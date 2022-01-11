County weekend in the UK is one of the busiest of the winter

BEDFORDSHIRE/BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, Milton Keynes, January 8

The Buckinghamshire senior men’s race saw Richard Slade win for Chiltern Harriers some 23 seconds to the good of the first Bedfordshire runner, with whom they ran, as his team also came good, Martin Duff reports.

Alice Wright made the long trip down from the north to win the senior women’s race and, along with Imogen King and Ellie Roche all headed the top Bedfordshire runners with whom they also raced.

With ten in the first dozen to finish hosts Milton Keynes dominated the under-13 girls’ Bucks event but, as in all of the age groups, were only allowed to take one set of medals. They were led home by Olivia Chilton.

They added another title through Madelaine Pearce in the under-15 girls’ event but second placed Francesca Baxter ensured team gold for Chiltern Harriers.

Maddie Hughes completely turned the tables for Chiltern in the under-17 women’s race as her club had their ten in the top 12 to finish, where the first six home all headed the top under-20 runner.

Alden Collier, the 2020 National under-13 champion was back to winning ways in the Bucks U15 boys’ outing, as his Chiltern club put five in the top six.

There was a close race in the Bucks under-17 men’s event, as Harris Kentish just got the better of Raihan Lenoir to lead Milton Keynes to another team gold, their ninth of the day.

Second overall Jordan Clay won the Bedfordshire men’s title by nearly two minutes from Leighton Buzzard team-mate Billy Mead as the county’s premier club Bedford & County generally gave the men’s event a miss despite the course only being a little over four miles long.

It was a different story among the Bedfordshire women as Tia Wilson, the 2019 Under-20 Inter-counties silver medallist, won from club mate Lauren Nicholls.

Men (6.5km):

1 R Slade (Chilt) 22:33

2 J Clay (NEB) 22:56

3 A Bampton (High) 23:24

4 J Tuttle (Mil K) 23:29

5 A Davidson (Chilt) 23:39

6 W Perkin (Chilt) 23:45

7 K Lindars (VoA) 24:34

8 M Dicks (Mil K, U20) 24:40

9 S Tuttle (Mil K) 24:42

10 B Mead (L Buzz) 24:46

11 E Forsythe (Mil K) 24:53

12 C Emmerson (Bed C) 24:56

13 J Farmer (Redway, M35) 24:58

14 N Hughes (Chilt, M50) 25:05

15 S Coombes (Herne H, M45) 25:11

16 J Repper (Chilt, M45) 25:27

17 T Sawyer (Tring) 25:29

18 M Wade (Tring) 25:38

19 A Inchley (L Buzz, M45) 25:43

20 A Bowller (N Herts, M35) 25:59

21 R Barnes (Stop, M35) 26:04

22 M Elbayan (Dunstable Lions) 26:09

23 N Turner (Chilt, M45) 26:09

24 R Elmore (L Buzz, M40) 26:17

25 E Wilson (Bed C, M50) 26:33

26 S Dear (L Buzz, M35) 26:39

27 K Hurst (G’way, M35) 26:40

28 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri, M50) 27:06

29 T Kimber (L Buzz, M40) 27:39

30 M Ma (Leight FR, M35) 27:50

Beds Men TEAM (6 to score): 1 L Buzz 41; 2 L Buzz B 137; 3 Leighton FR 59; 4 Leighton FR B 245

Bucks Men TEAM (6 to score): 1 Chiltern 46; 2 Milton Keynes 75; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 132; 4 Leighton Buzzard 144

M40: 3 S Read (L Buzz) 27:55

M50: 4 J Bell (L Buzz) 27:50

M55: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 29:24; 2 S Sharples (L Buzz) 29:34; 3 N Clay (L Buzz) 30:41

Beds M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 33; 2 Leighton FR 103; 3 Leighton FRB 173

Bucks M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 16; 2 L Buzz 31

U20 (4.5km):

1 J Palmer (Chilt) 15:31

2 L Peterson (Chilt) 15:31

3 H Kentish (Mil K, U17) 15:57

4 R Lenoire (Wyc P, U17) 15:59

5 N Campion (Bed C, U17) 16:03

6 Z Freeland (Mil K) 16:12

7 F O’Brien (Chilt) 16:14

8 J Vinnicombe (Bed C) 16:17

9 E Maxwell (VoA, U17) 16:20

10 L Gawne (Chilt, U17) 16:26

11 E Supple (Bed C, U17) 16:30

12 K Nicholson (Mil K, U17) 16:31

13 R Parry (Wyc P, U17) 16:32

14 S Bennetts (Chilt, U17) 17:00

15 H Totton (Mil K, U17) 17:03

Bucks U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 14

Beds U17 TEAM: 1 Bed C 7

Bucks U17 TEAM: 1 Mil K 26

U15 (3.5km):

1 A Collier (Chilt) 11:59

2 D Munn (Chilt) 12:05

3 C Barnes (Bed C) 12:12

4 A Hughes (Chilt) 12:26

5 M Baxter (Chilt) 12:30

6 I Achchi (Wyc P) 12:31

7 R Gawne (Chilt) 12:32

8 S Colley (Cookham) 12:32

9 I Jessop-Tranter (Chilt) 12:39

10 E McCall (Chilt) 12:41

11 R Hilton (Chilt) 13:32

12 M Roughton (Chilt) 13:34

13 M Newman (Mil K) 13:38

14 N Davis (Lut) 13:39

15 H Barron (Dac) 14:00

Beds U15 TEAM: no team closed in

Bucks U15 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 10; 2 Wyc P 51

U13 (2.2km):

1 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 8:17

2 J Smith (Mil K) 8:21

3 E Hartigan (Mil K) 8:23

4 H Scott (Bed C) 8:26

5 M Bunn (MKDP) 8:29

6 W Howes (Cookham) 8:36

7 W Hapgood (Cookham) 8:44

8 C Quantrill (Chilt) 8:46

9 H Wood (Mil K) 8:47

10 H Mundy (Chilt) 8:55

11 A Suleyman (Chilt) 8:58

12 S Dewhirst (MKDP) 9:05

13 A Henderson (Bed C) 9:08

14 J McCall (Chilt) 9:17

15 I McCall (Chilt) 9:19

Beds U13 TEAM: 1 Bed C 6

Bucks U13 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 27; 2 Mil K 30

M60 (5.2km):

1 T Jones (VoA) 20:36

2 C Arnold (Bigg, M65) 20:44

3 N Lovesey (Bed H, M65) 21:30

4 M Clark (Leight FR, M65) 21:41

5 C Cohen (Tring, M65) 22:06

6 J Skelton (Mil K, M70) 22:09

7 A Daglish (Lut, M70) 23:04

8 M Viccars (Leight FR) 23:37

9 R Hardy (Lut, M65) 23:44

10 T Barrows (Bear RC, M65) 23:50

15 D Foster (M75) 30:23

Beds M60 TEAM: 1 Stopsley 21

Women (5.5km):

1 A Wright (Sale) 19:29

2 I King (Mil K, U20) 19:46

3 E Roche (Mil K) 19:59

4 T Wilson (Bed C, U20) 20:01

5 A Montgomery (Wyc P) 20:54

6 K Shepherd-Cross (MKDP, U20) 20:57

7 L Nichols (Bed C) 20:59

8 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 21:00

9 K Godof (Oln, W40) 21:11

10 F Ryde (L Buzz Tri) 21:27

11 C Lathwell (Stop, W45) 21:29

12 E Still (Bed C) 21:43

13 S Delderfield (VoA, W35) 21:53

14 J Smith (Bed C) 21:53

15 E Varley (Bigg) 22:12

16 E Bates (Chilt) 22:19

17 M Phair (Wyc P) 22:33

18 J Sharples (L Buzz) 22:48

19 C Shelley (Tring, W45) 23:42

20 N Andrews (Bigg) 23:46

21 H Lowther (Wyc P) 24:04

22 C Holloway (Chilt, W50) 24:14

23 R Booth (Leight FR, W45) 24:17

24 K Royals (Chilt) 24:21

25 E Smith (Bed C, U20) 24:23

26 A King (Chilt, W40) 25:08

27 C Steptoe (VoA, W40) 25:13

28 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 25:27

29 T Warren (Dunst, W50) 25:58

30 A Farnfield (L Buzz, W35) 26:14

W50: 3 L Wells (Ampt) 27:17

Beds Women TEAM: 1 Bed C 8; 2 L Buzz 36; 3 Bed C B 36; 4 Leighton FR 48; 5 Dunstable 55

Beds W35 TEAM: 1 Leighton FR 20; 2 Dunstable 25

Bucks Women TEAM: 1 Wyc P 20; 2 Chiltern 34

Bucks W35 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 17

U20 (4.2km):

1 M Hughes (Chilt, U17) 15:25

2 H Lathwell (Lut, U17) 15:27

3 A Killick (L Buzz) 16:03

4 H Henderson (Chilt, U17) 16:16

5 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 16:17

6 O Brown (Wyc P, U17) 16:45

7 C Docwra (Chilt, U17) 16:56

8 A Henderson (Chilt, U17) 17:12

9 A Bushell (Chilt) 17:17

10 K Repper (Chilt) 17:40

11 A Brown (Chilt, U17) 17:47

12 E Shield (Chilt, U17) 18:01

Beds U17 TEAM: no teams closed in

Bucks U17 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 8

U15 (3.5km):

1 M Pearce (Mil K) 13:31

2 M Dunger (Bed C) 13:38

3 F Baxter (Chilt) 13:42

4 L Danobrega (Bed C) 13:44

5 L Farr (Bed C) 13:50

6 J Parrish (Bed C) 13:58

7 L Nkoane (Chilt) 14:04

8 T Gray (Dac) 14:08

9 O Clarke (Chilt) 14:12

10 L Jessop-Tranter (Chilt) 14:34

11 S Lomas (Chilt) 14:34

12 I Gregg (Mil K) 14:37

13 E Willis (Mil K) 14:45

14 E Burton (Wyc P) 14:46

15 I Martin (Chilt) 14:54

Beds U15 TEAM: 1 Bed C 6

Bucks U15 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 10; 2 Mil K 18; 3 Wycombe P 54

U13 (2.2km):

1 O Chilton (Mil K) 8:32

2 K Webb (Mil K) 8:34

3 S Chapman (Mil K) 8:35

4 K Gorman (Chilt) 8:36

5 O Enright (Mil K) 8:40

6 E Jacobs (Mil K) 8:43

7 L Webb (Mil K) 8:45

8 G Colley (Cookham) 8:58

9 M Nkoane (Chilt) 9:03

10 L Freeland (Mil K) 9:06

11 H Shaw (Mil K) 9:28

12 E Edwards (Mil K) 9:34

13 I Robinson (Chilt) 9:35

14 L Rose (Mil K) 9:35

15 E Kingston (Mil K) 9:39

Beds U13 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 8; 2 L Buzz B 18

Bucks U13 TEAM: 1 Mil K 6; 2 Chiltern 26; 3 Cookham 66

U11 (2km):

1 N Clarke (Chilt) 8:06

2 L Fowler (Mil K) 8:26

3 M Davis (Chilt) 8:42

4 L Flitton (Lut) 9:25

5 N Gray (Mil K) 10:12

Beds U11 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 9

Bucks U11 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 4

W55 (5.2km):

1 M Kempson (Chilt) 25:47

2 D Sandover (L Buzz Tri, W65) 26:37

3 C Ayers (Leight FR, W65) 28:26

4 J King (Bear RC, W60) 28:52

5 M Evans-Riches (Leight FR) 31:20

6 H Low (Bear RC) 31:20

7 C Walker (Leight FR, W60) 35:12

8 P Godfrey (Ampt, W70) 41:47

9 D Mcpherson (Leight FR, W60) 41:51

10 B Leach (Leight FR, W60) 41:51

Beds W55 TEAM: 1 Leighton FR 9

CHESHIRE, Pickmere, January 8

The senior men’s race was won by Ed Shepherd of Woodford Green AC in a time of 29:39.

The race was run over a four-lap course and he was well clear after the first lap and he won by almost a minute.

The women’s title went to Abigail Howarth of Vale Royal in a time of 25:54 closely followed by her teammate Amelia Pettit’s 26:06 by a close margin. They ran a 3-lap course and were together most of the way.

Men (8.1km):

1 E Shepherd (WG&EL) 29:39

2 F Proffitt (Traff, U20) 30:31

3 R Serif (Vale R, U20) 30:55

4 J Wignall (Sale) 31:04

5 D Bundred (Wilm) 31:45

6 G Tomlinson (Traff, M40) 31:54

7 E Pettitt (Vale R, U20) 32:09

8 C Field (Warr) 32:13

9 J Buckley (Warr, U20) 32:18

10 C Stanford (Warr, M40) 32:21

11 W Ashfield (Vale R, U20) 32:25

12 N Williams (Vale R) 32:31

13 M Barnes (Sale, M40) 32:38

14 T Lamont (THH) 32:44

15 L Greaves (Serp) 32:46

16 A Dight (Vale R) 32:55

17 T Fellbaum (Congle) 33:00

18 R Moore (Vale R) 33:06

19 J Wadsworth (Warr) 33:19

20 D Shearer (W Ches, M35) 33:19

21 D Fox (Warr) 33:37

22 B Hicks (Macc) 33:54

23 T Booth (W Ches) 34:00

24 N Finegan (W Ches, M45) 34:07

25 A Doyle (Vale R, U20) 34:22

26 J Griffiths (Vale R) 34:24

27 G Wells (W Ches, M45) 34:25

28 R Coen (Wilm, M40) 34:28

29 J Betteley (Vale R) 34:30

30 M Taylor (S Ches, M40) 34:43

M45: 3 S Oliver (Ches TC) 36:19

M50: 1 D Watson (Warr) 35:42; 2 M Lynas (THH) 36:14; 3 B Lomas (Congle) 36:24

M55: 1 S Ellis (Ches TC) 38:25; 2 N Hershaw (W Ches) 38:49; 3 T Billington (Wilm) 39:50

M60: 1 S Ogden (Spec) 40:27; 2 S Burthem (Warr) 41:25; 3 P Shannon (Tatten) 41:55

M65: 1 J McMulkin (S Ches) 46:40; 2 A Garnett (Spec) 46:44; 3 J Clarke (Vale R) 48:08

U20: 7 L Manley (Macc) 35:23; 8 S Stephens (Vale R) 36:32; 9 J Roberts (Warr) 36:35; 10 P Morrison (W Ches) 41:41

U17 (4.3km):

1 J Richardson (W Ches) 15:50

2 J Knockton (Traff) 16:21

3 D Carney (Vale R) 16:33

4 J Wilson (Vale R) 16:46

5 W Sutcliffe (Wirr) 16:49

6 J O’Reilly (Vale R) 17:09

7 H Robinson (W Ches) 17:18

8 S Hollins (W Ches) 17:29

9 S Oliver (Ches TC) 17:36

10 G Roberts (Vale R, U17W) 17:47

11 C Tittensor (Sale) 17:49

12 R Jensen (Macc) 17:50

13 I Leydon (C&N) 17:51

14 O Gregory (Warr, U17W) 18:32

17 I Ashcroft (Vale R, U17W) 19:00

19 A Lowe (S Ches, U17W) 19:56

21 I Pughe (W Ches, U17W) 20:01

22 L Davies (Warr, U17W) 20:04

23 E Bushill (Vale R, U17W) 20:17

27 C Roberts (W Ches, U17W) 20:50

28 J Bemand (W Ches, U17W) 20:57

29 J Ashcroft-Carter (Warr, U17W) 21:25

U15 (4.3km):

1 R Price (Vale R) 16:22

2 L Parker (W Ches) 16:43

3 J Marwood (Warr) 17:00

4 H Parker Mclain (C&N) 17:00

5 J Pryor (Warr) 17:30

6 M Wood (Macc) 17:36

7 A MacNab (Vale R) 17:38

8 R Bowden (Vale R) 17:40

9 T Taylor (Vale R) 17:50

10 R Croasdale (Liv H) 18:16

11 T Corwood (Vale R) 18:27

12 R Gregory (Warr) 18:34

13 I Wharton (Warr, U15W) 18:43

15 E Jha (Vale R, U15W) 19:15

18 J Lark (W Ches, U15W) 19:34

20 A Nicholson (Warr, U15W) 19:55

24 E Carney (Vale R, U15W) 20:36

26 S Harding (Vale R, U15W) 20:47

28 C Wearden (W Ches, U15W) 21:09

29 Z Broughton (Vale R, U15W) 21:18

30 A Phillips (W Ches, U15W) 21:37

U13 (2.4km):

1 B Keeley (Traff) 9:23

2 A Elliott (Stoke) 9:30

3 L O’Brien (Sale) 9:30

4 T Amaral (Leigh) 9:37

5 B Pold (Wirr) 9:43

6 D Walker (W Ches) 9:55

7 J Dickinson (Macc) 9:57

8 T Rimmer (W Ches) 10:00

9 N Woolgar (W Ches) 10:01

10 D Oakes (Sale) 10:12

16 G Taylor (Leigh, U13W) 10:28

22 E Pyper (W Ches, U13W) 10:49

24 N Carrington (Vale R, U13W) 10:54

25 E Barker (Warr, U13W) 10:57

26 E Kinsey (Warr, U13W) 10:59

27 E Harvey (Vale R, U13W) 11:03

28 R Phillips (W Ches, U13W) 11:06

30 H Coates (W Ches, U13W) 11:10

31 I Ward (Vale R, U13W) 11:11

32 C Gregory (Warr, U13W) 11:14

U11 (2km):

1 E Lawton (Warr) 8:23

2 O Davenport (Warr) 8:30

3 G Fraser (Vale R) 8:53

4 E Walker (Warr) 9:01

5 L Brown (C&N) 9:07

10 A Johnson (Warr, U11W) 9:37

11 L Coates (Vale R, U11W) 9:39

12 E Williams (Warr, U11W) 9:44

15 H Beattie (W Ches, U11W) 9:52

16 B Hall (C&N, U11W) 9:57

Women (6.2km):

1 A Howarth (Vale R) 25:54

2 A Pettitt (Vale R) 26:06

3 C Parsons (Cheshire Dr, W40) 26:11

4 C Clancy (Wilm, W35) 27:01

5 K Moulds (Vale R) 27:03

6 D Sherwin (Stoke, W40) 27:07

7 S Murphy (Vale R, W40) 27:47

8 L Crawford (Salf, U20) 27:55

9 K Titlow (W Ches) 28:06

10 C Leather (Liv PS, U20) 28:20

11 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 28:32

12 L Thompson (Cheshire Dr, W40) 28:33

13 K Latham (S Ches, W35) 29:06

14 V Cronin (Traff) 29:14

15 N Reece (Wilm, W35) 29:25

16 K Smith (W Ches, W35) 29:30

17 D McVey (Wilm, W45) 29:32

18 R McQuillan (Warr) 29:54

19 H Carrington (Vale R) 30:14

20 H Harrington (Cheshire Dr, W40) 30:32

21 F Sharpley (Macc, W35) 30:44

22 A Grundy (Tatten, W45) 30:50

23 E Weston (Congle, W50) 31:11

24 E Turnbull (Warr, U20) 31:17

25 C Pettitt (Vale R) 31:28

26 G Ross (Tatten, W45) 31:46

27 H Ashby (Sale, W40) 31:49

28 C Demaine Farrell (Lymm, W40) 31:53

29 C Thompson (Vale R, W40) 32:00

30 A Woolgar (Ches TC, W45) 32:13

W50: 2 H Smith (Vale R) 32:24; 3 A Halsall (Hels) 32:55

W55: 1 T Shipley (W Ches) 34:56; 2 J Miles (Macc) 36:54; 3 R Arnold (Hels) 37:12

W60: 1 S Hales (Macc) 35:22; 2 J Edwards (S Ches) 37:45; 3 J Burke (Lymm) 38:37

W65: 1 R Symms (Ches TC) 37:00

U20: 4 S Gregory (Warr) 34:45; 5 L Moorhouse (W Ches) 36:32

CUMBRIA, Keswick, January 8

There were clear senior victories for Chris Richards and Scout Adkin.

Men (10km):

1 C Richards (Salf) 34:14

2 M Grieve (Leeds C) 35:34

3 J Douglas (Bord H, M35) 35:36

4 B O’Dowd (Eden, U20) 35:40

5 J Battrick (Kesw) 35:46

6 S Stead (Kesw) 35:59

7 T Humphries (Bord H) 36:14

8 M Elkington (Hoad) 36:19

9 G Foster (Mat, M35) 36:41

10 S Nutter (Kesw, U20) 36:50

11 A Russell (Kend) 37:22

12 O Dustin (Bord H) 37:48

13 R Regan (Bord H, U20) 38:06

14 J Hartley (Hoad) 38:26

15 R Copley (Lanc U) 39:20

16 J Salt (Eden, U20) 39:40

17 H Stainton (B Combe) 39:41

18 S Weston (Bord H, M40) 40:45

19 J Todd (Kend, M45) 41:39

20 P Graham (Netherhall, M40) 41:46

M45: 2 J Lowe (Bord H) 44:31; 3 S Hackley (Derw C) 46:02

M50: 1 R Wells (Sedbergh) 43:39

TEAM: Bord 19

U20 TEAM: Sedb Sc 12

U17 (5km):

1 D Richardson (Sedbergh) 17:56

2 C Allmond (Amble) 18:29

3 J Bowen (Kend) 19:35

4 H Bowen (Kend) 19:46

5 K Hatcher (Bord H) 19:49

6 J Bailey (Lev V, U17W) 20:04

7 T Renwick (Eden) 20:08

8 O Willets (Eden) 20:19

9 J Rankin (Eden) 20:25

10 S Gunning (Sedbergh) 20:38

14 J Berry (Sedbergh, U17W) 23:07

15 G O’Dowd (Eden, U17W) 23:26

16 I Barley (Sedbergh, U17W) 24:04

17 A Holmes (Bord H, U17W) 24:26

U17 TEAM: Eden 21

U15 (3.9km):

1 W McNally (Lev V) 16:31

2 N Wadsworth (Kend) 16:49

3 M Jewell (C’land F) 16:55

4 A Addison (Kend) 17:18

5 G Tiffin-Lowe (Bord H) 17:19

6 M Hazlehurst (Hoad) 17:35

7 A Rolfe (Eden) 17:43

8 G Bell (Lev V, U15W) 17:44

9 M Wightman (Kesw) 17:47

10 B Nutter (Kesw) 18:13

18 K Collin (Kend, U15W) 19:24

19 M Bailey (Lev V, U15W) 19:27

20 L Smith (Kend, U15W) 19:30

23 A Rose (Eden, U15W) 19:55

24 R Gilldaley (Eden, U15W) 20:20

25 E Barry (Kesw, U15W) 21:20

U15 TEAM: Kend 19

U15 girls TEAM: Kend 15

U13 (2.5km):

1 E Harvey (Lev V) 10:38

2 P Evans (Eden) 10:45

3 T Acland (Kend) 10:57

4 C Wadsworth (Kend) 11:04

5 W Brayshaw (Helm) 11:05

6 J Tinniswood (Kesw) 11:07

7 D Davies (Eden) 11:09

8 L Hetherington (Bord H, U13W) 11:10

9 P Boyle (Lev V, U13W) 11:11

10 Z Brannon (Kesw, U13W) 11:14

12 M Jebb (Kend, U13W) 11:22

15 L Bell (Lev V, U13W) 11:47

18 D Woodcock (Seat, U13W) 12:06

22 M Mohan (Barr, U13W) 12:17

U13 TEAM: Kend 21

U11 (1.4km):

1 T Kitchin (Seat) 7:55

2 M Foxwell (Amble) 7:57

3 S Abbey (Eden) 8:08

4 G Burns 8:25

5 I Jebb (Helm, U11W) 8:28

9 P Wadsworth (Helm, U11W) 9:14

10 F Thomas (L&M, U11W) 9:15

11 F Addison (Kend, U11W) 9:29

U11 TEAM: Seat 15

Women (7.5km):

1 S Adkin (Moorf) 29:17

2 K Maltby (B&W, W35) 29:51

3 R Brown (Western Tempo, W35) 30:45

4 C McKnespiey (Bord H) 31:33

5 A Mason (Bord H, U20) 32:31

6 A Marshall (Tyne, U20) 34:42

7 L Booth (Hoad) 34:59

8 F Todd (Bord H, W45) 35:08

9 A Stumpf (DH Runners) 35:08

10 S Braithwaite (Eden) 35:18

11 F Smith (Bord H, W55) 36:00

12 A Newing (Sedbergh, U20) 36:02

13 H Haywood (Sedbergh, U20) 37:01

14 E Barnard (Annan, U20) 37:20

15 R Hetherington (Bord H, W45) 38:15

16 E Nielsen (Eden, W45) 38:34

17 M Foxwell (Amble, W45) 39:05

18 T Medley (Bord H, W50) 39:31

19 C Millican (Bord H, W35) 39:43

20 E Swarbrick (Cope, U20) 40:05

W40: 1 L Barber (C’land) 40:16

W50: 2 J Carruthers (Eden) 44:08

Women TEAM: Bord 19

DERBYSHIRE, Berry Hill, January 8

Berry Hill Park hosted the event as a double header with hosts Nottinghamshire and Dan Haworth, retained his senior men’s title and led Matlock to a comfortable team win with club mate Billy Cartwright second.

Michelle Holmes, who split the Potter twins in the overall race, won the Derbyshire women’s gold medal.

Men (9.9km):

1 D Haworth (Mat) 30:22

2 B Cartwright (Mat) 30:59

3 A Ediker (C’field) 31:09

4 H Holmes (Mat) 31:52

5 A Pilcher (Der, M35) 32:02

6 F Grant (C’field, U20) 32:07

7 E Spencer (C’field, U20) 32:27

8 T Spencer (C’field, U20) 33:13

9 D Bishop (Der) 33:17

10 S Gilson (Roth, U20) 33:19

11 W Tighe (C’field, U20) 33:26

12 M Dawson (N Der, M45) 33:41

13 G Hopkinson (Mat) 33:42

14 R Haw (Long E, M35) 33:43

15 M Blair (Belp, M35) 33:45

16 D Narborough (Mic) 34:00

17 A Perrin (Long E) 34:29

18 S Owen (Ilk) 34:50

19 J Patton (Hallam, U20) 35:00

20 K Fowler (Bux) 35:06

21 T Gill (Mat, U20) 35:07

22 B Light (Bux, M35) 35:17

23 E Cresswell (Der, U20) 35:30

24 J Mcgraw (Notts, U20) 35:37

25 M Orford (Burt) 35:47

26 M Kerr (Der, M35) 35:53

27 G Smith (Tam, M45) 36:11

28 C Wilshaw (Shelt) 36:15

29 A Vize (Long E) 36:16

30 S Fisher (Mat) 36:42

M45: 3 M Winter (N Der) 37:31

M55: 1 T Clayton (SinA) 38:35; 2 J Duckworth (Belp) 40:56; 3 P Wright (Hatt D) 41:23

M65: 1 C Morrison (Sinf) 43:49; 2 M Moorhouse (Mat) 45:56

Men TEAM: 1 Matlock 29; 2 L Eaton 71; 3 Buxton 89; 4 Sinfin 134

M40 TEAM: 1 N Derby 31; 2 Matlock 57

U20 TEAM: 1 Chesterfield 6

U17 (6km):

1 E Patton (Hallam) 20:57

2 P Welsh (Der) 22:13

3 T Marriott (C’field) 24:07

4 C Haste (Der) 24:08

5 S Sawczuk-wood (Der) 24:44

6 A Bellamy (Der) 25:07

U17 TEAM: 1 Derby 11

U15 (4.6km):

1 E Busfield (Der) 16:19

2 T Gilliver (Hi Peak AC) 16:35

3 S Lowe (Der) 17:37

4 J Cook (Bux) 18:04

5 L Bradbury (Der) 18:10

6 J Young (Hean) 18:12

7 W Wright (Der) 18:17

8 C Ross (Mat) 18:37

9 J Cantrill (Burt) 18:43

10 J Lang (Der) 19:00

U15 TEAM: 1 Derby 9

U13 (3km):

1 O Blake (Hean) 11:50

2 L Fairey (Mat) 12:04

3 J Jones (Mat) 12:07

4 W Croft (Mat) 12:28

5 H Tatham (Der) 12:31

6 M Miller (Hi Peak AC) 12:39

7 D Margiotta (Der) 12:58

8 S Shankland (Unatt) 12:59

9 O Hume (Der) 13:05

10 S Watson (Der) 13:36

U13 TEAM: 1 Matlock 9; 2 Derby 21

U11 (1.5km):

1 R Thomas (Ashbourne Primary School) 6:42

2 S Cook (Bux) 6:47

3 S Waring (Ashbourne Primary School) 6:48

4 O Thornley (Ashbourne Primary School) 7:01

5 T Hawkins (C’field) 7:44

U11 TEAM: 1 Ashbourne Primary 8

Women (8km):

1 M Holmes (SinA, W35) 31:59

2 A Kiltie (Der) 33:42

3 R Miller (Der) 34:06

4 J Sutton (Belp) 34:47

5 H Gill (Mat, W45) 34:59

6 R Keeley (Belp, W35) 35:27

7 E Holt (N Der) 36:30

8 L Riddle (Mat, W35) 36:39

9 E Baynes (N Der) 36:51

10 E Broughton (Ripley, W45) 36:56

11 P Holden (Shelt, W45) 37:18

12 S Willis (Bux, W35) 37:21

13 A Jones (Mat, W35) 37:29

14 J Denman (Ilk) 37:55

15 H Lilley (Sinf) 38:23

16 M Elliott (Mat) 38:26

17 S Hale (Mat) 38:42

18 J Bednall (Bux, W55) 39:05

19 L Rowley (Mat, W35) 39:26

W55: 2 K Ruffell (Mat) 42:51; 3 N Dick (Mat) 43:47;

W65: 1 J Forrester (Mat) 44:26

Women TEAM: none closed in

W35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 24; 2 Buxton 48

U20 (4.6km):

1 A Ita (Der, U17) 21:14

2 A Corke (Mat, U17) 21:26

3 M Trueman (Burt, U17) 21:33

4 A Whelan (Bux) 21:39

5 E Patton (Shef/Dearn) 22:01

6 P Mead (Der, U17) 22:04

7 D Jeffries-williams (Der) 22:07

8 R Duckworth (Belp) 22:35

9 S Toyn (Mans, U17) 22:58

10 L Jeffries-williams (Der) 23:14

U20 TEAM: 1 Derby 14; 2 Derby B 35

U17 TEAM: 1 Derby 11

U15 (4.2km):

1 C Mccloy (Roth) 16:46

2 I Clarke (SinA) 17:34

3 F Lester (Shef/Dearn) 19:18

4 B Dye (Der) 19:44

5 C Jenneson (Bux) 19:45

6 G Fidler (Roth) 19:47

7 A Brown (Burt) 20:08

8 C Lees (Burt) 20:11

9 K Leese (Hallam) 20:20

10 L Whelan (Bux) 20:34

U15 TEAM: 1 Buxton 37; 2 Buxton B 29

U13 (3km):

1 I Margiotta (Der) 12:08

2 P Radbourne (Der) 12:45

3 S Wheeler (Der) 13:22

4 E Colebrook (Bux) 13:45

5 E Whitehead (Der) 14:20

6 L Burton (Burt) 14:54

7 A Lincoln (Der) 15:15

8 R Cudahy (Bux) 15:21

9 C Abdy-mccall (C’field) 15:32

10 L Lynas (Hean) 15:57

U13 TEAM: 1 Derby 6; 2 Chesterfield 34

U11 (1.5km):

1 H Lynn (Mat) 6:51

2 R Davies (Ashbourne Primary School) 6:58

3 E Willis (Bux) 7:02

4 E Cresswell (Ashbourne Primary School) 7:44

5 F Ratcliffe (Ashbourne Primary School) 7:50

U11 TEAM: 1 Ashbourne Primary11; 2 Silverhill School 23

Essex, Basildon January 8

There was a comfortable victory for Southend’s Tom Frith as he won by more than a minute from Stephen Strange of Tonbridge, Martin Duff reports.

Frith, who races sparingly, won the opening fixtures back in October in both the Met and Essex Leagues and was tenth in the Southern in 2020.

South of England 5000m silver medalist Victoria Hiscock had little trouble in the senior women’s race, when winning from Charlotte Bishop by around 100 metres.

New runner Taite Wallis maintained his unbeaten five race streak since first appearing on the Power of 10, by taking the Under-20 men’s race.

Eastern Counties champion Megan Harris had the biggest winning margin of the day when taking the junior women’s event by more than two minutes.

Henry Dover built on his autumn road and cross-country relay victories with Shaftesbury Barnet by coming out on top of the Chelmsford pair of Will Nuttall and Joseph Perry in the under-17 men’s event but could do nothing to stop his rivals adding the team award.

Jane Elvin had a narrow win in the under-17 women’s race but the team award here went to Chelmsford.

Men (10km):

1 T Frith (S’end) 31:17

2 S Strange (Ton) 32:31

3 A Abdulle (Ilf) 32:51

4 Z Bridgeland (Chelm, U20) 33:11

5 J Stockings (WG&EL) 33:14

6 B Davis (Have) 33:22

7 D Fewell (Chelm, M35) 33:43

8 B Felton (Chelm) 33:51

9 J Payne (VP&TH) 33:55

10 J Stewart (Have) 33:57

11 D Southcott (WG&EL) 34:02

12 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 34:05

13 R Warner (Have, M40) 34:08

14 A Holford (WG&EL) 34:30

15 I Brown (Bas) 34:37

16 J Entwistle (WG&EL) 34:37

17 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 34:39

18 K Swan (Brain) 34:44

19 R Gillard (S’end) 34:47

20 L Harknett (Orion) 34:51

21 T Newell (Thurr) 34:55

22 T Beedell (WG&EL, M35) 34:58

23 C Culham (Brain) 35:00

24 S Norris (S’end) 35:04

25 C Bloomfield (B’cay, M45) 35:25

26 J Middlemist (Col H) 35:36

27 S Atkins (Have) 35:47

28 C Humphries (Col H) 35:50

29 J Morley (Col H) 35:55

30 K O’Hara (Have) 35:57

31 L Taylor (S’end, M45) 36:04

32 M Muir (Ilf, M45) 36:06

33 D Steel (WG&EL, M35) 36:09

34 D Moses (Orion, M35) 36:17

35 M McTernan (Orion, M35) 36:30

36 N Sharp (VP&TH) 36:32

37 D Branfoot (Harrow, M45) 36:35

38 M Houchell (Bas) 36:46

39 B Francis (Orion) 36:47

40 L Fitz-John (Spring S) 36:56

41 K Murphy (WG&EL, M45) 37:04

42 D Le Mare (S’end) 37:05

43 M Randall (S’end, M45) 37:05

44 B Jenkins (Orion, M40) 37:09

45 N Filer (Col H, M35) 37:13

46 C Sellens (Col H, M35) 37:15

47 A Bailey (Pits) 37:17

48 B Wickham (VP&TH, M40) 37:27

49 J Whitehead (Have) 37:30

50 A Dowman (Thurr) 37:46

51 I Fullerton (Brain, U20) 37:53

52 P Boddey (Eton M, M40) 37:55

53 J Russell (WG&EL, M40) 37:59

54 G Fernandez (Eton M) 38:09

55 P Miles (Spring S, M40) 38:16

56 J Gunn (E Lon) 38:21

57 D Schubert (S’end) 38:22

58 H Wyber (WG&EL, M35) 38:24

59 J Nears (Col H, M45) 38:24

60 J Pilch (Eton M, M40) 38:24

M50: 1 P Waite (Chelm) 38:39; 2 S Rice (Thurr) 40:05; 3 G Atkins (Have) 40:51

M55: 1 A Kyriakides (S’end) 39:44; 2 P Broome (Spring S) 40:48; 3 P Cates (Eton M) 41:21; 4 P West (Col H) 41:27

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 38:42; 2 R Holland (WG&EL) 41:24; 3 P Jeggo (Spring S) 42:09; 4 T Knightley (Ilf) 43:44

M65: 1 D Butler (B’cay) 46:32; 2 B Langley (Hals) 47:34; 3 D Jobling (With RC) 52:40

M70: 1 P Binns (S’end) 49:21

Men TEAM: 1 WG&EL 101; 2 Havering 135; 3 Southend 160; 4 Orion 189; 5 Colchester 211; 6 Chelmsford 232

U20 (8km):

1 T Wallis (B’cay) 26:41

2 M Prior (Ilf) 26:52

3 A Ford (Have) 26:58

4 B Prior (Thurr) 27:04

5 J Wright (Ilf) 27:18

6 M Caulfield (Col H) 27:24

7 S Waite (Chelm) 27:36

8 M Stapleton (S’end) 27:44

9 L Randall (S’end) 27:47

10 L Wheeler (Thurr) 27:50

11 T Woodward (Chelm) 27:52

12 J Doye (WG&EL) 28:05

13 B Deacon (Ilf) 28:20

14 T Adolphus (WG&EL) 28:31

15 M Harris (Bas, U20W) 29:32

16 R Edwards (Ilf) 29:42

17 S Vehit (Thurr) 29:57

18 E Reilly (Chelm) 30:12

19 G Hill (Bas) 30:24

20 D Harrod (Ilf) 31:08

21 M Sweetman (Have, U20W) 31:24

22 S Blockley (Thurr, U20W) 31:32

23 S Magson (Orion, U20W) 32:04

24 H Rex (Bas, U20W) 32:34

25 D Eves (Bas, U20W) 32:51

U20 men TEAM: 1 Ilford 35; 2 Chelmsford 55

U17 (5km):

1 H Dover (SB) 16:41

2 W Nuttall (Chelm) 16:49

3 J Perry (Chelm) 16:52

4 B Maguire (S’end) 17:01

5 S Riley (Bas) 17:24

6 W Steadman (Chelm) 17:42

7 R Edwards (Ilf) 17:52

8 R Fabian (WG&EL) 17:59

9 M Blacklock (Have) 18:07

10 A Ansell (Orion) 18:09

11 J Pugsley (S’end) 18:14

12 O Farley (B’cay) 18:27

13 J Alexander (Chelm) 18:43

14 O Graham-Pereira (Brain) 18:50

15 A Ward (WG&EL) 18:58

16 O Fisher (Have) 19:18

17 C Burgess (Have) 19:20

18 C Beasley (Brain) 19:25

19 J Elvin (Thurr, U17W) 19:28

20 H Jones (S’end) 19:29

21 F Wolton (Have) 19:31

22 H Watson (Chelm, U17W) 19:35

23 M Barker (Have, U17W) 20:16

24 I Carlin (S’end, U17W) 20:22

25 K Atkinson (Chelm, U17W) 20:26

26 S Cottam (Chelm, U17W) 20:28

27 K Beeton (WG&EL, U17W) 21:04

28 R Munro (S’end) 21:15

29 L Morgan (Chelm, U17W) 21:23

30 S McCallum (Chelm, U17W) 21:42

31 M Drane (Chelm, U17W) 21:54

32 H Yexley (Have, U17W) 22:06

33 C Trew (Bas, U17W) 22:08

34 B Heath (Bas) 22:35

35 H Hodge (B’cay) 22:44

36 V Garcia (Orion, U17W) 22:45

37 K Leadbitter (Have, U17W) 23:05

38 F Turner (Bas, U17W) 23:19

39 S Foot (Orion, U17W) 23:29

40 I Calabritto (Bas, U17W) 23:34

U17 men TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 24; 2 Southend 55; 3 Havering 62

U17 women TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 21; 2 Southend 64

Women (8km):

1 V Hiscock (Ben) 30:30

2 C Bishop (Bas) 30:57

3 L Colman (S’end, W40) 31:02

4 G Bailey (Have, W35) 31:13

5 L Barnes (Harl RT) 31:26

6 L Callan (Col H) 31:45

7 E Johnson (Leigh S) 32:11

8 A McArdell (WG&EL) 32:14

9 K Spring (Thurr, W40) 32:19

10 M Campbell (Have) 32:24

11 L Thompson (VP&TH) 32:51

12 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 33:01

13 H Lamkin (S’end) 33:09

14 V Primmer (Col H) 33:12

15 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 33:21

16 E Burgess (Col H) 33:28

17 C Fisher (VP&TH) 33:31

18 C Huggins (Orion) 33:33

19 R Matson (Have) 33:50

20 P Robinson (Ton) 34:23

21 T English (Col H, W45) 34:30

22 D Morley (Col H, W50) 34:33

23 C Sterling (Ben, W35) 34:52

24 R Morison (VP&TH, W35) 34:57

25 M Knapman (Loughton, W40) 34:58

26 C Davies (Have, W35) 35:09

27 L Cann (S’end, W45) 35:13

28 T Radley (Thurr, W50) 35:31

29 H White (Orion) 35:41

30 L Milne (Eton M, W45) 35:53

31 D Harrington (T’tree, W40) 35:59

32 K Huggins (Hav 90) 36:01

33 H Boyd (Leigh S, W35) 36:11

34 A Louis (Orion, W50) 36:13

35 J Hinds (Ilf) 36:15

36 R Flannigan (Phoe S, W45) 36:17

37 R Taylor (S’end, W50) 36:21

38 T Wiley (Harl) 36:24

39 A Crawley (Ilf) 36:29

40 E Pereira (Brain, W45) 36:30

41 B Aldridge (B’cay, W45) 36:30

42 S Phillips (Have) 36:30

43 S Jordan (Hals, W40) 36:36

44 J Fitzpatrick (Orion) 36:38

45 C Horton (Leigh S, W35) 36:49

46 Z Woodward (Eton M, W55) 37:05

47 N Burney Gunn (Brent RC, W45) 37:16

48 K Short (Brent RC, W45) 37:25

49 J Rukin-White (Eton M) 37:29

50 L Gaffney (Loughton, W50) 37:41

51 J Farrell (Thurr, W55) 37:45

52 K Kostyrka-Allchorne (S’end, W40) 37:57

53 C Qirem (Ilf, W35) 38:06

54 I Ovenden (Spring S) 38:10

55 E Smith (Brent RC) 38:18

56 K Read (Phoe S, W40) 38:19

57 M Lane (Leigh S, W45) 38:25

58 T Golubeva (Pits) 38:55

59 F Blackwell (Harl RT) 39:19

60 W Seymour (Loughton) 39:26

W55: 3 A Sale (Ilf) 39:52;

W60: 1 C Deacon (B’cay) 39:54

Women TEAM: 1 Colchester 57; 2 Havering 59; 3 VP&TH 64; 4 Southend 80; 5 Orion 125; 6 Eton M 140

HAMPSHIRE, Curdridge, January 8

Long time Aldershot favourite Louise Small, took the women’s race over 8.4km some 42 seconds clear of Kate Estlea, Martin Duff reports.

The 29-year-old missed the whole of 2020 but won over this Fairthorne Manor course in 2019 and 2018 and this was her sixth senior Hampshire cross victory.

Peter Hart had a narrow win over Southampton team mate Peter Costley in the senior men’s race, to ensure a comfortable team win over Guernsey who made the long trip over to the mainland as did a posse of Jersey runners.

Woody Jerome, the 2019 Under-17 Southern 3000m champion, had a comfortable win in the Under-20 event men’s race, but there were only eight takers.

Ben Brown, third in the Liverpool UK cross challenge, took the Under-17 race but his Southampton team just lost out in the team stakes to second placed Harry Wilson’s Winchester.

Lily Neate, fifth in the 2020 National under-17 and the 2020 U17 winner here, moved up to take the under-20 age group by well over a minute from Isabelle Hinckley.

Isla Hall won the under-13 event two years ago on this course and was back over from Jersey to add a second title in the same age group, she joined clubmate Elizabeth Atkinson who took under-17 gold.

