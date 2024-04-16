Teenager sets UK all-time records in the under-15 boys’ age group as we bring you our latest results round-up

TRACK & FIELD

BE FIT TODAY TRACK ACADEMY OUTDOOR SERIES 1, Lee Valley, April 14

Ade Adewale, who ran a PB 6.67 in winning the South of England indoor 60m title, clocked a UK 100m lead of 10.25 /1.4 in his outdoor debut ahead of Nick Walsh’s 10.30. The latter edged the second round race 10.30 to 10.34.

The star performances, though, came from 14-year-old Divine Iheme who achieved UK all-time under-15 age group bests of 10.76/0.5 in the 100m and 21.74/0.6 in the 200m.

The Radley sprinter, who is not 15 until October, is the reigning English Schools 100m champion and won the sprint double in the English Athletics indoor age-group championships.

His previous best at 100m was 10.86 and his time here surpasses Teddy Wilson’s previous UK best of 10.78. He finished third in a race won by under-17 Joel Ajayi in 10.68.

His time at 200m was a huge breakthrough. He won his heat by around seven metres and is previous legal outdoor electrical best was just 22.84 and the previous UK best was Farrell Fabusiwa’s 21.91 last year, also at Lee Valley.

Men: 100: A04 (1.4): 1 B Otiora (BFTTA, U17) 10.94; 2 K Agyemang (BFTTA, U17) 11.18. A05 (0.5): 1 J Ajayi (Have, U17) 10.68; 2 M Clark (B&B, U17) 10.71; 3 D Iheme (Rad, U15) 10.76 (UK best). A10 (0.3): 1 D Bhatti (Glouc, U20) 10.68; 2 J Masters (BFTTA, U17) 10.73. A16 (1.9): 1 L Menzies Walker (Harrow) 10.68; 2 R Facey (HW) 10.69; 3 H Mzee (Read) 10.72. A18 (1.4): 1 A Adewale (E&H) 10.25; 2 N Walsh (Sale) 10.30; 3 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.40; 4 T Panton (Woking) 10.46; 5 H Taylor (Harrow) 10.50; 6 J Kalala (NEB) 10.59. B04 (1.9): 4 J Williams (Harrow, U15) 11.51. B05 (3.2): 1 A Strachan (K&P, U17) 11.03. B06 (1.8): 1 P Iwuji (E&H, U17) 11.13. B09 (2.5): 1 A Avis (Bath, U20) 10.77; 6 K Agyemang (BFTTA, U17) 11.09. B11 (-0.6): 6 B Otiora (BFTTA, U17) 11.19. B12 (0.3): 1 J Masters (BFTTA, U17) 10.62; 2 J Arthur (BFTTA) 10.63; 3 M Clark (B&B, U17) 10.67; 4 D Williams (BFTTA, U20) 10.68; 5 L Menzies Walker (Harrow) 10.70. B13 (0.7): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.30; 2 A Adewale (E&H) 10.34; 3 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.45; 4 T Panton (Woking) 10.46; 5 J Ajayi (Have, U17) 10.64; 6 J Kalala (NEB) 10.69. 200: r10 (1.8): 1 T Panton (Woking) 20.99; 2 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.00; 3 R Nasir Taib 21.31; 4 H Taylor (Harrow) 21.33; 5 J Kalala (NEB) 21.41. r2 (0.6): 1 D Iheme (Rad, U15) 21.74 (UK best); 2 K Agyemang (BFTTA, U17) 22.50. r3 (2.3): 2 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 23.79. r4 (1.5): 3 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 23.14. r6 (0.8): 1 S Boldizsar (NEB) 21.36. r7 (2.9): 1 D Williams (BFTTA, U20) 21.43; 2 D Bhatti (Glouc, U20) 21.46; 3 A Tugwell (Card Arch, U20) 21.55. r9 (3.0): 1 L Menzies Walker (Harrow) 21.45; 2 A Hanson (Harrow) 21.59. 300: r3: 1 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 34.88; 4 D Awde (Woking, M40) 38.05. r4: 1 H Magee 34.54



