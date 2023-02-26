Rising stars dominate fields at Bolesworth Castle Castle on Saturday as we bring you coverage of the age-group races

While a large proportion of Britain’s top seniors no longer have the English National on their must do list, the vast majority of England’s top juniors do and there were extra special victories for two of Britain’s most exciting talents, Will Barnicoat and Innes FitzGerald.

Where’s there a Will

European champion Barnicoat won his third successive English National title as he retained his junior crown following an earlier under-17 victory and while most of the previous junior winners finished out on their feet due to the uphill finish and headwind, the Aldershot runner finished full of smiles, high-fiving the spectators and was immediately ready to talk to reporters!

Prior to his three wins, which might well have been four but for the missed Covid year, he had twice finished second.



Once he pulled clear of his junior rivals, the nearest he came to a fellow athlete was overtaking some of the women runners that had yet to finish.

He said: “It was a big win and it was a good way to end my junior career before I join the big boys. I just wanted to enjoy it as I was pretty confident I would win. I got out and clear and then really enjoyed the course. I’ve had a great season and just want to carry that form on to the track. There I want to run a fast 1500m and 5000m and make the European under-23s.”

He won over the 10km course in 31:40 with Southampton’s Ben Brown (32:27) and Joe Ponter (32:37) perhaps more surprisingly taking the other medals.

Southern athletes took the first five places even though none of the South of England medallists featured nor did Poole’s Edward Bird who was 18th and leading Briton in Australia, and though entered wisely chose not to compete.

Brown, who broke 30 minutes in the Telford 10km, had finished second at Cardiff and sixth at Milton Keynes but then a lowly 21st at Liverpool in his previous major cross-country race also three months ago.

Ponter had only been 25th at Liverpool but had finished third at Perth in the race regarded as an unofficial World Cross-Country Champs trial.



Tonbridge, led by Edward Coutts in eighth and with four in 25, easily won the team event from Aldershot with Wirral third.

Burning Innes

Innes FitzGerald could surely have challenged for under-20 honours given her Liverpool and Cardiff junior victories and European fourth spot but instead focussed on winning her first English National (in her first appearance!) in the under-17s.

She immediately built up a big lead and won by 53 seconds over a course around 5km in distance.

The Exeter Harrier had stayed overnight in Stoke on Trent after a long drive up from Devon.

“I felt strong going up the hill the first time and then knew I was away and I wanted to hold something back for the second half but not sure I did!” she said.

“There was a great atmosphere and it makes it so nice and motivating and I really enjoyed my first National and can now look forward to my first Inter-Counties.”

Zoe Gilbody, who was an excellent 33rd competing against under-20s in the World Championships the previous weekend in Australia and only got back on Tuesday, was second in 18:04.

Also risking jet lag was Northern champion Rebecca Flaherty, who had been a fine 23rd to lead the British team in Bathurst, took bronze in 18:15 for what could be one of the strongest under-17 trios in history given their championships performances against older athletes.

The 2:03.34 800m performer Phoebe Gill was a fine fourth to match her fourth in the under-13’s four years ago.

Wood works for victory

Beatrice Wood, who made the European cross-country team earlier in the winter, but had to pull out through injury, made a good recovery to win the under-20 race in 23:18 even though she admitted she wasn’t at her best due to a cold.

Though she was a multiple English Schools and Inter Counties winner, it was her first English National title.

Wood said: “I was trying to be cautious and bide my time as I’ve had a very disjointed season with a stress injury and illness and thought top three might be good but then I thought it was time to wind the pace up. I won’t do the Inter Counties but I am looking forward to track as I haven’t done it the last two seasons due to injuries and exams.”

South of England champion Megan Gadsby was second in 23:22 and Lily Neate, only 27th last year, took bronze in 23:32.

Gadsby led Norwich to a single point victory over Aldershot though the latter had three in much earlier and Blackheath and Bromley were third as Southern teams took the first five places.



They think it’s all Dover

The under-17 men’s race saw Shaftesbury’s Henry Dover – the English Schools 1500m champion, using his considerable speed to come from behind and deny Aldershot’s James Dargan who had built a good lead at halfway.

Dover won it in 20:39 from Dargan’s 20:46 with former under-13 champion Will Rabjohns showing a resurgence of form to take bronze in 20:56 as the South took both the first four individual and team placings.

Dover said: “I always say I am not a cross country runner even if today proved me wrong but I used my track speed. I was chasing James most of the race and must have done a 10 minute surge to catch him. He had a good lead after about 3km and I kept chasing him and when I did catch him I kept my head down and went right past. Everything was burning at the finish.”

He had been fourth in his previous best National in 2019.



South of England champion Dargan, who was pleased to gain his highest placing by some margin, enjoyed additional medal winning as his Aldershot team took the title by 19 points from Tonbridge with Cambridge and Coleridge third.

Ulfig rolls to victory

The under-15 boys race was the most exciting of the day with just three seconds covering the top four.

Wolverhampton’s Owen Ulfig (14:40) left it late. His father afterwards said he always leaves it to the last 200 metres!

“I was thinking top 10 or 20 before the race and It was tough but I felt good 600 metres out and knew I had a good finish but I wasn’t sure of all the others and then when the leader pushed near the finish, I tried to kick on. I hope now to do the English Schools but I’m not sure of the Inter Counties yet.”

Last year Ulfig was 39th but this winter he has greatly improved winning at Liverpool in November but he had done nothing too eye-catching since and his win surprised a few but he was fourth in the English Schools 1500m last summer and his kick proved decisive.

Northern champion George Wilson, who was second in the English under-15 3000m last summer, finished a second back and Northern bronze medallist Matthew Drummond Clark (14:42) took the final medal with Noah Scott-Donkin (14:43) just missing out to match his South of England placing.

Two of the favourites, last year’s under-13 champion Jake Meyburgh and Alex Lennon, who went one-two in last year’s English Schools and this year’s South of England Championships, were a rare case of top juniors not competing in Boulsworth.



Trafford won the team race with 156 points from Norwich with Tonbridge picking up bronzes in third.



King for a day

The under-15 girls race was more predictable. Though she held back early on, English Schools cross country and 1500m champion Shaikira King let loose over the last kilometre and she won by 11 seconds in 16:15 from Isla McGowan with Southern champion Lyla Belshaw third in 16:33.

Though only 14 years old, King had improved the UK under-17 mile indoor record to 4:50.93 earlier in the month at Lee Valley.

Also the Midland champion this winter, this was her first ever English National win, having finished fourth last year.

She said: “It went very well. I really wanted to win. I felt very relaxed and sat in and then kicked hard and think I got a gap when I did but my legs felt so bad at the finish.”

Rotherham, led by Grace Igoe in fifth and with four in 44, took team gold with a low score of 85 points from Liverpool for a rare Northern one-two as Milton Keynes took third.

Thake News

Also predictable was the under-13 boys race as last year’s runner-up and Northern champion Thomas Thake decimated the field with a 9:51 victory.

The Mini London Marathon winner from last October did so in the famous red colours of Hallamshire Harriers worn by Seb Coe in his junior days and he himself has won the North of England 800m indoors this winter in a huge PB of 2:04.49 and he used that speed to break clear early on.

He said: “I’m very happy with that. I took the lead up the first hill and thought I may as well push on and then I see if I could get a gap and then hold on as I knew there were a lot of good runners behind me. It was a fast course but some bits were a bit uneven.”

Wreake Valley’s Noah Homer, fourth last year, and the Midland runner-up. was second in 10:04 while Trafford’s Northern runner-up Adrian White took bronze in 10:15.

Midland champion Ewan Withnall was fifth while Liverpool winner and third last year, Fred Jones was seventh and South of England champion Jacque Smith was eighth in one of the best quality under-13 fields on record.

Herne Hill Harriers, led by Casper Holmes in ninth, won the team race from Hercules Wimbledon with Bristol and West third as again Southern teams did well with seven of the top 10 places.



March Hare

The under-13 girls race saw a surprise victory for Jorjia Ann March who was only seventh in the South of England Championships. Her time was 10:59.

March said: “I went in thinking top 20 would be good. I tried to get a good position in the opening field and then I was behind in the second park and then I tried to make my way through. I felt good 600 metres out and tried to use my track speed when we approached the finish.”

Last year she was 40th in this race but went on to win the South of England 800m title and ranked second nationally with her 2:15.93 time there. She has already run a fast 800m and 1500m indoors this year and is looking forward to her first English Schools.

Kitty Scott, a very close second in Beckenham and third last year, was second in 11:01 with Kara Gorman matching her South of England third in 11:05 with South of England winner Isabella Buchanan fourth in 11:09.



Scott led Aldershot to a clear team victory over Wreake and Soar Valley and Chelmsford as the South not only took the first four individual spots but four of the first five team spots.

