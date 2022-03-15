Izzy Fry leads GB team to cross-country running success in Portugal on a weekend that also saw the NCAA Indoor Champs and European Throwing Cup

On a busy week of competition throughout the world there were notable efforts by collegians and British senior and masters athletes.

World Universities Cross Country Championships, Aveiro, Portugal, March 12

Izzy Fry, who has improved her 3000m PB this winter to 8:58.44 and was ninth in the European under-23 Championships in Ireland, won the women’s gold in 31:53.

Saskia Millard, only sixth in the British Universities and Colleges Championships (BUCS) was a close second in 32:01. Turkey’s Yayla Gunen was third in 32:14.

European under-20 champion Megan Keith was fifth in 32:42 and BUCS champion Kirsty Walker was ninth in 33:01 as Britain won the team gold.

Great Britain dominate at the 2022 FISU World University Championship Cross Country today in Aveiro, Portugal 🇵🇹 🥇 Izzy Fry 🇬🇧 (31:52)

🥈 Saskia Millard 🇬🇧 (32:01)

🥉 Yayla Gunen 🇹🇷 (32:14) pic.twitter.com/QGY6VnJog2 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 12, 2022

Uganda’s Dismus Yeko won the men’s title in 28:00 from Germany’s Markus Goerger (28:07) and Uganda’s Brian Wangwe (28:12). Morocco won the team title from Uganda and Germany.

Cameron Allen, only 10th in the BUCS and 163rd in the English National was the leading Briton in 11th in 28:47 while Alex Ediker was 17th (29:13) and Joe Hudson 18th (29:18).

France won the mixed relay (2x4km, 2x2km) in 35:02 from Great Britain’s 35:23 and Spain’s 35:31.

Britain’s team consisted of English National junior champion Alex Millard, Ed Potter, Sabrinha Sinha and Justin Davies (pictured in the main image above).

NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Alabama, March 11-12

Randolph Ross won the 400m with the third fastest ever time of 44.62 after a 45.44 heat. Only Mike Norman and Kerron Clement have run faster over the distance indoors.

Trey Cunningham took the 60m hurdles title in 7.38 to become the 11th best ever performer.

There was also a fast time in the women’s hurdles as Grace Stark improved to 7.78 to tie the US college record. She had run a 7.83 PB in the heat.

The US 200m record-holder Abby Steiner won the 200m in a fast 22.16 (after a 22.45 heat) ahead of Nigerian Favour Ofili’s 22.50.

Abdihamid Nur scored a 3000m and 5000m double. In the latter on day one he set a Somalian and meeting record 13:19.01 ahead of Australian Ky Robinson’s 13:20.17 and teenager Nico Youngs 13:21.23.

In that race there was an extraordinary fast start with Wesley Kiptoo blasting a 58.52 first 400m and 2:34 opening kilometre though Nur controlled the final kilometre with a 2:32.31 from the front.

In the 3000m on Sunday which started much slower, Nur again controlled the closing laps with a 2:28.93 last kilometre and 7:59.88 clocking.

Finishing faster than Nur over the last three laps was Britain’s European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks who produced a 27.54 last 200m, 56.33 last 400m and a 1:56.49 last 800m but he fell a few metres short of Nur and inches short of Amon Kemboi (8:00.21) with his 8:00.23 and had to settle for third.

Your NCAA Indoor Track and Field champions 2022 🎉@GatorsTF women won their first title since 1992 while @TexasTFXC men won their first ever championship title 🔥 📸 @NCAATrackField pic.twitter.com/M4i9UBcshT — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 13, 2022

The other British medallist came in the women’s mile.

Micaela DeGenero won in 4:33.92 with Ellie Leather third in 4:35.62 with a 30.23 last lap – the best of anyone in the race – ensuring she got a medal.

Javonte Harding was the men’s 200m winner in 20.46 as favourite Matt Boling was disqualified for a lane violation. Boling won his heat in 20.42 and also ran 6.56 in the 60m heats.

The men’s 60m final though was won by Davonte Burnett’s 6.50 PB ahead of Rikkio Brathwaite 6.52 British Virgin Islands record.

Nigerian Favour Ashe ran a 6.51 PB in his heat.

The women’s short sprint was even closer as Melissa Jefferson’s 7.09 PB edged Abby Steiner’s 7.10.

