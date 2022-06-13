American sprint hurdler goes No.3 all-time with 12.84 and world 200m champion clocks 19.61 as we bring you our international round-up

Elsewhere in recent days around the world…

New York Grand Prix, Icahn Stadium, USA, June 12

110m hurdler Devon Allen became the third fastest man in history with a brilliant 12.84/1.6 victory over world champion Grant Holloway’s 13.06 as he quickly replaced NCAA winner Trey Cunningham as world leader.

Allen’s previous best was 12.99 and he could be ready for a major event breakthrough having been fifth and fourth in the last two Olympics and seventh in the 2019 World Championships.

Another significant performance came from world champion Noah Lyles who clocked the second fastest time of 2022 in the 200m with a brilliant four-metre win in 19.61/1.3 well clear of Kyree King’s 20.02 PB.

A further world champion approaching top form is Christian Coleman who set a season’s best 9.92/1.4 in defeating Jamaican Ackeem Blake (9.95 PB).

The women’s 100m went the way of Aleia Hobbs, whose 10.83/1.3 just about held off the challenge of Sha’Carri Richardson (10.85).

The latter then returned to win the 200 m in 22.38/1.7.

There was also a fast women’s sprint hurdles as Alaysha Johnson smashed her PB with a 12.40/2.0 meeting record well clear of Tia Jones (12.53 PB) and Gabriele Cunningham (12.56).

Panama’s Gianna Woodruff set a more modest 400m hurdles meeting record of 54.35.

The 800m saw a battle of the A Wilsons with Ajee’ (2:00.62) defeating Allie (2:00.80) though Charlene Lipsey (2:00.39) was quicker in another race.

Other winners included Quincy Hall in the 400m hurdles (48.75) and Bryce Hoppel at 800m (1:45.07).

South and North American results

Max Velocity Athletics High Performance Meet, Chula Vista, USA, June 11

Keturah Orji 14.76/1.9 took the triple jump victory while France’s Yanis David 6.70/1.2 was best of the long jumpers.

Emily Grove cleared 4.75m in the pole vault.

Portland Track Festival, Portland, June 10-11

Weini Kelati won the 5000m in 14:57.07 with Britain’s Sarah Inglis taking 11 seconds off her PB with 15:05.51 for a world qualifier as she went slightly faster than Calli Thackery ran in Watford earlier in the day.

Karissa Schweizer won the 1500m in 4:00.75 with former world steeplechase champion Emma Coburn third in 4:04.44.

Olympic bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers 1:58.90 took the 800m ahead of Sabrina Sutherland’s 1:59.69.

Canadian Brandon McBride won the 800m in 1:45.22 with Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr seventh in 1:46.96.

Canada also won the steeplechase with John Gay’s 8:22.93 with Evan Jager third 8:28.94 and Briton Jamaine Coleman fifth in 8:31.70.

Yared Nuguse won the 1500m in 3:34.98.

Australian Pat Tiernan was the best at 5000m courtesy of a 13:19.14 with last year’s British champion Patrick Dever second in 13:20.12.

Marc Scott was second in another race in 13:22.15 to Woody Kinkaid’s 13:21.61.

Royal City Inferno, Guelph, Canada, June 8

Michelle Harrison won both her 100m hurdles races in world qualifying marks of 12.80/0.5 and 12.83/0.2.

Alysha Newman cleared 4.70m in the pole vault.

American Trevor Bassitt won the 400m hurdles in 48.82.

Colorado Springs Striders Invitational, USA, June 11

Marybeth Sant-Price won the women’s 100m in 10.99/1.7.

Kingston, Jamaica, June 11

Seventeen-year-old Tia Clayton won her 100m in 11.25/0.0.

European meets

Geneva, Switzerland, June 11

In a meeting with a huge British contingent, American Cravont Charleston set meeting records of 9.98/1.5 in the 100m and the 200m with 20.19/0.6.

Amaury Golitin was second each time in 10.08 and 20.25.

Lene Retzius improved her Norwegian pole vault record to 4.70m in the pole vault

Eduardo Rodrigues won the 110m hurdles in 13.31 from Just Kwaou (13.42) who had run 13.30 in the heats.

David King ran times of 13.62/-0.5 and 13.61/0.5.

Junior talent Sasha Zhoya improved in the heats to 13.48.

Jamaican Crystal Morrison headed the 100m hurdles in 12.69/1.2. Briton Jessica Hunter set a PB of 13.12 in sixth and also ran a quicker and barely wind over the limits 13.09/2.1 in another heat.

Olympic finalist Ajla Del Ponte clocked 11.16 in winning the 100m but the wind was over the limits at 2.4m/sec.

Kristal Awuah was third in 11.27 with 17-year-old Nia Wedderburn-Goodison running her fastest ever of 11.32 in fifth. Awuah also ran a legal 11.36/0.1.

Chris McAlister ran a season’s best and England Commonwealth qualifier 49.36 to win his 400m hurdles heat though Julien Watrin (49.15) was quicker in another race.

In other heats Jacob Paul and Seamus Derbyshire (both 49.62) and Alastair Chalmers (49.81) were also inside 50 seconds.

Trevor Stewart was fastest at 400m with 44.99 though Joseph Brier smashed his PB with a 45.56 in third for a European qualifying mark.

Another Briton Krishawn Aiken won his 200m race in 20.74/0.7.

In the women’s 800m there was a Swiss under-20 record for Audrey Werro (U20) with 2:00.28.

In the women’s 400m Gabby Scott was quickest with a Puerto Rican record 50.97 with and Zoey Clark improving to 51.22 in second with Ami Pipi fourth in 51.31.

Laviai Nielsen won her heat in 51.70.

Henry Frayne achieved 8.10m in the long jump while Briton Ben Williams headed the triple jumpers with 16.31/0.9 and Daniel Bainbridge (71.23m) was the best of the javelin throwers.

George Mills’ 3:37.10 won the 1500m.

Both Emily Borthwick and Morgan Lake cleared 1.87m in the high jump.

Aubiere, France, June 11

Both Katie Head (69.68m) and Charlotte Payne (69.27m) were close to their PBs in finishing first and second in the hammer.

Carquefou, France, June 11

There were fast 5000m wins for Kenyan Felix Korir (13:17.62) and Romanian Stella Rutto (15:08.13).

Briton Alex George set a PB of 13:33.25 in sixth.

Decines Charpieu, France, June 11

Australian champion Peter Bol won the 1500m in a 3:35.86 PB ahead of Jimmy Gressier’s 3:36.09.

Charlie Da’Vall Grice (3:40.13) and Archie Davis (3:41.23) finished 11th and 12th.

Djamel Sedjati from Algeria won the 800m in a 1:44.05 PB ahead of Australian Joseph Deng’s 1:44.69.

Essen, Germany, June 12

Briton Will Grimsey won the high jump in a season’s best of 2.24m, only experiencing his first failure at 2.27m.

Fly Olympia special pole vault meet, Ancient Olympia, June 12

Australian Kurtis Marschall won on count-back from Thibaut Collet as both cleared 5.70m.

British record-holder Harry Coppell was fourth with a 5.60m leap.

Golden Roof Challenge, Innsbruck, Austria, June 11

Italian Roberta Bruni’s 4.66m set a meeting record in the women’s pole vault.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk’s 6.86/0.3 defeated Agate de Souza 6.76/0.5 in the long jump.

Para long jumper Markus Rehm of Germany improved his T64 world para records to a 8.66/0.2 as event decathlete world record-holder Simon Ehammer jumped 8.12/0.1.

Gouden Spike Meet, Leiden, June 11

Briton Sam Atkin won the 10,000m in 27:33.92 with Jake Smith seventh in 28:14.10.

Scott Lincoln won the shot with a 20.66m throw ahead of Marcus Thomsen’s 20.29m and there was also further British success for Jack Roach whose 7.81/1.9 just missed his PB in the long jump.

Bekah Walton was third in the javelin with a 56.54m throw, which is inside the England Commonwealth standard.

Nafi Thiam was second in the long jump with a 6.54/2.4 leap.

Algerian Yassine Hethat ran 1:44.80 to win the 800m ahead of Qatari Kaydar Abdulla Abubaker’s 1:45.22.