Mixed events: LJ: A: 3 E Emegbor (Harrow, U13W) 4.47. B: 1 D Ryan (WSEH) 7.06/-0.6; 2 K Masukume (Der, U20) 6.82/0.0; 3 D Emegbor (Harrow, U17) 6.61/1.3; 7 N Yan (Unknown, W) 5.98/1.3; 8 S Nash (TVH, M50) 5.52/2.4; – S Nash (TVH, M50) 5.39/0.9. TJ: 1 T Thomas (E&E, U20) 13.12; 5 J Nzekwe (B&B, U20W) 11.09; 6 L Anene (SMR, W) 11.08; 7 G Britton (M’head, M50) 10.58; 8 S Geist (WGEL, U15W) 10.52



Women: 100: A06 (1.6): 1 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 12.62. A09 (1.7): 1 I Akpoveta (Craw, U17) 12.17; 2 N Akintokun (SB, U20) 12.20. A10 (-0.2): 1 C Downey (BFTTA, U20) 12.09; 2 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20) 12.11; 3 S Thomas-Wright (Inv EK) 12.15; 4 E Edwards (Glouc, U20) 12.20. A11 (-0.6): 1 A Sibbons (NEB) 11.65; 2 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 11.92; 3 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 11.96; 4 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 11.97; 5 A Ellis (E&H) 12.13. B03 (2.4): 3 M Thompson (BFTTA, U13) 13.11; 8 S Joseph-Edwards (Harrow, U13) 13.28. B05 (2.8): 2 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 12.32. B06 (2.5): 1 O Abbas (BFTTA) 12.14; 3 R Tapper (Harrow, U20) 12.27. B07 (2.8): 1 S Thomas-Wright (Inv EK) 11.90; 2 I Akpoveta (Craw, U17) 12.04; 3 E Edwards (Glouc, U20) 12.04; 4 N Akintokun (SB, U20) 12.10; 5 M Jessop (Harrow) 12.14. B08 (1.0): 1 A Sibbons (NEB) 11.50; 2 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 11.67; 3 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 11.70; 4 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 11.84; 5 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20) 11.91; 6 A Ellis (E&H) 12.08. 150: r3 (1.1): 1 S Grace (WSEH) 17.59; 3 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 19.43. 200: r3 (3.1): 1 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 25.76. r6 (1.5): 1 C Downey (BFTTA, U20) 24.33. r7 (0.8): 1 K Mensah (Chelm, U20) 23.87; 2 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 23.92; 3 I Akpoveta (Craw, U17) 24.53; 4 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20) 24.60; 5 A Ellis (E&H) 24.61. 300: r1: 2 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 42.86. r2: 1 S Grace (WSEH) 38.74; 2 I Andrei (Harrow) 39.28. 800: 1 C Cooper (Barn, U13) 2:24.09

MARK CAWTE MEMORIAL OPEN MEETING, Swindon, April 14

Mixed events: 300: r6: 4 B Davis (Newp, M60) 43.70. r8: 3 D Coslett (L’nelli, U17W) 39.25. 600: r4: 1 B Gardner (Hale, M55) 1:40.93. r5: 3 R Hawkins (Yeov O, M35) 1:28.77; 7 B Davis (Newp, M60) 1:42.63



Men: LJ: 1 H Woods (W’borne, U20) 6.70. SP: 1 A Graham (Leeds C) 13.02. SP: 2 P Evans (Woking, M55) 10.71. HT: 1 H Ricketts (Swin) 57.25



U20: HT: 1 S Simpson (WSEH) 55.57; 2 B Dickinson (Swin) 45.19



U17: HT: 1 A Kinneir (Swin) 48.36; 2 J Burgess (Ports) 45.57



M55: DT: 1 P Evans (Woking) 35.77



Women: DT: 1 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 44.34; 2 L Martin (Oxf C, U20) 32.80



U17: HT: 1 H Scott (Swin) 46.99; 2 E Cooper (Neath) 45.51; 3 J Ligeti-Pretorius (Oxf C, U15) 38.76; 4 L Harding (Swin, U15) 36.27



U15: JT: 1 L Bull (Swin) 39.70

CLIVE MARSH MEMORIAL SPRING WARM UP MEETING, Par, Cornwall, April 13



Mixed events: 800: r1: 4 S Williams (N&P, M50) 2:14.1. HT: 1 P Milburn (Tav, U20W) 46.28



Men: SP: 1 P Swan (Corn) 16.99; 2 J Tyler (Tav) 15.59; 3 F Zamparelli (Corn) 14.28; 4 D Dawson (N&P, M40) 12.12. DT: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 41.72; 3 D Dawson (N&P, M40) 36.13



