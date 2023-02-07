Fell running round-up from February and late January from around the UK

WADSWORTH TROG, Hebden Bridge, February 4

Tom Adams and Emma Hopkinson enjoyed easy wins in this gruelling fell race over 20 miles.

Overall (20M/4000ft):

1 T Adams (Ilkley, M40) 2:29:06

2 O Beilby (Wharf, M40) 2:36:50

3 D Mirfield (Barl) 2:41:32

4 W White (N Leeds FR) 2:45:57

5 A Ford (Calder V, M40) 2:47:52

M50: A Storer 3:03:04

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 3:22:54

M70: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 4:05:43

Women (all W40):

1 E Hopkinson (Wharf) 3:01:46

2 H Hardaker (K&C) 3:12:51

3 N Butterfield (Calder V) 3:18:33

W50: K Mansell (Tod) 3:43:42

W60: A Duckworth (Clay) 4:06:48

CHARNWOOD HILLS, Anstey, February 5

Overall (13M/1200ft):

1 L Moses (Darl) 89:43

2 P Hackett (Tam) 92:59

3 A Siggers (Kenil, M40) 93:17

4 L Cherry (R&N) 93:52

5 D Frankland (W Edn) 94:49

6 T Johnson (RAF) 95:29

M45: S Marks (R&N) 95:47

M55: M Critchlow (Beaum) 96:07

M65: S Rolfe (Nirf G) 1:58:55

M70: P Meads (Wig P) 2:33:17

TEAM: 1 R&N 27; 2 W End 28; 3 Poplar 71

Women:

1 S Horner (W End) 1:44:08

2 C Sparrow (Hinck) 1:45:46

3 W Ellis (W End) 1:48:41

4 L Jones (Wreake) 1:50:28

W40: A Freeman-Hughes (Poplar) 1:56:46

W45: C Shea-Simonds 1:58:05

W50: K Evans (R’hoggs) 2:04:53

W60: G Vaughan 2:08:53

TEAM: 1 W End 14; 2 Woott 63; 3 Wreake 105

LOUGHRIGG SILVERHOWE, Ambleside, February 5

Overall (14km/880m)

1 H Cooling (Howg) 74:37

2 L Bowness (Helm H) 74:39

3 A Thornton (Howg) 75:13

4 S Jacques (Amble, M40) 75:23

5 H Sheull (Amble) 78:03

M50: J Deegan (Amble) 85:16

M60: J Bagge (Helm H) 99:57

Women:

1 S Taylor (Helm H) 80:07

2 S Rylance (Amble) 93:55

3 S Murtagh (Helm H) 64:36

W40: B Dyer (Helm H) 94:37

W50: N Hawkrigg (N Fells) 97:38

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 2:03:25

CWM NANT-Y-GROES, Abertillery, January 28

Overall (9km/550m, age not declared):

1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 48:44

2 D Powell (MDC) 48:55

3 J Ford (F’water) 51:17

4 T Turner (Mynydd D) 53:39

Women:

1 K Entwistle (Bris) 54:47

2 R Probert (Mynydd D) 55:27

3 K Ironside (MDC) 60:12

TARRENHENDRE, Gwynedd, January 28

Overall (6M/2000ft):

1 T Haynes (Eryri) 50:21

2 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 52:53

3 S Edwards (Eryri) 54:41

4 C McLean 56:18

M50: J Brown (Buck) 56:54

M60: R Owen (Eryri) 63:01

M70: T Hodgson (Meirion) 80:56

TEAM: 1 Eryri 14; 2 Mercia 45; 3 Eryri 50

Women:

1 J Lee (Eryri, W40) 64:21

2 N Richards (Mercia, W40) 68:04

3 J Heming (Eryri, W50) 68:19

W60: J Edwards (Meirion) 79:02

TEAM: 1 Eryri 14; 2 Meirion 20

BIRKRIGG, Ulverston, January 29

Overall (5km/170m):

1 T Lamont (Helm, H) 19:56

2 P Stock (Helm, H) 21:19

3 S Bailey (Staffs M, M40) 21:34

4 S Burnstone (Helm, H) 21:40

5 F Andy 22:49

M50: P Dugdale (Helm H) 26:09

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 27:12

M70: J Taylor (Bowl) 34:52

U21: H Bowen (Kend) 23:28

Women:

1 G Bell (Leven V, U21) 24:31

2 K Lord (Amble) 25:03

3 L Munro-Bennett (Amble) 26:11

W40: B Dyer (Helm, H) 26:47

W50: K Bailey (Staffs M) 30:23

TIGGER TOR, Sheffield, January 29

Overall (9.7M/1000ft):

1 S Franklin (Totley) 61:24

2 M Kenyon (Dron) 64:45

3 T Perry (Dark Pk) 64:54

4 A Mason (Dark Pk) 65:01

5 T Gill (Mat) 65:53

6 C Baker (Totley) 66:28

M40: P Middlemas (Steel) 68:17

M50: R Bradbury (Mat) 70:29

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 83:10

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 92:51

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 14; 2 Totley 16; 3 Mat 17

Women:

1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 66:43

2 J Downs (Dark Pk) 77:56

3 S Fawcett (Dark Pk, W40) 80:04

4 J Cartmell (H&R) 81:11

W60: J Crowson (Dark Pk) 93:41

RUNNERS AND RIDERS, Appletreewick, January 29

Overall (7.6km/271m, runners’ placings only):

1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 30:06

2 A Cairns (Wharf) 33:37

3 C Miller (Wharf) 33:40

4 J Wynne (Felland) 33:47

5 S Bentham (Ilkley) 33:52

M50: N Charlesworth (Wharf) 35:14

M60: J Winstanley 4:42

M70: K Robinson (Wharf) 49:23

Women:

1 V Wilkinson (Bing) 34:10

2 A Lane (Wharf) 34:31

3 H Cairns (Wharf) 37:47

W50: S Elliot (Otl) 46:00

W60: D Gibson (Nidd) 59:10

ARDWHALLAN, Baldwin, January 28

Overall (7.8M/2461ft, all Manx F):

1 O Smith (M40) 67:01

2 G Blackwell 71:18

3 L Taggart (M50) 71:41

4 H Weatherill 73:58

5 T Cringle (M40) 74:05

M60: J Norrey 99:32

Women:

1 A Forster (Manx F) 82:26

2 N Arthur (Manx F) 4:32

3 H Moore 94:51

W50: R Craine (Manx F) 98:40

W60: J Rose (Manx F) 2:04:15

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE