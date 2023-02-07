Loughborough dominate annual BUCS event while there are 10km wins for Ellis Cross and Jess Warner-Judd in our UK results round-up

More British records fell over the weekend with Morgan Lake breaking the women’s high jump mark and Matt Hudson-Smith improving his own indoor 300m best.

You can also catch up with news from the King Henry VIII Relays here and our latest fell running round-up here.

BUCS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Pembrey Country Park, Wales, February 4

Solent’s Mahamed Mahamed and Loughborough’s Alex Millard took the two main individual long-course titles but it was the latter’s Loughborough who came out as top team with both three of the four individual and team titles.

The women’s long-course race will be hard to beat in quality at the remaining British events this winter.

Megan Keith, the European under-23 runner-up and Perth winner finished out of the medals as Millard, who had finished a minute behind Keith at Hannut, won a top-class event.

The English National junior champion went three places better than last year as she finished three seconds up on the 2020 English Junior winner Amelia Quirk, who had also got the better of Millard at Hannut.

Third went to Loughborough’s Abbie Donnelly, who had been a brilliant ninth in the European senior race, with Cambridge’s Niamh Bridson Hubbard also getting the better of Keith.

Despite two in the first three, Loughborough did lose out to Birmingham’s better packing in their one team loss of the day.

The short-course race saw Beth Morley lead Loughborough to another team win.

English National champion Mahamed won the men’s main race by nine seconds from European and Commonwealth 1500m finalist Matt Stonier who ran a 7:51.12 3000m the week before.

Joe Wigfield, who won the short-course race in 2020, was third, just a second back on Stonier.

Loughborough, led by Stonier, won by just eight points from Birmingham.

There was a much closer short-course race with Loughborough’s Josh Fiddaman excelling to win a sprint finish with Rowan Miell-Ingram and Terry Fawden as again Loughborough won by eight points from Birmingham with Cambridge a distant third in both races.

Men long course

1 Mahamed Mahamed Solent 32:17

2 Matthew Stonier Loughborough 32:26

3 Joe Wigfield St Mary’s 32:27

4 Ned Potter Loughborough 32:32

5 Tomer Tarragano Birmingham 32:35

6 Baptiste Fourmont Loughborough 32:37

7 Will Barnicoat Birmingham 32:38

8 Jeremy Dempsey Cambridge 32:55

9 David Stone Birmingham 33:01

10 Michael Ward Birmingham 33:07

11 Max Heyden Loughborough 33:08

12 Matt Knowles Edinburgh 33:17

13 Jenson Connell Leeds Beckett 33:37

14 Adam Barber Leeds Beckett 33:50

15 Jamie Burns Glasgow 33:57

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 23; 2 Birmingham 31; 3 Cambridge 100; 4 Cardiff 135; 5 St Mary’s 151; 6 Oxford 159

Short course:

1 Josh Fiddaman Loughborough 26:35

2 Rowan Miell-Ingram Loughborough 26:36

3 Terry Fawden Cambridge 26:36

4 Edward Leech Durham 26:46

5 Tyler Bilyard Birmingham 26:55

6 Jack Shayler Birmingham 26:55

7 Sam Hodgson Loughborough 26:59

8 Larry Ryan Birmingham 27:02

9 Ed Blythman Birmingham 27:09

10 Louis Small Loughborough 27:12

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 20; 2 Birmingham 28; 3 Cambridge 58; 4 St Mary’s 139; 5 Oxford 198

Women: (long course):

1 Alex Millard Loughborough 28:22

2 Amelia Quirk Birmingham 28:25

3 Abbie Donnelly Loughborough 28:57

4 Niamh Bridson Hubbard Cambridge 29:13

5 Megan Keith Edinburgh 29:15

6 Alice Goodall Edinburgh 29:25

7 Mia Atkinson Birmingham 29:28

8 Saskia Millard Birmingham 29:41

9 Julie Emmerson Bath 29:54

10 Elsa Palmer Birmingham 29:59

11 Nancy Scott Cambridge 30:09

12 Meg Gadsby St Mary’s 30:22

13 Bea Wood Cambridge 30:33

14 Olivia Mason Leeds 30:35

15 Megan Harris Loughborough 30:43

TEAM: 1 Birmingham 17; 2 Loughborough 19; 3 Cambridge 28; 4 Edinburgh 35; 5 Leeds 51; 6 St Mary’s 63

Women (Short-course):

1 Beth Morley Loughborough 21:36

2 Sarah Calvert Edinburgh 21:49

3 Louise Hackett Loughborough 21:59

4 Abigail Hancock Loughborough 22:08

5 Samantha Mason Leeds 22:10

6 Ellen Weir Birmingham 22:13

7 Kate Willis Birmingham 22:18

8 Jess Spilsbury Loughborough 22:31

9 Annabel Hobday St Mary’s 22:32

10 Hannah Seager Birmingham 22:36

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 8; 2 Birmingham 23; 3 St Mary’s 37; 4 Edinburgh 38; 5 Leeds 55; 6 Cambridge 67

NORTH EAST MASTERS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Darlington, February 4

Jarlath McKenna was the overall men’s champion after a near one-minute victory over the younger Stephen Jackson, Martin Duff reports.

The Bristol & West runner duly retained his title and can boast a 24th place in last year’s Inter-Counties senior championships and a fifth spot in the 2016 Midland event.

Gillian Manford moved up from second last year to win the women’s race but they had to also host all men over 65 years of age and Dave Wallace was the best of those. Most interest centred around the performance of two long time servants of British masters running as Ian Barnes and Walter Ryder contested the M85 class.

It was many-time British masters middle-distance track champion Barnes who got the better of the younger Ryder, who has won British titles on the road through the age groups.

Men (M35+):

1 J McKenna (B&W, M40) 28:46; 2 S Jackson (Sund) 28:39; 3 M Hedley (Tyne Br) 29:52; 4 G Richardson (Gate) 30;13; 5 J Oldfield (Sedge) 31:53; 6 M Barker (Sund, M40) 31:59

M45: 1 M Littlewood (Elvet) 33:53

M50: 1 W Pearson (Crook) 34:13

M55: 1 V Brudenell (NY Moors) 34:15; 2 P Clough (Crook) 34:32

M60: 1 P Merrison (Sund) 36:07; 2 S Everett (Durh) 36:46

M35 TEAM: 1 Sunderland 1:38:39; 2 Tyne Br 1:41:18

M45 TEAM: 1 Houghton 1:50:41; 2 Crook 1:52:49; 3 Jesmond 2:00:55

M55 TEAM: 1 Sunderland Harriers 1:54:10; 2 Sunderland Strollers 1:58:27; 3 NSP 1:59:25

M65 Race (8km):

1 D Wallace (Burn R) 30:30; 2 D Nicholson (Morp) 30:33; 3 G Davies (Elvet) 30:38; 4 C Featherstone (Durham) 31:13

M70: 1 A Wilkes (Aycliffe) 36:42

M75: 1 P Bentley (Morp) 39:40

M80: 1 M Stephens S Shields) 40:45

M85: 1 I Barnes (Darl) 50:20; 2 W Ryder (Morp) 53:30

TEAM: 1 Crook 1:41:33; 2 Morpeth 1:56:16

Women (W35+):

1 G Manford (Gate, W40) 27:48; 2 K Grimoldby (Gate) 27:59; 3 V Gibbs (NSP, W40) 28:35; 4 N Bodjadzic (Elvet, W40) 31:19; 5 H Robinson (Jarrow, W60) 31:34; 6 N Cameron (Heaton, W50) 32:08

W55: 1 J Turner (Birt) 34:08

W60: 2 S Davies (Elvet) 34:20

W65: 1 M Loraine (Gate) 34:59; 2 C Woods (Durham) 35:16

W35 TEAM: 1 Gateshead 90:46; 2 Elvet 1:41:05

W45 TEAM: 1 Heaton 2:04:02

W55 TEAM: 1 Blyth 1:54:11

CHICHESTER 10km, West Sussex, February 5

Over an amended course and with a new organising team, the long-established race started and finished within the famous road racing course, Martin Duff reports.

Beginning, rather than finishing with, the 3.5km lap of the circuit, the near 700-strong field was eventually led home by Matt Leach in 29:52.

In perfect conditions the open spaces of the motoring track posed few problems and, with just a little breeze, a large group set off in front before venturing out on to the public roads. There, on two out and back sections, the field began to break up before Leach re-entered the arena to win by more than 100m as second placed Scott Cousins was a similar distance ahead of Simon Heath’s third spot.

Leach raced in the United States last year before returning to run 2:17:28 in the TCS London Marathon and here, was not too far outside his 29:25 best that dates back to 2017.

The women’s race saw Cassie Thorp return to form with a 70-metre victory over the Aldershot pairing of Niamh Brown and Lauren Hall who were third and sixth respectively in the previous weekend’s South of England Championship.

Thorp was third here last year and has had a series of consistent performances over the years including a winning 34:52 10km at Stubbington in January and, at the age of 35, her 34:27 best dates back 10 years.

Brown’s third place in the Southern event was her longest race and this further extended her previous competitive distance but she had enough to hold off Hall, who’s best of 33:11 dates back to 2019.

Overall: 1 M Leach (Bed C) 29:52; 2 S Cousins (S’field) 30:16; 3 S Heath (Phoe) 30:37; 4 J Turner (Phoe) 30:40; 5 O Garrod (S Lon) 30:41; 6 P Navesey (Ports) 30:51; 7 B Saville (Lewis) 31:15; 8 O Pritchard (B’wks) 31:20; 9 M Dumbrell (Horsh BS) 31:26; 10 K Barnes (Craw) 31:29; 11 R McTaggart (B’mth) 31:30; 12 J Arundel (B’mth) 31:33; 13 J Beeks (BMH) 31:44; 14 A Mussett (Col H, M50) 31:51; 15 D Bradley (Ton) 31:54; 16 R Lovejoy (AFD) 32:05; 17 B Short (Craw) 32:16; 18 C Job (G&G) 32:25; 19 H MacLean (AFD, M40) 32:38; 20 C Halsey (B&H) 32:38

M40: 3 D Lipscomb (E&E) 32;42; 4 M Houston (Inspire) 32:43

M45: 1 L Taub (B&H) 34:52

M50: 2 S Winder (E&E) 33:35; 3 C Oosthuizen (T Zone) 36:57

M55: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 33:52; 2 M Gedin 38:54

M70: 1 M West (Win) 46:31

Women: 1 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 34:41; 2 N Brown (AFD) 34:59; 3 L Hall (AFD) 35:02; 4 E Navesey (Lewes) 35:45; 5 R Lord (Stubb) 35:45; 6 H Pullen (AFD) 36:01; 7 N Allan (Horsh Tri) 36:20; 8 A Harris (Phoe) 36:45; 9 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 36:53; 10 R Hillman (Lewes, W35) 37:58

W40: 2 E Footman (Worth) 37:39

W45: 1 S Recber-Latchman (Phoe) 39:16; 2 K Armstrong (Burg HR) 39:59

W50: 1 R Burgess (Arena) 43:33; 2 S Kennett (Lancing) 43:40

W55: 1 S Ridley (Hay H) 43:05; 2 E Prinser (Roms) 43:25

W65: 1 H Dean (Chich R) 43:51

W70: 1 V Carpenter 54:51

CANCER RESEARCH LONDON WINTER RUN 10km, February 5

Ellis Cross notched up his second major win in the capital after his unexpected victory over Mo Farah on The Mall last spring, Martin Duff reports.

Centred on Trafalgar Square and billed as raising money for Cancer Research this event attracted nearly 14,000 starters and was of a different quality to its previous three outings.

Cross came home well over a minute clear in 28:52, as Jonathan Collier was a distant second in 30:19.

