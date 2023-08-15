Originally pole vault specialists, Neuff Athletic’s support for jumps athletes is seen by many as second to none

Athletes have relied on Neuff’s advice and equipment for decades across various events. It all began with Dr Alan Neuff’s development of the first British fibreglass vaulting poles in 1966, cementing the company’s mark as an athletics equipment pioneer in the UK.

Dr Neuff wasn’t just a creative genius, however. He was also a much-respected pole vault coach who propelled many young vaulters to heights they may never have reached without the Neuff family’s support. In fact, he was such a well-known figure within the vaulting community that the company still gets messages from those he coached all these years ago, thanking him for his invaluable guidance.

With jumps events playing such a core part in Neuff’s beginnings, supporting the best of the best in this area of athletics has always been a profound passion for the company. The team at Neuff is proud to support these up-and-coming athletes, all of whom are a force to be reckoned with in one way or another.

More in the tank

Rewind to 2022. Athletics began to rise in popularity, with more COVID restrictions being lifted and the Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham. Neuff’s eyes were firmly set on the competition, although there was one particular athlete who would be competing in Birmingham that caught their eye.

Enter Owen Heard, a pole vault athlete and a finalist in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Not long after this pivotal moment in his vaulting career, Owen partnered up with Neuff to provide advice for other vaulters in the form of blogs, and he is still working with them on insightful pieces today.

In Owen’s first feature for Athletics Weekly (written by Neuff and published on our website last year), he mentioned how he had “more in the tank”. After interviewing Owen again for this feature, he provided further clarity on his optimistic sentiments.

“I’m young, so I’ve still got a lot of my potential to unlock,” says Owen. “I’ve only really had one season on a long approach, and that’s 14 strides. I’m yet to solidify that, and I’m yet to go back to 16 strides or 18 strides plus. There’s a lot more height to come from there.”

After previously suffering from mental blocks in his training, Owen has overcome his struggles to be on top form again in recent times, coming third in a National Athletics League fixture in July while also claiming podium positions in many 100m and 200m events, further demonstrating his talents as an all-round athlete.

Owen credits much of his recent successes to his current coach Kate Rooney, a former Olympian who also provides vaulting pole guidance to athletes on Neuff’s behalf. Their coach-athlete relationship began in 2020 and in Owen’s own words, has been a massive support to his pole vaulting journey.

Want to know who our newest blogger is? Well… we're really pleased to announce that it's Owen Heard!! 🔥 Here's a snippet of what Owen had to say to us recently, and stay tuned to our socials to hear more of what Owen had to say to us! 🙌#athletics #trackandfield #vaultlife pic.twitter.com/Zq3IUuoQLy — Neuff Athletic (@NeuffAthletic) August 27, 2022

“Since being coached by Kate, it’s the first time I’ve been in a proper professional training environment, and the amount of feedback I’ve had from her has been phenomenal,” says Owen. “Our coach-athlete relationship is great. We’re really friendly, but when we need to be serious, we’re serious.”

Owen’s improved confidence has been displayed across much of his recent social media content, showing signs of a promising future for the athlete, who balances his athletics with his postgraduate studies at Loughborough University.

The secret to being a happy athlete is a complex case for many athletes to figure out. However, Owen believes he’s finally cracked the code.

“You should remember that training is the most fun part of your day. When you’re older and can’t pole vault anymore, you’ll regret not making the most of your youth. Just smile regardless!”

Owen plays a core part of the Neuff blog team, already covering multiple topics that have gone down a storm in the vaulting community. You can read some of his most popular blogs for Neuff here.

Finding passion in pole vaulting

What many of Neuff’s jumps ambassadors and bloggers have in common is that they are also known for competing in many athletics events. Owen, for example, is also well-known to some as a hurdler, while Felicia Miloro, a pole vault ambassador for Neuff, occasionally competes in other jumps events, too.

“I did high jump at English Schools, but because of my height, I was advised that I may not be the best fit for the event,” says Felicia. “Upon hearing this, I saw some pole vaulters jumping at a competition and thought I would love to do the same.”

Alongside her pole vaulting, Felicia is also passionate about all things gymnastics. So much so that she not only joined the pole vault team at Loughborough University but also made the elite gymnastics team. After a year at Loughborough College, however, Felicia decided to retire from gymnastics and concentrate fully on her pole vaulting.

