 13:51; 4 O Perrin (Menai, U20) 13:57; 5 J Goodwin (Bed C) 13:59; 6 K Omar (Bir) 14:02; 7 J Escalante Phillips 14:04; 8 G Watson (Chelt) 14:07; 9 J Skelly (Linc W) 14:08; 10 K Taylor (B&W) 14:08; 11 C Allan (H&P) 14:09; 12 A Penney (HW) 14:13; 13 R Allen (Leeds C) 14:14; 14 M Heyden (AFD) 14:19; 15 A Leprêtre (High) 14:20; 16 J Butler (Swan) 14:20; 17 J Kavanagh (Holl S) 14:21; 18 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 14:21; 19 J Cornish (HW) 14:22; 20 D Jones (R&N) 14:22; 21 L Sheppard Brown (Card, U20) 14:23; 22 S Byrne (Swin, M35) 14:25; 23 D Coy (Ilkley) 14:25; 24 D Nash (Card) 14:28; 25 C Thomas (TVH) 14:32; 26 B Cole (Ton, M35) 14:33; 27 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 14:34; 28 L Small (Ashf, U20) 14:35; 29 J Small (Ashf, U20) 14:36; 30 C Wyllie (HW) 14:38; 31 G Cunliffe (Ross) 14:39; 32 B Reynolds (Card, U20) 14:40; 33 B Felton (Chelm) 14:45; 34 A Ede (Abing) 14:45; 35 T Renshaw (AFD) 14:46; 36 M Nelson (Western Tempo) 14:46



M40: 1 I Williamson (C&C) 15:01; 2 B McWhirter (Swan) 15:12; 3 M Harvey (Swan) 15:20.

U20: 6 M Brunnock (Western Tempo) 14:55; 7 H Butterworth (Scar) 14:58; 8 S Burkitt (Ips) 15:01; 9 H Woods (Swin) 15:04; 10 E Diamond (Bux) 15:27; 11 E McColgan (Dund H) 15:31; 12 B Hamblin (N Som) 15:35

Overall (5km): 1 C Thackery (Hallam, W) 15:29; 2 K Axford (Belg, W) 15:56; 3 E Wallace (N Som, W) 15:57; 4 A Nerurkar (Phoe) 16:07; 5 R Johnson (High) 16:07; 6 A Shipley (MKDP) 16:09; 7 K Maltby (B Combe, W35) 16:12; 8 G Steel (Charn, W35) 16:15; 9 B Kidger (Phoe) 16:16; 10 H Dixon (Camb H) 16:17; 11 J Nesbitt (P’pridd R) 16:18; 12 S Astin (Belg) 16:19; 13 R Murray (Bed C) 16:21; 14 K Estlea (AFD) 16:26; 15 A Beynon Evans (Les C) 16:34; 16 V Hopkins (Ton) 16:39; 17 C Baker (B&W) 16:49; 18 N Brown (AFD) 16:50; 19 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 16:52; 20 E Palmer (Birm U) 16:52; 21 M Carter-Davies (Swan) 16:52; 22 M Lyons (Card, U20) 16:55; 23 B Straw (Bir) 16:59; 24 L Coward (AFD) 17:06; 25 E Apsley (THH) 17:07; 26 R Hamilton-James (W’bury, U20) 17:08; 27 L Church (Read) 17:10; 28 L Cooper (Western Tempo) 17:15; 29 J Cooper (Der) 17:19; 30 K Booth (Taun, W45) 17:20



W35: 4 K Roberts (Swan) 17:37.

U15: 1 M Gold (Card) 17:25

Overall (5km): 1 T Baird (P’pridd R) 15:12; 2 J Comerford (R&N, U20) 15:14; 3 B Rawlins (W’bury) 15:17

M45: 1 J Bailey (Newk) 15:39; 2 V Edwards (Les C) 16:22; 3 N Tuftnell (B&W) 16:26.

U20: 2 A Leworthy (N Dev) 15:50; 3 J Smith (Poole) 15:54; 4 F Cross (AFD) 15:58



Overall (5km): 1 C Hudson (Newp) 16:10; 2 G Collinson (Les C) 16:15; 3 J Cowan (Card) 16:16



M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:06.