In the heats there was a CAC record of 7.04 by Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

Additionally Jadyn Mays was timed in 7.09 in her heat with Rhasidat Adeleke setting an Irish record 7.17

Talitha Diggs won the women’s 400m in a 50.98 PB while Lindsey Butler led home the 800m in 2:01.37.

Taylor Roe came out top in the 3000m in 8:58.95 and Courtney Wayment led home a competitive 5000m with 15:30.17 ahead of Katelyn Tuohy’s 15:30.63 with the latter also second in the 3000m.

Brandon Miller took the 800m title in 1:47.19 though Morrocan Mohan Zahafi was the fastest in the heats with 1:47.03.

The 2020 British Championships bronze medallist Yusuf Bizimana was fourth in 1:48.09 while England under-23 1500m champion Tiarnan Crorken was fifth in 1:48.60 after a 1:47.64 indoor PB in the heat.

Spain’s Mario Garcia Romo won a very slow tactical mile from the front in 4:07.54 (courtesy of a 25.83 last lap) as a few metres covered the top six though Jonathan Davis ran a 3:57.04 PB in his heat but could only come fourth in the final. Briton James Young was ninth in 4:09.57 after a 3:58.64 heat.

The 4x400m relay winners were Texas AM (3:04.16) and Arkansas (3:27.23).

In the field, the best competition was the shot.

Turner Washington’s 21.65m just got the better of Adrian Piperi’s 21.58m with Jordan Geist third (21.27m).

Also Vernon Turner’s 2.32m high jump stood out while the women’s event was won in a Jamaican record equalling 1.92m.

Shey Taiwo won the women’s weight throw with a world-leading 25.55m to go third all-time and only miss the all-time best of Gwen Berry from 2017 by just five centimetres.

Camryn Rogers set a Canadian record 24.06m in third.

Bobby Colantonio won the men’s competition with 23.60m.

Norway´s Sondre Guttormsen took the pole vault title with a 5.75m leap while Rachel Baxter was the top women with a 4.65m vault.

Jasmine Moore won the long (6.57m) and triple jump (14.57 PB) double.

Italian Emmanuel Ihejeme won the men’s triple jump in 16.83m.

Netherlands’ Jorinde van Klinken took the women’s shot with a 19.08 PB as Brion’s Divine Oladipo was ninth with a 17.15n throw.

Puerto Rican Ayden Owens claimed the men’s heptathlon title with 6211 points just ahead of Kyle Garland’s 6200 while Anna Hall gained the pentathlon gold with 4586 points. Briton Isabel Wakefield was seventh in the pentathlon with a PB 4176 score which moved her into the UK all-time top 20.

Texas won the men’s Distance Medley in 9:25.20 and while Arkansas women won in 10:51.37.

Texas’ men and Florida’s women took the team titles.

European Throwing Cup, Leiria, Portugal, March 13

Zane Weir won the shot in a European lead, championship record and PB 21.99m ahead of teammate Nick Ponzio who also set a PB 21.83m.

Britain’s Scott Lincoln was sixth with a 20.09m throw.

There was further Italian success for Daisy Osakue with a 61.56m discus ahead of Denmark’s Lisa Prix Pedersen (61.23m) with Kirsty Law ninth with a 56.78m effort.

Slovenian European under-23 record holder Kristjan Ceh brought Olympic champion Daniel Stahl’s 18 competition win-streak to an end with a throw of 66.11m to surpass Stahl’s 65.95m. Fellow Swede and Olympic medalist Simon Pettersson was third with a 63.80m throw.

Nick Percy was 11th with a 57.01m throw.

Auriol Dongmo continued her good form with a world outdoor lead of 19.68m to win the shot put from Jessica Schilder’s Netherlands record 18.89m while Fanny Roos was third (18.64m).

Amelia Strickler was seventh with a 16.91m throw.

France’s Alexandra Tavernier won the women’s hammer with a 70.13m throw which helped France top the medal table. Katie Head was tenth with a 66.97m throw while Charlotte Payne, who is featured in the March issue of AW magazine, was third in the under-23 event with a 66.72m effort.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won the men’s hammer with a 76.69m throw where Chris Bennett was 12th in a season’s best 72.66m.

