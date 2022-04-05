The spring road racing season is here with quick marathon and half-marathon results in Europe and elsewhere

It was a busy weekend on the roads with major marathons in Paris and Manchester. To read about the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon click here and the Manchester Marathon here.

There was also the British 100km Championships in Perth, as you can see here.

For other events during this busy period, see below…

Overseas road

Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon, Prague, Czech Republic, April 2

In cold conditions, Nesphine Jepleting had her biggest ever win in 66:57 ahead of former world cross-country champion Irene Cheptai (67:16) as Kenya took the first three places.

Kenya were even more dominant in the men’s race as they enjoyed the first nine runners home. Kenneth Kiprop Renju (59:28), Philemon Kiplimo (59:33) and Mathew Kimeli (59:46) took the first three places.

Berlin Half-Marathon, Germany, April 3

Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race in 65:02 and was followed home by Joyce Tele (65:50) and Irene Kimais (66:34) with Briton Samantha Harrison smashing her PB with 68:12 to be the first European in fifth as fellow Brit Clara Evans also set a PB of 70:17.

Alex Kibet’s 58:55 gave him a clear win as he led home a Kenyan top-four with Joshua Belet (59:53) and Abel Kipchumba (59:58) also inside the hour.

Milan Marathon, Italy, April 3

Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat won for the third time in 2:20:18 with reasonably even splits of 69:51 and 70:27.

Ethiopians Sintayehu Tilahun (2:22:19) and Atatel Anmut (2:22:21) completed the top three.

Kenya’s Titus Kipruto won the men’s race in 2:05:05 from Daniel Kibet (2:05:20) and Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu (2:06:20).

Italy’s Iliass Aouani made a solid debut in 10th place in 2:08:34.

Daegu International Marathon, Korea, April 3

Nazret Weldu won the women’s race in an Eritrean record of 2:21:56, taking over six minutes off her previous record.

Kenyans Pamela Rotich (2:22:43) and Judith Jerubet (2:26:17) completed the top three.

Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru won the men’s race in 2:06:31 from Kenya’s Dickson Chumba (2:07:11) and Morocco’s Hamza Sahli (2:07:15).

Barcelona Half-Marathon, Spain, April 3

World 5000m silver medallist Margaret Kipkemboi from Kenya won in her debut half-marathon in 65:26 ahead of Ethiopians Gete Alemayehu (66:37) and Asnakesh Awoke (69:34).

In a quality men’s race with the top five under 59:20, Haftu Teklu won in 59:06 from fellow Ethiopian Chala Regasa (59:10) and Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi (59:15).

Madrid Half-Marathon, Spain, April 3

Kenyan Winfridah Moraa (67:22) was the women’s winner although many eyes were on fifth-placer Almaz Ayana. Since 2017, the former world and Olympic 10,000m champion from Ethiopia has run just one race – a slow 3000m in 2019 – and here she ran a more encouraging 68:22. Vincent Kipkemoi was first man (61:05).

Cherry Blossom 10, Washington, USA, April 3

Nicholas Kosimbei was first man in 45:15 ahead of Wilfred Kimitei (45:43) and Shadrack Kimining (45:48).

Susanna Sullivan was the women’s winner in a PB 52:32 ahead of Carrie Verdon (52:37) and third was Paige Stoner (52:38).

Britons Rosie Edwards and Steph Twell were 11th in 54:48 and 13th in 55:29 respectively.

Zaragoza Marathon, Spain, April 3

Adane Kebede Gebre led home the field in a course record of 2:11:39 ahead of Jorge Blanco Alvarez who took the accompanying Spanish Marathon title in 2:11:53.

Fetale Dejene Tsegaye (2:26:40) made it an Ethiopian double in the women’s race with Yesica Mas taking the Spanish title in a modest 2:41:22.

Valenciennes 10km, France, April 3

Faith Chepkoech and Eva Cherono shared the winning women’s time of 31:03 while Moroccan Soufiane Bouqantar was first man with 28:11.

Cooper River Bridge Run 10km, Charleston, USA, April 2

There were wins for David Bett (28:17) and Biruktayit Degefa (31:23).

Poznan Half-Marathon, Poland, April 3

Ethiopia’s Sikiyas Misganaw won the men’s race in 60:49 while Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat was the leading woman in 69:24.

