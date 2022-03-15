AW promotion: So, we’re here to fill in the blanks. Read our guide to the VR’s effect on the Olympics

This year’s Winter Olympics was full of breakthroughs. It was the biggest Olympics’ news and media coverage so far, it was where Great Britain won its first snowboarding medal, and it was where the concept of virtual reality really came into its stride.

There are a lot of uses for VR headsets across industries. Gaming, tourism, and training are just some examples, and yet their uses haven’t fully been explored. Unfortunately, this was also the case for the Olympics. As feverish as the spectators were to see their countries triumph, they were fine watching it in person or on TV, not having taken such a feverish need for their VR headsets.

There is a theory that people simply do not know just how innovative the VR headset is and what kind of immersion it can give the spectator. So, we’re here to fill in the blanks. Read our guide to the VR’s effect on the Olympics.

An up-close look

This year in particular, there was a heavy shadow over the event. One that might have spurred on the use of the VR headset. The events this year weren’t open to the public as it was held in China, which means getting close to the action was going to have to require some technological intervention.

The VR headset has already made its mark in entertainment, making more immersive gaming experiences in AAA games and the new UK online casinos that put you right back in the casino with a VR headset are steadily increasing in numbers. So, it makes sense that the Olympics turned to VR to give spectators a particularly close view of all of the events. You could practically smell the chlorine in the pool or the sweat of the runners.

The practicalities are omitted

Both the general Olympics and its Winter and Paralympics equivalent were held in Beijing this year, which isn’t easy to reach for most of us in the West. It is a problem we’re regularly faced with, and a part of why the citizens are excited when their city is chosen to host.

And when it comes to the Winter Olympics, there is a lot to not be enjoyed. There is no amount of gloves and layers that will put off the cold long enough for you to enjoy the skiing. There is a lot of standing around, waiting for an event, which, let’s face it, only lasts a matter of seconds.

With a VR headset, you can see all the action from the comfort of your home, with a temperature you can control and a comfy sofa to sit in.

Watch when you want

The VR experience offered far more than just a comfy place to watch, however. There was live and on demand coverage available, which means you can watch your favourite moments over and over again, but there was also footage of the opening and closing ceremony available, so that you can enjoy the pageantry aspect of another successful Olympics event.