The women’s race saw Jess Warner-Judd compete for fourth spot overall before coming home in fifth, with a 31:59 clocking as Steph Twell narrowly got the better of long-time triathlete Emma Pallant-Browne, with 32:48.

The two Aldershot runners narrowly headed 2022 Scottish and UK Inter-Counties champion Mhairi MacLennan’s 32:57 to complete the top 10 overall.

With the event unlikely to have a UKA licence their times are not thought to be able to feature on their Power of 10 profiles.

Overall: 1 E Cross (AFD) 28:52; 2 J Collier (Harrow) 30:19; 3 C Rainsford (Heanor) 30:41; 4 T Randolph (Tam) 31:49; 5 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 31:59; 6 T Holliday (VP&TH) 32:09; 7 M Jackson 32:24; 8 S Twell (AFD, W) 32:48; 9 E Pallant-Browne (AFD, W) 32:50; 10 M MacLennan (Preston, W) 32:57; 11 O Hind (Kent) 33:04; 12 J Franklin (Herne H) 33:04; 13 C Stenersen (NOR) 33:14; 14 P Williams 33:20; 15 L Chevalier (T Bath, FRA) 33:22; 16 G Goodwin 33:22; 17 O Teenan (TVH) 33:46; 18 T Anderson 33:52; 19 T Folan (Pro D) 33:53; 20 L Small (AFD, W) 34:11

M40: 1 J Henry (E Lon) 34:20; 2 P Gabie 34:26; 3 T Nolan 34:49

M45: 1 A Spooner (Best A) 36:19

M50: 1 B Paviour (Herne H) 34:31; 2 E Rios (Trent P) 36;46

M55: 1 A Carmichael (Wreake) 37:33; 2 G Judges (L City) 37:37; 3 A Bowen (P’hanger) 37:55

M60: 1 G Goose 38:41; 2 G Everson 39:44

M70: 1 D Haslam 46:48

M75: 1 B Hurst 50:49

Women: 1 Warner-Judd 31:59; 2 Twell 32:48; 3 Pallant-Browne 32:50; 4 MacLennan 32:57; 5 Williams 33:20; 6 Small 34:11; 7 H Viner (High) 34:35; 8 A Ross (W50) 37:19; 9 I Parker-Elms (Rane, U20) 37:20; 10 N Bartlett (R Hub, W35) 37:27; 11 J Clancy (Herne H) 37:50; 12 L Biermot (W35) 37:53; 13 B Morrish (Ton, W35) 37:53; 14 C Rodseth (Bed H) 38:10; 15 E Bond 38:12

W40: 1 M Brice 39:25

W50: 2 N Neant (L City) 39:06

W55: 1 K Willis (L City) 42:45

W65: 1 A Rutherford 49:44

W70: 1 J Millett (Pembroke) 52:59

W75: 1 M Mardall 67:43

W80: 1 A Leigh (Metros) 59:31

REEDHAM 10, Norfolk, February 5

Overall: 1 M Eccles 52:45; 2 A Darby (Ely) 53:22; 3 K Brooks (Norf G) 55:43; 4 J Hudson (Norw RR, M40) 56:11; 5 N Adams (NNBR, M45) 56:33

M50: 1 M Collier (Norf G) 61:52

M55: 1 T Witmond (NN BR) 63:17

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 63:17; 2 P Clarke 65:27

M70: 1 S Dady (Wym) 76:09

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W35) 62:15; 2 H Carr (Wym, W35) 63:35; 3 L McDonnell (W40) 66:37

W45: 1 A Ely (Wym) 68:59

W50: 1 M Lewis (Wym) 67:57; 2 S Spence (Bure) 72:08

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 73:54

W65: 1 J Freemnan (Norf G) 84:05; 2 A Elen (Norf G) 84:10; 3 L Cusack (Thet) 85:09