U15: 1 T Dewey (BMH) 16:33



Women: 1 N Sutton (Prest, W35) 18:26; 2 H Lawton (3M, W35) 20:52; 3 B Butler-Madden (P’pridd R, W35) 21:23

EVP 5km, Evesham, August 13

Overall (5km): 1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 15:20; 2 J Bancroft 15:22; 3 M Lock 15:33



Women: 1 N Frith (Chelt) 17:45; 2 K Newcombe (Stroud, W35) 18:57; 3 D Allen 19:20



Overall (5km): 1 J Wilkinson 19:24; 2 L Philip 19:56; 3 S Neil 20:09



Women: 1 E Balfe (Chelt, W40) 20:45; 2 M Schofield (Chelt) 22:24; 3 L Goode (Chelt) 22:40

RUNTHROUGH SOLIHULL 10km, Solihull, August 13



Overall: 1 J Chennell (Harb) 33:41; 2 R Nieuwenhoudt 35:44; 3 M Rydzewski (M35) 36:10



Women: 1 A Fuller 37:33; 2 G Delaney (RSC) 39:41; 3 M Struck 40:41

RUNTHROUGH SOLIHULL HALF MARATHON, Solihull, August 13



Overall: 1 M Scarsbrook (Matt Scarsbrook) 71:16; 2 J Plummer (G&G) 73:52; 3 N Snaghani 75:05



M55: 1 D Williams (Mid M) 79:25.

M70: 1 S Giblin (Lickey Laggers) 99:31

Women: 1 S Howells (Swan) 79:35; 2 L Thomas (W40) 82:53; 3 N Bhangal (Leam) 86:48

BUTE HIGHLAND GAMES 10km, Rothesay, August 12

Overall: 1 R Gray (I’clyde) 31:51; 2 S Lyons 33:18; 3 G Griffiths (Giff N, U17) 33:30



M60: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 37:18



Women: 1 K Camp 35:18; 2 N Mulholland-Stümmer (I’clyde) 36:18; 3 M McCutcheon (Giff N, W55) 41:42

CHESTERFIELD NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, August 12



Overall: 1 S Gascoyne (N Der, M45) 17:25; 2 C Bell (N Der) 17:44; 3 J Leake (N Der) 17:45



M70: 1 M Rose (N Der) 20:45



Women: 1 S Moss (N Der, W45) 19:04; 2 S Mcnicol (N Der, W50) 21:10; 3 K Freestone (N Der) 21:58

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, August 12



Overall (5km): 1 J Fisher (SB, U20) 15:53; 2 J Norman 16:06; 3 A McDonald (St Alb, U17) 16:25



Women: 1 L Trow (Best Athletics) 18:06; 2 N Hackett 18:16; 3 E Sheridan (TVH) 19:02



Overall (10km): 1 J Mogensen (Lap Running) 33:06; 2 J Zaurin (M40) 33:18; 3 C Blackburn (Holl S, M45) 34:34



Women: 1 G Reynolds (Herne H, W40) 38:06; 2 J Nisbet (Edin, W35) 38:14; 3 E Dawson (Phoe) 38:38

GREAT WILDERNESS CHALLENGE MT, Poolewe. August 12

Overall (25M): 1 D Bartholomew 3:04:25; 2 I Harding (HHR) 3:15:20; 3 A Richardson (E Suth) 3:26:26

Women: 1 M Baptist 3:59:26; 2 J Gilbertson 4:29:59; 3 C Batholomew 4:34:18

Overall (13M): 1 D Martin 90:22; 2 K Martin (C’thy) 97:00; 3 M Mackenzie (Storn) 1:40:12

Women: 1 M Bee (HHR) 1:53:09; 2 R McLeod (Forres) 1:57:16; 3 M Gilmour 1:57:55

QUAYSIDE 3km / 5km, Gateshead, August 9

Scott Beattie and Heather Townsend stormed to sensational victories, both setting new course records in the process and taking home a share of the £1000 prize purse which includes course record bonuses.

Following the men’s race, Beattie said that “he was glad that Martin Musyoka set out hard and I was glad it slowed down after that.” Right from the start, three athletes broke away from the rest of the field, including Beattie as well as Kenyan athletes Martin Musyoka and Paul Selian who two weeks ago set a new course record at the RunThrough Battersea Park Half-Marathon.

