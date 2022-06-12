Fast times in sprints and hurdles at American collegiate event including a sprint double for Joseph Fahnbulleh as titles are spread all around the globe

The NCAA event in Eugene lived up to its reputation as one of the world’s most exciting track meetings with a united nations line-up of winners as the University of Florida won both men’s and women’s titles.

Abby Steiner tops world in 200m

Abby Steiner provided the final day highlight as her 21.80/1.3 200m win was not only a world lead but an all-time US college and NCAA championships record.

It was her 48th race of the year and came after she ran a 22.02/0.5 PB in winning her semi-final.

Nigerian Favour Ofili (22.05) and Anavia Battle (22.33) completed the medallists with Kynnedy Flannel (22.35) just missing out.

Steiner also showed her all round sprint strength though as she contributed to a 48.93 third leg to Kentucky’s 3:22.55 4x400m win over Texas’s 3:23.35 and Steiner was also third in the 100m in 11.08/0.2.

There she narrowly lost out to Saint Lucia athlete Julien Alfred (11.015) and Jamaican Kemba Nelson (11.020) who were separated by just five thousandths of a second as they shared the official winning time of 11.02.

Aldred was also in the winning Texas 4x100m team alongside Flannel, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke and Jamaican Kevona Davis. They ran 42.42 after a 42.34 semi-final.

The times were actually disappointing after the semi-finals where Alfred ran a 10.90/0.6 in heat one ahead of Melissa Jefferson (10.96) and Nigerian Grace Nwochoka (10.97) while Steiner won heat two in 10.90/1.0 ahead of Nigerian Rosemary Chukwuma (10.99) while Nelson won heat three in 10.97.

Already NCAA indoor champion Talitha Diggs smashed her 400m PB in the semi-finals with an extravagant 50.08 and then improved further in the final as her 49.99 gave her victory ahead of Jamaican Charokee Young’s 50.65.

Kennedy Simon took bronze in 50.69 as Alexis Holmes ran 50.71 and missed out on a medal and it took 51.17 just to make the final.

Stacy Ann-Williams was fifth and seemingly paid for her 50.18 semi-final PB and was almost a second slower in the final.

Anna Hall dominated the heptathlon with 6385 points (446 points clear of the opposition) but was also second in the 400m hurdles in 54.76 in a race won by Britton Wilson’s 53.86.

Alia Armstrong clocked 12.57/-0.2 in the 100m hurdles ahead of Jasmine Jones’ 12.66 PB. Armstrong ran 12.55/0.2 in her semi.

Courtney Wayment set a NCAA record in winning the steeplechase in a PB 9:16.00 as Briton Elise Thorner missed out a medal by a few seconds with 9:33.99 in fifth.

In the women’s 800m, Aaliyah Miller ran a less than sensible 57.62 opening circuit and ended up sixth as Kristie Schoffield (58.82 opener) ran the quickest second lap to win in a PB 2:01.09.

Italian Sintayehu Vissu won a hard fought 1500m in 4:09.42 courtesy of a 61.91 final lap.

Shannon Flockhart went close to her PB with a 4:11.11 for seventh place as her 63.34 last lap fell just over a second short of the medals.

Fellow Brit Ellie Leather was also in contention at the bell but dropped to 11th on the last lap in 4:13.37.

Katelyn Tuohy, 20, won the 5000m in 15:18.39 with a 5:55.23 last 2000m long run for home giving her a narrow win over Parker Valby (15:20.10).

In the field, Camryn Rogers won the hammer throw with a Canadian record 77.67m throw ahead of Alyssa Wilson’s 74.78m PB while in third, Beatrice Llano set a 72.10m Norwegian record.

Anna Purchase continued her excellent season with fourth place in 69.34m but fellow Brits Tara Simpson-Sullivan and Amy Philips were not able to reach their best form and finished ninth and tenth with respective efforts of 65.86m and 65.53m.

Jamaican Lamara Distin won the high jump with a 1.95m leap with Abigail Kwarteng second by equalling her Ghanaian record 1.92m.

Jasmine Moore won the triple jump with a 14.32/0.2 leap after earlier winning the long jump with a 6.72/0.2 throw.

Jorinde van Klinken took discus discus gold easily in 62.16m as Briton Divine Oladipo was 10th with a 53.74m throw but the Netherlands thrower was earlier easily beaten by US Olympian Adelaide Aquilla who achieved a PB 19.64m to 18.58m.

Oladipo was sixth with a 17.74m throw.

Kenyan Mercy Chelangat won the 10,000m in 32:37.08 with Briton Charlotte Dannatt eighth in a PB 33:26.78 while Ashton Riner was the javelin winner with a modest 58.24m.

Cunningham runs 13.00 world lead in hurdles

The top individual men’s performance came with a world lead 13.00/0.0 in the 110m hurdles by Trey Cunningham.