U20 men

1 W Barnicoat (Aldershot Farnham & District) 31:40

2 B Brown (Southampton AC) 32:27

3 J Ponter (Taunton AC) 32:36

4 F Jennings (Bideford AAC) 32:49

5 L Small (Ashford AC) 32:58

6 G Couttie (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 33:06

7 N Campion (Bedford & County AC) 33:33

8 E Coutts (Tonbridge AC) 33:34

9 L Davis (Western Tempo) 33:37

10 E Smith (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 33:42

11 M Ramsden (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 33:44

12 E Wheelwright (Salford Harriers & AC) 33:48

13 J MacDonald (Tonbridge AC) 33:56

14 F Grant (Chesterfield & District AC) 33:59

15 S Gilson (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 34:00

16 C Stephenson (Richmond & Zetland Harriers) 34:01

17 J O’Connell (Aldershot Farnham & District) 34:01

18 F Ward (Rugby & Northampton AC) 34:02

19 J Wardle (Rushcliffe AC) 34:03

20 Z Houghton (City of Norwich AC) 34:12

21 T Spencer (Chesterfield & District AC) 34:14

22 G Ogden (South London Harriers) 34:16

23 J Wilson (Vale Royal AC) 34:18

24 M Dubery (Tonbridge AC) 34:22

25 M Taylor (Tonbridge AC) 34:24

26 S Hopkins (Salford Harriers & AC) 34:25

27 C Coulson (Houghton Harriers & AC) 34:26

28 R Andrews (City of Norwich AC) 34:29

29 T Archer (London Heathside) 34:32

30 J Harrod (Westbury Harriers) 34:34

31 J Doye (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 34:38

32 A Sproston (Crawley AC) 34:38

33 G Keen (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 34:40

34 E Brady-Jones (Wirral AC) 34:43

35 M Cunningham (Preston Harriers) 34:44

36 W Sutcliffe (Wirral AC) 34:52

37 T Smales (Barton & District AC) 34:52

38 E Mitchell (Cornwall AC) 34:53

39 W Strickley (Wirral AC) 34:53

40 D Fisher (Taunton AC) 34:55

41 R Rivero-Stevenet (Aldershot Farnham & District) 34:57

42 D Adams (City of Norwich AC) 34:58

43 D Hayes (Wirral AC) 34:59

44 J Smith (Kendal Amateur AC) 35:01

45 T Chandler (Aldershot Farnham & District) 35:02

46 J Dutton (Salford Harriers & AC) 35:03

47 F Roden (Abbey Runners) 35:07

48 J Darcy (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 35:13

49 O Jones (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 35:17

50 S Snelson (Banbury Harriers AC) 35:17

51 T Bentley (Tipton Harriers) 35:17

52 E Diamond (Buxton AC) 35:22

53 A Currie (Tonbridge AC) 35:24

54 C Broadbent (Bracknell AC) 35:26

55 C Woollett (Watford Harriers) 35:31

56 O O’Connor (London Heathside) 35:33

57 B Hamblin (North Somerset AC) 35:41

58 C Hudson (Harrow AC) 35:43

59 R Man (Aldershot Farnham & District) 35:45

60 D Galloway (Telford AC) 35:48

61 B Pearce (Tonbridge AC) 35:48

62 E Jodrell (Belgrave Harriers) 35:56

63 S Nesbitt (Aldershot Farnham & District) 35:59

64 S Greenstein (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 36:00

65 T Kimber (Crawley AC) 36:02

66 W Sullivan (Southampton University Athletics & Cross Country Club) 36:03

67 F Ball (North Devon AC) 36:06

68 S Thomas (Chelmsford AC) 36:08

69 O Lee (Taunton AC) 36:10

70 R Lincoln (HY Runners) 36:12

71 L Lambeth (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 36:12

72 L Peterson (Chiltern Harriers AC) 36:16

73 H Hancock (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 36:18

74 A Hughes (Sunderland Harriers & AC) 36:20

75 A Hammond (Team Bath AC) 36:21

76 J Hopley (Rossendale Harriers & AC) 36:22

77 S Hollins (West Cheshire AC) 36:23

78 J Kandola (City of Norwich AC) 36:24

79 J Crombie (Hastings AC) 36:26

80 H Fieldsend (Bracknell AC) 36:28

81 J Comerford (Rugby & Northampton AC) 36:30

82 J Winship (Bracknell AC) 36:31

83 L Hudson (Keighley & Craven AC) 36:31

84 J Palmer (Chiltern Harriers AC) 36:32

85 A Aldred (Chiltern Harriers AC) 36:34

86 J Gunning (Swindon Harriers) 36:42

87 E Hobbs (Ilkley Harriers AC) 36:42

88 M Holden (Preston Harriers) 36:46

89 E Reilly (Chelmsford AC) 36:49

90 C Winfield (Buxton AC) 36:53

91 J Roberts (Warrington AC) 36:55

92 A Rockley-Chapman (Royal Navy AC) 36:57

93 L Crossman (Abingdon AC) 37:02

94 T Woodward (Chelmsford AC) 37:03

95 J Perry (Chelmsford AC) 37:05

96 J Atwal (Southampton University Athletics & Cross Country Club) 37:12

97 J Catterall (Stockport Harriers & AC) 37:12

98 M Brown (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 37:22

99 T Barry (Stockport Harriers & AC) 37:23

100 A Seed (Sunderland Harriers & AC) 37:24

167 U20s finished

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 70; 2 AFD 104; 3 Wirral 152; 4 Norwich 168; 5 Salford 192; 6 Taunton 219; 7 Chelmsford 346; 8 London Heathside 370; 9 Tipton 455; 10 N Somerset 497

U17:

1 H Dover (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 20:39

2 J Dargan (Aldershot Farnham & District) 20:46

3 W Rabjohns (Poole AC) 20:56

4 J Stevens (Invicta East Kent AC) 21:03

5 L McCay (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 21:11

6 A Adams (Stratford upon Avon AC) 21:15

7 S Hughes (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 21:21

8 Q Miell-Ingram (Radley AC) 21:24

9 C Norman (South London Harriers) 21:26

10 J Hughes (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 21:41

11 F Meredith (Trafford AC) 21:45

12 G Hopkins (Tonbridge AC) 21:46

13 F Hart (Swindon Harriers) 21:48

14 M Pickering (South London Harriers) 21:48

15 G Stubbs (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 21:49

16 D Smith (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 21:50

17 T Carpenter (Lincoln Wellington AC) 21:53

18 L Roche (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 21:54

19 A Poulston (Wirral AC) 21:56

20 E Busfield (Derby AC) 21:57

21 T Claridge (Tonbridge AC) 21:58

22 M Morgan (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 22:00

23 I Morgan (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 22:02

24 J Mingoia (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 22:03

25 W Atkins (Winchester & District AC) 22:03

26 T Bongaerts (City of Norwich AC) 22:06

27 B Simpson-Alexander (Richmond & Zetland Harriers) 22:09

28 S Beedell (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 22:11

29 G Thomas (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 22:14

30 J Pearce (Aldershot Farnham & District) 22:18

31 I Henderson (Cheltenham & County Harriers) 22:19

32 J West (Middlesbrough AC) 22:22

33 H Smith (City of Norwich AC) 22:22

34 E Supple (Bedford & County AC) 22:25

35 J Trangmar (Saint Edmund Pacers) 22:26

36 A Pinder (Chiltern Harriers AC) 22:26

37 M Fisher (Ipswich Harriers) 22:26

38 C Jones (Bracknell AC) 22:28

39 A Starvis (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 22:29

40 B Andrews-Callec (Jersey Spartan AC) 22:31

41 R Bebbington (Herne Hill Harriers) 22:32

42 J Cooper (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 22:32

43 T Bowman (Lancaster & Morecambe AC) 22:33

44 S Perry (Northern (Isle of Man) AC) 22:34

45 A Marshall (Watford Harriers) 22:35

46 H Fraser (Tonbridge AC) 22:35

47 E Kelso (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 22:36

48 E Carney (Jersey Spartan AC) 22:37

49 S Colley (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 22:38

50 L Hamblen (Aldershot Farnham & District) 22:38

51 E Nation (Salford Harriers & AC) 22:39

52 J Neilson (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 22:40

53 C Elliott (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 22:44

54 M Bloxham (Wreake & Soar Valley) 22:48

55 S Tilley (Ipswich Harriers) 22:48

56 J Warren (Preston Harriers) 22:48

57 A Simons (Salford Harriers & AC) 22:51

58 A Bishop (Aldershot Farnham & District) 22:53

59 F Day (Sale Harriers Manchester) 22:54

60 B Marr (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 22:57

61 I Achchi (Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC) 23:02

62 H Bell (Herne Hill Harriers) 23:04

63 A Jack (Herne Hill Harriers) 23:06

64 N Thomas (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) 23:06

65 I Leydon (Vale Royal AC) 23:07

66 T Brinkley (Rugby & Northampton AC) 23:08

67 L Hatton (Wirral AC) 23:09

68 J Walker (Valley Striders AC) 23:09

69 J Ormrod (Rossendale Harriers & AC) 23:10

70 P Cole (Taunton AC) 23:10

71 L Buchallet (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 23:11

72 J Walton (Trafford AC) 23:11

73 T Gilliver (High Peak AC) 23:11

74 S Holloway (North Somerset AC) 23:12

75 N Crees (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 23:13

76 J Heap (Wirral AC) 23:13

77 A Tilt (Rugby & Northampton AC) 23:13

78 G Carney (Jersey Spartan AC) 23:14

79 L Conway (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 23:17

80 J Sharpe (Tonbridge AC) 23:18

81 B Hall (Horwich RMI Harriers) 23:18

82 H Fage (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 23:24

83 A McDonald (St Albans Striders) 23:24

84 L Parker (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 23:25

85 N Heal (Taunton AC) 23:26

86 J Greenwood (Central Park Athletics) 23:27

87 C Ranford (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 23:29

88 H Birchall (Exeter Harriers) 23:34

89 A Budding (Ilkley Harriers AC) 23:34

90 B Nutter (Border Harriers & AC) 23:35

91 C Benyan (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 23:35

92 A Varey (Border Harriers & AC) 23:35

93 H Edwards (Swindon Harriers) 23:37

94 T Webb (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 23:37

95 H Parker-McLain (Vale Royal AC) 23:39

96 F Whitelock (Herne Hill Harriers) 23:40

97 D Wort (Solihull & Small Heath AC) 23:41

98 G Pongracz (Sale Harriers Manchester) 23:42

99 J Haworth (Trafford AC) 23:42

100 D Millard (Taunton AC) 23:42

247 U17s finished

TEAM: 1 AFD 140; 2 Tonbridge 159; 3 Cambridge & C 195; 4 WSEH 243; 5 Morpeth 244; 6 Herne H 262; 7 Norwich 306; 8 Trafford 307; 9 Rotherham 310; 10 Wirral 315; 11 Salford 317; 12 S London 321; 13 Shaftesbury 328; 14 Jersey 329; 15 Sale 368; 16 Vale R 388; 17 Taunton 402; 18 B&B 411; 19 Hercules 434; 20 Liverpool 498

