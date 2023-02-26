Tonbridge and Belgrave provide individual winners at the 2023 Saucony English National Cross Country Championships as Leeds and Charnwood gain the team honours

Bolesworth Castle proved a good if partially flawed venue for the 135th English National Cross Country Championships with inaugural senior victories for James Kingston and Sarah Astin.



A deceptively tough course without any major hills was in a splendid if rather remote setting and also saw eight younger champions crowned in a great afternoon’s racing.

The start of the senior men’s race is the highlight for many of a packed afternoon of competition as thousands of runners spread out over a wide start in the scenic setting underneath the Castle which seemed to add to it being one of UK sport’s greatest sights. Some controversially say it makes the Grand National look like a under-5s point to point.



The winner though provides a great sporting story of his own. Has any runner ever made such a dramatic improvement in just a year than James Kingston?

Last year he was 15th in the junior men’s race almost two minutes down on winner Will Barnicoat and then watched the senior men’s race. When he saw Mahamed Mahamed romp home he could have had no idea that he would be the athlete who would inherit the title from the Southampton man 12 months later.



This winter he has been at a different level but admitted he was pleased to just get close to a team spot in Britain’s team in the European under-23 squad.

But since 15th place at Liverpool in November, he has kicked on even further with a third in Perth and a South of England title which put him among the title contenders. But after breaking clear with Jack Gray it was the Tonbridge man who was the stronger and he won by six seconds in 36:01 for the 12km.

“I was hoping for top five or 10 as there are potentially so many great runners,” he said. “Me and Jack worked together once we were clear but with 1500m to go it became cat and mouse and a race and he tried surges but I seemed to cover them okay and I went away near the end.”

He admitted he can’t believe how well 2023 is going for him.

‘The last few months have been getting better and better. There’s nothing I can put it down to other than consistent training. I ran six times a mile recently and my coach Mark Hookway said aim for 4:40 but I got quicker and quicker and averaged 4:30.”

He intends to run the UK Inter-Counties at Prestwold Hall next month as he is well up in the Cross Challenge and then run for Tonbridge in the 12-stage road relays.

Gray came close to winning but was still a delighted second. “I’ve been working for this for months and much of it is down to my team Cambridge and Coleridge and I really tapered and felt great. I tried to break James but he covered my surges comfortably so I thought it was going to be hard but this is still my best ever National beating my sixth at Leeds so I am happy enough.”

Third went to another first time senior in David Stone. Last year he was second under-20 but he came through strongly recovering from a interrupted start. He realised early on he was missing his chip so had to get someone to pass it to him mid race!



At the finish, he bent down to make sure the chip worked on the finishing mat just a second clear of Richard Allen 36:32 to 36:33 with Northern champion Joe Steward fifth.

It was Allen’s Leeds who won the team race comfortably with 108 points with six in 41 from Gray’s Cambridge (177) and Kingston’s Tonbridge (214) third.



On the week that a famous Belgrave Harrier – Olympian John Bicourt – was laid to rest, another won a rare National title as Astin won Belgrave’s second ever senior women’s title after Birhan Dagne in 2004.

Astin was third in 2015 at Leeds but her last two English Nationals were 41st in 2019 and 21st in 2020 and very few anticipated she would be one of the favourites.



For much of the race she was battling with former winner Gemma Steel, who won the race in 2012 and 2014. The former European champion who is now 37 years old, has enjoyed a renaissance this year, winning the Midlands title and this was her first National since her win in Nottingham.

It was Astin though who had the stronger finish and she won the race in 29:28 from Steel’s 29:33 over a course that was around 500m longer than the advertised 8km.

“I was hoping for top three and had a really tough battle with Gemma and Niamh (Bridson Hubbard) and at the end I run out of legs and if it had been any further I might have gone down. We wound it up during the race and were dropping people.

“When it got down to me and Gemma I didn’t know who had the better kick and with 200 metres to go I had no idea who was going to get it. It was probably the hardest race I’ve ever finished.”

Astin, who finished 16th in the Commonwealth Games 5000m competing for the Isle of Man, runs the Trafford 10km next week.

Cambridge University student Niamh Bridson Hubbard, in Blackheath and Bromley colours, was the last to have to give way to the leading duo and she was a delighted third to win her first National medal in 29:43.

Lauren McNeil and Rebecca Murray completed the top five.



Steel, pleased to be back in form but frustrated to go so close to victory, won a further medal in the team event as Charnwood took a surprisingly clear victory with 68 points to Aldershot’s 97.



Quite a few senior women came close to missing the start with large queues awaiting parking in the approach to the venue. The queues only disappeared in the next race the junior men’s event when an emergency area was made available nearer the entrance.



Overall, the sweeping scenic surrounds of the castle grounds offered up some excellent terrain even if the remoteness of the venue threw up a few complaints being far removed from public transport facilities.

Some critics suggested being a few miles from Wrexham that it would be a more appropriate venue for a Welsh rather than England Championships but those that did compete thought it was a worthy addition to National courses if a little boring in places.

To avoid too much lapping the senior and junior men did a loop far away from the start and finish area that was virtually empty of spectators and meant for once the famous atmosphere was missing in places.



Apart from its remoteness, the other complaint was the car parking – huge queues along the approaching A41 into the venue meant while even those that did get to the start did so with little time to warm up and walk the course.

The organisers at the Castle felt they could easily cope with 5000 vehicles but the lack of public transport meant far more people arrived by car than normal. There were also quite a few bottlenecks early in the senior men’s race causing many of the back end of the 1453 finishers to start walking.