Since a loss indoors in February to Grant Holloway, Cunningham has won his last 16 hurdles races including the NCAA indoor title over 60 metres.

This summer he had previously set outdoor world leads of 13.22 then 13.10 then 13.07 before his latest effort which suggests he could be one of the favourites in Eugene but he will first have to get through the US Championships, having been a frustrated fourth in the Olympic Trials last year despite a then PB 13.21 in both his semi and final.

Over a metre back in second was Eric Edwards with a 13.15 PB while in third Britain’s former European junior champion Josh Zeller continued his world class form with a 13.26 which was another world qualifier and quicker than any other Briton has run this year. He ran 13.19 earlier in the year.

Fellow Briton, Tade Ojora, the reigning British senior champion, was eighth in 13.58 after a 13.48/-0.2 semi final.

Cunningham’s world lead did not last long, though, as soon after his victory Devon Allen ran a blistering 12.84 at the NY Grand Prix on Sunday (June 12).

The most notable overall winner though was Joseph Fahnbulleh who gained a sprint double – both in Liberian records.

Despite being last well past halfway he produced an incredible burst over the last 30 metres to win clearly in the 100m in 10.00/0.6, ahead of Nigerian Favour Ashe’s and Javonte Harding’s 10.08 with the former taking second by four thousandths of a second.

With the speed he generated in the last 50 metres, it was no surprise that Fahnbulleh also won the 200m and there he improved his PB to 19.83/0.6 three metres clear of Matt Boling (20.13) and Udodi Onwuzurike (20.15).

Fahnbulleh almost made it a triple but on the last leg his Florida team (38.52) just failed to catch USC’s 38.49.

There was also a fast time in the 400m for Olympic relay gold medallist Randolph Ross who won clearly in 44.13 ahead of Champion Allison’s 44.41 with Elija Goodwin third in a PB 44.50.

Allison did live up to his name in the 4x400m though as he anchored Florida to a clear win in 2:58.88 with a 44.06 leg.

Moroccan Moad Zahafi, who set a 1:43.69 800m world lead in April and has looked unbeatable since, had a very clear win in 1:44.49 after a 51.15 opening 800m as he ran down Brandon Miller (50.90 at the bell).

The eventual runner-up was Navasky Anderson broke a 47 year-old Jamaican record with his 1:45.02.

Miller held on for third with Briton Yusuf Bizimana eighth in 1:47.17.

Sean Burrell retained his title in the 400m hurdles easily enough with a 48.70 though the now 20-year-old was well down on his world junior record 47.85 from last year’s event.

Olin Hacker won a tactical 5000m in 13:27.73 which saw a big group together in the closing stages.

Hacker covered his last 400m in 54.62 and final 800m in 1:55.94.

The other medallists Morgan Beadlescomb (13:28.38) and Nico Young (13:28.62) were only slightly slower with their finishing splits.

It was Dylan Jacobs, only a tired 17th in the later 5000m final, who won the 10,000m from a similar big group.

He ran 55.45 for his last lap and 1:57.63 for that final 800m and his 28:12.32 edged Alex Maier (28:12.68) and Abdi Nur (28:14.51).

The European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks lost contact on the penultimate lap as he ran a 59.60 final circuit and 2:02.60 last 800m for sixth place in 28:17.88. He had run a British under-23 record of 27:40.16 in April.

The 3000m steeplechase was another mass sprint with Tunisian Ahmed Jaziri coming out on top courtesy of a 60.05 last circuit with a 8:18.70 clocking as the first eight set PBs.

Very close behind, Duncan Hamilton and Parker Stones shared a time of 8:18.88 with a two thousands of a second margin for Hamilton, who had led for most of the race.

The men’s 1500m time was a disappointment though as Joe Waskom was a shock winner in 3:45.58 and considering the pace was so moderate, it surprisingly only took a 53.26 last circuit to take the gold. He had set a PB 3:39.45 in his heat but had run a superior 3:56.43 indoor mile in the winter and this summer had won the Pac 10 title, his only previous victory of note.

Spain’s NCAA Indoor mile champion and favourite Mario Garcia Romo, who was a European under-23 medallist last year, was a close second in 3:45.69.

Jonathan Davis ran 3:37.39 in his heat but was only sixth in the final while Eliud Kipsang, who ran a 3:33.79 world lead in April, finished last in the semi final.

The discus was the top field event contest with Chile’s former world under-18 champion Claudio Romero’s 66.17m narrowly getting the better of Lithuanian teenager and world and European junior champion Mykolas Alekna’s 66.15m.

Another title to go abroad was the high jump with Indian Tejaswin Shankar was first with a 2.27m leap while the triple jump went the way of Zimbabwean Chengetayi Mapaya’s 17.26/0.5 PB leap ahead of Italian Emmanuel Ihemeje’s 17.03/0.3.

Puerto-Rican Ayden Owens-Delerme won the decathlon with 8457 points ahead of German Leo Neugebauer’s 8362 with Kyle Garland also getting a World Championships qualifier with 8333 points in third.

Briton Ollie Thorner was 15th with a score of 7473 and set PBs of 13.05m in the shot and 4.81m in the pole vault.

Adrian Piperi won the shot with a 21.52m throw ahead of Turner Washington’s 21.05m.

Washington was going for his fourth successive title having won last year as well as the last two indoor finals. He also won the NCAA discus last year but was only tenth this year.

In the long jump Jamaican Wayne Pinnock 8.00/-0.5 won on countback from Jeremiah Davis 8.00/1.2 with Pinnock having two marks at 7.96m to the American’s 7.87m.

Logan Blomquist won the hammer title with a 73.37m throw with Britons taking the ninth to twelfth places led by Jake Norris’s 69.65m ahead of Batley Campbell’s 68.71m and Edward Jeans’ PB 68.10m.

Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen took pole vault gold with a 5.75m vault ahead of Clayton Fritsch’s 5.70m.

The Norwegian’s younger brother Simen just missed a medal on countback but did equal his 5.65m PB.

Marc Minichello was the only javelin competitor over 80 metres with a 81.17m winning throw.

Florida won both team events with ease with Texas second in both.

Men:

100 (0.6):

1 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 10.00 NR

2 Favour Ashe NGR 10.08

3 Javonte Harding 10.08

4 JoVaughn Martin 10.09

5 Dedrick Vanover 10.16

6 Matthew Boling 10.18

7 Micah Williams 10.19

8 Demarcus Fleming 10.20

9 Shaun Maswanganye RSA 10.26

Heat 1 (-0.6):

1 Micah Williams 10.03

2 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 10.11

3 Matthew Boling 10.18

4 Eric Harrison TTO 10.23

5 Terrence Jones BAH 10.23

6 Isaiah Cunningham 10.27

Heat 2 (1.2):

1 JoVaughn Martin 10.10

2 Dedrick Vanover 10.15

3 Shaun Maswanganye RSA 10.15

4 Demarcus Fleming 10.16

5 Courtney Lindsey 10.19

6 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 10.21

7 Demarius Smith 10.23

8 Ismael Kone 10.23

Heat 3 (-0.1):

1 Favour Ashe NGR 10.15

2 Javonte Harding 10.23

3 Alaba Akintola NGR 10.25

4 Taylor Banks 10.25

5 Lawrence Johnson 10.28

6 Brendon Stewart 10.33

7 Micaiah Harris 10.44

8 Devon Achane 10.48

200 (0.6):

1 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 19.83 rec

2 Matthew Boling 20.13

3 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.15

4 Micaiah Harris 20.45

5 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.48

6 Shaun Maswanganye RSA 20.51

7 Robert Gregory 20.54

8 Courtney Lindsey 20.67

9 Eric Harrison TTO 20.71

Heat 1 (-0.3):

1 Eric Harrison TTO 20.18

2 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.24

3 Robert Gregory 20.34

4 Evan Miller 20.35

5 Alaba Akintola NGR 20.44

6 Kasaun James 20.46

7 Dorian Camel 20.64

8 Tinotenda Matiyenga ZIM 20.68

Heat 2 (0.4):

1 Shaun Maswanganye RSA 20.26

2 Courtney Lindsey 20.32

3 Lawrence Johnson 20.41

4 Wanya McCoy BAH 20.54

5 Lance Lang 20.63

6 Ismael Kone 20.64

Heat 3 (-0.1):

1 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.10

2 Matthew Boling 20.24

3 Micaiah Harris 20.28

4 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.32 NR

5 David Dunlap 20.51

400:

1 Randolph Ross 44.13

2 Champion Allison 44.41

3 Elija Godwin 44.50

4 Jonathan Jones BAR 44.93

5 Ryan Willie 45.00

6 Richard Kuykendoll 45.73

7 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.81

8 Tyler Johnson 45.83

Heat 1:

1 Jonathan Jones BAR 44.97

2 Ryan Willie 45.47

3 Tyler Johnson 45.58

4 Jacory Patterson 45.78

5 Willington Wright 45.93

Heat 2:

1 Champion Allison 44.29

2 Randolph Ross 44.43

3 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.47

4 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 45.53

5 Ismail Turner 45.71

6 Cameron Reynolds 45.95

Heat 3:

1 Elija Godwin 45.47

2 Richard Kuykendoll 45.59

3 Dwight St. Hillaire TTO 45.65

4 Khaleb McRae 45.82

800:

1 Mouad Zahafi MAR 1:44.49

2 Navasky Anderson 1:45.02

3 Brandon Miller 1:45.09

4 Jason Gomez 1:46.34

5 Sean Dolan 1:46.38

6 Dayton Carlson 1:46.72

7 Samuel Rodman 1:46.96

8 Jonathan Schwind 1:47.12

9 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:47.17

Heat 1:

1 Jason Gomez 1:47.02

2 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:47.45

3 Clay Pender 1:47.71

4 Ayman Zahafi MAR 1:47.92

Heat 2:

1 Mouad Zahafi MAR 1:46.66

2 Sean Dolan 1:46.96

3 Dayton Carlson 1:47.45

4 Baylor Franklin 1:47.81

Heat 3:

1 Navasky Anderson 1:45.94

2 Brandon Miller 1:46.00

3 Jonathan Schwind 1:46.40

4 Samuel Rodman 1:47.30

5 Lorenz Herrmann GER 1:47.49

1500:

1 Joe Waskom 3:45.58

2 Mario García ESP 3:45.69

3 Sam Ellis 3:45.82

4 Thomas Vanoppen BEL 3:46.03

5 Luke Houser 3:46.13

6 Jon Davis 3:46.15

7 Nathan Green 3:46.26

8 Adam Spencer AUS 3:46.28

9 John Petruno 3:46.56

10 Isaac Basten 3:46.67

Heat 1:

1 Jon Davis 3:37.39

2 Nathan Green 3:37.46

3 Sam Ellis 3:37.60

4 Thomas Vanoppen BEL 3:37.65

5 Adam Spencer AUS 3:37.81

6 Ryan Schoppe 3:37.94

Heat 2:

1 Mario García ESP 3:39.32

2 Joe Waskom 3:39.45

3 Isaac Basten 3:39.45

4 Luke Houser 3:39.60

5 John Petruno 3:39.64

6 George Kusche RSA 3:39.67

7 Nehemiah Too KEN 3:40.01

12 Eliud Kipsang KEN 3:43.30

5000:

1 Olin Hacker 13:27.73

2 Morgan Beadlescomb 13:28.38

3 Nico Young 13:28.62

4 Ky Robinson AUS 13:30.23

5 Sam Gilman 13:30.82

6 Micheál Power IRL 13:31.23

7 Brian Fay IRL 13:31.39

8 Alex Ostberg 13:31.60

9 Cole Sprout 13:32.53

10 Casey Clinger 13:33.20

11 Zach Facioni AUS 13:33.46

12 Acer Iverson 13:34.01

13 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 13:34.36

14 Ahmed Muhumed 13:36.40

15 Amon Kemboi KEN 13:37.13

16 Adrian Wildschutt RSA 13:37.60

17 Dylan Jacobs 13:39.21

10,000:

1 Dylan Jacobs 28:12.32

2 Alex Maier 28:12.68

3 Abdihamid Nur 28:14.51

4 Cole Sprout 28:14.89

5 Athanas Kioko KEN 28:17.17

6 Charles Hicks GBR 28:17.88

7 Adrian Wildschutt RSA 28:18.28

8 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 28:19.05

9 Barry Keane IRL 28:19.94

10 Amon Kemboi KEN 28:21.64

11 Brandon Garnica MEX 28:21.81

12 Casey Clinger 28:22.99

13 Acer Iverson 28:23.29

14 Patrick Kiprop 28:26.25

15 James Mwaura 28:29.58

16 Matthew Carmody 28:34.28

17 Kieran Lumb CAN 28:36.31

18 Matthew Pereira 28:43.95

19 Haftu Strintzos AUS 28:47.35

20 Fearghal Curtin IRL 28:52.40

3000SC:

1 Ahmed Jaziri TUN 8:18.70

2 Duncan Hamilton 8:18.88

3 Parker Stokes 8:18.88

4 Ryan Smeeton CAN 8:20.06

5 Edward Trippas AUS 8:20.29

6 Kenneth Rooks 8:22.56

7 Alec Basten 8:23.86

8 Matthew Wilkinson 8:25.03

Heat 1:

1 Kenneth Rooks 8:24.88

2 Parker Stokes 8:26.04

3 Ahmed Jaziri TUN 8:26.27

4 Ryan Smeeton CAN 8:26.64

5 Estanislao Nicolas ESP 8:29.12

6 Levi Taylor 8:30.20

7 Colton Johnsen 8:31.64

Heat 2:

1 Duncan Hamilton 8:23.13

2 Edward Trippas AUS 8:29.86

3 Alec Basten 8:30.01

4 Matthew Wilkinson 8:30.52

110H (0.0):

1 Trey Cunningham 13.00

2 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.15

3 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.26

4 Giano Roberts 13.45

5 Lafranz Campbell JAM 13.45

6 Kentre Patterson 13.46

7 Justin Leaston 13.50

8 Tade Ojora GBR 13.58

9 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.73

Heat 1 (-0.2):

1 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.44

2 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.45

3 Tade Ojora GBR 13.48

4 Giano Roberts 13.54

5 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.58

Heat 2 (0.4):

1 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.33

2 Justin Leaston 13.46

3 Kentre Patterson 13.51

4 Tre’Bien Gilbert 13.55

5 Joshua Brockman 13.61

6 Darius Luff 13.74

Heat 3 (0.4):

1 Trey Cunningham 13.21

2 Lafranz Campbell JAM 13.48

3 Joel Bengtsson SWE 13.65

4 Devon Brooks 13.68

5 Bashiru Abdullahi NGR 13.69

6 Josh Braverman 13.72

400H:

1 Sean Burrell 48.70

2 Malik Metivier CAN 49.13

3 Isaiah Levingston 49.20

4 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR 49.24

5 Quivell Jordan 49.52

6 Drake Schneider 49.75

Heat 1:

1 Isaiah Levingston 49.52

2 Colten Yardley 49.82

3 Rivaldo Leacock BAR 49.86

4 Caleb Cavanaugh 49.99

Heat 2:

1 Sean Burrell 49.19

2 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR 49.44

3 Quivell Jordan 49.52

Heat 3:

1 Malik Metivier CAN 48.89

2 Drake Schneider 49.08

3 James Smith 49.38

4 Corde Long 49.98

HJ:

1 Tejaswin Shankar IND 2.27

2 Darius Carbin 2.24

3 Dontavious Hill 2.21

4 Vernon Turner 2.21

5 Mitch Jacobson 2.21

PV:

1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.75

2 Clayton Fritsch 5.70

3 Keaton Daniel 5.65

4 Simen Guttormsen NOR 5.65

5 Branson Ellis 5.65

6 Zach McWhorter 5.60

7 Clayton Simms 5.50

8 Kyle Rademeyer RSA 5.50

9 Zach Bradford 5.50

LJ:

1 Wayne Pinnock JAM 8.00

2 Jeremiah Davis 8.00

3 Isaac Grimes 7.97

4 Carey McLeod JAM 7.90

5 Brandon Hicklin 7.86

6 A’Nan Bridgett 7.85

7 Stacy Brown Jr 7.81

8 Anthony Riley 7.80

TJ:

1 Chengetayi David Mapaya ZIM 17.26

2 Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 17.03

3 Apalos Edwards JAM 16.39

4 King Keyshawn 16.32

5 Georgi Nachev BUL 16.18

6 Chris Welch 16.17

20 Daniel Falode GBR 15.77

SP:

1 Adrian Piperi 21.52

2 Turner Washington 21.05

3 Isaac Odugbesan NGR 20.48

4 Jordan West 20.28

5 Darius King 20.04

6 Logan Calvin 19.89

DT:

1 Claudio Romero CHI 66.17

2 Mykolas Alekna LTU 66.15

3 Ralford Mullings JAM 62.46

4 Iffy Joyner 60.75

5 Kaleb Siekmeier 59.99

6 Jeffrey Williams 59.86

7 Elijah Mason 59.60

8 Jordan Johnson 59.52

9 Roje Stona JAM 58.85

10 Turner Washington 58.33

HT:

1 Logan Blomquist 73.37

2 Tyler Merkley 72.70

3 Konstadínos Záltos GRE 72.51

4 Bobby Colantonio 71.97

5 Michael Bryan 71.56

6 Alex Talley 71.52

7 Decio Andrade POR 70.86

8 Trey Knight 70.73

9 Jayden White 69.99

10 Jake Norris GBR 69.65

11 Bayley Campbell GBR 68.71

12 Eddie Jeans GBR 68.10

JT:

1 Marc Minichello 81.17

2 Ethan Dabbs 79.68

3 Tzuriel Pedigo 78.90

4 Taran Taylor 78.76

5 Nnadi Chinecherem NGR 78.61

6 Arthur Wiborg Petersen DEN 76.34

7 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL 76.29

Dec:

1 Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR 8457

2 Leo Neugebauer GER 8362

3 Kyle Garland 8333

4 Lucas van Klaveren NED 8015

5 Austin West 7886

6 Asani Hylton JAM 7748

7 Daniel Spejcher 7744

8 Jon Ply 7739

9 Isaiah Martin 7708

15 Ollie Thorner GBR 7473

4×100:

1 USC 38.49

2 Florida 38.52

3 Houston 38.64

4 Tennessee 38.83

5 Baylor 38.99

6 Texas 39.06

7 Tcu 39.08

8 N. Carolina A&t 39.35

9 Clemson 39.44

Heat 1:

1 Florida 38.94

2 Tcu 38.95

3 Virginia Tech 38.99

Heat 2:

1 Houston 38.66

2 Tennessee 38.80

3 Texas 38.91

4 N. Carolina A&t 38.98

Heat 3:

1 USC 38.83

2 Baylor 38.99

3 Clemson 38.99

4 Oregon 39.00

4×400:

1 Florida 2:58.88

2 USC 2:59.98

3 Alabama 3:00.17

4 Texas 3:01.69

5 Texas A&M 3:01.72

6 Kentucky 3:02.98

7 Iowa 3:03.04

8 N. Carolina A&t 3:03.15

9 LSU 3:03.40

Heat 1:

1 Texas 3:00.31

2 Alabama 3:00.42

3 LSU 3:01.67

4 Kentucky 3:01.68

5 Iowa 3:01.79

6 Kansas State 3:04.33

Heat 2:

1 Texas A&M 3:02.49

2 N. Carolina A&t 3:02.74

3 Georgia 3:03.73

4 Clemson 3:03.97

5 Florida State 3:04.70

Heat 3:

1 Florida 3:01.30

2 Usc 3:02.58

3 Tennessee 3:03.54

4 Ohio State 3:03.68

5 Arkansas 3:04.01

Women:

100 (0.2):

1 Julien Alfred LCA 11.02

2 Kemba Nelson JAM 11.02

3 Abby Steiner 11.08

4 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.14

5 Favour Ofili NGR 11.17

6 Grace Nwokocha NGR 11.21

7 Kevona Davis JAM 11.22

8 Melissa Jefferson 11.24

9 Joella Lloyd ANT 11.29

Heat 1 (0.6):

1 Julien Alfred LCA 10.90

2 Melissa Jefferson 10.96

3 Grace Nwokocha NGR 10.97

4 Lasarah Hargrove 11.20

5 Ezinne Abba 11.22

6 Nya Bussey 11.23

Heat 2 (1.0):

1 Abby Steiner 10.90

2 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 10.99

3 Kevona Davis JAM 11.11

4 Ofonime Odiong BRN 11.16

5 Caira Pettway 11.18

6 Jada Baylark 11.21

7 Yanique Dayle JAM 11.24

8 Tionna Brown 11.29

Heat 3 (0.4):

1 Kemba Nelson JAM 10.97

2 Favour Ofili NGR 11.07

3 Joella Lloyd ANT 11.08 rec

4 Celera Barnes 11.13

5 Kynnedy Flannel 11.24

6 Jadyn Mays 11.28

200 (1.3):

1 Abby Steiner 21.80

2 Favour Ofili NGR 22.05

3 Anavia Battle 22.33

4 Kynnedy Flannel 22.35

5 Kevona Davis JAM 22.50

6 Grace Nwokocha NGR 22.52

7 Ofonime Odiong BRN 22.70

8 Joella Lloyd ANT 22.80

9 Melissa Jefferson 22.90

Heat 1 (0.9):

1 Kynnedy Flannel 22.25

2 Anavia Battle 22.26

3 Ofonime Odiong BRN 22.43 rec

4 Jessika Gbai 22.82

5 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 22.94

6 Laila Owens 22.97

Heat 2 (-0.2):

1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.13

2 Joella Lloyd ANT 22.66 rec

3 Lasarah Hargrove 22.72

4 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 22.88

5 Iman Brown 22.96

6 Amari Brown 22.99

Heat 3 (0.5):

1 Abby Steiner 22.02

2 Kevona Davis JAM 22.38

3 Grace Nwokocha NGR 22.44

4 Melissa Jefferson 22.54

5 Karimah Davis 22.81

6 Mariah Ayers 22.98

7 Jasmine Montgomery 23.15

8 Adriana Tatum 23.33

400:

1 Talitha Diggs 49.99

2 Charokee Young JAM 50.65

3 Kennedy Simon 50.69

4 Alexis Holmes 50.71

5 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 51.13

6 Shae Anderson 51.50

7 Rosaline Effiong 51.55

8 Kavia Francis JAM 52.16

Heat 1:

1 Talitha Diggs 50.08

2 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 50.18

3 Shae Anderson 50.94

4 Kavia Francis JAM 51.17

5 Megan Moss BAH 51.73

6 Ziyah Holman 51.89

Heat 2:

1 Charokee Young JAM 50.46

2 Makenzie Dunmore 51.62

3 Taiya Shelby 51.64

4 Taylor Manson 51.65

5 Moriah Oliveira 51.76

6 Bailey Lear 51.87

7 Morgan Burks-Magee 52.02

8 Jan’Taijah Ford 52.26

Heat 3:

1 Kennedy Simon 50.45

2 Alexis Holmes 50.75

3 Rosaline Effiong 51.06

4 Delecia McDuffie 51.24

5 Jermaisha Arnold 51.24

6 Tierra Robinson-Jones 51.73

7 Caitlyn Bobb BER 51.84 rec

8 Imeobong Nse Uko NGR 51.89

800:

1 Kristie Schoffield 2:01.09

2 McKenna Keegan 2:01.71

3 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:01.76

4 Imogen Barrett AUS 2:02.05

5 Sarah Hendrick 2:02.19

6 Valery Tobias 2:02.74

7 Aaliyah Miller 2:03.05

8 Katy-Ann McDonald GBR 2:03.57

Heat 2:

1 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:02.46

2 Katy-Ann McDonald GBR 2:02.51

3 Aaliyah Miller 2:03.05

Heat 3:

1 Kristie Schoffield 2:01.79

2 McKenna Keegan 2:01.82

3 Imogen Barrett AUS 2:02.24

4 Sarah Hendrick 2:02.34

5 Dorcus Ewoi KEN 2:03.17

1500:

1 Sintayehu Vissa ITA 4:09.42

2 Micaela Degenero 4:09.62

3 Christina Aragon 4:10.00

4 Krissy Gear 4:10.06

5 Julia Heymach 4:10.58

6 Emily MacKay 4:11.10

7 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:11.11

8 Eusila Chepkemei KEN 4:11.44

9 Olivia Howell 4:12.22

10 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:12.46

11 Ellie Leather GBR 4:13.37

Heat 1:

1 Emily MacKay 4:21.44

2 Christina Aragon 4:21.53

3 Micaela Degenero 4:21.61

4 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:21.76

Heat 2:

1 Sintayehu Vissa ITA 4:13.13

2 Julia Heymach 4:13.45

3 Krissy Gear 4:13.48

4 Olivia Howell 4:13.76

5 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:14.12

6 Ellie Leather GBR 4:14.20

5000:

1 Katelyn Tuohy 15:18.39

2 Parker Valby 15:20.10

3 Taylor Roe 15:24.41

4 Mercy Chelangat KEN 15:24.54

5 Lauren Gregory 15:28.33

6 Abby Nichols 15:33.09

7 Gracelyn Larkin CAN 15:33.10

8 Isabel Van Camp 15:35.64

9 Marlee Starliper 15:36.51

10 Samantha Bush 15:42.61

11 Hannah Steelman 15:43.45

12 Cara Woolnough AUS 15:45.26

10,000:

1 Mercy Chelangat KEN 32:37.08

2 Grace Forbes 32:48.07

3 Jenna Magness 32:59.96

4 Emily Covert 33:14.64

5 Alexandra Hays 33:16.16

6 Gabby Hentemann 33:18.04

7 Haley Herberg 33:20.33

8 Charlotte Dannatt GBR 33:26.78

9 Amelia Mazza-Downie AUS 33:31.99

10 India Johnson 33:34.93

3000SC:

1 Courtney Wayment 9:16.00

2 Kayley DeLay 9:25.08

3 Ceili McCabe CAN 9:31.14

4 Madison Boreman 9:33.02

5 Elise Thorner GBR 9:33.99

6 Kaylee Mitchell 9:34.59

7 Logan Morris 9:34.76

8 Adva Cohen ISR 9:35.60

9 Olivia Markezich 9:35.80

10 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN 9:37.56

11 Alissa Niggemann 9:39.96

12 Joyce Kimeli KEN 9:41.48

Heat 1:

1 Logan Morris 9:38.13

2 Olivia Markezich 9:40.81

3 Ceili McCabe CAN 9:41.10

4 Courtney Wayment 9:41.21

5 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN 9:45.17

6 Adva Cohen ISR 9:45.18

Heat 2:

1 Kaylee Mitchell 9:41.51

2 Madison Boreman 9:41.95

3 Joyce Kimeli KEN 9:42.27

4 Alissa Niggemann 9:42.75

5 Elise Thorner GBR 9:43.00

6 Kayley DeLay 9:43.86

7 Kayla Windemuller 9:47.36

8 Carmen Riaño ESP 9:48.81

100H (-0.2):

1 Alia Armstrong 12.57

2 Jasmine Jones 12.66

3 Masai Russell 12.81

4 Paula Salmon 12.85

5 Kaylah Robinson 12.86

6 Destiny Huven 12.92

7 Demisha Roswell JAM 12.94

8 Destinee Rocker 13.07

Heat 1 (0.2):

1 Alia Armstrong 12.55

2 Jasmine Jones 12.72

3 Destiny Huven 12.82

4 Destinee Rocker 12.95

Heat 2 (0.5):

1 Masai Russell 12.77

2 Kaylah Robinson 12.87

3 Trishauna Hemmings JAM 13.04

4 Jalaysiya Smith 13.05

5 Alexus Pyles 13.07

Heat 3 (-0.3):

1 Paula Salmon 12.68

2 Demisha Roswell JAM 12.93

3 Rayniah Jones 12.95

4 Naomi Taylor 12.97

5 Deshae Wise 13.07

400H:

1 Britton Wilson 53.86

2 Anna Hall 54.76

3 Lauren Hoffman 55.58

4 Masai Russell 55.83

5 Deshae Wise 55.99

6 Bianca Stubler 56.49

7 Vanessa Watson 56.83

8 Shannon Meisberger 56.83

Heat 1:

1 Masai Russell 56.15

2 Bianca Stubler 56.23

3 Deshae Wise 56.24

4 Vanessa Watson 56.75

Heat 2:

1 Anna Hall 54.48

2 Lauren Hoffman 55.47

3 Shannon Meisberger 55.79

Heat 3:

1 Britton Wilson 54.72

2 Jessica Wright 57.35

3 Asia Jinks 57.52

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.95

2 Abigail Kwarteng GHA 1.92 eq rec

3 Rachel Glenn 1.86

4 Sanaa Barnes 1.83

5 Charity Griffith 1.83

6 Marguerite Lorenzo 1.83

6 Nyagoa Bayak 1.83

6 Jenna Rogers 1.83

9 Tyra Gittens TTO 1.80

9 Cierra Tidwell 1.80

PV:

1 Gabriela Leon 4.60

2 Amanda Fassold 4.55

3 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE 4.55

4 Rachel Baxter 4.50

5 Julia Fixsen 4.40

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 6.72

2 Deborah Acquah GHA 6.60

3 Tyra Gittens TTO 6.57w

4 Monae’ Nichols 6.54

5 Claire Bryant 6.51

6 Morgan Smalls 6.47

7 Caira Pettway 6.41

8 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.34

Ruth Usoro NGR NM

TJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 14.32

2 Ruth Usoro NGR 13.95

3 Rūta Lasmane LAT 13.89

4 Ackelia Smith JAM 13.79

5 Titiana Marsh 13.55

6 Natricia Hooper GUY 13.44

SP:

1 Adelaide Aquilla 19.64

2 Jorinde van Klinken NED 18.58

3 Axelina Johansson SWE 18.06

4 Maria De Aviz BRA 17.97

5 Jaida Ross 17.83

6 Divine Oladipo GBR 17.74

7 Aveun Moore 17.63

8 Annina Brandenburg GER 17.30

9 Payden Montana 17.24

10 Ana da Silva BRA 17.14

11 Marilyn Nwora 17.07

DT:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 62.16

2 Alexandra Emilianov MDA 58.44

3 Malin Smith 56.78

4 Lauren Jones 55.45

5 Seasons Usual 55.36

6 Shelby Frank 54.87

7 Debbie Ajagbe 54.63

8 Emily March 54.35

9 Jaida Ross 53.84

10 Divine Oladipo GBR 53.74

HT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN 77.67 rec

2 Alyssa Wilson 74.78

3 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR 72.10 rec

4 Sara Killinen FIN 71.02

5 Shelby Moran 70.58

6 Jalani Davis 69.53

7 Anna Purchase GBR 69.34

8 Madi Malone 69.22

9 Jillian Shippee 68.36

10 Rachel Tanczos 67.35

11 Lauren Jones 66.95

12 Debbie Ajagbe 66.59

13 Kaila Butler CAN 66.13

14 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 65.86

15 Amy Phillips GBR 65.53

JT:

1 Ashton Riner 58.24

2 Maddie Harris 57.69

3 Madison Wiltrout 56.46

Hep:

1 Anna Hall 6385

2 Ida Eikeng NOR 5939

3 Erin Marsh 5929

4 Allie Jones 5823

5 Sterling Lester 5751

6 Lexie Keller 5722

7 Beatričė Juškevičiūtė LTU 5721

8 Halley Folsom 5692

4×100:

1 Texas 42.42

2 Kentucky 42.55

3 Oregon 42.59

4 LSU 42.62

5 Florida State 43.18

6 Ohio State 43.52

7 UCF 43.69

8 Coastal Carolina 43.78

Heat 1:

1 LSU 42.59

2 UCF 43.22

3 Coastal Carolina 43.23

4 USC 43.32

5 Ucla 43.39

6 Iowa 43.79

Heat 2:

1 Texas 42.34

2 Kentucky 42.53

3 Ole Miss 43.75

4 Baylor 43.78

Heat 3:

1 Oregon 42.64

2 Florida State 42.78

3 Ohio State 43.11

4 South Carolina 43.21

4×400:

1 Kentucky 3:22.55

2 Texas 3:23.35

3 Arkansas 3:23.69

4 Texas A&M 3:24.55

5 South Carolina 3:25.78

6 Howard 3:28.39

7 UCLA 3:28.71

8 Baylor 3:28.89

9 Florida 3:31.16

Heat 1:

1 Arkansas 3:27.52

2 South Carolina 3:31.80

Heat 2:

1 Texas 3:27.88

2 Florida 3:28.40

3 Ucla 3:29.17

4 Alabama 3:31.29

Heat 3:

1 Texas A&M 3:25.63

2 Kentucky 3:25.67

3 Baylor 3:29.03

4 Howard 3:30.60

