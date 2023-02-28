Athletes compete in good numbers at Falkirk, Brecon and Derry as national titles go to Logan Rees, Scout Adkin, Dewi Griffiths, Olivia Tsim, Finn McNally and Grace Carson

Coverage from the English National Cross-Country Champs at Bolesworth Castle can be found here and here. For reports, photos and results from the rest of the home nations, see below.

Lindsays Scottish Cross Country Championships, Falkirk, February 25

There was a great last lap battle between Logan Rees and Jamie Crowe in the senior men’s race.

It was the Fife AC athlete Rees, who has been in America for the past four years, who had the strongest finish and he clutched his head in his hands almost in disbelief as he crossed the finish line with Crowe, winner in 2020 and 2022, six seconds back as his Central AC team-mate, Hamish Hickey, took bronze.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the National Cross-Country even though I’ve been away in the States and not raced here since 2018 and I guess it goes back to coming here as a kid and competing regularly in the age group races.”

Of the race he said: “Jamie and I went into that last lap neck-and-neck and at times I wasn’t sure if I could stay with him but I put in a kick up the hill through the tents and got a bit ahead but even then he closed right up on me again but Thankfully I’ve had enough to win and it is a special day for myself.”

With two in three, and three more in the top 20, it was no surprise Central won easily to make it 12-in-a-row titles.

The senior women’s race saw British hill international Scout Adkin taking victory to go one better than the previous year.

Adkin won after seeing off the final challenge from Edinburgh Universities British international, Alice Goodall, taking second with Steph Pennycook of Fife AC take the bronze.

Adkin said: “‘I did worry a bit that I’d made a move too early and Alice was still there throughout the second lap and I think closed a bit at times on the third but I was far enough ahead when we turned into the straight and after winning silver last year, it was a good feeling running in towards the finish for the victory.”

“I’ve won medals in hill races and while they are different events and achievements, it’s brilliant to be a Scottish National cross-country champion.”

She added: “I’ve been in the sport almost 20 years and came here time after time as a youngster without being anywhere near the medals. I hope there’s a message there for young athletes.”

Even though they only had one in the first 17, Shettleston packed well thereafter while Edinburgh AC took the silvers and Carnethy HRC the bronzes.

There were under-20 title wins for Hannah Ryding of Giffnock North AC and Scottish Hill running international Matt Knowles of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds.

Ryding had run for Britain in the World Cross Country Championships in Australia the week before.

The under-17 women’s race went to Caitlyn Heggie of Ross County who came over from the Muir of Ord in the Scottish Highlands.

Connor Bell, who won the Milton Keynes Cross Challenge and the Scottish Short Course Championships, added another victory with an under-17 victory.

Giffnock North were the team winners there and indeed the most successful team with six athletes on individual podiums in addition to the five team wins.

In the under-15 race Tristan Robin and Calum Dick took first and third with James Alexander of Garscube in between in second but Harmeny shocked Giffnock in the team event and that was the only one of the six younger athlete titles they failed to win.

The under-15 girls race saw a win for Scottish indoor 1500m champion Lois Macrae of Inverness AAC.

The under-13 winners were Rhuairdh Laing of VP-Glasgow AC and Cerys Wright of Team East Lothian.