Romania’s Alexandru Novac took the javelin with 80.49m. Latvia’s Lina Muze came out on top in the women’s javelin with 58.12m but Serbian teenager Adriana Vilagos achieved 60.72m to win the under-23 event.

Martynas Alekna, the son of multi global champion Virgilijus, won the under-23 discus with 58.09m.

Highlights from the @EuroAthletics Throwing Cup: 🇮🇹 Zane Weir shattered the ETC shot put record with 21.99m 🇵🇹 With 19.68m, Auriol Dongmo came within 7cm of her Portuguese outdoor record 🇬🇧 U23 silver for @lottypayne in the hammer throw while GB women claimed ETC team gold pic.twitter.com/RKePXKsUGI — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 14, 2022

Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Japan, March 13

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich won in a course record of 2:17:18 with a faster 68:15 second half to win $250,000.

Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter was second in 2:18:45 with Japan’s Yuka Ando third in 2:22:22.

Australia’s Eloise Wellings was sixth in a PB 2:25:10.

The 63-year-old Mariko Yugeta clocked 2:58:40 just a week after clocking 3:04:16 in the Tokyo Marathon.

England Masters Inter Area Challenge, Lee Valley, March 13

Moira West, who was second in the 2018 European masters, improved her UK W70 60m record to 9.85.

European M45 60m hurdles champion Mensah Elliott obliterated his UK record with a 7.91 clocking. Incredibly his time matched his all-time PB over the senior hurdles set 21 years ago in an international match.

Owner of a 13.69 windy 110m hurdles best, Elliott actually ran quicker than he had in 2017 when he set the British M40 mark of 7.93 in winning the World Masters title in Daegu.

Multiple European outdoor masters champion John Wright won the M60 60m in 7.96 and the 400m in 58.70 but was only third in the 200m won by Peter Ilo’s 27.13.

Helen Godsell, who won European gold in 2018, won the W60 200m in a season’s best of 30.43, which while not a record is at the age of 68, her best ever age-graded performance at 200m and scores over 100 per-cent. Godsell also won the 400m in 75.35.

Former European Cup 200m winner Chris Monk easily won the M70 60m in 8.60 but it was closer in the 200m which he won in 30.28. His near 50-year-old PB is 20.70 set when finishing second in the 1973 World Student Games in Moscow.

Sue Frisby, who Monk coaches, won a W60 high jump (1.20m) and long jump double (3.94m).and was second to Godsell in the 200m in 30.96 while another athlete he coaches Jillian Roginski won the W60 shot with a 9.03m throw.

European M45 400m bronze medallist Adam Bellis won the over 35 200m in 23.88 and the 400m in 52.63 against much younger opposition.

European W50 400m champion Sharon Wilkinson had an easy win in the 400m in 62.93 but showed great spirit by also scoring points for Northern masters in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m!

Mike Cummings was inside two minutes in easily winning the M35 800m but Mark Russell, a 1:49.12 man 30 years ago, was probably even more impressive in winning the M50 race in 2:07.52.

UK mile age-group record-holder Colin Ridley won the M60 800m (2:25.82) and 1500m (4:48.42) the day after finishing fourth on a weekend he had already finished fourth in the British Masters cross-country.

World masters champion Zoe Doyle gained a W35 800m (2:25.05) and 1500m (4:54.86) double.

There was a surprise in the W70 800m where Sarah Roberts ran a PB 3:15.22 to narrowly pip multiple world champion Angela Copson (3:15.60).

Wales’ Adrian Lewis won the M50 1500m in a PB 4:35.08 while Derek Jackson won the M70 event by 20 seconds in 5:12.52.

W50 Melanie Peddle won the W35 2000m walk in a PB 10:15.26.

High jump world age-group record-holder Julia Machin won her speciality with a 1.55m leap and also won the hurdles in 10.20.

Allan Leiper gained an M60 shot (14.16m) and high jump (1.35m) double.

Dulwich parkrun, March 12

Olympic 1500m semi-finalist Katie Snowden set a women’s course record of 16:05 in finishing not far back on sub-2:30 marathoners Daniel Gaffney (15:46) and Ben Howe (15:48).

NCAA Division II Championships, Pittsburg, March 11-12

World Indoors competitor Trevor Bassitt gained an unusual 400m and 60m hurdles double with times of 45.36 and 7.73.

Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati won the 60m in 6.63 after a faster 6.57 heat.

Titus Wanders gained a 3000m (7:57.01) and 5000m (13:38.92) double.

Briton Calum Elson, who has run 3:59.71 this winter, won a tactical mile in 4:08.59. Lucy Walliker set a PB 1.79m in finishing third in the high jump.

Gent Half-Marathon, Belgium, March 13

Kenya’s Viola Chepngeno won in a time of 67:25 just ahead of Faith Kipyegon’s older sister Beatrice Mutai (67:29).

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat took the men’s race in 60:11

Britain’s Emile Cairess followed up his English National cross-country silver by finishing fifth in a 61:16 PB.

Abbotstown, Ireland, March 10

The men’s mile won by Belgrade-bound Andrew Coscoran in 3:56.27 but the star performance came from 17-year-old Nick Griggs who ran an European under-20 record of 3:56.40.

There was also an Irish indoor under-20 record for Clarie Mooney in the women’s 800m in 2:03.33.

Wow. A stunning battle between @AndrewCoscoran and @nickgriggs4321 at NIA Live tonight as the pair both go under four minutes for the mile 🇮🇪 Coscoran won it with 3:56:27 🔥 📹 @irishathleticspic.twitter.com/y0DNNzJtuz — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 10, 2022

Sydney Track Classic, Sydney, Australia, March 12

Liz Clay won the 100m hurdles in 12.92 while New Zealand’s Portia Bing led home the 400m hurdles in 55.54.

Ella Connolly gained an unusual 100m and 400m double in 11.37 and 52.21.

Peter Bol was first in the 800m in 1:46.03.

Matt Denny was in good form in the discus with a 64.64m throw while Briton Jade Lally won the women’s event with a 59.90m throw.

The event included the Australian 3000m championships with the titles going to Jude Thomas (7:47.26) and Rose Davies (9:06.35).

Melbourne, Australia, March 8

Rose Davies won the 5000m in 15:23.64 ahead of Briton Calli Thackery’s 15:26.87 PB.

French Cross-Country Championships, Les Mureaux, March 13

European champion Morhad Amdouni won the 10.285km race in 31:07, beating Kenyan Elias Kipchumba (31:49) and Bastien Augusto (31:53).

Manon Trapp won the women’s title in 31:07 over 8.85km ahead of Marie Bouchard (31:30) and Meline Rollin (32:13).

There were short-course (4465m) wins for Alexis Miellet (13:27) and Algerian Nawal Yahi (15:46) with Margaux Sieracki (15:51) taking the French title.

Italian Cross-Country Championships, Trieste, Italy, March 13

Ugandans Oscar Chelimo in (29:43) Samuel Kibet (29:46) led home the 10km though the Italian title went to Iliass Aouani (29:46).

The European under-23 champion Nadia Battocletti won the women’s 8km race (26:47) ahead of Kenyans Veronicah Njeri (26:56) and Lucy Muli (27:12).

There were short course 3km victories for Ala Zoghlami (8:39) and Ludovica Cavalli (10:02).

Luxembourg Cross-Country Championships, Luxembourg, March 13

There were national titles for Bob Bertemes (36:45) in the men’s 10.787km and Jenny Gloden (22:25) in women’s 5.834km.

Japanese Indoor Championships, Osaka, March 12-13

Syuusei Nomoto came on top in the 60m hurdles in a 7.57 though national record-holder Shunsuke Izumiya was fastest in heats with 7.54 but then stumbled in the finals.

Masumi Aoki won the women’s hurdles in 8.07 and Ryuichiro Sakai took the men’s 60m in 6.63.

Tomohiro Shinno won the high jump with a meeting record 2.24m while other field highlights included Sumire Hata’s 6.52m PB long jump, Seito Yamamoto’s 5.60m pole vault and Mariko Morimoto’s Japanese indoor record 13.31m in the women’s triple jump.

New Balance High School Indoor Nationals, New York, USA, March 12

Justin Braun won the 400m in 46.21.

Nike Indoor High School Nationals, Staten Island, USA, March 12

Jordan Anthony won the 200m in 20.64 to go ninth on the world under-20 all-time lists and also won the 60m in 6.69.

Other good marks were achieved by Will Sumner at 400m (46.63) and Greg Foster in the long (7.73m) and triple jump (15.17m).