Men (12km):

1 P Hart (Soton) 40:23

2 S Costley (Soton) 40:30

3 W Boutwood (Win) 40:34

4 J O’Hara (Soton) 40:45

5 L Merrien (Guern, M40) 41:23

6 A Bruce-Littlewood (Soton) 41:34

7 H Dixon (AFD) 41:46

8 B Wills (Brack) 41:58

9 A Rowe (Guern) 42:22

10 S Tyas (Soton) 42:25

11 P Berntsen (Win) 42:47

12 P Navesey (Ports, M35) 42:49

13 C Upton (Win) 42:54

14 T Roe (Ports) 43:02

15 A Lennan (Soton) 43:03

16 T Cully (Soton) 43:04

17 S Galpin (Guern) 43:16

18 S Maher (Jer) 43:26

19 J Priest (Guern) 43:33

20 R Thorburn (Soton) 43:38

21 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 43:45

22 J Quinlan (AFD) 43:58

23 A Bigg (BMH) 44:16

24 R Bartram (Guern) 44:16

25 R Lovejoy (AFD) 44:27

26 J Fenwick (Herne H) 44:31

27 A Fautly (Win) 44:34

28 D Galpin (Guern) 44:35

29 S Lesley (Guern) 44:36

30 H Maclean (AFD, M35) 44:40

31 G Rice (Jer) 44:43

32 S Pulley (Soton) 44:48

33 D Cunnington (Win) 44:53

34 S Reid (BMH) 45:00

35 W Bevan (Win, M40) 45:10

36 G Belfield (Win) 45:17

37 R Carson (Ports) 45:22

38 D Eckersley (K&P, M35) 45:25

39 J Boswell (AFD) 45:26

40 D Campion (Lords, M40) 45:31

41 A Pointon (AFD) 45:36

42 L Dickson (Win, M35) 45:41

43 A Winterbottom (Win, M35) 45:44

44 A Hamilton (BMH, M45) 46:02

45 D Quinlan (AFD, M35) 46:12

46 J Vintner (Win) 46:23

47 A Tuck (Ryde, M40) 46:24

48 W Newbery (New F, M40) 46:45

49 W Stone (And) 46:46

50 E Hughes (Fare, M45) 46:52

M45: 3 J Smith (Soton U) 47:56

M50: 1 A Morgan-Lee (Soton) 47:15; 2 C Furness (BMH) 48:47; 3 A Parkinson (Win) 49:44

M55: 1 R Bentley (Soton) 47:07; 2 A Rowe (Guern) 49:30; 3 C Dewey (And) 51:51

M60: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 50:18; 2 M White (Stubb G) 51:47; 3 S Oliver (Win) 55:05

M65: 1 A Soane (AFD) 55:09

M70: 1 M Anglim (Hard) 67:01

Men TEAM: 1 Soton 38l 2 Guernsey 102; 3 Winchester 122; 4 AFD 164; 5 Soton B 231; 6 Basingstoke & MH 268

U20 (8.1km):

1 W Jerome (AFD) 27:29

2 R Martin (AFD) 28:07

3 S Harnett (Soton) 31:48

4 O Smith (BMH) 32:07

5 A Mumford (AFD) 32:38

6 L Livingstone (And) 33:50

7 E Smyth (Ports) 33:51

8 A Dure-Smith (New FJ) 35:48

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 8

U17 (6.1km):

1 B Brown (Soton) 20:41

2 H Wilson (Win) 21:00

3 C Walker-Powell (Ports) 21:17

4 M Geddes (B’works) 21:27

5 B Chesterfield (Win) 21:58

6 B Bruce-Gonzalez (AFD) 21:59

7 H Roebuck (Soton) 22:03

8 W Campbell (Ports) 22:12

9 N Lane (BMH) 22:22

10 H Harvey (Win) 22:27

11 G Lambert (Soton) 22:34

12 L Hamblen (AFD) 22:41

13 O Harvey-Nash (BMH) 22:52

14 C Whitewood (Jer) 22:55

15 B Simpson-Alexander (And) 22:58

16 D Hargreaves (Soton) 23:05

17 J Tomkins (AFD) 23:11

18 S Kemp (BMH) 23:27

19 J Harold (BMH) 23:37

20 L Feyerabend-Powell (Soton) 23:39

U17 TEAM: 1 Winchester 17; 2 Soton 19; 3 AFD 35; 4 Portsmouth 36; 5 BMH 40; 6 Jersey 52

U15 (4.1km):

1 I Thompson (Jer) 14:30

2 P Atkinson (Soton) 14:50

3 W Atkins (Win) 15:04

4 O Smith (AFD) 15:06

5 O Newbery (New F) 15:14

6 R Price (Win) 15:19

7 T Merrien (Guern) 15:21

8 G Carney (Jer) 15:23

9 J Lewis (Win) 15:40

10 J Pepin (Soton) 15:41

11 E Carney (Jer) 15:55

12 O Sumba (Havant) 16:04

13 T Hicks (Soton) 16:11

14 B Andrews-Callec (Jer) 16:13

15 A Furby (Win) 16:16

16 I Thomas (Win) 16:22

17 N O’Neill (BMH) 16:44

18 F Exworthy (Win) 16:46

19 A Webb (Fleet) 16:47

20 C Coveney (BMH) 17:06

U15 TEAM: 1 Winchester 33; 2 jersey 34; 3 Soton 51; 4 Winchester B 85; 5 BMH 95

U13 (3.3km):

1 C Wilson (Win) 11:39

2 O Reynolds (Ports) 11:42

3 S Phillips (Soton) 11:53

4 R Kapri (AFD) 12:02

5 E Skipwith (Win) 12:16

6 J Stafford-Bell (Guern) 12:17

7 S Murray (Soton) 12:31

8 L Chaffey (BMH) 12:32

9 S Fossa (Soton) 12:37

10 S Noott (Win) 12:38

11 O Corrie (Win) 12:40

12 L Shattock (AFD) 12:42

13 Z Simpson (Jer) 12:57

14 I Polat (AFD) 13:01

15 H Lamb (Fleet) 13:02

16 O Foden (Win) 13:04

17 T Moore (BMH) 13:08

18 I Harfield (Win) 13:09

19 M Champion (AFD) 13:10

20 B Ross (Soton U) 13:10

U13 TEAM: 1 Winchester 27; 2 Soton 39; 3 AFD 49; 4 BMH 73; 5 Winchester B 91; 6 Soton B 141

U11 (2km):

1 A Burniston (And) 7:27

2 L Furby (Win) 7:42

3 J Tildesley (Ports) 7:45

4 E Clegg (Winchester & District) 7:49

5 C Robertson (New FJ) 7:52

U11 TEAM: 1 Winchester 22; 2 Portsmouth 27; 3 Winchester B 58

Women (8.4km):

1 L Small (AFD) 32:00

2 K Estlea (BMH) 32:42

3 A Woolaston (And, U20) 33:09

4 M Deadman (BMH) 33:44

5 N Griffiths (Soton) 33:45

6 C Ragan (BMH) 34:13

7 C Thorp (Ports) 34:37

8 M Chapple (Guern) 34:41

9 C Chalwin (BMH) 34:45

10 R Vickers (Ports, W35) 34:48

11 C Millar (And) 35:05

12 N Petit (Guern) 35:18

13 K Borland (Win, W35) 35:24

14 E Stevens (AFD) 35:28

15 K Simister (Ports) 35:49

16 A Sharp (Soton) 36:02

17 R Sleap (BMH) 36:14

18 J Gandee (Win, W50) 36:20

19 C Olford (Soton U, U20) 36:22

20 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 36:26

21 N Green (Hard) 36:41

22 L Short (Soton, W35) 36:48

23 T Horton (AFD) 36:58

24 J Clarke (Win) 37:00

25 M Bannister (Soton U, U20) 37:04

26 S Kingston (Soton, W35) 37:11

27 R Pearson (BMH) 37:19

28 J Troy (Jer) 37:28

29 C Hoskins (Win, W40) 37:57

30 E Montiel (Ports, W45) 38:10

31 K Haniver (Stubb G, W40) 38:33

32 E Etheredge (Guern) 38:37

33 G Bigg (BMH) 38:44

34 E Carter (Win, W45) 38:52

35 C Wheeler (Over, W60) 39:33

36 C Powell (Hedge End, W45) 39:38

37 K Noyce (And, W55) 39:51

38 R Stark (Hedge End, W35) 39:57

39 P Aukett (Soton, W35) 40:00

40 K Green (Win) 40:10

41 J Jefferies (Win, W45) 41:00

42 H Willson (Soton, W40) 41:18

43 L James (Jer, W40) 41:22

44 M Price (Win, W45) 41:24

45 P Abbott (Fleet, W50) 41:32

46 I Collins (Over) 41:36

47 L Whitaker (Win, W60) 41:55

48 S Taylor (Hedge End) 41:57

49 A Spiers (Soton) 42:09

50 S Nangle (E’leigh, W45) 42:18

W50: 3 C Coveney (BMH) 45:30

W55: 2 A Fenwick (Win) 42:27

W60: 3 C Kluth (Hedge End) 47:12

W65: 1 C Woodford (New F) 51:14

W70: 1 P Forse (Stubb G) 47:33

Women TEAM: 1 BMH 21; 2 Portsmouth 52; 3 Soton 69; 4 Winchester 84; 5 Guernsey 106; 6 BMH B 136

U20 (6.4km):

1 L Neate (Win) 23:50

2 I HInkley (Soton) 25:07

3 R Horton (AFD) 25:51

4 C Despard (Ports) 26:55

5 N Smith (Soton) 27:13

6 E Boswell (AFD) 28:07

7 F Sutton (BMH) 30:26

8 M Bacon (AFD) 32:15

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 17

U17 (5.2km):

1 E Atkinson (Jer) 19:57

2 K Youp (Soton) 20:04

3 D Wilkinson (Ports) 20:08

4 O East (Ports) 20:22

5 M Kent (IoW) 20:59

6 A Mead (AFD) 21:11

7 M Hope (BMH) 21:25

8 E Muelas (Ports) 21:38

9 S Richardson (BMH) 21:46

10 J Hayward (AFD) 21:52

11 S Newsom (Ports) 22:15

12 L Johnson (New FJ) 23:07

13 I Law (BMH) 23:11

14 I Farrant (BMH) 23:29

15 J Jones (Win) 23:53

U17 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 15; 2 BMH 29

U15 (4.1km):

1 E Bailey (Soton) 16:49

2 P Worthy (Stubb G) 16:57

3 D Hawkins (Win) 17:02

4 C Jones (Ports) 17:16

5 S Stephens (Jer) 17:19

6 S Silvester (Jer) 17:44

7 E Marshall (BMH) 17:53

8 E Johnson (Win) 18:01

9 E Smart (Ports) 18:03

10 I Edwards (BMH) 18:03

11 I Palmer Ward (Ports) 18:09

12 L South (Ports) 18:29

13 R Sharrock (Win) 18:41

14 E Churcher (Soton) 18:49

15 E O’Hanlon (Ports) 18:57

16 E Hall (Jer) 19:02

17 C Wilson (Win) 19:06

18 F Taylor (IoW) 19:07

19 H Joslin (Soton) 19:07

20 C Vickers (BMH) 19:23

U15 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 36; 2 Winchester 41; 3 Jersey 49; 4 Soton 55; 5 BMH 64; 6 Portsmouth B 115

U13 (3.3km):

1 I Hall (Jer) 12:38

2 K Atkinson (Win) 13:04

3 K Bunn (IOW Tri) 13:08

4 E Bramall (Ports) 13:14

5 E Higgins (Soton) 13:30

6 H Sterry (Jer, U15) 13:33

7 G Baker (Win) 13:36

8 D Allford (BMH) 13:37

9 L Lancaster Evans (BMH) 13:42

10 U Doublet (BMH) 13:51

11 G Barrett (BMH) 14:01

12 F Joslin (Soton) 14:06

13 M Cruikshanks (AFD) 14:08

14 S Lane (Soton) 14:11

15 T Waller (AFD) 14:11

16 P Wakefield (Soton) 14:18

17 E Jepson (Win) 14:29

18 E Norris (New FJ) 14:31

19 A Spencer (BMH) 14:36

20 C Oakley (Ports) 14:37

U13 TEAM: 1 BMH 38; 2 Soton 47; 3 Winchester 48; 4 Portsmouth 73; 5 AFD 74; 6 Jersey 79

U11 (2km):

1 T Thompson (Jer) 8:07

2 A Cassia (Win) 8:29

3 C Vickers (BMH) 8:31

4 K Hoppe (Soton) 8:35

5 E Bunn (IOW Tri) 8:54

U11 TEAM: 1 Winchester 29 2 Andover 51

HERTFORDSHIRE, Stanborough, Welwyn Garden City, January 9

Phoebe Gill, who was tenth in the 2020 English National and took second in the Milton Keynes leg of the UK cross challenge, won the under-15 girls’ race by nearly two minutes as her St Albans club annexed eight team titles.

Among the boys, Ethan Primett, twice winner of the Met League this winter was top under-17, whilst brothers Gianleo Stubbs, the England under-15 1500m silver medallist and Luca, took under-15 and under-20 titles.

U20 men and senior women (7.9km):

1 L Stubbs (SB, U20) 28:24

2 S Burnell (Dac, U20) 28:40

3 F Truman-Williams (Dac, U20) 29:54

4 J Chamberlain (Dac, U20) 31:12

5 E Turner (St Alb S, U20) 31:29

6 A Moffat (St Alb S, U20) 31:47

7 M Ronayne (N Herts, U17) 31:51

8 H Wardley (Chilt, W) 31:59

9 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 32:51

10 H Angell (AFD, W) 33:03

11 R Aaron (SB, U20) 33:16

12 J Vine (Gard CR, W) 33:45

13 C Crook (Royst, W) 34:12

14 V Pritchard (St Alb S, W) 34:46

15 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 34:55

16 C Bentley (Wat, W) 35:04

17 D Rushman (Herts P, W55) 35:19

18 K Chapman (Bish S, W45) 35:40

19 H Turner (Harp A, W40) 35:46

20 H Burkhardt (St Alb S, W) 35:54

21 J Kent (Barn, W50) 36:00

22 M Steer (St Alb, W) 36:13

23 K Murphy (Barn, W50) 36:25

24 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 36:41

25 J Hurley (SB, W) 36:51

26 F Hollingsworth (Dac, W) 37:18

27 K Dixon (St Alb S, W40) 37:19

28 L Davison (Royst, W35) 37:20

29 Z Hewitson (Royst, W) 37:25

30 W Walsh (St Alb S, W50) 37:28

31 G Ripper (Dac, W40) 37:47

32 V Coleman (Dac, W35) 38:10

33 D Noel (St Alb S, W) 38:12

34 R Featherstone (Bish S, W) 38:20

35 A Jones (St Alb S, W) 38:37

36 L Eckley (St Alb, W) 38:43

37 K Dunscombe (Wat J, W) 38:44

38 C Kennedy (Barn, W) 38:46

39 L Hembury (Tring, W65) 38:47

40 C Eckley (St Alb, W) 39:00

U20 TEAM: 1 Dacorum &T 9

Women:

1 Wardley 31:59

2 Rennie 32:51

3 Angell 33:03

4 Vine 33:45

5 Crook 34:12

6 Pritchard 34:46

7 Mussen 34:55

8 Bentley 35:04

9 Rushman 35:19

10 Chapman 35:40

11 Turner 35:46

12 Burkhardt 35:54

13 Kent 36:00

14 Steer 36:13

15 Murphy 36:25

16 Hall 36:41

17 Hurley 36:51

18 Hollingsworth 37:18

19 Dixon 37:19

20 Davison 37:20

21 Hewitson 37:25

22 Walsh 37:28

23 Ripper 37:47

24 Coleman 38:10

25 Noel 38:12

26 Featherstone 38:20

27 Jones 38:37

28 Eckley 38:43

29 Dunscombe 38:44

30 Kennedy 38:46

W55: 2 A Patterson (Harp A) 40:25; 3 R Barden (Gard CR) 40:33; 4 C Findlay (Dac) 40:40

W60: 1 C Bonnick (Wat J) 43:20; 2 T Carr (Harp A) 45:04; 3 L Nolan (FVS) 51:45

W65: 2 D Heydecker (St Alb S) 45:09; 3 C Craig (FVS) 57:23

Women TEAM: 1 St Albans 51; 2 Dacorum & T 67; 3 Barnet 91; 4 St Albans B 102; 5 Garden CR 105; 6 Royston 116

Men (12km):

1 O Bell (Ware J) 44:08

2 M Waddington (Ware J) 44:58

3 O Hill (Wat J) 45:18

4 J Fox (Belg) 45:32

5 T Webb (N Herts, M35) 46:12

6 W Bowran (St Alb) 46:32

7 R Rowlands (Dac) 46:46

8 J Parr (FVS, M35) 46:48

9 D O’ Sullivan (Wat J) 47:00

10 J Yeates (Barn) 47:07

11 A Yorwerth (St Alb S) 47:11

12 D Coleman (Dac, M35) 47:29

13 G Withers (St Alb S) 47:33

14 E Spencer (Barn) 47:43

15 S Collum (Wat J, M35) 47:48

16 T Beach (Royst) 47:53

17 J Scott (St Alb S, M45) 47:57

18 S Overton (N Herts, M40) 48:02

19 B Walker (St Alb S) 48:07

20 T Squires (Wat J, M35) 48:10

21 G Pelosi (Barn, M35) 48:15

22 P Evans (St Alb S, M40) 48:27

23 J French (Dac) 48:31

24 J Huish (Gard CR) 48:33

25 A Edgeworth (Dac) 48:58

26 A Saunders (Dac, U20) 49:19

27 W Morris (Barn, M35) 49:33

28 T Thain (Barnet & District) 49:46

29 M Sayers (N Herts, M45) 50:02

30 C Price (Barn) 50:12

31 K Francis (Ware J, M40) 50:13

32 W Breese (Ware J) 50:18

33 S Federici (St Alb S, M35) 50:34

34 J McCormick (Barn) 50:42

35 P Goodwin (Harp A, M40) 50:46

36 Z McDonough (Wat, M35) 50:55

37 S Brown (Lon C AC, M35) 50:59

38 R Coles (Watford Joggers, M45) 51:06

39 T Cook (Wat J, M40) 51:22

40 S Ingham (Wat, M50) 51:29

M50: 2 C Eland (Gard CR) 51:57; 3 B Judge (Gard CR) 52:02; 4 S Bowran (St Alb S) 53:17

M55: 1 N Aston (St Alb S) 54:26; 2 A Harwood (Wat) 58:00; 3 P Durbin (St Alb S) 58:20

M60: 1 G Morris (Ware J) 56:30; 2 C Braybrook (St Alb S) 59:44

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 88; 2 Watford J 124; 3 Barnet 130; 4 Dacorum &T 168; 5 NHRR 176; 6 Ware 182

U17 men & U20/U17 women (6.15km):

1 E Primett (Herts P, U17) 21:45

2 M Winfield (SB, U17) 22:15

3 A Marshall (Wat, U17) 22:36

4 W Galliford (SNH, U17) 22:41

5 B Whittle (SB, U17) 22:54

6 I Patel (SB, U20W) 24:01

7 G Milnes (Dac, U17W) 24:13

8 G Ward (Herts P, U17) 24:42

9 I Frost (Dac, U17W) 24:48

10 S McGrath (St Alb, U17W) 25:14

11 I Whitten (SNH, U17) 25:38

12 K Stern (St Alb S, U20W) 26:13

13 L Tse (St Alb S, U17W) 26:17

14 G Mason (Herts Phoenix, U17W) 26:31

15 A Hedge (St Alb S, U17W) 26:53

16 M Trend-Evans (WG&EL, U17W) 27:01

17 E Alderson (Chilt, U20W) 27:11

18 H De Courcy Thompson (St Alb S, U17) 27:39

19 E Olima (Dac, U17) 27:57

20 N Gallagher (St Alb, U20W) 28:12

21 T Wannerton (SNH, U17) 28:19

22 E Roncarati (SB, U20W) 28:33

23 J Byers (Dac, U17W) 28:38

24 B Austin-o’Neil (Stevenage & NH, U17W) 28:40

25 O Hill (Dac, U20W) 29:14

U17 men TEAM: 1 S&NH 21

U20 women TEAM: 1 St Albans 13

U17 TEAM: 1 Dacorum &T 11; 2 St Albans 13; 3 Herts P 26

U15 mixed (4.8km):

1 G Stubbs (SB) 17:49

2 E Pinder (Chilt) 18:08

3 E Clement (Dac) 18:22

4 L Dunham (Herts P) 18:24

5 P Gill (St Alb, U15W) 19:15

6 T Bailey (St Alb S) 19:23

7 S Muldoon (St Alb S) 19:28

8 A Smith (St Alb S) 19:43

9 A Wadley (Herts P) 20:15

10 M Nicholls (St Alb S) 20:25

11 O Tom (Herts P) 20:30

12 H Mistry (Chilt) 20:33

13 T Narvaez-White (SB) 20:38

14 M Neale (St Alb S) 20:52

15 J Ingham (Wat) 20:56

16 J Banfield (St Alb S) 20:59

18 E Ford (Chilt, U15W) 21:09

19 T Major (WG&EL, U15W) 21:13

21 A Suffield (Harrow, U15W) 21:22

22 A Manson (SNH, U15W) 21:29

24 P Fisher (St Alb S, U15W) 22:04

28 G Luckhurst (Wat, U15W) 23:00

U15 boys TEAM: 1 St Albans 18; 2 Herts P 22; 3 Shaftesbury 29; 4 St Albans B 37; 5 St Albans C 60

U15 girls TEAM: 1 St Albans 16; 2 S&NH 23

U13 (2.9km):

1 T Ford (Chilt) 11:19

2 L Carlin (St Alb S) 11:50

3 J Hirst (St Alb S) 12:23

4 L McIvor (Wat) 12:52

5 P Bansaghi (St Alb S) 12:56

6 F Hollings-Yates (Orion) 13:14

7 A Murry (Stevenage & NH) 13:19

8 C Wyatt (SNH) 13:21

9 E Robson (SNH) 13:34

10 T Guy (Herts P) 13:36

11 C Hill (Aldwickbury School) 13:46

12 W Pope (St Alb S) 13:49

13 P Boodhumeah (St Alb S) 13:59

14 E Atkins (Harl) 14:10

15 S Mcnaught (St Alb S) 14:24

U13 TEAM: 1 St Albans 10; 2 S&NH 24; 3 St Albans B 40; 4 Aldwickbury School 47; 5 Harlow 52

U11 (1.9km):

1 O Mcdonald (Dac) 8:20

2 C Treloar (St Alb S) 8:22

3 O Rose (SNH) 8:30

4 J Summers (Herts P) 8:37

5 J Arnold-Pepper (Royston R Crows) 8:53

U11 TEAM: 1 St Albans 15; 2 St Albans 28; 3 S&NH 39

U13 girls (2.9km):

1 G Tongue (St Alb) 13:14

2 A Metcalfe (St Alb S) 13:30

3 E Searle (SNH) 13:49

4 I Garrett (Harl) 13:52

5 P Wadley (Herts P) 13:58

6 R Flannery (Queenswood Sch) 14:11

7 G Read (St Alb S) 14:29

8 A Newman (St Alb S) 14:32

9 C Clements (Queenswood Sch) 14:33

10 E Russell (St Alb S) 14:35

11 E Gudgeon (Herts P) 14:36

12 E Killigrew (Queenswood Sch) 14:41

13 E Treloar (St Alb S) 14:49

14 N Worsley (St Alb S) 14:52

15 E Patton (St Alb S) 14:56

U13 TEAM: 1 St Albans 10; 2 Queenswood School 27; 3 St Albans B 31; 4 S&NH 39; 5 Herts P 44; 6 St Albans C 46

U11 (1.9km):

1 A Weidner (Dac) 8:54

2 O Grant (Bish S, U13) 8:59

3 C Naylor (Herts P) 9:51

4 H Spitzer (Stevenage & NH) 10:00

5 A Kerry (St Alb S) 10:05

U11 TEAM: 1 Herts P 15; 2 St Albans 18; 3 St Albans B 31

HUMBERSIDE, Hull, January 8

Stuart Spencer, only ninth in the last Championships in 2020, was a winner by over a minute as he gave a rare county title for his club Fitmums and Friends.

The women’s race over 10km saw a three minute win for City of Hull’s Charlotte Ward, who had previously competed in the Yorkshire Championships for Hallamshire.

Men (12km):

1 S Spencer (Fitmums & Friends) 45:48

2 A Gibson (E Hull) 47:21

3 C Gibson (CoH) 48:17

4 J Johnson (Bev) 48:40

5 M Hayes (E Hull, M45) 48:57

6 M Bissell (E Hull) 49:16

7 S Logan (CoH, M40) 49:39

8 N Sisson (E Hull, M50) 50:03

9 M Tune (E Hull) 51:13

10 S Dring (Wold, M50) 51:37

11 L Holloway (Bev, M50) 51:41

12 R Smith (Clee) 52:14

13 E Rex (CoH, M45) 52:20

14 D White (E Hull, M40) 52:35

15 D Vickers (Scunthorpe & District RC, M50) 52:51

16 M Arliss (Clee, M40) 53:06

17 D James (Clee) 53:40

18 R Gray (E Hull) 54:03

19 B Eves (E Hull, M40) 54:30

20 L Barnes (Fitmums & Friends, M35) 54:31

M45: 3 N Stonehewer (Scunthorpe Harriers AC) 54:50

M55: 1 S Lazenby (CoH) 61:02; 2 J Walker (Fitmums & Friends) 62:59

M60: 1 P Nippress (E Hull) 61:30; 2 R Alsop (E Hull) 67:26; 3 D Anderson (E Hull) 69:50

M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 56:33; 2 J Smith (CoH) 61:59; 3 D Butt (E Hull) 71:31#

Men TEAM: 1 E Hull 44; 2 CoH 106; 3 E Hull B 151; 4 E Hull C 246

U20 (8km):

1 K Wiles (Bart D) 29:28

2 T Smales (Bart D) 31:09

U17 (6.5km):

1 A Scott (Wolfreton School) 24:59

2 J Dockerill (KuH) 25:51

3 J Croft (Bart D) 27:39

4 G Rice (Bev) 27:52

5 R Main (Bev) 27:53

6 L Morgan (Clee) 28:09

7 S Freeman (Bev) 28:50

8 H Barker (Bart D) 28:52

9 R Smith (Clee) 29:58

10 H Burkitt (E Hull) 31:22

U17 TEAM: Bev 16

U15 (5km):

1 K Davies (Scunth) 19:44

2 S Pearson (Fitmums & Friends) 20:38

3 A Scruton (KuH) 21:48

4 J Wigglesworth (KuH) 22:33

5 O Pearson (Fitmums & Friends) 22:36

6 Z Craig (KuH) 22:39

7 G Vickers (Bart D) 24:25

8 J Wright (Clee) 24:45

9 W Crowe (Bart D) 26:11

10 A Cawkwell (Bart D) 27:51

U15 TEAM: 1 KuH 13; 2 Bart 26; 3 Bart B 36

U13 (3km):

1 R Davies (Scunth) 12:09

2 A Davies (Scunth) 12:22

3 C Proudlove (Bev) 12:24

4 B Goodhand (Lincsquad) 12:56

5 M Holness (Clee) 13:05

6 N Rusling (KuH) 13:25

7 G Kelley (Bart D) 13:35

8 J Jorna (Bev) 13:48

9 M Drummond (Bart D) 14:00

10 A Cooper (Goole Y) 14:24

11 A Balleza (Brid) 14:35

12 H Drewry (Scunth) 14:45

13 G Wright (KuH) 14:54

14 L Trippitt (Scunth) 14:56

15 W Rozenbroek (KuH) 14:58

U13 TEAM: 1 Scun 15; 2 Bev 29; 3 Brid 47

U11 (2km):

1 J Fowler (Scunth) 8:21

2 T Fowler (Scunth) 8:45

3 J Salt (Clee) 8:51

4 T Morgan 8:55

5 F Jorna (Bev) 9:09

U11 TEAM: 1 Brid 15; 2 Clee 30; 3 KuH 50

Women (10km):

1 C Ward (CoH) 43:05

2 A Hammersley (CoH) 46:33

3 C Dover (York, W40) 48:12

4 N Curgenven (CoH, W40) 48:33

5 K Young (E Hull, W35) 48:52

6 J Cappleman (KuH) 49:18

7 J Dagnan (Brid, W35) 49:51

8 V Moverley (E Hull) 50:45

9 N Whitaker (CoH, W45) 52:49

10 C Walsh (Goole Y, W45) 53:47

11 P Gawthorpe (E Hull) 54:38

12 K Wilson (E Hull, W50) 54:56

13 R Saxby (Fitmums & Friends, W50) 56:36

14 V Godfrey (E Hull, W45) 58:16

15 R Love (Wold, W50) 58:49

16 R Sharp (Fitmums & Friends, W40) 59:11

17 A Hayes (E Hull, W45) 59:55

18 J Suddaby (E Hull, W55) 60:21

19 S Oglesby (E Hull, W65) 60:50

20 L Taylor (Clee, W35) 61:32

W60: 1 L Tichopad (E Hull) 64:07

Women TEAM: 1 CoH 7; 2 E Hull 24; 3 E Hull B 43; 4 E Hull C 58

U20 (6.5km):

1 E Shaw Hall (KuH) 30:11

2 R Greenway (Clee) 30:32

U17 (5km):

1 T Ford (KuH) 19:54

2 E Greenway (Clee) 20:27

3 J Robertson-Dover (York) 21:53

4 G North (KuH) 22:29

5 I Walby (Bart D) 22:37

6 I Davison (CoH) 22:55

7 K Howden (Clee) 23:57

8 J Waugh (KuH) 24:37

9 L Wright (Scunt) 25:20

10 M Whittaker (Scunth) 25:53

U17 TEAM: KuH 13

U15 (4.5km):

1 C Phillips (Clee) 20:14

2 S Robertson-Dover (York) 20:31

3 K Varga (York) 22:23

4 E Bradley (Grim) 22:48

5 T Justice (Clee) 23:24

6 E Gummerson (Brid) 27:38

7 S Eayres (Bart D) 29:35

8 L Killick (Bart D) 29:36

9 B Bainton (Fitmums & Friends) 30:37

10 E Whiting (Bart D) 31:08

U15 TEAM: Bart 25

U13 (3km):

1 L Pottage (Bev) 13:10

2 K Betts (Scunthorpe Harriers AC) 13:43

3 I Proudlove (Bev) 13:45

4 B Miller (Brid) 14:05

5 R Twidale (Bev) 14:15

6 Z Leonard (KuH) 14:44

7 H Miller (York) 14:57

8 K Swann (Clee) 14:59

9 H Smith (Clee) 15:21

10 T Edey (KuH) 15:22

11 M Berry (Bev) 15:23

12 T Arthur (Clee) 15:25

13 L Hope (KuH) 15:35

14 J Betts (Scunth) 16:00

15 L Justice (Bev) 16:32

U13 TEAM: 1 Bev 9; 2 Clee 29; 3 KuH 29

U11 (2km):

1 F Lilly 9:05

2 A Miller (Brid) 9:17

3 D Leonard (KuH, U13) 9:38

4 L Caulfield (Clee) 10:31

5 M Thorne (CoH) 10:57

U11 TEAM: 1 Clee 23; 2 Brid 24; 3 Fitmums 30

KENT, Brands Hatch, January 8

Jamie Goodge followed up his South of Thames win before Christmas by winning another gold medal.

On a wet, muddy and windswept course adjacent to the famous motor racing circuit. Goodge sat in late into the final lap as half a dozen athletes stayed close together.

Goodge pushed away over the final kilometre to win by nine seconds from under-20 and fellow Tonbridge athlete Jamie Kingston as his team dominated proceedings taking seven of the top 10 places.

A race-rusty 2020 champion Owen Hind was pleased to take third off limited training.

Tonbridge also won both individual and team titles in the women’s race.

Lucy Reid was runner-up in the South of England Inter Counties to Holly Dixon last month but the latter was absent here after recent Covid.

The watching Cambridge Harrier would have needed to have been at her very best though to deny Reid who regained the title she won here in 2019 by leading home Chloe Sharp by 93 seconds.

Katie Rowland, the South of Thames runner-up, gained Kent’s second senior medal of the afternoon taking the bronze.

Jack Small, only seventh in his last Kent appearance two years ago, beat two South of England champions Matthew Taylor and his twin brother Louis Small and led Ashford to an under-20 win over Tonbridge.

Tonbridge did though win their 15th successive under-17 men’s title.

Sevenoaks shocked with an inaugural win in the under-17 girls team event.

Men (12km):

1 J Goodge (Ton) 41:41

2 J Kingston (Ton, U20) 41:50

3 O Hind (Kent) 41:54

4 C Brisley (NEB, U20) 42:02

5 M Smith (Ashf) 42:05

6 M Nicholls (Ton) 42:17

7 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 43:08

8 B Cole (Ton, M35) 43:16

9 S Brown (Ton) 43:32

10 J Bryant (Ton) 43:47

11 C Gibbens (Inv EK) 44:02

12 M Ellis (Ton) 44:10

13 J Ramm (Dulw) 44:15

14 T Menges (M&M) 44:27

15 C Payas (Ton) 44:43

16 C McGurk (Kent) 45:10

17 T Collins (M&M, M35) 45:14

18 W Levett (Tun W, M45) 45:19

19 C Dockerill (Kent) 45:25

20 J Cunningham-marsh (M&M) 45:50

21 A Webb (M&M, M45) 45:58

22 D Dibaba (Kent) 46:14

23 M Evans (B&B, M40) 46:17

24 B Howe (Dulw) 46:32

25 L Reeves (Ton) 46:39

26 A Jeffreys (Tun W) 46:42

27 N Wilkins (Kent) 46:50

28 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 46:55

29 M O’Shea (Kent) 46:59

30 A Gibbins (B&B, M45) 47:02

31 T Desborough (B&B) 47:04

32 T Storer (Inv EK) 47:08

33 J Rendall (Ton, M40) 47:20

34 J Bradley (Than) 47:22

35 R Sesemann (Kent) 47:35

36 J O’Hara (Bexley) 47:38

37 R Vilardell (B&B, M40) 47:41

38 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 47:43

39 B Reynolds (THH, M55) 47:46

40 D Kennedy (B&B) 47:50

41 S Evans (Kent, M35) 47:52

42 D St Martin (M&M, M35) 47:59

43 J Crossley (M&M, M40) 48:05

44 B Hall (Inv EK) 48:28

45 D Worden (Camb H, M35) 48:33

46 G Lugar (B&B) 48:37

47 C Fraser (Kent) 48:38

48 T Woolley (Ton, M40) 48:49

49 M Wilkins (M&M, M40) 48:50

50 M Longley (Kent) 49:02

51 J Leblanc (Camb H) 49:14

52 K O’Doherty (B’cay, M35) 49:21

53 J Lane (M&M, M45) 49:25

54 C Laing (Ton) 49:28

55 D Corneille (B&B, M40) 49:39

56 P Bareham (Tun W, M35) 49:40

57 M Davison (Tyne Br, M40) 49:41

58 J O’Mahony (Camb H, M40) 49:47

59 D Seagrove (Ton) 49:50

60 S Dowler (Central P) 49:51

61 H Roberts (Dartf, M35) 49:58

62 J Taylor (Ton) 50:06

63 A Bennett (Ton, M45) 50:10

64 I Mantell (Weald Tri, M35) 50:13

65 G Hills (Dartf, M35) 50:16

66 E Steele (Tun W, M35) 50:20

67 W Beeston (Ton) 50:25

68 B Rew (Ravens, M40) 50:28

69 A McKenna (Inv EK) 50:31

70 N Phillips (Kent, M40) 50:39

71 B Armson (Kent) 50:52

72 A Merali (Kent, M40) 50:52

73 T Brooke (Camb H) 50:53

74 N Wright (M&M, M45) 51:02

75 T Kay (Ashf D, M35) 51:18

M50: 1 I King (Ashf) 52:52; 2 D Scrivens (SKH) 52:56; 3 J Beeston (Ton) 54:04

M55: 2 A Rodgers (M&M) 51:50; 3 G Williams (M&M) 52:47; 4 K Klidzia (Folk) 53:08; 5 C Poulton (Camb H) 53:28; 6 S Georgiadis (Orp) 53:40

M60: 1 R Pearce (SKH) 60:18; 2 C Dixon (Camb H) 64:48; 3 K Gregory (SKH) 66:00



M65: 1 D Smyth (Folk) 63:05; 2 J Graham (S’oaks) 65:46; 3 M Hayley (SKH) 67:50;

M75: 1 V Thomas (Greenwich Tritons) 80:59

TEAM:

1 Tonbridge AC 33

2 Kent AC 116

3 Medway and Maidstone AC 157

4 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 207

5 Cambridge Harriers 323

6 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 443

7 Dulwich Runners AC 487

8 Dartford Harriers AC 578

TEAM (12 to score):

1 Tonbridge AC 167

2 Kent AC 430

3 Medway and Maidstone AC 577

U20 (6.1km):

1 J Small (Ashf) 20:09

2 M Taylor (Ton) 20:21

3 L Small (Ashf) 20:29

4 W Zerom (Ashf) 20:33

5 J Keir (Inv EK, U17) 20:42

6 E Gear (M&M) 20:53

7 H Gear (M&M, U17) 21:07

8 T Brash (B&B) 21:19

9 T Higgins (Bexley) 21:27

10 J Prendergast (Ton, U17) 21:44

11 O Horne (MedwayTri, U17) 21:47

12 I Arnott (Ton, U17) 21:50

13 O Weston (Inv EK) 21:54

14 L Carroll (Inv EK, U17) 21:55

15 J MacDonald (Ton, U17) 21:57

16 T Emm (Ton) 22:07

17 I Maxwell (Kent) 22:07

18 A Jeddo (Ton, U17) 22:09

19 G Hopkins (Ton, U17) 22:17

20 A Currie (Ton, U17) 22:19

21 A Vosper (Camb H) 22:20

22 M Barry (Central P) 22:37

23 D Moulton (Dartf) 22:46

24 M Brown (B&B, U17) 22:51

25 T Claridge (Judd Sch, U17) 22:57

26 H Bretz (Ton) 22:59

27 A Lane (Ashf) 23:06

28 T Sugden (B&B, U17) 23:11

29 C Featherstone (M&M, U17) 23:12

30 H Crush (Ton, U17) 23:18

U20 TEAM: 1 Ashf 8

U17 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 23

U15 (4.4km):

1 A Dack (M&M) 16:01

2 N Paterson (Folk) 16:07

3 F Shepherd (M&M) 16:20

4 H Fraser (Ton) 16:24

5 O Head (Ton) 16:35

6 O Scott (MedwayTri) 16:42

7 A Middleton (B&B) 16:47

8 J Brooks (B&B) 17:02

9 J Greenwood (Central P) 17:13

10 O Buck (Kent) 17:14

11 D Jeddo (Ton) 17:16

12 M Bridger (Ton) 17:17

13 M Constable (B&B) 17:24

14 C Prendergast (Ton) 17:32

15 G Bishop (Ton) 17:33

16 T Ronchetti (M&M) 17:39

17 R Maisey (M&M) 17:49

18 H Gibson (M&M) 17:50

19 F Fujimori (Judd Sch) 18:04

20 S Scrase-Field (Camb H) 18:05

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 32

U13 (3.05km):

1 L Elmqvist (B&B) 10:55

2 L Draper (Weald Tri) 11:01

3 J Scanes (B&B) 11:10

4 J Petrie (Ton) 11:33

5 D Francis (Dartf) 11:36

6 S Sanz-kozyra (Inv EK) 11:38

7 O Andrews (Dartf) 11:38

8 J Wellings (Camb H) 11:52

9 J Foster (Inv EK) 11:56

10 O Tucker (M&M) 11:57

11 F Gibson (M&M) 12:01

12 N Thomson (Inv EK) 12:02

13 J Shaw (B&B) 12:08

14 C South (Judd Sch) 12:14

15 M Caceres (Unatt) 12:15

16 W Bachelor (Ton) 12:20

17 L Szumilewicz (Ton) 12:22

18 A Whitelock (B&B) 12:27

19 A Dale (Ton) 12:29

20 N Swainson (Ton) 12:29

TEAM: 1 Blackheath & Bromley H 32

Women (8.35km):

1 L Reid (Ton) 33:07

2 C Sharp (Woking) 34:40

3 K Rowland (Kent) 35:27

4 L Thompson (Ton) 35:44

5 A Karlsson (Tun W) 35:47

6 H Roberts (Dartf, W40) 35:55

7 A Carter (Ton) 36:08

8 L Atkinson (Camb H) 36:17

9 K Goodge (Ton, U20) 36:28

10 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 36:37

11 I Amos (Ton, U20) 36:47

12 C Elms (Dulw, W55) 36:49

13 C Day (Ton, W40) 37:24

14 H Woolley (Ton) 37:39

15 Z White (B&B, U20) 37:51

16 N Evans (Ton, W35) 37:55

17 A Parker (Kent) 38:00

18 K Sanders (Camb H, W35) 38:02

19 S Hanley (Kent) 38:05

20 M Heslop (Ton, W50) 38:33

21 J Backley (Camb H, W50) 38:47

22 L Marlow (Camb H, W35) 39:15

23 S Humphries (Ton, W45) 39:29

24 A Johnson (Central P, W45) 39:40

25 G Carter-collins (Ashf D, W40) 39:42

26 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 39:43

27 A Leach (B&B) 39:48

28 N Goodwin (Folk, W40) 39:53

29 P Banbury (Ton) 39:55

30 A Seager (SKH) 39:59

31 H Bradley (Dartf) 40:03

32 A Farrall (Kent, W45) 40:18

33 A Osborne (Beck, W40) 40:25

34 A Crockford (Ton) 40:35

35 E Meins (Camb H) 40:44

36 C Hammond (M&M, W40) 40:47

37 E Ibell (Dulw, W50) 40:51

38 Y Dore (Dulw, W45) 41:02

39 C Gill (Dallam) 41:05

40 T McPherson (M&M, W45) 41:07

41 T Oldershaw (Ton, W50) 41:11

42 G Blanch (Kent) 41:27

43 P Williams (Kent) 41:32

44 K Marchant (Beck, W50) 41:36

45 S Claridge (S’oaks, W45) 41:38

46 E Chambers (Folk) 41:44

47 S Puxty (Ton, U20) 41:53

48 M Aitchison (Kent) 41:56

49 L Brookes (Central P, W40) 41:59

50 J Holford (Tun W, W50) 42:20



W55: 2 K Williams (Kent) 45:44; 3 S Young (Kent) 46:20



W60: 1 N Hayes (Kent) 43:34

TEAM (3 to score):

1 Tonbridge AC 12

2 Kent AC 39

3 Cambridge Harriers 47

4 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 52

5 Dulwich Runners AC 75

6 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 94

7 Dartford Harriers AC 110

8 Central Park Athletics 131

9 Beckenham Running Club 132

10 Ashford & District Road Running Club 138

TEAM (6 to score):

1 Tonbridge AC 45

2 Cambridge Harriers 155

3 Kent AC 156

4 Dulwich Runners AC 218

5 Ashford & District Road Running Club 330

6 Beckenham Running Club 355

U20 (6.1km):

1 H Clark (B&B, U17) 24:38

2 A Goodhand (Inv EK, U17) 24:43

3 M Rose (Dartf) 24:50

4 A Barnes (B&B) 24:56

5 A Palmer (M&M, U17) 25:01

6 K Painter (MedwayTri) 25:04

7 M Squibb (B&B) 25:17

8 A Royden (M&M, U17) 25:36

9 E Ayden (Ton, U17) 25:42

10 C Young (M&M) 25:53

11 L Crossley (M&M, U17) 25:59

12 S Painter (MedwayTri) 26:02

13 L Meers (B&B, U17) 26:05

14 H Mitchell (MedwayTri, U17) 26:07

15 S Slack (Ton, U17) 26:13

16 L Whyte (B&B, U17) 26:14

17 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U17) 26:18

18 A Hales (Ton, U17) 26:31

19 M Knightley (Inv EK, U17) 26:36

20 C Firth (B&B, U17) 26:45

21 E Webb (M&M, U17) 26:54

22 I Lloyd (Dartf) 27:00

23 R Lloyd (Dartf) 27:09

24 O Magee-Brown (B&B, U17) 27:13

25 L Procter (Inv EK) 27:16

26 A Young (M&M, U17) 27:19

27 L Sutton (M&M, U17) 27:31

28 S Preston (Ton) 27:41

29 L Gibbs (Dartf) 27:54

30 E Mills (Inv EK, U17) 28:11

U20 TEAM: 1 Dartford H 16

U17 TEAM: 1 M&M 13

U15 (4.4km):

1 A Souter (Crow) 17:33

2 E Tynan (Greenwich Tritons) 17:49

3 M Slattery (B&B) 18:11

4 E Nicholson (S’oaks) 18:20

5 I Crossley (M&M) 18:39

6 E Baker (S’oaks) 18:49

7 I Taylor (Greenwich Tritons) 18:50

8 H Diprose (S’oaks) 19:03

9 M Barlow (B&B) 19:07

10 M Dack (M&M) 19:11

11 G Horne (MedwayTri) 19:15

12 I Spink (B&B) 19:18

13 A Cockburn (B&B) 19:25

14 A Lawrence (Camb H) 19:29

15 B Palmer (M&M) 19:32

16 H Hughes (M&M) 19:49

17 L Johnson (Dartf) 19:53

18 A Gould (B&B) 20:03

19 E Clayton (Folk) 20:10

20 K Allen (Weald Tri) 20:11

TEAM: 1 Sevenoaks 18

U13 (3.05km):

1 R Crossley (M&M) 11:58

2 I Williams (Camb H) 12:11

3 M Reeves (Greenwich Tritons) 12:26

4 N Stanley (B&B) 12:29

5 A Chappell (Ashf) 12:37

6 L Smith (B&B) 12:37

7 I Pauling (B&B) 12:37

8 H Painter (MedwayTri) 12:52

9 N Raymond (Ton) 12:54

10 S Fleming (B&B) 12:54

11 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 13:15

12 F Sharp (Inv EK) 13:19

13 E Tayton (Ton) 13:20

14 C Bloodworth (B&B) 13:26

15 L Bridgeman (B&B) 13:30

16 B Regan (B&B) 13:31

17 L Kyriacou (B&B) 13:34

18 R Pearson (B&B) 13:37

19 L Marston (B&B) 13:39

20 S Cudmore Smith (M&M) 13:48

TEAM: 1 B&B 17

LANCASHIRE, Blackburn, January 8

Seventeen-year-old Rhys Ashton, who was fourth in the 2020 English Schools cross-country, won the overall senior men’s race from Callum Davidson and 39 year-old Ben Fish.

Nichola Jackson won the women’s race from top under-20 Phoebe Hayashi.