It was then not long into the race that Selian had to drop off the pace of Beattie and Musyoka and be absorbed by the pack, with the pace being as fast as it was. From that stage, Beattie was content to sit on the heels on Musyoka for the entirety of the 2.5km out to the turnaround and the majority of the time after they had made the turn. Beattie made his move with approximately 500m to go with Musyoka not able to try to go with him having started to fatigue from the 3km mark.

Beattie came across the finish line in a final time of 13:46, smashing the previous course record of 14:10 by Calum Johnson followed by Musyoka who came home in 13:53 and Carl Avery’s 14:14.

The women’s race was even closer than the men’s, with the top three women only being separated by 10 seconds as they crossed the finish line. It was Heather Townsend who took the victory and a new course record of 16:19 shaving a single second off the previous course record of 16:20 by Danielle Hodgkinson.

Following the race, Townsend said “I’m really really happy, it’s a big PB for me”, with her previous best mark being 16:54. She added: “I was petrified at the start because it was so narrow but the marshals were amazing.”

Behind Townsend, it was Sophie Pikett who finished in second in a time of 16:25 and Elisha Tait rounding out the podium in a time of 16:29.

Outside of the men’s and women’s elite races, across the 5km A and B as well as the 3km junior race, the event attracted a total of just under 1000 people of all levels and abilities to the Quayside as well as a strong crowd of supporters.

Chris Parr, Quayside Race Director, commented: “We are absolutely over the moon with the support for all of the runners in the event on Wednesday and we were treated to some incredible performances.”

Overall (5km): 1 S Beattie (Morp) 13:46; 2 M Musyoka (KEN) 13:54; 3 C Avery (Morp, M35) 14:14; 4 L McCourt (Morp) 14:31; 5 P Selian (KEN, M35) 14:37; 6 F Brodie (Morp) 14:42; 7 A Bailes (Birt) 14:49



M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 15:47.

M50: 1 T Scott (Tyne Br) 16:20; 2 J Allan (Aln) 17:00; 3 L Bennett (Morp) 17:18.

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 17:38; 2 G Arthur (SSh) 18:36

M65: 1 G Bayne (Morp) 19:41.

U20: 1 S Christie (Gosf) 15:27



Women: 1 H Townsend (Leeds C) 16:22; 2 S Pikett (Els) 16:28; 3 E Tait (Gate) 16:35; 4 S Haston (Newc U) 17:07; 5 H Warburton (Sale) 17:19



W40: 1 A Dixon (Sun S) 17:33.

W45: 1 D Foster (Tyne) 18:25; 2 A Dargie (Tyne Br) 19:15.

W50: 1 K Stevenson (Tyne Br) 18:55; 2 A Banks (Tyne) 19:19



Overall (5km): 1 J Shawcross (Heat) 17:34; 2 D Dodd (Sun, M50) 18:03; 3 K Johnson (Sun) 18:33



M65: 1 P Hall (Peter Hall) 20:06.

M80: 1 L Cummings (Darl) 27:29



Women: 1 D Coulson (H&P) 19:43; 2 R Turnbull (Tyne Br, W35) 19:52; 3 G Barlow (NSP) 19:53



W55: 1 L Eadon (R&Z) 21:25.

W60: 1 H Robinson (J&H) 21:59; 2 M Minchella (SSh) 22:18; 3 H Raistrick (Elv) 23:35.

W65: 1 L Valentine (Washington) 23:45

W70: 1 P Woodcock (Morp) 27:57

Overall (3km): 1 S Punn (Gate, U17) 9:18; 2 Z Kettle (Tyne Br, U17) 9:25; 3 J Brown (M’bro, U15) 9:30

Women: 1 A Bell (Gate, U17) 10:34; 2 K Otterson (NSP, U13) 10:49; 3 I Hall (Birt, U11) 11:05

ALCHESTER 5km, Bicester, August 9



Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 15:29; 2 M Marshall (Head) 15:41; 3 D Lawrence (Oxf C, M35) 16:01



M45: 1 P Fernandez (Abing) 16:30.

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 16:05.

M55: 1 J Richardson (Oxf C) 17:10.

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 20:55



Women: 1 C Arnell (MKDP) 17:01; 2 A Concannon (Alch) 19:02; 3 A Rolfe (VoA) 19:03



W50: 1 S Rendell (Abing) 19:33.