Men

1 J Kingston (Tonbridge AC) 36:01

2 J Gray (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 36:07

3 D Stone (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 36:32

4 R Allen (Leeds City AC) 36:33

5 J Steward (Salford Harriers & AC) 36:38

6 C Wheeler (Milton Keynes Distance Project) 36:40

7 J Dickinson (Leeds City AC) 36:43

8 S Moakes (Notts AC) 36:44

9 C Elson (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 36:46

10 B Alcock (Bedford & County AC) 36:50

11 C Avery (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 36:56

12 G Rush (Leeds City AC) 36:58

13 A Lepretre (Highgate Harriers) 36:59

14 G Wheeler (Milton Keynes Distance Project) 37:01

15 K Reilly (Tonbridge AC) 37:08

16 J Millar (Bristol & West AC) 37:10

17 J Davies (Reading AC) 37:12

18 P Sesemann (Leeds City AC) 37:16

19 K Taylor (Bristol & West AC) 37:21

20 J Allen (Highgate Harriers) 37:31

21 M Pearce (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 37:32

22 B Rushman (Herts Phoenix AC) 37:32

23 A Howard (Tonbridge AC) 37:34

24 J Escalante-Phillips (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 37:35

25 D James (Western Tempo) 37:35

26 E Bovingdon (Leeds City AC) 37:37

27 M Campion (Notts AC) 37:37

28 A Watson (Notts AC) 37:40

29 R Slade (Chiltern Harriers AC) 37:46

30 M Wharton (Sale Harriers Manchester) 37:53

31 J Morrow (Oxford University AC) 37:54

32 C Charleston (Aldershot Farnham & District) 37:55

33 H Brodie (Bedford & County AC) 37:55

34 B Cole (Tonbridge AC) 37:57

35 S Eglen (Aldershot Farnham & District) 37:57

36 D Hallam (Wreake & Soar Valley) 37:59

37 C Smith (Huntingdonshire AC) 38:01

38 E Chuck (Dulwich Runners AC) 38:01

39 G Brown (Chiltern Harriers AC) 38:03

40 E Shepherd (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 38:03

41 O Lockley (Leeds City AC) 38:04

42 F Slemeck (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 38:05

43 L Gratton (Rugeley Runners) 38:10

44 A Teuten (Southampton AC) 38:12

45 J Teagle (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 38:13

46 R Poolman (Highgate Harriers) 38:14

47 G Beardmore (Worcester AC) 38:18

48 T Keen (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 38:18

49 N Shreeve (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 38:18

50 J Woodcock-Shaw (Leeds City AC) 38:19

51 G Tomlinson (Chorlton Runners) 38:20

52 T Fawden (Highgate Harriers) 38:22

53 C Haywood (Highgate Harriers) 38:22

54 R James (Southampton AC) 38:22

55 A Lawton (Sale Harriers Manchester) 38:22

56 C Bowen-Jones (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) 38:23

57 J Eves (Bedford & County AC) 38:23

58 L Burgess (Bristol & West AC) 38:24

59 T Cornthwaite (Salford Harriers & AC) 38:26

60 D Deed (Bedford & County AC) 38:28

61 M Davis (Bristol & West AC) 38:31

62 H Arnall (Rugby & Northampton AC) 38:35

63 M Nicholls (Tonbridge AC) 38:35

64 D Jones (Rugby & Northampton AC) 38:35

65 R Wilson (Highgate Harriers) 38:35

66 J McKenna (Bristol & West AC) 38:39

67 A Ediker (Chesterfield & District AC) 38:41

68 S Byrne (Swindon Harriers) 38:42

69 T Butler (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 38:44

70 G Chalmers (Leeds City AC) 38:44

71 G Phillips (Notts AC) 38:45

72 W Boutwood (Winchester & District AC) 38:45

73 W Brown (Chiltern Harriers AC) 38:45

74 L Vine (Tipton Harriers) 38:46

75 P Robertson (Sale Harriers Manchester) 38:46

76 S Costley (Southampton AC) 38:48

77 C McMillan (Weston AC) 38:49

78 N Marsh (Tonbridge AC) 38:49

79 A Miell-Ingram (Radley AC) 38:50

80 S Hancox (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 38:54

81 O Jones (Bristol & West AC) 38:58

82 G Mallett (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 38:59

83 R Richmond (Bideford AAC) 39:02

84 G Jayasuriya (Middlesbrough & Cleveland Harriers) 39:03

85 E Spencer (Chesterfield & District AC) 39:04

86 A Tovey (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 39:04

87 M Shantry (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 39:04

88 J McCrae (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 39:06

89 J Goodge (Tonbridge AC) 39:09

90 C Darling (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 39:10

91 W Bryan (Southampton AC) 39:12

92 L Minale (Gateshead Harriers & AC) 39:14

93 J Stockings (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 39:16

94 O Garrod (South London Harriers) 39:19

95 M Ellis (Tonbridge AC) 39:22

96 J O’Hara (Southampton AC) 39:23

97 K Darcy (Salford Harriers & AC) 39:25

98 A Walton (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 39:29

99 D Sheldon (City of Stoke AC) 39:32

100 P Taylor-Bray (Chorlton Runners) 39:34

101 J Gordon (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) 39:36

102 P Winkler (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 39:37

103 T Humphries (Border Harriers & AC) 39:39

104 T Beedell (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 39:41

105 H Allan (Highgate Harriers) 39:42

106 P Hart (Southampton AC) 39:43

107 N Ibata (Thames Hare & Hounds) 39:43

108 J Douglas (Border Harriers & AC) 39:43