Fullerton, USA, March 12

In an outdoor meeting, Canadian Sarah Mitton achieved 18.41m in the shot and Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 61.95m in the discus.

Havana, Cuba, March 11-12

A Cuban team clocked set a national record in the mixed 4x400m with 3:18.39.

Diyagama, Sri Lanka, March 10

Sumedha Ranasinghe won the javelin with a 81.79m throw.

Jamaican Carifta Trials, Kingston, March 12

The 17-year-old Brianna Lyston won the girls 200m in a 22.66/0.3 PB for the second best under-20 ever for Jamaica.

There was also a fast boys 200m win for Bryan Levell 20.53/-1.2 .

Rayon Campbell took the 400m hurdles title in 49.52 which is the second fastest ever Jamaican under-20 time.

Tia Clayton won the under-20 100m in 11.49/-1.5 ahead of her twin sister Tina (11.50).

Kerrica Hill was faster in the heats though with 11.31 where Tina Clayton ran 11.39 and Tia, 11.41.

Gaborone, Botswana, March 12

Bayapo Ndori won the 400m in 45.05 while Victor Ntweng set a Botswana record in the 400m hurdles with 49.80.

Indian National Grand Prix, Thiruvananthapuram, India, March 13

Jeswin Aldrin achieved a 8.20/-0.6 PB in the men’s long jump while Ancy Sojan won the women’s with a 6.55/-0.5 leap.

Prakasha Manu improved his javelin PB from 76.30m to 82.43m.

Amoj Jacob won the 400m in 45.98.

Gauteng North Championships, Pretoria, South Africa, March 11-12

Former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya won the 5000m in 15:36.55 at the high-altitude.

Clarence Munyai improved in the 100m with a 10.04/1.7 heat and then ran 10.05/0.9 in the semi final and 10.12/0.2 in the final.

In the women’s 100m hurdles Marion Fourie was first in a windy 12.86/2.2.

Jovan Van Vuuren improved to 8.16/-0.7 in the long jump.

Thsepo Tshite was first in the 800m with 1:45.61.

Sokhwana Zazini led home the 400m hurdles in 49.28 while Sinesipho Dambile the 200m in 20.64/0.6.

The under-20 100m was won by Mukhethwa Tshifura in 10.19/0.7.

Bohermeen Half-Marathon, Ireland, March 13

There were wins for Jake O’Regan (64:52) and steeplechaser Michelle Finn (75:14).

Women first 5km, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13

Fantaye Belayneh led home the race in 15:30 ahead of steeplechaser Mekides Abebe (15:33) with former world under-20 5000m champion Kalkidan Fente third in 15:37.

Race to Equality 10km and Half-Marathon, Johannesburg, March 12

There were 10km victories for Maxime Chaumeton (28:29) and Cacisile Sosibo (33:14) while Desmod Mokgobu (66:03) and Lesotho´s Neheng Khatala (76:08) led home the longer race.

Berlin Invitational 10km, March 13

France’s Mekdes Woldu won the women’s race in 31:25.

Kenya’s Vincent Kibet won the men’s race in 28:13 from Evans Kiprono (28:20) and Britain’s Jack Rowe (28:24).

Enfield Walking League five miles

George Wilkinson won the race in 38:41 from M55 Dave Annetts’ 40:30.

Maureen Noel was first woman in 51:32.

Carlisle Half-Marathon, March 13

There were victories for Jonathan Cox (71:12) and Lydia Barker-Chapman (81:13).

Chester 10km, March 13

Dan Jarvis, who won the Aldi Chester 10km last July in 30:37 won this race in 30:42.

Joanna Marsden led home the women in 36:54.

Dartford Half-Marathon, March 13

This long-standing tough event, which was first run in 1977 when Steve Ovett was a shock winner, saw Joshua Teece of local club Central Park win in 71:20. Gemma Carter-Collins was first woman in 93:28.

Dronfield 10km, March 13

There were victories for Robert Byers (33:58) and Abbie Pearse (37:47).

Inverness Half-Marathon, March 13

In a competitive race that saw the first 10 inside 67:30, Sean Chalmers of the local club ran 66:16 ahead of Peter Avent’s 66:21.

Annabel Simpson dominated the women’s race in 73:40 with Lauren Wilson second in 78:27.

