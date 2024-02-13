Final cross-country league weekend of the winter in the UK sees thousands compete for their clubs while 14 runners go sub-14min in Armagh in our road, cross-country and fell round-up

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 4, Northampton, February 10

Abingdon Park gave hosts Rugby & Northampton a boost but it was Omar Ahmed, the Midland championships second placer, who came out on top with his second league win of the winter, Martin Duff reports.

However, his Birchfield club lost out to the students of Warwick University, led by fourth placed Vincenzo Pratley, in the team stakes on the day. Nevertheless, Birmingham University who turned out a weakened squad after their BUCS title, had done enough in the earlier rounds to secure the overall league team title.

Behind Ahmed it was Western Tempo’s Dom James who was over 100 metres down with Leamington’s Baljeev Kandola back in third.

In the individual series standings, t was second match winner Charlie Davis who narrowly took the honours from Kandola, despite a ninth spot on the day.

Last season’s overall masters champion, Birchfield’s Ed Banks, was again top veteran to retain his series title.

Men: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:41; 2 D James (Western Tempo) 30:05; 3 B Kandola (Leam) 30:21; 4 V Pratley (Sils) 30:28; 5 F Ward (R&N, U20) 30:30; 6 M Taylor (Ton, U20) 30:32; 7 M Cunningham (Prest) 30:34; 8 F Scott (R&N) 30:44; 9 C Davis (BRAT) 30:47; 10 D Gillett (Western Tempo) 30:51; 11 C Hanlon (Leam) 30:53; 12 E Banks (Bir, M35) 30:55; 13 J Stolberg (BRAT) 31:06; 14 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 31:08; 15 J Vaughan (Bir, U20) 31:17; 16 V Martin (Stoke) 31:23; 17 G Allen (Leam) 31:25; 18 L Jones (Worc, U20) 31:26; 19 T Sheldon (Warks U) 31:27; 20 R de-Camps (Glouc) 31:28; 21 B Price (Western Tempo, M40) 31:29; 22 J Bennett (Bir) 31:32; 23 S Greenstein (Birm U, U20) 31:35; 24 O Harradence (RSC, M40) 31:39; 25 T Jones (Unatt) 31:40; 26 S Kerfoot (B&W, U20) 31:41; 27 A Hudson (Sutt, U20) 31:43; 28 L Stubbs (SB, U20) 31:47; 29 T Jacques (Sky, U20) 31:50; 30 A Day (Bir) 31:56; 31 D Clarke (Cov, M35) 32:00; 32 M Brunnock (Western Tempo, U20) 32:08; 33 S Hudspith (Cov) 32:09; 34 A Wilson-Spence (Worc, U20) 32:13; 35 W Simm (Birm U) 32:13; 36 H Brocklehurst (BRAT) 32:18; 37 L O’Brien (Leam) 32:20; 38 K Quiney (Tip) 32:24; 39 D Geisler (Worc, M35) 32:29; 40 D Swain (Bir) 32:33

M40: 3 R Vaughan (BRAT) 33:33

M45: 1 P Melling (R&N) 32:46; 2 J Hunter (Leam) 33:47; 3 A Boon (Cov) 34:53

M50: 1 R Naylor (RSC) 36:18; 2 D Hill (Tip) 36:59; 3 S Linton (Western Tempo) 37:41

M55: 1 D Smith (Western Tempo) 37:07; 2 O Jarman (Worc) 41:17; 3 G Farquharson (CLC) 41:41

M60: 1 R Gray (BRAT) 42:09; 2 P Jenkins (RSC) 47:46; 3 S Roberts (Leam) 47:50

M65: 1 M Ludford (BRAT) 47:17

M70: 1 D Jackson (Worc) 44:02; 2 D James (CLC) 46:51.

M40: 3 B Price (W Tempo) 31:29; 4 O Harradence (RSC) 31:39; 5 D Clarke (Cov G) 32:00; 6 D Geisler (Worc) 32:29

TEAM: 1 Warwick U 110; 2 Birchfield 120; 3 W Tempo 128; 4 Rugby & Northampton 189; 5 Leamington 199; 6 BRAT 217

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 405; 2 BRAT 550; 3 R&N 560

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 30; 2 BRAT 54; 3 RSC 78

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 67

Final standings: 1 Davis 14; 2 Kandola 15; 3 Pratley 18

M40: 1 Banks 3; 2 Jones 7; 3 Price 10

U20: 1 Ward 8; 2 D Burkett (Birm U) 9; 3 Taylor 11

TEAM: 1 Birm U 469; 2 Birchfield 579; 3 W Tempo 581; 4 Warwick U 617; 5 Loughborough U 909; 6 BRAT 1043

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 1683

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 94

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 365

Champions: Birmingham U

Relegated: W&B, Gloucester; CLC

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 4, Worcester, February 10

Top Barn Farm at Holt Heath played host to the match as the Midland women’s league second flight also joined in the fun, Martin Duff reports.

Alex Adams, last year’s Midland under-17 champion, again won the second flight match for Bromsgrove and Redditch, as his club cemented their march up to the top division of the league, Martin Duff reports.

Max Parker was about 70 metres down for Halesowen, as Cheltenham’s Jacob Pickering just squeezed home as a close third, to repeat his position from the previous match.

Men: 1 A Adams (B&R, U20) 33:22; 2 M Parker (Hale) 33:40; 3 J Pickering (Chelt) 33:43; 4 J Smith (B&R, M35) 33:43; 5 L Morgan (Kenil) 34:09; 6 R Ashforth (C&S) 34:34; 7 R Michaelson-Yeates (SSH, M40) 34:36; 8 R Ortolan (Sphin) 34:37; 9 P Ward (Tel, M55) 34:44; 10 T Eustace (C&S) 34:45; 11 J Marshall (B&R, M40) 34:50; 12 D Brewis (Sphin) 34:58; 13 J Droogmans (Newc S) 35:01; 14 J Bell (Chelt, U20) 35:09; 15 J Donkin (Hale) 35:09; 16 L Naggington (Newcastle Staffs) 35:10; 17 J Williams (SSH, U20) 35:11; 18 J Thomas (Hale) 35:19; 19 T Adkins (B&R) 35:30; 20 S Torija (Sphin, M35) 35:36; 21 M Appleton (B&R) 35:38; 22 C Jordan (Nun, M40) 35:41; 23 H Gibbs (B&R, U20) 35:44; 24 B Brereton (Newc S) 35:51; 25 T Oury (Aldr, M40) 35:57; 26 B McLaren (Bla PJ) 36:21; 27 B Chesters (C&S) 36:22; 28 B Fanshawe (Aldr) 36:22; 29 P Wolfe (C&S, M35) 36:24; 30 C Morgan (Knowle & Dorridge, M40) 36:26



M45: 1 M Davis (Bla PJ) 36:46; 2 N Dale (B&R) 36:53; 3 A Yapp (Hale) 37:45

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphin) 39:01; 2 C Evans (Tel) 39:32; 3 B Dunlop (Hale) 40:49

M55: 2 D Lewis (Hale) 40:02; 3 G Birch (Kenil) 41:27

M60: 1 P Brayford (Aldr) 43:44; 2 N Bolland (Kenil) 43:49; 3 S Hargrave (Nun) 44:05

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 41:16. U20: 5 N Cambell (Strat) 36:30; 6 W Jameson (SSH) 36:49

TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & R 72; 2 Cannock & Stafford 159; 3 Halesowen 191; 4 Cheltenham 194; 5 Newcastle Staffs 245; 6 Solihull & SH 251

B TEAM: 1 B&R 317; 2 Black Pear 584; 3 Halesowen 618

M40 TEAM: 1 B&R 36; 2 B Pear 72; 3 Knowle & D 74

B TEAM: 1 B&R 174

Final standings: 1 B Holmes (S&SH) 5; 2 Adams 5; 3 Parker 13

M40: 1 Michaelson-Yeates 3

M50: 1 Ward 3

M60: 1 Eustace 3

U20: 1 Adams 3

TEAM: 1 B&R 310; 2 Halesowen 736; 3 S&SH 749

B TEAM: 1 B&R 1325

M40 TEAM: 1 B&R 165; 2 Nuneaton 218; 3 Knowle & D 255

B TEAM: 1 B&R 392

Promoted: B&R, Halesowen & S&SH

Relegated: Sphinx, Kenilworth & Telford

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 4, Southam, Warwickshire, February 10

The third flight was very much the minor partner as they had a joint match with the first division of the Midland Women’s League, Martin Duff reports.

Peter Hackett completed a clean sweep of all four races as he led his Tamworth club back up to Division 2. Hosts Spa Striders also go up along with Severn.

Men: 1 P Hackett (Tam) 35:20; 2 H Bishop (Severn) 37:10; 3 H Law (D&S) 37:36; 4 R Deakin (W Brom) 37:44; 5 M Kent (Tam) 38:03; 6 J Rose (Severn, M45) 38:25; 7 C McKeown (Spa, M40) 38:32; 8 R Dyjak (Tam, M40) 38:49; 9 T Shum (Tam) 39:11; 10 P Horsfall (Severn, M40) 39:29; 11 A Notley (Spa) 39:58; 12 K Heeley (Amaz F, M35) 40:21; 13 R Cooke (City of Birmingham Striders) 40:25; 14 O Moore (W Brom) 40:27; 15 C Wallace (Spa, M40) 40:44; 16 E Jones (Dud K) 40:47; 17 D Wrenn (Centu) 40:55; 18 G Worrall (D&S, M45) 41:17; 19 O Palmer (Spa) 41:20; 20 S Davison (Spa, M35) 41:27

M45: 3 C Loughnane (Spa) 42:10

M50: 1 G Smith (Tam) 41:37; 2 L Rankin (Severn) 41:50; 3 H Bush (Tam) 43:13

M55: 1 A Hope (Severn) 43:17; 2 I Laverie (Tel H) 43:39; 3 A Wheeler (B’ville) 46:24

M60: 1 D Riley (Spark) 45:26; 2 M Roelink (Amaz F) 45:41; 3 B Currier (K&S) 46:29

M65: 1 K Spare (N’brook) 49:17; 2 I Redford (Mass F) 50:30; 3 T Hughes (N’brook) 51:24

M70: 1 K Bate (Sedgley Striders) 52:27

U20: 1 O Fearn (K&S) 44:01; 2 J Phillips (Spark) 44:34

TEAM: 1 Tamworth 79; 2 Severn 90; 3 Spa 101

B TEAM: 1 Spa 248

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 31; 2 Spa 34; 3 Tamworth 39

B TEAM: 1 Spa 91

Final standings: 1 Hackett 3; 2 T Bunn (B’ville) 9; 3 Deakin 10

M40: 1 Shephard 5

U20: 1 J Phillips (Spark) 4

TEAM: 1 Tamworth 3470; 2 Severn 517; 3 Spa 606

B TEAM: 1 Bourneville 1621

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 127; 2 Spa 198; 3 Tamworth 218

B TEAM: 1 Spa 581

Promoted: Tamworth, Severn & Spa

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 5, Oxford, February 10

The course at Horspath, adjacent to the Mini factory, was again pressed into service for the final outing of the season, to continue its 50-year role as host to a Chiltern League match, Martin Duff reports.

All races again ploughed through the extremely muddy section adjacent to Brasenose Woods but only the senior men climbed up twice to the top of Shotover Plain before the steep descent down to the mud.

Local organiser and long-time veteran runner in the league, John Exley commented upon the winter racing schedule on the course. He said: “Following Peter Crawshaw’s cancellation of the Southern Inter-Counties in December, we have had two very successful events on Shotover over the same courses and both in conditions similar to those in December which he cancelled.

“These were the Oxfordshire League and county championship in January and this match.”

Richard Slade completed a hat-trick of senior men’s race victories and his fourth in all, with a 100-metre margin over Headington’s Matthieu Marshall, as Chiltern team mate Harry Cox took third, a similar distance further back.

The Chiltern club again won the match overall but could not close the lead built up by champions Milton Keynes in the early rounds.

The senior women’s race again saw Rebecca Murray, the English National fifth placer, complete a clean sweep of league wins this winter to run out a comfortable victor by around 150 metres, over MK Distance Project’s Emma Mears.

When notching up her fourth league win of the winter, Phoebe Gill the England and Commonwealth Youth Games 800m gold medallist, also enjoyed a solid victory in the combined junior and under-17 women’s race. First league match winner Madeleine Pearce was again a distant second.

Nicholas Hammett won the under-17 men’s event as Chiltern’s Tom Forde headed Milton Keynes Jacque Smith in the under-15 event.

In the younger age groups, Sophia Chapman notched up her third win of the campaign in the under-15 girls’ race while under-13 Kara Gorman completed her fourth, to again win the class.

Men (9.12km): 1 R Slade (Chilt) 32:40; 2 M Marshall (Head) 33:07; 3 H Cox (Chilt) 33:30; 4 J Parslow (Dac, M35) 33:58; 5 M Seddon (Brack) 34:00; 6 D Lawrence (Oxf C, M35) 34:10; 7 M Caddell (Wyc P) 34:44; 8 T Gray (Cors) 35:00; 9 S Garforth (Head) 35:08; 10 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 35:17; 11 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri, M35) 35:21; 12 L Busby (Wyc P) 35:30; 13 A Finch (Chilt, U20) 35:36; 14 K Hurst (G’way, M35) 35:38; 15 C Emmerson (Bed C) 35:40; 16 C Palmer (Bed C, M45) 35:48; 17 J Davis (VoA) 35:52; 18 W Galliford (SNH, U20) 35:55; 19 B Mead (L Buzz) 36:03; 20 J Edwards (Mil K, U20) 36:07; 21 H Pettingell (Thame) 36:11; 22 D Moffett (Head) 36:14; 23 W Harding (L Buzz) 36:16; 24 A Shute (Chilt, M40) 36:27; 25 A Williams (Chilt) 36:29; 26 A Humphrey (Oxf C) 36:30; 27 J Peters (Redway, M35) 36:33; 28 M Ashby (Gade V) 36:38; 29 W Burrard-Lucas (Wycombe Phoenix, M40) 36:42; 30 C Paul (Oxf C) 36:43



M45: 2 D Lloyd (Wyc P) 37:59; 3 B Beecroft (Dac) 38:20

M50: 1 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 38:18; 2 M Waine (Ampt) 39:01; 3 N Turner (Chilt) 39:45

M55: 1 F Campbell (Head) 37:58; 2 S Townsend (Dac) 40:29; 3 F Fulcher (Handy C) 41:29

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 41:47; 2 A Jackson (QPH) 43:32; 3 A Darbyshire (Head) 45:50

M65: 1 J Griffiths (Head) 47:55

M70: 1 R Grant (Oxf C) 48:14; 2 S Thorp (Oxf C) 48:59

U20: 4 S Wright (Mil K) 37:20; 5 J Robson (N’pton) 38:30; 6 S Mead (L Buzz) 38:38; 7 R Parry (Wycombe Phoenix) 38:40; 8 D Hogger (Oxf C) 38:58

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 1845; 2 Chiltern 1807; 3 Milton Keynes 1786

M40 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 728; 2 Milton K 726; 3 Bed C 658

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 390; 2 Chiltern 205; 3 Northampton 172

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Oxford C 617; 2 Thame 557; 3 Bearbrook 533

M40 TEAM: 1 QPH 297; 2 Bearbrook 280; 3 Thame 257

U20 TEAM: 1 S&NH 223; 2 Oxford C 83

Final standings (best 4 of 5)

Div 1: 1 Slade 4; 2 M Dicks (Mil K) 24; 3 Busby 52

M40: 1 I Wood (Mil K) 49. M50: 1 F Campbell (Head RR) 203. M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 367

U20: 1 H Totton (Mil K) 35

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 10.185; 2 Bed C 9695; 3 Wyc P 9684

M40 TEAM: 1 Bed C 3638; 2 Wycombe P 3435; 3 Chiltern 3427

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 2820; 2 Bed C 1400; 3 Northampton 1155

Div 2: 1 K Hurst (B‘brook) 13

M40: P Davis (Lut) 53. M50: P Williamson L Buzz Tri) 38. M60: A Jackson (QPH) 146. M70: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 141

U20: 1 I Whitton (S&NH) 63

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampthill & F 3016; 2 QPH 2866; 3 Thame 2795

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 1685

U20 TEAM: 1 Stevenage & NH 1073

U17 (5.74km): 1 N Hammett (MKDP) 21:09; 2 T Cropley (SNH) 21:42; 3 T Beale (Bed C) 21:46; 4 O Cooper (Wat) 22:07; 5 W Potts (Oxf C) 22:14; 6 F Cushing (N’pton) 22:23; 7 B Westmorland-Alexa (N’pton) 22:28; 8 O Stocker (Bic) 22:33; 9 H Cann (Oxf C) 22:37; 10 J Orchard (Dav) 22:40

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 113; 2 Northampton 101; 3 Watford 76