109 J Ramm (Dulwich Runners AC) 39:48

110 C Emmerson (Bedford & County AC) 39:50

111 J Hoad (Thames Hare & Hounds) 39:51

112 B Davis (Havering AC) 39:51

113 S Anthony (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 39:52

114 T Power (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 39:52

115 T Wallis (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) 39:54

116 S Sommerville (Belgrave Harriers) 39:54

117 S Brown (Tonbridge AC) 39:54

118 A Holliday (Border Harriers & AC) 39:56

119 C Dockerill (Kent AC) 39:57

120 M Howard (North Somerset AC) 39:57

121 A Houchell (Leeds City AC) 39:58

122 W Tighe (Chesterfield & District AC) 39:58

123 B Sharrock (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 39:59

124 W Gardner (Rugby & Northampton AC) 40:00

125 L Fisher (Tonbridge AC) 40:02

126 S Renfer (Highgate Harriers) 40:02

127 B Davies (Bedford & County AC) 40:03

128 M Briggs (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 40:04

129 B Jones (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 40:06

130 A Holford (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies) 40:08

131 O Carrington (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 40:09

132 R Ollington (Thames Hare & Hounds) 40:10

133 A Fautly (Winchester & District AC) 40:11

134 C Chambers (Tonbridge AC) 40:12

135 J Birch (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 40:12

136 T Renshaw (Aldershot Farnham & District) 40:13

137 J Martin (Oxford University AC) 40:13

138 A Doyle (Vale Royal AC) 40:13

139 W Fuller (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 40:14

140 T Rehal (Leeds University AC & CC Club) 40:15

141 T Stratton (City of York AC) 40:15

142 K Walker (North East Project) 40:16

143 J Taylor-Caldwell (Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC) 40:19

144 J Hotham (Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC) 40:21

145 L Foley (Horwich RMI Harriers) 40:22

146 G Allen (Leamington Cycling & AC) 40:22

147 J Crickmore (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 40:22

148 M Cox (Thames Hare & Hounds) 40:23

149 H Dexter (Vale Royal AC) 40:25

150 F McGrath (Bristol & West AC) 40:26

151 C Pacey (Newark AC) 40:27

152 E Mallett (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 40:28

153 R Armstrong (Dulwich Runners AC) 40:29

154 M Clutterbuck (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 40:31

155 S Millett (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 40:31

156 J Stewart (Havering AC) 40:32

157 B Dewar (Herne Hill Harriers) 40:34

158 O Newton (Thames Valley Harriers) 40:36

159 A Sutton (Maidenhead AC) 40:36

160 D Naylor (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 40:36

161 G Hatton (Grantham AC) 40:37

162 J Bell (Blackhill Bounders) 40:37

163 F Smithers (Serpentine RC) 40:37

164 B Findlay (Winchester & District AC) 40:38

165 R Bentley (Kent AC) 40:38

166 P Chambers (Highgate Harriers) 40:39

167 W Beeston (Tonbridge AC) 40:39

168 S Jackson (Sunderland Harriers & AC) 40:40

169 J Orrell (Huntingdonshire AC) 40:41

170 J Carr (Thames Hare & Hounds) 40:41

171 J Bartram (Thames Hare & Hounds) 40:43

172 J Fenwick (Herne Hill Harriers) 40:44

173 R Sesemann (Kent AC) 40:45

174 J Minter (Bedford & County AC) 40:46

175 T Emm (Tonbridge AC) 40:46

176 J Hudak (East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC) 40:48

177 C Marshall (Morpeth Harriers & AC) 40:48

178 A Gladley (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 40:49

179 G Browne (East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC) 40:49

180 C Rowlinson (Salford Harriers & AC) 40:50

181 P Crout (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 40:50

182 A Stewart (Skyrac AC) 40:50

183 S Hudspith (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 40:51

184 T Bains (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 40:52

185 W Beauchamp (Salford Harriers & AC) 40:53

186 B Douglas (Leeds City AC) 40:54

187 A Dight (Vale Royal AC) 40:54

188 F Johnson (Hercules Wimbledon AC) 40:56

189 J Norman (Leeds City AC) 40:58

190 M Fuller (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 41:00

191 J Dry (Cornwall AC) 41:00

192 J Callis (Leeds City AC) 41:00

193 T Hartley (Notts AC) 41:00

194 D Rigby (Salford Harriers & AC) 41:01

195 A Headley (Bedford & County AC) 41:02

196 D Fewell (Chelmsford AC) 41:02

197 B Holmes (Solihull & Small Heath AC) 41:03

198 J Bancroft (Bristol & West AC) 41:04

199 L Suddaby (East Hull Harriers) 41:05

200 J Gebbie (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 41:06

1453 runners finished

TEAM: 1 Leeds 108; 2 Cambridge & C 177; 3 Tonbridge 214; 4 Highgate 249; 5 Bristol & W 301; 6 Bedford & C 397; 7 Soton 4567; 8 Notts 531; 9 Hercules W 598; 10 Salford 720; 11 Morpeth 749; 12 Hallamshire 797; 13 Thames H&H 840; 14 WSEH 844; 15 Sale 895; 16 AFD 1049; 17 Kent 1109; 18 Chorlton 1309; 19 WG&EL 1324; 20 Belgrave 1359; 21 Vale R 1380; 22 Liverpool 1391; 23 Newham & EB 1468; 24 Herne H 1559; 25 Winchester 1619; 26 Swindon 1693; 27 Coventry G 1782; 28 Border 1912; 29 Havering 1971; 30 Rugby & N 2029

