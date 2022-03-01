Red-hot performances in Spokane and elsewhere as athletes gear up for the World Indoor Championships

With many countries staging their national championships and record-breaking performances on the track and roads, the February 26-27 weekend was the busiest of 2022 so far.

US Indoor Championships, Spokane, February 26

There were world leads in the men’s 60m, shot and heptathlon.

World champion Christian Coleman equalled the world lead in the 60m with a 6.45 though was pushed hard by three-time US champion Marvin Bracy who tied his PB with a 6.48.

Mikiah Brisco (7.07) edged Marybeth Sant Price (7.08) to retain her women’s title.

The world indoor record-holder Grant Holloway equalled the meeting record in the 60m hurdles with a 7.37 clocking a metre ahead of Jarret Eaton’s 7.47.

The double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the shot with a world-leading 22.51m to easily defeat Josh Awotunde’s 21.74m PB.

Tokyo Olympic decathlon fourth-placer and defending champion Garrett Scantling set a world lead in the heptathlon with a 6382 score to go into the world all-time top 10.

Tokyo Olympic finalist Cole Hocker won the 1500m in a meeting record 3:39.09 with a 26.89 last 200m ahead of Josh Thompson 3:39.24 after winning the 3000m the previous day in 7:47.50 with a 26.69 last 200m. Emmanuel Bor was second in 7:48.64.

A 29.14 last 200m saw a clear win for double world indoor 800m silver medallist Ajee’ Wilson in 2:01.72 with Olivia Baker second 2:02.14.

Bryce Hoppel retained his men’s 800m with well paced laps of 25.78, 26.64, 26.44 and 26.46 in a fast 1:45.30.

Isaiah Harris was second in 1:46.30.

American indoor mile record-holder Elle Purrier St Pierre was surprisingly only third in the 1500m in 4:06.14 as she was beaten in a close finish as five hundredths of a second covered the medallists.

Heather MacLean (4:06.09), only fifth with a lap to go, ran a closing 200m of 29.71 ahead of Josette Norris’s 4:06.13.

She bounced back spectacularly in the 3000m the following day as her 28.88 last 200m propelled her to a 8:41.53 win well ahead of Alicia Monson 8:43.96.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen won the pole vault with a first-attempt clearance of 5.91m with KC Lightfoot taking the other World Indoor spot with a 5.86m.

Vashti Cunningham 1.91m high jump gained her her sixth straight US indoor title and equalled Eleanor Montgomery for the most wins in the event.

Gabbi Cunningham defended her women’s 60m hurdles title in a 7.82 PB ahead of Alaysha Johnson’s 7.90.

There was a last round long jump victory of 8.19m for Jarrion Lawson taking him up from fourth to deny former world champion Marquis Dendy’s 8.14m

Reigning world indoor champion Sandi Morris defended her title in the women’s pole vault with a 4.80m to defeat Olympic winner Katie Nageotte’s 4.75m.

Amanda Moll, who only turned 17 last month, was fourth equal with a 4.50m leap which is an under-18 all-time indoor best and also equalled the USA under-20 indoor record and high school record.

Keturah Orji won the women’s triple jump with her opening round of 14.28m while there was a third title for Donald Scott with a 16.88m leap as reigning world champion Will Claye could only finish third.

There were 400m wins for Trevor Bassitt (45.75) and Lynna Irby (51.88) who will head potentially unusually vulnerable-looking 4x400m squads in Belgrade.

There was a 19.79m shot PB victory for Maggie Ewen.

Olympic finalist JuVaughn Harrison won the men’s high jump with 2.28m.

Chari Hawkins won the women’s pentathlon with 4492 points.

Quanesha Burks won the long jump with 6.55m.

World Indoor Tour, Toruń, Poland, February 22

There were three world leads and four meeting records though the clear highlight athletically was Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay going close to her world indoor 1500m record with the second fastest ever time of 3:54.77 which has only been surpassed by her 2021 world record. It was a world-leading time and well behind there were Ugandan and Finnish records for Winnie Nanyondo (4:03.54) and Sara Kuivisto (4:06.14).

The home crowd’s biggest thrill though came from Ewa Swoboda who won the 60m in a meeting record 7.03 as she built a clear lead with her usual fast start but just repelled the late challenge of Olympic multiple gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 7.04.

Hurdler Pia Skrzyszowska was third with a PB 7.14.