Hannover Marathon, Germany, April 3

There was a rare German double success for Henrik Pfeiffer (2:10:59) and Dominika Mayer (2:26:50).

Donostia Half-Marathon, San Sebastian, Spain, April 3

There were victories for Rodgers Maiyo (63:23) and Veronicah Maina (70:34).

CSOB Bratislava Marathon, Slovakia, April 3

Ukrainian runners dominated with marathon wins for Taras Ivaniuta (2:27:04) and Julia Tarasova (2:54:54) while Maria Redko (78:16) won the half-marathon.

Overseas track and field

Australian Track and Field Championships, Sydney, Australia, April 1-2

Liz Clay impressed with a 100m hurdles world lead of 12.72/0.5, well clear of Celeste Mucci’s 12.96.

Olympic decathlete Cedric Dubler won his event with a world lead and PB score of 8393 points.

The Olympic silver medallist Nicola McDermott won the high jump with a 1.94m leap while Peter Bol (1:48.78) and Catriona Bisset (1:59.82) booked their championships 2022 places at 800m.

Kurtis Marschall was first in the pole vault with a 5.60m leap.

The American-based Jessica Hull, who was sixth in the world indoor 3000m, showed further world-class form with a 15:06.13 5000m win ahead of Rose Davies (15:07.49) while Briton Cali Thackery – daughter of former world half-marathon medallist Carl – gained a World Championships qualifier in third with 15:09.08.

Oliver Hoare won the 1500m in 3:40.79 from Matthew Ramsden, who then followed that up with a 5000m title (13:40.69).

Nina Kennedy took the pole vault title with 4.35m, while Mackenzie Little was the first in the women’s javelin with 62.09m.

Jake Doran was first in the 100m with a wind-assisted 10.05/3.7 ahead of New Zealand’s Edward Osei-Nketia (10.17)

There was a Kiwi 100m win though for Zoe Hobbs (11.17/1.1) well clear of Ella Connolly’s 11.29.

Nick Hough was first in the men’s hurdles with 13.68/-0.6 while junior Aidan Murphy was first in the 200m in 20.53/-0.9.

Samantha Dale won long jump gold with a wind-assisted 6.64/2.7.

Briton Jade Lally was first in the discus with a 59.29m throw.

Velocity Meet 10 (WACT Challenger), Kingston, Jamaica, April 2

Oblique Seville won a quality men’s 100m in 10.06/-0.4 ahead of European champion Zharnel Hughes’ 10.10 with former world champion Yohan Blake fourth in 10.25.

There was a British win at 200m though for Miguel Francis 20.66/0.3 in his first race for a year.

Shockoria Wallace was first in the women’s 100m with 11.15/0.3.

In her first 400m for almost a year, Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson was first in 51.29.

World long jump champion Tajay Gayle won his speciality with a modest wind-assisted 7.97/2.6.

Shanieka Ricketts set a world outdoor lead of 14.27/-0.1 in the triple jump, albeit nearly a metre and half down on Yulimar Rojas’s world indoor lead!

Fedrick Dacres was first in the discus with a 65.41m throw ahead of Traves Smikle (64.85m) while Shadae Lawrence was the women’s winner with a 62.19m throw.

Birmingham, USA, April 2

Olympic 200m silver medalist Christine Mboma set a Namibian senior and African junior 100m record of 11.03/0.9 and also ran a world lead of 22.12/0.0 in the 200m.

Fellow junior Beatrice Masilingi was second in both races in 11.24 and 22.56.

Arnie Robinson Invite, San Diego, USA, April 2

There was a shock world 100m lead for Ilias Garcia with a 9.88/-0.1 PB though there was speculation that there was a false start in the race not down to Garcia.

College Station, USA, April 2

Jamaican Charokee Young was another surprise world leader as her big 50.00 PB bettered her countrywoman Stacey Ann Williams’ 50.56 and Kennedy Simon’s 50.68 PB.

Tyra Gittens equalled her Trinidadian high jump record with 1.95m while Deborah Acquah set a Ghanaian record of 6.89/0.7 in the long jump.

Adrian Piperi was first in the shot with a top quality 21.53m.

In the 200m won by Laila Owens’ 22.57/2.0, Rhasidat Adeleke was a close second in an Irish record 22.59.