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 39

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Cooper 7

TEAM: 1 Bed C 589; 2 Northampton 452; 3 Watford 417

Div 2: 1 N Hammett (MK Dist) 8

TEAM: 1 Luton 203

U15 (3.68km): 1 T Ford (Chilt) 14:15; 2 J Smith (Mil K) 14:30; 3 E Johnson (Chilt) 14:41; 4 E Faulkner (Wycombe Phoenix) 14:58; 5 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 15:05; 6 C Quantrill (Chilt) 15:09; 7 H Scott (Bed C) 15:10; 8 T Reynolds (Chilt) 15:12; 9 B Lucas (Brack) 15:13; 10 L Oliver (Dac) 15:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 133; 2 Wyc P 96; 3 Mil K 90

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 32

Final standings

Div 1: 1 J Smith 6

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 807; 2 Wyc P 659; 3 Mil K 645

Div 2: 1 B Lucas (Brack) 6

TEAM: 1 Daventry 124

U13 (2.87km): 1 I Gibson-Dunt (St Alb S) 10:42; 2 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 10:44; 3 J Parker (Mil K) 10:51; 4 J Legg (Brack) 10:52; 5 F Hayward (Wyc P) 11:02; 6 J Davis (Lut) 11:13; 7 D Southgate (Mil K) 11:19; 8 Z Honour (VoA) 11:23; 9 L Blyton (Bic) 11:23; 10 C Treloar (St Alb S) 11:28

TEAM Div 1: 1 St Albans 176;2 Bed C 150; 3 Chiltern 142

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 37

Final standings

Div 1: 1 O McDonald (Dac) 4

TEAM: 1 St Albans 990; 2 Bed C 832; 3 Chiltern 819

Div 2: 1 E Langley-Abar (Brack) 7

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 159

U11 (1.85km): 1 S Cousins (Rad) 7:32; 2 R Gray (Banb) 7:41; 3 A Small (Mil K) 7:42

Men Overall: Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2154; 2 Wycombe P 2043; 3 Mil K 2000

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 678

Men Final standings

Div 1: 1 Milton K 11753; 2 Bed C 11,653; 3 Chiltern 11089

Div 2: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 3025

Women (5.74km): 1 R Murray (Bed C) 23:17; 2 E Mears (MKDP) 24:04; 3 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 24:11; 4 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 24:32; 5 R McNabola (Lut) 24:50; 6 K Barnett (Dav) 25:33; 7 C Hallissey (Dac, W40) 25:39; 8 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 25:58; 9 S Needleman (Tring) 26:09; 10 E Albery (Dav) 26:16; 11 K Ward (Wycombe Phoenix) 26:23; 12 I King (Mil K) 26:48; 13 T Woods (Head) 26:59; 14 S Green (Thame, W35) 27:00; 15 L Seach (St Alb S) 27:06; 16 E Killin (L Buzz Tri) 27:10; 17 J Duckett (Oxf C) 27:25; 18 Y Gutteridge (Wycombe Phoenix, W35) 27:27; 19 A Milne (Mil K) 27:32; 20 C McMahon-Adie (Lut, W40) 27:35; 21 H Timmis (Gade V, W35) 27:42; 22 J Dear (L Buzz) 27:43; 23 A Montgomery (Wycombe Phoenix) 27:44; 24 H Heley (Sils, W45) 27:45; 25 M Phair (Wyc P) 27:49; 26 E Smith (Bed C) 28:00; 27 H Calderwood (Thame, W35) 28:01; 28 J Hammond (Sils, W50) 28:02; 29 S Usher (Wycombe Phoenix, W45) 28:03; 30 J Keighley (Chilt) 28:07

W45: 3 K Dixon (St Alb S) 28:44

W50: 3 S Barnard (QPH) 29:10

W55: 1 M Attree (St Alb S) 32:24; 2 D Morris (Buck&St) 33:39; 3 A Lynch (Ampt) 34:19

W60: 1 D Brent (Mil K) 32:16; 2 S Kennedy (QPH) 36:55

W65: 1 G Hueter (Oxf C) 35:23; 2 J Lawson (Hazlemere) 36:29; 3 J Duvall (Head) 39:54;

U20: 1 C Docwra (Chilt) 28:36; 2 O Williams (Chilt) 29:06

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 669; 2 Headington RR 617; 3 Chiltern 599

W35 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 447; 2 Dacorum 384; 3 Head RR 377

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 298; 2 Oxf C 281; 3 Bearbrook 242

W35 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 197; 2 Bearbrook 184; 3 Thame 171

Final standings

Div 1 Senior (best 4 of 5): 1 Murray 4; 2 King 16; 3 Ward 34

W35: 1 Bromilow 11. W45: 1 R Cooke Bucks & Stowe) 55. W55: 1 D Brent (Mil K) 262. W65: H Needleman (Tring) 506

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 3927; 2 Chiltern 3689; 3 St Albans 3542

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 1332; 2 Oxford C 1246; 3 Bearbrook 1036

W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 2455; 2 St Albans 2155; 3 Head RR 1998

Div 2: R McNabola (Lut) 6; W35: C McMahon-Adie (Lut) 23. W45: S Davies (Oxf C) 28. W55: S Cooke (Thame) 91. W65: G Hueter (Oxf C) 134

TEAM: 1 Oxf C 970; 2 Thame 932; 3 Bearbrook 852

U20 (4.72km):1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 18:49; 2 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 20:34; 3 L Farr (Bed C, U17) 20:38; 4 T Gray (Dac, U17) 20:51; 5 F Baxter (Chilt, U17) 21:03; 6 E Ford (Chilt, U17) 21:07; 7 S McGrath (St Alb S) 21:09; 8 A Jolliffe (Bic) 21:12; 9 E Burton (Wyc P, U17) 21:27; 10 I Frost (Dac) 21:48; 11 M Dunger (Bed C, U17) 22:01; 12 I Uhart (Wyc P, U17) 22:15; 13 G Luckhurst (Wat, U17) 22:28; 14 I Gregg (Mil K, U17) 22:38; 15 M Rae (Chilt) 22:43; 16 P Goss (Dac, U17) 22:57; 17 I Haines-Gray (Oxf C, U17) 23:13; 18 A Dalgas (Dac, U17) 23:19; 19 T Oakey (N’pton, U17) 23:20; 20 J Snelling (Chilt, U17) 23:22

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 86; 2 Dacorum 83; 3 St Albans 78

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 7

Final standings

Div 1

U20: 1 I Frost (Dac) 21

U17: 1 Gill 4

D1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 478; 2 Dacorum 451; 3 Mil K 413

Div 2

U20: K Flockhart (Brack) 5

U17: A Manson (S&NH) 12

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 96

U15 (3.68km): 1 S Chapman (Mil K) 16:06; 2 L Johnson (Dac) 16:24; 3 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 16:35; 4 A Hamilton-Martin (Brack) 16:46; 5 I Bennetts (N’pton) 16:54; 6 K Webb (Mil K) 17:02; 7 L Webb (Mil K) 17:10; 8 O Geary (Mil K) 17:16; 9 T Bosley (Mil K) 17:22; 10 M Sichova (Brack) 17:37

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 160; 2 Chiltern 125; 3 St Albans 91

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 31

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Chapman 5

TEAM: 1 Mil K 941; 2 Chiltern 662; 3 Northampton 516

Div 2: M Sichova Brack) 6

TEAM: 1 S&NH 144

U13 (2.87km): 1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:55; 2 J Macdougall (Chilt) 11:39; 3 E McGinley (Wat) 11:53; 4 T Davies-Dixon (Brack) 12:02; 5 H Lucas (Brack) 12:14; 6 C Healy (Brack) 12:17; 7 N Parry-Spring (Oxf C) 12:19; 8 N Clarke (Chilt) 12:27; 9 E Smith (St Alb S) 12:33; 10 M Davis (Chilt) 12:35

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 183; 2 Watford 148; 3 Milton K 129

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 33

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Gorman 4

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 963; 2 Watford 753; 3 Mil K 704

Div 2: H Lucas (Brack) 6

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 192

U11 (1.85km): 1 E Ingham (Chilt) 8:33; 2 E Pinder (St Alb S) 8:45; 3 R Tannasee (N’pton) 8:56

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 993; 2 Mil K 880; 3 Wycombe P 858

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 308; 2 Thame 298; 3 Bearbrook 242

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3147; 2 Wycombe P 2901; 3 Milton Keynes 2880

Div 2: 1 Oxford C 986; 2 Thame 855; 3 Bearbrook 775

Final standings

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 5792; 2 Mil K 5349; 3 St Albans 5146

Div 2: 1 Oxford C 1483; 2 Thame 13322; 3 Bearbrook 1036

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Mil K 17101; 2 Chiltern 16881; 3 Wycombe P 15612

Div 2: 1 Thame 4127; 2 Ampt & F 3862; 3 Bearbrook 3725

DENNIS ORME TROPHY: 1 Watford plus 140 per cent

ESSEX LEAGUE, Hainault Forrest, February 10

In the senior men’s race, Adam Hickey, Southend’s 2019 Inter-Counties winner, followed up his three second placings in the Essex League this winter with a first victory and with it the overall title, Martin Duff reports.

His conqueror on those earlier occasions, James Connor, was back in fourth but the Eastern champion was still top veteran.

Sarah Williams had four minor placings in the pre-Christmas league outings but here the Grange Farm & Dunmow W40 came out on top after previously competing for Shaftesbury Barnet in the Met League.

Elsewhere and in the young athletes’ races, Jacob Hurrell, the England under-17 1500m champion took his third league win of the winter, whilst under-15 winner Freddie Rowe won his third.

For the girls, under-15 Olivia Forrest continued her victory march, the day before winning the England indoor title over 1500-metres.

Brentwood Beagles team-mate Summer Smith, who also won a south of England title last month, was also in repeat winning ways in the under-13 division with her fifth win in a row.

Men (8km): 1 A Hickey (S’end, M35) 27:12; 2 A Richards (Ilf) 27:47; 3 P Coates (Brain, M35) 27:51; 4 J Connor (Have, M40) 27:55; 5 B Davis (Have) 27:59; 6 A Mussett (Col H, M50) 28:14; 7 J Stewart (Have) 28:26; 8 O Graham-Pereira (Brain, U20) 28:34; 9 S Atkins (Have) 28:43; 10 O Randall (S’end) 28:49; 11 T Newell (Thurr) 28:58; 12 S Norris (S’end) 29:03; 13 J Morley (Col H) 29:07; 14 L Taylor (S’end, M45) 29:15; 15 K Swan (Brain) 29:27; 16 L Randall (S’end, U20) 29:29; 17 R Gillard (S’end) 29:36; 18 C Burgoyne (Spring S, M40) 29:41; 19 C Dhillon (Thurr, U20) 29:46; 20 C Culham (Brain) 30:15; 21 M Stapleton (S’end, U20) 30:17; 22 L Fitz-John (Spring S) 30:23; 23 K O’Hara (Have) 30:26; 24 C Ryan (Col H) 30:30; 25 P Walsh (S’end) 30:33; 26 B Brooks (S’end) 30:39; 27 M McTernan (Orion, M40) 30:44; 28 A Clark (Grange Farm & Dunmow, M35) 30:48; 29 B Jenkins (Orion, M40) 30:50; 30 C Sellens (Col H, M35) 30:53



M45: 2 A Waithaka (Have) 31:12; 3 M Randall (S’end) 31:16

M50: 2 M Waller (S’end) 31:22; 3 A Brown (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 31:29

M55: 1 A Smalls (Col H) 34:10; 2 M Bland (Have) 34:35; 3 S Philcox (Ilf) 34:37; 4 P Broome (Spring S) 34:41; 5 A Wright (B’cay) 34:50

M60: 1 I Cardy (Spring S) 34:46; 2 P Tullett (Chelm) 37:08; 3 S Crowther (B Beagles) 37:10; 4 N Rankin (Ben) 37:16; 5 T Pecoraro (Have) 37:25

M65: 1 C Purse (Spring S) 40:57; 2 C Applegate (Thurr) 41:44; 3 M Bridgeland (Chelm) 42:30

M70: 1 D Butler (B’cay) 38:27; 2 A Catton (Ilf) 44:01

M75: 1 P Binns (S’end) 44:13

U20: 5 R Edwards (Ilf) 31:06; 6 H Jones (S’end) 31:56; 7 I Adebusoye (Thurr) 32:28; 8 T Peacock (Thurr) 33:44; 9 E O’Regan (Loughton) 33:46; 10 J Hall (B’cay) 33:51

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 70; 2 Havering 83; 3 Braintree 138; 4 Colchester H 175; 5 Springfield 252; 6 Thurrock 273

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 423; 2 Loughton 617; 3 Pitsea 722

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 147; 2 Springfield 166; 3 Orion 188

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Hickey 8; 2 Coates 19; 3 Davis 24

M40: 1 Connor 7. M45: 1 L Taylor 73. M50: R Maidment (Orion) 121. M55: S Philcox (Ilf) 277. M60: C Ridley (Col H) 310. M65: C Purse (S’field) 686. M70: A Catton (Ilf) 895. M75: Binns 857

U20: 1 Graham-Pereira 18

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 4; 2 Havering 5; 3eq Orion/Thurrock 12

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 3; 2 S Woodham 10; 3 Phoenix 12

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Orion 7; 3 Southend 10

U17: 1 J Hurrell (Chelm) 18:11; 2 T Rees-Jones (S’end) 18:19; 3 P Taylor (B’wood) 19:11; 4 D Curren (Bas) 19:24; 5 L Sleath (Bas) 19:47; 6 A Durran Chelm) 19:58

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Basildon 15; 2 Chelmsford 16; 3 Southend 29

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Rees-Jones 6; 2 M Sanderson (B’wood) 11; 3 W Sweeney (Chelm) 21

TEAM: 1 Southend 6; 2 Basildon 7; 3 Chelmsford 10

U15: 1 F Rowe (Hav’g) 13:04; 2 S Horsley (Ilf) 14:07; 3 G Watkins (Harl) 14:24; 4 D Capp (C&T) 14:41; 5 J Hearn (B’wood) 14:45; 6 F McClaren (Hav’g) 14:48

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 35; 2 Havering 38; 3 Ilford 78

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Rowe 4; 2 Horsley 7; 3 Watkins 12

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Havering 6; 3 Harlow 11

U13: 1 C Calver (W Suff) 11:37; 2 F Firman (Chelm) 11:41; 3 B Tucker (Harl) 12:02; 4 L Berry (Bas) 12:05; 5 J Sewell (Hav’g) 12:14; 6 S Joyce (B’fleet) 12:23

TEAM: 1 Basildon 33; 2 Havering 56; 3 Chelmsford 69

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 A Hart (C&T) 9; 2 W Hughes (Bas) 11; 3 C McGurk (Bas) 11

TEAM: 1 Basildon 3; 2 Havering 8; Colchester & T 14

Women (6.6km): 1 S Williams (Grange Farm & Dunmow, W40) 23:54; 2 R Luxton (Chelm, W40) 24:00; 3 R O’Kill (S’end, W35) 24:43; 4 G Bailey (Have, W35) 25:11; 5 R Matson (Have, W35) 25:14; 6 M Campbell (Have) 25:34; 7 S Griffith (S’end, W35) 25:55; 8 K Spring (Thurr, W45) 26:20; 9 R Broome (Chelm) 26:44; 10 W King (Chelm, W50) 26:47; 11 J Hinds (Ilf) 26:52; 12 M Knapman (Loughton, W45) 26:55; 13 H Boyd (Leigh S, W35) 26:59; 14 J Mare (S’end) 27:03; 15 H McIlvenna (Grange Farm & Dunmow, W50) 27:17; 16 A Burkett (Leigh S, W40) 27:31; 17 H Rogerson (Orion, W45) 27:38; 18 A Oakman (Col H, W50) 28:07; 19 N Barnett (Orion, W50) 28:16; 20 K Denny (T’tree, W45) 28:18; 21 D Morley (Col H, W50) 28:20; 22 A Nuttall (Chelm, W50) 28:23; 23 J Bolton (B’cay, W45) 28:26; 24 C Hayes (Grange Farm & Dunmow, W50) 28:34; 25 B Mensah (Thurr) 28:36; 26 A Rayner (Grange Farm & Dunmow, W45) 28:40; 27 E Smith (Spring S, W40) 28:42; 28 I Calabritto (Bas, U20) 28:44; 29 K Spicer (Leigh S, W45) 28:46; 30 A Walters (Ben) 28:48



W55: 1 J Eley (Mid E) 30:46; 2 V Mathers (S’end) 31:03; 3 A Sale (Ilf) 31:18

W60: 1 A Cook (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 32:44; 2 D Crisp (Ilf) 36:11;

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 30:28; 2 L Donnelly (S’end) 40:24

U20: 2 R O’Rourke (Have) 30:21

TEAM: Div 1: 1 Chelmsford 53; 2 Havering 56; 3 Grange F&D 66; 4 Southend 68; 5 Orion 117; 6 Thurrock 124

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 109; 2 Benfleet 168; 3 Springfield 177

W35 TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 34; 2 Grange F&D 40; 3 Orion 74

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Campbell 36; 2 M Williams (Chelm) 40; 3 Bailey 48

W40: Luxton 17. W45: H Rogerson (Orion) 91. W50: W King (Chelm) 79. W55: Eley 218. W60: M Cooper (B’fleet) 433. W65: L Donnolly (S’end) 505. W70: T Flannigan (E Ex Tri) 519

U20: L Wellsted (Col H) 5

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Col H 4; 2 Chelmsford 6; 3 Havering 8

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 6; 2 Springfield 7; 3 Tiptree 11

W35 TEAM: 1 Grange F&D 4; 2 Loughton 10; 3 Colchester H 11

U17: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 22:51; 2 L Nuttall (Chelm) 23:08; 3 A Milburn (C&T) 23:33; 4 A Aitken (S’end) 24:04; 5 E Cox (Chem) 24:36; 6 M Thomas (B’wood) 24:44

TEAM: 1 Southend 5; 2 Chelmsford 7; 3 Colchester & T 12 (Based on 2 to score)

Final standings (best 4 scores):

U17: 1 Taylor 8; 2 Aitken 12; 3 Milburn 15

TEAM: 1 Southend 3; 2 Colchester & T 8; 3 Havering 9

U15: 1 O Forrest (B’wood) 14:51; 2 E Warn (B’wood) 15:53; 3 Z Morley (Bas) 15:57; 4 I Forrest (B’wood) 16:29; 5 O Friel (Hav’g) 16:39; 6 J Walker (S’end) 17:09

TEAM: 1 Havering 29; 2 Brentwood 31; 3 Southend 44

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 O Forrest (B’wood) 4; 2 Warn 9l 3 Morley 14

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 4; 2 Basildon 6; 3 Southend 10

U13: 1 S Smith (B’wood) 11:58; 2 F Phillips (Chelm) 12:39; 3 L Sanford (Chelm) 13:00; 4 M Lawes (C&T) 13:10; 5 B Castleton-Cooke (Chelm) 13:21; 6 I Eida (Chelm) 13:25

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 16; 2 Brentwood 27; 3 Basildon 68

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Smith 4; 2 Phillips 9; 3 Eida 13

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Brentwood 7; 3 Basildon 9

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 4, Bournemouth, Dorset, February 10

It was Dorset’s turn to host a Hampshire League race as Kings Park with its fast running proved a good setting, Martin Duff reports.

However, while many top runners gave the event a miss there was still some good racing and Aldershot’s female youngsters continued their domination.

The senior men’s event saw Thomas Sycklemoore, add his first league win of the winter and it was enough for the Basingstoke man to retain his overall league title after his 80-metre victory over Winchester & District’s George King.

It was close behind, as Luke Prior just headed top junior Jacob Atwell for third.

Aldershot, put out a weakened men’s team which let in Basingstoke & Mid Hants on the day, but they had done enough in earlier rounds to secure the overall league team title.

The senior women’s race was won by Katie Pye, the South of England under-17 silver medallist, from Aldershot senior team mate Kate Estlea-Morris, who was again second, as their club added another title.

Pye, a member of the Great Britain medal winning junior team at the European junior championships, was top ranked over 3000m last year and here added both senior and junior overall titles despite being under-17.

The young athlete’s girls’ races again saw the Aldershot pairing of Kitty Scott, the Southern cross-county under-15 runner-up and Poppy Guest, fifth under-13 in that Southern, come out on top in their age group races.

Men: 1 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 30:41; 2 G King (Win) 31:01; 3 L Prior (AFD) 31:08; 4 J Atwell (Soton U, U20) 31;10; 5 C Hudson (Soton U, U20) 31;11; 6 M Revier (Soton) 31:11; 7 R Wood (BMH) 31:35; 8 J Beeks (BMH) 31:55; 9 A Faulty (Win) 32:00; 10 N Williams (Poole) 32:09

M40: 1 D May BMH) 33:57

M50: 1 L Nortcliffe (Read RR) 35:16

M60: 1 P Jewell (Read RR) 38:53

U20: 3 C Olden (Soton) 33:51

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 55; 2 Soton U 5; 3 Soton 103; 4 Winchester & D 111; 5 Bournemouth 124; 6 AFD 135

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Havant 264; 2 Littedown 283; 3 Read RR 351

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Poole R 193

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 36; 2 Bournemouth 36; 3 Winchester & D 50

Final standings (best 3 of 4): 1 Syckelmoore 5; 2 Atwell (U20) 19; 3 Revier 23

M40: 1 A Greenleaf (Win) 4. M50: 1 Nortcliffe 31. M60: 1 Jewell 87

U20: 1 Atwal 5

Div 1 TEAM (best 3 of 4): 1 AFD 4; 2 BMH 8 (245); 3 Soton U 8 (277); 4 Soton 9; 5 Winchester & D 11; 6 Reading 14

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 3; 2 Havant 5; 3 Poole 13 (1432); 4 Stubbington G 13 (1440)

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Lordshill 5

M40 TEAM: 1 BMH 5 (85); 2 AFD 5 (104); 3 Reading 9 (99); 4 Winchester & D 9 (112)

U17: 1 O Sumba (Hav) 18:50; 2 C Collins (Poole) 19:16; 3 R Price (Win) 18:21; 4 H Worship (Fleet) 19:41; 5 I Thomas (Win) 19:46; 6 H Haslam (And) 19:48

TEAM: 1 BMH 27; 2 Havant 30; 3 AFD 2436

Final standings: 1 Price 6; 2 Worship 15; 3 I Thomas 16

TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2 BMH 6; 3 Havant 12

U15: 1 S Noot (Win) 13:46; 3 T Moore (BMH) 13:54; 3 O Knipe (Ports) 13:57; 4 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 14:04; 5 M McIntoch (Soton) 14:22; 6 N Bailey (Ports) 14:28

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 24; 2 Portsmouth 26; 3 BMH 30

Final standings: 1 Noot 5; 2 Moore 10; 3 Knipe 18

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Portsmouth 4 (49); 2 Winchester & D 4 (51); 3 BMH 8

U13: 1 R Austin (B’mth) 10:54; 2 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:58; 3 L Furby (Win) 11:02; 4 L De Giovani (Ports) 11:13; 5 T Cobley (poole) 11:35; 6 Y Baker (Ports) 11;50

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 17; 2 Winchester & D 26; 3 BMH 43

Final standings: 1 Grocott 5; 2 Furby 8; 3 Austin 10

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 3; 2 BMH 7; 3 Winchester &D 9

Women: 1 K Pye (AFD, U17) 20:42; 2 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 21:11; 3 S Winstone (Soton) 21:18; 4 N Griffiths (Soton) 21:55; 5 L Nicholls (AFD) 22:51; 6 N Lee (Read, U20) 22:32

W40: 1 E Jolly (Ports) 23:01; 2 E Monteil (Ports) 23:32

W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 24:18

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 26:32

U20: 2 S Johnson (N For J) 23:48

TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Soton 31; 3 Soton U 41; 4 Winchester & D 42; 5 Reading 48; 6 Portsmouth 49

W35 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 13; 2 Winchester & D 16; 3 Reading 32

U20 TEAM: 1 none qualified

Final standings: 1 Pye; 2 K Estlea-Morris; 3 Winstone (Soton)

W40: 1 R Wallace (AFD). W50: 1 S Francis (Read). W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over)

U20: 1 Pye; 2 N Lee (Read); 3 C Vickers (BMH)

Senior TEAM: 1 AFD; 2 Soton; 3 Soton U

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester & D; 2 Portsmouth; 3 AFD

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 5

U17: 1 I Gray (Salis) 15:22; 2 Z Rennie (Read) 15:59; 4 E James (Read) 16:24

TEAM: 1 None qualified

Final standings: 1 Rennie; 2 James; 3 C Vickers (BMH)

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth; 2 Reading; 3 BMH

U15: 1 K Scott (AFD) 14:34; 2 I Cherrett (B’mth) 15:50; 3 S Wood (Salis) 16:15; 4 K McBride (AFD) 15:22; 5 B North (Ports) 15:31; 6 E Brammall (Ports) 15:37

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Portsmouth 212; 3 Salisbury 31

Final standings: 1 Scott; 2 Cherrett; 3 North

TEAM: 1 AFD; 2 Portsmouth 3 BMH

U13: 1 P Guest (AFD) 11:21; 2 N Walmsley (AFD) 11:43; 3 K Hoppe (Soton) 12:11; 4 A Price (Win) 12:16; 5 J Chetwood (Poole) 12:22; 6 F Ridge (Camb’ly) 12:30

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 30; 2 Winchester & D 36; 3 Bournemouth 39

Final standings: 1 Guest; 2 Walmsley; 3 Hoppe

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D; 2 Portsmouth; 3 BMH

KENT LEAGUE, Norman Park, Bromley, February 10

Stephen Strange was a clear men’s winner from Wegahta Zerom and led Tonbridge to another team victory on the day and in the overall season in the final league match of the season which this time featured just the seniors.

On a flat but muddy course, Tonbridge had three of the top four with Cambridge who packed their scoring quartet between fifth and eighth taking second on the day.

Tonbridge also dominated the 12 to score contest.

The overall individual standings showed that most of the very best athletes failed to show for all four fixtures and Medway’s Jamie Walsh came out on top with a highly consistent ninth, 14th, sixth and 13th.

M45 Anthony Webb was the best overall master but his first third, first and third was matched numerically by Ben Shearer’s second, second, third and first but he won overall by the time tiebreaker and Micah Evans was only a point and four seconds back on Shearer in third.

M50 Richard Tomlinson and M60 Graeme Saker won their section on the day and also took the overall awards.

The women’s race was dominated by the hosts Blackheath and Bromley.

Blackheath had the top three – Chloe Sharp, Amelia Smith and Jess Keene and also had two others in the top six.

One of those Carole Coulon won the overall league with two fourth and a third preceding her sixth here.

Fellow W45 Renate McDonnell was second overall and in the W40 plus sections while just missing out on third overall (on the time tiebreaker) W55 BMAF 10km silver medallist Maria Heslop dominated her category.

The only non Blackheath interloper was Abigail Royden in fourth, the daughter of former English National medallist Barry.

Not surprisingly Blackheath won the six to score event with Beckenham a surprise second but though they were fourth on the day in this section, Tonbridge won the overall standings.

Men (7.8km): 1 S Strange (Ton) 26:10; 2 W Zerom (Ashf) 26:20; 3 C De’Ath (Ton) 26:32; 4 C Laing (Ton) 26:55; 5 T Brooke (Camb H) 27:05; 6 B Babaker (Camb H) 27:14; 7 B Shearer (Camb H, M45) 27:15; 8 D Lacy (Camb H, M35) 27:16; 9 M Evans (B&B, M40) 27:19; 10 J O’Hara (Bexley) 27:25; 11 A Webb (M&M, M45) 27:32; 12 G Marshall (Ton) 27:36; 13 J Walsh (M&M) 27:43; 14 R Latala (Ashf D, M35) 27:50; 15 A Headley (M&M) 28:02; 16 D St Martin (M&M, M35) 28:04; 17 R Thomas (Ton) 28:06; 18 K Fini (B&B) 28:34; 19 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 28:43; 20 G Lugar (B&B) 28:46; 21 M Brierley (Dartf, U20) 28:53; 22 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 28:56; 23 J O’Mahony (Camb H, M45) 29:01; 24 A Donnelly (M&M) 29:05; 25 J Rendall (Ton, M45) 29:09; 26 M Richardson (Ton, M35) 29:16; 27 J Ashton (Ton, M40) 29:17; 28 C George (Padd W) 29:20; 29 D Moulton (Dartf, U20) 29:23; 30 J Lane (M&M, M45) 29:26

M50: 1 L Ercolani (B&B) 31:02; 2 R White (Dartf RR) 31:56; 3 D Scrivens (S Kent) 32:10

M55: 1 R Tomlinson (M&M) 30:04; 2 K Klidzia (Folk) 31:04; 3 A Rodgers (M&M) 31:10

M60: 1 G Saker (Ton) 31:57; 2 S Moss (Beck) 33:17; 3 S Georgiadis (Orp) 34:23; 4 R Beswick (B&B) 34:35

M65: 1 A Lawes (B&B) 37:52; 2 G Frizzelle (Green Tri) 38:42; 3 M Beecher (Beck) 38:46

U20: 3 C Featherstone (M&M) 30:50; 4 L Bullen (Bexley) 31:24; 5 L Carr (Camb H) 31:39

Standings: 1 Walsh 42; 2 Laing 45; 3 Webb 51

Vets standings: 1 Webb 8; 2 Shearer 8; 3 Evans 9

M50 standings: 1 Tomlinson 8; 2 Ercolani 13; 3 Featherstone 30

M60 standings: 1 Saker 4; 2 Georgiadis 9; 3 Moss 15

TEAM: 1 Ton 20; 2 Camb H 26; 3 M&M 55; 4 B&B 80; 5 Dart 116; 6 Bexley 177

Final Standings: 1 Ton 69; 2 M&M 64; 3 Camb H 61; 4 B&B 58; 5 Central Park 50; 6 Dart 48

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Ton 299; 2 M&M 414; 3 Camb H 486; 4 B&B 674

Final Standings: 1 Ton 36; 2 M&M 32; 3 Camb H 27; 4 B&B 25

Women (7.8km): 1 C Sharp (B&B) 30:39; 2 A Smith (Blackheath and Bromley H AC) 31:32; 3 J Keene (B&B) 31:46; 4 A Royden (M&M, U20) 32:19; 5 C Firth (B&B, U20) 32:31; 6 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 32:33; 7 R McDonnell (Inv EK, W45) 32:34; 8 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 32:40; 9 A Karlsson (Tun W) 32:52; 10 C Johnston (M’stone) 33:04; 11 H Bradley (Dartf) 34:01; 12 A Osborne (Beck, W45) 34:05; 13 J Butler (B&B, W50) 34:23; 14 A Pearson (Blackheath and Bromley H AC, W45) 34:25; 15 A Burnhope (Bexley) 34:28; 16 L Hale (Inv EK, W45) 34:29; 17 G Carter-Collins (Ashf D, W35) 34:40; 18 E Hale (M&M) 34:59; 19 K Sanders (Camb H, W35) 35:02; 20 E Owen (Ton, W45) 35:28; 21 L Brookes (Central P, W45) 35:39; 22 D Mewis (Beck, W55) 35:55; 23 T Nguyen (Blackheath and Bromley H AC, W35) 36:03; 24 J Backley (Camb H, W45) 36:07; 25 T Taylor (Tun W, W55) 36:12; 26 S Moore (Bexley, U20) 36:26; 27 M Rogers (Ashf) 36:32; 28 H Stenning (Beck) 36:32; 29 S Belaon (Blackheath and Bromley H AC, W40) 36:37; 30 C Warren (Ton, W35) 36:39

W40: 2 S George (I&I) 38:52; 3 S Cooper (Tun W) 39:56

W50: 2 J Holford (Tun W) 36:59; 3 A Farrall (Tun W) 37:36; 4 O Cockell (Swale) 37:47; 5 G Manzotti (Ton) 39:19; 6 T Calnan (Ashf D) 39:43

W55: 4 K Marchant (Beck) 36:54; 5 C Bond (Camb H) 39:33; 6 S Dixon (Camb H) 41:15; 7 R Baker (Camb H) 41:29

W60: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 43:55

Final standings: 1 Coulon 17; 2 McDonnell 23; 3 Karlsson 33

W35/40: 1 G Carter-Collins 6; 2 Sanders 12; 3 Brookes 21

W45/50: 1 Coulon 5; 2 McDonnell 7; 3 Owen 21

W55/60: 1 Heslop 4; 2 Bond 18; 3 Baker 22

TEAM: 1 B&B 6; 2 Ton 58; 3 M&M 59; 4 Beck 62; 5 Inv EK 67; 6 TWH 68; 7 Camb H 74; 8 Bexley 99

Final Standings: 1 B&B 66; 2 Ton 62; 3 Camb H 53; 4 TWH 50; 5 M&M 49; 6 Beck 44

TEAM (6 to score): 1 B&B 30; 2 Beck 209; 3 TWH 219; 4 Ton 227; 5 M&M 228; Camb H 241

Final Standings: 1 Ton 37; 2 TWH 31; 3 Camb H 29; 4 Beck 25; 5 Ashf & D 18

LIVERPOOL & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Clarke Gardens, February 11

Overall

TEAM: 1 SHS 92; 2 Liv H 99; 3 Wirr 117; 4 Liv PS 154; 5 W’sey 181; 6 Mossley 19

MANCHESTER AREA LEAGUE, Kenworthy Woods, February 10

Track specialist Max Wharton was a classy winner of the men’s race, run over 8km, in decent weather conditions at Kenworthy Woods, Stephen Green reports.

Sale Harrier Wharton, who has run 3:39 for 1500m, held a slight lead on the first short ‘parade lap’ with team-mate Ryan Worland and Peter Taylor-Bray prominent from host club Chorlton Runners.