European indoor champion Femke Bol set a world lead and meeting record 50.64 in the 400m though just missed her PB well clear of Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (51.15) and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (51.40). Ami Pipi won the B race in a UK lead 52.02.

There was also a world lead in the shot as Filip Mihaljevic equalled his Croatian indoor record of 21.84m to just pip Konrad Bukowiecki’s 21.83m.

Poland fared better in the 60m hurdles as Damian Czykier won the 60m hurdles to equal the Polish record with a 7.48 and his compatriot Jakub Szymanski’s 7.63 also beat Wilhelm Belocian and Orlando Ortega.

Adam Kszczot bowed out to the Polish crowd for the last time with a improving 1:46.29 in fifth but well ahead Elliot Giles gained revenge from his Birmingham defeat to Collins Kipruto by this time holding back longer and kicking late past though his 1:45.42 was identical to his run at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham.

Andreas Kramer was second in 1:45.71 with Kipruto third in 1:45.94.

The 3000m was a repeat of a few days earlier in Lieven with again Olympic 3000m steeplechase medallist Lamecha Girma edging Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega 7:31.09 to 7:31.39.

Kenyan Jacob Krop’s 7:31.90 PB denied a fading Getnet Wale (7:32.50) an Ethiopian clean-sweep.

US sprinters dominated the 60m final with Elijah Hall-Thompson’s 6.53 heading Mike Rodgers’ 6.55.

Philippines’Ernest John Obiena won the pole vault with a 5.81m leap while Sweden´s Khaddi Sagnia won the long jump with a 6.70m jump.

Northern Ireland & Ulster Cross-Country Championships, Derry, February 26

Catherine Whoriskey, who was second in 2020, won the women’s 6km narrowly in 22:14 from Jessica Craig’s 22:16.

W40 Kerry O’Flaherty, who ran for Ireland in the 2018 European Championships steeplechase, was third in 22:47.

Conan McGaughey was a clear men’s 12km winner in 39:58 with Eskander Turki (40:25) and Neil McCartan (40:37) completing the medallists.

SEC Championships, College Station, February 26

Abby Steiner’s US record of 22.09 was the second fastest 200m ever behind Merlene Ottey’s 21.87. She ran 22.44 in the heat.

Favour Ofili was second in an African record 22.46 improving her 22.61 from the heat.

Steiner was third in the 60m in 7.19 behind winner Alia Armstrong’s 7.11.

There were three marks which went second in the 2022 rankings – Lance Lang 20.32 200m, Champion Allison’s 400m in 45.04 and Brandon Miller’s 1:45.24 PB in the 800m.

Alexis Holmes won the women’s 400m with 50.77.

Morrocan Anass Essayi won the mile in 3:57.37 ahead of Martin Prodanov’s Bulgarian record of 3:57.65.

Kenyan Amon Kemboi won the 3000m in 7:47.34.

In the women’s 4x400m there was a World lead for Arkansas with 3:24.09 ahead of Texas AM’s 3:25.43

Anna Hall set a world-leading pentathlon of 4618 points with a 8.33 60m hurdles, a 1.79m high jump, 12.85m in the shot, 5.99m in the long jump and a fast 2:05.33 in the 800m.

Jamaican Carey McLeod took the long jump crown with a 8.07m leap.

Jasmine Moore took the women’s title with a 6.75m PB ahead of Ghana’s Deborah Acquah 6.64m.

There were some good British performances.

Amber Anning was fourth in the 400m in a UK lead 51.87.

Katy-Ann McDonald was second in the 800m in 2:02.85.

Divine Oladipo was a close second in the shot with the second longest throw of her career of 17.63m.

British Winter Throws, Loughborough, February 27

Britain’s second longest ever hammer thrower Katie Head won the event with a PB equalling 69.72m ahead of Jessica Mayho’s 68.11m while both Charlotte Payne (66.74m) and Kayleigh Presswell (64.77m) set PB’s.

Osian Jones’ 70.74m got the better of Mark Dry’s 69.91m and Chris Bennett’s ‘s 67.04m in the men’s event.

Zane Duquemin won the discus with 61.39m ahead of Gregory Thompson’s 60.07m and Nick Percy’s 59.79m.

