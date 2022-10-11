In our international round-up, individual medallists Alison Lavender and Andrew Davies lead Britain to success in Spain while CJ Albertson sets 50km world mark in the United States

IAU 50km European Championships, Avila, Spain, October 9

Great Britain and Northern Ireland won double team gold and claimed two individual medals through Alison Lavender and Andrew Davies.

In the women’s race, Lavender claimed the silver medal behind Ireland’s world 100km bronze medallist Caitriona Jennings (3:19:42) in 3:21:26 to push Poland’s Dominika Stelmach into third.

Jennings’ marathon PB is 2:36 and was achieved at Rotterdam 10 years ago and this year she won the Limerick Marathon in 2:41:09 and here she went through the marathon point in around 2:49 and actually accelerated over the final 5km.

Sally O’Gorman (3:22:23) and Rebecca Bunting (3:26:04) finished fourth and fifth to give Britain a cumulative time for the top three counters of 10:09:52 as Spain took second.

Chloe Richardson (19th in 3:49:56) and Elizabeth Renondeau (24th in 3:55:30) also placed highly.

The men’s contest was closer as Britain won by 90 seconds as Spain had the clear winner Houssame Eddine Benabbou Aziz (2:49:20) while team-mate Alberto Puyuelo Pardo (2:52:39) finished runner-up. The winner, a 2:10 marathoner, passed the marathon point in around 2:23 and covered the last five miles at a similar pace.

Davies’ bronze medal was achieved in a time of 2:53:09 and the 42-year-old was chased home by his compatriot, Will Mycroft (fourth in 2:53:23).

In an incredible show of strength, four other Britons made the top 10 positions with Alex Milne (2:54:33), Dan Nash (2:55:00), Nigel Martin (2:55:42) and Aaron Richmond (2:56:29) as they packed in sixth to ninth and Britain had six runners well before Spain’s third scorer.

This race did not feature the fastest 50km of the weekend however as the 35th Annual Ruth Anderson Memorial Run in San Francisco on October 8 saw CJ Albertson clock 2:38:44 to improve South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka’s pending world record of 2:40:13. It works out at 3:10 per kilometre (just over five minute miling) for 31 miles plus!

The American was 13th in Boston this year in 2:10:23.

Overall: 50km:

1 Houssame Eddine Benabbou Azizi ESP 2:49:20

2 Alberto Puyuelo Pardo ESP 2:52:39

3 Andrew Davies GBR 2:53:09

4 William Mycroft GBR 2:53:23

5 Remigijus Kancys M45 LAT 2:54:05

6 Alexander Milne GBR 2:54:33

7 Daniel Nash GBR 2:55:00

8 Nigel Martin GBR 2:55:42

9 Aaron Richmond GBR 2:56:29

10 Niels Michalk M40 GER 2:57:29

TEAM: 1 GBR 8:41:04; 2 ESP 8:42:34; 3 GER 8:58:41

Women: 50km:

1 Caitriona Jennings IRL 3:19:42

2 Alison Lavender GBR 3:21:26

3 Dominika Stelmach POL 3:21:50

4 Sally O’Gorman GBR 3:22:23

5 Rebecca Bunting GBR 3:26:04

6 Sorcha Loughnane IRL 3:26:46

7 Yesica Mas Castany ESP 3:28:14

8 Petra Pastorová CZE 3:30:35

9 Silvia Šimunovic CRO 3:34:01

10 Barbara Ramon Salamaña ESP 3:35:03

19 Chloe Richardson GBR 3:49:56

24 Elizabeth Renondeau GBR 3:55:30

TEAM: 1 GBR 10:09:52; 2 ESP 10:42:14; 3 CRO 10:57:41

Over in California, CJ Albertson has just run 50km in a simply astonishing 2:38:44 🔥 South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka holds the world record (pending ratification) of 2:40:13 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/e4vCXCsnfn — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) October 8, 2022

BANK OF AMERICA CHICAGO MARATHON, Chicago, IL, USA, October 9

Benson Kipruto won the men’s race and although Ruth Chepngetich just missed the world record, with a sub-50 first 10 miles, it was arguably one of the greatest female road runs in history.

For a full report click here.