“The pole vault community in the UK is absolutely amazing,” says Felicia. “The pole vault hub at Loughborough University is the most supportive community I have been part of as an athlete. The support given is outstanding, and they assist you throughout all aspects of training.”

Also coached by Kate Rooney, Felicia’s 2023 season has been full of wondrous moments, including becoming a BUCS champion in May, before claiming a bronze medal at the British Championships in Manchester last month.

“BUCS was my first competition of the season, but I managed to jump the best I’d jumped all year, which was really motivating. Then, to stand next to two of my biggest pole vault inspirations on the podium (Molly Caudery and Holly Bradshaw) at the British Championships was phenomenal.”

“One of my goals was to get a medal at my first British Championships, but I didn’t think I’d hit this target until I was older. It all still feels so surreal!”

Moving forward, Felicia is aiming to claim even more BUCS champion titles and British Championship medals, as well as to continue improving on her PB. Her current PB stands at 4.16m (which she achieved in Cardiff just 2 weeks before her 2.15 British Championships performance), yet she’s more determined than ever to make her mark as a pole vault athlete in the years to come.

Embracing the journey

Even the best athletes need occasional reassurance in their abilities, especially if they suffer setbacks that can knock them for six. One athlete who knows too well what it’s like to face hardships head-on is long jumper and Neuff blogger Ruby Jerges.

Also a supremely talented athlete in her own right, Ruby started in multi-events, where she primarily participated in sprint and hurdles events. Always thoroughly enjoying the buzz she feels from competing, Ruby knew that athletics was an avenue she wanted to pursue in the long run, even from a very young age.

“Weirdly, sports day at my school was always a great emotional high for me. I often felt lesser to my peers, but athletics was my thing and was what set me apart from others. The enjoyment of competing alongside and in front of some of my teachers and closest friends brought me lots of pride in what I did!” says Ruby.

However, as much as she loved being a multi-events athlete, her coaches soon picked up on her outstanding acceleration abilities, leading Ruby to learn more about long jump, which she is primarily known for today. Looking back, she has achieved some incredible accolades, including experiencing her first British Championships at just 17, competing against athletes she had idolised and looked up to.

Injuries in athletics are never ideal, but the right approach will get you back on track sooner than you think… In Ruby Jerges' latest blog, she helps you recover based off of her experiences with injuries!https://t.co/IOBwlroZ5I#athletics #trackandfield #injuryprevention pic.twitter.com/tTC5xl8CX7 — Neuff Athletic (@NeuffAthletic) August 1, 2023

“I have had tough moments and struggled with a loss of confidence. However, my rehab process has also had its positives”, says Ruby. “Although it has been long, and I’ve had to persevere at times, I have gained great satisfaction in reflecting on what I have achieved and learnt so far, and I’ve also enjoyed making goals which I’d like to achieve after my recovery process.”

With the support from her coaches, her priority moving forward is to recover swiftly for a mighty comeback, all while embracing other opportunities that will come her way as she moves up in age categories.

“I look forward to positively embracing the lack of pressure as I enter my first year of U23, where I can gradually ease back into full fitness and be competition ready to put my hard work into practice. Ultimately, I want to reach my full potential in the sport, wherever that may take me. But, as I have always said from when I was a lot younger, I obviously can’t forget my Olympic dream!”

Loving the satisfaction from executing her mental and physical skills on the runway, Ruby hopes to encourage others (female athletes especially) to turn their athletic dreams into a reality, partly through the blogs she writes for Neuff, which you can find here.

Success is often subjective to every jumps athlete. However, for those who are just getting started in their athletics journey, Ruby believes that enjoying the process should take priority over the fear of failure.

“To be successful doesn’t always mean winning everything. I would often suggest trying to redefine what success means to you, so it isn’t always about winning, as this allows you to appreciate these smaller achievements too. The fitness you achieve, the people you meet, the travelling you do… appreciate all the positive aspects of your athletic journey!”

You can learn more about Neuff’s jumps ambassadors by clicking here. Or, for advice on all things jumps and athletics related, check out Neuff’s full blog catalogue for athletes by clicking here.

» Buy our World Champs preview and review magazines here