Kirsty Law headed the women’s discus field with a 54.69m victory while Joe Harris near PB of 75.17m and Bekah Walton’s 55.68m PB won the javelin title and the latter’s mark moved her to tenth all-time in the UK.

European Masters Championships, Braga, Portugal, February 20-27

In an event clearly affected by travel doubts, Spain topped the medal table with 256 medals and 93 golds from Germany’s 146 and 61, Portugal’s 116 and 48, France’s 132 and 46 and Britain’s 90 and 39.

After being disqualified from the 800m final, Mark Symes won the M50 1500m in a British record 4:09.62 just ahead of team-mate Tony O’Brien’s 4:09.96.

Sharon Wilkinson set a British W50 400m record in heading the field in 60.11.

Mensah Elliott set a British record of 8.20 in the M45 60m hurdles to take Joe Appiah’s record but Appiah gained another gold by winning the M50 title in 8.57.

There was also a British record for M50 long jumper Craig Beecham with a huge 6.24m leap.

M65 800m world record-setter Paul Forbes (and 1:45.66 performer as a senior) took the title in 2:21.34 but had to settle for second at 1500m in 4:50.95 to Ireland’s Portugal-based Joe Gough’s 4:50.84. Gough had finished third in the 800m.

There was a British 1-2-3 in the M45 60m for Dominic Bradley (7.14) from Mensah Elliott (7.18) and Joshua Wood (7.22) and Bradley also won the 200m in 22.69 to go second all-time in the UK.

Caroline Powell dominated the W65’s sprints with a 9.42/31.53/72.86 triple.

Dave Elderfield won the M65 60m in 8.17 to go equal second all-time in the UK while Paul Guest was first M60 in the 200m in 25.64. Guest also won long jump gold with a British record 5.49m.

Britain also took M60 gold at 400m through Mike Vassililou’s 58.67 and at the triple jump with Julien Gittens’ 11.28m and Allan Leiper’s 14.20m shot and John Moreland’s 51.10m discus and the 4x200m relay.

Caroline Marler took W70 200m gold in 34.28.

Multi world and European masters champion Virginia Mitchell took W55 400m gold in 63.03 but was second to world record-holder Anne Gilshinan’s 2:21.18 in the 800m who also won the 1500m (4:46.94) and 3000m (11:26.37) titles.

Dave Clarke was second in the M60 800m in the second fastest ever British time of 2:16.57 though he won the 3000m in 9:47.22.

Alison Bourgeois took W65 gold at 800m in 2:55.66 and 1500m in 5:52.88 while Andrew Ridley took the M55 1500m title in 4:25.55.

A far from fully fit Angela Copson still won a 1500m and 3000m double in 6:50.26 and 15:33.05.

Mick Hill warmed up for a good run of 67th in the English National cross-country with a 8:50.17 3000m victory.

There were 60m hurdles wins for W35 Catriona Pennet (9.32) and W65 Jane Horder (10.39).

In the field Irie Hill added to her many pole vault titles with a 3.20m W50 victory while W55 Louise Wood headed a competitive long jump courtesy of a 4.69m leap and she also took the triple jump title with a 10.03m PB.

Andrea Jenkins won the W45 weight title with a 14.82m throw.

There were Pentathlon wins for M45 Darren Dodds (3762), M50 Gary Smith (3780), W40 Leanane Buxton (3789) and W60 Penny Butcher (4246).

PCA 12 Championships, Seattle, February 26

Cole Sprout won the 3000m in 7:43.10 ahead of European under-23 cross-country champion’s Charles Hicks in 7:43.84. The latter time would have been an UK under-23 record if it hadn’t of been set on an oversize track (that is, more than 200m per lap).

Micah Williams won the 60m in 6.55 after a 6.53 heat.

In the women’s 60m, Jadyn Mays led the field in 7.15 with the time matched by Jamaican Kemba Nelson.

Turner Washington was first in the shot with a 21.14m throw.

Belarus Indoor Championships, Mogilyov, February 25-26

European champion Elvira Herman took the 60m hurdles crown in 7.95.

Ilya Karnaukhov won a 1500m and 3000m double in 7:56.23 with in the latter Nursultan Kemeshbekov setting a Kirgizstan record of 7:57.61.

European Indoor bronze medallist Iryna Zhuk took pole vault gold with a 4.55m leap.

Ilya Karnaukhov took the 1500m title in 3:38.76 while Nastasiya Mironchik-Ivanova was first in the long jump with a a 6.58m leap.

Belgian Championships, Louvain La Neuve, February 26

Elliot Crestan highlighted the one-day meeting with a Belgian 800m record of 1:46.11 ahead of Aurele Vandeputte’s 1:46.49.

Isaac Kimeli took the 3000m title in 7:46.52. Julien Watrin was first in the 400m in 46.15.

Double Olympic champion Nafi Thiam was fourth in the 60m hurdles with a 8.34 after a 8.32 heat.

Mathias Quintelier set a Belgian indoor shot put record of 18.92m.

Croatian Championships, Zagreb, February 26-27

Slovenian guest Tina Sutej was first with a 4.60m leap in the pole vault.

Denmark Indoor Championships, Skive, February 26-27

Benjamin Lobo Vedel was first in the 400m in 46.46 while Ida Karstoft set a Danish record of 7.25 in the 60 metres.

Estonian Championships, Tallinn, Estonia, February 26-27

Karl Erik Nazarov was first in the 60m with a 6.64 clocking.

Karmen Bruus set a National under-18 record in the high jump with a 1.89m leap.

French Indoor Championships, Miramas, February 26-27

Wilhem Belocian won a top-quality 60m hurdles in 7.53 ahead of Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (7.58) .

Thibaut Collett set a PB of 5.81m to win the pole vault on count back from Valentin Lavillenie with Alioune Sene third with 5.76m as Renaud Lavillenie was just sixth with 5.66m.

Melvin Raffin won the triple jump with 16.76m

Benjamin Robert led home the 800m in 1:46.89.

Margot Chevrier 4.65m PB gave her the women’s pole vault crown.

Ivory Coast guest Arthur Cisse won the 60m in 6.62 ahead of former European Indoor champion Jimmy Vicaut (6.65).

German Indoor Championships, Leipzig, February 26-27

Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo took the long jump title with a 6.81m leap, the best in these championships for 27 years.

Owen Ansah set a European lead in the 200m with 20.55.

Tatjana Pinto won a competitive 60m in 7.16 while Lucas Ansah-Peprah set a 6.58 PB in beating Kevin Kranz’s 6.60.

Sara Gambetta took the shot gold with a 19.05m PB with former European and world champion Christina Schwanitz (18.49m) third announcing her retirement after the competition.

In the sprint hurdles finals, former European indoor and outdoor champion Cindy Roleder continued her comeback with a 8.13 victory ahead of Monika Zapalska who was given the same time.

Greek Indoor Championships. Pireas, February 26-27

Olympic champion Miltiádis Tentóglou won the long jump with a 8.20m leap.

Under-20 Grigórios Hásos won the high jump with 2.19m.

Konstantínos Douvalídis won his 11th long jump title with a 7.79m leap.

Emmanouíl Karalís gained the pole vault crown with a 5.73m leap.

Rafailía Spanoudáki-Hatziríga was first in the 60m with 7.23

First in the high jump was Serbian 17 year-old guest Angelina Topić with a 1.91m leap which puts her in the all-time top 10 for an under-18 jumper.

The triple jump saw a 16th title for Dimítrios Tsiámis with a 16.27m leap.

Hungarian Championships, Nyiregyhaza, February 26-27

Luca Kozak won the women’s 60m hurdles in a Hungarian record of 7.92.

Bianka Bartha-Keri won the women’s 800m in 2:02.64.

In the men’s 60m Dominik Illovszky (6.63) equalled the Hungarian under-23 medal.

Reigning world indoor champion Anita Marton took shot gold with a 16.57m throw which is over three metres down on her winning throw from Birmingham.

Icelandic Indoor Championships, Rejkjavik, February 26-27

High jumper Kristjan Viggo Sigfinnsson achieved an under-20 record of 2.20m.

Anita Hinriksdottir won a 800m (2:08.20) and 1500m double.

Irish Indoor Championships, Abbotstown, Ireland, February 26-27

Molly Scott improved her national 60m record to 7.19.

There were Irish under-23 records for Israel Olatunde in the men’s 60m (6.62) and Sarah Healy (8:53.67) in the women’s 3000m.

Phil Healy won the 400m in 51.75.

Cillin Greene was first in the 400m in 46.64 while Mark English won the 800m in 1:49.39 and Luke McCann the 1500m (3:45.14).

