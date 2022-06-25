Olympic thrower wins another outdoor national gold and now has anxious wait to see if he gets World Athletics invite to Eugene

Scott Lincoln was a class apart in the shot put as the City of York man won his eighth successive national title by just over two metres with 20.40m.

The 29-year-old has frustratingly missed the World Champs standard for Eugene but is hoping to get a World Athletics invitation in a few days’ time. If not, he has a couple of competitions in Ireland planned.

Harry Coppell also excelled in the pole vault as he added another gold to his list of achievements with 5.75m and then had a crack at a new British record height of 5.86m.

It wasn’t to be as he tried to add 1cm to his national mark but he still won the competition convincingly as Adam Hague jumped 5.40m in second.

“It feels amazing,” said Coppell. “It feels like I have this reputation when I come to Champs and I just get it done and jump as high as I can. The last three years I have gone to Champs and jumped a SB or a PB which is incredible.

“I wanted to have a go (at the British record), I was jumping really well considering the conditions out there today. This year I’m using new poles and have changed my run up slightly last year. I definitely feel like I’m in shape to break my PB this year, it’s getting the right combination on the day as I have all the tools to do it.”

Joel Clarke-Khan won the high jump with 2.21m. The Thames Valley Harrier has already been selected by England to compete at the Commonwealth Games and has not given up hope of achieving the World Championships qualifying standard of 2.33m.

Nick Miller won the hammer title with 73.84m and said: “I feel good and have secured my World Champs spot and that was my main aim for the weekend.

“My preparation hasn’t been great but it is good to know I am on the plane. I will freshen up now and hope to be able to peak in Oregon.”

Elliot Thompson, the son of Olympic legend Daley, won his first British decathlon title with 7197 points. “It wasn’t my best performance as I have scored higher before but it was a good competition,” he said.

“He’ll be happy,” he added, referring to his father, who won the same title 46 years earlier. “He probably expected more but I think that’s probably what most dads think of their sons.