Mar:

1 Benson Kipruto KEN 2:04:24

2 Seifu Tura ETH 2:04:49

3 John Korir KEN 2:05:01

4 Bernard Koech KEN 2:07:15

5 Shifera Tamru ETH 2:07:53

6 Kyohei Hosoya JPN 2:08:05

7 Conner Mantz 2:08:16

8 Hamza Sahili MAR 2:08:22

9 Erick Kiptanui KEN 2:08:26

10 Dong Guojian CHN 2:08:53

11 Zachery Panning 2:09:28

12 Matt McDonald 2:09:49

13 Nicolas Montañez 2:09:55

14 Riki Nakanishi JPN 2:09:59

15 Abayneh Degu ETH 2:10:55

16 Patrick Tiernan AUS 2:11:02

17 Amanuel Mesel ERI 2:11:38

18 Clayton Young 2:11:51

19 Turner Wiley 2:11:59

20 Hiroto Fujimagari JPN 2:13:04

21 Stephen Kissa UGA 2:13:16

22 Wilkerson Given 2:13:42

23 Kiyoshi Koga JPN 2:13:42

24 Reid Buchanan 2:14:06

25 Paul Hogan 2:14:55

26 Jp Flavin 2:14:55

27 Steven Martinez 2:15:22

28 Alan Peterson 2:15:30

29 Tyler McCandless 2:15:50

30 Frank Lara 2:15:57

31 Chase Weaverling 2:16:03

32 Yang Shaohui CHN 2:16:11

33 Garrett Lee 2:18:20

34 Dan Kremske 2:18:33

35 Donnie Cowart 2:18:39

36 Peng Jianhua CHN 2:19:06

37 Jonathan Hiley GBR 2:19:37

38 Koki Ozawa JPN 2:19:54

39 Prescott Leach 2:19:57

Other British results

63 ALEXANDER WALLACE (M40) 2:24:13

102 THOMAS HOLLIDAY 2:27:36

137 SHANE GRACE (M40) 2:30:17

203 JASON FRENCH (M40) 2:34:01

221 JACK LETSON (M40) 2:34:57

555 JERÓNIMO LOPES (M55) 2:44:15

841 JOHN BEVERIDGE (M50) 2:49:15

1401 CARL GADEN (M55) 2:55:39

1663 RALPH GOMARSALL (M55) 2:57:39

1848 PAUL DUNNE (M55) 2:58:45

3406 D EVANS (M65) 3:11:00

3610 JOHN ORDEN (M65) 3:12:33

4592 S TYRRELL (M65) 3:18:27

Women: Mar:

1 Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18

2 Emily Sisson 2:18:29 NR

3 Vivian Kiplagat KEN 2:20:52

4 Ruti Aga ETH 2:21:41

5 Waganesh Mekasha ETH 2:23:41

6 Susanna Sullivan 2:25:14

7 Sara Vaughn 2:26:23

8 Maggie Montoya 2:28:07

9 Sarah Inglis GBR 2:29:37

10 Makena Morley 2:30:28

11 Laura Thweatt 2:31:24

12 Emeline Delanis FRA 2:32:36

13 Tori Parkinson 2:33:20

14 Jessie Cardin 2:33:34

15 Marie-Ange Brumelot FRA 2:33:49

16 Carrie Verdon 2:33:50

17 Brittney Feivor 2:33:59

18 Nina Zarina RUS 2:34:19

19 Olivia Pratt 2:34:22

20 Liza Howard CAN 2:35:29

21 Argentina Valdepeñas MEX 2:35:34

22 Rachel Hannah CAN 2:36:04

23 Theresa Hailey 2:36:40

24 English Tomlinson 2:36:51

25 Meriah Earle 2:38:39

26 Cassidy Heaton 2:39:08

27 Rachel Hodgkinson GBR 2:39:13

28 Kelly Calway 2:39:39

29 Shari Eberhard 2:39:42

30 Annie Wheating 2:39:56

31 Ivette Mejia MEX 2:40:23

32 Jessica Chichester 2:40:34

33 Carter Norbo 2:40:52

34 Diane Nukuri 2:41:05

35 Carolyn Buchanan CAN 2:42:42

36 Krista Duchene CAN 2:43:03

37 Alyssa Barrette 2:43:15

38 Rebecca Gallop W35 GBR 2:43:20

39 Marissa Lenger 2:43:22

40 Caitlin Busch 2:43:25

41 Lauren Ross 2:43:37

42 Lucie Bonwich 2:44:02

43 Katy Farrell 2:44:14

44 Alisa MacDonald CAN 2:44:17

45 Sammi Groce 2:44:17

46 Julie Hartenbach 2:44:21

47 Jennifer van Otterloo 2:44:32

48 Julie Lajeunesse CAN 2:44:49

49 Hannah Bast 2:45:38

50 Emily Haggerty 2:45:39

Other British women results (with overall position):

1168 SUSAN STEAD (W) 2:53:27

1255 ARMANA RAI (W) 2:54:19

1479 TROI BAXTER (W) 2:56:16

1660 JO MEEK (W45) 2:57:38

1685 JESSICA GOODERHAM (W) 2:57:47

1692 HELEN DARLING-STAFF (W) 2:57:50

1695 REBECCA CLARKE (W) 2:57:50

1882 KELLY JOY (W45) 2:58:56

2207 ALICE BURCH (W40) 3:01:33

2480 GILLIAN BLEE (W40) 3:04:02

2959 SAMANTHA ALDEN (W45) 3:07:55

3212 ANDREA BUCHANAN (W45) 3:09:36

6266 JANE SHAW (W55) 3:26:38

6839 SARA BEANEY (W55) 3:29:00

8459 CHRISTINA KLUTH (W60) 3:36:24

9833 HILARY HERMAN (W60) 3:42:35

11087 PENNY JARVIS (W70) 3:47:41

16105 Y OLNEY (W65) 4:06:05

23292 GINA LITTLE (W75) 4:37:15

Lisbon Half-Marathon, October 9

Charles Kipkirui Langat gave Kenya another road race victory but it was close as he prevailed by two seconds from Ethiopian Dinkalem Ayele by just two seconds.