Robert McDonnell was first in the 200m in 20.86 with Sarah Lavin taking gold in the women 60m hurdles in 8.12.

Italian Indoor Championships, Ancona, February 26-27

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs defended his 60m title with 6.55 after a 6.57 heat.

Zaynab Dosso set an Italian record 7.16 in the women’s sprint.

There was also a national record for Sveva Gerevini in the pentathlon with a score of 4451 points.

Daria Derkach was first in the triple jump with a 14.26m leap.

Two-time European indoor 60m hurdles medallist Paolo Dal Molin won his event in 7.62.

Gaia Sabbatini won the 800m with 2:01.07.

Nick Ponzio won the shot with 21.34m.

Italian Winter Throwing championships, Mariano Comense, Italy, February 27

Top marks included Giorgio Olivieri 74.39m hammer and Daisy Osakue 61.63m discus.

Lithuanian Indoor Championships, Klaipeda, February 26-27

Dovile Kilty won her sixth title with a 13.82m in the triple jump.

Brigita Virbalyte-Dimsiene set a 3000m walk world lead of with a 12:31.60m.

Luxembourg Indoor Championships, February 26-27

Bob Bertemes 20.91m throw won the shot.

Netherlands Indoor Championships, Apeldoorn, Netherlands, February 26-27

Femke Bol’s Dutch 400m record 50.30 was a world lead and went to 12th on the world all-time list ahead of Lieke Klaver’s 51.20 PB.

Liemarvin Bonevacia set a Dutch men’s record with a European lead 45.48 which advanced him to seventh on the European all-time list.

Menno Vloon set a championship record in winning the pole vault with 5.91m.

Jessica Schilder was again over 19 metres in the shot with a 19.35m throw.

The 60m titles went to Joris Van Gool (6.61) and N’Ketia Seedo (7.25).

Zoe Sedney won the 60m hurdles with 7.98.

Portuguese Championships, Pombal, February 26-27

European Indoor champion Auriol Dongmo set a world-leading and Portuguese record in the shot with a 19.90m throw.

There was a Portuguese 200m record of 21.01 by Joao Coelho while Olympic medallist Patricia Mamona won her ninth triple jump title with 14.12m.

Romanian Championships, Bucharest, February 26-27

Andrei Toader was first in the shot with a 20.35m throw while Alina Rotaru took the women’s long jump title with a 6.56m leap jump.

Russian Indoor Championships, Moscow, February 25-27

The 2012 Olympic high jump gold medallist Anna Chicherova (she was also stripped of Olympic bronze from 2008 due to doping) won with a 1.94m leap with current Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene third with a 1.91m jump.

The 2019 European junior champion Polina Miller took the 400m title in 50.82 while Saveliy Savlukov won men’s gold in 46.05.

Pole vaulter Timur Morgunov (5.75m) and high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk (2.28m) also won quality titles.

Maksim Afonin was first in the shot with a 20.43m throw.

The 60m titles went the way of Igor Obraztsov (6.59) and Kristina Makarenko (7.16) while the hurdles victors were Konstantin Shabanov (7.68) and Kseniya Labygina (8.14).

The 3000m titles were won by Vladimir Nikitin (7:48.49) and Olga Vovk (8:56.46).

Polina Knoroz took the pole vault title with a 4.65m leap.

Slovakian Indoor Championships, Bratislava, February 26-27

The 2019 European indoor champion 2019 Jan Volko won his sixth consecutive 60m title in 6.68 in the 60m.

The women’s race was won by world under-20 finalist Viktoria Forster in 7.28.

Slovenian Winter Throwing championships, Ptuj, Slovenia, February 27

European under-23 record holder Kristjan Ceh set a world outdoor lead of 67.27 in cold weather.

Spanish Indoor Championships, Ourense, February 25-27

After winning the 3000m on the first day in a slow 8:03.73, Adel Mechaal then took 1500m gold on day two in 3:36.80 while Alvaro de Arriba’s 1:49.26 800m narrowly defeated world-leader Mariano Garcia’s 1:49.34.

Maria Perez improved her Spanish 60m record to 7.17 in the semi final before a faster 7.16 in the final while Maria Vicente improved the national pentathlon record to 4582 points.

Bernat Canet took the men’s 60m title in 6.61.

There was a very competitive 60m hurdles as Asier Martinez’s 7.56 headed Enrique Llopis’s 7.61 and Orlando Ortega’s 7.65.