Julien Alfred won the 100m in a St. Lucia record 11.07/0.3 while Kaylah Robinson set a world leading mark in the hurdles in 12.80/1.7.

Devon Achane gained a men’s sprint double of 10.12/2.2 and 20.20/1.3.

Barbadian Jonathan Jones led home the 400 m in 45.07 ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele’s 45.25.

Italian Gabriele Montefalcone clocked 49.42 PB in the 400m hurdles.

Texas achieved fast relay times in the men’s 4×100 (39.08) and 4×400 (3:02.33) and women’s 4×100 (42.82).

Baylor Invitational, Waco, April 2

The 2019 world 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown improved her 100m PB to 10.99/0.2 well clear of Bahamian Tynia Gaither’s 11.11.

Gaither won the 200m in 22.45/1.3.

There was a fast but albeit wind-assisted time in the 100m hurdles for Tonea Marshall with a 12.56/2.7 clocking with Daniel Roberts also over the limits with a 13.43/2.6 men’s victory.

The women’s pole vault was won by 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi from the 2021 winner Jenn Suhr as both cleared 4.50m.

Elijah Morrow was first in the men’s 200m in a PB 20.22/1.7) while Hurdle Mechanic teams won both 4x400m relays in 3:01.39 and 3:25.08.

Cairo, Egypt, Cairo, March-29-30

Bassant Hemida set Egyptian records in the sprints with a shocking world lead of 10.97 and 22.63 wind readings are not known.

Federation Cup, Thenhipalam, India, April 3

Improving 20-year-old long jump prospect Jeswin Aldrin won the event with a wind-assisted 8.37/4.1 and also jumped a world qualifying mark of 8.26/-0.6 but the Indian record went the way of runner-up Shreeeshankar with a 8.36/1.5 leap.

Kaila Mishra Aishwarya set a PB and meeting record of 51.18 in the women’s 400 metres.

Rohit Yadav was first in the men’s javelin with 81.83m while Annu Rani won the women’s event with a 61.15m throw..

The closest event of the weekend was the men’s 100m as Siva Kumar 10.366 edged K Elakkiyadasan’s 10.370 by four thousandths of a second.

Ethiopian Championships, Hawassa, Ethiopia, March 29-April 2

The reigning world junior 3000m champion Tadese Worku easily won the 10,000m in 28:12.0.

The 5000m was a much closer affair with the runner-up from Nairobi behind Worku Ali Abdulmena winning his first major senior title in 13:45.0 just ahead of 12:52.98 performer Tilahun Haile, the world’s second fastest ever indoor 3000m performer Getnet Wale and world indoor mile record-holder Yomif Kejelcha with all three timed at 13:45.2.

Dawit Seyaum who tops the world indoor rankings with her 8:23.24 3000m in Lieven, ran exactly the same pace in the 1500m with a 4:11.1 but was beaten by the 2021 world junior 800m champion Ayal Dagnachew’s 4:10.0.

The world leader at half-marathon at 64:14, Girmawit Gebrzihairran a 31:21.5 10,000m but the shoes were not compliant with the current rules.

Worknesh Mesele was first in the 800m in 2:02.1.

Samuel Firewu won the steeplechase in 8:22.5 over Hailemariyam Amare’s 8:24.6

Yobsen Biru gained a men’s 400m and 400m hurdles double gold with 45.9 and 50.5.

Roadrunner Invitational, San Antonio, USA, April 2

Liberian Emmanuel Matadi (20.33/1.5) was first in the 200m.

UK’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan won the hammer with a 66.81m throw.

Oregon Hayward Premiere, Eugene, USA, April 1-2

Briton Nana Gyedu won the B shot with a 15.16m PB.

Bayou Meet, Baton Rouge, USA, April 2

Aleia Hobbs was first in the women’s 100m in 11.06/1.1 ahead of Nigerian Favour Ofili’s 11.11 PB.

The World Indoor 60m silver medalist Mikiah Brisco was first in the 200m in 22.73/0.6)

LSU were first in 42.90 in the women’s 4x100m.

Jamaica’s Olympic 4x400m medallist Chris-Ann Gordon-Powell took well over two seconds off 800m PB with 2:02.04.

The men’s 200m was won by multi global 4x400m world champion Vernon Norwood’s 20.44/-0.2.

Former European under-20 medallist Amber Anning won her 400m in 52.08 and was fourth in her 200m in 23.31/0.6.

Ex English National age-group cross-country champion Katy-Ann McDonald set a PB 1500m of 4:17.66 in finishing second.

Stanford Invitational, Palo Alto, USA, April 2

In his first competition since the Olympic Games Nick Miller won the hammer with a 73.13m throw.

In the 5000m, Australian Ky Robinson ran a 13:23.61 outdoor PB ahead of Britain’s European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks’ 13:24.58 PB and England Commonwealth Games qualifier on his home track. There were also PBs for Isaac Akers (13:32.84) and Jonathan Shields (13:38.56).

There was also a British runner-up in the women’s race as Jenny Nesbitt’s outdoor PB 15:24.59 placed her closely behind Molly Grabill’s winning 15:22.97 PB. Charlotte Arter was fifth in a PB 15:30.35.

In the 10,000m races there were good runs for Scott Beattie (28:19.90) and Beth Kidger (33:01.14).

Jon Hopkins was second in the steeplechase in 8:34.78.

World under-20 champion Udodi Onwuzurike from Nigeria won the 100m in 10.07/0.6 to go close to the African under-20 record and then the following day he won the 200m in 20.38/0.3.

Oliver Nikoloff Invitational, Cincinatti, USA, April 2

Nigerian Annette Echikunwoke was first in the women’s hammer with a 71.59m throw.

Florida Relays, Gainesville, USA, April 3

The week after a world leading 6412 heptathlon, Anna Hall excelled at 400m hurdles as her 55.35 PB headed Masai Russell’s 55.41.

Jacory Patterson was first in the 200m in 20.20 ahead of Liberian NCAA champion and Olympic fifth-placer Joseph Fahnbulleh’s 20.22 and Matt Boling 20.31’s and 400m specialist Randolph Ross’s 20.42 PB.

Fahnbulleh’s later won the 100m in 10.22 /1.1.

Abby Steiner was first in the women’s 100m in a PB 11.10/1.5.

North Carolina led home the women’s 4x100m in 42.91 while Kentucky (3:02.21 and 3:26.99) took both 4x400m relays.

William Spencer was firs in the 400m hurdles with 49.56.

Zyaire Nuriddin won the high school 400m in 45.78.

Masked Rider Open, Lubbock, USA, April 2

Nigeria’s Olympic fourth-placer Tobi Amusan gained wind-assisted win in the 100m and 100m hurdles with 11.11/2.6 and 12.58/2.6

France’s Amaury Golitin gained a just about legal men’s sprint double with 10.23/2.0 and 20.42/1.9).

Jamaican Sean Bailey was first in the 400m in 45.60.

Santiago de Chile, April 2

Lucas Nervi improved his discus PB to 64.55m.

South American GP Meet, Conception del Uruguay, Argentina, April 1-3

Argentina’s Federico Bruno won the 1500m in 3:37.38 ahead of Brazilian Thiago Andre’s 3:38.19.

Brazil’s Welington Silva was first in the shot with a 20.21m throw while Chile’s Humberto Mansilla dominated the hammer with a 76.22m throw.

Joey Haines Invitational, Cape Girardeau, USA, April 1

World hammer champion DeAnna Price was first with a 69.09m throw.

UK indoor

Southern Vets AC Championships, Lee Valley, April 2

Running as a guest, Fiona Matheson regained her world W60 3000m record with a 10:48.13 clocking from Spain’s Esther Pedrosa who lost her record to the Scot for the second time.

Multi-talented W45 Diana Norman won quadruple gold with wins in the 800m (2:31.84), 60m hurdles (9.59), high jump (1.50m) and shot (11.72m).

UK road races

Unleashed Performance Reading Half-Marathon, April 3

At the age of 39, 2:18:26 marathoner James Connor had his biggest win to date with a PB 65:58.

Ed Bovingdon came through strongly for second in 66:45 with Neil Kevern third in 66:59.

Kate Drew was a clear women’s winner in a PB 74:38.

W40 Sarah Webster was second in 77:24 while Hayley Munn was third in 77:56.

Clare Elms set a world age-58 best of 82:01 to go second in the UK all-time W55 lists with her fastest time for nine years as she improved Fiona Matheson’s previous best by 40 seconds.

That time put her top of the 2022 UK W55 rankings while close behind 2:32:40 marathoner Emma Stepto went top of the W50 rankings albeit with a slightly slower 82:13.

Podium 5km, Barrowford, April 2

The 2:12 marathoner Phil Sesemann was a clear men’s winner in 14:09 ahead of Luke Duffy and Scott Stirling who both ran 14:23.

London 2012 Olympic 5000m runner Nick McCormick was first M40 in 14:28 in ninth.

The fastest women’s 5km time came in the B race as Steph Pennycook (15:58) led home Mollie Williams (16:09) and Georgia Malir (16:22).

Runthrough Goodwood Marathon, Sussex, April 3

James Baker followed up his recent win in the Hastings Half-Marathon with career victory No.990 as he took nearly four minutes from his previous best set back in 2012 with a 2:26:37 clocking over 11 laps of the motor circuit.

The time puts him well clear at the head of the UK age-group rankings for 2022 and fellow M45 Oliver Cobb ran 2:43:44 in second.

Myuki Okubo led home the women’s race in 3:13;43.

Titanic 10km, Belfast, April 3

Aaron Woodman won the men’s race in 32:27 as Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill was first woman in 33:55.

Tom Scott Memorial Round the Loch 10, April 3

Annabel Simpson won the women’s race in a UK leading time and PB of 54:10 with Fionnuala Ross second in 56:36 and Virginia Barrand third in 57:53.

Jonathan Glen was a clear winner of the men’s race in 49:44 to go second in the UK rankings with Michael Christoforou’s 50:38 and Douglas Selman’s 50:48 completing the top three.

Bournemouth Bay Half-Marathon, April 3

Rob McTaggert was a clear winner in 73:02 while Lauren Baker-Little was first woman in 86:26.

Essex Half-Marathon, Saffron Walden, April 3

Russell McGavock won the men’s race by almost five minutes in 70:07 as Jennifer Lovelock was first woman in 87:14.

Taunton Marathon and Half-Marathon, Somerset, April 3

Adam Holland was first man in the marathon 2:34:36 while Alice Smith (3:14:58) led home the women as Tom Merson (67:06) dominated the half-marathon as W45 Gill Pearson (82:44) was leading woman.

First Chance 10km, Exeter, April 3

There were wins for Gareth Davies (34:05) and Nikki Kelly (38:48).

Sure Guernsey Marathon, April 3

Dessie Burke was the men’s winner by over 12 minutes in 2:40:25 as Alicia Munro was leading woman in 3:36:23, the same time as Tamsin Stevens.

Walks

Podebrady, Czech Republic, April 2

In the 90th edition of this historical event, Brazil’s Caio Bonfim won a high quality 20km walk in 1:18:54 to equal the meeting record.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom was second in 1:19:42, just ahead of Ireland’s European under-23 runner-up David Kenny who set a three-minute PB of 1:19:44.

Ecuador’s Brian Pintado (1:19:47) and Spain’s Alberto Amezcua (1:19:58) were also inside 1:20.

Briton Cameron Corbishley was 43rd in 88:12 as Tom Bosworth dropped out.

In the women’s race, Mexico’s Valeria Ortuno (1:29:25) led home Germany’s Saskia Feige (1:29:57) and Ecuador’s Johana Ordonez (1:29:58) as European champion Maria Perez from Spain who was leading in the first half, was disqualified.

Britain’s Heather Lewis was 16th in a PB 94:02 as she retains fifth place in the UK all-time lists taking 11 seconds off her time in this race in 2021.

There were Mexican under-20 10km wins for Angel Montes (42:15) and Ximena Serrano (45:20).

Briton Hannah Hopper was 22nd in 51:19 to take over a minute off of her PB.

Trail running

SILVA Lakes Traverse, St Bees to Shap, Lake District, April 2

Both the male and female records were broken in the 100km ultra race as Daniel Weller won the men’s race in 11hr 5min while Katie Kaars Sijpesteijn, who came in less than two minutes later, in 11hr 7min as in second overall, she took four hours off the previous women’s record.