Ethiopia though did win the women’s race through Emebet Niguse in 69:35.

Men: HM:

1 Charles Kipkurui Langat KEN 60:44

2 Dinkalem Ayele ETH 60:46

3 Isaac Kibet UGA 61:23

4 Fabiano Sulle TAN 61:56

5 Isaac Temoi KEN 61:58

6 lfred Ngeno KEN 62:19

17 Mathew Jackson GBR 71:16

Women: HM:

1 Emebet Niguse ETH 69:35

2 Ludwina Chepngetich KEN 70:31

3 Faith Jerotich KEN 70:54

EDP Lisbon Marathon, October 9

Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw narrowly broke his own course record with a time of 2:05:43, bettering last year’s time by nine seconds.

The winner of the last two editions (in 2019 and 2021) he led home compatriots Hacoftu Asefa (2:06:33) and Birhan Tesfaye (2:07:04).

In the women’s race, the Kenyan Bornes Kitur won in 2:24:17, just three seconds short of the course record.

Ethiopian’s Sorome Amente and Buzunesh Gudeta finished second and third, with 2:25.57 and 2:26:01 respectively.

Men: Mar:

1 Andualem Belay ETH 2:05:45

2 Haftu Teklu ETH 2:06:33

3 Birhan Nebebew ETH 2:07:04

4 Julius Tuwei KEN 2:08:23

5 Ayana Tsedat ETH 2:08:32

6 Mekuant Ayenew ETH 2:10:13

7 Dasa Debeko ETH 2:10:31

Women: Mar:

1 Bornes Kitur KEN 2:24:17

2 Sorome Negash ETH 2:25:57

3 Bezunesh Getachew ETH 2:26:01

4 Soboka Urge ETH 2:27:34

5 Amid Jemal ETH 2:28:30

6 Zerfie Limeneh ETH 2:29:56

7 Jane Jelagat KEN 2:30:34

8 Tsedal Gebretsadik ETH 2:35:30

Munich Marathon, October 9

The city which hosted this year’s European Championships welcomed back elite runners and there was a Kenyan double for Philimon Kipchumba (2:07:28) and Agnes Keino (2:23:26).

Germany’s Sebastian Hendel was fourth in his debut marathon in 2:10:37.

Men: Mar:

1 Philimon Kipchumba KEN 2:07:28

2 Gezahagn Zelalem ETH 2:07:56

3 Berhane Tesfay ERI 2:08:10

4 Sebastian Hendel 2:10:37

5 Edwin Kimaiyo KEN 2:11:02

6 Rogers Keror KEN 2:12:34

7 Meshack Koech KEN 2:14:53

8 Mgondzashe Ncube ZIM 2:15:39

13 Stephen Dawes GBR 2:30:26

Women: Mar:

1 Agnes Keino KEN 2:23:26

2 Mare Dibaba ETH 2:24:12

3 Souad Kanbouchia MAR 2:27:35

4 Violet Jelagat KEN 2:28:11

5 Aberu Mekuria ETH 2:28:33

6 Cavaline Nahimana BDI 2:31:21

7 Helen Jepkurgat KEN 2:32:07

10 Flick Burton GBR 2:59:05

12 Catriona Probert GBR 3:02:32

HM:

1 Carolin Kirtzel 74:58

2 Melissa Hawtin GBR 77:10

United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Half-Marathon, San Jose, October 9

There were half-marathon wins for Justin Kent of Canada (62:48) and American Jennifer Bergman (72:50).

Men: HM:

1 J Kent CAN 62:48

2 F Ande ERI 62:51

3 D Korir KEN 63:02

Women: HM:

1 J Bergman 72:50

2 M Weigel 72:55

3 J Bareikis 73:09

Eindhoven Marathon, Netherlands, October 9

Paskalia Chepkosgei won the women’s race in 2:22:47 just five seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Ayalew Asayech in 2:22:52 as they pair finished miles ahead of the rest of the women’s field.

Pius Karanja won the men’s race in 2:06:55.

Overall:

1 Pius Karanja KEN 2:06:55

2 Gevin Kerich KEN 2:07:07

3 Joshua Kemboi KEN 2:08:09

8 Mark Kiptoo KEN M45 2:11:38

Women: Mar:

1 Paskalia Chepkosgei KEN 2:22:47

2 Ayalew Asayech ETH 2:22:52