U15 boys

1 O Ulfig (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 14:40

2 G Wilson (Cleethorpes AC) 14:41

3 M Clark (Preston Harriers) 14:42

4 N Scott-Donkin (Huntingdonshire AC) 14:43

5 J Marwood (Warrington AC) 14:55

6 E Grime (Salford Harriers & AC) 14:56

7 F Goodman (Brighton & Hove AC) 15:00

8 J Sanderson (Settle Harriers) 15:03

9 J Scanes (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 15:04

10 J Nugent (Mansfield Harriers) 15:04

11 O Calvert (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 15:12

12 T Webb (Wells City Harriers) 15:19

13 M Clark (City of Norwich AC) 15:21

14 O Head (Tonbridge AC) 15:21

15 W Birchall (Exeter Harriers) 15:22

16 R Baines (Jersey Spartan AC) 15:23

17 O Kewley (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 15:25

18 F Rowe (Havering AC) 15:26

19 R Price (Winchester & District AC) 15:29

20 P Aron (Trafford AC) 15:30

21 O Buck (Cambridge Harriers) 15:31

22 T Ronchetti (Medway & Maidstone AC) 15:33

23 A Hughes (Chiltern Harriers AC) 15:33

24 T Loughlin (Team Bath AC) 15:33

25 G Wagstaff (Bromsgrove & Redditch) 15:35

26 O Gill (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 15:35

27 T Hooper (Wharfedale Harriers) 15:36

28 B Collins (North Somerset AC) 15:37

29 A Peaker (Keighley & Craven AC) 15:38

30 J Hutchinson (Trafford AC) 15:39

31 S Hembry (Bromsgrove & Redditch) 15:40

32 N Fernandez (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 15:41

33 A Pearson (Isle of Wight AC) 15:41

34 A Lane (Leamington Cycling & AC) 15:44

35 R Haigh (Sutton & District AC) 15:44

36 E Manning (Sutton & District AC) 15:45

37 N Gallagher-Thompson (Keighley & Craven AC) 15:46

38 S Aspey (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 15:46

39 A Khursheed (Haywards Heath Harriers) 15:46

40 H Wright (City of Southend on Sea AC) 15:47

41 F Goddard (Sale Harriers Manchester) 15:51

42 A Elliott (City of Stoke AC) 15:51

43 J McAllen (Waveney Valley AC) 15:53

44 M Hudson (Sutton & District AC) 15:54

45 S Collins (Notts AC) 15:54

46 L Johnson (St Helens Sutton AC) 15:55

47 F Dobson Emmas (Trafford AC) 15:55

48 M Parsley (City of Norwich AC) 15:55

49 O Tomlinson (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 15:56

50 B Duncan (Solihull & Small Heath AC) 15:56

51 J Norris (Bingley Harriers & AC) 15:56

52 O Davis (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 15:57

53 H Cleary (Tonbridge AC) 15:58

54 W Vose (St Helens Sutton AC) 15:58

55 L Paddison (Wreake & Soar Valley) 15:58

56 H Stokes (Horwich RMI Harriers) 15:59

57 J Barber (Salford Harriers & AC) 15:59

58 M Bacon (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 16:00

59 T Ye (Trafford AC) 16:01

60 E Wilkinson (Keighley & Craven AC) 16:01

61 W Percival (City of Norwich AC) 16:01

62 J Starvis (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 16:01

63 J Hill (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 16:02

64 S Thursfield (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 16:04

65 O Shinn (Ilkley Harriers AC) 16:04

66 R Hughes (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 16:06

67 C Prendergast (Tonbridge AC) 16:10

68 M Taylor (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 16:10

69 M Rose-Brown (City of Norwich AC) 16:11

70 S Wyatt (Team Bath AC) 16:12

71 W Smith (Aldershot Farnham & District) 16:13

72 J Orchard (Daventry AAC) 16:14

73 E Sone (South London Harriers) 16:14

74 D Reeve (Doncaster AC) 16:14

75 O Brooks (Wharfedale Harriers) 16:15

76 J Palmer (Skyrac AC) 16:16

77 B Colclough (Bristol & West AC) 16:18

78 T Mingret (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 16:18

79 D Watson (North Shields Polytechnic Club) 16:19

80 P Fitzmaurice (Tonbridge AC) 16:19

81 O Wilson (Bedford & County AC) 16:19

82 A Johnson (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 16:19

83 B Williams (Wirral AC) 16:20

84 M Wood (Macclesfield Harriers & AC) 16:21

85 E Sayers (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 16:21

86 A Phillips (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 16:22

87 B Catchpole (Tonbridge AC) 16:23

88 L Sleath (Basildon AC) 16:23

89 E Holden (Mansfield Harriers) 16:24

90 C Oliveira (North Devon AC) 16:25

91 F Palmer (Tyne Bridge Harriers) 16:26

92 B Hilson (Holland Sports AC) 16:26

93 K Molloy (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 16:27

94 R Herd (Aldershot Farnham & District) 16:27

95 J Finch (North Somerset AC) 16:28

96 C Gately (Halifax Harriers & AC) 16:28

97 E Lewis (Trafford AC) 16:29

98 D Mills (London Heathside) 16:29

99 S Clarke (Warriors Pentathlon & AC) 16:30

100 S Lowe (Derby AC) 16:31

289 U15s finished

TEAM: 1 Trafford 156; 2 Norwich 191; 3 Tonbridge 214; 4 Sutton & D 230; 5 W&B 244; 6 B&B 289; 7 Salford 295; 8 N Somerset 352; 9 Chiltern 406; 10 Winchester 414; 11 Rotherham 458; 12 Cambridge & C 495; 13 Cambridge H 497; 14 Bedford & C 510; 15 Basildon 517; 16 WSEH 545; 17 Liverpool 568; 18 London H 592; 19 Sale 600; 20 Herne H 627

U13 boys

1 T Thake (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 09:51

2 N Homer (Wreake & Soar Valley) 10:04

3 A White (Trafford AC) 10:15

4 E Sparey (Bristol & West AC) 10:22

5 E Withnall (Burton AC) 10:22

6 W Delamere (Southport Waterloo AC) 10:23

7 F Jones (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 10:25

8 J Smith (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 10:31

9 C Holmes (Herne Hill Harriers) 10:41

10 F Gibson (Medway & Maidstone AC) 10:43

11 M Phelan (Wirral AC) 10:44

12 N Williamson (North East Project) 10:46

13 C Still (Southport Waterloo AC) 10:48

14 L Hemmings (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 10:50

15 S Ball (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 10:53

16 D Orbell (Aldershot Farnham & District) 10:54

17 T Clerkin (Herne Hill Harriers) 10:55

18 T Whorton (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 10:56

19 J Ireland (Macclesfield Harriers & AC) 10:57

20 F Winship (City of Norwich AC) 10:58

21 R Steel (Darlington H & AC) 10:58

22 J Branch (Herts Phoenix AC) 10:59

23 T Creed (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 10:59

24 J Parrott (Chelmsford AC) 10:59

25 F Barnes (Bristol & West AC) 10:59

26 O Blake (Derby AC) 11:00

27 C Warren (Tonbridge AC) 11:01

28 S Nixon-Gagg (Abingdon AC) 11:02

29 C Hilton (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 11:02

30 O Wright (City of York AC) 11:03

31 A Steer (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 11:04

32 D Horgan (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 11:04

33 A Lessard (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 11:05

34 L Heath (Herne Hill Harriers) 11:06

35 E Cunniffe (Herne Hill Harriers) 11:07

36 L Shaw (Burton AC) 11:07

37 M Muddle (Charnwood A C) 11:08

38 F Jenkin (South London Harriers) 11:08

39 O Lockton (Charnwood A C) 11:09

40 H Allen (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 11:09

41 S Dyson (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 11:10

42 L Boyce (Burton AC) 11:10

43 W Hapgood (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:10

44 O Squire (Bristol & West AC) 11:12

45 G Hilliar (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:12

46 J Sturman (North Shields Polytechnic Club) 11:13

47 H Potton (City of Southend on Sea AC) 11:14

48 B Hughes (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 11:14

49 L Howard (Telford AC) 11:14

50 W Neil (Wrekin Harriers) 11:15

51 B Gardner (Trafford AC) 11:15

52 W Reddish (Notts AC) 11:15

53 B Birkett (St Helens Sutton AC) 11:16

54 S Conkie (Vale Royal AC) 11:16

55 O Beck (Wells City Harriers) 11:18

56 O Goodman (Brighton & Hove AC) 11:19

57 L Furby (Winchester & District AC) 11:19

58 H Pearson (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 11:19

59 F Benstead (Huntingdonshire AC) 11:20

60 J Peters (Cornwall AC) 11:20

61 G O’Donnell (Macclesfield Harriers & AC) 11:21

62 K Hussein (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 11:21

63 S Ridgway (Preston Harriers) 11:22

64 K Farrell (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 11:22

65 J Ledgard (Stratford upon Avon AC) 11:23

66 W Hughes (South London Harriers) 11:24

67 L Boulton (Herne Hill Harriers) 11:24

68 W Oakden (Keighley & Craven AC) 11:26

69 F Hayward (Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC) 11:26

70 L De Giovanni (City of Portsmouth AC) 11:27

71 D Leigh (Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC) 11:27

72 B Moore (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:28

73 C Grocott (Bournemouth AC) 11:28

74 F Sharpe (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:29

75 W Aspinall (Buxton AC) 11:29

76 B Rivero-Stevenet (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:30

77 J Abrahams (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 11:30

78 F Bent (Bedford & County AC) 11:30

79 F Shaughnessy (South London Harriers) 11:31

80 L Jopling (City of Southend on Sea AC) 11:32

81 I McGuffie (Warrington AC) 11:32

82 O Stenhouse (Charnwood A C) 11:32

83 T Savill (Winchester & District AC) 11:32

84 J Hatton (Wirral AC) 11:33

85 J Hayward (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 11:34

86 J Brooker (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:34

87 J Tidmarsh (Buxton AC) 11:37

88 M Foster (Darlington H & AC) 11:39

89 M Taylor (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 11:39

90 D Oakes (Sale Harriers Manchester) 11:39

91 W Lambert (Optima Racing Team) 11:39

92 F MacKenzie (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 11:40

93 L Boulting (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 11:41

94 L Johnson (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 11:41

95 O Foden (Winchester & District AC) 11:41

96 O Coombes (Bedford & County AC) 11:41

97 J Shaw (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 11:41

98 R Greenwood (Trent Park RC) 11:42

99 E Lawton (Warrington AC) 11:42

100 T Robinson (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 11:42

286 U14s finished

TEAM: 1 Herne H 95; 2 Hercules W 122; 3 Bristol & W 227; 4 Charnwood 274; 5 WSEH 284; 6 Hallamshire 288; 7 B&B 310; 8 S London 320; 9 Tonbridge 368; 10 Winchester 373; 11 Shaftesbury 382; 12 Wreake & SV 382; 13 Macclesfield 400; 14 Darlington 482; 15 ESM 501; 16 Rotherham 518; 17 Trafford 524; 18 Wirral 550; 19 Southend 564; 20 Sale 569

U20 women

1 B Wood (City Of Salisbury AC & RC) 23:18

2 M Gadsby (City of Norwich AC) 23:22

3 L Neate (Winchester & District AC) 23:32

4 L Huxley (Preston Harriers) 23:38

5 H Reynolds (City of Norwich AC) 23:44

6 P Craig-McFeely (Herne Hill Harriers) 23:45

7 E Weir (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 23:56

8 K Stilwell (Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC) 24:07

9 A Garner (Aldershot Farnham & District) 24:08

10 E Whitaker (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 24:15

11 O Martin (Abingdon AC) 24:33

12 H Blundy (Wells City Harriers) 24:35

13 E Platt (East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC) 24:37

14 M Stenhouse (Rugby & Northampton AC) 24:42

15 F Stapleton (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 24:44

16 S Mason (Salford Harriers & AC) 24:48

17 H Weedall (Vale Royal AC) 24:53

18 S Duval (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 24:54

19 E Semple (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 24:58

20 A Baines (Bracknell AC) 24:59

21 P Roessler (Aldershot Farnham & District) 25:03

22 C Marshall (Stratford upon Avon AC) 25:06

23 B Rawlinson (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 25:08

24 G Campbell (Stratford upon Avon AC) 25:10

25 H Clark (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 25:13

26 H Fisher (Ipswich Harriers) 25:18

27 E Gibbins (Ilkley Harriers AC) 25:18

28 L Armitage (Sale Harriers Manchester) 25:20

29 A Cox (Crawley AC) 25:22

30 L Mannes (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 25:26

31 O Gregory (Warrington AC) 25:31

32 I Barwell (Lincoln Wellington AC) 25:31

33 B Bergstrand (Middlesbrough AC) 25:32

34 H Wilkinson (City of Portsmouth AC) 25:33

35 N McLoughlin (Aldershot Farnham & District) 25:34

36 S McGrath (St Albans Striders) 25:36

37 K Goodge (Tonbridge AC) 25:40

38 N Thompson (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 25:44

39 T Spinney (Westbury Harriers) 25:45

40 N Harris (Reading AC) 25:48

41 A Edgson (Sale Harriers Manchester) 25:52

42 M Peel (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 25:52

43 A Ita (Derby AC) 25:55

44 B Reid (Chorley Athletic & Triathlon Club) 26:01

45 I Parker-Elms (The Stragglers RC) 26:02

46 M Barker (Havering AC) 26:07

47 K Hewitt (Herne Hill Harriers) 26:09

48 I King (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 26:11

49 K Brady-Jones (Wirral AC) 26:13

50 J Charlton (Tipton Harriers) 26:22

51 E Bushill (Vale Royal AC) 26:23

52 N Mason (Salford Harriers & AC) 26:25

53 O Bailey (Nuneaton Harriers) 26:32

54 E Webb (Medway & Maidstone AC) 26:34

55 A Whitaker (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 26:36

56 I Cunningham (Preston Harriers) 26:40

57 M Short (City of Norwich AC) 26:42

58 R Theobald (Wirral AC) 26:48

59 K Webb (Aldershot Farnham & District) 26:52

60 A Barnes (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 26:57

61 K Maher (Lancaster & Morecambe AC) 26:59

62 T Sullivan (Invicta East Kent AC) 26:59

63 A Brooks (Sale Harriers Manchester) 27:02

64 O Brown (Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC) 27:04

65 I Morris (City of Norwich AC) 27:07

66 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 27:10

67 A Hales (Tonbridge AC) 27:14

68 I Ashcroft (Vale Royal AC) 27:17

69 E Russell (Salford Harriers & AC) 27:19

70 H Hunter (Herne Hill Harriers) 27:24

71 H Graham (Tipton Harriers) 27:25

72 H Knight (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 27:28

73 M Boon (Darlington H & AC) 27:34

74 J Bemand (West Cheshire AC) 27:39

75 E Ayden (Tonbridge AC) 27:49

76 S Gregory (Warrington AC) 27:49

77 Z White (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 27:51

78 A Young (Medway & Maidstone AC) 27:55

79 M Thorpe (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 27:59

80 E Davies (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 28:05

81 S Lorke (South London Harriers) 28:13

82 M Preece (Telford AC) 28:21

83 K Hay (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 28:22

84 K Oldfield (Crawley AC) 28:23

85 E Brown (Luton AC) 28:27

86 L Hawker (Tonbridge AC) 28:29

87 H Clayton (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 28:31

88 A Smith (East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC) 28:31

89 C Hemmings (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 28:33

90 L Hoseason (The Stragglers RC) 28:34

91 T Powe (North Devon AC) 28:37

92 L Meers (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 28:43

93 N Smith (Southampton AC) 28:46

94 E Theobald (Wirral AC) 28:50

95 S Groom (Bromsgrove & Redditch) 28:50

96 M Adams (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 28:51

97 E Richardson (Rossendale Harriers & AC) 28:57

98 J Walker (Tipton Harriers) 29:00

99 E De Backer (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 29:00

100 A Marshall (Eden Runners) 29:07

128 U20s finished

TEAM: 1 Norwich 64; 2 AFD 65; 3 B&B 116; 4 Herne H 123; 5 Hercules W 124; 6 Sale 132; 7 Vale R 136; 8 Salford 137; 9 Tonbridge 179; 10 Wirral 201; 11 P’boro & NV 203; 12 E Cheshire & T 213; 13 Warrington 218; 14 Tipton 219; 15 Medway & M 249; 16 Ealing S&M 288; 17 Bromsgrove & R 312