Men (9.8km):

1 R Ashton (L&M, U20) 33:22

2 C Davidson (B’burn) 33:33

3 B Fish (B’burn, M35) 33:48

4 G Priestley (Salf) 33:53

5 T Raynes (B’burn) 34:18

6 N Dunn (Prest) 34:35

7 R Warner (B’burn) 34:52

8 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M35) 35:02

9 R Danson (Wesh) 35:18

10 R Harrison (Liv PS) 36:04

11 I Owen (Western, U20) 36:40

12 G Shaw (Burnley, M45) 36:46

13 S Loughlin (Liv PS, U20) 36:51

14 L Foley (Horw) 36:54

15 P Mackrell (Clay, M35) 36:58

16 J Twigg (L&M) 37:22

17 S Hall (RVH, M45) 37:34

18 J Hopley (Ross, U20) 37:43

19 M Nuttall (B’burn, M50) 37:49

20 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 37:55

21 L Parrington (L&M, M40) 38:00

22 N Gaskell (RVH, M50) 38:03

23 S Walter (B’burn) 38:09

24 O Sutcliffe (Liv PS, U20) 38:18

25 C Killey (Manx) 38:32

26 M Roscoe (Leeds C, M55) 38:41

27 B Makin (B’burn, U20) 38:46

28 A Grenfell (Ross, M35) 38:52

29 J Waller (Ross, M35) 38:59

30 B Akin (Prest) 39:08

31 W Metcalf (Prest) 39:27

32 J Titmuss (Horw, M45) 39:36

33 D Brown (L&M) 39:49

34 M Hartley (B’burn, M35) 39:51

35 M Parolin (BWF) 39:58

36 C Davies (B’burn, M45) 40:02

37 J Dickinson (Liv PS, U20) 40:15

38 G Dickinson (Manx) 40:18

39 J Halligan (Manx, M35) 40:21

40 G Goodwin (Acc, M55) 40:36

41 J Greenwood (Lyth) 40:49

42 R Walsh (Chor ATC, M45) 40:57

43 M Corbishley (Ross, M35) 41:04

44 G Morris (Acc, M55) 41:21

45 C Mccarthy (BWF, M35) 41:23

46 M Kovacs (Prest, M35) 41:28

47 A Watson (Manx, M50) 41:29

48 A Harling (Wesh, M40) 41:34

49 N Caley (Bath, U20) 41:41

50 J Green (Prest, M45) 41:46

M60: 1 J Rainford (Prest) 47:20; 2 A Fox (Manx) 50:57; 3 N Shepherd (Wesh) 51:09

M65: 1 P Quibell (Wesh) 47:50; 2 K Hesketh (Prest) 49:51; 3 S Melling (Ross) 52:40

M70: 1 A Appleby (Prest) 57:38; 2 S Breckell (Clay) 61:47

TEAM: 1 B’burn 59; 2 Ross 189; 3 Liv PS 221; 4 Prest 228; 5 Manx H 258; 6 Acc RR 338; 7 BWF 362; 8 Wesh 374

VETS TEAM: 1 Acc RR 64; 2 B’burn 97; 3 Prest 104

U20: 9 B Kirkman (Ross) 43:31; 10 J Nicholls (Liv PS) 43:36

U20 TEAM: Liv PS 15

U17 (5.5km):

1 J Deacon (Chor ATC) 18:05

2 D Holman (B’burn) 18:50

3 W Walker (Clay) 19:05

4 J Geary (Chor ATC) 19:21

5 J Ormrod (Ross) 19:24

6 R Corrin (Manx) 19:43

7 J Reesgara (Wig D) 20:07

8 W Curry (Ross) 20:09

9 T Murphy (Chor ATC) 20:31

10 D Thompson (B’burn) 20:32

11 C Swales (Nthn (IOM)) 20:38

12 J Paget-Fowler (B’burn) 20:53

13 H Mercer (B’burn) 20:59

14 C Haigh (Prest) 21:08

15 B Reid (Prest) 21:19

16 A Glew (Chor ATC) 22:00

17 S Sharp (B’burn) 22:07

18 J Read (Liv PS) 22:23

19 C Dewhurst (B’burn) 22:59

20 J Collett (L&M) 23:47

U17 TEAM: 1 Chorley 14; 2 B’burn 24; 3 Ross 34

U15 (3.8km):

1 C Drummond (Prest) 12:55

2 S Perry (Nthn (IOM)) 12:58

3 L Stennett (Nthn (IOM)) 13:13

4 J Brassington (L&M) 13:19

5 D Smith (B’burn) 13:26

6 M Fraser (Liv PS) 13:33

7 G Rainford (Prest) 13:44

8 M Thomasson (Chor ATC) 13:52

9 I Dickinson (Liv PS) 14:04

10 C Teare (Nthn (IOM)) 14:11

11 M Holton (BWF) 14:24

12 O Gill (B’burn) 14:26

13 D Dunwell (Nthn (IOM)) 14:28

14 J Lamb (Chor ATC) 14:35

15 G Ballantyne (Prest) 14:49

16 J Duncan (B’burn) 14:52

17 M Smith (B’burn) 14:54

18 L McCredie (Barlick) 15:02

19 M Walmersley (L&M) 15:26

20 M Allchurch (Chor ATC) 15:52

U15 TEAM: 1 Northern 28; 2 Prest 45; 3 B’burn 50; 4 Chorley 67; 5 BWF 79

U13 (3.2km):

1 S Aspey (B’burn) 10:45

2 H Stennett (Nthn (IOM)) 10:59

3 B Brassington (L&M) 11:01

4 H Ward (Chor ATC) 11:17

5 T Robinson (B’burn) 11:18

6 S Ridgway (Prest) 11:27

7 W Grundy (Chor ATC) 11:33

8 O Leah (BWF) 11:38

9 M Winstanley (Chor ATC) 12:06

10 J Senior (BWF) 12:30

11 M Haxton (B’burn) 12:42

12 C Singleton (B’burn) 12:48

13 I Snape (Ross) 12:57

14 J Burt (Pend) 13:00

15 L Bennison (B’burn) 13:05

16 G Camara (B’burn) 13:14

17 A Rothwell (B’burn) 13:19

18 H Walkden (Chorley Athletic & Tri Club) 13:38

19 F Vidler (Ross) 13:41

20 A Walker (Ross) 13:45

U13 TEAM: 1 B’burn 29; 2 Chorley 38; 3 BWF 66; 4 Ross 80

U11 (1.8km):

1 J Baranowski (B’burn, U13) 6:26

2 B Kershaw (BWF, U13) 6:56

3 T Perry (Nthn (IOM), U13) 7:02

4 A Belfield (Lyth, U13) 7:05

5 C Dobson (Ross) 7:13

U11 TEAM: 1 Chorley 39; 2 Traw 48; 3 BWF 55

Women (6.7km):

1 N Jackson (Kesw) 25:09

2 P Hayashi (L&M, U20) 25:19

3 R Jones (Salf) 25:41

4 E Mccolm (Prest) 26:09

5 L Huxley (Prest, U20) 26:39

6 S Rotherham (Prest) 26:50

7 L Powell-Smith (Clay, W40) 27:48

8 J Nelson (B’burn, W50) 28:08

9 C Lam-moores (Prest) 28:49

10 M Cook (Skelm, W45) 28:54

11 V Mousley (B’burn, W40) 28:58

12 E Sagar-Hesketh (B’burn) 29:06

13 J Goorney (Lyth, W50) 29:10

14 B Reid (Chor ATC, U20) 29:41

15 M Elliott (B’burn) 30:04

16 L Dickinson (Manx) 30:09

17 J Rashleigh (Horw, W60) 30:17

18 D Gowans (Acc, W55) 30:24

19 N Moynihan (Clay, U20) 30:26

20 L Parker (Acc, W40) 30:49

21 E Richardson (Ross, U20) 30:56

22 R Yates (Liv PS, W45) 31:03

23 S Samme (BWF, W55) 31:05

24 E Charnley (B’burn, U20) 31:22

25 L Livesey (Chor ATC, W35) 31:23

26 J Hartley (Acc, W50) 31:31

27 E Essex-Crosby (Prest, W40) 33:29

28 L Lawler (BWF, W50) 33:54

29 N Murphy (Ross, W50) 34:03

30 R Shorrock (B’burn) 34:09

31 J Clark (BWF, W40) 34:29

32 J Cleaver (Ross, W35) 35:05

33 L Wakeing (L&M, W45) 35:35

34 T Foley (Skelm, W50) 35:46

35 R Ward (Chor ATC, W35) 35:59

36 P Edwards (Lytham St. Annes Road Runners, W35) 36:03

37 C Smedley (Clay, W40) 36:05

38 K Twist (Wesh, W50) 36:16

39 K Dunford (BWF, W55) 36:20

40 J Hall (BWF, W40) 36:36

W60: 2 S Wickham (Prest) 47:17

W65: 1 K Thompson (Clay) 40:17; 2 M Hesketh (Prest) 41:55

W70: 1 K Goss (Clay) 49:29; 2 C Leathley (Clay) 56:46.

U20: 7 A Boardman (Chor ATC) 37:02; 8 T Ellis (Clay) 38:08

Women TEAM: 1 Prest 24; 2 B’burn 46; 3 Clay 107; 4 Chorley 116; 5 BWF 121; 6 Ross 133

VETS TEAM: 1 Acc RR 27; 2 B’burn 33; 3 BWF 40

U17 (5.5km):

1 E Hartlery (Clayton Le Moors Harriers) 21:52

2 I Holt (B’burn) 22:32

3 A Stratton (B’burn) 22:44

4 E Wareing (L&M) 23:05

5 I Cunningham (Prest) 23:13

6 K Maher (L&M) 23:19

7 S Smith (Clay) 23:24

8 G Rayner (Preston Harriers) 24:07

9 S Huxtable (L&M) 24:16

10 M Hillier (Manx) 24:38

11 M McMullan (Nthn (IOM)) 24:44

12 E Taylor (B’burn) 24:51

13 H Cubbon (B’burn) 24:57

14 M Walton (Prest) 25:01

15 C Perry (Nthn (IOM)) 25:31

16 C Stennett (Nthn (IOM)) 25:35

17 K Haxton (B’burn) 25:43

18 C Duffy (Clay) 26:20

19 E Dorrington-Levy (Clay) 27:10

20 L Ingram-Weston (Chor ATC) 27:20

U17 TEAM: 1 B’burn 17; 2 L&M 19; 3 Clay 26; 4 Prest 27; 5 Northern 42

U15 (3.8km):

1 L Rickerby (Chor ATC) 15:49

2 S Yates (Liv PS) 16:14

3 P Watson (Chor ATC) 16:34

4 A Jones (Prest) 16:34

5 C Robertshaw (B’burn) 16:38

6 G Scott (BWF) 16:45

7 P Webster (Nthn (IOM)) 17:00

8 G Kenniford (Trawd) 17:17

9 A Yates (Liv PS) 17:34

10 E Gillan (L&M) 17:41

11 L Bowl (Horw) 17:53

12 L Robertson (Chor ATC) 17:57

13 I Robinson (B’burn) 17:59

14 E Leonard (BWF) 18:04

15 I Thompson (B’burn) 18:10

16 M Parrington (L&M) 18:37

17 H Moffatt (Prest) 18:51

18 H Sagar-Moss (Hynd) 18:54

19 I Dyson (Wig D) 19:31

20 A Dickinson (L&M) 19:39

U15 TEAM: 1 B’burn 58; 2 BWF 63

U13 (3.2km):

1 L Graham (S’port W) 12:00

2 A Nicholson (L&M) 12:15

3 K Leitch (BWF) 12:17

4 A Harling (BWF) 12:19

5 E Lusty (Clay) 12:25

6 B McCredie (Barlick) 12:41

7 L Hesketh (Clay) 12:49

8 I Broadhurst (BWF) 12:56

9 M Duffy (Ross) 13:12

10 R Cleaver (Ross) 13:21

11 M Preston (Chor ATC) 13:35

12 A Pilling (Prest) 13:53

13 K Corrin (Manx) 13:53

14 T Osborne (B’burn) 14:13

15 P Jackson (Clay) 14:13

16 A Taylor (B’burn) 14:22

17 G Tregay (Clay) 14:46

18 I Macpherson (BWF) 14:52

19 L Stretton (Wig D) 14:54

20 A Wright (Clay) 15:18

U13 TEAM: 1 Clay 33; 2 BWF 33

U11 (1.8km):

1 P Kershaw (BWF) 7:00

2 M Jordan (Chorley Athletic & Tri Club) 7:27

3 M Reid (Chorley Athletic & Tri Club) 7:28

4 A Carr (Ross) 7:29

5 E Jenner (Chorley Athletic & Tri Club) 7:34

U11 TEAM: 1 Chorley 17; 2 Ross 59; 3 BWF 70

LEICESTERSHIRE & RUTLAND, Burbage Common, January 8

British Masters’ 2021 top ranked 5000m and 10,000m runner, Alastair Watson won the senior men’s race by nearly a minute, from Wreake & Soar Valley’s Tom Mahon as OWLS were the only club to close in six runners in the team event, Martin Duff reports.

However, as Watson did not declare as an M40, third home Tim Don took that gold medal.

Shaikira King led home six more of her Wreake & Soar Valley team mates to comfortably win the U15 girls’ event.

A leading light in her clubs’ relay victories in the Autumn, King won the England 800m title and English Schools 1500m title last summer before also adding victory in the Liverpool leg of the UK cross challenge.

Elsewhere in the younger age races, Elsie Robinson retained her under-17 title.

Men (10km):

1 A Watson (Notts, M40) 35:24

2 T Mahon (W&SV) 36:21

3 T Don (Barr R, M40) 36:36

4 A Barber (Harb, U20) 37:12

5 P Bouttier-Butler (Leic C) 37:17

6 W Clarke (Barr R) 37:48

7 S Allen (OWLS) 37:56

8 A Woodward (Notts, M35) 38:35

9 L Ingram (OWLS) 38:39

10 J O’Connell (Harb, U20) 39:00

11 T Hattee (Corby, U20) 39:08

12 G Seymour (W End) 39:42

13 P Chritchlow (Beau L, M50) 40:00

14 M Couldwell (Charn, M45) 40:18

15 J Williams (Race Rapid, M45) 40:32

16 F Lynch (W End, M35) 40:44

17 A Coleston-Shields (Charn, U20) 40:52

18 S Hall (W End) 41:06

19 S Green (OWLS, M40) 41:11

20 H Sampson (Poplar RC) 41:16

21 C Foord (Charn, U20) 41:18

22 R Wayman (OWLS, M40) 41:23

23 C Walker (Barr R) 41:32

24 J Tarrant (Barr R) 41:33

25 G Singh (Road, M40) 41:35

26 D Shea-Simonds (Race Hub, M45) 41:37

27 S Jelley (Race Hub, M35) 41:51

28 G Fear (W&SV) 42:08

29 B Farah (OWLS) 42:09

30 M Lewis (Charn, M35) 42:31

31 R Tyrrell (Beau L) 42:34

32 D Robberts (Lough S, M40) 42:42

33 N Adams (Hunc) 42:43

34 R Whitelegg (Hinck, M50) 42:44

35 L O’Connor (OWLS, M35) 42:44

36 A Simpson (Barr R, M45) 43:08

37 G Beetham (Barr R, M45) 43:24

38 S Snow (Hunc, M50) 43:33

39 B Craig (Hinck) 43:48

40 F Harris (Herm, M40) 43:57

M55: 1 A Toll (Barr R) 44:24; 2 R Billington (Desf) 45:36; 3 A Harris (Nun) 50:39

M60: 1 M Sadler (Barr R) 58:07

M65: 1 P Leaney (Barr R) 57:48.

Men TEAM: 1 OWLS 51

M40 TEAM: 1 Barrow 42; 2 OWLS 76; 3 Race Hub 78

U20: 6 W Leggatt (Charn) 44:44; 7 J Hurst (Worc) 45:56; 8 S Lowe (Stilt) 46:32

U20 TEAM: 1 Charnwood 14

U17 (6km):

1 C Neece (W&SV) 24:48

2 J Sharman (Race Rapid) 25:56

3 L Finch (Saff) 26:02

4 D Van Aardt (W&SV) 26:10

5 M Bloxham (W&SV) 27:07

6 L Chandler (OWLS) 29:08

7 M Ranson (Corby) 29:40

8 C Williamson (OWLS) 32:48

U17 TEAM: 1 Wreake 10

U15 (4km):

1 W Ronald (Corby) 15:46

2 S Lawrance (Leic Sch) 15:55

3 F Friedersdorff (Leic C) 16:00

4 H Rainbow (OWLS) 16:16

5 J Matthews (W&SV) 16:20

6 J Pickering (Kett) 16:28

7 J Hatherley (W&SV) 16:49

8 A Howard (OWLS) 16:54

9 L Paddison (W&SV) 17:08

10 J Llewellyn (W&SV) 17:15

11 S Tansey (Charn) 17:38

12 J Neece (Stilt) 18:15

13 M Brotherton (W&SV) 18:19

14 F Dixey (Desf) 18:31

15 M Foord (Charn) 18:49

U15 TEAM: 1 OWLS 14; 2 Wreake 21

U13 (3km):

1 J Adkin (Charn) 12:42

2 M Willetts (Stilt) 12:53

3 A Clarke (W&SV) 13:38

4 E Orchard (OWLS) 13:42

5 H Campion (OWLS) 13:51

6 J Duncombe (Charn) 13:58

7 J Tyrrell (W&SV) 14:00

8 E McKittrick (W&SV) 14:06

9 W Griffiths (Corby) 14:08

10 O Lockton (Charn) 14:13

11 F Sharpe (W&SV) 14:19

12 O Stenhouse (Charn) 14:21

13 C Allen (OWLS) 14:40

14 J Reichow (W&SV) 14:53

15 H Hill (W&SV) 14:55

U13 TEAM: 1 Charnwood 17; 2 Wreak3 18; 3 OWLS 22

Women (8km):

1 J Anthony (C&C) 34:47

2 E Smith (Barr R) 34:58

3 E Richards (Saff, U20) 35:00

4 H Seager (Charn) 35:05

5 Y Drewett (Leic C) 35:30

6 E Taylor (Charn) 35:54

7 G Bland (Hunc, W35) 36:48

8 L Ellis (W End) 36:52

9 K Parker (W&SV, U20) 37:18

10 C Shea-Simonds (Race Hub, W40) 37:48

11 S Pegg (Hunc) 38:03

12 B Wallis (Harb, U20) 38:33

13 L Jenkinson (Harb) 38:48

14 K Matthiae (Barr R, W40) 39:10

15 R Nealon (W&SV, U20) 39:24

16 K Perkins (Hinck, W35) 39:31

17 R Haddon (Hinck) 39:53

18 C McKittrick (Charn, W45) 40:21

19 H O’Connell (Harb, W45) 40:48

20 I Morris (OWLS, U20) 41:08

21 E Morant (Beau L, W40) 41:30

22 S Cook (Hunc) 41:34

23 L Jones (Wreak) 41:38

24 N Teece (Wreak, W40) 41:41

25 L Storer (W&SV, W40) 43:07

26 K Wilson (Hinck, W35) 43:31

27 S Grewcock (Hinck, W50) 44:01

28 H Abraham (Road) 44:07

29 K Robinson (Barr R, W55) 44:17

30 N McGlinchey (W&SV, W45) 44:23

W50: 2 S Hurst (Race Hub) 45:20; 3 W Thompson (Hunc) 46:26

W55: 2 L Whitelegg (Desf) 45:56; 3 E Seager (Charn) 47:04

Women TEAM: 1 Charnwood 5; 2 Huncote 27

W35 TEAM: 1 Wreake 29; 2 Hinckley 30; 3 Desford 44

U17 (5km):

1 E Robinson (Kett) 23:49

2 A McCann (Charn) 24:54

3 I Wrightam (W&SV) 25:10

4 S Dunbobbin (Charn) 25:11

5 L Bryan (Wreak) 25:44

6 C Dodge (W&SV) 25:58

7 G Walters (Charn) 26:13

8 R Cullen (W&SV) 26:48

9 C Cullen (Corby) 26:52

10 I Edwards (Charn) 27:15

U17 TEAM: 1 Charnwood 13; 2 Wreake 14

U15 (4km):

1 S King (W&SV) 15:49

2 R Van Aardt (W&SV) 16:23

3 R Ashmore (W&SV) 16:53

4 I Saunders (W&SV) 17:42

5 L Holford (W&SV) 17:50

6 L Donaghey (W&SV) 18:10

7 F Mitchell (W&SV) 18:36

8 J Parker (OWLS) 18:49

9 E Lloyd (W&SV) 20:40

10 A Redhead (Corby) 22:36

U15 TEAM: 1 Wreake 6

U13 (3km):

1 V Rudkin (W&SV) 14:09

2 L Power (W&SV) 14:11

3 S Evans (W&SV) 14:42

4 R Ashmore (W&SV) 15:11

5 M Owen (Stilt) 15:13

6 M Don (Charn) 15:30

7 J Morris (Leic C) 15:33

8 E Morley (W&SV) 15:35

9 F Wheeler (Charn) 15:41

10 S Wrightam (W&SV) 15:50

U13 TEAM: 1 Wreake 6

LINCOLNSHIRE, Biscathorpe, near Louth. January 9

Lincoln Wellington pairing Matt Bowser and Sophie Wallis notched up double senior race victories in gloriously sunny weather conditions over what was described as a real cross-country course, Martin Duff reports.

The overnight heavy frost kept the going honest and it never really cut up but it was over the hills that the races were decided. One water splash was omitted from the pre-race plans as it was considered to be too deep after the previous day’s racing.

Two former champions battled it out over the first few miles of the men’s race, with 2020 winner Linton Taylor running with former multiple winner Bowser over the first short lap. Some way into their second and longer circuit Taylor had edged out a lead before Bowser put his head down and powered away for a comfortable victory, as he said his 12th in senior and junior competition.

“I pushed it really hard at one bit of a hill as he didn’t seem right,” said Bowser of his rival. When it came to the awards, Bowser was only given the Masters M35 medal, whilst Taylor took gold for the senior men. This was something that Bowser admitted a dislike for even before he realised that he would not get the overall gold.

For his part, Taylor, the 2020 National cross-country bronze medalist, added: “I’m going through a rough patch and I had nothing on the hill, but I am doing the training.”

So too is Bowser, who admitted to 70 miles a week after being pushed by his partner Wallis, who is on 60 miles a week.

A member of Lincoln’s National women’s four-stage silver medal winning outfit from October, Wallis, who led from the start, said of her run: “it was really slow and my hamstring has been really bad and haven’t trained this week.”

Behind Bowser and Taylor in the men’s race came top U20 Matt Spenlove whilst fourth placed Jorden Skelly added senior bronze.

The under-15 boys’ winner George Wilson said: “That course was hard, but fun though.”

For the under-15 girls, Alice Fearn had little trouble taking gold to add to her National U15 road relay titles with Wreake & Soar Valley from Sutton Park in October. She had run behind under-17 women’s winner India Barwell who had performed well at Berry Hill Park Mansfield and had run 37:15 in the Lincoln 10km in October to rank fourth nationally.

Some runners have never run unless under conditions imposed by the pandemic and one of them, Tom Carpenter looked the part in taking the under-17 men’s title, but they had to race with the women. Carpenter trailed early leader Henry Hewitt but took the lead and said: “I kicked but after that he fell. I only started running in March 2020.”

Senior men:

1 L Taylor (Leeds) 33:55

2 J Skelly (Gains) 35:53

3 C Pacey (Newark) 37:23

4 J Palmer (Newark) 37:52

5 G Hatton (Granth) 35:04

TEAM: 1 Newark 13; 2 Lincoln & D 29

M35:

1 M Bowser (Linc W) 33:08

2 W Strangeway (Linc W) 35:59

3 C Cope (Boston) 36:34

4 S Fell (P’boro &NV, M45) 38:23

5 D Hunter (Linc &D, M40) 39:01

M40: 2 M Thorpe (Libc W) 39:49

M45: 2 P Jackson (Skeg) 41:29

M50: 1 G Sothern (Slea) 40:21; 2 N Marsh (Linc W) 42:03; 3 S Spencer (Linc&D) 43:08

M55: 1 M Waite (Witham) 41:39

M60: 1 R Howbrook (Granth RC) 46:16

TEAM: 1 Linc W 9; 2 Linc & D 33; 3 Newark 50; 4 Linc W B 57; 5 Boston Tri) 64; 6 Skegness 65

69 vets ran

U20:

1 M Spendlove (Clee) 35:45

2 H Denton (Granth) 37:40

3 X Stephenson (Clee) 40:46

TEAM: none closed in

U17:

1 T Carpenter (Linc W) 19:44

2 H Hewitt (P’boro &NV) 19:47

3 E Barnes-Heath (Linc W) 21:14

4 H Samkin (Linc W) 21:40

5 C West (Linc W) 21:56

TEAM: 1 Linc W 8; 2 P’boro &NV 17

U15:

1 G Wilson (Clee) 14:01

2 T Ash (P’boro &NV) 14;45

3 O Cooney (Linc W) 14:51

4 T Morris (Linc W) 15:22

5 M Patrick (Linc W) 15:30

TEAM: 1 Linc W 12; 2 P’boro &NV 17

U13:

1 L Hemmings (P’boro &NV) 14:33

2 W Harris (P’boro &NV) 15:44

3 L Yopham (LOuth) 16:11

TEAM: 1 Linc W 18; 2 Linc W B 29; 3 Grantham 31

U11:

1 O Trehearne (Slea) 9:10

TEAM: none

Senior women:

1 S Wallis (Linc W) 23:02

2 R Thomas (Linc W) 23:08

3 C Hanson (Linc W) 23:13

4 L Thornton (Linc SW) 23:50

5 H Schofield (Newark) 24:13

TEAM: 1 Linc W 6; 2 Linc & D 27

W35:

1 C Cooney (Linc W, W40) 24:31

2 P Downing (Mable, W50) 26:10

3 A Rockall (Linc W, W40) 26:29

4 C Wheat (Linc W) 26:30

5 S Downing (Skeg, W50) 28:13

W50: 3 D Walters (Linc W) 32:52

W55: 1 S High (Granth RC) 32:02

W60: 1 R Jackson (Louth) 37:43

TEAM: 1 Linc W 8; 2 Louth Tri 33; 3 Grantham RC) 35’ 4 Linc W B 37; 5 Skegness 60; 6 Sleaford 66

U20:

1 M Peel (P’boro &NV) 25:49

2 H Reid (Clee) 26:26

3 E Rainbow (P’boro &NV) 26:46

TEAM: none closed in

U17:

1 I Barwell (Linc W) 16:18

2 C Blair (Granth) 17:39

3 J Knight (P’boro &NV) 17:44

4 A Gallswell (P’boro &NV) 17:56

5 L Hemmings (P’boro &NV) 18:03

TEAM: 1 P’boro &NV 12; 2 Linc W 16

U15:

1 A Fearn (Wreake) 16:25

2 E Hemmings (P’boro &NV) 17:48

3 M Carrotte (Clee) 17:55

4 L Gaches (P’boro &NV) 18:05

5 F Perkins (P’boro &NV) 18:39

TEAM: 1 P’boro &NV 11; 2 Linc W 24

U13:

1 I Porter (Linc W) 16:13

2 F West (Linc W) 17:25

3 E Cummings (Granth) 18:50

TEAM: 1 Linc W 7; 2 Grantham 15

U11:

1 F Lilly (Linc W) 8:51

TEAM: 1 Linc W 6

MERSEYSIDE, St Helens, January 8

Masters International cross-country winner Kirsty Longley retained her women’s crown.

The now W45 age-grouper won by a narrow margin from her Lioverpool Pembroke Sefton team-mate Eleanor Anderson.

Matthew Leahy was a surprisingly easy winner of the men’s race taking his first county gold by 70 seconds.

Men (12.1km):

1 M Leahy (Liv H) 43:00

2 A Rutherford (Liv H) 44:10

3 L Siemaszko (Liv H, M35) 44:14

4 P Robertson (Sale) 44:40

5 J Doherty (Liv H, M35) 44:51

6 S Campbell (Knows) 45:44

7 O Chadwick (W’sey) 46:00

8 R Greenwood (W’sey) 46:02

9 C Maher (Liv PS, M35) 46:10

10 D Hanwell (Liv H, M35) 46:19

11 E Dunn (Loughview AC) 46:39

12 C Pownell (Knows) 46:44

13 J Tartt (S’port W, M35) 47:13

14 A Kearney (Wirr) 47:34

15 F Rafferty (S’port W, M50) 47:39

16 D Hamilton (S’port W, M50) 47:49

17 J Poland (W’sey) 48:01

18 R Whiston (Liv H) 48:05

19 L Luscombe (Liv H) 48:05

20 D Anderson (W’sey, M35) 48:18

21 A Kershaw (S’port W) 48:25

22 K Usher (Liv PS, M55) 48:38

23 D Pastor (UTS, M45) 48:40

24 A Ashton (Liv H, M50) 48:50

25 I Wallace (Wirr, M40) 49:15

26 S Anders (SHS, M35) 49:18

27 J Mackie (Wirr, M45) 49:22

28 R Pearse (W’sey, M45) 49:33

29 M Dwerryhouse (Liv H) 49:55

30 A Cowin (Penny L, M40) 49:59

31 J Hunt (Dark Pk, M55) 50:10

32 A Waddelove (S’port W) 50:13

33 K Allen (St H Str, M35) 50:24

34 J Paybody (S’port W, M40) 50:36

35 C Phillips (Wirr, M45) 50:47

36 L Midghall (Liv H, M45) 50:52

37 T Harkin (Liv PS, M45) 51:07

38 L Moore (Kirkby Milers, M35) 51:20

39 D Merrick (St H Str) 51:26

40 K Budworth (Knows, M45) 51:29

M55: 3 G Callaghan (Liv PS) 57:25

M60: 1 T Barbat (W’sey) 55:52; 2 C Pedder (Liv PS) 56:28; 3 N Adshead (S’port W) 56:59

M65: 1 J Adams (Pens) 62:10; 2 J McGlynn (Penny L) 65:42; 3 S Pemberton (Penny L) 65:48

TEAM: 1 Liv H 32; 2 S’port W 133; 3 W’sey 144; 4 Wirr 178; 5 Knows 235; 6 Kirkby M 342; 7 Pens 366; 8 SH Str 384

U20 (8.8km):

1 J Hale (Wirr) 30:50

2 D Hayes (Wirr) 31:27

3 C Teare (Liv H) 31:34

4 C Roberts (SHS) 33:12

5 H Ross-Hughes (Wirr) 33:27

6 H Sweeney (Liv H) 33:54

7 M Brussels (SHS) 36:42

8 J Sloan (L&M) 37:06

9 M Wood (Liv H) 38:05

10 S Jackson (W’sey) 43:27

U20 TEAM: 1 Wirr 8; 2 Liv H 18

U17 (5.5km):

1 L McCay (Liv H) 18:40

2 T Jones (Wirr) 19:05

3 A Poulston (Wirr) 19:12

4 E Brady-Jones (Wirr) 19:58

5 J Redmond (Liv H) 20:12

6 B Taylor (Liv H) 20:23

7 J Bernham-parter (Wirr) 20:31

8 A Kelly (Liv H) 21:01

9 J Strickley (Wirr) 21:16

10 B Roach (Liv H) 21:45

TEAM: 1 Wirr 9; 2 Liv H 12; 3 W’sey 36

U15 (4.4km):

1 M Webster (Liv H) 15:21

2 L Hatton (Wirr) 15:23

3 B Williams (Wirr) 15:26

4 O Kewley (Liv H) 15:28

5 J Heap (Wirr) 15:37

6 O Kearney (Wirr) 15:48

7 G Mullen (SHS) 15:53

8 M Barr (S’port W) 16:17

9 R Malone (Liv H) 16:33

10 T Byrne (Liv H) 16:52

11 S Clarke (Wirr) 16:56

12 R Donnelly (S’port W) 17:04

13 L Johnson (SHS) 17:21

14 W Vose (SHS) 17:26

15 B Burney (Liv H) 17:41

TEAM: 1 Wirr 16; 2 Liv H 24; 3 SHS 53; 4 S’port W 56;

U13 (3.3km):

1 W Delamere (S’port W) 12:24

2 D Poulston (Wirr) 12:28

3 M Phelan (Wirr) 12:31

4 S Cassell (Liv H) 12:44

5 M Taylor (Liv H) 12:47

6 M Harty (Wirr) 12:50

7 J Hatton (Wirr) 12:59

8 C Rigby (Liv H) 13:13

9 R Underhill (SHS) 14:10

10 D Roberts (SHS) 14:13

11 R Berry (S’port W) 14:43

12 J Binks (Wirr) 14:47

13 L Wilson (SHS) 14:57

14 E Clark (S’port W) 15:04

15 H Griffiths (SHS) 15:25

TEAM: 1 Wirr 18; 2 Liv H 34; 3 SHS 47

U11 (1.5km):

1 B Birkett (SHS) 5:15

2 L Cooke (Wirr) 5:32

3 H Spencer (Liv H) 5:33

4 L Delamere (S’port W, U11W) 5:33

9 I Beddow (Wirr, U11W) 5:48

13 E Worrall (Liv H, U11W) 5:53

TEAM: 1 Liv H 12; 2 Wirr 15; 3 Kirkby M 60

U11 Girls TEAM: 1 Liv H 12; 2 Wirr 36; 3 S’port W 37

Women (7.7km):

1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 30:14

2 E Anderson (Liv PS) 30:26

3 S Shirling (SHS) 30:30

4 N Alleyne (Wirr) 30:56

5 A Oliver (Liv H) 32:39

6 R Fairclough (St H Str, W35) 33:47

7 I Elliott (Liv H) 34:13

8 R Blacklock (W’sey) 34:36

9 S Carroll (Salf, W35) 34:44

10 L Jackson (Knows, W35) 34:50

11 S Phelan (Wirr, W40) 35:10

12 C Wilson Dewhurst (Liv H) 35:16

13 K Hamilton (St H Str, W35) 35:39

14 M Cooper (Wirr, W50) 36:27

15 J Owens (Knows, W45) 37:29

16 C Rawcliffe (Penny L, W40) 37:42

17 R Isaacs (Pens, W60) 37:45

18 S Jackson (Penny L, W40) 37:49

19 S Massey (SHS) 37:50

20 A Upton (SHS) 38:02

21 S Kearney (Wirr, W45) 38:21

22 S Monaghan (SHS, W45) 38:25

23 K Marrin (Knows, W45) 39:01

24 W Lee (Pens, W50) 39:11

25 A Scarborough (S’port W, W40) 39:18

26 L Cheers (St H Str, W35) 39:26

27 A Rosbottom (Wirr, W45) 39:40

28 M Spencer (S’port W, W45) 39:50

29 G Aden (St H Str, W35) 39:52

30 S Birkett (SHS, W35) 39:56

W50: 3 J Mcard (W’sey) 40:17

W55: 1 C James (S’port W) 40:35; 2 A MacDonald (UTS) 41:10; 3 C Morrison (Pens) 44:19

W65: 1 M Rees (W’sey) 46:59

TEAM: 1 Wirr 50; 2 SHS 64; 3 SH Strid 74; 4 Knows 89; 5 W’sey 110; 6 Pens 117; 7 S’port W

U20 (8.8km):

1 L Fairclough (SHS) 16:36

2 O Logan (S’port W) 16:44

3 E Keraney (Wirr) 16:58

4 F O’Hare (Liv H) 17:05

5 G Phelan (Wirr, U17) 17:16

6 K Miller (Liv H) 17:37

7 N Donnelly (Liv H) 17:44

8 L Milling (S’port W) 18:05

9 G Tobin (Liv H, U17) 18:12

10 R Theobald (Wirr) 18:44

11 E McMutrie (Liv H, U17) 19:06

12 E Theobald (Wirr, U17) 19:30

13 Z White (Wirr, U17) 19:42

14 E Heap (Wirr, U17) 20:05

15 E Gittens (Liv H, U17) 20:24

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 Liv H 17; 2 Wirr 18; 3 S’port W 26

U15 (4.4km):

1 M Hoshiko (Wirr) 17:21

2 S Smith (Wirr) 17:57

3 E Smith (Wirr) 18:13

4 L Bellingham (Liv H) 18:21

5 S Fludger (Wirr) 18:38

6 P Melia (Liv H) 18:39

7 S Theobald (Wirr) 19:04

8 E Dean (S’port W) 19:20

9 S Haslam (W Ches) 19:39

10 H Brearton (Wirr) 19:44

11 E Poulston (Wirr) 19:52

12 B Cole (Liv H) 19:55

13 L Birkett (SHS) 19:56

14 L Pennington (Wirr) 21:59

15 D Harty (Wirr) 22:38

TEAM: Wirr 11

U13 (3.3km):

1 H Cross (Liv H) 13:04

2 M Carvell (Liv H) 13:06

3 L Ellis (Liv H) 13:16

4 E Fay (Liv H) 13:18

5 B Hughes (Liv H) 13:28

6 R Mcilveen (Wirr) 13:31

7 I Pastor (Wirr) 13:59

8 I Doran (Liv H) 14:16

9 E Cowan (Wirr) 14:22

10 H Webster (Wirr) 14:32

11 L Vesey (Wirr) 14:37

12 L Rotheram (Liv H) 14:38

13 R Murphy (Liv H) 14:41

14 M Wick (Liv H) 14:54

15 E Fraser (Wirr) 15:16

TEAM: 1 Wirr 10; 2 Liv H 32

MIDDLESEX, Greenford, January 8

Dylan Evans won the senior men’s race for Shaftesbury but it was third placed Michael Cameron who led Thames Valley to the team medals as Hannah Viner added the women’s title.

Men (12.6km):

1 D Evans (Shaftesbury) 43:54

2 A Leprêtre (High) 44:19

3 M Cameron (TVH) 45:39

4 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 46:14

5 T Clyde (TVH) 46:25

6 J Wooldridge (Lon Hth) 46:35

7 H Cayssials (TVH) 46:44

8 D Nevins (Harrow, M40) 46:52

9 N Faulkner (TVH) 47:00

10 R Thompson (Hill) 47:23

11 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 47:47

12 J Poole (Serp, M35) 47:53

13 O Newton (TVH) 48:09

14 J Laing (Hill) 48:25

15 J Hooley (TVH) 48:39

16 J Morgan (Harrow) 49:01

17 J Taylor-Caldwell (ESM) 49:13

18 J Whitebury (Harrow) 49:21

19 M Crone (TVH) 49:40

20 P Benson (Harrow) 49:44

21 G Divall (VP&TH) 49:53

22 K Fini (Harrow) 50:01

23 I Abukar (Lon Hth) 50:11

24 M Rallison (Lon Hth) 50:26

25 H Kleiman (Lon Hth) 50:31

26 A McCarron (QPH, M45) 50:40

27 F Melloni (Lon Hth) 50:55

28 J Cooper (Harrow, M45) 51:00

29 E Gault (Lon Hth, M40) 51:13

30 H Torry (Serp, M40) 51:18

31 B Hurley (Belg, M45) 51:22

32 A Barnes (Lon Hth, M35) 51:39

33 R Vallance (TVH) 51:44

34 J Arrowsmith (Trent P, M40) 52:09

35 D Brewer (High) 52:14

36 D Kunzmann (Trent P) 52:16

37 P Wooldridge (Serp) 52:19

38 C Edwards (Hill) 52:25

39 C Hardy (Lon Hth) 52:27

40 R Keane (TVH) 52:38

41 F Keaney (Harrow) 52:49

42 M Bateman (Hill, M45) 52:51

43 P Gould (Lon Hth) 52:53

44 P Gregorowski (Strag) 52:55

45 M Voakes (Serp) 53:04

46 J Spencer (Lon Hth, M35) 53:06

47 D Traynor (Harrow, M40) 53:12

48 R Berry (W4H, M45) 53:18

49 S Aiken (Trent P, M50) 53:20

50 A Hall (Strag) 53:22

M50: 2 J Lowe (High) 57:47; 3 M Prior (Trent P) 58:47

M55: 1 A Davidson (High) 53:23; 2 R Brown (ESM) 57:53; 3 D Berry (Morn) 61:56

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 56:00

M75: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 104:08

Men TEAM (6 to score): 1 TVH 52; 2 Lon H 109; 3 Harrow 112; 4 Hillingdon 255; 5 Serpentine 290’ 6 VP&TH 336

U20 (6.3km):

1 E Ahmed (ESM) 21:46

2 L Minale (Gate) 21:47

3 O O’Connor (Lon Hth) 22:51

4 S Greenstein (SB, U17) 22:54

5 T Machin-Paley (SB) 23:12

6 C Hudson (Harrow) 23:14

7 J Fisher (Shaftesbury, U17) 23:15

8 W Douglas (Trent P) 23:29

9 N Hackley (Hill) 23:33

10 J Bailey (High, U17) 23:42

11 J Brook (SMR) 23:51

12 E Jodrell (Belg) 24:00

13 S Maund (SMR, U17) 24:04

14 S Blake (SB, U17) 24:09

15 R Kizilkaya (Lon Hth, U17) 24:25

16 A Ferrari (Trent P, U17) 24:32

17 D Benton (TVH) 24:34

18 B Rock (TVH) 24:36

19 D Michel (SB) 24:36

20 L Roncarati (SB, U17) 24:52

U20 TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 31; 2 TVH 37

U17 TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 8; 2 Lon H 33; 3 St Mary’s 35; 4 Hillingdon 50’ 5 Barnet 59

U15 (4km):

1 T Chadwick (High) 15:34

2 C Brook (SMR) 15:42

3 L Bailey (High) 16:02

4 M Cattini (Harrow) 16:20

5 A Mulvihill (High) 16:24

6 O Tivnann (Trent P) 16:26

7 B Fudge (E&H) 16:28

8 E Flewitt (ESM) 16:46

9 J Clement (Shaftesbury) 16:48

10 L Palmer (VP&TH) 17:09

11 G Berrisford-sweet (Lon Hth) 17:10

12 R Rock (TVH) 17:13

13 J Lee (ESM) 17:14

14 T Ballantyne (Lon Hth) 17:21

15 L Moore (TVH) 17:22

16 D Baah-Okyere (Lon Hth) 17:27

17 E Sayers (VP&TH) 17:32

18 R Stoddart (Hill) 17:40

19 W Lammas (Hill) 17:42

20 B Bannon (SMR) 17:47

U15 TEAM: 1 Highgate 9; 2 Lon H 41; 3 St Mary’s 44; 4 ESM 45; 5 TVH 48; 6 VP&TH 52

U13 (3.15km):

1 D Jelfs (SMR) 11:42

2 T Mythen (SMR) 11:43

3 P John (Shaftesbury) 12:05

4 E Phillips (SB) 12:08

5 A Pflug (High) 12:31

6 K Szentes (Lon Hth) 12:35

7 C Cutler (Shaftesbury) 12:59

8 L Shaw (Shaftesbury) 13:00

9 B Redland (Lon Hth) 13:16

10 W Woods (SMR) 13:17

11 C Reed (Hill) 13:18

12 M Stripp (ESM) 13:24

13 F Bailey (Lon Hth) 13:25

14 Z Josephs (Shaftesbury) 13:31

15 H Harding (SMR) 13:32

16 H Jodrell (Belg) 13:33

17 A Pountney (Lon Hth) 13:46

18 O Flemming (Barn) 13:47

19 B Cooke (High) 13:48

20 L Wake (Hill) 13:51

U13 TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 13; 2 Shaftesbury 14; 3 Lon H 26; 4 ESM 56; 5 Hillingdon 57; 6 Highgate 61

U11 (1.95km):

1 J Hayward (ESM) 8:04

2 V Chopra (Harrow) 8:06

3 M Muers (ESM) 8:11

4 R Willis (Lon Hth) 8:13

5 R Greenwood (Trent P) 8:15

Women (8.3km):

1 H Viner (High) 32:26

2 Y Marghini (Herne H, U20) 33:15

3 H Cox (Fulham) 33:44

4 Y Goater (High) 34:13

5 B Wallace (Lon Hth) 34:52

6 E Jeanes (Trent P) 35:27

7 J Prior (Trent P) 35:38

8 S Biggs (Strag) 36:10

9 J Hinton (Lon Hth) 36:10

10 A Hollingsworth (Serp) 36:27

11 S Ainley (TVH) 36:30

12 L Ashe (Harrow) 36:53

13 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 36:58

14 C Cano (Trent P) 37:02

15 S Tindall (Rane) 37:03

16 N Ravenhill (ESM) 37:04

17 A Baird (Trent P) 37:13

18 S Gerrie (ESM) 37:48

19 R Male (Lon Hth) 37:52

20 L Broughton (Rane) 37:55

21 F De Caria (Harrow) 38:09

22 C Kennedy (Lon Hth) 38:11

23 K Thornton (High) 38:26

24 H Wells (Hill) 38:28

25 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 38:37

26 A Greenwood (Trent P) 38:39

27 L Faherty (High) 39:08

28 R Schilleri (Dulw) 39:20

29 G Weston (Lon Hth) 39:52

30 S Cowper (ESM) 40:09

31 K Harris (QPH) 40:25

32 R Vallance (TVH) 40:36

33 F Kennedy (ESM) 40:46

34 A Tearle (Strag) 40:52

35 C Day (Rane) 40:53

36 S Russell (High) 40:53

37 R Berry (W4H, W50) 40:58

38 J Westbrook (Morn) 41:03

39 E Kerr (High) 41:14

40 L Burlot (Eal E) 41:20

W35: 3 L McArdle (Cambus) 49:32

W40: 1 J Snaith (Strag) 42:54

W55: 1 P Thomas (ESM) 50:03

W60: 1 S Kennedy (QPH) 51:49

Women TEAM (4 to score): 1 Trent P 44; 2 Lon H 55; 3 Highgate 55 4 ESM 97; 5 TVH 106; 6 Ranelagh 115

U20 (6.3km):

1 E Donald (High) 26:04

2 L Mannes (B&B, U17) 26:20

3 C Buckley (TVH) 26:52

4 L Russell (High, U17) 27:10

5 C Harris (Barn, U17) 27:43

6 I Franco (TVH) 27:48

7 E Hathaway (Shaftesbury) 27:58

8 J Parry (High, U17) 28:06

9 J Palmer (TVH) 28:20

10 L Henson (ESM, U17) 28:26

11 N Tanner (SB) 29:22

12 C Edge (TVH, U17) 30:12

13 J Alonso-gautrais (High, U17) 30:25

14 M Hampton-phillips (Lon Hth, U17) 30:45

15 I Atkins (Rane) 30:59

16 Z Gordon (TVH, U17) 31:10

17 A Howard (Trent P, U17) 31:12

18 E Noon (VP&TH, U17) 31:19

19 A Nuseibeh (ESM) 31:33

20 E Lord (WG&EL, U17) 32:59

U20 TEAM: 1 TVH 10; 2 ESM 24

U17 TEAM: 1 Highgate 13

U15 (4km):

1 L Macdonald (VP&TH) 16:38

2 I Watkins (Lon Hth) 16:44

3 H Munday (Lon Hth) 17:22

4 E Watkins (Lon Hth) 17:31

5 K Saunders (Harrow) 18:06

6 R Walls (Lon Hth) 18:09

7 M Sutaria (TVH) 18:14

8 S Bishop (TVH) 18:14

9 I Cannell (Lon Hth) 18:27

10 L Corkin (Lon Hth) 18:30

11 A Holt (SMR) 18:52

12 A Kelly (TVH) 18:55

13 M Andrews (SMR) 19:04

14 O Grist (TVH) 19:08

15 N Hewitt (ESM) 19:08

16 A Hackley (Hill) 19:16

17 N Lind (TVH) 19:18

18 S Tivnann (Trent P) 19:42

19 L Broadgate-matthews (VP&TH) 19:44

20 M Gordienko (VP&TH) 19:49

U15 TEAM: 1 Lon H 9; 2 TVH 27; 3 VP&TH 40; 4 St Mary’s 48; 5 Hillingdon 86; 6 ESM 78

U13 (3.15km):

1 P Shaw (Shaftesbury) 12:40

2 J March (Barnet & District) 12:52

3 K Corkin (Lon Hth) 13:00

4 I Ions (High) 13:28

5 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 13:33

6 N Mossi (B&B) 13:44

7 A Van Zyl (Hill) 13:50

8 E Gould (VP&TH) 13:54

9 H Al Faisal (B&B) 14:08

10 R Riedlinger (SMR) 14:16

11 E Lindley (High) 14:17

12 A Andrews (SMR) 14:23

13 M Cobbold (High) 14:31

14 L Hopkins (SMR) 14:46

15 T Stephens (VP&TH) 14:56

16 I Gray (Lon Hth) 14:57

17 A Dines (VP&TH) 15:04

18 M Mccarthy (SMR) 15:14

19 E Smith (ESM) 15:16

20 R Williamson (SMR) 15:16

U13 TEAM: 1 Lon H 24; 2 Highgate 28; 3 St Mary’s 36; 4 VP&TH 43; 5 Shaftesbury 47; 6 Hillingdon 63

U11 (1.95km):

1 S Mossi (St.Marks School) 8:28

2 V Muralidhar (ESM) 8:31

3 E Stewart 8:41

4 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 8:56

5 S Bennett (Eal E) 9:05

NORTHANTS, Corby, January 8

The Rugby & Northampton club dominated the team awards at West Glebe Park, with only the breakaway Northampton AC interrupting their domination by taking the under-15 girls’ event.