Jack Crawford 10km, Bishopbriggs, March 13

Daniel Bradford was a clear winner in 31:17 while W55 Ana Richardson (39:58) was first woman.

Jimmy’s 10km, Downpatrick, March 13

Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth Games participant Emma Mitchell was first woman by well over three minutes in 33:14.

Neil McCartan was first man in 30:53.

The most notable performance of the race though came from Alastair Walker who ran 34:30 (34:29 on chip) which is well over a minute quicker than his British M65 record but there seems to be a doubt whether this will count as a record run.

Knighton 20, March 13

Nigel Martin dominated the race with his 1:47:42 clocking leaving the opposition well over two kilometres behind.

Victoria Walls was first woman in 2:11:59.

Milton Keynes 20 miles, March 13

George Phillips also won the men’s race by over two kilometres as his 1:49:46 led home the rest by just under eight minutes.

Becki Timmings (2:11:12) was first woman in 2:11:12 not far ahead of UK W50 marathon record-holder Sue McDonald (2:11:48).

Paddock Wood Half-Marathon, March 13

Alex Lepretre, carried on his good form which has seen him run a sub-14 minute 5km this spring with a clear 64:39 victory. His listed PB on Power of 10 is 20 minutes slower at 85:10 when he last run one in 2015!

In second place Nick Torry ran 66:15, a time that has only been bettered among M45 competitors by Bill Venus’s 65:40 in 1986 which was possibly run on a point-to-point course and this appears to be a British best on a loop course. It gained him 96.93% on age-grading.

John Sanderson was third in 66:44.

Chloe Richardson was first woman in 73:47 recording her first sub-75.

San Domenico 20, Merthyr Tydfil, March 13

Finishing fifth overall Holly Rush was the leading woman in 2:08:10 ahead of Elizabeth Dimond in seventh overall in 2:10:00.

Shrewsbury 10km, March 13

Paul Jones (33:28) and Hannah Fletcher (40:16) took the honours.

Spen 20, Spenborough, March 13

Frank Beresford was first in 1:57:08 and won the Yorkshire title held in conjunction while Nichola Devine took the women’s title in eighth overall in 2:10:24.

Thirsk 10, North Yorkshire, March 13

There were victories for Rob Scott (52:05) and Helen Cross (60:30).

Trimpell 20, Cornwall, March 13

Chris Pownell (1:52:56) and Sophie Wood (2:04:00) both enjoyed clear victories.

Wimbledon Dash 10km, March 13

This race which incorporated the Surrey Championships saw victories for Bradley Goater (15:17) and Julia Wedmore (18:54).

Nike ZoomX Streakfly Podium 5km, Barrowford, March 12

In a very close finish, Alfie Manthorpe (14:09) narrowly got the better of David Mullarkey (14:10) and Richard Allen (14:11).

It was also close in the B race as North of England champion and English National runner-up Eleanor Bolton (16:05) edged Steph Pennycook’s 16:06 with Philippa Stone third in 16:31.

Even quicker than all three women was Megan Davies in the C race though as her 16:00 took over half a minute off her PB from only a month ago.

Podium wins for Megan Davies and Alfie Manthorpe pic.twitter.com/U7yMT6zElJ — podium 5k road race (@podium5k) March 13, 2022

Run Through Battersea Park Half-Marathon, March 12

James Hoad (68:52) and Annie Birch (77:46) were clear winners.

Run Through Tatton Park 10km, March 12

Finishing fourth overall, Hannah Brown’s 36:29 left her just 24 seconds down on the overall winner Jonathan Smith (36:05).

Derry 10, March 12

Declan Reed was an easy winner in 52:09 while Jessica Craig was first woman in 56:53.

Mid Lancs Cross-Country League, Leigh Sports Village, March 12

Matthew Briggs (31:41) defeated top M40 Chris Livesey (32:08) who led Preston to the team prize with M45 Gary Shaw third (33:07).

Lancaster University dominated the women’s race with their Finty Royle (20:20) and Anna Philps (21:14) leading the way and also winning the team event.

Manchester Open, March 13

UK Indoor Championships 200m and European under-20 finalist Sophie Walton, who is still only 17, equalled her 60m PB with 7.62 and also ran a 7.64.

Olympic steeplechaser Aimee Pratt ran 2:07.22 in the 800m.