Through the tricky wooded sections and the ‘Chorlton Alps’ Hill section at the back of the three-lap course, Wharton pushed on and was able to enjoy a nine second margin of victory from the fast-finishing Worland.

Sebastian Poma, of Manchester Met University, moved in third, just two seconds clear of Taylor–Bray.

The first under-20 home was Caleb Winfield from Buxton (11th) with Michael Holness of East Cheshire first M40 in 13th.

Wharton also led Sale Harriers to a convincing team win, ahead of Chorlton Runners.

Emily Kearney, winner of two previous matches at Heaton Park and Wythenshawe, wasted no time in asserting herself in the women’s race.

The Warriors athlete held a significant lead on lap one of the 8km race, the same course as the men, with Katherine Fitzpatrick of Chorlton prominent, alongside Kate Moulds and Amy Weyers.

Kearney made light work of the trails, sharp hills and playing fields to come home just over eighty seconds to the good from Fitzpatrick with Tracy Rogers, third around 120m down.

Taylor Massey (18th) of St Helens was the first U20 finisher and First W40 was Salford’s Laura Lombard in eighth.

Chorlton Runners’ were able to celebrate a team win, with Vale Royal AC in second place.

Liam Johnson of St Helens was almost 30 seconds to the good, in the under-17 men’s section, from Rhys Bowden with Jack Heap third. Stockport’s Freya Murdoch again dominated affairs in the under-17 women’s event, the best part of 400m clear of Nia Griffin, with Rosie Philbin third.

Isla Pastor of Warrior’s enjoyed 17 seconds of daylight over Izzy Hall with Rebecca Murphy third in the under-15 girls’ race. Pio Aron of Trafford finished top of the under-15 boys’ only Zach Rose of Stockport, could separate a phalanx of Trafford runners lead by Finlay Dobson Emmas, taking the next six places.

Liverpool’s Bobby McEvoy enjoyed a seven second win over Bobby Birkett in the under-13 boys’ race, with Peter Herring, third. In the girls event Warrior’s Eve Beddow was around 70m ahead of Beatrix Soper, with Isla Yorke third.

Tommy Calland from the Warrior’s club emerged victorious in the under-11 boys’ section, ahead of Loxley Schofield and Bobby Hughes. Fellow Warrior Daisy McVicar pushed ahead of Lucy O’Brien and Cicely Coldwell in the girl’s counterpart.

Senior men: 1 M Wharton Sale 28:29; 2 R Worland Salf 28:38; 3 S DelCampo Man Met 29:09; 4 P Taylor-Bray 29:11; 5 J Mercer Horw 29:19; 6 C Broadbent Man U 29:20; 7 T Charles Chorl 29:23; 8 J Hudak E Ches 29:26; 9 S Whitehead Vale R 29:34; 10 L Hudson Man U 29:40

U20: 1 C Winfield Bux 29:44

M40: 1 M Holness E Ches 29:47

M45: 1 S McCarron Sale 30:04; 2 M Barnes Sale 30:45; 3 G Raven E Ches 30:36

M50: 1 S Doyle Vale R 31;44; 2 J Prest Traff 31:50

M55: 1 A Porter Bram 33:02

M60: 1 S Watmough Warr 34:43

M70: 1 D Gee Man 39:26

TEAM: 1 Sale 91; 2 Chorlton 139; 3 East Cheshire 193; 4 Salford 200; 5 Sale B 233

VETS TEAM: 1 Sale 30; 2 E Ches 91; 3 Chorlton 102

U20 TEAM: 1 Trafford 13

U17: 1 L Johnson St Hel 20:56; 2 R Bowden Vale R 20:18; 3 J Heap Wirr 21:24

TEAM: 1 Trafford 21; 2 Macc 34; 3 Warriors 38

U15: 1 P Aron Traff 16:02; 2 Z Rose Stock 16:13; 3 E Dobson Traff 16:19

TEAM: 1 Trafford 8; 2 Trafford B 22; 3 Macc 30

U13: 1 B McEvoy Liv 12:00; 2 B Birkett St Hel 12:07; 3 P Herring Liv H 12:11

TEAM: 1 Liv H 9; 2 Warriors 32; 3 Trafford 36

U11: 1 T Calland Warriors 9:01; 2 L Schofield Salf 9:08; 3 B Hughes Warriors 9:08

TEAM: 1 Warriors 10; 2 Sale 27; 3 Salford 33

Senior women: 1 E Kearney Warriors 32:00; 2 K Fitzpatrick Chorlt W35 33:23; 3 T Rogers W Ches W35 33:47; 4 K Moulds Vale R 34:06; 5 L Whittingham Wilms 34:10; 6 A Weyers Chorlt W35 34:40; 7 B Reid Man Met U 24:55; 8 L Lombard Salf W40 35:02; 9 R McQuillan Warr 35:21; 10 I Trinder Gloss 35:27

U20: 1 T Massey St Hel 36:46; 2 E Russell Salf 36:49

W45: 1 C Andrew Warr 36:12

W50: 1 A Chinoy Sale 37:54

W55: 1 A Drasdo Traff 40:37

W60: 1 J Cordingley Sale 42:36

W70: 1 A Oldham E Ches 44:02

TEAM: 1 Sale 69; 2 Vale Royal 72; 3 Chorlton Runners 77; 4 Trafford 148; 5 Warrington 157

VETS TEAM: 1 Chorlton 13; 2 Vale R 134; 3 Sale 59

U17: 1 F Murdoch Stock 24:16; 2 N Griffin Start2 25:44; 3 R Philbin Stock 26:02

TEAM: 1 Stockport 8; 2 E Ches 49; 3 Sale 54

U15: 1 I Pastor Warriors 18:10; 2 I Hall Sale 18:27; 3 R Murphy Liv H 18:36

TEAM: Sale 19; 2 Liverpool 27; 3 Warrington 33

U13: 1 E Beddow Warriors 12:16; 2 B Soper Sale 12:25; 3 I Yorke Warriors 12:44

TEAM: 1 Sale 11; 2 Warriors 20; 3 Sale B 26

U11: 1 D McVicar Warriors 9:19; 2 L O’Brien Sale 9:40; 3 C Coldwell Sale 10:14

TEAM: 1 Sale 10; 2 Warriors 14; 3 Liverpool 44

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Trent Park, February 10



Oscar Bell who ran a 4:05.82 mile indoors at Lee Valley, three days earlier overcame the most extensive muddy course, of the five Met leagues’ to win the final fixture of the season, Alastair Aitken reports.

Bell decided to go to the front early on, over the treacherous mud but was joined by his clubmate Brett Rushman, just before the downhill on the final lap. Rushman was ill in the first part of the season but came 22nd in last year’s National.

Although challenging Bell, at one stage in the last lap, Bell kept his advantage. Bell said: “I did take up the pace early on but some of it was so hard to run on. I had to pick my way through the valuable bits.”

Terry Fawden overtook George Gurney and Thomas Butler to eventually come in third and led Highgate Harriers to their 11th overall Metropolitan League title consecutively and, that was without five of their top men at Trent Park. one being Roger Poolman who had won two Met Leagues but, was getting married that very day! Beforehand a solid Victoria & Tower Hamlets team looked as though they might threaten Highgate on the day’s competition at Trent Park but it was not to be.

As it was difficult in parts to stand up in the mud, without falling over, it was amazing that, the oldest person competing in the day Bob Gould, at over 80, was able to complete the men’s field of 396 strong in just over the hour.

Former English National champion Liz Janes, who loves running Metropolitan league races, was a clear winner of the women’s race. She had been 14th in the International at Parliament Hill Fields a few weeks earlier.

Rebecca Bunting was a good second all the way and led London Heathside to an overall League victory.

Shaftesbury Barnet were the Howard Williams Junior winners in the combined results but pressed by Woodford Green and Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets.

Luke Dunham won all his league races in the under-17s and said: “The course was so muddy you had to pull your feet out of the mud as you ran. The season has been going well and I have been on 50km a week.”

Men (7.5km): 1 O Bell (Herts P) 26:28; 2 B Rushman (Herts P) 26:31; 3 T Fawden (High) 26:55; 4 T Butler (SB) 27:06; 5 G Gurney (Lon Hth) 27:36; 6 C Haywood (High) 27:48; 7 T Beedell (WG&EL, M35) 27:50; 8 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 27:52; 9 L Greaves (High) 27:53; 10 J Wooldridge (Lon Hth) 27:56; 11 W Ryle-Hodges (SB) 28:08; 12 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 28:10; 13 K Seyed (Lon Hth) 28:13; 14 O Way (ESM) 28:16; 15 A Jackson (High) 28:19; 16 A Other (Unatt) 28:20; 17 P Chambers (High) 28:23; 18 J Robinson (Serp) 28:28; 19 J Ross (High, M35) 28:29; 20 S Lewis (VP&TH) 28:31; 21 C Cooper (High) 28:32; 22 T Hole (ESM) 28:33; 23 A McGrady (VP&TH) 28:42; 24 N Faulkner (TVH) 28:47; 25 Y Sevestre (Lon Hth) 28:53; 26 R Thompson (Hill) 29:04; 27 T Adolphus (WG&EL) 29:06; 28 T Holliday (VP&TH) 29:11; 29 A Holford (WG&EL, M35) 29:15; 30 M Grant (SB, M35) 29:18; 31 T Squires (Hill, M35) 29:22; 32 J Hooley (TVH) 29:25; 33 I Scott (Swin) 29:25; 34 D Prosser (Candy Racing, M35) 29:28; 35 N Wright (WG&EL, U20) 29:35; 36 C Bruce (Trent P, M45) 29:37; 37 M O’Sullivan (Harrow, M35) 29:39; 38 J Lepretre (VP&TH) 29:40; 39 D Steel (WG&EL, M35) 29:42; 40 A Chambers (High) 29:43



M40: 2 J Dale (VP&TH) 30:11; 3 A Barnes (Lon Hth) 30:38; 4 N Besson (Serp) 31:10; 5 D Jones (VP&TH) 31:26

M45: 2 K Svendsen (Serp) 30:02; 3 A Douglas (VP&TH) 31:03; 4 S Prosser (Herts P) 31:43; 5 N Cook (VP&TH) 32:25

M50: 1 J Cooper (Harrow) 31:20; 2 P Flewitt (ESM) 31:47; 3 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 33:08; 4 J Forsyth (Lon Hth) 33:22; 5 D Keam-George (TVH) 33:28; 6 J Lowe (High) 33:31

M55: 1 M Potter (Lon Hth) 33:24; 2 F Treanor (Hill) 35:20; 3 J Badger (Lon Hth) 35:22

M60: 1 S Whelan (LFR) 34:34; 2 A Hoiles (Harrow) 37:08; 3 D Jackson (Lon Hth) 37:13

M65: 1 J Haynes (Bish S) 34:48; 2 T Pamphilon (WG&EL) 36:24; 3 K Mussington (VP&TH) 39:18

M70: 1 M Bowen (LFR) 49:06

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 45:30; 2 C Taylor (Trent P) 47:09

M80: 1 B Gould (Lon Hth) 61:27

TEAM: D1: 1 Highgate 1416; 2 VP&TH 1357; 3 London H 1264; 4 Harrow 820; 5 WG&EL 806; 6 TVH 740

D2: 1 VP&TH B 1057; 2 ESM 1003; 3 Ealing E 977

D3: 1 VP&TH C 908

M40: D1: 1 VP&TH 363; 2 Lon H 305; 3 Trent P 275

D2: 1 VP&TH B 264; 2 Lon H 214

D3: 1 London Front 219

Final standings: TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 7421; 2 VP&TH 6905; 3 Lon H 6515

D2: 1 VP&TH B 5592; 2 Ealing E 4733; 3 ESM 4502

D3: 1 VP&TH C 4074

M40: D1: 1 VP&TH 1786; 2 Lon H 1486

D2: 1 VP&TH B 1257

U20: 2 C O’Neill (Herts P) 30:05; 3 J Calvino-Palomares (Harrow) 30:07; 4 A Woldegiorgis (Lon Hth) 30:19; 5 C Sydenham (Barn) 30:39; 6 E Jackson (Trent P) 31:11; 7 B Halstead (Trent P) 31:17; 8 F Beale (Lon Hth) 31:38; 9 L Cummings (SMR) 32:20; 10 N Clarke (Barn) 33:22



U17 (4km): 1 L Dunham (Herts P) 13:49; 2 A Phillips (SB, U15) 13:59; 3 F Kent (High) 14:11; 4 G Saint (Lon Hth) 14:24; 5 O Eaton (WG&EL, U15) 14:28; 6 B Murphy (Herts P) 14:34; 7 B Fudge (E&H) 14:38; 8 A Pflug (High, U15) 14:39; 9 H Stockill (WG&EL, U15) 14:46; 10 S Turner (Lon Hth, U15) 14:47; 11 M Omell (Barn) 14:53; 12 N Harding (WG&EL) 14:54; 13 J Fanta (E&H, U15) 14:57; 14 C Hilton (SB, U15) 14:57; 15 A McAvoy (SB) 15:01; 16 R Rock (TVH) 15:05; 17 D Lewis (Hill, U15) 15:06; 18 J McDonagh-Sanchez (Barn, U15) 15:11; 19 D Arnold (WG&EL, U15) 15:19; 20 D Baah-Okyere (Lon Hth) 15:21

U17/U15: TEAM: 1 WG&EL 247; 2 Shaftesbury 240; 2 WG&EL 274

Final standings: TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 1649; 2 WG&EL 1567; 3 Herts P 148

U13 (3km): 1 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 10:39; 2 J Summers (Herts P) 10:39; 3 C Nicolson (Lon Hth) 10:42; 4 J Hayward (ESM) 10:44; 5 R Greenwood (Trent P) 10:45; 6 A Evans (WSEH) 10:47; 7 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 11:01; 8 B Kaspar (SB) 11:02; 9 L Boulting (ESM) 11:04; 10 M Muers (ESM) 11:05

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 135; 2 London Heathside 129; 3 ESM 128

Final standings: 1 ESM 817; 2 Lon H 75

U11 (2km): 1 J Maiden (Herts P) 8:41; 2 D Pascal (SB) 9:02; 3 M Cinesi (VP&TH) 9:15

Women (7.5km): 1 L Janes (Herts P, W35) 29:14; 2 R Bunting (Lon Hth, W40) 31:05; 3 V Hopkins (Ton) 31:56; 4 R Piggott (Lon Hth, W35) 32:26; 5 S Ainley (TVH) 32:36; 6 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 32:50; 7 E Butcher (High) 32:52; 8 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 32:54; 9 R Male (Lon Hth) 33:04; 10 J Prior (Lon Hth) 33:23; 11 K Casterton (Serp) 33:28; 12 L Woolcock (Lon Hth) 33:31; 13 L Thompson (VP&TH) 33:37; 14 C O’Shea (VP&TH) 33:53; 15 M Hunt (Serp) 34:03; 16 H Somani (VP&TH) 34:11; 17 M Bryan (VP&TH) 34:13; 18 F De Caria (Harrow) 34:15; 19 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 34:21; 20 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 34:24; 21 G Weston (Lon Hth) 34:33; 22 C Borg (Lon Hth) 34:34; 23 J Leane (ESM) 34:41; 24 E Seager (VP&TH) 34:43; 25 C Wilkinson (Lon Hth) 34:51; 26 N Payne (SB) 35:00; 27 L Briggs (VP&TH) 35:03; 28 C Paterson (Hill, W35) 35:05; 29 S Gerrie (ESM, W40) 35:10; 30 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 35:14; 31 H Wilkinson (Eal E, W40) 35:15; 32 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 35:18; 33 L Zechmann (VP&TH) 35:26; 34 E Reichert (Lon Hth, W40) 35:32; 35 S Swinhoe (Lon Hth, W50) 35:40; 36 G Mason (Herts P, U20) 35:47; 37 A Greenwood (Trent P, W45) 35:49; 38 F Stocco (Lon Hth) 35:52; 39 D Rushman (Herts P, W55) 36:02; 40 H Paterson (DMV, W35) 36:06



W45: 2 S Bint (VP&TH) 36:25; 3 L Faherty (High) 37:24; 4 S Harris (ESM) 37:26

W50: 2 N Cendrowicz (High) 36:16; 3 A Trauttmansdorff (Loughton) 36:41; 4 J Singer (VP&TH) 37:09

W55: 2 K Murphy (Barn) 38:25; 3 J Kent (Barn) 39:55

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 39:19; 2 B Leane (ESM) 42:13; 3 S Moffatt (Barn) 43:09

W65: 1 C White (Lon Hth) 42:38; 2 P Fischer (Hill) 44:09; 3 L Wilson (ESM) 44:44

U20: 3 C Harris (Barn) 36:11

TEAM: D1: 1 London H 358; 2 VP&TH 326; 3 Lon H 240; 4 VP&TH B 224; 5 Serpentine 199; 6 ESM 171

D2: 1 Herts P 309; 2 Trent P 253

D3: 1 Barnet 132

W35 TEAM D1: 1 Lon H 146; 2 VP&TH 139; 3 Trent P 125

D2: 1 Harrow 84; 2 Herts P 63

D3: 1 Lon H B 87

Final standings: TEAM: D1: 1 Lon H 1685; 2 VP&TH 1637

D2: 1 Herts P 1437

W35: D1: 1 VP&TH 555; 2 Trent P 525

D2: 1 Harrow 397

D3: 1 Lon H B 261

U17 (4km): 1 E Bartlett (WSEH) 15:34; 2 K Shaw (C&C) 15:39; 3 A Kirk (Lon Hth, U15) 15:55; 4 A Van Zyl (Harrow, U15) 16:41; 5 R Cormacain (Lon Hth, U15) 17:03; 6 M Hunt (Lon Hth, U15) 17:05; 7 M Brechner (Barn, U15) 17:23; 8 C Roberts (Lon Hth, U15) 17:27; 9 K Corkin (Lon Hth, U15) 17:34; 10 E Caton (WG&EL) 17:51; 11 M Panoutsou (VP&TH) 18:00; 12 L Corkin (Lon Hth) 18:04; 13 L Gundry (Lon Hth, U15) 18:07; 14 E Traynor (WG&EL, U15) 18:17; 15 E Woodings (SB) 18:19; 16 A Jackson (SB, U15) 18:20; 17 E Kestell (Hill, U15) 18:25; 18 Z Crichton (ESM, U15) 18:31; 19 T Noblet (WG&EL, U15) 18:33; 20 N Hewitt (ESM) 18:37

U17/U15: TEAM: 1 Lon H 106; 2 Lon H B 72; 3 WG&EL 59

Final standings: TEAM: 1 Lon H 719; 2 WG&EL 472

U13 (3km): 1 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 11:21; 2 A Porter (SB) 11:26; 3 E Archer (SMR) 11:33; 4 J Falkowska (Trent P) 11:34; 5 I Marriott (Trent P) 11:58; 6 A O’Brien (High) 12:11; 7 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 12:17; 8 C Cooper (Barn) 12:19; 9 S Parker (WG&EL) 12:24; 10 E Prince (WG&EL) 12:24

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 91; 2 WG&EL 82; 3 Barnet 75

Final standings: TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 60

U11 (2km): 1 A Clements (E&H) 9:57; 2 G Rooney (SB) 10:12; 3 S Davies (TVH) 10:14

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 4, Southam, Warwickshire, February 10

The women joined up with the Birmingham men’s league’s third division at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Martin Duff reports.