W55: 1 D Everingham 21:53.

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 23:40.

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsh) 25:23

BUGATTI 10km, Gotherington, August 9



Overall: 1 S Kenyon (Severn, M35) 34:56; 2 C Winwood 34:58; 3 J Willgoss (CLC, M35) 35:17



Women: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren, W45) 40:35; 2 K Telford (CLC, W35) 40:53; 3 A Tredgett (Almost) 41:15

GOSPORT 5km SUMMER SERIES, Gosport, August 8



Overall: 1 J Baker (Chich, M45) 16:27; 2 T Hewson (M55) 17:15; 3 T Rolfe (Stubb G) 17:39



Women: 1 D Cook (BMH, W45) 22:20; 2 V MacKman (A545Rc, W40) 22:31; 3 H Harris 22:53



W70: 1 J Tombs (A545Rc) 26:36

SRI CHINMOY 5km, London Battersea Park, August 8



Nick Bester won the men’s race in 15:06 while Jess Saunders was first woman in 16:47.

The first W45 plus athlete was Clare Elms who ran a UK age-59 best of 18:04.

Overall: 1 N Bester (Best) 15:06; 2 M Rallison (Lon Hth) 15:12; 3 R Soh (High) 15:15



M45: 1 C Compton (Kent) 16:05.

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 17:04; 2 M McDonagh (Best Athletics) 17:25; 3 N Urquia (Herne H) 17:37; 4 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 17:52.

M60: 1 K Miyazaki (AFD) 17:36; 2 T Tuohy (Dulw) 18:09.

M65: 1 M Dennison (SHAEF Shifters RC) 19:29; 2 M Milward (Fulham) 20:25



Women: 1 J Saunders (Belg) 16:47; 2 R Bunting (Lon Hth, W40) 17:14; 3 F Harrison (Belg) 17:15; 4 A Vermeulen (Belg) 17:18



W35: 1 R Piggott (Lon Hth) 17:27; 2 B Proctor (Kent) 17:29; 3 H Woolley (Ton) 17:49.

W40: 2 U Cartwright-Finch (Lon Hth) 18:03.

W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 18:04; 2 J Kent (Barn) 20:29.

W60: 1 M Coe-O’Brien (S Lon) 23:10.

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 24:39.

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:39; 2 C Steward (Dulw) 27:40

W80: 1 P Elliott (W’ley) 28:10

GATESHEAD MT TRAIL 10km, Tyne & Wear, August 12

Overall:

1 S Rankin (Sund) 34:17; 2 D O’Boyle (Durh) 34:33; 3 J Nettleton 34:45

M50: 1 L McEwan (Elvet) 38:20

M60: 1 S Soulsby (Elvet) 39:39

Women:

1 K Grimoldby (Gate, W40) 41:20; 2 E Reed (Heaton, W35) 41:11; 3 V Simpson (NSP) 42:57

W55: 1 E Leslie (J&H) 46:00

W60: 1 J Gray-Carnaffin 48:01

THAMES MEANDER MT MARATHON, Petersham, August 12

In his eighth 26.2 miler of the year, Lee Rogers won in 2:49:26

Overall:

1 L Rogers (100 Mara, M40) 2:49:26; 2 T Stebbing 3:02:05; 3 E Ninham 3:05:36

Women:

1 J Smith 3:47:50; 2 E Lyons 4:11;45; 3 H Slynn 4:13:07

SOUTH DEVON RELAY, Paignton, Devon, August 11

Torbay Velopark played host to this Friday evening event and Erme Valley led throughout, Martin Duff reports.

They were led off by Jamie Frost who posted a 9:13 split that then stood up as the fastest overall. Behind, Torbay Tri’s Jason Hurford was second best out of anyone with 9:19. Second placed Teignbridge Trotters began to pull back some time in the second half of the race and, even though their athlete Hamish Rae was third quickest on the individual timings list, they were 29 seconds down at the finish.

Teignbridge did, however, take the women’s section with Chloe Olford, the 2019 English Schools steeplechase silver medallist, running 10:42. But the fastest female time went to Fiona German of South West Road Runners with 10:14.

Men (4x3km): 1 Erme V 38:37 (J Frost (9:13, C Millward 9:51, P Allen 9:55, L Hawes 9:38); 2 Teignbridge 39:06 (L Reynolds 9:46, T Pratt 9:56, K Woodard 9:53, H Rae 9:31); 3 Torbay Tri 41:26 (J Hurford 9:19, S Waters 10:30, R Holdford 10:27, B Flower 11:10); 4 Torbay Tri M40 42:15; 5 Plymouth 42:16; 6 Erme V M40 42:25

Fastest: Frost 9:13; Hurford 9:19; Rae 9:31

U20: L Snell (Torbay, U13) 10:25

M40 (4x3km): 1 Torbay Tri 42:15 (R Rudge 10:56, S Donnelly 10:38, D Brown 9:52, S Batten 10;19; 2 Erme V 42:25; 3 Teignbridge 43:26

Fastest: R Haynes (Erme V) 9:39, Brown 9:52; R Easterbrook (Teign) 10:14

M50 (4x3km): 1 Teignbridge 45:34 (J Scanes 11:04, P Reynolds 10:39, B Campbell 12:33, D Knight 11:18); 2 Torbay Tri 47:02 (F Raey 11:52, N Fenn 11:00, T Hodge 11:53, P Hayward 12:17) 3 Erme V 48:10

Fastest: Reynolds 10:39; Fenn 11:00

M60 (4x3km): 1 Teignbridge 47:33 (J Saunders 10:39, N Rutley 12:30, D Skinner 12:32, A Kember 11:52); 2 Erme V 50:31; 3 Teignbridge 59:06

Fastest: Saunders 10:39

Women: 1 Teignbridge 43:51 (C Olford 10:42, L Nuttall 11:19, S Goffe 11:06, N Canham 10:44); 2 Torbay Tri 46:41 (L Willby 10:44, S Taylor 12:49, K Potter 12:10, E Jeffreys 10:58); 3 SWRR W40 49:49 (P Davies 11:16, T Connor 13:11, J Hedges 13:25, S Tosh 11:57); 4 SWRR 50:42; 5 Greenbow 51:28; 6 Plymouth 52:07

Fastest: F German (SWRR) 10:14; Olford 10:42; Canham/Willby 10:44

W40: Davies 11:16

U20: E Goodspeed (Plym) 11:11

W50 (4x3km): 1 Teignbridge 52:36 (M Wheeler 11:56, K Knight 13:46, C Youngman 14:03, K Steemson 12:51); 2 Teignbridge B 60:18; 3 Torbay Tri W60 65:44 (W Urban 12:32, S Malt 16:12, B Finney 16:57, C Ripley 20:03)

Fastest: Wheeler 11:56

W60: Urban 12:32

63 teams finished

ST LEVAN 10km, Penzance, Cornwall, August 11

The Hallamshire pairing of Andrew and Lauren Heyes dominated by comfortably finishing first and third overall in the seaside town, Martin Duff reports.

Andrew Heyes has races in quite a few non-licenced events before and this was another and his 30:40, to win by over a minute was another. Lauren finished third overall in 34:42.

Andrew is unbeaten in the UK since his 44th place finish in the European Marathon championship last year, while multi-World and European cross-country international Lauren cites her 2021 Euro cross selection as a career highlight as it was less than a year after starting a family.

Overall:

1 A Heyes (Hallam) 30:40; 2 S Moakes (Notts) 31:50; 3 L Heyes (Hallam, W) 34:42

Women:

1 L Heyes 34:42; 2 C Trewern (Win Tri) 45:38; 3 J Dunstan (Corn) 46:52

Fell

BOULSWORTH, August 13

Overall (7M/1400ft): 1 J Craig (Barl) 44:49; 2 A Wale (Clay, M40) 45:02; 3 D Mirfield (Barl, M40) 45:24; 4 M Hartley (B’burn) 45:27; 5 S Watson (Wharf) 47:40; 6 D Poole (Barl, M40) 48:26

M45: F Durris (Traw) 49:57

M50: P Needham (Traw) 50:11

M55: D Edmondson (Clay) 50:58

M60: D Montague 56:40

M65: G Gough (Clay) 61:11

M75: K Taylor (Ross) 63:34

Women: 1 J Wells (Ross) 54:45; 2 M Ralphson (Barl, W45) 55:08; 3 A Hassell (Wharf) 56:28; 4 L Craig (Barl) 58:55

W65: S Burns (Clay) 62:25

MOURNE SEVEN SEVENS, Donard, August 12

Overall (18.9M/8775ft): 1 A Cunningham (Mourne) 3:54:44; 2 J Macatee (Mouirne) 4:04:12; 3 S Lynch (G’more, M40) 4:06:52; 4 J Steede (Glens, M40) 4:10:08; 5 K Johnston (Armagh) 4:29:22

M55: B Reed (E Antrim) 4:54:29

M60: C Brennan (Spr’well) 5:49:28

Women: 1 E Dickson (Newry) 4:59:25; 2 B Quinn (prev. O’Kane) (Spr’well) 5:32:00; 3 A James (Carmen) 5:49:35

W40: J Wheeler (Connon G) 6:12:59

W45: H McLaughlin (Lagan V) 6:43:57

W50: N McIntyre (Jog Moi) 6:44:45

W55: S Farnan (BARF) 6:55:29

W60: P Shields (Murl) 7:26:58

HOB HURST’S, Beeley, August 11

Overall (8km/256m): 1 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 33:07; 2 T Perry (Mat) 33:52; 3 M Nichols 34:21; 4 A Higgs (E’wash, M40) 35:10; 5 J Foxall (Dark Pk, M40) 35:54; 6 D Thomas (W End, M40) 36:17

M50: P Lewis (Long E) 37:33

M60: G Chapman (Ely) 43:14

M70: D Gould (Mercia) 47:15

Women: 1 P Bramley (H&R) 37:10; 2 B Clarkson (Ely) 39:57; 3 G Cox (Mat) 41:12; 4 L Riddle (Mat) 42:32

W40: C Lloyd (HRRC) 43:18

W50: P Holden (Shelt) 43:45

W60: D Clewes (Totley) 56:26

RICKY’S RACE, Darley Bridge, Matlock, August 10

Overall (5M/700ft): 1 H Holmes (Mat) 29:51; 2 W Broad (Ashb) 33:26; 3 B Moore (Ripley, M40) 33:44; 4 A Jones (Ashb, M40) 34:12; 5 C Jeffery (Dark Pk, M40) 34:17; 6 K Fitch (M50) 34:40

M60: P Wright (S Derbs) 37:34

M70: B Warwick (Derw) 47:33

Women: 1 K Sloane 35:03; 2 S Evans (Steel) 35:16; 3 S Thorne (Steel) 35:47; 4 L Williams (Ryde) 38:23

W40: S Pick 42:14

W50: J Grant (Millt M) 44:05

W60: P Goodall (Totley) 46:35

W70: J Forrester (Belpr) 52:29

PILGRIMS CROSS, Halsingden, August 9

Overall (6M/1100ft): 1 E Hyland (Calder V) 44:28; 2 S Hall (Calder V) 44:51; 3 B Hobson (Chorlton) 47:34; 4 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 47:41; 5 C Parkinson 48:22; 6 C Donnelly (Sale, M45) 48:40

M50: D Fishwick (Chorley) 54:14

M55: M Walsh (Horw) 54:58

M60: S Bennett (Bowl) 59:43

M65: G Gough (Clay) 63:54

M70: T Steward (Calder V) 72:20

Women: 1 M Tibbot (Sadd) 50:20; 2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 53:37; 3 J Wells (Ross) 58:45; 4 A-M Hindle (Ross, W50) 62:30

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 64:47

ECCLES PIKE, Buxworth, Whaley Bridge, August 9

Overall (3.5M/650ft): 1 W Longden (Bux, U20) 22:11; 2 E Clowes (Newc Staffs TC, U20) 2:53; 3 W Gratton (Dark Pk) 23:15; 4 S Soles (Bux) 23:24; 5 B Tetler (G’dale, M45) 23:36; 6 S Birch-Machin (Dark Pk) 23:54

M50: T Greenald (Alt) 26:02

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 27:37

M65: S Shaughnessy (Stock H) 32:39

Women: 1 H Winfield (Dark Pk) 25:25; 2 M Frost (Dark Pk) 27:40; 3 G Longden (Bux, U20) 28:59; 4 L Williams (Ryde) 29:26

W45: L Cooke (Sale) 30:18

W70: A-M Jones (Macc) 32:46

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE