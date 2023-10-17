The first big domestic league weekend saw cross-country runners in action with Belgrave excelling in a top class event at Richmond Park

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Richmond Park, October 14

Belgrave Harriers had a great day winning both senior team events and also taking the individual honours too through Ian Crowe-Wright and Kate Axford.

The senior women were off first at the early start time of 11am over a fast but testing parkland course.

It soon became a two-way race between Belgrave’s former hockey international Axford and Herne Hill’s Georgie Grgec.

In her first Surrey League, Axford’s power told on the second lap and she eventually won by 20 seconds from Grgec, who had won the previous league fixture at Croydon in February.

Almost a minute further back was Eliza Hawthorn of Stragglers in third.

Belgrave had five of the first 10 and won easily from Thames Hare and Hounds with Belgrave B beating Herne Hill for third spot.

Lisa Bailey was first W40 in 13th and Clare Grima the best of the W45s with leading W50 Sophie Biggs just heading top W55 Clare Elms.

Belgrave were not as dominant in the men’s race winning by just two points from Hercules Wimbledon even though they had a 23 point lead over the first three scorers but Hercules, with just one in the top 13 packing superbly in the 10 to score contest.

Herne Hill were narrowly third just ahead of local rivals Dulwich Runners who had their best ever league result in fourth.

The individual honours went to Crowe-Wright who this year has improved his 5000m PB to 13:28.08. He had been second in his two league outings last year.

He won by 12 seconds from Scot Max Milarvie, who was running his first cross-country race for Dulwich.

Jack Millar, twice fifth in the English National, and top M40 Andy Coley-Maud, the 2018 English National silver medallist, completed a quality top four.

Simon Coombes was first M50.

Under-15 Isabella Harrison dominated the combined U17/15 race while Hercules Wimbledon also provided the under-13 winner through Alex Bramwell.

Sutton’s English Schools’ runner-up Alex Lennon won the under-17 men’s race with Caspian Holmes the first under-15 in eighth overall while Hercules Theo Creed easily won the under-13 race.

Men:

1 I Crowe-Wright (Bel) 25:50; 2 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 26:02; 3 J Miller (THH) 26:12; 4 A Coley-Maud (G&G, M40) 26:17; 5 A Fyfe (Belg) 26:20; 6 S Bramwell (Herne H) 26:23; 7 J Egerton (THH) 26:33; 8 D Cliffe (HW) 26:44; 9 M Heyden (Belg) 26:49; 10 E Chuck (Dulw R) 26:58; 11 C Reilly (G&G) 27:01; 12 J Ramm (Dulw R) 27:03; 14 M Nicholls (Kent) 27:09; 15 T Austin (Clap) 27:21; 16 C Eastaugh (HW) 27:24; 17 T Foster (G&G) 27:25; 18 E Mallett (HW) 27:28; 19 H Hart (Bel) 27:31; 20 R Sesemann (Kent) 27:32

M40: 2 T Mower (Kent) 28:05

M45: 1 T Sharp (Kent) 30:11

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 29:09

M55: 1 I Sheridan (THH) 32:04

M60: 1 D Williams (G&G) 34:00

U20: 1 G Ogden (S Lon) 27:42

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 253; 2 Hercules W 255; 3 Herne H 430; 4 Dulwich R 453; 5 Kent 366; 6 Guildford & G 479; 7 S London 549; 8 THH 645; 9 Clapham 656; 10 Ranelagh 864

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 142; 2 Herne H 180; 3 Hercules W 232

U17/U15:

1 A Lennon (S&D) 15:09; 2 M Hudson (S&D) 15:16; 3 E Newell (S&D) 15:16; 4 E Willis (Rei P) 15:25; 5 O Jermy (Wav’ly) 15:25; 6 H Hayman (S Lon) 15:37

U15: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 15:58; 2 E Sone (S Lon) 16:19; 3 T Clerkin (Herne H) 16:27; 4 T Liasides (G&G) 16:44; 5 H Cline (Opt) 16:44; 6 W Weyham (S Lon) 16:48

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Sutton & D 315; 2 S London 256; 3 Herne H 246; 4 Epsom & E 238; 5 Waverley 220; 6 Woking 219

U13:

1 T Creed (HW) 9:22; 2 G Bone (G&G) 9:37; 3 J Fraser (HW) 9:40; 4 F Jenkin (S Lon) 9:40; 5 H Mythen (Opt) 9:41; 6 W Hughes (S Lon) 9:44

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 175; 2 S London 173; 3 Kingston & Poly 135

Women:

1 K Axford (Belg) 22:20; 2 G Grgec (Herne H) 22:40; 3 E Hawthorne (Strag) 23:37; 4 S Monk (G&G) 23:48; 5 L Adamson (Belg) 23;52; 6 E Apsley (THH) 23:57; 7 K Popadich (Belg) 23:59; 8 L Major (THH) 24:01; 9 E Lowery (Bel) 24:15; 10 E Robins (Bel) 24:26; 11 M Smith (Bel) 24:28; 12 F Harrison (Belg) 24:29; 13 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 24:36; 14 B Murray (THH) 24:37; 15 S Carter (THH) 24:38; 16 G Leyland (Herne H) 24:40; 17 R Woolfe (THH) 24:46; 18 S Holt (Strag) 24:49; 19 K Rowland (Kent) 24:53; 20 R Brown (Belg) 24:54

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 25:31; 2 C Fhogartaigh (Kent) 25:50

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 25:52

W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 25:54; 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 27:44

W60: 1 P Flynn (Strag) 30:13; 2 S Harrison (G&G) 30:16; 3 A Norris (Dulw R) 30:49; 4 P Whitter (Strag) 30:50

W65: 1 J Haworth (Strag) 32:45

W70: 1 S Boulton (Strag) 38:57

U20: 1 E Warren (G&G) 25:04

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 32; 2 THH 60; 3 Belgrave B 101; 4 Herne H 117; 5 Kent 177; 6 Guildford & G 208; 7 Stragglers 225; 8 Herne H B 262; 9 Hercules W 274; 10 S London 290

U17/U15:

1 I Harrison (HW, U15) 17:39; 2 S Coppola-Johnson (E&E, U15) 18:12; 3 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D, U15) 18:22; 4 F Mills (Herne H, U15) 18:25; 5 V Isaacs (G&G) 18:31; 6 I Freeman (Wok, U15) 18:32; 7 A Kemp (S Lon) 18:32; 8 S Jack (Herne H, U15:18:41; 9 O Garcia-Davis (HW, U15:18:47; 10 I Kaur (S&D, U15) 18:51

U17 TEAM: 1 Epsom & E 42; 2 Herne H 45; 3 S London 46

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 23; 2 Hercules W 28:3 S London 45

U13:

1 A Bramwell (HW) 10:43; 2 D Larkin (Bel) 10:46; 3 F Tombleson (Rei P) 10:51; 4 E Bayley (G&G) 10:52; 5 G Booth (S Lon) 10:53; 6 S Mendes (Herne H) 11:07

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 36; 2 S London 58; 3 Reigate P 81

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Epson Downs, October 14

For the first time in years the league was able to use the Downs in October after previously having been prevented by the Conservators, who usually favour the views of the horse training establishment, Martin Duff reports.

It was a close-run battle for supremacy in the men’s division two match and Holland Sports’ Jack Kavanagh just got the nod from Croydon’s James Hancock, although Epsom & Ewell took the team honours on the day.

Epsom can dream of a long-awaited return to the league’s top flight after being a regular there 30 or more years ago.

Newcomers to the league Sutton Striders turned out in force in the division 4 standings with their Bryn Reynolds, who joined from Herne Hill, placing fifth in the combined three and four match.

The women’s league was extended to three divisions and they also raced on the Downs in a joint match with the lower men’s division s. saw Fulham come out on top of the division two match and new club Sutton Striders, just as their men had, the third.

Individually, it was Fulham’s Hannah Cox who came out on top of the combined race that had 283 finishers.

Men Div 2

1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 25:54; 2 J Hancock (Croy) 25:55; 3 C Sinden (E&E) 26:56; 4 H Lawson (Holl Sp) 27:01; 5 T MacKy (Fulham) 27:17; 6 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 27:39

M40: 2 Z Adem (Croy) 28:04

M45: 1 C Blackburn (Holl SP 29:38

M50: 1 S Crook (E&E) 30:42

M55: 1 F Dawson (DMV) 32:46

M60: 1 M Fletcher (Strag, M65) 37:33

U20: 1 T Sadler (E&E) 27:52

TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & E 227; 2Woking 315; 3 Croydon 351; 4 Fulham 367; 5 Holland Sp 431; 6 Kingston & P 437

B TEAM: 1 E&E 68; 2 Fulham 206; 3 Woking 407

Men Div 3 and 4

1 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 27:49; 2 B Chown (26.2RRC) 28:09; 3 C Jarman (Walt) 28:23; 4 J Kraner (Walt, M40) 28:44; 5 B Reynolds (Sutt St) 29:02; 6 A Williams (L City) 29:41

M50: 1 R Lloyd-Smith (Sutt R) 31:04

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 32:16

M65: 1 J Dean (SoC) 36:50

M70: 1 S Hill (Tad) 40;39

TEAM Div 3: 1 Walton 214; 2 Striders of Croydon 311; 3 26.2RRC 317

B TEAM: 1 26.2RRC 172

TEAM Div 4: 1 Sutton Striders 217; 2 Verts 412; 3 Sutton R 416

B TEAM: 1 Sutton Striders 62

Women Div 2/3:

1 H Cox (Fulham) 24:14; 2 M Collings (Wok) 24:48; 3 P Oliver (Croy) 24;56; 4 E Leeson (R’mede) 25:08; 5 A Malin (Fulham) 25:23; 6 L Mills (Wok) 25:38; 7 L Rooney (Coll, W40) 25:50; 8 R Keddie (K&P) 26:05; 9 S Corsbrek (Clap P, W35) 26:12; 10 S Walker (DMV, W50) 26:20

W50: 2 S Alexander (Ling) 27:15

W55: 1 P Adams (W4H) 28:54

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 28:46

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 45; 2 Woking 75; 3 Dorking MV) 83; 4 W4H 122; 5 Croydon 138; 6 L City 163

D3 TEAM: 1 Sutton Striders 70; 2 26.2 RRC 107; 3 Runnymede 147

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Keysoe, Bedfordshire, October 14

The league were at this equestrian centre for the final match of last season and the course was pressed into action again and saw Chiltern Harriers’ Richard Slade post his best result to date, Martin Duff reports.

This was over former world steeplechase finalist Zak Seddon but it was a close-run thing between the leading runners from the two league divisions. Here, Slade repeated his win from the final match of last season, which was his first ever in the league.

Just a few seconds down were St Albans’ 3:38.35 performer James McMurray and Bedford junior Noel Campions.

Chiltern also took the under-17 men’s race as Alex Hughes also got the better of a division two runner in the form of Luton’s Josh Hampson-Wallace, to repeat his February win in the league.

Last year, Milton Keynes’ Southern champion Jacque Smith had a clean sweep in the under-13 races but here had to concede to St Albans’ Oscar Nagalingam as he moved up an age group.

The senior women’s race saw Rebecca Murray, the English National fifth placer, post a comfortable victory over Milton Keynes’ W40 Lara Bromilow.

Almost immediately after finishing her 6.1km race, Bromilow then ran in the men’s 10km where she recorded 37:37.

Katie Webb, the English Schools sixth placed runner, repeated her under-15 girls’ race victory from the final match at Keysoe last winter and did so ahead of Milton Keynes team mate Sophia Chapman.

English National bronze medallist Kara Gorman has a two-year unbroken stretch of league wins and here it continued with another easy looking victory over fellow Chiltern Harrier Juliette MacDowell, in the under-13 race.

Overall, Chiltern again came out on top in the multi-age-group totals despite being headed by Bedford Harriers in the overall men’s event.

Men (10km): 1 R Slade (Chilt) 29:59; 2 Z Seddon (Brack) 30:00; 3 J McMurray (St Alb) 30:06; 4 N Campion (Bed C, U20) 30:07; 5 E Blythman (Bed C) 30:24; 6 M Marshall (Head) 30:59; 7 J Clay (NEB) 31:19; 8 J Minter (Bed C) 31:24; 9 S Bossi (Chilt) 31:31; 10 M Dicks (Mil K) 31:38; 11 D Clark (Wyc P) 31:56; 12 J Pocock (Mil K, M35) 31:57; 13 J Richardson (Bed C) 31:58; 14 R Harvie (Brack) 32:12; 15 E Whiting (Bed C) 32:21; 16 M Caddell (Wyc P) 32:21; 17 H Totton (Mil K, U20) 32:31; 18 M Harrison (Bed C) 32:35; 19 C Emmerson (Bed C) 32:37; 20 M Evans (Chilt, U20) 32:54; 21 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 33:02; 22 K Lindars (VoA) 33:20; 23 S Buckle (St Alb S, M40) 33:31; 24 O Paulin (Cov) 33:33; 25 D Moffett (Head) 33:34; 26 L Busby (Wyc P) 33:39; 27 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri, M35) 33:41; 28 A Campana (Tring, M35) 33:42; 29 C Palmer (Bed C, M40) 33:43; 30 K Hurst (G’way, M35) 33:47; 31 S Tuttle (Mil K) 33:59; 32 L Tanganyika (Mil K, U20) 34:01; 33 K Morris (Thame) 34:02; 34 N Hughes (Chilt, M50) 34:12; 35 D Childs (Wyc P, M35) 34:16; 36 A Shute (Chilt, M35) 34:18; 37 G Pepaj (Redway, M45) 34:20; 38 W Galliford (SNH, U20) 34:26; 39 I Whitten (SNH, U20) 34:27; 40 A Davidson (Chilt) 34:29; 41 T Dobra (Head) 34:30; 42 A Cracknell (Dac, M35) 34:36; 43 H Taylor (Bed C, M40) 34:43; 44 W Harding (G&G) 34:44; 45 M Pearce (Buck&St, M35) 34:45; 46 R Henderson (Wyc P) 34:48; 47 R Rowlands (Dac) 34:50; 48 D Lloyd (Wyc P, M45) 35:07; 49 A Pavey (Tring, M40) 35:07; 50 P Davis (Lut, M45) 35:09



M50: 2 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 35:14; 3 N Turner (Chilt) 37:22

M55: 1 F Campbell (Head) 36:16; 2 S Still (Bed C) 38:35; 3 F Fulcher (Handy C) 39:18

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 38:23; 2 R Popiel (Sils) 41:23; 3 M Slevin (Head) 42:14

M65: 1 T Jones (VoA) 41:26; 2 A Jones (Hazlemere) 41:39; 3 J Griffiths (Head) 42:32

M70: 1 A Daglish (Lut) 50:42; 2 K Smith (Mil K) 51:44; 3 C Usher (Buck&St) 53:16.

M75: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 75:12.

U20: 7 J Edwards (Mil K) 36:36; 8 R Lenoire (Wyc P) 36:38; 9 O Watkins (SNH) 38:00; 10 J Vinnicombe (Bed C) 38:01

Women: 1 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 37:37



Men: Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2192; 2 Milton Keynes 1974; 3 Chiltern1939

M40 TEAM: 1 Bed C 792; 2 Chiltern 762; Wycombe P 648

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 611; 2 Bed C 384; 3 Northampton 275

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 685; 2 Silson 489; QPH 446

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 336; 2 QPH 326; 3 Silson 308

U20 TEAM: 1 Stevenage & NH 290

U17 (6.1km): 1 A Hughes (Chilt) 18:49; 2 J Hampson Wallace (Lut) 19:08; 3 O Cooper (Wat) 19:15; 4 C Barnes (Bed C) 19:20; 5 B Westmoreland-Alexander (N’pton) 19:25; 6 H Johnson (Lut) 19:30; 7 F Cushing (N’pton) 19:45; 8 I Jessop-Tranter (Chilt) 19:53; 9 J Orchard (Dav) 19:54; 10 O Stocker (Bic) 19:57

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 137; 2 Chiltern 124; 3 Northampton 113

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 60

U15 (4.1km): 1 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 12:22; 2 J Smith (Mil K) 12:33; 3 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 12:50; 4 J Tipping (Rad) 12:54; 5 T Ford (Chilt) 12:55; 6 A Murray (SNH) 12:59; 7 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 13:04; 8 C Quantrill (Chilt) 13:05; 9 T Reynolds (Chilt) 13:06; 10 A Henderson (Bed C) 13:08

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 186; 2 St Albans 157; 3 Wycombe P 149

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 35

U13 (3.2km): 1 O McDonald (Dac) 10:20; 2 J Legg (Brack) 10:38; 3 I Gibson-Dunt (St Alb) 10:47; 4 F Hayward (Wyc P) 10:48; 5 L Gaskell (Chilt) 10:58; 6 L Blyton (Bic) 11:02; 7 J Parker (Mil K) 11:15; 8 A Salifu (Mil K) 11:18; 9 D Southgate (Mil K) 11:24; 10 Z Honour (VoA) 11:26



TEAM

Div 1: 1 Milton Keynes 234; 2 St Albans 230; 3 Bed C 187

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 32

U11 (2km): 1 S Cousins (Rad) 6:25; 2 T Living (Young Athletes Club) 6:33; 3 H Proger (Banb) 6:42

TEAM: 1 St Albans 134 ; 2 Milton Keynes 132; 3 Radley 120

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2655; 2 Chiltern 2435; 3 Mil K 2406

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 515

Women (6.1km): 1 R Murray (Bed C) 20:25; 2 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 21:13; 3 M Freeland (Mil K, U20) 21:17; 4 R McNabola (Lut) 21:29; 5 E Mears (MKDP) 21:40; 6 N Peters (Bed C) 21:45; 7 M Hughes (Chilt, U20) 21:57; 8 L Nichols (Bed C) 21:58; 9 G Ingles (Wat) 22:13; 10 R Doherty (Higham) 22:14; 11 C Hallissey (Dac, W40) 22:16; 12 I King (Mil K) 22:28; 13 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 22:54; 14 A Roskilly (Mil K, W35) 22:58; 15 E Shield (Chilt, U20) 23:09; 16 R Carrasco (Mil K, W40) 23:10; 17 S Moss (Wellingborough & District AC) 23:14; 18 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 23:32; 19 K Sharman (Higham, W45) 23:40; 20 B Cooke (Lut) 23:44; 21 C Durbin (St Alb) 23:45; 22 R Reed (Wyc P) 23:49; 23 S Needleman (Tring) 23:54; 24 S Bosher (Bed C, W40) 24:01; 25 S Usher (Wyc P, W50) 24:02; 26 K Hamilton (Dac) 24:13; 27 J Armson (QPH, W40) 24:14; 28 L Ambrose (Head, W35) 24:20; 29 K Royals (Chilt) 24:25; 30 C McMahon-Adie (Lut, W40) 24:26



W45: 2 T Reason (Gade V) 24:41; 3 S Davies (Oxf C) 24:53

W50: 3 J Hammond (Sils) 24:55; 4 H Heley (Sils) 25:16; 5 S Barnard (QPH) 25:16; 6 S Bailey (QPH) 25:18

W55: 1 M Attree (St Alb S) 28:46

W60: 1 D Steer (St Alb S) 28:11; 2 D Brent (Mil K) 28:19; 3 S Cook (Thame) 29:06

W65: 1 G Hueter (Oxf C) 29:39

U20: 4 C Docwra (Chilt) 25:34; 5 H Ashby (Chilt) 26:16; 6 A Cuthbert (VoA) 29:45

U17: 1 I Lancaster (Sils) 26:13



Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 M Keynes 786; 2 Chiltern 754; 3 Wycombe P 704

W35 TEAM: 1 M Keynes 504; 2 St Albans 422; 3 Gade V 410

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 276; 2 QPH 272; 3 Thame 268

W35 TEAM: 1 QPH 220; 2 Thame 213; 3 Bearbrook 202

U20 (5.2km): 1 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 18:42; 2 L Farr (Bed C, U17) 18:54; 3 I Frost (Dac) 19:20; 4 E Ford (Chilt, U17) 19:23; 5 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17) 19:33; 6 T Gray (Dac, U17) 19:37; 7 E Davies (Brack, U17) 19:44; 8 K Flockhart (Brack) 20:24; 9 A Manson (SNH, U17) 20:25; 10 E Brooker (Dav, U17) 20:28; 11 S Percival (Bed C, U17) 20:30; 12 I Haines-Gray (Oxf C, U17) 20:39; 13 I Uhart (Wyc P, U17) 20:42; 14 G Luckhurst (Wat, U17) 20:48; 15 Z Hilton (St Alb, U17) 20:57

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 112; 2 Dacorum 109; 3 Bed C 98

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 30

U15 (4.1km): 1 K Webb (Mil K) 14:01; 2 S Chapman (Mil K) 14:07; 3 I Bennetts (N’pton) 14:10; 4 L Webb (Mil K) 14:34; 5 L Johnson (Dac) 14:37; 6 O Geary (Mil K) 14:38; 7 M Sichova (Brack) 14:49; 8 A Hamilton-Martin (Brack) 14:57; 9 I Robinson (Chilt) 15:00; 10 C Koyejo (Wat) 15:04

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 231; 2 Chiltern 194; 3 St Albans 144

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 34

U13 (3.2km): 1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:52; 2 J Macdougall (Buck Sch) 11:15; 3 E McGinley (Wat) 11:34; 4 M Davis (Chilt) 11:50; 5 T Davies-Dixon (Brack) 11:55; 6 E Smith (St Alb) 12:11; 7 C Healy (Brack) 12:13; 8 A Eyre (Banb) 12:14; 9 B Robinson (Chilt) 12:15; 10 N Clarke (Chilt) 12:29

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 207; 2 St Albans 173; 3 M Keynes 142

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 42

U11 (2km): 1 E Ingham (Chilt, U13) 7:21; 2 E Pinder (St Alb S) 7:32; 3 E Baker (Brack) 7:38

TEAM: 1 St Albans 132; 2 Northampton 117; 3 M Keynes 108

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1267; 2 Mil K 1251; 3 St Albans 1084

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 351; 2 QPH 272; 3 Thame 268

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3702; 2 Bed C 3696; 3 Milton K 3657

Div 2: 1 Thame 783; 2 Bearbrook 746; 3 QPH 734

ESSEX LEAGUE, One Tree Hill, Langdon Hills, Thurrock, October 14

Havering veteran James Connor scored a run-away victory in the opening Essex League race of the season, Martin Duff reports.

Only sixth in the final match of last winter, the Havering 40-year-old won by more than a minute from Braintree’s junior Oscar Graham-Pereira and this came after a second spot in the Southend 10km two weeks earlier where he ran 31:33.

Adam Hickey, the 2020 Southern champion and Inter-Counties silver medallist, just lost out for second place but has only turned out once and that to win a parkrun, since winning the final league match of last winter.

The Southend 35-year-old has made a habit of successfully bouncing back from injury but his big race performances are impressive and he has won the English National in 2018 as well as a second in 2016 and numerous European representative outings.

The women’s final race of last season saw 41-year-old Rachel Wiseman lead the pack home but here it was the younger legs of Lizzie Wellstead, the South of England U20 champion, who comfortably came out on top.

In a turn up for the purists, Wiseman and third placed Abby Rex helped their division 2 club, Basildon, head all of the top flight outfits in the four-to-score women’s team race.

The younger age group races were better supported than last winter and saw English National and Inter-County fourth placer Olivia Forrest come out on top in the under-15 girl’s event as she led her Brentwood Beagles to a solid team win.

Men:

1 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 26:00; 2 O Graham-Perera (Brain, U20) 27:01; 3 A Hickey (S’end) 27:02; 4 B Prior (Thurr) 27:11; 5 Z Bridgeland (Chelm) 27:19; 6 A Clayton (Col H) 27:20; 7 T Gardner (Ilf, M40) 27:29; 8 S Dillon (Thurr) 27:34; 9 K Swann (Brain) 27:35; 10 J Morley (Col H) 27:36

M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 28:34

M50: 1 R Maidment (Orion) 28:54

M55: 1 A Smalls (Col H) 31:51

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 32:21

M65: 1 M Bridgeland (Chelm) 40:16

M75: 1 P Binns (S’end) 40:59

U20: 2 F Rattray (Chelm) 27:48

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 88; 2 Havering 140; 3 Thurrock 155; 4 Colchester H 156; 5 Orion 205; 6 Braintree 222

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 387; 2 Castle Point 838; 3 Phoenix St 1009

M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 141; 2 Havering 162; 3 Southend 167

U17:

1 J Hurrell (Chelm) 19:41; 2 G Martin (Chelm) 19:44; 3 T Jones (S’end) 19:53; 4 M Sanderson (B’wood) 19:55; 5 W Sweeney (Chelm) 20:50; 6 P Taylor (B’wood) 21:01

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Chelmsford 8; 2 Southend 25; 3 Basildon 32; 4 Brentwood 37; 5 Ilford 47; 6 Colchester H 64

U15

1 F Rowe (Hav’g) 12:53; 2 S Horsley (Ilf) 13;17; 3 F McLaren (Hav’g) 13:36; 4 G Watkins (Harl) 13:38; 5 A Kelly (Chelm) 14:02; 6 H Potten (S’end) 14:20

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 29; 2 Havering 31; 3 Harlow 71

U13

1 F Ferman (Chelm) 11:39; 2 C Calver (W Suff) 13:47; 3 A Hart (C&T) 11:54

TEAM: 1 Basildon 38; 2 Chelmsford 41; 3 Colchester & Tendring 67

Women

1 L Wellstead (Col H, U20) 22:48; 2 R Wiseman (Bas, W40) 23:21; 3 A Ray (Bas) 24:48; 4 M Williams (Chelm) 25:36; 6 L Coleman (S’end, W40) 25:44; 7 M Campbell (Hav’g) 26:26; 8 H Freegard (Col H, U20) 26:28; 9 S Williams (Grange F&D, W40) 26:31; 10 H Lamkin (Halst) 26:44

W45: 1 H Rogerson (Orion) 28:43

W50: 1 W King (Chelm) 27:43

W55: 1 M Deasy (Col H) 28:31

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 30:46

W70: 1 T Flannigan (Ex Tri) 43:51

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Chelmsford 44; 2 Southend 56; 3 Colchester H 67; 4 Havering 74; 5 Grange F&D 132; 6 Orion 175

Div 2: 1 Basildon 41; 2 Leigh-on-Sea 113; 3 Tiptree 166

W35 TEAM: 1 Grange F&D 72; 2 Colchester H 99; 3 Tiptree 112

U17:

1 A Aitken (S’end) 24:41; 2 C Sergeant (C&T) 24:48; 3 L Taylor (S’end) 24:51; 4 A Milburn (C&T) 25:57; 5 L Nuttall (Chelm) 25:29; 6 H Evans (Hav’g) 25:53

TEAM: 1 Southend 11; 2 Colchester & T 23; 3 Havering 31

U15:

1 O Forrest (B’wood) 14:18; 2 E Warn (B’wood) 15:02; 3 D Stollery (Chelm) 15:04; 4 M Tiller (B’wood) 16:06; 5 Z Morley (Bas) 16:11; 6 J Walker (S’end) 16:21

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 16; 2 Southend 27; 3 Basildon 57

U13:

1 S Smith (Hav’g) 12:13; 2 I Eida (Chelm) 12:26; 3 F Phillips (Chelm) 12:36

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 24; 2 Brentwood 45; 3 Basildon 67

KENT LEAGUE, Footscray Meadows, October 14

Before the senior races, there was a minute’s applause for the recently departed Dave Maynard.

Maynard, who joined Cambridge Harriers in 1951, was a ever regular supporter or official out on the course of cross-country races and apart from being a qualified starter, Kent county representative in road running and walking, he was also a former Kent County president and chairman.

His son Graham ran in the senior race which attracted 300 participants where Kent 5000m champion Teweldebrhan Menges repeated his win from this venue last November with a clear victory.

Tonbridge though had the next five finishers led by Corey De’ath and they easily won the men’s team event and took the 12 man title by 128 points with Medway, Cambridge, Blackheath and Central all duplicating their four to score position.

M45 Anthony Webb was the over-40 runner while former South of England 1500m champion Graeme Saker, a 3:42.66 performer, was the first over-60 runner.

Tonbridge also won the women’s six to score but Blackheath and Bromley comfortably beat them in the three to score.

Individually the runaway winner was Cambridge’s Holly Dixon over the same course as the men which was well over 500 metres over the advertised 8km.

She won by over a minute from Chloe Sharp who led Blackheath to victory but they had to wait to 48th for their sixth scorer compared to Tonbridge’s 28th.

W45 Renata McDonell was third and W55 Maria Heslop was sixth overall.

Blackheath also took most of the team honours in the various junior races winning in the under-17, under-15 and under-13s in the male events and under-20, under-17 and under-15s in the females.

Cambridge Harrier Erwan Rostan won the under-20 race just ahead of the under-17 winner Alexander Middleton of Blackheath.

Blackheath also had the under-15 victor in the shape of Joseph Hill.

Central Park provided the under-13 boys winner as Samuel Watson had a clear winning margin.

Blackheath had the individual winners in both the under-20 and under-17 women’s races through Hannah Clark and Megan Slattery.

The M70 and W65 races were held with the junior races and there were wins for Tonbridge’s Alan Newman and Cambridge’s W70 Maria MacDonald, who was the oldest woman in the field as she defeated all the W65s.

Sophie Richmond of the Weald Tri club was a runaway winner of the under-15 race while Dartford’s Tyla Jade Thomas led home the under-13s also by a big margin.

Men (8.6km)

1 T Menges M&M 26:58 2 C Dea’th Ton 27:27; 3 C Chambers Ton 27:35; 4 T Higgins Ton 28:34; 5 M Ellis Ton 28:37; 6 J Higgins Ton 28:44; 7 B Babaker Camb H 28:48; 8 B Tyler M&M 28:53; 9 J Walsh M&M 28:59; 10 C Loudon Camb H 29:05; 11 A Currie Ton U20 29:06; 12 A Webb M&M M45 29:17

M40: 1 J MacDonald Camb H 29:57; 2 M Evans B&B 30:10

M45: 2 B Shearer Camb H 29:51

M50: 1 A Lee Sev 30:43; 2 G Whitlock Inv 33:26

M55: 1 R Tomlinson M&M 31:44; 2 G Kitchingham Orp 34:40

M60: 1 G Saker Ton 34:23; 2 S Georgiadis Orp 36:04

M65: 1 M Beecher Beck 39:26; 2 S Smythe Camb H 40:08

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Tonbridge 171; 2 Medway & M 299; 3 Camb H 473; 4 Blackheath & B 728; 5 Central P 965; 6 Dartford 1361

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 14; 2 M&M 30; 3 Camb H 53; 4 B&B 117; 5 Central P 165; 6 Bexley 193

M70 (5.5km): 1 A Newman Ton 25:06; 2 J Harley Ton 26:49; 3 R Seabrook (Beck, M75) 27:15

M75: 2 P Hadey Camb H 32:18

U20: 1 E Rostan Camb H 18:00; 2 A Starvis B&B 18:15; 3 H Hopkins Ton 18:22; 4 M Malkinson Ton 19:18

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 13

U17 (5.5km): 1 A Middleton B&B 18:03; 2 T Bawtree Ton 18:09; 3 J Starvis B&B 18:18; 4 T Beghein Ton 18:27; 5 C Prendegast Ton 18:45

TEAM: 1 B&B 10; 2 Tonbridge 11; 3 Central P 61

U15 (4km): 1 J Hill B&B 14:16; 2 P Fitzmaurice Ton 14:29; 3 F Gibson M&M 14:34; 4 E Berthe S Factor 14:53; 5 J Petrie Ton 14:55

TEAM: 1 B&B 14; 2 Tonbridge 16; 3 M&M 54

U13: 1 S Watson Central 11:27; 2 O Barker Ashf 11:36; 3 L Szumilewicz Ton 11:39; 4 Z Kelman B&B 11:45; 5 J Martin B&B 11:51

TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 Ashford 23; 3 Tonbridge 30

Women (8.5km): 1 H Dixon Camb H 31:45; 2 C Sharp B&B 32:49; 23 R McDonnell Inv EK W45 34:20; 4 C Coulon B&B W45 34:33; 5 A Seager SKH 34:50; 6 M Heslop Ton W55 35:00; 7 A Karlsson TWH 35:22; 8 H Roberts Dart W40 35:31; 9 P Pitcairn-Knowles Ton 35:41; 10 L Whitehead TWH 35:45; 11 C Johnson Maid 35:49; 12 J Keene B&B 36:21

W40: 2 G Carter-Collins Ash & D 36:34

W50: J Butler B&B 37:15; 2 J Backley Camb H 37:44

W55: 2 T Taylor TWH 38:03

W60: 1 G Arnott Beck 45:14; 2 G Lawrence Orp RR 47:30

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Tonbridge 91; 2 B&B 104; 3 Tunbridge W 145; 4 Camb H 159; 5 Beckenham 341; 6 Dartford 355

TEAM (3 to score): 1 B&B 18; 2 Tonbridge 29; 3 Camb H 39; 4 Tunbridge W 40; 5 Maidstone 73; 6 Beckenham 76

W65 (5.5km): 1 M McDonald Camb H W70 31:13; 2 S Richardson TWH 31:26; 3 M Deighton TWH 33:49

U20 (5.5km): 1 H Clark B&B 20:24; 2 C Firth B&B 20:57; 3 E Webb M&M 21:15; 4 A Royden M&M 21:27; 5 A Barnes B&B 21:50

TEAM: 1 B&B 8; 2 M&M 13

U17 (5.5km): 1 M Slattery B&B 21:20; 2 H Diprose Sev 21:41; 3 A Lawrence Camb H 21:46; 4 B Palmer M&M 22:31; 5 O Owen Ton 22:33

TEAM: 1 B&B 20; 2 M&M 23; 3 Tonbridge 24

U15 (4km): 1 S Richmond Weald Tri 16:05; 2 A McDonagh B&B 16:38; 3 N Mossi B&B 16:51; 4 A Chappell Ash 16:53; 5 I Gowing Ton 17:05

TEAM: 1 B&B 16; 2 Tonbridge 19; 3 Camb H 49

U13 (3km): 1 T Thomas Dart 12:13; 2 P Hutchings Ton 12:39; 3 E De Bruyn B&B 12:41; 4 S Ellis Ton 12:41; 5 S Mossi B&B 12:43

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 13; 2 B&B 17; 3 Dartford 26

MANCHESTER LEAGUE. Heaton Park

Ed Shepherd enjoyed a close duel with Vale Royal teammate Aaron Doyle before prevailing by 24 seconds on a sunny yet breezy Autumnal afternoon, Steve Green reports.

Shepherd was at the fore of a phalanx of around a dozen men coming up the first long climb on the first of three large laps.

By lap two the duo had drawn clear with Shepherd utilising his 14:10 5km strength on the woodland areas to pull clear of Doyle. Stockport’s Ed Corden ran splendidly to finish third another 100m in arrears. Karl Darcy, first M40 in 11th led Salford Harriers to a team win. Joshua Wragg was the first under-20 to break the tape.

Emily Kearney left no room for debate a top-quality women’s race and was quickly at the head of affairs on the first of three small laps fighting against a brief heavy rainstorm. The Warriors Pentathlon & AC athlete, who has run 15:39 for 5km, was around 70m clear of Mollie Williams by halfway and made light work of the sweeping downhills and sharp climbs to extend her advantage to 23 seconds by the tape.

Sophie Wood held down third place 20 seconds down and led Sale Harriers to a resounding team win. First under-20 in 14th place was Lucy Fairclough of St Helen’s Sutton, whilst League ever-present Diane McVey of Wilmslow, was the first M40 home.

Rosie Philbin held off the challenge of two Warriors athletes Rosie and Sarah Smith to enjoy a 15 second margin of victory in the under-17 girls’ section. Finlay Day and namesake Goddard both of Sale Harriers, resisted the efforts of Oberon Kearney. Day pulling clear by five seconds by the tape in the under-17 men’s race.

Isla Pastor continued the winning ways for Warriors Pentathlon & AC in the under-15 girls’ race, 20 seconds ahead of Oonagh McManus with fellow ‘Warrior’ Holly Coates in third. Trafford’s Pio Aron showed great strength in the latter stages to emerge the victor by six seconds to the good Ahead of Alex Fraser, with Jake Ireland in third.

More success followed in the under-13 girls’ event for Warriors as sisters Eve and Isobel Beddow pulled clear of Sale Harrier Isobel Soper, with Eve taking the spoils by seven seconds. Bobby Birkett shone for St Helen’s Sutton, with a 13 second win over Nathaniel Glascott- Tull of the Warriors outfit, with Liverpool’s Bobby McEvoy third in the boys’ section.

Daisy McVicar of Warriors took the inaugural under-11 girls’ race, well clear of Emilia Gandy, while Ethan Statham of Bury edged Tommy Collard in the boys’ version.

Men:

1 E Shepherd Vale Royal 32:56; 2 A Doyle Vale Royal 33:20; 3 E Corden Stockport H 33:38; 4 Matthew Leahy Liverpool H 33:46; 5 J Buckley St Helens Sutton Ac 33:46; 6 A Lawton Sale Harriers Manchester 33:49; 7 J Kevan Horwich R M I 33:52; 8 P Taylor-Bray Chorlton Runners 34:03; 9 L Hudson University Of Manchester 34:04; 10 C Broadbent University Of Manchester 34:19; 11 K Darcy M40 Salford H 34:22; 12 L Foley Horwich R M I 34:25; 13 D Fox Warrington A C 34:29; 14 M Barnes M45 Sale Harriers Manchester 34:43; 15 R Sharkey n/s 34:48; 16 R Worland Salford H 34:51; 17 J Hudak East Cheshire Harriers & Tames 34:55; 18 S DelCampo Manchester Met Unive 35:00; 19 D Wood Stockport Harriers & Ac 35:04; 20 R Smyk Salford Harriers & AC 35:08

TEAM: 1 Salford H 158; 2 Sale Harriers Manchester 195; 3 Horwich R M I Harriers 219

Women: 1 E Kearney Warriors 31:56; 2 M Williams Stockport Harriers & Ac 33:19; 3 S Wood Sale Harriers Manchester 33:39; 4 R Jones Salford Harriers & AC 34:04; 5 H Warburton Sale Harriers Manchester 34:08; 6 K Moulds Vale Royal Ac 34:20; 7 L Whittingham Wilmslow Running Club 35:07; 8 K Fitzpatrick W35 Chorlton Runners 35:18; 9 A Wright Sale Harriers Manchester 35:32; 10 B Reid Manchester Metropolitan Univer 35:35; 11 J Nugent W35 Sale Harriers Manchester 35:36; 12 L Quine W35 Liverpool Harriers & Ac 35:49; 13 R McQuillan Warrington A C 36:20; 14 L Fairclough U20 St Helens Sutton Ac 36:25; 15 L Lombard W40 Salford Harriers & AC 36:30; 16 I Trinder Glossopdale Harriers 37:14; 17 V Cronin Trafford Athletic Club 37:18; 18 D McVey W45 1 Wilmslow Running Club 37:28; 19 S Hudak Trafford Athletic Club 37:46; 20 K Reynolds Salford Harriers & AC 37:48

TEAM: 1 Sale Harriers Manchester 28; 2 Trafford 85; 3 Wilmslow Running Club 85

METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Claybury, October 14

Roger Poolman, a physics teacher who last won a Met League race at Wormwood Scrubs in 2019, led Highgate Harriers to victory. They finished their 12 scorers in 41 of 390 finishers, showing their intent to win the league for the 11th year, Alastair Aitken reports.

In the cool but often sunny weather on the undulating Claybury course, Poolman said: “I was hoping to stay in group for the first mile but put an effort in on the second lap.”

In second place was Terry Fawden, who was just strong enough to get ahead of his clubmate Alex Lepretre on the last hill as Highgate completed a top three ahead of Thames Valley’s Chris Thomas.

Liz Janes went well clear of the women’s field early on and, never looked like giving any ground away. She had her whole family (runner Matt Janes and her three children) supporting her.

In second place was Rebecca Piggott, who led favourites London Heathside to top the table, while in third was Yasmin Goater, who achieved her best Met League position.

In the under-17s Luke Dunham, wearing a white cap like his hero Dave Wottle, went clear in the last 200m. Surprisingly 113 ran in that race or 15/17 combined. Dunham is an 8:49 3000 runner and coached by Andy Hobdale.

Jorjia March, the National cross-country champion in February in the under-13s, won the under-15/17 women’s race. She also has an impressive record on the track as an 800m runner and is in year nine at The Latymer School.

Abigail Reid was second.

Ellina Ponkratieva, whose parents came from Siberia, led a St Mary’s top three in the under-13 girls race.

Aidan Wolpert, who pushed it on the second lap, won the under-13 boys race.

Men:

1 R Poolman (High) 25:00; 2 T Fawden (High) 25:06; 3 A Lepretre (High) 25:07; 4 C Thomas (TVH) 25:07; 5 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 25:58; 6 R Wilson (High) 26:02; 7 J Dove (WG&EL, U20) 26:04; 8 A Millberry ( VP&TH) 26:06; 9 J Hotham (VP&TH) 26:11; 10 J Young (Lon H) 26:14; 11 F Grierson (High) 26:30; 12 T Beedell (WG&EL) 26:37; 13 J Ismael (Hill) 26:40; 14 S Renfer (High) 26:46; 15 P Chambers (High) 26:50; 16 J Payne (VP&TH) 26:51; 17 K Woldegiorgis (Lon H, U20) 27:02; 18 J McVann (High) 27:04; 19 G Gurney (Lon H) 27:04; 20 T Holliday (VP&TH) 27:06

M40: 2 J Dale (VP&TH) 27:33

M45: 1 J Cooper (Harr) 29:38

M50: 1 S Shaw (ESM) 29:49

M55: 1 G Law (TVH) 29:58

M60: 1 C Finill (Harr) 33:13; 2 A Davidson (High) 33;16; 3 P Cates (Eton M) 33:27

M65: 1 T Pamphilon (WG&EL) 34:25

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 40:17

U20: 1 C Hudson (Harrow) 26:10

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1649; 2 VP&TH 1567; 3 London H 1396; 4 WG&EL 1244; 5 Trent P 946; 6 Hillingdon 903

D2: 1 L Front 697; 2 Ealing E 681; 3 Eton M 611

D3: 1 VP&TH B 584

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH) 376; 2 Trent P 298; 3 Lon H 292; 4 Serpentine 235; 5 Harrow 187; 6 Eton M 186

D2: 1 VP&TH B 225; 2 Shaftesbury 192; 3 Highgate 168

D3: 1 VP&TH B 108

U17/U15:

1 L Dunham (Herts P) 13:54; 2 A Phillips (SB, U15) 14:01; 3 F Cha-Kent (Herts P) 14:12; 4 H Stockill (W&EL, U15) 14:14; 5 L Moore (TVH) 14:30; 6 A O’Gorman (SB) 14:35

U15: 3 E Phillips (SB) 14:58; 4 D Mills (Lon H) 15:08; 5 D Arnold (WG&EL) 15:10; 6 D Lewis (Hill) 15:11

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 420; 2 WG&EL 420; 3 Herts P 401

U13:

1 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 10:55; 2 J Haywood (ESM) 10:58; 3 T Bainbridge (WSEH) 11:04

TEAM: 1 WSEH 221; 2 ESM 218; 3 Lon H 174

U11:

1 J Maiden (Herts P) 5:16; 2 D Pascal (SB) 5:20; 3 N Cinesi (VP&TH) 5:34

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 147; 2 VP&TH 127; 3 WG&EL 104

Women:

1 E Janes (Herts P) 29:10; 2 R Piggott (Lon H) 31:34; 3 Y Goater (High) 31:46; 4 S Ainley (TVH) 31:50; 5 N Sheel (Serp) 32:11; 6 J Dos Santosv (VP&TH) 32;13; 7 K Castleton (Serp) 32:13; 8 C Bentley (Harrow) 32;23; 9 J Triou (ESM, W40) 32:23; 10 L Woolcock (Lon H) 32:54

W40: 2 K Clark (VP&TH) 34:04

W45: 1 A Greenwood (Trent P) 34:41

W50: 1 N Cendrowicz (High) 35:54

W55: 1 S Russell (High) 34:52

W60: 1 S Moffatt (Barn) 40:46

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 41:20

U20: 1 t Woodhouse (Herts P) 34:39

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 354; 2 Serpentine 313; 3 VP&TH 308; 4 Highgate 302; 5 Lon H B 212; 6 TVH 182

D2: 1 Herts P 212; 2 Trent P 181; 3 Ealing E 169

D3: 1 Barnet 97

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 116; 2 ESM 89; 3 Barnet 88

D2: 1 Barnet B 70

D3: 1 Trent P 11

U17/U15:

1 J March (Barn, U15) 15:39; 2 A Reid (WG&EL) 15:56; 3 A Johnson (ESM, U15) 16:14; 4 L MacDonald (VP&TH) 16:17; 5 A Kirk (Lon H, U15) 16:19; 6 A Van Zyl (Harrow, U15) 16:30

U15: 5 M Hunt (Lon H) 16:57; 6 K Corkin (Lon H) 17:00

TEAM: 1 Lon H 167; 2 VP&TH 154; 3 WG&EL) 149

U13:

1 E Ponkratieva (St Mary’s) 11:48; 2 M Lapine (St Mary’s) 11:51; 3 E Archer (St Mary’s) 11;57

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 194; 2 Shaftesbury 165; 3 Harrow 156

U11:

1 K Hailey VP&TH) 6:02; 2 S Darcy (SB) 6:02; 3 G Rooney (SB) 7:00

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 127; 2 WG&EL 123; 3 London Heathside 108

START FITNESS NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, Druridge Bay, October 15

Cameron Allan from the slow pack, which started first, was the fastest with 31:57 with Chris Coulson, who ran 32:32 but started five minutes back the best of the ‘fast’ pack.

Sophie Pikett, who though a former South of England top six-placer in her Belgrave days. was also from the slow pack and she led home the women with a 24:47 from Louise Mitchell’s 25:09 with the quickest time from the ‘fast’ pack only 25:26 from W40 Jane Hodgson.

Men (10km) (not including handicap):

1 C Allan (Hought) 31:57; 2 C Larkin (Heaton) 33:23; 3 W De Vere-Owen (Morp, U20) 33:53; 4 T Balsden (Morp) 34:38; 5 L Walshaw (Sund) 35:17; 6 S Hodgson (Blay) 35:43

Fastest: Allen 31:57

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 55; 2 NSP 90; 3 Birtley 123; 4 Gateshead 189; 5 Wallsend 193; 6 Durham 193

M65 (8km):

1 G Hewitson (Crick) 30:54

TEAM: 1 Crook 13

U17:

1 S Penn (Gate) 16:24; 2 O Tomlinson (Morp) 16:39; 3 J Price (Aln) 17:02

TEAM: 1 Gateshead 44; 2 Birtley 48; 3 Morpeth 49

U15:

1 J Duthie-Brown (Wallsend) 12;21; 2 H Mason (Durh) 12;37; 3 F Pentland-Rice (Darl) 12;47

TEAM: 1 Tyne Br 23; 2 Heaton 31 3 Tynedale 54

U13:

1 E Eland (Elsw) 13;12; 2 J Thompson (Morp) 13:27; 3 E Laude (Morp) 13:31

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 11; 2 Elswick 32; 3 Blaydon 53

Women:

1 S Pickett (Elsw) 24:47; 2 L Mitchell (Durh) 25:09; 3 M Finn (Durh) 27:26; 4 I Hessey (Elvet) 27:46; 5 C Sinclair (Jesmond) 28:06; 6 W Chapman (Sund Str, W50) 28:24

Fastest: 1 Pickett 24:47

TEAM: 1 Durham 45; 2 Morpeth 46; 3 S Shields 62

U20:

1 E Lunt (T’dale, U17) 20:04; 2 I Dee (Newc U) 20:46; 3 M Gains (T’dale, U17) 20:56; 4 E Pugh (T’dale, U17) 21:03; 5 H Atkinson (NSP, U17) 21:05; 6 O Sharp (Aln) 21:07

TEAM: 1 Tynedale 8; 2 Tynedale B 34; 3 NSP 47

U15:

1 N Phillipson (Birt) 13:48; 2 H Robinson (Hought) 14:06; 3 E Tomlinson (Morp) 14:08

TEAM: 1 NSP 17; 2 Morpeth 35; 3 Durham 39

U13:

1 P Phillipson (Birt) 13:04; 2A Stead (B’hill) 14:23; 3 Z Tomlinson Morp) 14;26

TEAM: 1 Birtley 18; 2 Elswick 52; 3 Gosforth 67

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Markeaton Park, Derby, October 14

Men:

1 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newark) 36:04; 2 G Phillips (Notts) 36:40; 3 A Hampson (Mansf) 37:22; 4 P Wright (Mansf) 37:34; 5 J Bailey (Mansf) 37:36; 6 H Alock (Notts U) 38:00

M40: 1 C Patterson (Mansf) 39:06

M55: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 39:08

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 39; 2 Notts U 75; 3 Derby 112; 4 Notts 132; 5 Peterboro &NV 194; 6 OWLS 190

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 143; 2 Holme Pierpont 216; 3 Redhill RR 232

U17:

1 T Gilliver (H Peak) 21:44; 2 L Powell (Der) 22:06; 3 E Sankey (Mansf) 22:37; 4 J Smith (Notts) 23;21; 5 J Monk (Newark) 23:29; 6 D Muscos (Drr) 23:30

TEAM: 1 Derby 16; 2 Mansfield 38; 3 Notts 42

U15:

1 E Withnell (Burt) 16:14; 2 S Collins (Wreake) 16:39; 3 H Campion (OWLS) 17:02

TEAM: 1 OWLS 17; 2 Burton 20; 3 Derby 24

U13:

1 L Shaw (Burt) 13;13; 2 H Fletcher (Charn) 13:47; 3 M Fletcher (Charn) 13:52

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 16; 2 Derby 30; 3 OWLS 35

U11:

1 W Saunders (Der) 5:55; 2 L Brown (Charn) 6:03; 3 E Trotman (Charn) 6:09

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 12; 2 Derby 22; 3 Burton 45

Women:

1 L Coleman (Mansf) 23;36; 2 F Kimby (Notts U) 23:54; 3 M Truman (Burt, U20) 24:21; 4 R Gallop (Newark) nt; 5 H Gill (Mat, W45) 25:13; 6 N McIntyre (Notts U) 25:16

W45: 2 Jane Potter (Charn) 25:27

W50: 1 S Higgs (Burt) 26:47; 2 S Eadesforth (Beest) 27:02

W55: 1 N Nealon (Hunc) 26:59

TEAM: 1 Notts U 15; 2 Mansfield 44; 3 Matlock 62

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 134; 2 Rushcliffe 149; 3 Mansfield 164

U17:

1 M Taylor (Notts) 19:03; 2 I Shipley (Der) 20:38; 3 J Parker (OWLS) 21:35; 4 J Braithwaite (Newark) 22:14

TEAM: 1 Heanor 26; 2 Newark 26; 3 OWLS 26

U15:

1 P Langlands (Wreake) 13:58; 2 A Jackson (Wreake) 14:31; 3 P Radbourne (Der) 14:41; 4 M Jackson (Wreake) 14:58; 5 O Shaw (Mansf) 15:01; 6 M Slack (Mansf) 15:09

TEAM: 1 Wreake & S V 7; 2 Mansfield 21; 3 Burton 32

U13:

1 M Mullett (Wreake) 11;42; 2 C Whysall (Mansf) 12:03; 3 A Kemp (Wreake) 12:22

TEAM: 1 Wreake 10; 2 Mansfield 25; 3 Charnwood 33

U11:

1 M Smith (OWLS) 6:33; 2 J Lenton (Heanor) 6:39; 3 A Drage (Wreake) 6:55

TEAM: 1 Derby 31; 2 OWLS 32; 3 Mansfield 35

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Goodwood, October 14

The downs adjacent to the famous Goodwood racecourse were again pressed into service just two weeks after the venue hosted the county cross-country relay championship, Martin Duff reports.