Guadalajara, Spain, June 8

Triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas set a Chilean record 6.93/0.4 in the long jump.

Laval France, June 11-12

Lewis Church won the decathlon with a score of 7583 points with Elliott Thompson, son of Olympic champion Daley, setting a PB 7204 in second.

Memorial Mario Moniz Pereira, Lisbon, June 10

Reynier Mena won the 200m in 20.04/1.1 to miss the Cuban record by just 0.02 of a second.

Evelise Veiga won the long jump with a marginally wind-assisted windy 6.96/2.2.

Merzig, Germany, June 11

Ben Broeders won the pole vault meet with a Belgian record 5.85m ahead of Dutch Menno Vloon’s 5.80m.

Motonet GP, Espoo, Finland, June 8

Tom Bosworth set a PB of 40.45.38 to win the 10,000m walk.

There were also British wins at 200m for Ashleigh Nelson(23.45/1.7) and Andrew Morgan-Harrison (20.68/1.8) while Kirsty Law (57.42m) was third in the discus (57.42m) and Megan Keith fourth at 5000m (15:57.02).

Krista Tervo threw 72.73m to win the hammer.

Moscow, Russia, June 10

Sergey Shubenkov clocked 13.33 in the 110m hurdles while Polina Miller’s 50.88 won the 400m.

Znamenskiy Memorial, Moscow, Russia, June 7

Ilya Ivanyuk cleared a world-leading 2.34m in the high jump.

In the women high jump there was a victory for Olympic winner Mariya Lasitskene with a 1.91m leap.

Saveliy Savlyukov won the 400m in a 45.18 PB.

Polish Championships, Uwalki, Poland, June 9-11

There was a Polish 110m hurdles record for in-form Damian Czykier with 13.25 /1.3 while Pia Skrzysowska won the women’s hurdles in a under-23 record and European lead of 12.62 /1.8.

Michal Haratyk’s 21.17m won a good quality shot competition while Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki ‘s 80.90m easily defeated four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek’s 77.13m.

Ewa Swoboda sped to a wind-assisted 10.99/2.4 in the 100m.

A competitive women’s 400m saw Natalia Kaczmarek win with a 51.25 ahead of Anna Kielbasinska (51.58) and European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (51.70).

Piotr Lisek’s 5.65m took the pole vault title while Oskar Stachnik’s 64.06m came out top in the discus.

Olympic bronze medalist, Patryk Dobek won the 800m in a slow 1:53.50.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 6

There were British wins for Beth Dobbin at 200m (23.04/-0.5) and Seamus Derbyshire (49.53) and Jess Turner (55.63) in the 400m hurdles.

Home athlete Jakub Vadlejch won the javelin with a 85.50m while there was a 5.82m PB in the pole vault for France’s Thibaut Collet.

Romanian Andrei Toader 21.02m was the best in the shot.

PTS Meet, Samorin, Slovakia, June 9

Despite heavy wind and rain Gudaf Tsegay set a meeting record 3000m of 8:42.19 and continued for another five laps and also break the 5000m mark with a Slovcakian all-comers’ record of 14:31.91 as she left Lemlem Hailu (15:01.99) over half a minute in arrears.

World javelin champion Anderson Peters won with a 85.85m throw ahead of Artur Felfner’s Ukrainian under-20 record of 84.32m.

German Maryse Luzolo headed the long jump with a PB and stadium record 6.71/1.2.

Alexander Ogando was first in the 200m in 20.25/1.7.

There was a Danish record in the 100m hurdles by Mette Gravesgaard (12.92/2.0 ahead of Ireland’s Sarah Lavin’s 12.94 PB.

There were British wins for Jacob Paul in the 400m hurdles (50.10) and Jen Selman (2:03.43) in the 800m.

Puma Fast Arms, Fast legs, Wetzlar, Germany, June 11

Gina Luckenkemper won the 100m in 11.04/0.0 while Corinna Schwab headed the 200m in 22.51/0.7.

Briton Olumide Isaac won his heat in a barely wind-assisted 10.22/2.2 for his fastest ever time.

SoleCup, Schonebeck, Germany, June 10

There was a world under-20 discus record by Mika Sosna with a 71.37m for the 1.75kg implement to break Ukrainian Mykyta Nesterenko 70.13m from 2008.

German under-20 record-holder Marius Karges was second with a 69.49 PB.

There were senior discus wins for Martin Wierig (65.73m) and Olympic medalist Kristin Pudenz (66.94m PB).

Sollentuna, Sweden, June 12

Britain’s Ben Pattison, who has achieved top fives in European under-18, under-20 and under-23 championships, won the 800m in a 1:45.16 PB as Daniel Rowden was third in 1:45.84.

Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl returned to winning form with a final round 68.97m to defeat Olympic bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger (65.71m).

Romania’s Claudia Bobocea won the 1500m in 4:04.89 from Laura Galvan Mexican record 4:04.98 and European indoor champion Elise Vanderelst (4:05.59).

Katie Snowden was fifth in 4:06.08.

Matthew Stonier (3:38.60) and Elliot Giles (3:38.74) were sixth and seventh in the men’s race.

Canadian Sarah Mitton won the shot with a 19.57m throw.

Spanish Clubs Premiership, La Nucia, Spain, June 11/12

There is a huge gulf between the Spanish and British leagues.

Yulimar Rojas made her outdoor triple jump debut and set a world lead 14.83/1.0.

Jordan Diaz achieved a Spanish triple jump record and world lead of 17.76/1.0.

There were also Spanish records for Sara Gallego (54.87 in the 400m hurdles) and Laura Redondo (71.63m in the hammer).

Sebastian Martos’ 8:16.46 won the steeplechase while Asier Martinez 13.47/-1.4 headed the hurdles.

Manu Quijera’s 82.38m won the javelin.

Non-Spanish also excelled as Cuba’s Roxana Gomez won the 400m in 50.91 while compatriot Yaime Perez threw 63.16m in the discus and Burundi’s Eric Nzikwikunda won the 800m in 1:46.18 while Romanian Andrei Toader’s 20.67m was top in the shot put.

Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, June 11

World under-20 javelin champion Adriana Vilagos improved to 62.76m for a Serbian under-23 and under-20 record.

Trnava, Slovakia, June 8

Sara Fantini was first in the hammer in an Italian record 74.86m while Katrine Jacobsen set a Danish record with a three-metre PB of 74.22m in second to also bag a World qualifier.

Trond Mohn Games, Bergen, Norway June 8

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was fourth in the 800m in 1:47.22 in a race won by Tony van Diepen (1:46.56).

Olympic silver medallist Eivind Henriksen was just below his season’s best with 77.47m in winning the hammer.

Pål Haugen Lillefosse won the pole vault with a Norwegian record 5.85m.

Britain’s Alex Haydock-Wilson won the 300m in 32.65 while 2019 world finalist Zak Seddon was second in the steeplechase in 8:25.68 with William Battershill third in a PB 8:31.89.

Nick Percy was second in the discus with a below-par 59.70m.

Turkish Super League, Bursa, Turkey, June 11

There were Turkish records for Ersu Sasma in the pole vault (5.80m) and Tugba Danismaz in the women’s triple jump (14.15m).

European champion Ramil Guliyev won the 200m in 20.62.

World Para Grand Prix, Paris, June 9-10

Thomas Young won his T38 100m in a near PB 10.96/-0.5.

Zac Shaw was also very close to his all-time best as he won his T12 100m in 10.93/0.2.

Sophie Hahn was second in her T38 100m in 12.86/0.8 after a 12.81/0.2 heat win.

African and Asian and Australasian meets

African Championships, Port Louis, Mauritius, June 11

There was an exciting 100m with Ferdinand Omanyala and Akani Simbine sharing a wind-aided 9.93/4.5 time with the Kenyan getting the verdict by just three thousandths of a second.

The wind also propelled hurdlers Tobi Amusan to 12.57/4.0 and Algerian Amine Bouanani to 13.28/4.8 and Gina Bass to a 100m win in 11.06/4.8.