W75: 1 J Ashby (Ryst) 88:43

ATW WATFORD HALF-MARATHON, inc Herts Vets champs, Hertfordshire, February 5

Overall: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 68:29; 2 J Nixon (St Ed) 70:06; 3 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 70:20; 4 L Delderfield (Tring, M40) 70:58; 5 A Davidson (Chilt) 71:09; 6 A Matheson (QPH) 71:14; 7 S Pedley (B Stort) 71:50; 8 R Hogan (Rane0 72:05; 9 P Mizon (Bed C) 72:44; 10 S Tuttle (Mil K) 72:53

M40: 3 P Mackrell (CleM) 73:43

M50: 1 P Hogan (Wat J) 81:43

M65: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 81:00

M70: 1 M O’Connell (Redway) 1:40:32

Herts Veterans

M40: 1 Delderfield 70:59. M50: 1 Hogan 81:44. M60: 1 I Wells 99:28

Women: 1 A Gummow (Herts P) 73:56; 2 H Munn (R&N) 81:06; 3 H Hann (St Alb, W35) 82:44; 4 J Dear (L Buzz) 82;59; 5 S Kluknica (NHRR) 83;58; 6 V Fouhy (Fulham) 85:50

W45: 1 K Salihar-Harris (QPH) 87:16

W50: 1 S Swinhoe Lon H) 89:09

W55: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 1:44:11

W65: 1 C Fisher 1:57:07

Herts Veterans

W35: 1 Hann 82:45. W45: 1 Greenaway 92;19. W55: 1 Findlay 1:44:11

BLACKMORE VALE LIONS HALF MARATHON, Bishops Caundle, January 5

Overall: 1 M Sandiford (Fordy) 73:19; 2 C Wood (Twemlow, M40) 74:12; 3 A Clark (B’mth, M45) 74:29



M60: 1 J Saunders (Teign) 87:45

Women: 1 G Pearson (Running For Time, W45) 83:59; 2 V Walls (Unatt, W35) 84:29; 3 H Anthony (Teign, W40) 94:21

X BORDER CHALLENGE 10km, Carlisle to Gretna, February 5

Overall: 1 D Holmes (Border) 33:39; 2 J Pearson (Crook) 4:36; 3 A Wilson 34:39

Women: 1 R Brown (W tempo) 36:08; 2 F Todd (Border) 38:17; 3 F Smith (Border) 38:52

CHINGFORD LEAGUE 5, Victoria Park, London, February 4

Seyfu Jamaal improved upon his recent string of second places in top races with a run-away victory by nearly two minutes.

The London championship bronze medallist won in 24:08.

Overall: 1 S Jamaal (Lon H) 24:08; 2 R Metclf (Lon H) 25:57; 3 C Palfreeman (VP&TH) 25:58; 4 X Knill (VP&TH) 26:10; 5 J Lepretre (VP&TH) 26:15; 6 N Rowland (VP&TH) 26:28; 7 J Henson (E Lon Tri) 26:44; 8 N Sharp (VP&TH) 26:50; 9 J Cornuaud (VP&TH) 26:53; 10 C Selya-Hammer (VP&TH, M40) 26:55

M40: 2 S Cottle (Eton M) 26:58

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 28:57; 2 P Holloway (Ilf) 29:00; 3 I Lubenski (Edmon) 29:15

M55: 1 R Brown (Orion) 29:39

M70: 1 D Michael (Barn) 37:27

Women: 1 K Alpe (Orion) 29:53; 2 L Zechmann (VP&TH) 30:44; 3 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 30:59; 4 Z Oldfield (Lough, W45) 31:02; 5 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 31:12; 6 S Allen (VP&TH) 31;30

W40: 2 N Knapman (Lough) 31:52

W45: 2 A Greenwood (Trent P) 31:45; 3 A Smith (L City) 32:23; 4 L Milne (Eton M) 32:52

W50: 1 A Trauttmansdorff (VP&TH) 34:42

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 34;10

Young Athletes’ 3km

Overall: 1 S Ng (WG&EL) 12:13; 2 C Clydesdale (WG&EL) 12:38; 3 D Arnold (WG&EL) 12:53