Senior men

1 Logan Rees Fife AC 0:32:09

2 Jamie Crowe Central AC 0:32:15

3 Hamish Hickey Central AC 0:32:45

4 Ben Potrykus Inverclyde AC 0:32:48

5 Scott Stirling Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:32:50

6 Lachlan Oates Shettleston Harriers 0:32:54

7 Tom Graham-Marr Central AC 0:32:57

8 Jamie Burns Shettleston Harriers 0:32:57

9 Ross Gollan Shettleston Harriers 0:33:02

10 Adam Craig Inverclyde AC 0:33:06

11 Gavin Smith Cambuslang Harriers 0:33:07

12 Seyd Taha Ghafari Shettleston Harriers 0:33:24

13 Christian Graham Lasswade AC 0:33:28

14 Grant Sheldon Cambuslang Harriers 0:33:31

15 Alexander Chepelin Carnethy Hill Racing Club 0:33:33

16 Calum Phillip Central AC 0:33:34

17 Fraser Stewart Cambuslang Harriers 0:33:37

18 Max Abernethy Fraserburgh RC 0:33:38

19 Michael Ferguson Aberdeen AAC 0:33:39

20 Luca Fanottoli Central AC 0:33:50

21 James Donald Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 0:33:58

22 Ewan Brown Corstorphine AAC 0:34:02

23 Cameron Milne Central AC 0:34:06

24 Callum Tharme Cambuslang Harriers 0:34:09

25 Elisha De Mello Inverclyde AC (Indiv) 0:34:10

26 Jack Eykelbosch Corstorphine AAC 0:34:12

27 Lewis Rodgers Fife AC 0:34:13

28 Kane Elliott Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:34:19

29 Daniel Bradford Shettleston Harriers 0:34:20

30 Ross Good Giffnock North AC 0:34:22

TEAM: 1 Centr 71; 2 Shett 105; 3 Cambus 133; 4 Cors 219; 5 I’clyde 268; 6 C’thy 402; 7 A’deen 404; 8 Fife 448; 9 Edin 469; 10 Edin U 615; 11 Metro 690; 12 Giff N 748; 13 St And U 854; 14 Dund H 863; 15 HBT 934; 16 Bella H 951; 17 G’nock 1029; 18 Gala 1083; 19 Glas U 1126; 20 Falk VH 1174

U20

1 Matt Knowles Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:22:02

2 Ryan Martin Central AC 0:22:17

3 Conan Harper Giffnock North AC 0:22:31

4 Peter Bradshaw Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:22:37

5 Fraser Gilmour Kilbarchan AAC 0:22:40

6 Lucas Cairns Inverness Harriers AAC 0:22:42

7 Ritchie Gardiner Corstorphine AAC 0:22:43

8 Cameron Deverill Giffnock North AC 0:22:44

9 Logan Beagley Livingston AC 0:22:47

10 Lewis Hannigan Kilbarchan AAC 0:23:00

TEAM: 1 Edin U 30; 2 Giff N 69; 3 Kilb 80; 4 Cors 83; 5 Centr 98; 6 St And U 141; 7 S’clyde U 215

U17

1 Connor Bell Central AC 0:20:36

2 Reiss Marshall Fife AC 0:20:39

3 Craig Shennan Giffnock North AC 0:20:47

4 Oliver MacDonald Giffnock North AC 0:20:54

5 Hamish McKay Aberdeen AAC 0:21:01

6 Alasdair Nugent Giffnock North AC 0:21:02

7 Andrew McWilliam Lasswade AC 0:21:07

8 Jamie Connor East Kilbride AC 0:21:08

9 Luke Lindsay Kilbarchan AAC 0:21:10

10 James Hammond Linlithgow AC 0:21:25

TEAM: 1 Giff N 24; 2 E Loth 92; 3 Cambus 114; 4 A’deen 123; 5 E Kilb 175; 6 Garsc 254; 7 Centr 26; 8 Kil’k 297

U15

1 Tristan Robin Giffnock North AC 0:14:43

2 James Alexander Garscube Harriers 0:14:45

3 Calum Dick Giffnock North AC 0:14:45

4 Andrew Baird Ross County AC 0:14:51

5 Angus Wilkinson East Kilbride AC 0:14:54

6 Luke Culliton Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:14:58

7 Alistair Street Kilbarchan AAC 0:15:10

8 Ray Taylor Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:15:11

9 Oscar Chirnside Aberdeen AAC 0:15:16

10 Lachlan Thomas Ross County AC 0:15:20

TEAM: 1 Harm 57; 2 Giff N 61; 3 Falk VH 70; 4 Ross C 97; 5 Garsc 107; 6 Kilb 117; 7 E Loth 128; 8 Edin 190; 9 E Kilb 197; 10 A’deen 250