U20: DT: 1 J Foord (Taun) 46.39



U17: HT: 1 O Fileman (Tav) 41.09



Women: DT: 1 C Doney (Tav, U17) 31.92; 2 H Clemo (N&P, U20) 31.66



U20: 1500SC: 1 C Clarke (Corn, U17) 5:29.6; 2 G Clarke (N&P) 5:34.7



U15: HT: 1 H Stead (Tav) 44.43

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newquay and Par Athletic Club (@newquay_par_ac)

ISLE OF WIGHT SPRING THROWS, Sandown, April 13



Men: SP: 1 G Newton (IoW, M45) 12.53



Women: DT: 1 N Holdsworth (Ports, U20) 31.84

KINGSTON UPON HULL AC SPRING OPEN, Hull, April 13



U17 mixed events: DT: r2: 1 L Cowling (Scunt, U13) 42.19; 2 M Wright (KuH, U17W) 34.89



U13: LJ: r2: 1 N Connelly (Shef/Dearn, U13W) 4.58/3.9; 2 E Kenyon (Scunt, U13W) 4.39/2.7; 3 D Agostinho (KuH, U13W) 4.38/2.4



U15: SP: r3: 1 L Cowling (Scunt, U13) 13.38



U20: PV: 1 C Winter (Norw) 4.20



Men: DT: r1: 1 E Abara (KuH) 44.67. HT: r1: 1 D Nixon (Gate) 51.19



Mixed events: LJ: 1 O Adnitt (KuH) 6.88/3.8. HT: r2: 3 J Wilson (Read, W60) 31.33



U20: 110H: 1 C Winter (Norw) 15.2



M50: SP: r1: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M55) 13.28; 2 G Pell (Scunt) 12.55. DT: r1: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M55) 38.88; 2 G Pell (Scunt) 36.27. HT: r1: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M55) 47.52; 2 G Pell (Scunt) 36.37



Women: SP: r2: 4 J Wilson (Read, W60) 8.61. DT: r1: 1 H Broadbridge (KuH) 38.98. HT: r1: 1 J Mayho (Bir) 69.10; 2 A Barnsdale (KuH) 60.40; 3 H Broadbridge (KuH) 54.92; 4 S Robinson (KuH) 46.35. JT: r1: 1 B Moodie (KuH, U20) 39.65; 2 R Chivers (Mil K) 36.07



U17: HT: r1: 1 E McIntosh (H’gate) 48.18

BURTON ATHLETICS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS, Burton, April 11



Mixed events: 800: r4: 1 E Withnall (Burt, U15) 2:05.4. LJ: A: 1 K Ramsay (Burt, U20) 7.06; 2 N Mugoti (Burt, U17) 6.45; 3 J Poxon (Burt, M40) 6.10. JT: B: 1 S Cawson (Burt, M40) 46.16. JT: B: 1 I Fellows (Burt, U20W) 42.18; 2 F Baulk (Woking, W) 41.93

ATHLETICS NORFOLK HAMMER & DISCUS, Norwich, April 10



U15 boys: HT: 1 J Lupton (Norw) 36.49

U17 women: HT: 1 L Coote (Gt Yar) 48.01

W50: HT: 1 L Brown (Norw, W55) 31.28

ALEXANDER VIDAL SPRINT SERIES, Sportcity, April 10



Mixed events: 100: r1 (3.3): 1 S Nguie (Traff) 10.52; 2 M McLean (Sale) 10.55; 3 G Kelly (Jag) 10.59. r2 (2.8): 1 G Warburton (Stock H, U20) 10.78. r4 (2.3): 6 T Powell (Manc H, W) 11.67. r5 (3.3): 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 11.50. r7 (2.8): 3 B Idoko (Sale, U17W) 12.18. r9 (4.0): 1 E Bibby (Warr, U17W) 12.40; 6 C Edwards (E Ches, M60) 13.57. r12 (1.0): 3 D Walker (N Masters, M70) 14.46. 200: r3 (2.0): 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 23.53. r5 (2.5): 1 N Davies (Wrex, M55) 26.95; 4 D Walker (N Masters, M70) 30.42. 300: r1: 1 S Nguie (Traff) 33.58; 2 G Kelly (Jag) 34.13. r2: 1 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 39.97; 2 E Bibby (Warr, U17W) 41.0

LINWOOD OPEN GRADED, Linwood, April 9



Mixed events: 800: r3: 1 A Street (Kilb, U17) 1:58.3. r5: 4 L Muir (Giff N, U15) 2:05.6. 3000: r1: 9 C Upson (Cambus, M60) 10:17.67. r2: 3 J Taylor (Edin, U17W) 10:05.73

Road and multi-terrain

READING HALF-MARATHON, April 14

Tonbridge’s Ben Cole won the men’s race by a clear margin in 65:39 to take a second off of his PB set in Riga last year. The 38-year-old won by 71 seconds.

Tom Higgs was a clear second with former winner James Connor third in 67:41.

Kate Estlea-Morris was first woman in 74:26 by just under a minute from Cassie Thorp. It was a 20 second PB

Men: 1 B Cole 65:39; 2 T Higgs 66:50; 3 J Connor M40 67:41; 4 J Bancroft 67:48; 5 J Utrianen 67:54; 6 O Garrod 67:58

Women: 1 K Estlea-Morris 74:26; 2 C Thorp 75:24; 3 R Hughes 77:55; 4 N Harris-White 79:14; 5 E Monks 79:57; 6 C Coulon W45 80:04

SAND-DANCER 10km, South Shields, April 14

Liam Taylor narrowly won the men’s race from Tom Charlton in a time of 33:01.

Finishing 16th overall, Claire Simpson, a W45, was first woman with W55 Jackie Murdy second,

Overall: 1 L Taylor 33:01; 2 T Charlton 33:07; 3 A Laidler 34:49

Women: 1 C Simpson W45 41:34; 2 J Murdy W55 41:42 3 C O’Callaghan W35 42:50

RUN FOR ALL CITY OF LINCOLN 10km, April 14

Joe Wilkinson and Sophie Wallis, the Lincolnshire cross-country champions at Biscathorpe in 2024 and 2023 respectively, took their home town 10km just 20 miles down the road in Lincoln, Martin Duff reports.

Wilkinson got the better of former Lincoln Wellington clubmates Tom Straw and Matt Bowser to win by around 100 metres in 30:11, Only fourth last year, the now Bingley Harrier bettered his time then by 42 seconds but was outside his 29:51 best set last September.

It was Straw’s first outing since his first marathon in Malaga in December and his 30:37 was 26 seconds down on his 2021 best.

Bowser is a multiple winner of the Lincolnshire title and three-time victor of the City of Lincoln 10km in 2002, 2009 and 2012.

Wallis moved up from second here in 2022 to take the women’s section in 32:50 and did so by more than five minutes from former British Masters W60 10km record holder Treena Johnson. The Dewsbury second placer ran 38:10, a gun time just two seconds outside Fiona Matheson’s UK best time. Her chip time was four seconds slower than Matheson’s mark of 38:01.

Johnson still holds the British W60 10-mile age-group best at 64:36 as well as the W60 UK marathon record at 2:57:24.

Johnson, who is 63 in April, was also incredibly close to her PB of 38:09 (37:58 on chip) set a decade ago.

Overall: 1 J Wilkinson (Bing) 30:11; 2 T Straw (Linc W) 30:37; 3 M Bowser (Linc W, M40) 30:56; 4 J Holland (Notts) 31:22; 5 D Hallam (Wreake) 31:28; 6 G Halton (Newark) 31;36; 7 S Robinson (Linc W) 31:56; 8 Z Houghton 32:08; 9 J Harrison 32:35; 10 S Wallis (Linc W, W) 32;50; 11 D Smith (P’pridd) 33:04; 12 M Nicholson 33:26; 13 T Morris 33:31; 14 M Bunn (W Norf) 33:33; 15 J Flood (Abs Tri) 33:40; 16 N Poundall 33:48; 17 T Carpenter (Linc W) 33:55; 18 T Marshall 33;58; 19 S Wilkinson (P’boro & NV) 34:03; 20 W Taylor (Clowne, M40) 34:11

M40: 3 C Millet (T Derby R) 34:21

M50: 1 M Baddeley 34:48; 2 S Spencer (Linc &D) 36:19

M55: 1 G Southern (Sleaf) 36:09

M60: 1 M Kershaw (L Goat) 39:45

M70: 1 G Harrison 45:07

Women: 1 Wallis 32:50; 2 T Johnson (Dews, W60) 38:10; 3 C Cooney (linc W, W40) 38:19; 4 A Fearn (Wreake) 38:32; 5 C Foden (W Norf) 38:52; 6 M Skinner (P’boro & NV, W40) 39:23