It was the students who again came out on top as Loughborough’s Indira Patel won by around 80 metres from Birmingham’s Ellen Weir.

It was Birmingham who took the team honours from their student rivals on the day to extend their overall league lead and with it the team title and also had 26 of their runners finish the brace to Birmingham’s 17.

Women: 1 I Patel (Lough) 27:29; 2 E Weir (Birm U, U20) 28:09; 3 H Fisher (Lough) 28:19; 4 H Carruthers (Bir) 28:29; 5 S Latham (Birm U, U20) 28:34; 6 N Sykes (B’ville, W35) 28:42; 7 J Charlton (Tip, U20) 28:49; 8 G Campbell (Strat) 29:06; 9 A Nicholls (Birm U, U20) 29:27; 10 D Sherwin (Stoke, W35) 29:36; 11 E Semple (W&B) 29:36; 12 R Gifford (Leam) 29:38; 13 T Freeman (B&R, W35) 29:45; 14 C Vaughan (Birm U) 30:05; 15 R See (Chelt) 30:10; 16 F Bennett (Cov) 30:13; 17 S Hurst (Cov) 30:31; 18 M Jacks (R&N, U20) 30:33; 19 L Tait-Harris (W&B, W50) 30:34; 20 R Twardochleb (BRAT) 30:38; 21 Z Hadfield (Leam, W35) 30:41; 22 H Knight (Lough) 30:44; 23 O Bailey (Nun, U20) 31:01; 24 H Knight (CLC, W35) 31:04; 25 E Jones (BRAT) 31:07; 26 L Tse (University of Birmingham AC, U20) 31:11; 27 K Spencer (Nun, W35) 31:19; 28 N Nokes (Stoke, W35) 31:29; 29 R Laune (BRAT, W35) 31:36; 30 C Marshall (Strat, U20) 31:39; 31 G Delaney (RSC) 31:43; 32 K Telford (CLC, W35) 31:56; 33 E Watters (Bir) 32:07; 34 J Fairbairn (Chelt, W35) 32:15; 35 J Fleming (Spa, W35) 32:19; 36 C Baker (B’ville) 32:21; 37 E Fowler (Nun, W35) 32:26; 38 V Clements (Lough S, U20) 32:29; 39 L Bradshaw (CLC, W35) 32:31; 40 F Stanyard (B&R, W45) 32:34

W45: 2 E Bexson (Strat) 32:53

W50: 2 V Hughes (Stoke) 33:39; 3 M Vernon (Stoke) 34:05

U20: 10 E Tromans (Tip) 32:38

TEAM Div 1: 1 Birmingham 30; 2 Loughborough 64; 3 Stratford 131; 4 BRAT 145; 5 Cheltenham 158; 6 Leamington 164

W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 30; 2 Stoke 33; 3 Bromsgrove & Redditch 51; 4 Spa 58; 5 Cheltenham 59; 6 Bourneville 63

Final standings: 1 Birmingham U 121; 2 Loughborough 206; 3 Birchfield 576; 4 Tipton 629; 5 Stoke 647; 6 Cheltenham 773

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 72; 2 CLC 136; 3 B&R 152; 4 Cheltenham 218; 5 Spa 279; 6 Tipton 310

DIVISION 2, Match 4, Worcester, February 10

The second flight joined Birmingham League’s men at Top Barn Farm, Holt Heath and Abbie Milnes led her Western Tempo club to a team victory, Martin Duff reports.

This was a repeat win for the former Aldershot junior age group runner whose club will now move up to the first division along with runners-up and hosts Worcester.

Women: 1 A Milnes (W Tempo) 22:14; 2 A Fuller (Kenil) 22:47; 3 G Stansfield (Trenth) 23:22; 4 N Eaton (W Tempo, W35) 23;24; 5 E Robertson (Worc) 23:25; 6 H Havelock-Allan ((W Tempo) 23:26; 7 L Collins (Hale, W40) 23:43; 8 P Dodd (Hale) 23:50; 9 J Woolley (Knowle & Dorridge) 24:18; 10 B Teague (Western Tempo) 24:22; 11 N Turner (Worc) 24:28; 12 D Thomas (Trent, W40) 24:33; 13 A Deavy (N’brook, W45) 24:36; 14 A Bullingham (Western Tempo, W35) 24:41; 15 A Dewhirst (S’bridge) 24:48; 16 S Russell (Worc, W40) 24:51; 17 I Jeavons (Worc) 24:56; 18 K Mooney (S Lon, U20) 25:01; 19 F Maycock (Western Tempo, W55) 25:04; 20 M Kirkham (Knowle & Dorridge, W40) 25:12; 21 A O’Leary (Knowle & Dorridge, W50) 25:13; 22 R Hobbs (Tam, W35) 25:29; 23 D Machackova (Western Tempo, W35) 25:31; 24 M Clarke (Tel, W50) 25:32; 25 M Green (Knowle & Dorridge, W50) 25:36; 26 S McKenzie (Centu) 25:47; 27 L Treleaven (Stop) 25:53; 28 S Paterson (Worc, W55) 26:05; 29 C Johnson (SSH) 26:12; 30 S Gill (Hale) 26:17



W45: 2 L Stansbie (Bla PJ) 26:28

W50: 4 L Andrews (Kenil) 26:31; 5 Z Moore (Mass F) 26:32

W55: 3 J Bartholomew (Spark) 27:34

W60: 1 S Spencer (Hale) 28:01

W65: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 26:32

W70: 1 S Cannaby (Coventry Triathletes) 35:13

W75: 1 M Crosswell (Worc) 36:41

U20: 2 E Wood (SSH) 27:26; 3 I Lazpita (Warks U) 27:52; 4 R Priest (Hale) 27:56

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 21; 2 Worcester 49; 3 Knowle & D 75; 4 Halesowen 79; 5 Kenilworth 118; 6 Warwick U 130

W35 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 13; 2 Knowle & D 30; 3 Worcester 45

Final standings: 1 W Tempo 93; 2 Worcester 284; 3 Halesowen 299; 4 Knowle & D 328; 5 Kenilworth 512; 6 B Pear 564

W35 TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 184; 2 Worcester 200; 3 Kenilworth 276

NORTH WALES LEAGUE, Oswestry, February 10



Overall (1.5M): 1 M Bown (Menai, U13W) 10:37; 2 I Martin (Dees, U11) 10:43; 3 N Manson (W Ches, U13W) 11:08; 4 J Price (Menai, U11) 11:20; 5 M Edwards (Menai, U11) 11:21; 6 J Arnold (W Ches, U11) 11:32; 7 H Worth (Menai, U13W) 11:35

Overall (2M): 1 H Watson (Dees, U15W) 11:36; 2 F Potter (Dees, U13) 11:36; 3 C Kissane (Dees, U13) 11:38; 4 P Marsland (Menai, U13) 12:00; 5 I Lucas (Denb, U13) 12:03; 6 G Churchill (Col B, U13) 12:27; 7 E Earnshaw (Menai T&F, U13) 12:33; 8 F Williams (Col B, U13) 12:34; 9 E Owen (Col B, U15W) 12:35; 10 O Kissane (Dees, U15W) 12:56

Overall (5km): 1 J Welsh (Dees, U17) 18:07; 2 C Dafydd (Eryri, U17) 19:12; 3 M Owen (Dees, W) 19:19; 4 G Price (Denb, U17) 19:34; 5 J Henderson (Denb, W45) 19:41; 6 A Doherty (Dees, U17W) 19:51; 7 J Hurst (Dees, U17W) 20:23; 8 C Scot (Menai T&F, U17W) 20:32; 9 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 20:34; 10 E Leonard (Taun, W) 20:47

M65: 1 R Owen (Eryri) 20:53; 2 G Jones (Shrews) 21:03; 3 A Clarke (Osw) 21:04; 4 M Watling (Denb) 21:46; 5 A Lewis (Eryri) 22:07; 6 D Wright (Merionnydd) 23:35; 7 M Snell (Eryri) 23:56; 8 C Edgington (Merionnydd) 24:00; 9 J Mainwaring (Eryri) 24:13; 10 D Whitty (Merionnydd) 24:17

M70: 1 N Owens (Run Free) 23:07; 2 G Nixon (P’atyn) 28:10; 3 D Passe (Denb) 28:18

M75: 1 I Day (Shrop S) 30:49; 2 G Hughes (P’atyn) 31:06; 3 C Clarke (Shrop S) 32:35

Women: 1 Owen 19:19; 2 Henderson 19:41; 3 Doherty 19:51; 4 Hurst 20:23; 5 Scot 20:32; 6 Moore 20:34; 7 Leonard 20:47; 8 C McCarthy (Shrop S, W35) 20:54; 9 C Jacobs-Conradie (Merionnydd, W45) 21:06; 10 N Rees (UW Aber) 21:13



W40: 2 R Calcraft (Run Free) 21:35; 3 V Cole (Gog Triathlon) 22:13

W45: 3 N Shipp (Osw) 21:40

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 21:36; 2 V Whitehead (Denb) 23:38; 3 M Banks-Wright (Shrop S) 23:45

W55: 1 F Williams (Dolly Mix) 24:00; 2 D Cattermole (Merionnydd) 24:20; 3 E Williams (Dolly Mix) 25:34

W60: 1 E Collins (Denb) 24:13; 2 S Hancock (Osw) 24:40; 3 A Mynott (Col B) 25:08

W65: 1 M Baugh (Denb) 29:59; 2 S Greaves (Osw) 31:22; 3 V Edwards (Eryri) 31:36

W70: 1 E Evans (Gog Triathlon) 27:46; 2 A Dalburquerque (Gog Triathlon) 30:51

W75: 1 M Oliver (Eryri) 36:55.

U20: 1 N Roberts (Dees) 22:11; 2 E Baines (Eryri) 22:17; 3 M Baines (Eryri) 22:53; 4 E Grundy (Col B) 24:25; 5 A Lowe (S Ches) 24:28

U17: 4 C French (Menai) 21:51; 5 I Shaw (Menai T&F) 22:08; 6 C Wynn (Menai) 22:16; 7 L Parsley (Menai) 23:11

Men (9km): 1 J Vranek (Aberys) 30:45; 2 R Owen (Merionnydd) 31:01; 3 D Husbands (Shrews, M35) 31:25; 4 O Blake (Osw, M35) 31:36; 5 T Roberts (Merionnydd, M35) 32:25; 6 R Weston (Shrews) 32:44; 7 J Robson (UW Aber) 32:54; 8 D Elliot (Shrews) 33:01; 9 S Cole (GOGS Tri Club, M40) 33:11; 10 J Hickinbottom (Shrews, M40) 33:11



M40: 3 R Bentley (Merionnydd) 34:02

M45: 1 C Callaghan (Buck) 34:04; 2 M Fortes (Eryri) 35:15; 3 E Land (Aberys) 35:47

M50: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 33:56; 2 J Brown (Buck) 36:28; 3 T Tansley (Osw) 37:39

M55: 1 D Alexander (W Ches) 37:47; 2 A Clague (W Ches) 38:30; 3 J Gifford (W Ches) 39:25

M60: 1 M Whyatt (Garst) 35:04; 2 H Jones (Shrews) 41:11

U20: 1 A Breeze (Maldwyn) 33:40; 2 A Moore (Bang U) 34:31; 3 D Newman (Shrews) 34:46

U15 (2.5M): 1 O Parry (Menai T&F) 14:13; 2 L Davies (Dees) 14:16; 3 Z Campbell (Dees) 15:03; 4 A Evans (Dees) 15:33; 5 T Rimmer (W Ches) 15:36; 6 R Delaney (Dees) 16:05

U11 girls (1M): 1 P McKenna (W Ches) 7:28; 2 E Hayes (Dees) 7:38; 3 G Hayes (Dees) 7:50

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH NATIONAL MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Grant Park, February 11



W40 Sara Green was an easy women’s winner while Colin Feechan comfortably led home the M65 plus athletes.

In the last year, Feechan has won four European titles as well as the British and Ireland Masters International.

Multi world record breaker Fiona Matheson won the W60 category by over two minutes finishing just behind W50 winner Angela Mudge, who is a former UK British senior champion at cross-country.

Overall (6km): 1 S Green (Gala, W40) 24:12; 2 S McDougall (Dund H, W40) 25:22; 3 S Attwood (High H, W40) 25:56; 4 C Feechan (Cambus, M65) 25:58; 5 C Gordon (HBT, W45) 26:01; 6 C Heasman (Helen, W45) 26:32; 7 R Grant (High H, W40) 26:36; 8 E McKechanie (HBT, W45) 26:47; 9 A Mudge (Ochil, W50) 27:00; 10 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 27:03; 11 T Morgan (Dund H, W40) 27:04; 12 R Holland (WG&EL, M65) 27:07; 13 K O’Brien (Cambus, W40) 27:09; 14 C Graham-Marr (Centr, M65) 27:11; 15 A Scriven (W45) 27:13; 16 K Baillie (E Kilb, W40) 27:44; 17 T Martin (Fife, M70) 27:48; 18 C Moss (Moorf, W55) 27:50; 19 S Ridley (Edin, W55) 27:52; 20 C Houston (Lass, W40) 28:07; 21 S Evans (Forres, W50) 28:13; 22 B Urquhart (Fraser, M65) 28:19; 23 J Robertson (P’head, M65) 28:31; 24 K Comisso (Rane, W45) 28:34; 25 K Dobbie (Edin, W55) 28:36; 26 K Calder (I’ness, W45) 28:37; 27 J Wilson (Edin, W55) 28:43; 28 G Macleod (High H, W50) 28:57; 29 G McPherson (Metro, M65) 28:58; 30 I Kriauzaite (Metro, W40) 29:04

M70: 2 M Goddard (Moorf) 30:51; 3 J Treasurer 32:55; 4 M Caldwell (Cors) 35:14; 5 E Stevenson (Edin) 36:53; 6 B Howie (Edin) 37:35

M75: 1 A Sutherland (I’ness) 30:48; 2 G Hernandez (Dund H) 34:15



Women: 1 Green 24:12; 2 McDougall 25:22; 3 Attwood 25:56; 4 Gordon 26:01; 5 Heasman 26:32; 6 Grant 26:36; 7 McKechanie 26:47; 8 Mudge 27:00; 9 Matheson 27:03; 10 Morgan 27:04; 11 O’Brien 27:09; 12 Scriven 27:13; 13 Baillie 27:44; 14 Moss 27:50; 15 Ridley 27:52; 16 Houston 28:07; 17 Evans 28:13; 18 Comisso 28:34; 19 Dobbie 28:36; 20 Calder 28:37; 21 Wilson 28:43; 22 Macleod 28:57; 23 Kriauzaite 29:04; 24 I Robertson (High H, W40) 29:06; 25 G Sangster (Dund RR, W50) 29:08; 26 M Western (PH Racing, W60) 29:26; 27 S McNairney (Moray, W40) 29:30; 28 A Pearson (Living, W50) 29:38; 29 K Klonowska (Forres, W40) 29:44; 30 F Thompson (Perth RR, W55) 29:50