Girls: 1 I Fulling &WG&EL) 13:35; 2 F Owers (WG&EL) 14:02; 3 S Parker (WG&EL) 14:09

RAUCEBY RIPPER, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, February 4

Overall (tough 9M): 1 C Davies 50:40; 2 A Dalton (lee) 51:48; 3 S Douse (Skeg) 56:18

M55: 1 P Jackson (Skeg) 57:53

Women: 1 H Johnson (Linc W, W40) 62:10; 2 S Parkinson (Linc W, W40) 62:16; 3 S Davies (Belvoir Tri, W40) 70:48

EDINBURGH WINTER RUN, Holyrood, February 4

Overall (HM): 1 S Simpson 80:12; 2 A Wilson 83:27; 3 A Bradley 85:32

M60: D Smith 88:51

Women: 1 A Wilson 83:27; 2 L Finlay (W50) 89:37; 3 D Hughes 91:24

SHAKESPEARE RACE League, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, February 1

Overall (5.5M approx): 1 M Burdus-Cooke (Strat, M45) 30:26; 2 J Hall (Strat) 30:48; 3 N Campbell (Strat, U20) 31:33

Women: 1 K Wright (Strat, W55) 34:23; 2 M Spriggs (Strat, U17) 34:56; 3 E Bexson (Strat, W45) 38:23

LSK OPEN MASTERS’ RELAY, Strathclyde Park, Motherwell, January 29

M40 (4×3.8M):

1 Edin 79:30 (K Hamilton 20:52, J Lenehan 18:59, I MacDonald 20:30, S Johnston 19:09)

2 E Kilb 80:07 (C Watters 21:00, G Baillie 18:18, D Ross 20:00, A Forteath 20:49)

3 G’nock 83:13 (S Hanley 21:11, A McCall 19:56, N Lafferty 20:59, K Craig 21:07)

4 Cors (M50) 84:28

M50: Cors 84:28 (M Colligan 21:23, A Cunningham 20:39, I MacLeod 20:55, S Campbell 21:31)

Fastest: 1 Baillie 18:18; 2 Lenehan 18:59; 3 Johnston 19:09; 4 McCal 19:56; 5 Ross 20:00

M50: D Gardiner (Moth) 20:07

W35 (3×3.8M):

1 Giff N 68:21 (A Chong 22:21, M McCutcheon 24:16, Y McNairn 21:44)

2 Giff N B 75:03 (N McBeath 25:32, H Carswell 25:26, J Smylie 24:05)

3 Kirkin 75:07 (A McGregor 22:39, E Hogg 25:00, M McCallum 27:28)

4 C’glen 75:24

Fastest: 1 McNairn 21:44; 2 J Knowles (G’nock) 22:09; 3 Chong (W50) 22:21

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, January 27

Overall: 1 O Garrod (S Lon) 15:11; 2 J Ellis (TVH) 15:30; 3 B Short (Craw) 15:49

M60: 1 S Corfield (Str of Croydon ) 18:27; 2 M Boyle (Herne H) 18:44; 3 S Plummer (ESM) 19:07

M65: 1 M Milward (Fulham) 20:29

M75: 1 T Rea (Mote) 24:56

Women: 1 S Cowper (Roth) 18:12; 2 S McDonald (S Lon, W55) 19:29; 3 A Cross (Thames H & H ) 19:44

W55: 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:26; 3 L Thomas (HW) 20:30; 4 D Steer (St Alb S) 21:39; 5 P Major (S Lon) 21:47.

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:32

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 24:07; 2 K Hancock (Serp) 25:31

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:43; 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 26:56

105 TRACK SERIES 10km, East Kilbride, January 29

Overall (10km, m:s only):

1 G Jeans 34:25; 2 C Hendry 35:59; 3 B Montgomery 36:33

Women:

1 A Jardine 42:28; 2 S Little 44:07; 3 R Bell (W50) 46:18

W60: M Allison 47:18