W40: 3 H Beck (Mansf) 39:54

W50: 1 T Fearn (Caistor) 40:46

W55: 1 C Payne (Granth RC) 45:35

W60: 2 F Usher (Linc &D) 41:20

JERSEY SPARTAN AC SPRING 10km, Les Jardins, April 14



Overall: 1 J Brien (Jer, M35) 33:57; 2 W Dupre (Jer, M40) 34:56; 3 P Duxbury (Jer, M45) 36:05



Women: 1 R Adamson (Jer) 41:37; 2 C Wilson (CI, W35) 42:25; 3 C Ginnis 42:54

LIGHTNING BOLT 10km, Langley Burrell, April 14



Overall: 1 A Daniel (Bath) 31:58; 2 W Trew (Swin, M45) 35:18; 3 F Spruit (Bath, W) 36:58



Women: 1 Spruit 36:58; 2 L Parsonage (Bath, W40) 37:48; 3 L Coad (SWRR) 38:14



W65: 1 J Thompson (Bath) 44:05

BRUN VALLEY TRAIL 10km, Burnley, Lancashire, April 14

Overall: 1 A Worcester (Tod) 36:00; 2 A Wale (CleM, M40) 37:07; 3 G Shaw (Barlick, M50) 37:33

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 40:12; 2 J McGregor-Stead Tod, W35) 45:25; 3 R Howell (Tod) 46:04

FRENCHAY 10km, Avon, April 14

Overall: 1 N Moroney (B&W) 36:39; 2 I Leonard (Emer, M50) 36:46; 3 R Jewell (Newb) 37:10

Women: 1 C McAleese (Vegan, W45) 39:31; 2 J Sanzo (B&W, W45) 39:54; 3 J Bereza (Emer) 41:17

LITTLE BROMLEY 10km, Essex, April 14

After posting the fastest women’s leg in the Essex Road Relay the previous weekend, Lizzie Wellsted, the under-20 Inter-Counties fifth placer, scored a repeat victory, Martin Duff reports.

The 2023 South of England junior cross-country champion posted 32:59.16 on chip timing but had to be content with a 33:00 official clocking, a 44 second PB.

The men’s section was won by Jack Nixon in 31:06 with top over-50 Adrian Mussett third in 31:44.

Overall: 1 J Nixon (St Ed) 31:06; 2 J Morley (Col H) 31:42; 3 A Mussett (Col H, M50) 31:44; 4 B Barber (Ips H, U17) 31:51; 5 C Shand (St Ed) 32:16; 6 T Henson (St Ed) 32:39; 7 O Graham-Pereira (Brain, U20) 32:56; 8 L Wellsted (Col H, U20W) 33:00; 9 L Barber (Fram, M40) 33:23; 10 J Dean (Brain) 33:34; 11 S Waite (Chelm) 33:39; 12 M Hayward (New J, M40) 33:45; 13 D Schubert (S’end) 33:51; 14 A Foster 34:21; 15 J Gunn (Col H, M40) 34:36

M45: 1 M Muir (Ilf) 35:16

M50: 2 J Scaife (Col H) 36:24

M55: 1 B Bland (Hav’ing) 37:20

M60: 1 D Balfour (G Bentley) 37:01; 2 I Cardy (S’field) 37:05; 3 C Ridley (Col H) 37:24

M65: 1 P Mingay (Col H) 36:15

U17: 2 S Peacher (Fram) 36:07

Women: 1 Wellsted 33:00; 2 H Hogan-Steele (Col H) 36:41; 3 H Somani (VP&TH) 38:17; 4 H Pettersson (Ips H) 38:40; 5 A Hayes (Ips H, W45) 39:30

W40: 1 E Smith (S’field) 40:43

W50: 1 W King (Chelm) 41:21; 2 A Oakman (Col H) 41:37

W60: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 40:26

W65: 1 D Bond 50:25

P&J RUN FEST, Aberdeen, April 14

Overall: 1 B Seath (Metro, U18) 35:19; 2 Charlie McHardy 39:52; 3 Callum Saunders 4:09

M60: R Holland (Metro) 40:51

Women: 1 Jess Carns 43:55; 2 M Radeva (A’deen U) 44:59; 3 J Stanning (Metro, W40) 45:46