Olympic bronze medallist Ana Peleteiro won the triple jump with a 14.08m leap.

Bruno Hortelano won the 400m in 46.02 ahead of Manuel Guijarro’s 46.07.

Swedish Indoor Championships, Vaxjo, Sweden, February 25-27

Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl took the men’s shot title with a 19.93m throw having earlier achieved the second best all-time indoor discus of 67.62m. Tokyo runner-up Simon Pettersson was second with a 65.60m throw.

Thobias Montler won the long jump with a 8.06m leap.

Andreas Kramer gained a 800m (1:48.55) and 1500m (3:40.84) double with Jonathan Grahn (3:43.56) second in the latter in a national under-20 record.

Henrik Larsson won the 60m with a 6.60 clocking.

European indoor medallists Khaddi Sagnia (6.69m) in the long jump and Fanny Roos (18.95 m) in the shot both impressed in the field.

Former European 5000m champion Meraf Bahta won the 3000m in 8:55.75.

Melwin Lycke Holm, the son of 2004 Olympic champion Stefan, won his first high jump title with a 2.16m PB.

Swiss Indoor Championships, Magglingen, February 26-27

World 200m medallist Mujinga Kambundji bounced back to form with a 7.05 victory in the 60m after a 7.11 semi final.

Ditaji Kambundji won the 60m hurdles in a 7.97 PB.

European Indoor champion Angelica Moser won the pole vault with a 4.60m leap.

Combined events record-holder Simon Ehammer won the men hurdles in a 7.70 PB and already holding the world long jump lead he jumped another world class 8.22m.

American Conference Championships, Birmingham, USA, February 26

Rayniah Jones won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.90.

Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, Blacksburg, February 26

There was a conference record 21.51m victory in the shot for Daniel McArthur.

Trey Cunningham ran 7.40 in the heats of the 60m hurdles and then 7.42 in the final.

Dylan Jacobs won the 3000m in 7:49.79 while Lindsey Butler won the women’s 800m in 2:01.23.

Parker Wolfe set a US under-20 indoor 5000m record of 13:48.15 in fourth place.

Rachel Baxter was first in the pole vault with a 4.61m leap.

Big 12 Championships, Ames, February 26

Jacoby Shelton won a 6.64 and 20.80 in 60m and 200m double.

There was the fastest ever 600 yards of 1:06.68 by Jonathan Jones from Barbados ahead of Nathaniel Ezekiel’s African record 1:07.60

Alex Maier won the 3000m in 7:48.73. Jamaican Ackera Nugent won the 60m hurdles in 7.91. Adrian Piperi won the shot with 21.40m.

Ryan Schoppe took the mile title in 3:57.87.

Big 10 Championships, Geneva, February 26

Briton Joshua Zeller improved to 7.67 in the 60 m hurdles.

Anavia Battle won a sprint double of 7.28m in the 60m in 7.28 and the 200m in 22.39.

Tyler Johnson won a 200m and 400m double with 20.76 and 45.31.

Canadian Aurora Rynda won the 600m in 1:26.50.

Jenoah McKiver won the 600m in 1:15.67 over Miles Brown 1:15.87.

British Virgin Islands’ Rikkoi Brathwaite won the 60m in a fast 6.57.

Mountain West Conference Championships, Albuquerque, February 26

Canadian Lauren Gale had a 200m and 400m double of 23.00 and 51.78.

Lone Star Conference Championships, Lubbock, February 26

Ghana´s Benjamin Azamati won the 60m in 6.55 and the 200m in 20.57

Ushan Pereira set a Sri Lankan record of 2.27m in the high jump.

Osaka Marathon, Japan, February 27

Gaku Hoshi made the fastest ever debut by a Japanese athlete with a 2:07:31 victory, 11 seconds ahead of Ichitaka Yamashita. Another debutante Yuhei Urano, was third with 2:07:52.

Misato Horie won the women’s race in a modest 2:32:10.

Napoli City Half-Marathon, Italy, February 27

Yemen Crippa set an Italian record winning in 59:26 missing the European record by just 13 seconds,

Kiplangat Belet was second with 59:28 and Josphat Kipkemboi Kemei third in 59:32.

The current European record-holder Julien Wanders was sixth in 60:28.