U17 women

1 I FitzGerald (Exeter Harriers) 17:11

2 Z Gilbody (Wreake & Soar Valley) 18:04

3 R Flaherty (Bingley Harriers & AC) 18:15

4 P Gill (St Albans Striders) 18:30

5 L Russell (Highgate Harriers) 18:38

6 A Lane (Wharfedale Harriers) 18:39

7 S Nicholls (Wells City Harriers) 18:40

8 E Nicholson (Sevenoaks AC) 18:42

9 H Haldane (Reading AC) 18:57

10 L Wellsted (Colchester Harriers AC) 18:59

11 G Bell (Leven Valley AC) 19:02

12 J Leggate (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 19:04

13 F Murdoch (Stockport Harriers & AC) 19:09

14 I Jones (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 19:10

15 M Freeland (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 19:11

16 L Harris (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 19:11

17 T Ford (Kingston upon Hull AC) 19:16

18 L Jones (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 19:21

19 C Firth (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 19:23

20 T Nickell (Team Bath AC) 19:26

21 M Hughes (Chiltern Harriers AC) 19:29

22 E Bartlett (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 19:35

23 F Griffiths (Trafford AC) 19:35

24 L Danobrega (Bedford & County AC) 19:36

25 L Langan (City of York AC) 19:41

26 L Brown (Epsom & Ewell Harriers) 19:49

27 S Clough (Trafford AC) 19:50

28 E Davey (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 19:50

29 L Barlow (Aldershot Farnham & District) 19:52

30 A Clough (Trafford AC) 19:56

31 K Atkinson (Chelmsford AC) 19:59

32 S Barrett (City of Norwich AC) 20:00

33 A Royden (Medway & Maidstone AC) 20:00

34 S Roiditis (Salford Harriers & AC) 20:03

35 I Courtney (Wells City Harriers) 20:04

36 E Shield (Chiltern Harriers AC) 20:11

37 M Slattery (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 20:13

38 Z Jetha (Croydon Harriers) 20:15

39 E Symes (Birchfield Harriers) 20:16

40 G Mason (Herts Phoenix AC) 20:16

41 A Smethurst (Chorley Athletic & Triathlon Club) 20:17

42 B Rogers (Ilkley Harriers AC) 20:19

43 L Chance (Westbury Harriers) 20:20

44 I Mansley (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 20:21

45 N Griffin (Start2Jog) 20:22

46 E Johnson (Macclesfield Harriers & AC) 20:23

47 I Wrightam (Wreake & Soar Valley) 20:24

48 A Bushell (Guildford & Godalming AC) 20:25

49 S Honkowicz (Tamworth AC) 20:26

50 M Caldwell (Salford Harriers & AC) 20:27

51 E Maignan (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 20:27

52 C Phillips (Cleethorpes AC) 20:29

53 H Munday (London Heathside) 20:29

54 L Mico (Worcester AC) 20:30

55 L Crossley (Medway & Maidstone AC) 20:33

56 G Pegg (City of Norwich AC) 20:33

57 A Reed (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 20:35

58 I Bryson (Exeter Harriers) 20:35

59 A Saha (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 20:37

60 L Bryan (Wreake & Soar Valley) 20:39

61 T Hughes (North Somerset AC) 20:40

62 C McCloy (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 20:42

63 B Homer (Wreake & Soar Valley) 20:43

64 G Phelan (Wirral AC) 20:44

65 M Kelly (Darlington H & AC) 20:44

66 O Aldham (Wharfedale Harriers) 20:46

67 C Harris (Barnet & District AC) 20:48

68 I Watt (Cheltenham & County Harriers) 20:49

69 L Hatfield (Bromsgrove & Redditch) 20:55

70 D Walker (Derby AC) 20:55

71 J Poland (Tonbridge AC) 20:56

72 D Wilkinson (City of Portsmouth AC) 20:56

73 R West (Wreake & Soar Valley) 20:58

74 E Talbot (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 21:00

75 R Newport (Charnwood A C) 21:01

76 P Barker (Burton AC) 21:01

77 K Gardner (Derby AC) 21:01

78 Z Girling (Epsom & Ewell Harriers) 21:03

79 M Byrnes (Salford Harriers & AC) 21:04

80 M Walsh (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 21:05

81 E O’Hanlon (Herne Hill Harriers) 21:06

82 N Austin (Medway & Maidstone AC) 21:06

83 L Morgan (Chelmsford AC) 21:08

84 M Spriggs (Stratford upon Avon AC) 21:09

85 S Bowley (Burton AC) 21:10

86 H Smith (Vale Royal AC) 21:10

87 S Rylance (Ambleside AC) 21:11

88 G Eminson (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 21:13

89 A Hedge (St Albans Striders) 21:13

90 Z Darkin (Preston Harriers) 21:14

91 D Murphy (Vale Royal AC) 21:15

92 N Hewitt (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 21:16

93 G Fordham (Epsom & Ewell Harriers) 21:17

94 A Manek (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 21:20

95 E Nicholson (Altrincham & District AC) 21:21

96 E Jonas (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 21:21

97 A Clarke (Dartford Harriers AC) 21:21

98 O Robinson (Stratford upon Avon AC) 21:22

99 N Hillard (Stratford upon Avon AC) 21:23

100 S Smith (Kendal Amateur AC) 21:30

202 U17s finished

TEAM: 1 Cambridge & C 131; 2 Wreake & SV 172; 3 WSEH 203; 4 Trafford 230; 5 Salford 265; 6 B&B 267; 7 Medway & M 282; 8 Epsom & E 307; 9 Lon H 432; 10 Burton 443; 11 Stratford 449; 12 Herne H 457; 13 Hercules W 509; 14 Dartford 540; 15 Telford 632