HAWKSHEAD TRAIL RACES, Hawkshead, April 13

Overall (16km): 1 J Cox (Eden) 69:03; 2 Z Yan Yeo (Warw U) 72:14; 3 J French (Eden, M40) 72:18; 4 T Leahy (Ripon, M40) 75:07; 5 John Gill (M40) 77:03; 6 David Howarth (M40) 77:21

M50: D Walker (Sedge) 81:18

M60: D Calder (W’lands CC) 89:08

Women: 1 A Wall (Horsf) 79:12; 2 L Osborn (Amble, W50) 81:59; 3 A Walker (Sedge, U21) 85:31; 4 R Rooke (Glaxo) 86:25

W60: J Collins (Wig D) 93:56

Overall (10km): C Blakey (Bowl) 51:55; 2 James Barsby 52:46; 3 T Chadwick (Wharf) 53:19

M40: Shaun Malone 57:02

Women: 1 Rosie De Laune 59:17; 2 Sasha Oldham (U21) 63:13; 4 S Braithwaite (Eden) 63:40

W40: Laura Amiss 64:02

FRIDAY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS 10km, Battersea, April 12

In windy conditions, Cambridge Half-marathon winner Freddie Hessian took the men’s race in 30:02 just ahead of Aidan Lennan.

In fourth place Nick Torry went fifth all-time in the UK M45 rankings with a time of 30:28.

The lightly-raced Yvie Lock – she has only 16 race performances listed on Power of 10 and in her first race since finishing second in the London Championships last November – made a successful 10km debut in 33:10 to head Naomi Taschimowitz by over half a minute. For comparison since Lock had previously raced, top under-15 Olivia Forrest has competed well over 30 times!

R1 Overall (10km): 1 P Brooks (B&B) 33:28; 2 B Halstead (Trent P, U20) 34:22; 3 N Acfield (Kent) 34:28



M55: 1 J Richardson (Oxf C) 35:56

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 36:46



Women: 1 R Piggott (Lon Hth, W35) 36:00; 2 C Kite (Lon Hth, W35) 36:07; 3 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 36:25



R2 Overall (10km): 1 F Hessian (Notts) 30:02; 2 A Lennan (Soton) 30:05; 3 T Butler (SB) 30:24; 4 N Torry (Kent, M45) 30:28

M40: 1 N Besson (Serp) 32:40; 2 A Winchester (Dulw) 32:56

M45: 2 S Smith (C&C) 32:18; 3 B Shearer (Camb H) 32:24; 4 A Webb (M&M) 32:33

M50: 1 A Bond (Dulw) 33:19; 2 P Sanders (Kent) 33:51

M60: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 34:28

Women: 1 Y Lock (TVH) 33:10; 2 N Taschimowitz (SB) 33:45; 3 R Johnson (High) 34:02

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km SERIES, York, April 12



Overall: 1 M Palacios (Vall) 14:58; 2 K Sunman (Holm) 15:15; 3 A Ford (Have, U20) 15:19



M45: 1 C Jones (R&Z) 16:01.

M50: 1 M Thompson (Selb) 17:13

M55: 1 A Bushby (CoH) 17:57

U15: 1 N Williamson (NE Project) 16:34



Women: 1 K Wood (York) 16:35; 2 G Malir (Leeds C) 16:48; 3 C Mason (York) 17:10; 4 R Sykes (Holm) 17:14; 5 E Bolton (Leeds C) 17:20



W55: 1 G Colville (Barns) 19:52; 2 K Wood (York) 21:16

W60: 1 S Gill (H’gate) 21:17; 2 G Boynton (York A) 23:09

W70: 1 H Coulsey (Ilkley) 25:10

HEREFORD COURIERS 5km SERIES, Hereford, April 10



Overall: 1 H White (Here Sch, U17) 15:07; 2 A Adams (B&R, U20) 15:42; 3 E Apperley (Builth) 15:47



M45: 1 M Ince (BRAT) 16:25

M65: 1 P Dodd (Chep) 19:11



Women: 1 E Powell (Western Tempo) 17:45; 2 E Robertson (Worc) 18:22; 3 I Price (W&B, U20) 18:37



W50: 1 C Fowler (Chep) 19:28

W60: 1 C Hawling (Chelt) 22:12

U17: 1 I Watt (Chelt) 18:51

ARMADA 5km MT, Plymouth, April 10



Overall: 1 P Allen (Erme) 18:08; 2 J Cartlidge (Ply H, M35) 18:38; 3 B Marriott (Ply, U15) 18:44

Women: 1 S Spooner (Ply H) 22:31; 2 S Robbins (Ply H) 23:40; 3 L Lake (Plymouth Musketeers) 24:22

GOSPORT 5km SUMMER SERIES, Gosport, April 9



Overall: 1 J Copeland (M40) 16:10; 2 M Papa (Eg H) 16:12; 3 J Baker (Chich, M45) 16:43



M60: 1 D Shepherd (Lords) 18:58



Women: 1 A Vargin (Chich, W45) 20:24; 2 A Pinckney (Tott, W40) 22:15; 3 S Bryan (Itchen, W50) 22:33

Fell races

LLANGOLLEN, Llangollen, April 14

Overall (28km/900m): 1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 2:04:49; 2 M Burley (Macc) 2:09:13; 3 J Gomes (Mercia, M40) 2:10:26; 4 C Rampling (M&M) 2:12:02; 5 J Ayres (Adrenal) 2:12:16; 6 T Wood (Denbigh) 2:13:46

M50: J Brown (Buck) 2:20:19

M60: J Langton (Mercia) 2:36:01

M70: N Owen (R Free) 2:44:59

Women: 1 J Henderson (Denbigh, W40) 2:20:25; 2 S Ellis (R Free) 2:37:57; 3 J Dala (Pens, W50) 2:48:10; 4 M Funnell (Shrops S, W40) 2:51:15

Overall (10.5km/400m): 1 P Jones (Mercia, M50) 76:28; 2 Andrew Sherwood (M40) 82:32; 3 C Smith (Eryri, M40) 83:07; 4 E Francis (Cybi) 83:38; 5 T Levitt (Ches RR, M40) 84:35

M50: R Lennaugh (Alt) 95:223

Women: 1 Florence Roberts 86:33; 2 Anna Buckingham (W40) 88:02; 3 Kerry Riley (Clwyd) 89:08

W50: A Bailey (Wrex) 97:11

W60: S Barham (3M Gors) 3:31:38

HUNTERS BOG TROT, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, April 13

Overall (4.5M/800ft): 1 J Espie (Dees R) 25:31; 2 R Sparks (Edin U) 26:26; 3 F Thomson (Granite) 26:46; 4 M Doherty (Olymp H, U20) 27:44; 5 D Ward (HBT, M40) 28:36; 6 M Fleming (Glaxo) 28:58

M50: H Lorimer (HBT) 33:03

M60: S Rudland (HBT) 41:24

TEAM: HBT 22

Women: 1 Ishbel Strathdee 30:57; 2 L Jacques (HBT) 33:28; 3 Micah Daigeaun (W40) 33:55; 4 S Crawford (HBT) 34:42

U20: H Scott (Muss) 41:16

TEAM: HBT 1

CASTLEWELLAN, Mourne Mountains, April 11

Overall (6.4km/330m): 1 T Crudginton (Newc) 34:14; 2 A Crutchley (Newc) 35:47; 3 A Tees (BARF, M40) 36:01; 4 K Johnston (Arma) 36:30; 5 P Brennan 36:37; 6 L O’Doherty (Mid Uls, U20) 37:21; 7 David Mcneilly (Newc, M40) 37:25; 8 M Jennings (Jog Lis) 37:35; 9 D Hicks (Newc, M40) 38:20; 10 R Mcmullan (Newc) 38:26

M45: D McKeague (N Down) 38:34

M50: G Blair (E Antr) 40:05

M55: B Reed (E Antr) 41:34

M65: N Mawhinney (Scrabo) 43:17

M70: E Hall (Newc) 49:57

Women: 1 C Edington (Annad) 42:07; 2 M Hell (N Belf) 42:52; 3 S Grant (N Down) 43:44; 4 R Quinn (CrossF) 45:00; 5 A Perry (B’drain, W50) 45:36; 6 Holly Fisher 45:43

W55: S O’Kane (Lagan V) 45:45

W65: J McMinn (N Down) 53:22

U20: E Welsh (Newry) 55:24

LOUGHRIGG, Ambleside, April 10

Overall (6.4km/330m): 1 J Wright (Amble) 28:09; 2 G Foster (Mat) 28:30; 3 T Simpson (Amble)28:51; 4 W Walker (Clay) 29:40; 5 M Atkinson (Kesw) 30:01; 6 H Stainton (B Combe) 30:04

