Canadian shows Olympic medal winning form in Austria while Ese Brume sets a long jump world lead and Athing Mu impresses again at 400m

It was the busiest week of the year so far with plenty of great track and field action throughout the world.

Hypo-Meeting, Götzis, Austria, May 29-30

Damian Warner’s Canadian record and world lead moved him to fourth all-time and his 8995 score was the fifth best decathlon of all-time.

It added 200 points to his previous best and he achieved a record first day-one score and also had world decathlon long jump and 110m hurdles bests as he won the event for a record sixth time.

Warner started sensationally with a 10.14/0.7 100m followed by the long jump record of 8.28/1.2 and carried on with a 14.31m shot, 2.09m high jump and a 47.90 400m for an overnight score of 4743.

His second day started spectacularly too as he produced a 13.36/0.9 hurdles, 48.43m discus and 4.80m pole vault.

The Olympic bronze medallist lost out on what seemed a surefire 9000-point score though with a disappointing 59.46m javelin throw but was close to his best with a 4:25.19 1500m finale.

Pierce Lepage was second with 8534 and Thomas van der Plaetsen third with 8431 with world champion Niklas Kaul only fifth with a score of 8263.

Hungary’s Xenia Krizsan also set a world lead and national record of 6651 to take the heptathlon after overnight leader Annie Kunz had three fouls in the long jump.

Kriszan had opened with a 13.31/0.1 hurdles and ended the first day with a 1.80m high jump, 14.47m shot and 24.32/+1.3 200m to lie third on Saturday night.

The European indoor pentathlon bronze medallist second day consisted of a 6.41/1.1 PB long jump, 52.02m javelin throw and a 2:11.51 800m which overhauled Anouk Vetter who had thrown 54.77m in the javelin.

England Athletics Combined Events Championships, Bedford, May 30

Jade O’Dowda won the heptathlon with a 384 points PB of 6044 with Ellen Barber’s 6028 and Jodie Smith’s 5881 also setting respective huge PBs of 329 and 430 and all three marks were European under-23 qualifiers.

Abigail Pawlett won the under-20 women’s event with a European under-20 qualifier of 5557. Lewis Church (7411) and Callum Newby (6878) won the senior and junior decathlons.

Portland, USA, May 29

World champion Donavan Brazier narrowly won the 800m in 1:45.09 ahead of Mexican Jesus Lopez 1:45.14.

Craig Engels won the 1500m in 3:33.64 ahead of Charlie Grice’s 3:33.81 and Jake Heyward’s Welsh record, Olympic standard and huge PB of 3:33.99. The previous Welsh record was set 31 years ago.

In fifth, 18-year-old Hobbs Kessler clocked 3:34.36 to improve the American junior record that Jim Ryun set 55 years ago and also break Alan Webb’s high school record.

Grant Fisher won the 5000m in 13:19.52 while Canadian Gabriella Stafford won the 800m in 1:58.70 ahead of Sabrina Sutherland’s 1:58.82 and Kate Grace’s 1:59.04. Elise Cranny won the 1500m in 4:02.62 while Australian Jessica Hull won the 5000m in 14:57.00.

Belfast Irish Milers’ Meet, May 29

Alex Bell improved her 800m PB to 1:58.52 to go ninth all-time in Britain and was followed in by Georgie Hartigan’s 2:00.18 PB. Phil Healy scored a 23.29/51.50 200m and 400m double.

Hartnell, USA, May 29

In his first competition since the 2019 World Championships, Commonwealth hammer champion Nick Miller threw a highly encouraging 78.08m.

Chula Vista, USA, May 29

Vashti Cunningham’s high jump of 2.02m and Nigerian Ese Brume’s 7.17m long jump were both world leads with Brume’s mark an African record in a competition that saw six over 6.80m.

Five-time global outdoor champion Brittney Reese was second with 7.10/2.3 and had a legal 6.83/1.9 with Chantel Malone third with a 7.07/2.0. Britons Jazmin Sawyers and Shara Proctor could only finish 11th and 14th respectively in 6.48/0.0 and 6.36/4.3.

Olympic champion Jeff Henderson won the men’s event in 8.39/1.5 ahead of Marquise Dendy and Corey Crawford who both jumped 8.29/1.8. Maggie Malone improved the US javelin record to 66.82m while Rudy Winkler won the hammer with 78.78m ahead of Alex Young’s 78.30m.

NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, USA, May 28-29

Tamara Clark (10.98/0.0) and Cambrea Sturgis (10.92/1.4) won their 100m heats while Clark 22.13/0.5 was also fast at 200m along with Anavia Battle winning the other heat in 22.28/1.9 with Sturgis also running 22.26/0.0.

Tonea Marshall was also top in the 100m hurdles in 12.44/0.8 while Canadian Natasha McDonald ran 51.03 in the 400m.