98 teams finished

Sarah Astin, senior women's winner, delighted to capture her first English National title. #NationalXC pic.twitter.com/1xgdWodNEW — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 25, 2023

Women

1 S Astin (Belgrave Harriers) 29:28

2 G Steel (Charnwood A C) 29:33

3 N Bridson-Hubbard (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 29:43

4 L McNeil (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 30:04

5 R Murray (Bedford & County AC) 30:09

6 S Tarver (Wirral AC) 30:17

7 P Williams (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 30:25

8 J Emmerson (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 30:29

9 G Grgec (Herne Hill Harriers) 30:33

10 S Wallis (Lincoln Wellington AC) 30:36

11 O Mason (Border Harriers & AC) 30:49

12 M Atkinson (Charnwood A C) 30:51

13 L Heyes (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 30:55

14 E Curran (Leeds City AC) 30:55

15 G Malir (Leeds City AC) 31:02

16 B Garland (Chichester Runners & AC) 31:04

17 C McKnespiey (Border Harriers & AC) 31:05

18 P Stone (Middlesbrough AC) 31:07

19 P Barker (Tonbridge AC) 31:10

20 L Small (Aldershot Farnham & District) 31:12

21 A Samuels (Wolverhampton & Bilston) 31:15

22 H Dixon (Cambridge Harriers) 31:21

23 N Scott (Aldershot Farnham & District) 31:27

24 J Potter (Charnwood A C) 31:29

25 N Brown (Aldershot Farnham & District) 31:34

26 H Viner (Highgate Harriers) 31:34

27 C Lambert (Middlesbrough AC) 31:34

28 A Clement (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 31:40

29 K Estlea (Aldershot Farnham & District) 31:42

30 H Seager (Charnwood A C) 31:43

31 C Baker (Bristol & West AC) 31:46

32 S Monk (Guildford & Godalming AC) 31:48

33 K Olding (Thames Valley Harriers) 31:49

34 E Apsley (Thames Hare & Hounds) 31:49

35 H Townsend (Leeds City AC) 31:50

36 B Murray (Thames Hare & Hounds) 31:56

37 D Corradi (Sutton & District AC) 31:58

38 B Penty (York Knavesmire Harriers) 32:01

39 L Hall (Aldershot Farnham & District) 32:01

40 C Hammett (Thames Hare & Hounds) 32:04

41 R Jones (Salford Harriers & AC) 32:05

42 H Hall (Winchester & District AC) 32:10

43 M Marchant (Cambridge Harriers) 32:17

44 R Harrison (Lincoln Wellington AC) 32:18

45 R Brown (Belgrave Harriers) 32:21

46 K Entwistle (Bristol & West AC) 32:21

47 A Leake (Leeds City AC) 32:28

48 S Willhoit (Shrewsbury AC) 32:32

49 N Collier (Birchfield Harriers) 32:33

50 K Moulds (Vale Royal AC) 32:33

51 A Kelly (White Horse Harriers) 32:33

52 A Flint (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 32:37

53 M Taylor (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 32:42

54 A Howarth (Vale Royal AC) 32:43

55 J Marsden (Cheshire Dragons) 32:48

56 R Woolfe (Thames Hare & Hounds) 32:48

57 K Walshaw (Holmfirth Harriers AC) 32:54

58 E McLeod (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 32:59

59 J Morgan (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 33:00

60 A Pearse (Steel City Striders RC) 33:02

61 E Renondeau (Vale Royal AC) 33:04

62 S Winstone (Southampton AC) 33:06

63 M Jordan-Lee (Aldershot Farnham & District) 33:13

64 H Cowley (Cheshire Dragons) 33:14

65 C Connor (Southampton University Athletics & Cross Country Club) 33:15

66 C Parker (Abingdon AC) 33:15

67 G Bridge (Oxford City AC) 33:16

68 K Popadich (Belgrave Harriers) 33:19

69 A Wright (Sale Harriers Manchester) 33:20