Hayden Arnall was one of the Rugby & Northampton club’s winners when adding the senior men’s race by about 30 metres, after placing second in the under-20 event two years ago.

The biggest win of the day came from under-17 winner Alice Bates who prevailed by more than two minutes.

The 2020 under-13 Midland champion Arthur Tilt is now in the under-15 group and enjoyed another win albeit only some 30 metres clear of R&N team mate Ben Smith.

Men (10km):

1 H Arnall (R&N) 32:02

2 F Batkin (Kett) 32:11

3 W Gardner (R&N) 32:40

4 F Ward (R&N, U20) 32:49

5 J Bond (R&N) 33:24

6 F Scott (R&N, U20) 34:02

7 S Snelson (Banb, U20) 34:42

8 J Chennell (Kett) 34:46

9 D Birtwistle (Merc) 36:40

10 L Greenfield (Dav) 36:45

11 J French (W’boro, M40) 36:50

12 A Eales (Corby) 36:54

13 J Cannell (Kett) 37:24

14 S Tallett (R&N, M35) 37:40

15 J Young (Kett) 37:51

16 A Brooks (Corby) 38:26

17 E Frain (W’boro) 38:39

18 V Carroll (R&N, M50) 38:43

19 P West (Kett, M50) 38:58

20 J Kemp (W’boro, M50) 39:03

21 R Buzuk (Kett, M45) 39:12

22 A Green (Northants Tri, M55) 39:25

23 R Gordon Heron (R&N) 39:31

24 T Heley (Sils, M50) 40:22

25 J Green (Corby) 41:52

26 M Starr (R&N, M50) 41:52

27 M Moriarty (W’boro, M50) 42:11

28 G Thompson (N’pton, U20) 42:15

29 G Hodgkins (Harb, M45) 42:44

30 R Popiel (Sils, M60) 43:16

Men TEAM (6 to score): 1 R&N 28; 2 Kettering 78

U17 men & Women (6km):

1 R Snelson (Banb, U17) 23:25

2 S Green (N’pton, U17) 23:58

3 L Starr (R&N, U17) 24:41

4 O Buchan (N’pton, U17) 24:48

5 L Rogers (Kett, U17) 25:01

6 N Gilford (R&N, U17) 25:11

7 L Mansell (Kett, U17) 25:17

8 D Carter (R&N, U17) 25:28

9 E Welch (Corby, W) 25:36

10 A Bates (Kett, U17W) 26:00

11 A Belcher (W’boro, W) 26:06

12 J Cooper (R&N, U17) 26:25

13 E Bond (R&N, W) 26:35

14 M Stenhouse (R&N, U20W) 26:44

15 E Albery (Kett, W) 27:15

16 K Barnett (W’boro, W) 27:26

17 E Johnson (Kett, U17) 27:28

18 G Dawkins (R&N, U17) 28:22

19 A Walters (Corby, U17W) 28:38

20 H Heley (Sils, W45) 28:44

21 E Williams (Kett, U20W) 28:46

22 J Hammond (Sils, W45) 29:32

23 L Hession (R&N, W40) 30:03

24 J Lambert (R&N, U17W) 30:22

25 A Harris (Sils, U17W) 30:44

26 H St Leger-Harris (Sils, W35) 30:47

27 E Moore (W’boro, W40) 30:55

28 E Dobson (Leam, U17W) 30:57

29 E Treacy (Corby, U20W) 31:06

30 S Wilkinson-Hargate (R&N, W45) 31:22

U17 men TEAM: 1 R&N 17; 2 Kettering 22

Women:

1 Welch 25:36

2 Bates 26:00

3 Belcher 26:06

4 Bond 26:35

5 Stenhouse 26:44

6 Albery 27:15

7 Barnett 27:26

8 Walters 28:38

9 Heley 28:44

10 Williams 28:46

11 Hammond 29:32

12 Hession 30:03

13 Lambert 30:22

14 Harris 30:44

15 St Leger-Harris 30:47

16 Moore 30:55

17 Dobson 30:57

18 Treacy 31:06

19 Wilkinson-Hargate 31:22

20 K Hemmington (R&N, W40) 31:23

Women TEAM: 1 R&N 17; 2 Wellingboro 20; 3 Silson 27

U17 women:

6 C Roberts (N’pton) 32:36; 7 S Wood (N’pton) 32:58; 8 S Stead (Kett) 35:37

9 L Isaac (R&N) 37:50

U17 TEAM: no teams closed in

U15 (5km):

1 A Tilt (R&N) 18:27

2 B Smith (R&N) 18:35

3 N Lamb (R&N) 18:40

4 J Orchard (Dav) 18:50

5 M Collins (R&N) 19:08

6 O Walls (R&N) 19:13

7 B Westmoreland-Alexander (N’pton) 19:28

8 F Cushing (N’pton) 19:32

9 J Gospel (Dav) 19:35

10 L Robson (N’pton) 19:43

11 D White (Kett) 19:50

12 D Ransom (Kett) 20:06

13 D Mander (R&N) 20:14

14 L Nutt (N’pton) 20:51

15 M Gancheva (Kett, U15W) 20:58

19 E Darby (R&N, U15W) 21:37

23 K Pomerleau (Dav, U15W) 22:07

24 A Brownlee (Corby, U15W) 22:19

26 Z Zbirou Yatta (N’pton, U15W) 22:24

27 E Stuart-Hill (N’pton, U15W) 22:29

28 M Walker (R&N, U15W) 22:33

29 L Harris (Corby, U15W) 22:50

U15 boys TEAM: 1 R&N 6; 2 Northampton 25; 3 Kettering 39

U15 girls TEAM: 1 Northampton 20

U13 (3km):

1 E Joyce (Corby) 11:06

2 R Oliveti 11:07

3 J Twining (N’pton) 11:15

4 C Atkins (Dav) 11:16

5 J Clarke (R&N) 11:31

6 G Sharp (Kett) 11:38

7 O McGhee (R&N, U13W) 11:41

8 I Bennetts (N’pton, U13W) 11:45

9 F Harris (R&N) 11:52

10 F Brooker (Kett) 11:55

11 I Ellwood (Kett, U13W) 12:08

12 Z Scott (Kett) 12:30

13 J Lamb (Kett, U13W) 12:33

16 T Lyon (R&N, U13W) 13:00

20 C Terrell (R&N, U13W) 13:15

22 E Denton (N’pton, U13W) 13:27

23 J Mulreany (R&N, U13W) 13:28

26 S Watson (R&N, U13W) 14:06

27 A Burman (Corby, U13W) 14:11

U13 boys TEAM: 1 R&N 22; 2 Kettering 23; 3 Northampton 27

U13 girls TEAM: 1 R&N 12; 2 Northampton 23

U11 (2km):

1 B Burman (Corby) 8:39

2 O Groves (N’pton) 8:40

3 A Kampta (R&N) 8:42

4 D Allen (Guest) 8:52

5 E Bennett (R&N, U11W) 9:19

7 B Lamb (Kett, U11W) 9:23

14 A Heron (R&N, U11W) 10:05

15 F Lambert (R&N, U11W) 10:07

U11 boys TEAM: 1 R&N 12

U11 girls TEAM: 1 R&N 8; 2 Northampton 36

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, Berry Hill, January 8

With courses in the east Midlands becoming scarce, Berry Hill Park was pressed into service to host this joint fixture with Derbyshire as well hosting the Midland championships later this month, Martin Duff reports.

The multi county championship winning Potter twins, now 40, took the top two spots in the women’s event but it was Juliet who won by more than two minutes from Jane. Without a third score their Charnwood club had to concede in the team stakes.

Cath Charlton ensured a masters clean sweep of the medals.

In the men’s race, Cameron Smith won overall and led his Notts AC team to a narrow victory over Rushcliffe, who had under-20 James Wardle a distant third behind second placed Edward Buck.

Smith, the Scottish indoor 3000m champion got home some 100m clear.

Midland under-15 silver medal winner from 2018, Lizzy Edge, took the combined under-17 and under-20 women’s championships as an U20 from top U17 Rosie Challender by more than a minute.

In the U17 age group triathlete Solomon Okrafo-Smart retained his title.

Men (9.9km):

1 C Smith (Notts) 31:05

2 E Buck (Newk) 31:29

3 J Wardle (Rush, U20) 32:16

4 O Carrington (HW) 32:52

5 S Crawford (Long E) 33:24

6 C Mcnally (Belg) 33:27

7 J Bailey (Newk, M45) 33:46

8 B Burnham (Mans) 34:06

9 W Lunn-Pigula (Long E) 34:24

10 T Shaw (Works) 34:25

11 G Rowland (Donc, U20) 34:29

12 J Muddeman (Notts, M35) 34:57

13 J Elliott (Herne H) 34:59

14 B Squire (Rush, U20) 35:01

15 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 35:02

16 J Boam (Mans) 35:03

17 B Raeside (Notts, M35) 35:10

18 L Myers (Holme P) 35:48

19 I Hunter (Ilk, M45) 35:50

20 L Dunne (Rush, U20) 35:56

21 J Fisher (Long E) 35:59

22 F Smith (Edin U) 36:20

23 S Bentley (Mans, U20) 36:25

24 S Godwin (Notts) 36:32

25 D Cass (SinA, M45) 36:38

26 L Hopkinson (Newk, M45) 36:45

27 D Robinson (Newk, M35) 36:49

28 D Wheat (Newk, M35) 37:01

29 A Taplin (Beeston, M45) 37:09

30 I Hales (Red, M45) 37:21

M55: 1 P Mcnally (Red) 38:36; 2 P Whittingham (SinA) 38:48; 3 P Shaw (Mans) 40:16

M65: 1 D Oxland (Notts) 43:48

U20: 6 A Knights (SinA) 38:27; 7 J Gandee (Rush) 40:28; 8 T Braithwaite (Newk) 41:20

Men TEAM: 1 Notts 103; 2 Rushcliffe 122; 3 L Eaton 134; 4 Mansfield 190; 5 Worksop 257; 6 Kimberley 300

M35 TEAM: 1 Newark 16; 2 Red RR 43; 3 Sutton-in A 50; 4 Beeston 51; 5 Mansfield 81; 6 Holme P 88

U17 (6km):

1 S Okrafo-Smart (Absolute Triathlon) 20:29

2 J Greenhalgh (Mans) 20:52

3 L Buttrick (Rush) 21:20

4 J Orr (Roth) 22:32

5 O Wyszynski (Rush) 22:57

6 A Boydell (Rush) 23:13

7 B Taylor (Notts) 23:30

8 A Bett (SinA) 23:50

9 S Wilkinson (Mans) 24:01

10 H Wilkinson (Mans) 29:20

U17 TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 14; 2 Mansfield 21

U15 (4.5km):

1 J Flood (Absolute Triathlon) 16:25

2 E Holden (Mans) 16:42

3 E Sankey (Mans) 16:58

4 G Sinski (Notts) 17:42

5 S Thornewill (Rush) 18:03

6 W Sankey (Mans) 18:08

7 E Ellery (Works) 18:47

8 T Dinning (Notts) 19:24

9 E Fraser (Notts) 19:41

10 R Benner (Works) 20:04

U15 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 11; 2 Notts 21

U13 (3km):

1 E Lowe (Mans) 11:15

2 S Collins (Notts) 11:21

3 W Reddish (Notts) 11:32

4 J Lane (Rush) 11:36

5 H Woodcock (Mans) 11:43

6 A Scrimshaw (Notts) 11:45

7 D Adams (Mans) 12:14

8 H Orr (Roth) 12:21

9 J Harris (Mans) 12:23

10 L Broadhead (SinA) 12:34

11 O Mcclemens (Mans) 12:41

12 G Gill (Works) 12:46

13 O Short (Rush) 12:50

14 C Shivas (Newk) 13:00

15 C Taylor (Mans) 13:05

U13 TEAM: 1 Notts 11; 2 Mansfield 13; 3 Rushcliffe 33; 4 Mansfield B 35; 5 Worksop 50

U11 (1.5km):

1 A Paget (Rush) 5:35

2 F Woods (Works) 5:50

3 E Macintyre (Newk) 5:52

4 J Groves (Notts) 5:59

5 H Oldridge (Rush) 6:04

U11 TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 15; 2 Notts 27; 3 Mansfield 44

Women (8km):

1 Juliet Potter (Charn, W35) 30:42

2 Jane Potter (Charn, W35) 33:07

3 C Charlton (Notts, W35) 33:26

4 M Johnson (SinA) 34:38

5 C Bradbury (Beeston) 34:50

6 H Matharu (Holme P) 35:05

7 J Clamp (Notts, W35) 35:08

8 H Woods (Kimb, W35) 35:11

9 C Hay (Red, W45) 35:42

10 K Huntington (Mans, W35) 35:54

11 C Dinescu (Mans, W35) 36:25

12 E Cupitt (Holme P, W35) 36:35

13 L Grant (Beeston, W35) 36:53

14 J Atkinson (Holme P, W45) 37:10

15 K Malone-brumfitt (Rush, W35) 37:34

16 A Mortiboy (Mans) 37:41

17 H Jones (Mans, W35) 37:45

18 L Chan (Holme P, W45) 37:51

19 C Todd Mcintyre (Rush, W55) 38:57

20 R Brandon (Rush, W45) 39:11

21 C Watson (SinA, W35) 39:13

22 H Polak (Red) 39:23

23 S Hill (Ripley, W45) 39:29

24 M Butler (Red, W45) 39:31

25 J Bacon (Mans) 40:02

26 E Van Loon (Holme P, W45) 40:03

27 A Gould (Holme P, W35) 40:11

28 H Pritchett (Mans, W35) 40:21

29 S Brown (Red, W45) 40:40

30 K Widdop (Works, W35) 41:58

W55: 2 B Barnes (Kimb) 47:06

W65: 1 B Stevens (Red) 43:58; 2 M Collinge (Mans) 51:03

Women TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 35; 2 Beeston 36; 3 Mansfield 48; 4 Red RR 54; 5 Kimberley 72; 6 Red RR B 85

W35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 11; 2 Holme P 16; 3 Red RR 21; 4 Worksop 44

U20 (5km):

1 L Edge (Rush) 20:08

2 R Challender (Notts, U17) 21:17

3 A Maddocks (Roth, U17) 21:59

4 G Manson (Mans, U17) 22:39

5 D Walker (Notts, U17) 22:54

6 A Chrispin (Newk, U17) 23:05

7 H Hipkiss (Notts, U17) 23:08

8 E Thornton (Ret, U17) 23:36

9 E Duffy-Smith (Rush, U17) 23:48

10 J Rowland (Roth, U17) 24:13

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 Notts 11; 2 Rushcliffe 22; 3 Mansfield 29

U15 (4km):

1 M Taylor (Notts) 18:58

2 C Alcock (Ret) 19:22

3 K Lees (Rush) 20:02

4 Z Spencer (Mans) 20:11

5 H Foster (Ret) 20:12

6 J Braithwaite (Newk) 20:55

7 F Longmead (Mans) 20:59

8 I Westwood (Mans) 21:05

9 F Vincent (SinA) 21:35

10 M Thomas (Notts) 21:36

11 J Waller (Mans) 21:50

12 M Yanney (Mans) 22:22

13 P Thornton (Ret) 22:32

14 E Kennedy (Mans) 23:09

15 F Sugden (Rush) 23:43

U15 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 19; 2 Retford 20; 3 Mansfield B 37

U13 (3km):

1 L Mason (Mans) 12:17

2 D Oldridge (Rush) 13:00

3 M Slack (Mans) 13:05

4 H Limmer (Ret) 13:08

5 N Stretton (Notts) 13:14

6 A Arbon (Mans) 13:24

7 A Grieve (Rush) 14:11

8 S Chesterfield (Rush) 14:16

9 M Hazlehurst (Works) 14:22

10 M Townrow (Works) 14:42

11 O Wilson (SinA) 14:46

12 A Howell (SinA) 15:38

13 F Martin (Mans) 15:44

14 K Laurence (Works) 15:59

15 L Cooper (Mans) 16:45

U13 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 10; 2 Rushcliffe 17; 3 Worksop 33

U11 (1.5km):

1 M Mullett (Newk) 5:46

2 I Davey (Notts) 5:58

3 C Whysall (Mans) 6:00

4 A Kemp (Works) 6:07

5 H Clough (Rush) 6:36

U11 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 17; 2 Rushcliffe 23; 3 Worksop 32

SURREY, Denbies Vineyard, Dorking, January 9

Sam Eglen, second in the South of the Thames November fixture, won the men’s race from Fred Slemek and, along with third placed Joe Morwood, led Aldershot to a team victory over Belgrave, Martin Duff reports.

It was a similar story in the women’s race where Niamh Brown won her first senior women’s title ahead of former four-time winner Georgie Bruinvels. With Nancy Scott taking third overall and another former winner Emily Wicks in seventh spot Aldershot comfortably added the women’s team title too.

Brown had previously won the under-20 title in 2017, whilst Wicks was senior champion in 2008 and 2011.

James Dargan, fourth in the English Schools junior boys cross-country championships in 2020, moved up to take the Under-17 title here.

Kitty Scott also provided the same service for Aldershot by leading the under-13 girls to team victory, whilst Pippa Roessler was another Aldershot winner in the under-20 women’s race.

The under-20 men’s title went to South of England 5000m silver medallist, Raphael Rivero-Stevenet and, along with second placed team mate, Liam Stone, led Windsor to an easy team victory.

Men (12.2km):

1 S Eglen (AFD) 42:22

2 F Slemeck (HW) 42:46

3 J Morwood (AFD) 42:47

4 M Cox (THH) 43:19

5 R Edwards (Belg) 43:43

6 J Hancock (Croy) 43:44

7 C Kissane-Wood (TVH) 43:58

8 C Stewart (Belg) 44:11

9 O Garrod (S Lon) 44:14

10 R McCawley (AFD) 44:19

11 B McCawley (C’ley) 44:21

12 C Busaileh (Kent, M35) 45:13

13 T Renshaw (AFD) 45:14

14 A Penney (HW) 45:15

15 T Foster (G&G) 45:16

16 J Lyne (S Lon) 45:29

17 G Mallett (HW) 45:43

18 S Blake (AFD) 45:49

19 D Woolmer (Walton, M40) 45:51

20 J Hoad (THH) 45:57

21 J Creegan (HW) 46:04

22 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 46:15

23 J Bowles (AFD) 46:15

24 A Ludewick (Herne H) 46:32

25 N Buckle (Belg) 46:33

26 B Dewar (Herne H) 46:46

27 S Winder (E&E, M50) 46:54

28 J Scott (Belg) 47:18

29 J Neville (Belg) 47:20

30 M Geraghty (Herne H) 47:38

31 P Bailey (S Lon) 47:40

32 C Mason (Clap C) 48:06

33 E Brady (Herne H) 48:31

34 M Edgar (Belg) 48:33

35 E Somerville (Belg) 48:34

36 D Wolff (E&E) 48:45

37 D Evans (DMV) 48:51

38 A Royer (G&G) 48:58

39 S Bass (Reig, M45) 49:02

40 J Ball (E&E) 49:09

41 A Falconer (SoC, M35) 49:12

42 F Johnson (HW) 49:13

43 E Rolls (Clap C) 49:13

44 A Penfold (Croy) 49:22

45 R Macdonald (Rane) 49:22

46 N Tearle (G&G, M45) 49:28

47 N Visick (Belg) 49:31

48 W Bell (NEB, M40) 49:41

49 T Lole (Belg) 49:48

50 E Dixon (G&G) 49:50

51 M Tennyson (G&G, M55) 49:53

52 J Walker (WSEH) 49:57

53 J Abel (W4H, M35) 50:00

54 J Whittall (M&M) 50:02

55 R Brown (Herne H) 50:02

56 G Pearce (K&P, M35) 50:21

57 M Latham (AFD) 50:30

58 J Clark (HW, M35) 50:35

59 D Lipscomb (E&E, M40) 50:36

60 D Cyprien (S Lon) 50:47

M45: 3 P Young (AFD) 50:47

M50: 2 A Reeves (Serp) 50:55; 3 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 53:08

M55: 2 A Bloore (E&E) 52:24; 3 D Moore (DMV) 53:14; 4 T Booth (G&G) 53:38; 5 F Dawson (DMV) 55:15

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 53:21; 2 P Stiff (S Lon) 57:16; 3 S Bean (E&E) 57:50

M65: 1 M Pocock (Reig) 63:21; 2 A Allen (Strag) 66:06; 3 V Pauzers (Herne H) 68:22

M70: 1 M Mann (Dulw) 68:24

Men TEAM: 1 AFD 68; 2 Belgrave 117; 3 Hercules W 154; 4 Herne H 179; 5 S London 230; 6 Guildford & G 272

U20 (6.1km):

1 R Rivero-Stevenet (WSEH) 22:02

2 J Dargan (AFD, U17) 22:11

3 L Stone (WSEH) 22:13

4 J Taylor (S Lon, U17) 22:32

5 H Smith (E&E) 22:36

6 M Pickering (S Lon, U17) 22:43

7 A Kilby (Walton) 22:47

8 M Smith (WSEH) 22:50

9 A Hudson (Sutt) 22:56

10 B Gillham (Sutt) 23:07

11 O Curry (Reig, U17) 23:16

12 M Gar (AFD) 23:20

13 O Emment (WSEH, U17) 23:22

14 A Bishop (WSEH, U17) 23:24

15 I Makkar (S Lon) 23:28

16 G Ogden (S Lon) 23:29

17 M Sunderland (Woking, U17) 23:32

18 I Flanagan (Croy) 23:34

19 T Cheshire (Woking) 23:40

20 J Daws-Twilley (Walton) 23:42

21 S Smith (Walton, U17) 23:43

22 A Matthews (AFD) 23:47

23 S Nesbitt (WSEH, U17) 23:59

24 T James (Craw) 24:01

25 R Bebbington (Herne H, U17) 24:06

26 T Spencer (WSEH, U17) 24:40

27 O Kinirons (Belg, U17) 24:42

28 H Revill (HW) 24:47

29 J Winship (Brack, U17) 24:57

30 M Passingham (G&G, U17) 25:01

U20 TEAM: 1 WSEH 8; 2 Sutt &D 31; 3 AFD 39; 4 Walton 39; 5 HW 68

U17 TEAM: 1 WSEH 31; 2 AFD 73; 3Herne H 88; 4 HW 112; 5 E&E 117

U15 (4.2km):

