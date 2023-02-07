Fell running round-up from February and late January from around the UK
WADSWORTH TROG, Hebden Bridge, February 4
Tom Adams and Emma Hopkinson enjoyed easy wins in this gruelling fell race over 20 miles.
Overall (20M/4000ft):
1 T Adams (Ilkley, M40) 2:29:06
2 O Beilby (Wharf, M40) 2:36:50
3 D Mirfield (Barl) 2:41:32
4 W White (N Leeds FR) 2:45:57
5 A Ford (Calder V, M40) 2:47:52
M50: A Storer 3:03:04
M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 3:22:54
M70: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 4:05:43
Women (all W40):
1 E Hopkinson (Wharf) 3:01:46
2 H Hardaker (K&C) 3:12:51
3 N Butterfield (Calder V) 3:18:33
W50: K Mansell (Tod) 3:43:42
W60: A Duckworth (Clay) 4:06:48
CHARNWOOD HILLS, Anstey, February 5
Overall (13M/1200ft):
1 L Moses (Darl) 89:43
2 P Hackett (Tam) 92:59
3 A Siggers (Kenil, M40) 93:17
4 L Cherry (R&N) 93:52
5 D Frankland (W Edn) 94:49
6 T Johnson (RAF) 95:29
M45: S Marks (R&N) 95:47
M55: M Critchlow (Beaum) 96:07
M65: S Rolfe (Nirf G) 1:58:55
M70: P Meads (Wig P) 2:33:17
TEAM: 1 R&N 27; 2 W End 28; 3 Poplar 71
Women:
1 S Horner (W End) 1:44:08
2 C Sparrow (Hinck) 1:45:46
3 W Ellis (W End) 1:48:41
4 L Jones (Wreake) 1:50:28
W40: A Freeman-Hughes (Poplar) 1:56:46
W45: C Shea-Simonds 1:58:05
W50: K Evans (R’hoggs) 2:04:53
W60: G Vaughan 2:08:53
TEAM: 1 W End 14; 2 Woott 63; 3 Wreake 105
LOUGHRIGG SILVERHOWE, Ambleside, February 5
Overall (14km/880m)
1 H Cooling (Howg) 74:37
2 L Bowness (Helm H) 74:39
3 A Thornton (Howg) 75:13
4 S Jacques (Amble, M40) 75:23
5 H Sheull (Amble) 78:03
M50: J Deegan (Amble) 85:16
M60: J Bagge (Helm H) 99:57
Women:
1 S Taylor (Helm H) 80:07
2 S Rylance (Amble) 93:55
3 S Murtagh (Helm H) 64:36
W40: B Dyer (Helm H) 94:37
W50: N Hawkrigg (N Fells) 97:38
W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 2:03:25
CWM NANT-Y-GROES, Abertillery, January 28
Overall (9km/550m, age not declared):
1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 48:44
2 D Powell (MDC) 48:55
3 J Ford (F’water) 51:17
4 T Turner (Mynydd D) 53:39
Women:
1 K Entwistle (Bris) 54:47
2 R Probert (Mynydd D) 55:27
3 K Ironside (MDC) 60:12
TARRENHENDRE, Gwynedd, January 28
Overall (6M/2000ft):
1 T Haynes (Eryri) 50:21
2 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 52:53
3 S Edwards (Eryri) 54:41
4 C McLean 56:18
M50: J Brown (Buck) 56:54
M60: R Owen (Eryri) 63:01
M70: T Hodgson (Meirion) 80:56
TEAM: 1 Eryri 14; 2 Mercia 45; 3 Eryri 50
Women:
1 J Lee (Eryri, W40) 64:21
2 N Richards (Mercia, W40) 68:04
3 J Heming (Eryri, W50) 68:19
W60: J Edwards (Meirion) 79:02
TEAM: 1 Eryri 14; 2 Meirion 20
BIRKRIGG, Ulverston, January 29
Overall (5km/170m):
1 T Lamont (Helm, H) 19:56
2 P Stock (Helm, H) 21:19
3 S Bailey (Staffs M, M40) 21:34
4 S Burnstone (Helm, H) 21:40
5 F Andy 22:49
M50: P Dugdale (Helm H) 26:09
M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 27:12
M70: J Taylor (Bowl) 34:52
U21: H Bowen (Kend) 23:28
Women:
1 G Bell (Leven V, U21) 24:31
2 K Lord (Amble) 25:03
3 L Munro-Bennett (Amble) 26:11
W40: B Dyer (Helm, H) 26:47
W50: K Bailey (Staffs M) 30:23
TIGGER TOR, Sheffield, January 29
Overall (9.7M/1000ft):
1 S Franklin (Totley) 61:24
2 M Kenyon (Dron) 64:45
3 T Perry (Dark Pk) 64:54
4 A Mason (Dark Pk) 65:01
5 T Gill (Mat) 65:53
6 C Baker (Totley) 66:28
M40: P Middlemas (Steel) 68:17
M50: R Bradbury (Mat) 70:29
M60: B Foreman (Mat) 83:10
M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 92:51
TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 14; 2 Totley 16; 3 Mat 17
Women:
1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 66:43
2 J Downs (Dark Pk) 77:56
3 S Fawcett (Dark Pk, W40) 80:04
4 J Cartmell (H&R) 81:11
W60: J Crowson (Dark Pk) 93:41
RUNNERS AND RIDERS, Appletreewick, January 29
Overall (7.6km/271m, runners’ placings only):
1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 30:06
2 A Cairns (Wharf) 33:37
3 C Miller (Wharf) 33:40
4 J Wynne (Felland) 33:47
5 S Bentham (Ilkley) 33:52
M50: N Charlesworth (Wharf) 35:14
M60: J Winstanley 4:42
M70: K Robinson (Wharf) 49:23
Women:
1 V Wilkinson (Bing) 34:10
2 A Lane (Wharf) 34:31
3 H Cairns (Wharf) 37:47
W50: S Elliot (Otl) 46:00
W60: D Gibson (Nidd) 59:10
ARDWHALLAN, Baldwin, January 28
Overall (7.8M/2461ft, all Manx F):
1 O Smith (M40) 67:01
2 G Blackwell 71:18
3 L Taggart (M50) 71:41
4 H Weatherill 73:58
5 T Cringle (M40) 74:05
M60: J Norrey 99:32
Women:
1 A Forster (Manx F) 82:26
2 N Arthur (Manx F) 4:32
3 H Moore 94:51
W50: R Craine (Manx F) 98:40
W60: J Rose (Manx F) 2:04:15
