American Deanna Price throws huge 78.60m, while a busy weekend also includes BMC 5km wins for Ciara Mageean and Rob Samuel

While there were great performances throughout the world and we had Britain's busiest week of the year, the highest profile performance was Sha'Carri Richardson's 10.72 for 100m at the Miramar Invitational in Florida

Tom Botts Invitational, Columbia, USA, April 9-10

Deanna Price went third all-time in the women’s hammer when she added 36 centimetres to her North American hammer record with a 78.60m throw. It is the furthest throw since August 2018 and the best ever throw in the first four months of the year. Only world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk and Germany’s Betty Heidler have thrown further.

Wichita State Open, Wichita, Kansas, USA, April 10

Brooke Andersen became the second North American woman to better 78 metres in the hammer when she won the competition by 17 metres with a big PB of 78.18m to go fifth all-time and give the USA three of the top six places in the all-time lists.

Trafford Open, Stretford, April 10

Scott Lincoln improved his UK lead in the shot with a 20.29m throw while former European indoor 400m medallist Seren Bundy-Davies ran 1:30.70 for the 600m.

Tony Bowman smashed the UK M85 record at 200m with a time of 36.67. For more CLICK HERE

Masked Rider Open, Lubbock, Texas, USA, April 9-10

Jodie Williams gained a quick but wind-assisted sprint double of 11.25/2.3 and 22.81/2.1. Ruth Usoro proved more fortunate with the wind and achieved a 6.61/-0.9 and 14.50/2.0 jumps double. The latter was a Nigerian record.

Scottish Athletics Spring Throws Invitational Meet, Linwood, April 10

Chris Bennett came within a metre of his 76.45m hammer PB as he achieved 75.69m which is his best throw for four years and a Scottish native record.

Kirsty Costello who heads the all-time UK under-17 hammer rankings with the 4kg implement made her under-20 debut and set a PB 58.14m.

BMC 5km Road Races, Tameside Cycle Circuit, April 10

On a bitterly cold day, Irish 1500m record-holder Ciara Mageean (above) eased away with a 6:08 last 2km to win the women’s race in 16:10 from training partner Izzy Fry (16:15) and Sarah Astin (16:16).

Rob Samuel led from the front to record a PB of 14:19 in the men’s 5km A race with Olympian Tom Lancashire second with 14:33 ahead of Daniel Bebbington.

Thomas Archer’s 14.38 took him to fifth on the UK all-time under-17 list.

Lee Valley Open, London, April 10

European Championships 400m fourth-placer Laviai Nielsen showed good speed to win the 300m at sub-50 400m speed in a PB 37.24 in cold weather.

Chijindu Ujah made a rare appearance over 200m and took first place in 20.98/0.8 as Reuben Arthur won the 100m in 10.51/0.9.

The 2019 World Championships relay team member Toby Harries won the 400m in 47.43.

Middlesbrough Endeavour Graded 5km, Middlesbrough, April 11

Alex Brown won a competitive men’s race in a PB 14:23 just four seconds up on under-20 Josh Cowperthwaite.

Georgia Malir was the fastest woman with a time of 16:46.

Guy Bracken, 59, ran a time of 16:30 which if he can replicate this later in the year will be a British masters record.

North Eastern Counties Cross-Country Relay Championships, Thornley Hall Farm, April 10

Gateshead won the men’s race by 15 seconds in 38:40 with English National cross-country champion Calum Johnson taking them into the lead and his Johnson 8:54 was easily fastest.

Runners-up Sunderland went one better in the M40 race with their opening leg runner Michael Barker fastest with 10:09.

Morpeth won the under-20 race by over two minutes with their Ross Charlton quickest with 9:38.

Elswick won a competitive women’s race by just 15 seconds, leading all the way after Amy Fuller put them in front on leg one with a 10:55 clocking which no one else came remotely close to.

North Shields Poly comfortably won the women’s masters race, with their athlete Alison Dargie proving to be fastest thanks to a leg of 12:14.

Ethiopian National Championships, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 11

World indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay showed good endurance as she won the 5000m in a fast time at high altitude in 14:49.7 to easily beat 5000m outdoor world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey’s 14:56.7.

Another who has been in good winter form – Getnet Wale, who just missed the 3000m indoor world record – won the men’s 5000m in 13:34.4.

There was a high quality men’s 10,000m with Berihu Aregawi’s 28:20.2 winning it from Olympic medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet’s 28:22.3. World Championships silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha was fourth in 28:23.7 as Lemlem Hailu won the women’s 1500m in 4:05.1.

Hercules Wimbledon 5km, April 11

Six days after taking the honours in the Ardingly 5km event in Sussex, Ellis Cross continued his winning form with an impressive win on a bitterly cold but sunny and dry morning.

Cross won in 14:34 on the tough course while Australian Michelle Pearson, runner-up in the women’s race in Ardingley, won the women’s race in 17:00.

M45 England masters international Andy Bond won the separate vets race in 16:39 while Hayley Cargill, in her first race since taking silver in the British masters indoor 800m championship in March last year, was first woman in 19:03.

Active Training World Cross-Country Series, Merchant Taylors School, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, April 10

In an unusually late date for a cross-country event, the weather gave it a wintry feel. Richard Slade was quickest senior man with a time of 27:17 while Emily Jeanes was fastest senior woman with 33:01.