W60: 3 J Nicol (Forres) 31:26; 4 A Duncan (Edin) 32:36; 5 S Ramage (Edin) 33:28

W65: 1 E Christie (Cambus) 31:18; 2 M Martin (Fife) 32:15; 3 I Bracegirdle (Fife) 34:22

W70: 1 L Nicholson (Lass) 34:16



W40-49 TEAM: 1 HHR 25; 2 Metro 63; 3

W50+ TEAM: 1 Edin 17; 2 Perth R 51

M40 (8km): 1 G Baillie (E Kilb, M45) 29:04; 2 B Livesey (RAF, M45) 29:15; 3 J Tole (Metro, M45) 29:45; 4 R Houston (Centr) 29:50; 5 J Symonds (Shett) 30:05; 6 S Livingstone (Cors) 30:15; 7 M Blunden (Notts) 31:00; 8 L Morrison (Metro) 31:18; 9 J Carter (Cambus, M50) 31:20; 10 J Macleod (Gars) 31:22; 11 P Kieran (PH Racing, M45) 31:29; 12 D Mckinnon (Cors) 31:33; 13 J Coyle (Gars, M50) 31:38; 14 D Gardiner (Moth, M50) 31:45; 15 F Cabrera Valdes (High H) 31:48; 16 A Brockie (Cors) 31:54; 17 A Christie (Metro) 31:54; 18 K O’Neill (Cambus, M45) 31:56; 19 D Rowe-Leete (High H) 31:57; 20 P Sorrie (Shett, M45) 31:58; 21 A Scott (Shett) 32:18; 22 D Macdonald (I’ness, M45) 32:30; 23 S Cairns (HBT, M55) 32:34; 24 J Reid (Cambus, M50) 32:45; 25 P Fraser (I’ness) 33:00; 26 N Ferguson (Storn) 33:06; 27 E Taylor (PH Racing) 33:10; 28 A Cunningham (Cors, M50) 33:12; 29 M Wilkins (Metro) 33:13; 30 D Roussias (Metro, M50) 33:15; 31 K Hood (Cors, M50) 33:16; 32 A Thomson (I’ness, M45) 33:23; 33 G Kafka (Tyne Br) 33:27; 34 W Krogulec (High H) 33:42; 35 W Hensman (Centr) 33:46; 36 W Henderson (C’nauld, M55) 33:47; 37 I Burns (Shett) 33:50; 38 K Riddell (Perth RR) 34:01; 39 G Brown (High H) 34:29; 40 K Mcwilliam (Lass, M45) 34:44; 41 J Hall (Fife, M45) 34:48; 42 D Ryan (Perth RR, M50) 34:49; 43 J Muir (Herne H) 34:51; 44 M Hoult (Ross C, M45) 34:55; 45 C Watters (E Kilb, M50) 35:12; 46 J Rogers (Cors, M50) 35:22; 47 R Lascelles (Metro) 35:32; 48 R O’Grady (Helen, M45) 35:35; 49 M Macdonald (Fife, M45) 35:43; 50 D Thom (Cambus, M60) 35:56; 51 N O’Neill (Metro) 36:12; 52 M Sutherland (NHH, M55) 36:16; 53 S Casey (C’nauld, M55) 36:19; 54 D Williams (Shett, M60) 36:29

M40-49 TEAM: 1 Metro 48; 2 Shett 68; 3 Cors 77; 4 HHR 84; 5 Moray 91

M50+ TEAM: 1 Cambus 19; 2 Cors 26; 3 C’nauld 49; 4 Perth R 68; 5 NHH 77

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 4, West Horsley, Surrey, February 10

The Grade I listed West Horsley Place, with its 380-acre historic park, played host to the final top flight matches of the winter and it was the first time, in its many centuries of existence, that the venue had been used, Martin Duff reports.

Second claimer Dylan Evans, who was sixth in the Southern championships for Shaftesbury Barnet, helped Belgrave just snatch the team plaudits on the day, for the second time this winter, However, it was second placed Hercules Wimbledon who had done more than enough in the earlier rounds who continued their stranglehold in the league’s team stakes.

Evans had a big winning margin over second placed Max Milarvie, who helped his Dulwich Runners club to a highest ever third on the day and also their best league position, of fourth, in the top flight.

Furthermore, Dulwich had the two top individuals in the final league standings as Milarvie and Edward Chuck comfortably headed the rest.

In the league basement, Ranelagh Harriers seemed to give up and now drop into the second tier along with Clapham, who continue with their up, then down, league movements.

Overall, in the men’s match, the standard was lower than in previous rounds as the winter season reaches its championship climax.

Guildford’s Suzie Monk, only fifth in the previous match, had a 50-metre win over Belgrave’s Emma Gordon, with Serena Carter a similar distance further back in third for Thames.

Despite Monk’s efforts, Guildford just lost out to Belgrave in the team stakes but only on final scorer as both scored 53 points.

There was however consolation as, following her second-round match win, Monk took the overall prize as Belgrave comfortably took the award for best team after the four fixtures.

In the young athletes’ events, Sutton & District had a lower turn out, than in earlier matches, but still took the U17 men’s individual on the day, with Toby Cloves, as the missing Monty Hudson won the series award. and their club the team. Hercules made it two wins overall by adding the under-13 team award.

The under-15 girls’ race was again won by Epsom & Ewell’s Sabrina Coppola-Johansen which was enough to secure the individual league title from second placed Aaliyah Tharmakulasingam.

Men: 1 D Evans (Bel) 25:48; 2 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 26:29; 3 J Stockings (HW) 26:55; 4 E Chuck (Dulw R) 26:59; 5 S Gebreselassie (Bel) 27:00; 6 G Ogden (S Lon, U20) 27:02; 7 S Rodda (Bel) 27:13; 8 E Molloy (Bel) 27:17; 9 H Silverstein (HW) 27:19; 10 A Sutton (HW) 27:21 F Dyer (Bel) 27:27; 12 J Ramm (Dulw R) 27:30; 13 T Harrison (THH) 27:31; 14 J Hoad (THH) 27:33; 15 F Slemeck (HW) 27:34; 16 E Mallett (HW) 27:41; 17 M Cox (THH) 27:42; 18 T Foster (G&W) 27:42; 19 A Fyfe (Bel) 27:44; 20 S Sommerville (Bel) 27:48

M40: 1 G Laybourne (S Lon) 28:01; 2 R McDowell (HW) 28:32; 3 J Tipper (Kent) 29:09

M45: 1 N Phillips (Kent) 30:05; 2 A Russell (Dulw R) 30:35; 3 O Gosden (G&G) 30:46

M50: 1 N Chisholm (THH) 29:23; 2 S Coombes (Herne H) 30:13; 3 N Tearle (G&G) 31:03

M55: 1 P Haarar (Rane) 33:16; 2 G Holcroft (G&G) 33:34

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 33:13; 2 D Williams (G&G) 34:39

M65: 1 G Quarton (S Lon) 36:27; 2 H Balfour (Dulw R) 40:02

M70: 1 T O’Neill (Bel) 42:16

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 232; 2 Hercules W 234; 3 Dulwich R 426; 4 Kent 485; 5 Thames H&H) 490; 6 Guildford & G 516; 7 Herne H 532; 8 S London 555; 9 Clapham 673; 10 Ranelagh 907

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 110; 2 Hercules W 284; 3 Herne H 293

Final standings: Overall: 1 Milarvie 9; 2 Chuck 30; 3 Silverstein 53

M40: 1 Laybourne 8. M50: 1 Coombes 6. M60: 1 Tennyson 3

U20: 1 Ogden 3

Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 814; 2 Belgrave 1103; 3 Kent 1646; 4 Dulw R 1807; 5 G&G 1906; 6 Herne H 1938; 7 S London 2407; 8 TH&H 2451; 9 Clapham 2616; 10 Ranelagh 3502

Champions: Hercules W

Relegated: Clapham & Ranelagh

U17/U15: 1 T Claves (S&D) 15:11; 2 O Jermy (Wav’ly) 15:14; 3 E Manning(S&D) 15:17; 4 N D’haese (K&P) 15:23; 5 H Hayman (S Lon) 15:36; 6 C Holmes (Herne H, U15) 15:36

U15: 2 E Sone (S Lon) 15:47; 2 W Weyham (S Lon) 16:05; 3 H O’Shea (E&E) 16:11; 4 S McGeorge (S&D) 16:13; 5 T Liasides (G&G) 16:15; 6 T Holland (E&E) 16:15

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Hercules W 248; 2 S London 226; 3 Sutton & D 224; 4 Herne H 198; 5 E&E 189; 6 G&G 152

Final standings: U17: 1 M Hudson (S&D) 7; 2 Jermy 8; 3 Hayman 13

U15: 1 Sone 4; 2 Weyham 14; 3 L Roch (Herne H) 16

TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 1226; 2 HW 1055; 3 S London 984; 4 E&E 958 5 Waverley 845; 6 Herne H 830

U13: 1 T Creed (HW) 10:26; 2 E Cunliffe (Herne H) 10:39; 3 L Boulton (Herne H) 10:48; 4 J Fraser (HW) 10:49; 5 G Bone (G&G) 11:14; 6 F Jenkin (S Lon) 11:22

TEAM: 1 Herne H 172; 2 Hercules W 163; 3 S London 122; 4 E&E 112; 5 K&P 98; 6 Sutton & D 69

Final standings: 1 Creed 3; 2 Bone 9; 3 Boulton 10

TEAM: 1 HW 716; 2 S London 632; 3 E&E 446; 4 S&D 423; 5 Herne H 419; 6 OPT 340

Women: 1 S Monk (G&G) 31:28; 2 E Gordon (Bel) 31:40; 3 S Carter (THH) 31:53; 4 D Chatterton (Clap) 32:02; 5 B Murray (THH) 32:08; 6 E Warren (G&G, U20) 32:11; 7 L Jones (Herne H) 32:24; 8 E Robbins (Bel) 32:31; 9 R Harrison (G&G) 32:42; 10 S Tooley (Herne H) 32:44; 11 N Lenane (Bel) 32:50; 12 S Watmough (Rane, W35) 32:52; 13 J Nandi (Herne H) 33:04; 14 S Holt (Strag, W40) 3:058; 15 E Lowery (Bel) 33:10; 16 K Grinyer (G&G) 33:16; 17 E Bradley (Bel) 33:24; 18 A Bloomfield (E&E, U20) 33:24; 19 D Irving-Hyman (THH) 33:32; 20 S Forbes-Smith (Clap) 33:49

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 34:52

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 35:27; 2 S Winter (Strag) 37:48;

W55: 1 V Filsell (THH) 39:15; 2 A Smith (S Lon) 41:04; 3 H Davies (Strag) 41:04

W60: 1 A Norris (Dulw R) 41:25

W65: 1 P Iannella (S Lon) 41:49

U20: 3 S Lecoutre (G&G) 33:46

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 53; 2 G&G 53; 3 Herne H 103; 4 Belgrave B 133; 5 Thames H&H 135: 6 Stragglers 173; 7 Clapham 179; 8 Hercules W 187; 9 Herne H B 252; 10 Reigate P 264

Final standings (best 3 of 4): 1 Monk 6; 2 Chatterton 9; 3 Robbins 22

W35: L Bailey (Strag, W40) 4. W50: 1 S Biggs 3. W60: 1 eq Norris/S Harrison (G&G) 5

U20: 1 Warren 3

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 243; 2 THH 367; 3 Herne H 435; 4 G&G 544; 5 Belgrave B 570; 6 Stragglers 771; 7 Clapham 848; 8 Hercules 950

Champions: Belgrave

U17/U15: 1 S Coppola-Johansen (E&E, U15) 17:20; 2 A Tharmakulasingam ((S&D, U15) 17:26; 3 I Freman (Wok, U15) 17:53; 4 A Kemp (S Lon) 18:03; 5 I Kaur (SD, U15) 18:16; 6 L Brown (E&E) 18:30

U15: 5 F Mills (Herne H) 18:35; 6 L Kitto (Herne H) 18:50

U17 TEAM: 1 Hercules W 41; 2 E&E 61; 3 S London 64; 4 Waverley 82; 5 Belgrave 91; 6 DMV 92

U15 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 26; 2 Herne H 73; 3 E&E 76; 4 S London 85; 5 K&P 87; 6 G&G 90

Final standings: U17: 1 Kemp 4; 2 Brown 6; 3 Bushell 8

TEAM: 1 E&E 144; 2 Hercules W 180; 3 S London 188; 4 G&G 205; 5 Herne H 210; 6 Waverley 376

U15: 1eq Carroll/Wroake 5; 3 Jack 12

TEAM: 1 S&D 93; 2 HW 165; 3 S London 224; 4 E&E 286; 5 K&P 341; 6 Herne H 346

U13: 1 I Carter (Herne H) 12:00; 2 I Griffin (Wav’ly) 12:10; 3 F Tombleson (Rei P) 12:13; 4 G Booth (S Lon) 12:14; 5 S Mendes (Herne H) 12:15; 6 F Harper-Tee (HW) 12:32

TEAM: 1 S London 41; 2 HW 51; 3 Reigate P 57; 4 Herne H 67; 5 E&E 75; 6 G&G 109

Final standings: 1 Harrison 3; 2 Gowan 7; 3 Kaur 9

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 142; 2 S London 152; 3 Reigate P 210

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Match 4, Croydon, February 10

Lloyd Park played host to the lower divisions of the league, with the men having two races, one for the second-tier match and one for a combined division three and four race, Martin Duff reports.

Jack Kavanagh, who had won the opening race of the Division two campaign back in October, took his third men’s race for Holland Sports, with a winning margin of more than two minutes and, with it, the divisional individual title.

However, although well beaten by Woking on the day, Epsom & Ewell took the league team title and a return to the league’s top flight, along with their rivals who edged past Holland Sports.

In the other men’s race, the combined division three and four outing, it was Alex Kilby who won for Walton and led them to promotion despite losing to Striders of Croydon on the day.

It was newcomers to the league Sutton Striders who headed fellow new boys Clapham Pioneers in the division four team race and both now go up to the next rung of the league ladder.

The women’s division 2 match saw Martha Collings win for Woking, ahead of double winner Alice Crane, who had done enough in earlier rounds to secure the overall individual title for Dorking & Mole Valley.

However, it was Fulham who narrowly defeated Woking in the team race and both now move up to the top flight for next season.

Men Div 2 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 27:20; 2 R Doherty (Strag) 28:06; 3 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 28:29; 4 T Adler (E&E, U20) 28:36; 5 T MacKay (Ful) 28:38; 6 J Houlton (Ful) 28:45

M45: 1 M Atkins (K&P) 30:42

M50: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 29:55; 2 S Winder (E&E) 31:59

M55: 1 S Smythe (Rei P) 34:26

M60: 1 S Bean (E&E, M65) 35:54

M65: 2 M Pattinson (Strag) 39:10

TEAM Div 2: 1 Woking 239; 2 Epsom & Ewell 292; 2 Croydon 306; 4 Holland Sp 354; 5 Fulham 412; 6 Wimbledon W 542

B TEAM: 1 Holland Sp 160; 2 Woking 205; 3 E&E 252

Final standings: Men: 1 Kavanagh 6; 2 Hutchins (M40) 18; 3 MacKay 22

M40: 1 Hutchins 4. M50: 1 K Reynolds (Holl Sp) 13. M60 (best 3 of 4): S Bean 3

U20: 1 Adler 3

TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & E 908; 2 Woking 1234; 3 Holland Sp 1298

Promoted: Epsom & E and Woking

Relegated: Dorking MV and Reigate P

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 A Kilby (Walt) 27:28; 2 S Woolley (W4H, M40) 30:00: 3 M Shackleton (FoT) 30:19; 4 A Williams (L City) 30:23; 5 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 30:27; 6 J Kraner (Walt) 30:29

M45: 1 A Aitken (SoC) 31:14

M50: 1 R Lloyd-Smith (Sutt R) 32:09

M55: 1 J Foley (Vets) 33:30

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 33:36

M65: 1 J Foss (Vets) 40:21

TEAM Div 3: 1 Striders of Croydon 225; 2 Walton 235; 3 London City 334

B TEAM: 1 SoC 74

Final standings: 1 Kraner 17

M40: 1 Kraner 8

M50: 1 E Francis (26.2) 18

M60: 1 Stone 3

U20: 1 A Pike (Walt) 3

TEAM: 1 Walton 919; 2 SoC 1204; 3 London City 1426

Promoted: Walton and SoC

Relegated: Elmbridge & Surrey Tri

TEAM Div 4: 1 Sutton Striders 188; 2 Clapham Pioneers 221; 3 Vets 380

B TEAM: 1 Vets 177

Final standings: 1 T Seller (Ling) 11

M40: 1 A Nippard (Sutt St) 14

M50: 1 R Lloyd-Smith (Sutt St) 5

M60: 1 C Hampden-Smith (Vets) 5

U20: J Bingham (Wav’ly) 3

TEAM: 1 Sutton St 850 2 Clap P 1653; 3 Vets 166

Promoted: Sutton Striders and Clapham Pioneers

Women Div 2/3: 1 M Collings (Wok) 31:47; 2 A Crane (DMV) 32:34; 3 H Cox (Ful) 33:03; 4 P Oliver (Croy) 33:41; 5 L Gill (Ful) 34:07; 6 K Hopkins (Wok) 34;30; 7 G Furze (Wok, W35) 34:32; 8 H Lord (Ful) 34:36; 9 A Malin (Ful) 34:42; 10 R Kormendi (Ful, W35) 35:01

W40: 1 M Armstrong (Croy) 36:01; 2 L Rooney (Coll) 36:21

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 39:11

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Ful) 36:13; 2 A Critchlow (W4H) 39:16

W65: 1 J Quantrill (Vets) 44:38; 2 R Harris (Dulw Pk) 46:45

W70: 1 M Statham (Holl Sp) 45:22; 2 R Tabor (Vets) 50:01

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 35; 2 Woking 41; 3 Fulham B 137; 4 Holland Sp 155; 5 Croydon 157; 6 Dorking MV 167

Final standings: Overall: 1 Crane 4; 2 Collings 5; 3 Cox 7

W35: Furze 3. W50: Berry 4. W60: 1 Woolhouse 3

U20: 1 L Chadwick (Wok) 4

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 155; 2 Woking 265; 3 DMV 363

Promoted: Fulham & Woking

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Sutton St 58; 2 Clapham Pioneers 65; 3 Lingfield 109

Final standings: Overall: L Leeson (R’mede) 3

W40: Rooney 3. W50: Alexander 3. W60: J Barclay (BA) 4

U20: none qualified

D3 TEAM: 1 Sutton St 442; 2 Clapham P 456; 3 Lingfield 603

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 4, Glyndebourne, East Sussex, February 10

The famous Opera venue provided a swansong for the league’s winter campaign and Robbie Fitzgibbon won the senior men’s race for Brighton Phoenix but it was again their Brighton rivals who dominated in the team stakes, Martin Duff reports.

