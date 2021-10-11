Chicago and Boston were not the only weekend’s marathons with action over 26.2 miles in Manchester, Eindhoven, Stockholm, Munich, Buenos Aires and Isle of Wight

Therme Manchester Marathon, October 10

Matthew Crehan took five minutes off his PB to gain his biggest victory to date in 2:18:26 after going through halfway in 66:38.

James Donald (2:20:36) and Dave Barratt (2:22:22) completed the top three.

Anna Bracegirdle, a former Snowdonia Marathon winner and only 16th in 2019, showed her great improvement with a PB 2:40:17 to lead home the women’s race from Heather Townsend (2:44:49).

16 years after setting her 2:38:52 PB, Shona Crombie-Hicks won the W50 event in a fast 2:56:37.

She was a former Manchester winner though her best victory was in the overall Flora 1000 mile challenge in 2005 which consisted completing a mile for 1000 successive hours and then being the first competitor in that year’s Flora London Marathon.

Sean Frame won the wheelchair event in 1:39:08.

Ciaran Lewis won the half-marathon in 66:10 from Paul Martelletti (67:01).

Mollie Lewis was first woman in 75:46.

Eindhoven Marathon, October 10

Silas Too won in a PB 2:06:32 as led home a Kenyan top four from Martin Kosgey (2:06:56), Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh (2:07:01) and debutante Simon Kipkosgei (2:07:07).

The women’s race did not have an elite category and was won by Bregje Smits’ 2:48:08.

Stockholm Marathon, Sweden, October 9

Ethiopia’s Atatel Anmut won the 42nd running of the race in a PB 2:29:03 to narrowly miss Grete Waitz’s 2:28:24 course record.

Carolina Wikstrom won the Swedish title in 2:29:56

Ethiopia also won the men’s race with Fikadu Teferi’s 2:12:24 putting him just ahead of Kenyans James Kiplagat (2:12:26) and Ronald Korir (2:12:30). Just ten seconds back on the winner Eritrean-born Samuel Tsegay was fourth in 2:12:34 and won the Swedish title in a race that attracted 7000 competitors.

Isle of Wight Marathon, October 9

Traditionally one of Britain’s toughest marathons saw victories for Nick Fisher (2:53:36) and Emilia Enqvist (3:41:32) as just 90 athletes finished.

Buenos Aires Marathon, Argentina, October 10

Florencia Borelli debuted to win in 2:32:28

Hector Garibay was first man in a Bolivian record 2:11:58.

Graz Marathon, Austria, October 10

Charles Ndiema was first in 2:10:43 ahead of Joel Melly’s 2:13:55.

Seine Eure Marathon, Val de Reuil, France, October 10

Kenyan Isaac Koech was first in 2:12:50.

Munich Marathon, October 10

The former European indoor 3000m silver medalist Corinna Harrer won the German title in 2:43:11.

Alexander Hirschhauser won the men’s race in 2:18:38.

Brighton Half-Marathon, October 9

The winners were Paul Navesey (68:10) and Brighton Phoenix’s Bobby Searle (82:22).

Royal Parks Half-Marathon, London, October 10

Oscar Bell led home over 10,000 runners in 69:14.

W40 competitor Karima Harris was first woman in 85:39.

Run Bournemouth Half-Marathon, October 10

There were victories for Dominic Willmore (67:30) and Sophie Delderfield (81:36).

Worthing 10km, October 10

Holly Dixon won the women’s race in a PB and course record 34:07.

Finn McNally was first man in 30:27.

Groningen, Netherlands, October 10

Victories were achieved by Kenyan Eva Cherono (19:17 – just three seconds outside the record) and Ugandan Rogers Kibet (17:27).

Italian 10km Road Championships, Forli, October 10

Iliass Aouani (28:24) and Sofiia Yaremchuk (32:39) won the Italian titles.

Paris 20km, France, October 10

European 10,000m champion Morhad Amdouni gained victory narrowly in 57:54 ahead of Kenyan Josphat Kiprono Menjo’s 57:57. Samira Mezeghrane-Saad was first woman in 69:08.

Berlin 25km, Germany, October 10

The race celebrated 40 years of participation with victories for Denmark´s Thijs Nijhuis (77:12) and Romanian Liliana Dragomir (90:53).

Russian Cross-Country Championships, Orenburg, October 9

Nikolay Chavkin (10km in 32:23) and Inessa Gusarova (6km in 21:35) gained Russian titles.

Szentes, Hungary, October 9

Robert Szikszai improved his discus PB to 66.93m to go 14th in the world lists for 2021.

New England Cross-Country Championships, Boston, October 9

Callum Elson, who was a surprise winner of the BMC Grand Prix Final 5000m at Eltham, finished second in 24:24 to Kenyan Ezra Mutai’s 23:57.

Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Druridge Bay, October 9

Competitors start in three waves (slow, medium and fast) and Heaton’s Lewis Roberts, from the slow pack, was first of 504 men to finish in 35:46 though Liam Taylor (33:46) was narrowly fastest from Sam Charlton (33:48) from the fast pack. Tyne Bridge won the team event.

Ellen Powell led home the 428 women competitors with a 26:55 from the slow pack but ninth across the line, W40 Jane Hodgson ran 25:11 from the fast pack to be quickest competitor as North Shields Poly took the team honours.

UAH Chargers Invitational Cross-Country, Huntsville, USA, October 9

Briton Toni Moore was third in 17:19 in a race won by her Lee University team-mate Celine Ritter (16:48).

Petts Wood 10km, Kent, October 10

This multi-terrain event, mostly through woodland, saw victories for Joshua Hobbs (33:43) and Carole Coulson (39:48).