70 L Gent (Aldershot Farnham & District) 33:21

71 M Blake (Leamington Cycling & AC) 33:21

72 E Clayton (Bingley Harriers & AC) 33:22

73 E Smith (Charnwood A C) 33:30

74 A Parker (Kent AC) 33:33

75 L Thompson (Tonbridge AC) 33:35

76 C Parsons (Cheshire Dragons) 33:37

77 N Sheel (Serpentine RC) 33:38

78 E Pannone (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 33:45

79 N Kingston (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 33:46

80 N Lenane (Belgrave Harriers) 33:48

81 C Slack (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 33:52

82 B Cordingley (Sale Harriers Manchester) 33:54

83 L Lombard (Salford Harriers & AC) 33:55

84 O Papaioannou (Belgrave Harriers) 33:55

85 S Whatmough (Ranelagh Harriers) 33:56

86 D Sherwin (City of Stoke AC) 33:58

87 S Hunter (Ackworth Road Runners) 33:58

88 R Frake (Oxford City AC) 33:59

89 K Casterton (Serpentine RC) 34:01

90 H Cox (Fulham RC) 34:02

91 S Short (Thames Valley Harriers) 34:02

92 L Elms (Kent AC) 34:02

93 S Whittaker (Bury AC) 34:04

94 C Martin (Telford AC) 34:05

95 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale Royal AC) 34:05

96 J Keene (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 34:06

97 E Negus (Nuneaton Harriers) 34:06

98 E Baines (York Knavesmire Harriers) 34:10

99 A Fuller (Tyne Bridge Harriers) 34:14

100 E Patton (City of Sheffield & Dearne AC) 34:16

101 H Greenwood (Thames Hare & Hounds) 34:18

102 I Amos (Tonbridge AC) 34:19

103 H Warburton (Gosforth Harriers & AC) 34:19

104 S Hughes (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 34:21

105 S Peach (City of Norwich AC) 34:22

106 L Quine (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 34:23

107 A Seager (Charnwood A C) 34:23

108 A Sharp (Belgrave Harriers) 34:24

109 K Fitzpatrick (Chorlton Runners) 34:24

110 N Squires (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 34:26

111 C Olford (Southampton University Athletics & Cross Country Club) 34:26

112 J Wedmore (Herne Hill Harriers) 34:27

113 K Woodward (Ware Joggers) 34:28

114 H Preedy (Aldershot Farnham & District) 34:29

115 M Browne (Birmingham Running Athletics & Triathlon Club (BRAT)) 34:34

116 S Murphy (Vale Royal AC) 34:34

117 N Donnelly (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 34:36

118 K Stevenson (Tyne Bridge Harriers) 34:42

119 E Leggate (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 34:47

120 C Brock (Steel City Striders RC) 34:49

121 C Paterson (Hillingdon AC) 34:50

122 K Rowland (Kent AC) 34:51

123 C Allen (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 34:52

124 L Nichols (Bedford & County AC) 34:54

125 N Thompson (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 34:55

126 C Hollis (Tipton Harriers) 34:56

127 K Ellison (Herne Hill Harriers) 34:57

128 S Munday (Westbury Harriers) 34:57

129 J Sanzo (Bristol & West AC) 34:58

130 R Douglas (Border Harriers & AC) 35:00

131 K Ballantyne (Leeds City AC) 35:00

132 K Thornton (Highgate Harriers) 35:02

133 F Sharpley (Macclesfield Harriers & AC) 35:05

134 A Starling (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 35:06

135 N Edmunds (Exeter Harriers) 35:06

136 N Lodge (Herne Hill Harriers) 35:09

137 N Nokes (City of Stoke AC) 35:10

138 E Dimmer (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers) 35:13

139 N Reece (Wilmslow RC) 35:14

140 H Wells (Hillingdon AC) 35:16