U15 girls

1 S King (Wreake & Soar Valley) 16:15

2 I McGowan (Banbury Harriers AC) 16:26

3 L Belshaw (Colchester Harriers AC) 16:33

4 O Forrest (Brentwood Beagles AC) 16:37

5 G Igoe (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 16:48

6 H Cross (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 16:51

7 K Webb (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 16:56

8 K Pye (Aldershot Farnham & District) 17:03

9 I Wharton (Warrington AC) 17:05

10 E Heavey (Warrington AC) 17:06

11 E Whitworth (Lincoln Wellington AC) 17:07

12 R James (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 17:07

13 I Waugh (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 17:13

14 B Trow (Shrewsbury AC) 17:16

15 M Carvell (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 17:19

16 I Hall (Jersey Spartan AC) 17:20

17 A James (Lewes AC) 17:23

18 O McGhee (Rugby & Northampton AC) 17:23

19 D Stollery (Chelmsford AC) 17:24

20 K Shaw (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 17:26

21 M Watts (Tonbridge AC) 17:27

22 C Hughes (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 17:29

23 K Battle (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 17:30

24 B Hughes (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 17:32

25 E Spencer (Swindon Harriers) 17:35

26 M Taylor (Notts AC) 17:37

27 L Farr (Bedford & County AC) 17:39

28 I Crossley (Medway & Maidstone AC) 17:39

29 L MacDonald (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 17:40

30 L Quinn (Aldershot Farnham & District) 17:41

31 I Porter (Lincoln Wellington AC) 17:41

32 I Edwards (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) 17:43

33 M Hoshiko (Warriors Pentathlon & AC) 17:43

34 E Stephenson (Lewes AC) 17:43

35 N Robinson (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 17:44

36 R Crossley (Medway & Maidstone AC) 17:44

37 S Massie (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 17:46

38 P Henson (Spenborough & District AC) 17:47

39 J Wright (Salford Harriers & AC) 17:48

40 E Purdy (Sale Harriers Manchester) 17:48

41 M Barlow (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 17:49

42 L Webb (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 17:49

43 M Fieldsend (Bracknell AC) 17:51

44 G Turner (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 17:52

45 O Carroll (Herne Hill Harriers) 17:53

46 L Wilkinson (Chiltern Harriers AC) 17:54

47 E Norman (Epsom & Ewell Harriers) 17:56

48 I Saunders (Wreake & Soar Valley) 17:58

49 I Wilson (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 18:00

50 E Foster (Swindon Harriers) 18:01

51 A Kirk (London Heathside) 18:02

52 S Chapman (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 18:02

53 S Jack (Herne Hill Harriers) 18:03

54 S Coppola Johansen (Epsom & Ewell Harriers) 18:03

55 C McCarney (Burton AC) 18:04

56 S Hutchinson Thompson (Salford Harriers & AC) 18:04

57 M Jobbins (Aldershot Farnham & District) 18:05

58 E Foster (North Devon AC) 18:06

59 G Tolputt (Wells City Harriers) 18:06

60 E Walker (Peterborough & Nene Valley AC) 18:08

61 H Coates (West Cheshire AC) 18:09

62 M Smithers (Chichester Runners & AC) 18:10

63 K Atkinson (Winchester & District AC) 18:12

64 L Bell (Leven Valley AC) 18:12

65 M Rungusumy (South London Harriers) 18:13

66 M Minielly (Herne Hill Harriers) 18:13

67 L Smith (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 18:13

68 S Bartalotta (Salford Harriers & AC) 18:14

69 I Freeman (Woking AC) 18:14

70 G Featherstone (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 18:15

71 R Parry (Leigh Harriers & AC) 18:15

72 V Teare (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 18:15

73 R Philbin (Stockport Harriers & AC) 18:18

74 D Slattery (Salford Harriers & AC) 18:20

75 D Woodcock (Seaton AC) 18:22

76 N Stanley (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 18:23

77 U Doublet (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) 18:23

78 M Bellwood (Keighley & Craven AC) 18:23

79 L Kitto (Herne Hill Harriers) 18:25

80 L Taylor (City of Southend on Sea AC) 18:26

81 L Roden (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 18:27

82 A Cox (Crawley AC) 18:27

83 A Passos (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 18:28

84 N Raymond (Tonbridge AC) 18:29

85 E Sinclair (Trafford AC) 18:29

86 K Corkin (London Heathside) 18:30

87 J Salt (Tamworth AC) 18:34

88 C Lunt (City of Stoke AC) 18:35

89 C McCluskey (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 18:35

90 G Shirley (City of Norwich AC) 18:36

91 L Donaghey (Wreake & Soar Valley) 18:36

92 S Nation (Salford Harriers & AC) 18:37

93 J Walker (City of Southend on Sea AC) 18:39

94 M Bailey (Leven Valley AC) 18:40

95 H Diprose (Sevenoaks AC) 18:41

96 O Enright (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 18:42

97 A Farley (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 18:42

98 A Sibley (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 18:42

99 I Robinson (Chiltern Harriers AC) 18:43

100 Z Brannon (Keswick AC) 18:45

285 U15s finished

TEAM: 1 Rotherham 85; 2 Liverpool 117; 3 Milton K 197; 4 Cambridge & C 201; 5 AFD 205; 6 Salford 237; 7 Herne H 243; 8 Wreake & SV 268; 9 Warrington 290; 10 B&B 301; 11 WSEH 325; 12 Medway & M 337; 13 Tonbridge 379; 14 Sale 420; 15 London H 454; 16 Chelmsford 548; 17 Trafford 586; 18 S London 669; 19 N Somerset 736

U13 girls

1 J March (Barnet & District AC) 10:59

2 K Scott (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:01

3 K Gorman (Chiltern Harriers AC) 11:05

4 I Buchanan (HY Runners) 11:09

5 P Kershaw (Blackpool Wyre & Fylde AC) 11:22

6 I Harrison (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 11:25

7 Z Allan (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:26

8 M Robertson (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:30

9 E Birchall (Exeter Harriers) 11:30

10 A McDonagh (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 11:31

11 J Christmas (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 11:31

12 O McManus (Sale Harriers Manchester) 11:31

13 T Ferguson (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:32

14 C Huepfl (Abingdon AC) 11:34

15 M Schofield (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 11:35

16 L Power (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:37

17 N Graham (Birtley AC) 11:38

18 O Murphy (Birtley AC) 11:40

19 J Allen (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:40

20 K McBride (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:41

21 I Forrest (Brentwood Beagles AC) 11:44

22 P Langlands (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:45

23 E Kelly (Chelmsford AC) 11:45

24 A King (Chelmsford AC) 11:46

25 K Harrison Sargent (Halifax Harriers & AC) 11:47

26 B Buckley (Keighley & Craven AC) 11:49

27 P Guest (Aldershot Farnham & District) 11:50

28 D Yohannes (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 11:52

29 M Don (Charnwood A C) 11:53

30 B Soper (Sale Harriers Manchester) 11:55

31 M Mullett (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:56

32 E Dias (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 11:56

33 A Towlson (Wreake & Soar Valley) 11:59

34 S Ciceksever (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 12:00

35 A Johnson (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 12:01

36 L Graham (Southport Waterloo AC) 12:03

37 H Harrison (Chelmsford AC) 12:03

38 F Philipps (Chelmsford AC) 12:04

39 H Woodley (Chelmsford AC) 12:05

40 E Harrold (Chelmsford AC) 12:05

41 H Martineau (North Somerset AC) 12:05

42 S Chesterfield (Rushcliffe AC) 12:09

43 J Smykala (Aldershot Farnham & District) 12:10

44 P Oliver (Forest of Dean AC) 12:11

45 A Taylor (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 12:13

46 E Milbourne (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 12:14

47 R Murphy (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 12:14

48 H Bacon (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 12:14

49 C Wetters (Sale Harriers Manchester) 12:17

50 G Tongue (St Albans Striders) 12:17

51 D Booth (South London Harriers) 12:18

52 G Hendy (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 12:19

53 T Bosley (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 12:19

54 I Pastor (Warriors Pentathlon & AC) 12:20

55 N Walmsley (Aldershot Farnham & District) 12:22

56 E Barfield (Wreake & Soar Valley) 12:22

57 M Lister (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 12:22

58 N Hopkins (City of York AC) 12:22

59 Z Bratt (City of Stoke AC) 12:23

60 E De Bruyn (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 12:23

61 K Dover (Aldershot Farnham & District) 12:23

62 F Croucher (Aldershot Farnham & District) 12:25

63 F Lilly (Lincoln Wellington AC) 12:27

64 F Harper-Tee (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 12:27

65 I Maignan (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 12:28

66 J Asmal (Havering AC) 12:28

67 J Falkowska (Trent Park RC) 12:28

68 E Worrall (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 12:28

69 D Larkin (Belgrave Harriers) 12:29

70 S Maule (Altrincham & District AC) 12:29

71 J Bradburn (Blackpool Wyre & Fylde AC) 12:29

72 L Heather (City of Norwich AC) 12:30

73 M Williams (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 12:31

74 M McGuirk (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 12:31

75 M Tear-Verweij (Stratford upon Avon AC) 12:32

76 S Mossi (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 12:32

77 A Bramwell (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 12:33

78 L Rotheram (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 12:33

79 O Paul (Team Bath AC) 12:33

80 A Harling (Blackpool Wyre & Fylde AC) 12:34

81 C Whysall (Mansfield Harriers) 12:34

82 G Sone (South London Harriers) 12:35

83 S Evans (Wreake & Soar Valley) 12:36

84 A Foley (Tonbridge AC) 12:36

85 L Richardson (Sale Harriers Manchester) 12:37

86 M Rhodes (Spenborough & District AC) 12:37

87 L Williams (Tipton Harriers) 12:39

88 L Hesketh (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 12:39

89 G Hill (Sale Harriers Manchester) 12:39

90 L Dundas (City of Stoke AC) 12:40

91 A Thomas (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) 12:41

92 Q Bookless (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 12:44

93 M Ross (Sale Harriers Manchester) 12:45

94 E Kinsey (Warrington AC) 12:46

95 C Booth (Kettering Town Harriers) 12:47

96 R Cleaver (Rossendale Harriers & AC) 12:47

97 E Morley (Charnwood A C) 12:47

98 M Holliday (Dartford Harriers AC) 12:48

99 I Hope (Salford Harriers & AC) 12:49

100 C Nettleton (Burton AC) 12:49

253 U13s finished

TEAM: 1 AFD 49; 2 Wreake 102; 3 Chelmsford 122; 4 WSEH 144; 5 B&B 164; 6 Sale 176; 7 Hercules 182; 8 Rotherham 213; 9 Liverpool 262; 10 Charnwood 374; 11 ESM 459; 12 Halifax 477; 13 Rossendale 506; 14 Milton K 523; 15 Warrington 533; 16 N Somerset 563; 17 Ipswich J 643; 18 Vale R 683; 19 W Cheshire 811; 20 Durham 833

Results courtesy of FR systems and Martin Duff