U13

1 Rhuairdh Laing VP-Glasgow AC 0:11:53

2 Louie Muir Giffnock North AC 0:11:59

3 Harrison MacMillan Central AC 0:12:02

4 Cameron Nugent Giffnock North AC 0:12:08

5 Max Deery Giffnock North AC 0:12:11

6 Reuben Lees Edinburgh AC 0:12:12

7 Finlay Laskey Giffnock North AC 0:12:17

8 Cameron Mitchell Giffnock North AC 0:12:19

9 Rory MacMillan Central AC 0:12:19

10 Luke Sedman Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:12:21

TEAM: 1 Giff N 18; 2 Edin 94; 3 Centr 113; 4 Harm 130; 5 Garsc 134; 6 A’deen 164; 7 Kilb 256; 8 Cors 266; 9 Storn 290; 10 Ayr S 300

Senior women

1 Scout Adkin Moorfoot Runners 0:37:15

2 Alice Goodall Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:37:23

3 Stephanie Pennycook Fife AC 0:38:25

4 Sara Green Gala Harriers 0:38:34

5 Zoe Pflug Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:38:43

6 Naomi Lang Carnethy Hill Racing Club 0:38:52

7 Nynke Mulholland Inverclyde AC 0:39:21

8 Sarah Brown Edinburgh AC 0:39:37

9 Fiona Bunn Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:39:40

10 Catriona MacDonald Bellahouston RR 0:39:40

11 Kirsty Dickson Carnethy Hill Racing Club 0:39:42

12 Eve MacKinnon Cambuslang Harriers 0:39:49

13 Catriona Graves Highland Hill Runners 0:40:03

14 Eilidh Bell Shettleston Harriers 0:40:08

15 Freya Ross Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:40:10

16 Megan Crawford Fife AC 0:40:18

17 Emily McNicol Glasgow University Hares and Hounds 0:40:43

18 Anna Wallace Shettleston Harriers 0:40:55

19 Gillian Black VP-Glasgow AC 0:41:04

20 Rose Penfold Edinburgh AC 0:41:09

21 Clare Stewart Glasgow University Hares and Hounds 0:41:17

22 Katherine Golding Hunters Bog Trotters 0:41:25

23 Emma Creasey Ayr Seaforth AC 0:41:32

24 Aoife Carr Shettleston Harriers 0:41:36

25 Hannah Terrance Shettleston Harriers 0:41:38

26 Ruth Joss Shettleston Harriers 0:41:45

27 Katrine Kelly Troon Tortoises AC 0:41:52

28 Sophie Collins Corstorphine AAC 0:42:04

29 Kirstin Oakley Ayr Seaforth AC 0:42:10

30 Lesley Blackwood Cambuslang Harriers 0:42:13

TEAM: 1 Shett 153; 2 Edin 196; 3 C’thy 293; 4 Edin U 360; 5 HBT 384; 6 Cambus 466; 7 Giff N 470; 8 Cors 487; 9 Fife 533; 10 Garsc 574; 11 Centr 670; 12 HHR 757; 13 Dund R 777; 14 L‘gow 817; 15 Bella R 852; 16 Bella H 922; 17 W End RR 1020; 18 G’nock 1188; 19 Moray 1209; 20 P’bello 1210