The 2014 English Schools 1500m champion won by nearly a minute, as junior Charlie Wright, the English Schools 2000m steeplechaser sixth-placer and Brighton’s Andrew Green followed.

Lewes AC’s Ava James, continued her run of successes to secure an overall victory in both under-17 and women’s standings.

In a statistical quirk, just two of the top 20 women were qualified seniors, with the rest either being young athletes or veterans.

Men: 1 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 33;29; 2 C Wright (Lewes, U20) 33:50; 3 A Green (B&H) 34:10; 4 S Wilkinson (B&H) 34;24; 5 T Meanwell (Lewes) 34:26; 6 D Lee (Hy R) 34:29; 7 L Newton (Craw, U20) 34:34; 8 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (Lewes, M40) 34:45; 9 L Triccas (Horsh BS) 35:00; 10 G Russ (Steyn) 35:49

M50: 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 35:56

M60: 1 M Dooley (B&H) 44:03

M70: 1 T Lintern (Craw) 53:17

TEAM: Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Brighton & H 80; 2 Lewes 83; 3 Phoenix 133; 4 Haywards H 187; 5 Hy R 233; 6 Lewes B 258

Div 2: 1 Horsham BS 114; 2 Worthing 175; 3 Phoenix B 203

M40 TEAM: 1 Lewes 12; 2 B&H 22; 3 Haywards H 27

Final standings: TEAM Div 1: 1 B&H 359; 2 Lewes 588; 3 Phoenix 723

M40 TEAM: 1 Lewes 107; 2 B&H 110; 3 Hay H 197

U17: 1 O Wallek (Phoe) 20:43; 2 F Pearse (E’brne) 21:09; 3 T Matthews (B&H) 21:27

TEAM: 1 B&H 12; 2 Phoenix 25; 3 B&H B 27

Final standings: Pearce

TEAM: 1 B&H 84; 2 Lewes 146; 3 Crawley 204

U15: 1 J Trotman (Lewes) 17:35; 2 F Lumber-Fry (E’brne) 17:46; 3 A Messer (E’brne) 18:12

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 9; 2 Lewes 17; 3 Phoenix 42

Final standings: Trotman

U13: 1 O Goodman (B&H) 12:47; 2 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 12:58; 3 B Roberts (E’brne) 13:02

TEAM: 1 B&H 9; 2 Eastbourne 26; 3 Crawley 27

Final standings: Goodman

Women: 1 A James (Lewes, U17) 23:17; 2 R Le Fay (Hast, U17) 24:38 3 L Schofield (B&H, W50) 24:50; 4 A Robinson (Worth, W35) 24:58; 5 E Stephenson (Lewes, U17) 25:06; 6 C West (Worth, U20) 25:18

W45: 2 J Brown (E’brne) 26:35; 3 S Rushforth (Phoe) 26:35

W55: 1 M Amess (Steyn) 30:47

W70: 1 J Carder (B&H) 32:41

U20: 4 A Barrett (Chich R) 25:27

TEAM: Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Lewes 25; 2 Worthing 42; 3 B&H 54; 4 Lewes B 78; 5 Eastbourne R 139; 6 Crawley 142

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Chichester R 46; 2 Hy R 112; 3 Steyning 118

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Lewes 24; 2 B&H 26; 3 Eastbourne 46

U17 TEAM: 1 Lewes 10; 2 Worthing 30; 3 Chichester R 41

Final standings: James

W45: Schofield (W50)

U20: West

U17: James

TEAM Div 1: 1 Lewes 139; 2 B&H 287; 3 Phoenix 381

W35 TEAM: 1 Lewes 94; 2 Arena 218; 3 Eastbourne 233

U15: 1 D Connor (E’brne) 19:20; 2 F Pearce (E’brne) 19:25; 3E Winton (Lewes) 20:11

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 7; 2 Lewes 22; 3 B&H 34

Final standings: Connor

U13: 1 A Whitehouse (Craw) 13:48; 2 E Aston (Worth) 13:56; 3 F Tewkesbury (Hy T) 14:13

TEAM: 1 Crawley 19; 2 Hy R 22; 3 Phoenix 37

Final standings: I Buchanen (Hy R)

SCOTTISH WEST DISTRICT LEAGUE, Renfrew, February 10

Men:

TEAM: 1 Bella R 36; 2 Shett 53; 3 Cambus 54; 4 Law 81; 5 Kil’k 92; 6 Bella H 96

U20 TEAM: 1 Kil’k 22; 2 Giff N 33; 3 Garsc 35; 4 E Kilb 37

VETS TEAM: 1 Cambus 27; 2 E Kilb 47; 3 I’clyde 51

U17

TEAM: 1 Cambus 18; 2 Kilb 20; 3 Garsc 39; 4 VPCG 45

U15

TEAM: 1 Cambus 10; 2 E Kilb 29; 3 Kilb 31; 4 Helen 54

U13

TEAM: 1 Giff N 10; 2 Law 26; 3 Kilb 38; 4 Moth 39

U11

TEAM: 1 Giff N 10; 2 Kilb 27; 3 E Kilb 41

Women

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 43; 2 C’nauld 49; 3 Bella H 50; 4 Bella R 51; 5 Cambus 52

U20 TEAM: 1 Shett 25; 2 E Kilb 26

VETS TEAM: 1 Law 33; 2 G’nock 37; 3 Bella H 47

U17

TEAM: 1 Shett 16; 2 Law 17; 3 E Kilb 33; 4 Aird 46

U15

TEAM: 1 Aird 22; 2 Giff N 26; 3 Law 18; 4 E Kilb 49

U13

TEAM: 1 Giff N 18; 2 N Ayrs 32; 3 Spr’burn 52; 4 Shett 53

U11

TEAM: 1 Law 21; 2 Giff N 36; 3 Aird 37

RAF CHAMPIONSHIPS, RAF Halton, February 7



Men (9.7km): 1 M Kallenberg (Swan) 33:00; 2 R Wood (BMH, M35) 33:27; 3 B Livesey (RAF, M45) 33:54; 4 A Baker (RAF) 34:05; 5 M Hazell (RAF) 34:15; 6 C Pacey (RAF) 34:30; 7 M Blunden (Notts, M40) 34:43; 8 L Williams (RAF) 35:08; 9 N Stockdale (RAF) 35:15; 10 J Clark (RAF) 35:22; 11 S Sims (RAF) 35:37; 12 K Hurst (RAF) 35:39; 13 K White (Mil K, M45) 35:55; 14 S Cameron (RAF) 36:01; 15 L Athersmith (Wharf, M40) 36:24; 16 M Williams (RAF) 36:29; 17 D Lewis (PNV, M45) 36:49; 18 S Robinson (Helpston, M40) 37:26; 19 J Benton (RAF) 37:57; 20 S Atkinson (RAF) 38:17

Women (7.2km): 1 H Burnett (RAF) 30:41; 2 A Bell (RAF, W35) 31:05; 3 C Cory (RAF) 32:56; 4 A Dobson (RAF) 33:37; 5 K Adams (RAF) 34:21; 6 C Ward (Forres, W45) 35:38; 7 J Whelan (RAF) 37:00; 8 E Wymer (RAF) 37:27; 9 B Perkins (RAF) 37:40; 10 Z Mayo (RAF) 37:57; 11 M Skentelbery (RAF) 39:12; 12 T Moody (RAF) 40:31

LINCOLNSHIRE RUNNER LEAGUE, Match 2, Stroxton, Grantham, February 4

Men: 1 L Marshall (Newark, M40) 33:08; 2 S Jepson (Grath) 36:52; 3 B Pitcher (Slea) 37:05

M50: 1 D Molinaro (Linc &D) 37:33

TEAM: 1 Lincoln & D 20; 2 Lincoln W 32; 3 Grantham RC 27

U17: 1 D Backhouse (Linc W) 19:38

U15: 1 A Cotton (Slea) 18:36; 2 J Thorpe Slea) 20:23; 3 S Harris (Granth) 20:36

U13: 1 E Hunter (Linc W) 15:43

Women: 1 H Heywood (Linc W) 27:02; 2 E McGee (Linc W) 28:03; 3 P Downing (Mable, W50) 28:49

W50: 2 A Dunphy (P’boro & NV) 30:46

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 9; 2 Grantham RC 20; 3 Grantham RB B 36

U17: 1 J Guy (Linc W) 17:23; 2 H Mather (Linc W) 21;16; 3 P Liddell (Linc W) 22:32

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W

U15: 1 I Porter (Linc W) 18:22; 2 E Cummings (Granth) 21:29; 3 F Skelland (Linc W) 22:00

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 8

U13: 1 F Lilly (Linc W) 15:16; 2 C Turner (Slae) 16:54; 3 O Lindsay (Newark) 18L27

TEAM: 1 Sleaford 10

Road and Multi-terrain

ARMAGH INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACES, February 8

Finn Topi Raitanen was a narrow winner of the men’s 5km from James Young in a time of 13:49 with the first 17 inside 14 minutes and the first 66 breaking 14:30.

The women’s 3km was won by Megan Davies from Cari Hughes with Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell a close third.

Men: 1 Topi Raitanen FIN 13:49; 2 James Young 13:50; 3 Alfie Manthorpe 13:50; 4 Vidar Johansson SWE 13:51; 5 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 13:51; 6 Jamie Crowe 13:51; 7 Mustafe Muuse FIN 13:52; 8 Mark Pearce 13:52; 9 Ben Macmillan 13:53; 10 Linton Taylor 13:54; 11 Scott Stirling 13:55; 12 Axel Djurberg SWE 13:57; 13 Angus McMillan 13:57; 14 Zakariya Mahamed 13:57; 15 Jack Gray 13:58; 16 Eric van der Els USA 13:58; 17 Eemil Helander FIN 13:59; 18 Jeremy Dempsey 14:00; 19 Alexander Lepretre 14:01; 20 George Watson 14:01; 21 Krystian Zalewski POL 14:01; 22 Jack Patton 14:02; 23 Ben Potrykus 14:02; 24 Kristian Jones 14:04; 25 Samuel Moakes 14:04; 26 Benjamin Reynolds 14:05; 27 Duncan Robinson 14:06; 28 Andrew McGill 14:07; 29 Richard Slade 14:08; 30 Alexander Gruen AUS 14:09; 31 Peter Molloy 14:10; 32 Mitchell Byrne IRL 14:10; 33 Phil Norman 14:13; 34 Jamie Mackinnon 14:14; 35 Peter Bradshaw 14:14; 36 Henry Dover 14:16; 37 Thomas Bridger 14:17; 38 Kurt Taylor 14:18; 39 Lewis Hannigan 14:18; 40 Mark Bostock 14:19; 41 Euan Brown 14:20; 42 Kane Elliott 14:20; 43 Jack O’Farrell IRL 14:21; 44 Alex Hampson 14:23; 45 Jonay Miguel González ESP 14:23; 46 Daniel Bebbington 14:24; 47 Callum Tharme 14:24; 48 Indy Barnes 14:23; 49 Kieran Reilly 14:25; 50 Kieran Kelly IRL 14:25; 51 Sebastian Nowicki POL 14:25; 52 Tony McCambridge IRL 14:25; 53 Tim Wagner GER 14:25; 54 Craig McMeechan IRL 14:26; 55 Sam Mills USA 14:26; 56 Stef Corthouts BEL 14:26; 57 Joe Morrow 14:27; 58 Carl Avery 14:28; 59 Lawrence McCourt 14:28; 60 Max Milarvie 14:28; 61 Eoghan Mcelhinney IRL 14:28; 62 Lughaidh Mallon IRL 14:28; 63 Grant Cunliffe 14:29; 64 Jonathan Butler 14:29; 65 Ethan Hussey 14:29; 66 Eskander Turki IRL 14:29; 67 Sam Blake AUS 14:30; 68 Alexander Lawrence 14:30; 69 Oliver Way 14:31; 70 Yannick Michiels BEL 14:32; 71 Tom Wood 14:32; 72 Adrian Bailes 14:33; 73 John Beattie 14:34; 74 James Heneghan 14:35; 75 Fraser Stewart 14:36; 76 Ryan Martin 14:36; 77 Louis McCarron IRL 14:37; 78 Chris Thomas 14:37; 79 Henry Pickard 14:36; 80 James Rennie 14:38; 81 Callum Bowen-Jones 14:39; 82 Finn Brodie 14:39; 83 Dafydd Jones 14:40; 84 Mohamed Warsame 14:40; 85 Cameron Stewart IRL 14:41; 86 Joseph Young 14:40; 87 Sam Burkitt 14:42; 88 Alastair Marshall 14:42; 89 Jonathan Cornish 14:43; 90 Robert Hagan IRL 14:43; 91 Jason Hall 14:43; 92 Kristian Tung MAS 14:43; 93 Jonathan Hopkins 14:44; 94 Andrew Thomson 14:44; 95 Aiden Lennan 14:44; 96 James Salt 14:44; 97 Max Abernethy 14:45; 98 Charlie Jones 14:46; 99 Peter Hart 14:46; 100 Matt Fuller 14:45

Women: 3km: 1 Megan Davies 9:19; 2 Cari Hughes 9:19; 3 Alexandra Bell 9:21; 4 Sammy George USA 9:22; 5 Almi Nerurkar 9:23; 6 Stephanie Pennycook 9:24; 7 Lauren Church 9:25; 8 Alexandra Shipley 9:27; 9 Fionnuala Ross IRL 9:27; 10 Linn Söderholm SWE 9:30; 11 Sarah Calvert 9:31; 12 Claire Fagan IRL 9:32; 13 Aoife O’Cuill IRL 9:33; 14 Poppy Tank 9:33; 15 Nakita Burke IRL 9:34; 16 Fiona Everard IRL 9:35; 17 Ellie Wallace 9:36; 18 Amy Griffiths 9:36; 19 Jasmine Wood 9:37; 20 Jen Selman 9:39; 21 Beata Topka POL 9:40; 22 Verity Hopkins 9:40; 23 Stephanie Tucker 9:41; 24 India Pentland 9:41; 25 Niamh Carr IRL 9:42; 26 Dominique Corradi 9:44; 27 Anna Gardiner IRL 9:44; 28 Sarah Potter 9:44; 29 Lauren McNeil 9:44; 30 Anna Domville 9:44; 31 Hannah Anderson 9:45; 32 Edel Monaghan IRL 9:45; 33 Elizabeth Barlow 9:46; 34 Eliyah Brawdy CAN 9:46; 35 Eleanor Curran 9:47; 36 Zoe Pflug 9:47; 37 Holly Archer 9:48; 38 Carolina Johnson SWE 9:48; 39 Emma Howsham 9:48; 40 Fanny Szalkai SWE 9:50; 41 Ty Brockley-Langford 9:52; 42 Angharad Davies 9:53; 43 Hannah Gilliland IRL 9:53; 44 Rachael Burns 9:53; 45 Monika Andrzejczak POL 9:54; 46 Eve Mackinnon 9:55; 47 Rebecca Rossiter IRL 9:55; 48 Johanna Larsson SWE 9:56; 49 Sarah Coutts 9:56; 50 Samantha Mason 9:56; 51 Catherine O’Connor IRL 10:01; 52 Steffi Luker Edwards 10:00; 53 Niamh Moore IRL 10:01; 54 Che Wigfield-Turner 10:01; 55 Roise Roberts IRL 10:02; 56 Keira Stern 10:02; 57 Emily McNicol 10:01; 58 Victoria Hiscock 10:02; 59 Eimear McCarroll IRL 10:03; 60 Emer McKee IRL 10:04; 61 Aoife Coffey IRL 10:05; 62 Sophie Harris 10:07; 63 Ruby Sykes 10:09; 64 Kirsti Foster IRL 10:08; 65 Dearbhla Cox IRL 10:08; 66 Kirstie Booth 10:10; 67 Lucy Foster IRL 10:08; 68 Isla Hedley 10:11; 69 Hannah Kinane SWE 10:11; 70 Holly Little 10:12