Botswana under-20 Letsile Tebogo won the 200m in 20.26/3.0,

Pick of the middle-distance wins came from Abel Kipsang who won the 1500m in 3:36.57 ahead of South Africa’s Ryan Mphahlele (3:36.74).

Caroline Nyaga won the women’s 10,000m with 32:12.61 while Ethiopia dominated the men’s event with Abraham Mogos (29:19.01).

Zambian Muzala Samukonga took gold in the 400m in 45.31 while Miranda Coetzee from South Africa won the women’s race in 51.50.

Algeria’s Slimane Moula surprisingly led home the 800m in 1:45.59 while Ethiopian Hailemariyam Tegegn was first in the steeplechase in 8:27.38.

There was a South Africa double in the 400m hurdles for Sokwakhana Zazini (49.46) and Zeney van der Walt (56.00).

Kenya with Omanyala took the 4x100m title in 39.28 while Nigeria were the women’s winners in 44.45 while Botswana (3:04.27) and South Africa (3:29.34) won the 4x400m titles .

World and Olympic bronze medallist Fabrice Zango Hugues jumped a wind-assisted 17.34/3.5 to take triple jump gold.

Nigeria’s Chukwu Enekwechi won the shot with 21.20m from South Africa’s Kyle Blignaut (20.60m).

Otherwise the field events were not of the same quality as the track and the best of the rest marks included Jo-Ane van Dyke heading the javelin with 60.65m and Werner Visser with a 61.80m win in the discus.

Former world champion Julius Yego won the javelin with 79.62m.

The walk titles went the way of Samuel Gathimba (1:22:01) and Emily Ngii (1:34:30) and that enabled Kenya to top the medal table (10 golds, 5 silver and 8 bronze) ahead of South Africa (9-13-14) and Nigeria (5-3-3).

Indian Championships, Chennai, June 10-11

Sreeshankar set a 8.23/0.2 long jump meeting record ahead of Muhammed Yahiya’s 8.15/1.8

Prakasha Manu won the javelin with a 84.35 PB ahead of Rohit Yadav’s 82.54m while Annu Rani won the women’s javelin with 60.97m.

In the women’s long jump qualification, B. Aishwarya jumped 6.73m.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor’s 20.34m won the shot.

Japanese Championships, Osaka, June 11

Yuki Hashioka was the long jump winner with 8.27 /1.4) ahead of Hibiki Tsuha 8.07/2.3 and Keisuke Matsumoto 8.07/1.9

There was a fast hurdles win for Shunsuke Izumiya 13.21/-1.2 ahead of Rashid Muratake’s 13.31.

Despite rain, Ryuji Miura won the steeplechase in a 8:14.47 meeting record ahead of Ryuma Aoki’s 8:20.09

Kazuki Kurokawa won the 400m hurdles with a Oregon standard 48.89.

Tomohiro Shinno jumped 2.30m to win the high jump.

Hakim Sani Brown edged the 100m title in 10.08/1.1 ahead of Ryuchiro Sakai’s 10.10. Brown ran 10.04/0.8 in his semi final.

Fuga Sato won the 400m in 45.49.

There were 5000m wins for Hyuga Emdo (13:22.13) and Nozomi Tanaka (15:05.61).

Nanjing, China, June 5

There were long jump victories for Yuan Chenlong (8.12/0.6) and Tan Mengyi (6.63/0.4).

Wang Qi 74.78, also a PB.

Oceania Championships, Mackay, Australia, June 9

There was an area record in the women’s 100m for Kiwi Zoe Hobbs with 11.09/0.8

Nicholas Hough set a championships best 13.43/1.7 in the men’s hurdles while in the women’s, Celeste Mucci won in a wind-assisted 12.75/3.3.

Mackenzie Little was the javelin winner with a 63.18m throw well ahead of Tori Peeters 60.68m and World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber’s 60.63m.

Road races

Mastercard New York Mini 10km, New York, USA, June 11

Senbere Teferi (30:43) won a battle with Sharon Lokedi over the final kilometre to eventually win by nine seconds. Her splits were 15:38 and 15:05.

Keira D’Amato was third in 31:03.

Boston Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir had a heavy fall in the eighth kilometre and finished fifth.