Lewis Sullivan, the reigning English National, Inter-Counties and South of England champion from 2020, gained another win in the under-17 race. Abigail Ives easily defeated English National and Inter-Counties champion Kiya Dee in the women’s under-17 race.

Siena Marathon, Italy, April 11

Kenya’s Angela Tanui won the women’s race in a world lead and PB 2:20:08, the fastest ever time recorded in Italy.

Tanui won by more than two minutes from teammate Purity Jebichii (2:22:46) and Ethiopia’s Gebiyanesh Ayele (2:23:23). Seventeen women bettered the 2:29:30 Olympic standard.

Former world and European marathon silver medallist Valeria Straneo, now 45, just missed the Olympic qualifying time with 2:30:33 in 20th.

Erick Kiptanui won the men’s race in 2:05:47 from Ethiopia’s Abdi Fufa (2:05:57) and Morocco’s Othmane El Goumri (2:06:18) as the first nine broke the 2:07-barrier.

The former world champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie was 10th in a PB of 2:07:11 in his first completed marathon since April 2017. The first 29 finishers were inside the Olympic qualifying standard of 2:11:30.

Lusaka, Zambia, April 11

The times are so exceptional that many statisticians are awaiting confirmation.

Aided by the altitude, Christine Mboma, who is only aged 17, won the 400m in 49.24 which if correct is a world junior record, a world lead and a national senior record.

Her past PB was 50.97 and the previous world junior record was 49.42 by Grit Breuer from Germany at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo.

It was not the only sensational junior performance as 17 year-old Namibian Beatrice Masilingi followed her home in 49.53.

Spec Towns Invitational, Athens, USA, April 9-10

Multi-eventer Kendell Williams achieved 7.00/1.4 to win a quality long jump competition. NCAA indoor heptathlon champion Karel Tilga won a competitive decathlon contest with 8484 points to overhaul Garrett Scantling’s 8476 by beating him by 26 seconds in the 1500m.

Texas A&M Team Invitational, College Station, Texas, USA, April 8-9

Sam Woodley added two metres to his PB to win the discus with a 58.71m throw.

Joe Walker Invitational, Oxford, USA, April 9-10

NCAA indoor 800m runner-up Finley Mclear carried on his good indoor form with victory in a 1:46.51 800m outdoor PB.

Blackheath & Bromley Spring Middle-Distance/Field Open Graded Meeting, Bromley, April 11

There were early season UK masters leads for Paul Grange (M40 800m 1:58.31), Diana Norman (W45 800m 2:26.13 and javelin 26.48m), Wole Odele (M55 800m 2:18.63) and Clare Elms (W55 1500m 4:58.45). The latter gained 101% on age-grading.

Tucson, April 9-10

Johnie Blockburger, 18, won the 400m in 44.71 to go into the world all-time top 10 rankings for under-20 men.

NCAA indoor shot put champion Turner Washington won the discus with a 64.57 PB.

Britain’s 2019 European Indoor heptathlon bronze medallist and 2018 NCAA champion Tim Duckworth, completed seven events of the Decathlon.

He started with a cautious 11.06 100m into a headwind before achieving a quality 7.70m long jump.

A below par shot of 12.85m was followed by a much better 2.12m high jump but he dropped out of the 400m.

The second day started with a 110m hurdles of 14.69 and that was followed by solid if unspectacular efforts of 36.83m in the discus throw and 4.90m in the pole vault.

However, he had three no throws in the javelin and did not start the 1500m.

The decathlon was won by Max Vollmer with 7695 points.

Kumanoto, Japan, April 10

Kenyan Stanley Waithaka won the 10,000m with 27:47.15 ahead of Yudai Okamoto’s 27:58.43. Kazuki Kawamura won the 1500m in 3:38.83 with Keita Sato setting a Japanese under-18 record in fourth of 3:40.36. Ririka Hironaka won the women’s 10,000m in 31:03.03.

Izumo meeting, Japan, April 11

Yuki Koike won the 100m in 10.04 from Shuhei Tada’s 10.08 with both benefiting from a 4m/sec tailwind.

Japanese Championships, Tokyo, Japan, April 11

Satoshi Maruo achieved a 50km race walk world lead of 3:38:42 to win by almost four minutes as the first six walkers all finished below the Olympic qualifying standard of 3:50.

Xuzhou Marathon, China, April 11

A competitive men’s race saw seven inside 2:12 and a win for Peng Jianhua in 2:11:16. The women’s race was also close and Zhang Deshun’s 2:29:11 led four women inside the Olympic qualifying mark.

Shaoxing, China, April 8-9

Zhang Xinyan set a Chinese women’s 3000m steeplechase record of 9:20.32.

Chilly 10km, Castle Combe, Wiltshire, April 11

Jack Bancroft led home a quartet of Bristol & West runners in 30:37 while W40 Annabel Granger was the women’s winner with a 38:32.

Sarnia Walking Club, “Skipton International” Eric Waldron 2 miles track walk, Footes Lane, Guernsey, April 11

Winner Stuart Le Noury clipped four seconds off his previous best time of 15:19 set back in 2015 as he won the Skipton International Eric Waldron trophy for the 10th time. Donna Allan finished in second place in 18:58.