BRAMLEY 20 & 10, Near Reading, February 11

Men (20M): 1 R Richmond 1:48;31; 2 G Suthon 1:53:41; 3 C Mason 1:55:17

Women: 1 S Delderfield W40 2:09:59; 2 A Halton-Hanley W40 2:15:05; 3 S Hudson dos Santos Figueira W40 2:15:54; 4 K Streams W50 2:17:31

Men (10M): 1 M Lock 53:14; 2 D Thorne 54:00; 3 M Green 54:28

Women: 1 L Locks W40 61:33; 2 L Parsonage W40 61:54; 3 N Green 64:20

STAMFORD STRIDERS ST VALENTINE’S 30km, February 11

Men: 1 W Strangeway 1:38:18; 2 P Martin M40 1:47:56; 3 M Amos 1:49:24

Women: 1 R Doherty 1:58:35; 2 P Jackman 1:59:25; 3 S Overington 2:02:21

VALENTINES 10km, Ewell, February 11

Men: 1 R Doherty 33:20; 2 P Wright 34:06; 3 T Ziegel 34:31

M40: 1 A Inglis 34:34

Women: 1 A Daniel W40 39:39; 2 S Bandeira W40 42:33; 3 S Stephens W40 42:53

WILTSHIRE 10, Melksham, February 11

Overall: 1 M Towler (T Bath) 53:49; 2 T Newman (B&W) 56:34; 3 N Roberts (B&W) 57:18

M40: 1 B Leggate (Ciren) 58:00; 2 N Tuffnell (B&W) 58:13

M50: 1 S Rose (T Bath) 59:39

M60: 1 P Reddaway (Corsh) 64:14

Women: 1 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 65:21; 2 R Stowell Bitt, W40) 65:22; 3 E Hines (W40) 66:46

W50: 1 L Jeffrey (Chep) 71:27

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 74:57

FETTERESSO FOREST MARATHON, Stonehaven, February 11

Overall: 1 R Sinclair (HHR) 2:43:36; 2 2 D Anderson (C’thy) 3:00:35; 3 S Morrison (Moray, M40) 3:14:44

Women: 1 E Murray (JogScot) 3:30:16; 2 E Kerr (JSK, W40) 3:45:13; 3 Kimberley Jackson 3:58:57

NEIL McCOVER HALF-MARATHON, Kirkintilloch, February 11

Overall: 1 G Yates (I’clyde) 69:46; 2 Oliver Hall 73:32; 3 A Kirk (Jirkin) 74:55

M45: 1 J Speirs (Cambus) 78:54; 2 Niall Burrow 79:42

M65: A Law (VPCG) 98:40

Women: 1 D Gray (Bella R, W50) 89:40; 2 K Allen (C’glen, W40) 95:00; 3 C Wood (Bella R) 97:00

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km SERIES, York, February 9



Overall: 1 D Franks (Wake) 15:12; 2 B Simpson-Alexander (R&Z, U20) 15:27; 3 P Howard (St H Str, M35) 15:28



M55: 1 I Martin (VoY) 18:00

U20: 2 J West (M’bro) 15:35.

U17: 1 J Brown (M’bro) 15:44; 2 I Stabler (York) 15:49; 3 W Hardy (York) 16:22

U15: 1 J Norris (Bing) 16:21



Women: 1 F Bowman (Vall) 19:08; 2 E Nairn (Selb, W35) 19:10; 3 C Bell (HPH) 19:11



W50: 1 V Braham (Nidderdale) 20:22

W55: 1 A Spencer (Vall) 19:54

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, February 7



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br, M35) 4:52; 2 C Graham (Low F, M40) 5:12; 3 G Penn (NSP, M60) 5:36



Women: 1 P Phillipson (Birt, U13) 5:37; 2 N King Jones (J&H) 6:12; 3 L Havis (M’bro) 6:56

FORFAR HALF-MARATHON, Forfar, February 4

Overall: 1 Ryan Donald 76:47; 2 Marcus Sheridan 78:23; 3 Robbie Dunlop 79:17

Women: 1 Nicole Jackson 92:38; 2 Gillian Sangster (W50) 99:21; 3 Elaine Murdoch 1:40:08

W60: Hilary Ritchie 1:48:25

EDINBURGH WINTER WARMER HALF-MARATHON, Holyrood, February 1

Overall: 1 Ryan Mackay 80:44; 2 Oliver Making 81:13; 3 George Kelly (M40) 82:06

Women: 1 Louise Holway (W50) 91:57; 2 Elise Scott 95:19; 3 Luna Gutierrez Guerrero 98:02

GLASGOW WINTER WARMER HALF-MARATHON, Glasgow Green, February 4

Overall: 1 Gordon Kane 76:52; 2 Andrew Casey 77:32; 3 Andrew Campbell (M40) 78:18; 4 Gary Mckenna (M40) 78:35; 5 Jamie Auld Smith (M40) 79:17

M50: Martyn Campbell 82:13

M60: Peter Wright 90:49

Women: 1 Vicky Simpson 83:24; 2 Alice Hosking 88:35; 3 Clare Langan 1:30:02; 4 Min Ke 92:47; 5 Charlotte Meil 93:07; 6 Elisabeth Goemans 93:13

W50: 1 Julie Atkinson 97:16; 2 Caitlin Graham 97:55

GLASGOW WINTER WARMER 10km, Glasgow Green, February 4

Overall: 1 Euan Lee 32:14; 2 Iain Tomb (M40) 34:48; 3 Scott Cockburn 35:20

Women: 1 Rachel Harman 36:33; 2 Kelly Taylor 39:37; 3 Lauren Mckinley 42:27

W50: Shona Donnelly 43:56

W60: 1 Elizabeth Grant 56:51; 2 Diane Babbington 59:21

GLASGOW WINTER WARMER 5km, Glasgow Green, February 4

Overall: 1 Stephen Dodds (M40) 18:03; 2 Jonnie Felton 18:17; 3 Alex Bedingham (M40) 18:30

Women: 1 Kate Holmes (W50) 20:12; 2 Jacquelyn Armour (W40) 21:35; 3 Tracey Lochrie (W40) 22:26

RENFREWSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Greenock, February 4

Men (5M)

TEAM: 1 Bella H 61; 2 I’clyde 84; 3 Bella R 92

U17

TEAM: 1 Giff N 6; 2 Kilb 15

U15

TEAM: 1 Kilb 15; 2 G’nock 25

U13

TEAM: 1 Giff N 6; 2 Kilb 30; 3 I’clyde 34

Women (5M)

TEAM: 1 Bella R 17; 2 Bella H 21; 3 I’clyde 26

U17

TEAM: 1 Giff N 6; 2 G’nock 20

U15

TEAM: 1 Giff N 7; 2 I’clyde 41

U13

TEAM: 1 Giff N 6; 2 I’clyde 22; 3 Kilb 32

Fell races

BARBONDALE, Kirkby Lonsdale, February 11

Overall (2.3M/200ft): 1 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 21:50; 2 M Fretwell (Sett) 22:28; 3 B Gard-Storry (Eden) 23:00; 4 B Plummer (Helm H) 23:31; 5 Callum Lambert 23:33; 6 R Allison (Dark Pk) 23:36

M50: J Baron (Helm H) 26:43

M60: J Blackett (Dark Pk) 27:16

M70: A Stokes (Dallam) 35:10

U21: O Oldham (Leven V) 23:41

Women: 1 L Allison (Sett) 27:04; 2 R Hare (Amble) 28:31; 3 G Stevens (Amble) 29:38; 4 B Dyer (Helm H, W50) 29:43

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 36:10

LONG MYND VALLEYS, Church Stretton, February 11

Overall (11.5M/450ft): 1 D Connolly (Mercia) 99:00; 2 O Perratt (Mercia) 1:40:52; 3 J Agnew (Mercia) 1:48:44; 4 J Gomes (R Free, M40) 1:54:48; 5 J Stuart (Mercia, M45) 1:55:05; 6 B Squire (Birm U) 1:55:36

M50: V Barton (Calder V) 2:05:00

M55: A Davies (Mercia) 2:06:49

M60: M Keys (Ross) 2:18:39

M70: D Gould (Mercia) 3:04:07

Women: 1 S Willhoit (Mercia) 1:57:07; 2 N Richards (Mercia, W45) 2:15:21; 3 Bonnie Van Wilgenburg 2:15:36; 4 M Jones-Walters (Mercia) 2:21:28

W55: J Brown (Clay) 2:38:17

W60: G Evans (Shrews) 3:04:51

WINDY HILL, Oldham, February 11

Overall (19km/640m): 1 D Clarke (Tod, M40) 76:39; 2 S Lundu (P&B) 81:09; 3 F Macdonald Oulds (Chorlton) 82:05; 4 R Anderson (Holm) 84:23; 5 Spencer Shaw 86:02; 6 L Hinchcliffe (Sadd) 86:45; 7 T Brook (Holm, M40) 87:38; 8 P Hinchcliffe (Holm) 87:50; 9 T Street (Holm) 88:10; 10 C Kay (Tod) 90:10

M50: C Walker (P&B) 90:16

M55: M Peace (Bing) 1:41:56

M65: P Hodgson (Tod) 2:06:26

Women: 1 R Jones (Leeds C) 92:34; 2 A Lee (Bing) 1:48:16; 3 K Archer (Ilkley, W45) 1:48:21; 4 T Vengrinova (Roch TC) 1:52:22; 5 J Hawkins (Goyt, W40) 1:52:51; 6 L Watson (Bing, W50) 1:54:06

W60: J Ransome (Roch) 1:59:22

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 2:18:21

SNAEFELL AND THE THOLTANS, Snaefell, Isle of Man, February 10

Overall (9.5km/570m, all Manx F): 1 S Jones 53:52; 2 O Chambers 55:41; 3 J Bond 56:05; 4 O Smith (M40) 56:29; 5 L Taggart (M50) 56:49; 6 H Weatherill 59:06

M60: S Hubbard (Manx F) 73:51

M70: I Callister (Manx H) 97:09

Women (all Manx F) : 1 R Harding (W40) 72:06; 2 K Cubbon 79:04; 3 V Jacobsen (W40) 80:38; 4 C Caren (W40) 81:56

W60: M Watkins (Manx F) 87:38

WINTER REVERSE HALF TOUR OF BRADWELL, Bradwell, February 10

Overall (25km/970m): 1 J Oldfield (Mat) 2:12:36; 2 M Noble (H&R) 2:26:23; 3 J Shipston-Mourn (High) 2:26:47; 4 G Hopkinson (Mat) 2:28:36; 5 D Orr (Sheff) 2:30:11; 6 S Merryweather (Ches Drag) 2:32:49

M40: B Carlin (K’stone) 2:36:27

M50: Kurt Fitch 2:43:16

M60: Chris Harle 3:142:41

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 3:40:34

Women: 1 T Raab (Dark Pk) 2:50:03; 2 H Clifford (Dark Pk) 2:50:05; 3 J Cartmell (H&R) 2:51:12; 4 S Fawcett (Dark Pk, W40) 2:51:14

W50: J Langham (Smiley) 3:24:57

W60: A Hegarty (Totley) 4:13:31

BERNARD PIERCE WADSWORTH TROG, Hebden Bridge, February 3

On his 25th birthday, Martin Howard enjoyed an 11-minute victory while Charlotte Jackson was first woman by six minutes on this gruelling 20-mile event with 4000ft of climbing.

Overall (20M/4000ft): 1 M Howard (Calder V) 2:30:54; 2 O Beilby (Wharf, M40) 2:42:04; 3 D Mirfield (Barl, M40) 2:44:08; 4 S Bell (Bing) 2:47:52; 5 T Brook (Holm, M40) 2:58:38; 6 A Wright (Tod) 2:58:44

M50: J Wright (Tod) 3:09:33

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 3:28:11

M70: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 4:37:32

Women: 1 C Jackson (Calder V) 3:15:41; 2 H Hardaker (K&C, W40) 3:21:46; 3 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 3:25:51; 4 Z Agapova (Dark Pk) 3:42:03

W50: S Chrisanthou (Calder V) 3:42:43

CHARNWOOD HILLS, Anstey, February 4

Overall (13M/1200ft): 1 T Evans 91:33; 2 L Moses (Barrow) 91:33; 3 P Hackett (Tam) 92:49; 4 D Cox (W End) 94:32; 5 T Hartley (Barrow, M55) 96:41; 6 A Siggers (R&N, M40) 96:55; 7 A Woodward (Notts, M40) 97:11; 8 A Willliams L’bro SOC, U21) 97:25; 9 W Clarke (Barrow) 98:03; 10 A Blow (M45) 98:33

M60: B Williams (Anstey) 2:06:27

M65: C Morrison (Sinfin) 2:20:55

M70: S Alexander (Kenil) 2:25:43

TEAM: 1 Barrow 16; 2 W End 32; 3 R&N 36

Women: 1 L Jones (Wreake) 1:53:21; 2 R Bentley (Barrow) 1:57:00; 3 A Freeman-Hughes (Popl, W40) 1:59:04; 4 K Hillier (Barrow) 2:01:35; 5 H Tunnicliffe (Desf, W40) 2:03:54; 6 E Watters (Bir) 2:04:12

W45: A Sheldon 2:08:35

W55: S Karmazyn (Holme) 2:11:57

W60: G Vaughan 2:14:29

W65: B Owen (F&K) 2:42:05

TEAM: 1 Holme 67; 2 Barrow 69; 3 Sinfin 106

FOUR TRIGS CHALLENGE, Sidmouth, February 4

Overall (17M/4300ft): 1 S Kelly (Exm) 2:10:46; 2 S Husband (G’how) 2:29:15; 3 R Lenton (Axe, M50) 2:30:37; 4 P Devine-Wright (Axe, M50) 2:32:16; 5 J Kelly (Exm) 2:33:57; 6 D Parrott (Climb SW, M40) 2:39:33

M55: R Summerhayes (Sidm) 3:02:28

M60: C Turner (Wimb OC) 3:24:56

M70: D King (Sidm) 3:56:50

Women: 1 Elie Keast 2:55:18; 2 Annabel Arthur 3:16:52; 3 K Board (Axe, W45) 3:17:04; 3 T Wilson (Bux, W55) 3:28:05; 4 E Wood (Axe) 3:33:37

RUNNERS AND RIDERS, Appletreewick, February 4

Overall (7.6km/271m, runners’ placings only): 1 H Webb (Dark Pk) 32:51; 2 C Shearer (Barl) 33:54; 3 H Kingston (N Leeds FR) 34:09; 4 C James (K&C) 34:34; 5 M Fretwell (Sett) 34:40; 6 W Barton (Amble) 35:20

M50: C Holmes (Wharf) 36:56

M60: M Jordan (Harr) 45:39

Women: 1 S McCormack (Amble) 37:15; 2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 41:42; 3 H Thomas (K&C) 43:01; 4 K Chalmers (K&C) 44:16

W45: L Parker (Ross) 45:36

W50: V Braham (Nidd) 48:28

W60: A Eagle (Upp Wharf) 50:00

LOUGHRIGG SILVERHOW, Ambleside, February 4

Overall (14km/880m): 1 A Mason (Dark Pk) 70:58; 2 H Chadfield (Tring) 71:03; 3 L Bowness (Helm H) 71:10; 4 J Hartley (B Combe) 71:11; 5 H Cooling (Howg) 73:17; 6 K Wigley (Swale) 75:24

M45: R Jebb (Helm H) 77:08

M50: K Gray (C’land F) 77:15

M60: Tim Lofthouse 94:12

M70: J Gomersall (Amble) 2:07:21

Women: 1 A Fan (Amble) 87:09; 2 K Roberts (Helm, H) 90:09; 3 Crina Bulprich 97:42; 4 S Rylance (Amble) 98:03

W50: N Hawkrigg (N Fells) 98:33

W60: C Musetti (Amble) 1:54:40

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 2:17:22