Britain’s Amber Anning was third in her 400m in a PB and Euro under-23 qualifier of 51.83.

There were quick relay times for LSU in the 4x100m with 42.63 and Florida in the 4x400m with 3:27.51.

Katy-Ann McDonald with first 2:02.54 and then 2:01.67 and fellow Brit Gemma Finch with 2:02.51 both set 800m PBs.

The men’s events were held on Saturday with JoVaugh Martin 9.97/3.2 the quickest at 100m. Terrence Laird achieved a 10.00/3.1 and 19.94/3.2 sprint double with similar times for Joseph Fahnbulleh with 10.01 and 19.94.

The quickest at 400m was Trevor Stewart’s 44.59 while Robert Dunning’s 13.24/1.7 headed the 110m hurdles and Sean Burrell was top at 400m hurdles with 48.86.

Kenyan Eliud Kipsang ran 3:35.49 at 1500m with 3:36.85.

There was a world leading 2:59.21 in the 4x400m for North Carolina ATT who also ran 38.54 in the 4x100m.

South African Francois Prinsloo threw 65.85m in the discus.

Britain’s Finlay Mclear won his 800m heat in 1:46.87 while Tom Dodd was sixth in the 1500m with a PB 3:39.60 and European junior champion Joshua Zeller ran a wind-assisted 13.60 in his 110m hurdles heat.

NCAA West Preliminary, College Station, USA, May 29

Athing Mu improved her US under-20 400m record and her NCAA record to 49.68 with Jamaican Stacy-Ann Williams running 50.34 in another heat. Briton Nicole Yeargin was third in her race in 51.54.

Twanisha Terry won her 100m heat in 10.89 /1.3 with Jamaican Kemba Nelson winning another in 10.98/0.1 after a 10.91/2.1 earlier heat.

Jamaican Ackera Nugent achieved a 12.76/1.2 in the 100m hurdles to go fourth all-time in the world under-20 rankings.

In fourth, Britain’s Temi Ojora strengthened her hold on third place in the UK all-time under-20 triple jump rankings with a 13.62/-0.1 to come within 13 centimetres of the British under-20 record.

Micah Williams’ 10.00/1.6 was fastest at the men’s 100m and 200m of 20.19/0.3. Bryce Deadmon was the quickest at 400m with 44.57.

Isaiah Levingston was the fastest at 400m with 48.58 while Brandon Miller 1:45.57 topped the 800m and Cole Hocker was the best at 1500m with 3:38.29 with Briton James West third in his in 3:38.96.

Texas AM set a world lead in the women’s 4x400m of 3:25.84 with USC running 42.88 in the 4x100m.

Netherlands’ Jorinde Van Klinken won the women’s discus with a 64.44m throw.

Trinidad’s Tyra Gittens 6.95/2.9 and Tara Davis’s 6.86/2.5 topped the long jumps.

Yusuf Bizimana won his 800m race in 1:49.03 to qualify for the finals and fellow Brit Tade Ojora was third in his 110m hurdles race in a PB 13.58/1.1 after a wind-assisted 13.52/3.0 heat.

Poppy Tank was fourth in the 10,000m in 33:39.22 and Patrick Dever fifth in 29:11.08 with Charles Hicks ninth and Tank, Dever and Hicks also qualified for the 5000m finals.

Attleboro, USA, May 29

Emily Sisson won the 5000m in 14:59.12 ahead of European Indoor 3000m champion Amy Eloise Markovc’s 15:05.96 which is inside the Olympic standard.

Portland, USA, May 28

Mason Ferlic won the men’s steeplechase in 8:18.79 with Courtney Frerichs winning the women’s in 9:21.23 with Lizzie Bird third in an Olympic standard 9:26.73 to go second in the all-time UK rankings.

Lizzie Bird runs 9:26.73 for 3000m steeplechase in Portland.

Olympic qualifier. ✅

More than 3sec off her PB. ✅

No.2 on the UK rankings. ✅

In the 10,000m races, there were wins for Caroline Kipkurui’s 31:44.06 and Japan’s Suguru Osako’s 27:56.44. Double Olympic medallist Galen Rupp was fourth in 28:00.37.

Britain’s European Indoor silver medallist Holly Archer was 11th in the 1500m in a PB 4:07.20.

Oordegem, Belgium, May 29

European indoor 400m champion Femke Bol won the 400m in a Dutch record and European lead of 50.56.

Briton Jessica Turner achieved a 54.77 Olympic qualifying standard in the 400m hurdles.

Joseph Brier was third in the 400m in a PB 45.84.

Ptuj, Slovenia, May 27

Kristjan Ceh set a European under-23 record 69.52m and unofficial world best in the category. Venezuelan Rosa Rodriguez won the women’s hammer with 73.50m.

Athens, Greece, May 26

Miltiádis Tentóglou achieved a surprise 8.60/0.7m world lead in the long jump. Ivana Spanović won the women’s event with 6.82/0.0.

Kenyan Pre-Trials, Nairobi, May 28-29

Little-known Elias Ngeny won the 800m in a world lead of 1:43.84 ahead of Hillary Biwott’s 1:44.80

Mary Moraa won the women’s 800m in 2:01.12. Michael Kibet won the 5000m in 13:21.39 and Edward Cheserek the 10,000m in 28:10.41. Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100m in 10.13.

Kingston, Jamaica, May 29

400m star Shericka Jackson won the 100m in a PB 11.02/0.4.

Long jump World champion Tajay Gayle improved to 10.18/0.6 at 100m.

Havana, Canada, May 28-29

Liadagmis Povea won the women’s triple jump with 14.88/1.1 and Maykel Masso won the men with a 8.39/0.6 long jump and Jordan Diaz won the triple jump with 17.19/-1.2.

Vaxjo, Sweden, May 29

Fanny Roos improved the Swedish women’s shot put record to 19.30m. Simon Pettersson 69.48m PB surprised world champion Daniel Stahl’s 69.11 in the discus. Stahl had long fouls reportedly at 73.83m and 73.69m.

Berlin, Germany. May 29

Olympic champion Christoph Harting won the discus with 65.40m.

Hania, Greece, May 30

Miltiádis Tentóglou followed up his huge midweek long jump with a 8.27/0.6 victory. Andrew Robertson won the 100m in 10.20/1.6. Taylor Campbell was third in the hammer with 72.49m

South American Championships, Guayaquil, Ecuador, May 29

Brazil dominated as Felipe dos Santos won the 100m in 10.10/2.3 and Fernando Ferreira the high jump with 2.29m and Ketiley Batista the 100m hurdles in 12.96/2.8 and Leticia Melo the long jump with 6.63/1.2.

Adler, Russia, May 29

Valeriy Pronkin won the hammer with 79.06m while Yekaterina Strokova won the discus with 64.32m.

Pfungstadt, Germany, May 29

Marvin Heinrich won the 800m in 1:45.66.

NCAA Division 2 finals, Allendale, May 27

Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati won both sprints in 10.02/1.8 and 20.23/2.5.

Russian Walking Championships, Cheboksary, Russia, May 29

Yelena Lashmanova won the 20km walk in 1:27:52 while Margarita Nikiforova set a world lead in the 50km of 4:03:07. The men’s winners were Anton Kurbatov (1:20:16) and Sergey Rakov (3:44:46).

Moscow, Russia, May 29

Polina Knoroz cleared 4.75m in the pole vault.

Meilen, Switzerland, May 29

Ditaji Kambundji set a Swiss junior record in the 100m hurdles of 12.99/1.4 to go third all-time in the European under-20 rankings.

Sochi, Russia, May 29

Former world 110m hurdles champion Sergey Shubenkov ran 13.29/0.5.

Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenia, May 29

Kristjan Ceh again won the discus in rain in 68.17m.

Nijmegen, Netherlands, May 29

Four bettered the Olympic 5000m standard with Isobel Batt-Doyle’s 15:04.10 winning with Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran first in the 1500m with 3:36.05.

Durban, South Africa, May 28

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya improved her 5000m time to 15:32.15 but still well outside the Olympic standard of 15:10.

Palanga, Lithuania, May 28

The 2017 world champion Andrius Gudzius achieved 66.23m in the discus.

Prarie View, USA, May 25

Chris Nielsen won the pole vault held indoors because of bad weather with 5.90m.

Schoenbeck, Germany, May 26

Daniel Jasinski won the discus with 67.47m.

Trafford Sprints Grand Prix, Stretford, May 25

M85 Tony Bowman further closed in on Duncan Maclean’s age group 100m record of 16.3 with his 16.47 in cold conditions and into a headwind.

In his four outdoor races this season, the ultra consistent Bowman has run no slower than 16.66 but he did set a high jump record in his age group with 1.10m to break the old mark of 1.02m.

Tracey Milward went double top of the UK W45 100m and 200m rankings with times of 13.20 and 27.16.

Lee Valley Sprint Double 100m Open Series, Lee Valley, May 26

Romell Glave set a legal 100m PB of 10.21 and also had a wind-assisted 10.19. The time is well inside the European under-23 qualifying time.

Be Fit Track Academy Open Series, Dagenham, May 29

Former European indoor 60m champion Asha Philip won the 100m in 11.41.

Welsh Athletics 5km Series, Pembrey, May 29

Josh Griffiths won the men’s race in 14:23 while Alaw Beynon-Thomas won the women’s race in 17:14.

Boston Marathon UK, Lincolnshire, May 31

William Strangways won in 2:22:45 while Abbey Van Dijk won the women’s race in 2:47:59.