1 A Lennon (Sutt) 15:28

2 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H) 15:56

3 S Stapley (Reig) 15:57

4 F Whitelock (Herne H) 16:00

5 A Wilson (Herne H) 16:08

6 J Hunt (Holl S) 16:10

7 B Street (HW) 16:11

8 J Hunt (Holl S) 16:17

9 L Danby (Holl S) 16:24

10 S Rolaston (Reig) 16:30

11 S Taylor (E&E) 16:32

12 W Wilson (Herne H) 16:35

13 O Holden (HW) 16:37

14 B Everingham (AFD) 16:38

15 E Manning (E&E) 16:40

16 F Lett (Strag) 16:44

17 A Didaskalou (WSEH) 16:45

18 B Carr (E&E) 16:49

19 R Herd (AFD) 16:55

20 D Simpson (E&E) 17:00

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 23; 2 Holl Sp 56; 3 Epsom & E 64; 4 Sutt & D 91; 5 HW 104; 6 WSEH 112

U13 (2.75km):

1 J Meyburgh (WSEH) 9:45

2 M Solomon (Strag) 10:19

3 D Orbell (AFD) 10:21

4 C Holmes (Herne H) 10:29

5 E Sone (S Lon) 10:29

6 J Mclennan (Herne H) 10:40

7 H O’Shea (E&E) 10:50

8 T Holland (E&E) 10:54

9 D Gillies (Herne H) 10:56

10 H Allen (HW) 10:58

11 M Orchard (Reig) 11:00

12 S Dyson (HW) 11:02

13 E Cunniffe (Herne H) 11:04

14 T Whorton (HW) 11:08

15 J Saunderson (Optima) 11:11

16 S Phillips (Reig) 11:13

17 E Wilson (G&G) 11:18

18 O Darcy (MedwayTri) 11:19

19 Z Elliott (HW) 11:20

20 W Weyham (S Lon) 11:21

U13 TEAM: 1 Herne H 32; 2 HW 55; 3 Epsom & E 65; 4 Reigate P 73; 5 S London 75; 6 Kingston & P 178

Women (8.4km):

1 N Brown (AFD) 32:16

2 G Bruinvels (AFD) 32:50

3 N Scott (AFD) 33:04

4 K Matthews (THH) 33:11

5 A Morton (Horsh BS) 33:19

6 O Matthews (Clap C) 33:44

7 E Wicks (AFD, W35) 33:48

8 S Monk (G&G) 34:01

9 D Corradi (Sutt, U20) 34:18

10 C Baxter (G&G) 34:20

11 N Lenane (E&E) 35:33

12 E Palmer (DMV) 35:54

13 J Saunders (Belg) 35:58

14 E Harrison (G&G) 35:59

15 E Hawthorn (Strag) 36:10

16 E Bull (Reig) 36:23

17 S Holt (Strag, W40) 36:29

18 K Lysons (Clap C) 36:50

19 S Carter (THH) 36:51

20 K Brown (AFD) 37:25

21 N Lodge (Herne H) 37:52

22 E Relton (G&G) 38:01

23 S Whatmough (Rane) 38:12

24 L Goldie-Scot (Belg) 38:13

25 M Armstrong Plieth (Croy, W40) 38:15

26 N Beadle (Oxf U) 38:22

27 L Goodson (Belg) 38:25

28 K Ellison (Herne H, W35) 38:28

29 M Corden-Lloyd (Belg) 38:37

30 S Dewhirst (Belg) 38:44

31 F Maddocks (Belg, W40) 38:46

32 M Garner (Strag) 38:53

33 S Swaine (Herne H, W35) 38:57

34 S McDonald (S Lon, W50) 39:10

35 K Styles (Dulw, W40) 39:12

36 L Mills (Woking) 39:16

37 H Morris (DMV) 39:32

38 S Cowper (Belg) 39:52

39 K Hopkins (Woking) 39:56

40 A Cross (THH) 40:19

41 A Stehlikova (THH, W35) 40:52

42 S Burdett (Strag) 41:07

43 L Johnson (E&E, W40) 41:13

44 E Cottington (Herne H) 41:14

45 A Furmanczyk (Dulw, W35) 41:18

46 L Ebbs (Reig, W40) 41:45

47 J Donovan (Wimb W, W40) 41:50

48 H Maguire (E&E, W40) 41:55

49 A Brough-Nuesink (Sutt R, W40) 42:04

50 L Marshall (Croy, W45) 42:10

51 R Woodfield (DMV) 42:12

52 R Willis (Reig, W45) 42:14

53 M Storm (Tri Surrey, W40) 42:19

54 A Chase (THH, W35) 42:25

55 S Harrison (G&G, W55) 42:31

56 A Smith (S Lon, W55) 42:47

57 J Hunt (DMV) 42:48

58 H Dann (S Lon, W45) 43:06

59 R Hutton (S Lon, W55) 43:15

60 M Baptista (Strag) 43:21

W50: 2 O Balme (Dulw) 44:36; 3 M Lennon (Dulw) 44:49

W55: 4 P Major (S Lon) 45:07

W60: 1 V Victor (DMV) 48:12; 2 R Thevenet (Strag) 48:15; 3 G Coulson (S Lon) 49:36

W65: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 48:38

Women TEAM: 1 AFD 13; 2 G&G 54; 3 Belgrave 909; 4 Thames H&H 104; 5 Stragglers 106; 6 Herne H 126

U20 (5.4km):

1 P Roessler (AFD) 20:54

2 E Weir (HW) 21:36

3 P Craig-McFeely (Herne H) 22:33

4 A Strode (G&G) 22:48

5 G Strode (G&G, U17) 22:51

6 K Sakaria (G&G, U17) 23:01

7 K Webb (WSEH, U17) 23:16

8 L Wormley (Craw, U17) 23:32

9 A Attenborough (G&G) 23:37

10 P Bowen (Herne H, U17) 23:44

11 N McLoughlin (AFD) 23:52

12 M Collings (Woking) 23:58

13 S Lomas (E&E, U17) 24:11

14 P Martin (G&G, U17) 24:14

15 S Lorke (S Lon, U17) 24:22

16 L Weisz (HW, U17) 24:27

17 L Hoseason (Strag) 24:35

18 K Valkenburg (HW) 24:53

19 M Thorpe (HW, U17) 24:57

20 C Wormley (Craw, U17) 25:11

21 B Taylor (E&E, U17) 25:12

22 J Bowen (G&G, U17) 25:18

23 K Mooney (S Lon) 25:18

24 A Grey (HW, U17) 25:19

25 H Woolley (WSEH, U17) 25:24

26 C Royle (E&E, U17) 25:39

27 E Wilson (AFD) 25:57

28 G Fordham (E&E, U17) 26:08

29 R Stockley (E&E, U17) 26:21

30 S Glencross (E&E, U17) 26:25

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 G&G 15; 2 HW 36; 3 AFD 39; 4 E&E 60; 5 Crawley 65; 6 Croydon 126

U15 (4.2km):

1 R Simons (G&G) 17:32

2 K Pye (AFD) 17:52

3 O Carroll (Herne H) 18:01

4 E Orbell (AFD) 18:07

5 L Quinn (AFD) 18:16

6 E Symonds (WSEH) 18:18

7 S Massie (WSEH) 18:19

8 I Blakey (Herne H) 18:31

9 E Maignan (S Lon) 18:42

10 A Southwell (G&G) 18:47

11 L Brown (E&E) 18:48

12 V Marshall (Herne H) 18:49

13 K Foss (Craw) 18:50

14 L Cantwell (E&E) 18:59

15 N Haycock (Reig) 18:59

16 A Kemp (S Lon) 18:59

17 E O’Hanlon (Herne H) 19:06

18 E Scrase (Reig) 19:07

19 C Conway (HW) 19:07

20 F White (E&E) 19:09

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 40; 2 E&E 66; 3 AFD 74; 4S London 91; 5 Reigate P 111; 6 HW 118

U13 (2.75km):

1 K Scott (AFD) 11:11

2 O Wright (Herne H) 11:15

3 M Robertson (AFD) 11:16

4 M Jobbins (AFD) 11:17

5 L Roake (Woking) 11:29

6 I Freeman (Woking) 11:34

7 E Easton (G&G) 11:35

8 K Ealden (G&G) 11:38

9 S Hawthorn (G&G) 11:49

10 S Jack (Herne H) 11:52

11 A McAndie (HW) 11:56

12 M Kotcheff (E&E) 12:10

13 S Price (Woking) 12:11

14 P Fuller (WSEH) 12:12

15 F Mills (Herne H) 12:13

16 D Tower (AFD) 12:16

17 H Pye (AFD) 12:19

18 I Maignan (S Lon) 12:19

19 G Brough (Sutt) 12:21

20 C Mitchell (AFD) 12:22

U13 TEAM: 1 AFD 24; 2 G&G 45; 3 Herne H 50; 4 Herc W 95; 5 Sutton & D 129; 6 S London 155

Warwickshire / Worcestershire, Newbold Revell, January 8

Event cancelled

YORKSHIRE, Kiveton Park, January 8

The North of England under-20 cross-country champion Joshua Dickinson narrowly won the senior men’s race three seconds ahead of Andy Heyes.

Nicholas Dickinson won the bronze.

Jemima Elgood – only 20th in the 2019 event, was a narrow winner of the senior women’s race ahead of 2020 champion Bronwen Owen, who was third in the 2020 English National.

Caroline Lambert took the bronze medal.

Men (9km):

1 J Dickinson (Leeds C, U20) 29:52

2 A Heyes (Hallam) 29:55

3 N Dickinson (York) 30:02

4 A McMillan (York) 30:06

5 G Rush (Leeds C, M35) 30:45

6 C Bell (Hallam) 30:57

7 J Woodcock-Shaw (Leeds C) 31:02

8 T Adams (Ilkley, M35) 31:19

9 J Hall (Hallam) 31:21

10 L Cotter (Roth) 31:27

11 C Law (Hallam) 31:33

12 J Crickmore (B&H) 31:36

13 J Hall (Wharf) 31:40

14 F Hutchinson (Leeds C, U20) 31:47

15 B Douglas (Leeds C) 31:54

16 E Smales (Roth) 31:58

17 J Massingham (Roth) 31:59

18 C Milnes (Hallam) 32:03

19 L Milburn (Roth) 32:07

20 A Bellew (Leeds C) 32:21

21 J Birch (Hallam) 32:26

22 D Coy (Ilkley, U20) 32:27

23 A Smith (Hallam) 32:33

24 J Stephenson (R&Z) 33:11

25 J Callis (Leeds C) 33:12

26 M Burrett (Leeds C, M45) 33:13

27 T Stratton (York) 33:27

28 M Fuller (Hallam) 33:32

29 K Sunman (Holm) 33:35

30 D Rich (Shef/Dearn) 33:44

31 E Brown (Hallam) 33:46

32 H Martin (Hallam) 33:47

33 N Dickinson (York) 34:02

34 J Hall-Brown (Hal) 34:06

35 C Reilly (Ilkley) 34:11

36 T Hodgson (Hal) 34:14

37 G Sampson (Roth, M40) 34:15

38 L Cossham (Hallam) 34:20

39 R Smith (Leeds C) 34:31

40 S Flanagan (Leeds C) 34:36

41 D Byrne (Shef/Dearn) 34:46

42 P Cooper (Steel, M35) 34:48

43 A Johnson (Roth, M35) 34:50

44 C Battersby (Hallam) 34:52

45 P Johnson (Barns H, M35) 34:56

46 T Buckley (Hallam) 35:12

47 G Benson (Leeds C) 35:16

48 P Hodges (Hallam, M35) 35:22

49 A Thake (Hallam, M45) 35:26

50 G Green (Knaves, M40) 35:30

51 M Craig (Hallam) 35:40

52 S O’neil (K’worth) 35:45

53 D Millns (Sheff RC, M35) 35:46

54 A Stirk (Wharf, M35) 35:47

55 D Burlton (Leeds C, M35) 35:58

56 J Phillips (Donc) 36:03

57 B Burton (Roth) 36:10

58 A Stemp (P&B) 36:13

59 A Wilson (Shef/Dearn) 36:17

60 C Holmes (Wharf, M45) 36:23

M40: 3 J Cooper (H&R) 36:40

M45: 4 S Lowe (Wake) 36:54; 5 C Goodwin (Knaves) 37:26

M50: 1 M Blakeley (Roundhay Runners) 39:45; 2 J Slate (Hallam) 39:49; 3 M Lofthouse (Nidd) 40:16

M55: 1 N Charlesworth (Wharf) 37:07; 2 T Ashelford (Ilkley) 39:26; 3 C Jones (Wharf) 39:44; 4 P Brown (R’well) 40:02; 5 G Hull (Leeds C) 40:42

M60: 1 I Ferguson (Bing) 41:06; 2 D Potter (Bing) 41:12; 3 J Turner (Sheff RC) 42:36

U20 (6.5km):

1 T Jacques (Sky) 21:10

2 E Morton (Roth) 21:14

3 A Thompson (Wharf) 21:31

4 C Stephenson (R&Z) 21:59

5 J Carnelley (Bing) 22:06

6 T Shaw (York) 22:11

7 A Flaherty (Bing) 22:26

8 N Coy (Ilkley) 22:38

9 D Stevens (Hallam) 22:48

10 H Mackie (Hallam) 22:49

11 J Muir (Wharf) 23:47

12 J Warren (Donc) 24:06

13 S Muscroft (Hallam) 24:22

14 B Rees (Bing) 24:26

15 E Beaumont (Keigh) 24:43

U17 (5.5km):

1 Z Ferguson (Roth) 18:07

2 G Couttie (H’gate) 18:11

3 S Hughes (Barns) 18:15

4 G Mastrolonardo (York) 18:18

5 A Darood (Sky) 18:25

6 F Roden (Abbey R) 18:27

7 E Hobbs (Otl) 18:32

8 T O’Mahoney (R&Z) 18:54

9 L Stabler (York) 18:56

10 J Reeve (R&Z) 19:02

11 L Parker (Roth) 19:04

12 O Stringer (Scar) 19:08

13 A Franklin (Hal) 19:10

14 J Minchella (Holm) 19:17

15 J Hammett (R&Z) 19:19

16 D Segger-Staveley (Sett) 19:26

17 A Bordewich (H’gate) 19:27

18 J Walker (Vall) 19:28

19 O Combley (Hallam) 19:38

20 J Gilbert (Roth) 19:41

U15 (4.18km):

1 J Cooper (Hallam) 13:38

2 J Sanderson (Sett) 13:50

3 J Hughes (Barns) 13:51

4 I Stabler (York) 13:55

5 S Barber (Keigh) 13:56

6 A Peaker (Keigh) 13:59

7 S Skaife Clarke (H’gate) 14:05

8 I Bastow (York) 14:10

9 W Keens (York) 14:11

10 S Bentham (Ilkley) 14:12

11 A Budding (Ilkley) 14:13

12 C O’Hare (M’bro) 14:20

13 E Wilkinson (Keigh) 14:25

14 W Cattermole (Hal) 14:36

15 W Platts (Shef/Dearn) 14:39

16 N Gallagher-Thompson (Otl) 14:45

17 J Winter (Hallam) 14:48

18 G Ellis (Roth) 14:51

19 J Parker (Roth) 14:56

20 S Petrie (Leeds C) 14:58

U13 (3.14km):

1 T Thake (Hallam) 9:56

2 D Campbell (York) 10:35

3 Z Jardine (Keigh) 11:04

4 T Matthews (H’gate) 11:09

5 A Charlton (H’gate) 11:13

6 J Norris (Ilkley) 11:15

7 J Palmer (Sky) 11:19

8 E Shkul (Hallam) 11:21

9 B Oates (Sky) 11:28

10 J Gostling (Vall) 11:32

11 E Millgate (Weth) 11:37

12 O Holder (Ilkley) 11:39

13 S Tedd (WY Sch) 11:48

14 O Holt (H’gate) 11:50

15 A Robson (H’gate) 11:51

16 M Fletcher (H’gate) 11:52

17 W Martin (Hallam) 11:53

18 B Slow (Hal) 11:54

19 C Albone (Keigh) 11:55

20 B Hughes (Barns) 11:59

Women (7km):

1 J Elgood (Ilkley) 25:46

2 B Owen (Leeds C) 25:52

3 C Lambert (M’bro) 26:08

4 K Palfreeman (Hallam) 26:46

5 K Wood (York) 26:48

6 J Walsh (Leeds C) 26:56

7 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 27:09

8 R Hughes (Leeds C) 27:11

9 L Byram (Holm) 27:24

10 N Kingston (Sheff U) 27:43

11 J Jagger (Holm, W35) 27:55

12 L Smith (Hallam) 27:57

13 C Slack (Hallam) 28:21

14 K Rennocks (Roth, U20) 28:31

15 E Byram (Holm) 28:37

16 M Butterworth (Donc) 28:58

17 J Bonilla-Allard (H&R) 29:00

18 R Sykes (Holm) 29:12

19 C Brock (Steel, W35) 29:24

20 M Taylor (Roth) 29:25

21 E Brailsford (Hallam) 29:38

22 M Mastrolonardo (B&B) 29:51

23 N Tarrega (Knaves) 29:54

24 N Squires (Hallam, W35) 29:55

25 A Kent (Oxf U) 29:57

26 E Pound (Shef/Dearn) 30:04

27 S Flaherty (Bing, W45) 30:05

28 H Croft (Holm, W35) 30:16

29 E Jones (Wharf, U20) 30:29

30 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holm, W40) 30:41

31 S Harris (Vall, W40) 30:45

32 L Robertson (Hallam) 31:00

33 J McGrevey (R&Z) 31:03

34 N Steel (Wake, W45) 31:07

35 Z Wray (Dark Pk) 31:18

36 B Bond (Vall) 31:23

37 A Smith (Roth) 31:27

38 C Knowles (Wakefield Harriers DHAC) 31:32

39 Z Storr (Holm) 31:36

40 S Tolkin (R’well, W35) 31:43

41 S Shanks (Vall, W35) 31:44

42 R Carter (Ilkley, W45) 31:45

43 S Imbush (H&R) 31:54

44 J Featherstone (T’ley, W40) 32:01

45 R Pilling (P&B, W35) 32:11

46 K Tostee (Knaves) 32:12

47 K Oddy (Hal, W55) 32:14

48 J Buckley (Bing, W45) 32:26

49 R Cesar de Sa (Sky, W45) 32:31

50 L Trask (Hallam, U20) 32:41

W50: 1 C Greenough (Steel) 37:02; 2 N Geere (Spen) 38:01; 3 S Weatherall (K’worth) 40:45

W55: 2 S Gill (H’gate) 35:24; 3 J Bolton (Kingstone) 36:48; 4 K Scott (Steel) 38:15; 5 P Foot (Knaves) 38:52

W60: 1 H Berrett (Hal) 38:59; 2 C McCarthy (P’fract) 40:14

U20 (5.5km):

1 A Jones (Wharf) 19:47

2 J Trott (R’well) 20:22

3 B Bergstrand (M’bro) 20:33

4 R Forrest (H’gate) 20:38

5 H Metherall (Hallam) 20:52

6 M Calton-Seal (York) 21:05

7 A Whitaker (H’gate) 21:28

8 S Brooke (Wake) 22:15

9 H Moss (York) 22:38

10 Z Hunter (Leeds C) 22:42

11 V Clements (Hal) 23:06

12 E Horrocks (Hal) 23:35

13 J Montieth (Donc) 24:00

14 P Anderson (Ilkley) 24:17

15 E Stewart (Sky) 24:49

U17 (4.53km):

1 E Thomson (Roth) 15:33

2 R Flaherty (Bing) 15:59

3 A Lane (Wharf) 16:12

4 E Whitaker (H’gate) 16:13

5 E Gibbins (Ilkley) 16:15

6 H Brewster (Long) 16:36

7 I Richardson (Holm) 17:01

8 C Rawstron (Sky) 17:06

9 R Evans (Shef/Dearn) 17:25

10 A McLean (Holm) 17:37

11 S Robinson (R&Z) 17:53

12 H Walker (Wake) 17:55

13 A Topliss (Roth) 17:57

14 B Waugh (Roth) 18:10

15 E Inch (Holm) 19:05

U15 (4.18km):

1 L Langan (York) 14:15

2 L Harris (Roth) 14:25

3 I Waugh (Roth) 14:33

4 M Bellwood (Keigh) 14:58

5 A Kennedy (York) 15:25

6 A Sibley (Roth) 15:35

7 E Bott (Roth) 15:39

8 K Battle (Roth) 15:41

9 E Dickson (H’gate) 15:42

10 L Kirkley (Wharf) 15:55

11 R Coulton (Bing) 15:57

12 G Derry (A’ton J) 16:11

13 S Melling (H’gate) 16:15

14 O Aldham (Wharf) 16:19

15 N Robinson (H’gate) 16:23

16 K Savkovic (York) 16:26

17 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 16:26

18 L Acton (A’ton J) 16:33

19 H Coy (Ilkley) 16:43

20 P Midgley (Keigh) 16:48

U13 (3.14km):

1 G Turner (Roth) 11:22

2 B Buckley (Keigh) 11:28

3 G Igoe (Roth) 11:30

4 L Roden (Roth) 11:35

5 R Thistlewood (Wake) 11:52

6 L Cree (Wake) 12:00

7 E Tunney (Wake) 12:00

8 I Wilson (Hallam) 12:08

9 M Schofield (Barns) 12:15

10 K Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 12:17

11 L Gilbertson (York) 12:30

12 L Boot (A’ton J) 12:34

13 M Withycombe (Hallam) 12:40

14 M Ford (Bing) 12:44

15 F Skilbeck (Hal) 12:46

16 I Madden (York) 12:49

17 K Setchell (York) 12:53

18 M Rhodes (Spen) 13:09

19 A Chambers (Keigh) 13:12

20 J Coughlan (Sky) 13:13

MEN TEAM:

1 Hallam 58

2 Leeds C 62

3 Roth 142

4 Hallam B 173

5 Leeds C B 232

6 CoY 267

7 Hallam C 300

8 Ilkley 309

U20 TEAM:

1 Bing 26

2 Hallam 32

U17: TEAM:

1 Roth 32

2 R&Z 33

3 CoY 35

4 Harr 51

5 Abbey R 61

U15: TEAM:

1 CoY 21

2 K&C 24

3 Ilkley 42

4 Otley 78

5 Sheff & Drne 90

6 K&C B 94

7 Ilkley B 99

8 CoY B 110

U13: TEAM:

1 Harr 23

2 Hallam 26

3 Skyrac 45

4 K&C 46

5 Vall 48

Women: TEAM:

1 Hallam 50

2 Holm 53

3 Roth 127

4 Knave 139

5 Holm B 148

6 Hallam B 158

7 Ilkley 162

8 Vall 182

U20 TEAM: Hali 39

U17: TEAM:

1 Roth 28

2 Holm 32

U15: TEAM:

1 Roth 11

2 CoY 22

3 Harr 37

4 Roth B 38

5 K&C 45

U13: TEAM:

1 Roth 8

2 Wake 18

3 CoY 44

4 K&C 50

5 Hallam 57

Only provisional results are available for the following counties and will be added when processed by Power of 10:

Cambridgeshire

Gloucestershire

Norfolk

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Suffolk

Sussex