U20

1 Hannah Ryding Giffnock North AC 0:25:09

2 Natasha Phillips Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 0:25:51

3 Hannah Anderson Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:26:15

4 Isla Hedley Fife AC 0:27:07

5 Mia Padmanabhan Glasgow University Hares and Hounds 0:27:29

6 Emma Johnson Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:28:16

7 Anna Dalglish Glasgow University Hares and Hounds 0:28:23

8 Caitlin Purcell Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:28:24

9 Kirsty Purcell Edinburgh Univ Hare and Hounds 0:28:36

10 Rachel Giffen Springburn Harriers 0:28:50

TEAM: 1 Edin U 17; 2 Glas U 24; 3 Giff N 38; 4 S’clyde U 57

U17

1 Caitlyn Heggie Ross County AC 0:24:17

2 Millie McClelland-Brooks Inverclyde AC 0:24:31

3 Katie Meek Inverness Harriers AAC 0:24:47

4 Jessica Inglis Law & District AAC 0:25:11

5 Esme Dougall Giffnock North AC 0:25:20

6 Orlaith Shepherd Edinburgh AC 0:25:32

7 Ruth Walsh Giffnock North AC 0:25:52

8 Abbi Macleod Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:25:57

9 Saoirse Mcnulty Giffnock North AC 0:26:01

10 Iona Stroma Hubbard Ayr Seaforth AC 0:26:08

TEAM: 1 Giff N 21; 2 Falk VH 35; 3 E Loth 59; 4 Cors 68; 5 Pit 93; 6 Law 102; 7 Ross C 109; 8 E Kilb 112; 9 Centr 114

U15

1 Lois Macrae Inverness Harriers AAC 0:16:13

2 Zara Redmond Kilbarchan AAC 0:16:16

3 Freya Campbell Giffnock North AC 0:17:01

4 Abbie Stewart Stornoway Running & AC 0:17:12

5 Jessica Taylor Edinburgh AC 0:17:18

6 Elsa McGregor Edinburgh AC 0:17:21

7 Natsai Nyabadza Harmeny AC 0:17:22

8 Scarlett Wilson Giffnock North AC 0:17:25

9 Katie Woods Shettleston Harriers 0:17:30

10 Erin Gray Gala Harriers 0:17:32

TEAM: 1 Giff N 48; 2 Edin 61; 3 Falk VH 85; 4 Gala 89; 5 Harm 128; 6 Kilb 161; 7 Garsc 206; 8 E Kilb 213; 9 Centr 243; 10 A’deen 328

U13

1 Cerys Wright Team East Lothian 0:12:40

2 Lucia Connell Strathearn Harriers 0:12:44

3 Holly Simpson Giffnock North AC 0:12:46

4 Eilidh Caldow Giffnock North AC 0:13:12

5 Emily Christie Falkirk Victoria Harriers 0:13:14

6 Emily Stanford Central AC 0:13:15

7 Imogen Turner Musselburgh and District AC 0:13:20

8 Anna Elizabeth Ross VP-Glasgow AC 0:13:25

9 Isla Gourley Pitreavie AAC 0:13:28

10 Erin Burnett Garscube Harriers 0:13:40

TEAM: 1 Giff N 31; 2 Falk VH 92; 3 E Loth 120; 4 A’deen 144; 5 Harm 158; 6 I’clyde 212; 7 Garsc 230; 8 Law 292; 9 Kil’k 332; 10 Edin 375

WELSH NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Brecon, February 25

The sun shone on the 118th Welsh Championships as Swansea Harriers’ Dewi Griffiths won his eighth Welsh title and also led his club to another Welsh cross-country team win, Martin Duff reports.

This eighth win leaves Griffiths one behind equalling Steve Jones’ record nine. The 31-year-old, who won the Gwent League race two weeks earlier, said that he loved the muddy conditions and is now targeting the London Marathon in April. There, he hopes to bounce back from his 2:15:78 for 11th spot in the Commonwealth Games last year and here was always out in front, but it was close for second before Tom Wood got the better of Dan Nash.

The women’s title went to Olivia Tsim who, apart from a single outing, for victory, in the Gwent League, earlier this month, has been giving the cross-country discipline a miss for the past ten years. Nevertheless, the Pontypridd runner has enjoyed a string of victories on the road and, last September ventured overseas to the Copenhagen half-marathon where she set a PB 73:38.

Tsim’s margin was modest, as second placed Lucy Marland, who also claimed the W35 medal was well clear of third placed Martha Owen.

The age group events saw Dafyd Jones defend his under-20 men’s title and Beca Haf-Bown do the same in the under-17 women’s event. Lancashire and Manchester Schools champion Joseph Rees-Gara took the under-17 men’s title.

Elsewhere, Millie Gold, who won the Milton Keynes leg of the UK cross challenge, won the under-15 girls’ race easily enough, as

Joshua Sanders added to his Welsh Schools title from last year, for the boys.

Under-13 girls’ winner Bryony Boyce moved seamlessly from winning the Welsh indoor 3000m title to repeating the feat outdoors as Finlay Burns scored for Cardiff Archers in the under-13 boys’ race.

Men (10.35km)

1 D Griffiths (Swan) 31:39; 2 T Wood (Eryri) 31:54; 3 D Dash (Card) 32:00; 4 M Edwards (Card) 32:11; 5 D Rothwell (Swan) 32:14; 6 A Bull (P’pridd) 32:39; 7 R Axe (Card) 32:46; 8 M Rees (Swan) 33:17; 9 T Foster (G&G) 33:22; 10 M James (Swan) 33:24

M40: 1 B McWhirter (Swan) 34:05; 2 R Matthews (P Bryn) 34:25; 3 J Thie (P’pridd) 34:33

M45: 1 R Woods (Builth) 35:10; 2 A How (P Pridd) 35:42; 3 M Jennings (M Morris) 36:32

M50: 1 H Evans (P Bryn) 35:00; 2 A Lee (Pomt-Y-Pwl) 37:36; 3 M Shaw (Brecon) 37:57

M55: 1 J Wherlock (Llis) 36:41; 2 L Ahearne (P Bryn) 36:57; 3 J Adams (Rhond) 39:09

M60: 1 D Warren (C’gan) 40:25; 2 P Sowerby (Brecon) 40:43; 3 S Gardner (N Wales) 41;10

TEAM: 1 Swansea 49; 2 Cardiff 107; 3 Pontypridd 158

M35 TEAM: 1 P Bryn 9; 2 Pontypridd 17; 3 Lliswerry 19

M40 TEAM: 1 Pontypridd 8; 2 P Talbot 20; 3 Les C 27

M45 TEAM: 1 P Talbot 16; 2 Swansea 21; 3 Aberavon 26

M50 TEAM: 1 P Bryn 13; 2 Aberavon 24; 3 Swansea 29

M55 TEAM: 1 Swansea 22; 2 Les C 27; 3 Lliswerry 27

M60 TEAM: 1 Les C 6; 2 Les C B 19; 3 Lliswerry 20

M65 (6.89km):

1 A Davies (Swan, M70) 25:46; 2 K Brewer (P Bryn) 28:03; 3 M Foster (P’Pridd) 30:05

M70: 2 M Tabor (Les C) 31:22; 3 R Evans (Les C) 31:25

M75: 1 B Parham (Griff) 34:13

M85: 1 P Norman (Wrex) 61:02

M65 TEAM: 1 P Bryn 9; 2 Penarth &D) 13; 3 Lliswerry 23

M70 TEAM: 1 Les Croupiers 6

U20 (6.89km):

1 D Jones (Carm) 20:28; 2 L Shephard-Brown (Card) 20:26; 3 A Barber (Harb) 20:47; 4 F Hines (Swan) 21:22; 5 B Hughes (Card) 21:46; 6 O George (Sarn H) 21:51

TEAM: none closed in

U17 (5.22km):

1 J Rees-Gara (Wigan) 15:59; 2 I Thomas (Carm) 16:08; 3 H Evans (Newp) 16:33; 4 A Breeze (Maldwyn) 16:41; 5 T Cumberland (Brecon) 16:50; 6 F Bruce (Carm) 16:55

TEAM: 1 Carmarthen 32; 2 Maldwyn 38; 3 Brecon 60

U15 (4.33km):

1 J Sanders (Card) 13:53; 2 O Kearney (Welsh Anglo) 13:56; 3 G Tough (A’dare) 14:01; 4 M Jenkins (Menai) 14:02; 5 I Foley (Card) 14:14; 6 L Salvage (Newp) 14:18

TEAM: 1 Cardiff 29; 2 Newport 71; 3 Cardiff B 85

U13 (3.25km):