M40: M Likeman (C’land F) 31:44

M50: J Simon (Helm, H) 33:42

M60: T Bolton (N Fells) 38:53

M70: P Morris (Kesw) 44:13

U18: J Barnes (Warrio) 32:45

Women: 1 C Taylor (B Combe) 32:50; 2 H Wootten (Kesw) 33:53; 3 L Browne (B Combe) 34:12; 4 B Halcrow (Amble) 35:19

W50: B Dyer (Helm H) 39:19

U18: I Pearman (Helm H) 38:16

W60: C Musetti (Amble) 46:06

BUNNY RUN 2, Haworth, April 9

Overall (2.7M/300ft): 1 J Craig (Barl) 17:06; 2 M Malvon (Bail, M40) 17:27; 3 M Boocock (P&B) 17:37; 4 A Wolfenden (Ilkley, U17) 17:49; 5 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 17:59; 6 T Edwards (Leeds C) 18:06

M50: D Middlemas (N Leeds F) 20:03

M60: A Smith (Barl) 22:47

U15: R Carter (Ilkley) 19:05

TEAM: Wharf 24

Women: 1 M Browne (Wharf) 19:08; 2 C Mckee (Calder V, U15) 19:14; 3 A Hassell (Wharf) 20:11; 4 H Fitch (Wharf, U17) 21:12

W40: R Pilling (P&B) 21:18

W50: J Smith (Ilkley) 25:27

W60: A Eagle (Upp Wh) 25:29

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 27:30

TEAM: Wharf 8

adidas MANCHESTER MARATHON, April 14

Elite men: 1 A Clarke 2:16:29; 2 M Smith 2:18:22; 3 A Teuten 2:18:37; 4 D Barratt 2:19:34; 5 L Oates 2:20:12; 6 C Rowlinson 2:22:38; 7 N Bester 2:22:40; 8 J Bromley 2:23:54; 9 T Charles 2:24:44; 10 T Power 2:24:59; 11 R Backstrom M40 2:26:25; 12 G Ravenhall 2:26:32; 13 G Phillips 2:26:59; 14 L Davies 2:27:19; 15 N Coyle M35 2:27:38; 16 C Griffin M40 2:27:51; 17 J Bartlett M35 2:28:00; 18 P Robertson 2:28:01; 19 D McKinnon 2:28:31; 20 R Michaelson-Yeates M45 2:29:53

Elite women: 1 C Arnell 2:37:14; 2 M Gibson W40 2:42:09; 3 A Lawson 2:44:00; 4 H Tomlinson 2:49:20; 5 R Birt 2:49:35; 6 K Smith W40 2:50:23; 7 C Wilson 2:51:23; 8 J Cortis W35 2:56:29; 9 N Kelly 2:56:41; 10 H Stables W45 2:59:38

Open (chip): 1 R Weston M35 2:28:18; 2 M Lucass M35 2:28:33; 3 M Lalor M35 2:29:39

M45: 1 J O’Brien 2:33:09

M50: 1 A Quigley 2:35:11; 2 M Lee 2:35:42; 3 J Moles 2:38:32

M55: 1 M Lynas 2:46:54; 2 W Pearson 2:47:33; 3 P Freary 2:48:31

M60: 1 S Dunbar 2:55:28; 2 G Tait 2:55:31; 3 N Rankin 2:58:13

M65: 1 P Donohoe 3:08:36

M70: 1 C Mason 3:49:49

women (chip): 1 C Harvey 2:44:23; 2 C Frankland 2:51:26; 3 N Nash 2:51:29; 4 H Carr W35 2:51:36; 5 G Powell 2:52:39; 6 L Marino 2:53:05; 7 N Flanagan 2:53:37; 8 C Kandie 2:54:21; 9 C Hill 2:55:23; 10 N Black W40 2:57:18

W40: 2 K Murrell 2:58:19; 3 N Evans 2:58:23

W45: 1 E Fogg 2:57:25; 2 Deirdre O 2:59:27; 3 S Shedden 3:00:07

W50: 1 S Gurney 2:58:30; 2 C Mennan 3:04:51; 3 L Crowley 3:13:18

W55: 1 W Chapman 3:06:39; 2 S Taylor 3:14:20; 3 J Schade 3:15:15

W60: 1 J Masterman 3:24:16; 2 B Jackson 3:27:43; 3 V Jennings 3:32:57

W65: 1 L Campbell 4:15:27