141 E Gard (Bristol & West AC) 35:22

142 N Beadle (Belgrave Harriers) 35:25

143 L Robertson (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 35:25

144 E Coakley (City of Sheffield & Dearne AC) 35:26

145 R Marshall (Bury AC) 35:27

146 C Elms (Kent AC) 35:29

147 R Twardochleb (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 35:31

148 R Jackson (Wilmslow RC) 35:31

149 M Campbell (Havering AC) 35:31

150 J Clarke (Chorlton Runners) 35:33

151 E Stevens (Aldershot Farnham & District) 35:33

152 J Fox (Sunderland Harriers & AC) 35:35

153 J Eaton (Tyne Bridge Harriers) 35:36

154 R See (Cheltenham & County Harriers) 35:39

155 E George (Eton Manor AC) 35:40

156 V Crawford (Serpentine RC) 35:40

157 T Woods (Headington RR) 35:40

158 I Elliott (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 35:43

159 C Andrew (Warrington AC) 35:44

160 J Robinson (Preston Harriers) 35:47

161 F Corrick (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 35:49

162 H Dyer (Bristol & West AC) 35:50

163 K Alpe (Trent Park RC) 35:50

164 G Huddleston (Cambridge Harriers) 35:51

165 R Boswell (Thames Hare & Hounds) 35:52

166 G Knapp (Exeter Harriers) 35:52

167 C Barnard (Springfield Striders RC) 35:53

168 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holmfirth Harriers AC) 35:55

169 S Taylor (Bury AC) 35:56

170 G Campbell (Jarrow & Hebburn AC) 35:58

171 J Edmunds (Royston Runners) 36:01

172 E Jones (Wharfedale Harriers) 36:03

173 L Handbury (Rotherham Harriers & AC) 36:05

174 D Ellis (Harrogate Harriers & AC) 36:06

175 A Seager (South Kent Harriers) 36:10

176 J Evans (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield) 36:11

177 R Rose (Sheffield RC) 36:11

178 L Longhurst (Mornington Chasers) 36:12

179 M Vernon (City of Stoke AC) 36:13

180 E Hards (Belgrave Harriers) 36:14

181 S Ryan (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 36:19

182 A Pearson (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) 36:22

183 N Haarer (Ranelagh Harriers) 36:23

184 E Young (Highgate Harriers) 36:24

185 C Kenyon (Herne Hill Harriers) 36:24

186 M Corden-Lloyd (Belgrave Harriers) 36:25

187 I Matthews (Chichester Runners & AC) 36:27

188 K Spencer (Nuneaton Harriers) 36:29

189 G Delaney (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC) 36:29

190 S Pickering (Ilkley Harriers AC) 36:32

191 H Short (Liverpool Harriers & AC) 36:33

192 R Matson (Havering AC) 36:35

193 C Warrington (Bromsgrove & Redditch) 36:37

194 M Armstrong-Plieth (Croydon Harriers) 36:39

195 K Riley (West Cheshire AC) 36:40

196 E Hobbs (Westbury Harriers) 36:42

197 C Bird (Tonbridge AC) 36:48

198 L Dickinson (Manx Harriers) 36:51

199 N Douglas (Ranelagh Harriers) 36:51

200 S Crichton (Kent AC) 36:52

773 women finished

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 68; 2 AFD 97; 3 Hallamshire 102; 4 Leeds 111; 5 Thames H&H 166; 6 Belgrave 194; 7 Blackheath 206; 8 Vale R 260; 9 Bristol & W 347; 10 Herne H 384; 11 Rotherham 388; 12 Tonbridge 393; 13 Coventry G 412; 14 Kent 434; 15 Cheshire D 437; 16 Liverpool 440; 17 Border 490; 18 Cambridge H 537; 19 Highgate 552; 20 Serpentine 563; 21 Tyne Br 604; 22 Stoke 629; 23 Sale 659; 24 Ranelagh 731; 25 Chorlton 742; 26 Bury 761; 27 Westbury 799; 28 Winchester 831; 29 Shrewsbury 862; 30 Harrogate 1007

90 teams closed in

Results courtesy of FR systems and Martin Duff

» Subscribe to AW magazine here