1 F Burns (Card) 10:21; 2 T Garrod (Newp) 10:26; 3 A Evans (Dees) 10:27; 4 L Machado (Card A) 10:29; 5 L Davies (Dees) 10:47; 6 N Watts (Bla Gwent) 10:59

TEAM: 1 Deeside 23; 2 Cardiff 48; 3 Swansea 83

Women (6.89km)

1 O Tsim (P’pridd) 23:55; 2 L Marland (les C, W35) 24:01; 3 M Owen (Dees) 24:33; 4 G Tutton (Swan) 24:49; 5 D Morris (Builth, W35) 25:07; 6 A Dumaine (Llis) 25:09; 7 L Jones (Les C, W40) 25:17; 8 L Marlow (Read) 25:28; 9 K Matthews (Chep, W45) 25:46; 10 C Powell (Swin) 26:01

W40: 2 K Beecher (Les C) 26:18; 3 G Parnell (Newp) 26:22

W45: 2 S Bell (Chep) 26:54; 3 W Price (Amman V) 27:14

W50: 1 S Chipper (Llis) 26:50; 2 T Jenkins (P’cawl) 27:07; 3 N Jukes (P Bryn) 27:10

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 28:19; 2 M Holliday (TROT) 29:07; 3 A Harford (Brecon) 29:38

W60: 1 S Phillips (Swan) 33:44; 2 G Seed (P Bryn) 34:40; 3 J Scholey (Les C) 34:49

W65: 1 E Arwen (Les C) 39:06

TEAM: 1 Les C 36; 2 Swansea 80; 3 Builth 104

W35 TEAM: 1 Les C 6; 2 Swansea 27; 3 Les C B 28

W40 TEAM: 1 Les C 11; 2 Swansea 31; 3 Bridgend 36

W45 TEAM: 1 Chepstow 9; 2 Bridgend 30; 3 Amman V 34

W50 TEAM: 1 Chepstow 10; 2 Les C 17; 3 Lliswerry 18

W55 TEAM: 1 Chepstow 9; 2 Les C 12

W60 TEAM: 1 Les C 6

U20/U17 (5.22km)

1 B Haf-Bown (Menai, U17) 18:48; 2 G Goode (Card) 19:08; 3 J Jones (A’dare, U17) 19:19; 4 E Bailey (Win, U17) 19:29; 5 C Griffiths (Newp, U17) 19:37; 6 M MacDuff (Card A, U17) 19:38

TEAM: 1 Aberavon 64

U15 (4.33km)

1 M Gold (Card) 14:56; 2 A Doherty (Dees) 15:04; 3 H Humphrys (Swan) 15:16; 4 M McCourt (Maldwyn) 15:24; 5 M Hughes (Maldwyn) 15:25; 6 A Williams (Carm) 15:17

TEAM: 1 Cardiff 28; 2 Swansea 33; 3 Deeside 76

U13 (3.25km)

1 B Boyce (Card) 11:07; 2 H Watson (Dees) 11:12; 3 M Griffiths (Carm) 11:48; 4 N Bown (Menai) 11:53; 5 L Codling (Newp) 11:56; 6 K Doherty (Dees) 11:57

TEAM: 1 Carmarthen 73; 2 Bridgend 105; 3 Aberavon 111

NORTHERN IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS, DERRY, February 26

Finn McNally fourth last year advanced to winner this time as he fought off the challenge of Andrew Milligan and Neil Johnston who completed the men’s podium.

This year McNally was second in the Sussex Championships and ninth in Hannut as he led North Belfast to a clear team victory over Annandale Striders as they packed four in the first nine.

Grace Carson, a brilliant fifth in the European Championships under-23 cross-country where she was in Britain’s winning team, carried on her good form to win by 93 seconds from Sarah Lavery with Hannah Gilliland in third.

North Belfast just missed out on a team double gold as St Peters, who were led in by Gilliam McCrory in eighth won by a single point.