The women’s winner was Gladys Chepkirui in a PB 68:09.

Gibson McCook Relays, Kingston, Jamaica, February 26

Racers TC clocked 38.89 in the 4x100m while Tissana Hickling won the women’s long jump in a wind-assisted 6.70/3.2.

Atlanta Half-Marathon, USA, February 27

There were course records for Nicholas Kosimbei (60:36) and Dorcas Tuitoek (68:22).

Source of the Nile Half-Marathon, February 26

There were wins for Ali Chebures (62:00) and Mercyline Chelangat (71:52).

Almond Blossom Cross-Country, Albufeira, Portugal, February 27

There was a win for Burundi´s Rodrigue Kwizera in the men’s 8.45km in 24:21 ahead of Benson Kiplangat’s 24:25 and Ugandan Rodgers Kibet’s 24:33.

The women’s 6.37km was won by Rahel Daniel from Eritrea in 21:09 just ahead of Ethiopian Likina Amebaw’s 21:10 and Lucy Mawia from Kenya’s 21:45..

Run The Bridge Hobart Run 10km, Australia, February 27

Brett Robinson won the men’s race in 28:37 while Rose Davies 32:32 won the women’s race ahead of Briton Charlotte Purdue’s 32:37.

Louisville, February 25

Multi Olympic medalist Sharicka Jackson was first in the 60m in 7.32

Bralon Robinson equalled his PB with 6.60 in the men´s race.

Staten Island, February 25

Charles Jones was first in the 600m in 1:15.95 over Quamel Prince’s Guyana record of 1:15.99.

Szombathely, Hungary, February 26

World bronze medalist Bence Halasz was first in the hammer with 77.05m.



Lakeside, Australia, February 26

Jemima Montag’s 20:17.35 5000m walk was a world lead and the sixth best ever performer and WL.

There was also a world lead for Declan Tingay of 18:24.50.

Christchurch, New Zealand, February 26

Former world champion Tom Walsh won the shot with a 20.71m leap.

Havana, Cuba, February 26

There were discus victories for Mario Diaz (64.01m) and Silinda Morales (61.46m).



Japanese Cross-Country Championships, Fukuoka, Japan, February 26

Hiroki Matsueda won men’s 10km in 28:46, five seconds ahead of Jan Kasai.

Narumi Kobayashi was the women’s 8km winner in 26:34 one second ahead of Yuka Sarumida’s 26:35

Torun, Poland, February 26

Olympic 800m bronze and European indoor champion Patryk Dobek, who has competed sparingly in 2022, ran 76.94 for 600m.

Boston, USA, February 27

There was a German 5000m indoor record for Aaron Bienenfeld with 13:21.99.

Patriot League Conference, Lewisburg, USA, February 27

European under-20 champion Toby Makoyawo won the 60m in 6.67.

Missouri Valley Conference, Chicago, USA, February 27-28

Adam Fogg won the mile in 3:56.89 while Madison Meredith took the women’s 60m title in 7.23.

Payerne 10km, Switzerland, February 27

There were victories for Kenyan Titus Kimutai Kipkosgei (28:21) Chiara Scherrer clocked 32:22 PB over 10km to win the 10 km de Payerne.

Rock´n´Roll Running Series, Las Vegas, February 27

Briton Ellie Stevens, who lives in Las Vegas, won the women’s race in 77:53.

Tel Aviv Marathon, Israel, February 25

There was a men’s victory for Kenyan Vincent Kipsang Rono (2:12:55).

Ostrava, Czech Republic, February 24

In the 300m Patrik Sorm won in 33.26 ahead of multi world indoor 400m champion Pavel Maslak’s 33.51.

Bourton 10km, February 27

The races were won by James Denne (31:14) and Kelly Edwards (35:36).

Brighton Half-Marathon, February 27

Ross Skelton (67:48) and Charlotte Ragan (79:16) took the honours in breezy conditions on this flat seafront course.

Leicestershire Half-Marathon, Loughborough, February 27

Gemma Hillier-Moses was first woman in 75:55 while Jason Bennett led the men home in 71:29.

Wokingham Half-Marathon, February 27

Joshua Grace was first man in 66:06 with Nick Torry third in a UK M45 ranking-topping 67:23 while Naomi Mitchell dominated the women’s race in 71:53 to take well over a minute off her PB. Becky Briggs was second in 73:51.