Men

1 Finn McNally North Belfast Harriers 00:37:34

2 Andrew Milligan North Belfast Harriers 00:37:45

3 Neil Johnston Annadale Striders 00:37:55

4 Zak Hanna Newcastle & District AC 00:38:37

5 Gary Crummy Newry AC 00:39:03

6 Craig McMeechan North Down AC 00:39:07

7 Conán McCaughey North Belfast Harriers 00:39:14

8 Neil McCartan East Down AC 00:39:38

9 Matthew Lavery North Belfast Harriers 00:39:51

10 Luke Dinsmore Annadale Striders 00:39:52

11 Patrick Mcniff Newcastle & District AC 00:39:55

12 Christopher Fielding City of Derry AC Spartans 00:39:56

13 Eoghan Totten Newcastle & District AC 00:40:00

14 Aaron McGrady East Down AC 00:40:08

15 Timothy Johnston Annadale Striders 00:40:10

16 Conal Mccambridge North Belfast Harriers 00:40:17

17 Gavin McCaffrey North Belfast Harriers 00:40:46

18 Cameron Stewart Annadale Striders 00:40:51

19 Adam Spratt Annadale Striders 00:40:55

20 Jimmy Sloan Annadale Striders 00:41:01

21 David O’Flaherty Newcastle & District AC 00:41:01

22 Jonathan Spratt Annadale Striders 00:41:05

23 Lawerence O’Hara North Belfast Harriers 00:41:06

24 Philip Goss North Belfast Harriers 00:41:12

25 Peter Donnelly North Belfast Harriers 00:41:40

26 James Monaghan St Peter’s AC 00:41:46

27 Dale Murray North Down AC 00:41:59

28 Ricky Johnston Jog Lisburn 00:42:02

29 Neill Weir Willowfield Harriers 00:42:16

30 John Lenehan City of Derry AC Spartans 00:42:27

TEAM: 1 North Belfast Harriers 50; 2 Annadale Striders 81; 3 Newcastle & District AC 135; 4 North Down AC 183; 5 City of Derry AC Spartans 269; 6 East Down AC 302

Women

1 Grace Carson Mid Ulster AC 00:20:59

2 Sarah Lavery Beechmount Harriers 00:22:32

3 Hannah Gilliland Annadale Striders 00:22:40

4 Edel Monaghan Dublin City Harriers 00:23:04

5 Catherine O’Connor East Down AC 00:23:06

6 Sinead McDonald Glenmore AC 00:23:31

7 Aine Gosling Newcastle & District AC 00:23:39

8 Gillian Mccrory St Peter’s AC 00:23:42

9 Katie Moore North Down AC 00:23:43

10 Leoni Cooke Finn Valley 00:23:48

11 Helen Lavery Beechmount Harriers 00:23:53

12 Joanne Mills Newcastle & District AC 00:24:01

13 Caroline MacNabb East Down AC 00:24:03

14 Kate Mulholland St Peter’s AC 00:24:06

15 Rachel Gibson North Down AC 00:24:10

16 Angeline McShane City of Derry AC Spartans 00:24:20

17 Fiona Mcquillan North Down AC 00:24:24

18 Patricia O’Hagan St Peter’s AC 00:24:36

19 Kelley Haniver Willowfield Harriers 00:24:45

20 Katie Mckittrick Willowfield Harriers 00:24:53

21 Tanya Cumming Willowfield Harriers 00:24:57

22 Catherine Diver Beechmount Harriers 00:25:10

23 Orlagh Mckavanagh St Peter’s AC 00:25:11

24 Mackenzie Eager North Down AC 00:25:24

25 Fionnuala O’Hare North Belfast Harriers 00:26:08

26 Amanda Perry Ballydrain Harriers 00:26:12

27 Kathryn Rafferty Armagh AC 00:26:19

28 Catriona Edington Queens AC 00:26:21

29 Mary Slocum Ward Park Runners 00:26:27

30 Louise Jones Victoria Park & Connswater 00:26:29

TEAM: 1 St Peter’s 63; 2 North Down 65; 3 Beechmount H 69; 4 East Down AC 88; 5 Willowfield H 96; 6 Newcastle & District AC 140