Former Hastings AC runner Ross Skelton came out on top of the senior men’s race in the colours of relatively new outfit Hy Runners. It was the 30-year-old’s first outing over the country since winning this fixture a year earlier.

Under-20 Alexander Riley took second and comfortably led Brighton & Hove to another senior men’s team win.

There was no 1094 race victory for James Baker on his home course, but the M45 was top veteran home.

There were repeat wins for under-15 and under-13 winners Daisy Connor and Inter-Counties silver medallist Isabella Buchanan from the final race of last winter in the well supported younger races.

Under-17 women dominated the all of the other women’s race with six of the top dozen home and nine of the top 20. They were led by the Lewes AC pairing of Ava James and Esme Stephenson and the team race was comfortably theirs.

Men:

1 R Skelton (Hy R) 21:58; 2 A Riley (B&H, U20) 24;18; 3 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 24:42; 4 M Grindrod (B&H) 24;48; 5 K Barnes (B&H) 24:53; 6 H Yelling (B&H, U20) 25:13

M40: 1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 25:16

M50: 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 26:47

M60: 1 M Dooley (B&H) 32:26

M70: 1 D Beattie (Craw) 45:26

U20: 3 T Hutton (Phoe) 25:23

TEAM

Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Brighton & H 44; 2 Phoenix 105; 3 Lewes 176; 4 B&H B 199; 5 Haywards H 208; 6 Hy R 333

Div 2: 1 Eastbourne 126; 2 Worthing 151; 3 Phoenix B 154

M40 TEAM: 1 B&H 11; 2 Haywards H 20; 3 Phoenix 28

U17:

1 F Goodman (B&H) 15:55; 2 T Matthews (B&H) 16:15; 3 F Pearce (E’brne) 16:28

TEAM: 1 B&H 8; 2 B&H B 36; 3 Crawley 37

U15:

1 J Trotman (Lewes) 14:01; 2 B Stewart (Chich R) 14:03; 3 F Lumber (E’brne) 14:15

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 19; 2 Lewes 20; 3 Chichester R 29

U13:

1 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 10:59; 2 J Webster (E’brne) 12:12; 3 L De Giovani (Ports, gst) 11;12

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 14; 2 B&H 18; 3 Lewes 46

Women:

1 A James (Lewes, U17) 17:53; 2 E Stephenson (Lewes, U17) 17:58; 3 E Strevens (E’brne) 18:28; 4 D Knotkova (Lewes) 18:43; 5 R Gasson (B&H, U17) 18:46; 6 N Lesova (Craw, U17) 18:49; 7 G Tuesday (Lewes, U17) 18:59; 8 E Carman (Worth, U17) 19:05; 9 G Wilkinson (Lewes) 19:09; 10 C Powderhill (Phoe) 19:15

W45: 1 F Cripps (Chich R) 20:56; 2 S Fenmore (Chich R) 20:57

W50: 1 S Fry (E’brne) 21:00

W55: 1 N Anderson (Chich R) 23;31

W60: 1 J Hughes (Arena) 23;47

W65: 1 J Carder (B&H)) 25:17

TEAM

Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Lewes 14; 2 Crawley 50; 3 Worthing 53; 4 Lewes B 81; 5 Eastbourne 101; 6 Phoenix 107

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Chichester R 55; 2 Chich R B 88; 3 Worthing B 91

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Chichester R 20; 2 Eastbourne 28; 3 Worthing 41

U17 TEAM: 1 Lewes 8; 2 Worthing 26; 3 Chichester R 29

U15:

1 D Connor (E’brne) 15:06; 2 F Pearce (E’brne) 15:15; 3 M Smithers (Chich R) 15:48

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 15; 2 B&H 30; 3 Crawley 35

U13:

1 I Buchanan (Hy R) 11:41; 2 A Whitehouse (Craw) 12:01; 3 G Fox (B&H) 12:05

TEAM: 1 Hy R 10; 2 Crawley 21; 3 B&H 22

AYRSHIRE RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Irvine. October 15

Men (4x4km): 1 Kil’k 47:55 (C Ferguson 11:42, J Phillips 11:32, C Scobie 13:02, J Downey 11:39); 2 Irv 49:27 (J Coulter 12:19, C Houston 12:32, E Clark 12:40, M Rimicans 11:56);3 Ayr S 49:36 (M Miller 12:08, L Ross 12:03, G Andrews 13:13, K Neill 12:12); 4 Kil’k B 53:22; 5 Kil’k C 55:53; 6 Nith 56:38

Fastest: Phillips 11:32

U17 (3×2.5km): 1 Kil’k 26:49 (J Work 8:18, M Monachello 9:34, L Anderson 8:57); 2 Ayr S 29:10

Fastest: Work 8:18

U15 (3×2.5km): 1 Ayr S 32:22 (L Marshall-Watt 10:35, I MacLean 10:54, F Love 10:53); 2 Irv 39:58

Fastest: L Grundy (Nith) 9:31

U13 (3×3.5km): 1 Kil’k 31:37 (C Fitzgerald 10:34, C O’Neil 11:02, L Sinclair 10:01); 2 Nith 34:56; 3 Kil’k B 35:05

Fastest: Sinclair 10:01

U11 (3×1.2km): 1 Kil’k 13:58 (M Young 4:34, S McNicol 4:59, C Cooke 4:25); 2 Kil’k B 15:02; 3eq N Ayrs/Ayr S 15:48

Fastest: R Marshall-Watt (Ayr S) 4:43

Women (3x4km): 1 Ayr S 40:35 (E Creasey 13:29, H Terrance 13:33, K Oakley 13:33); 2 Troon 44:29 (V Dougan 15:13, D McKinney 15:30, K Kelly 13:48); 3 Kil’k 46:03 (L Haggarty 15:08, S I’Anson 16:15, L Jedrusiak 14:40); 4 N Ayrs 50:15, 5 Ron’s R 50:49; 6 Kil’k B 52:20

Fastest: Creasey 13:29

U17 (3×2.5km): 1 Nith 35:31 (N McGregor 10:51, J Caig 12:45, N Dailly 11:55); 2 Kil’k 36:36

Fastest: McGregor 10:51

U15 (3×2.5km): 1 Kil’k 34:31 (L Henderson 11:35, E Cooke 11:28, C Monachello 11:28); 2 Nith 36:36; 3 Kil’k B 37:03

Fastest: Cooke, Monachello 11:28

U13 (3x 2.5km): 1 Nith 33:55 (L Ferguson 10:46, E McMillan 11:17, E Finnigan 11:52); 2 Kil’k 35:35; 3 Ayr S 36:52

Fastest: Ferguson 10:46

U11 (3×1.2km): 1 Ayr S 15:19 (A Good 5:06, D Logg 5:19, E Good 4:54); 2 Kil’k 15:21; 3 N Ayrs 16:36

Fastest: E Good 4:54

DUNBARTONSHIRE RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Dumbarton, October 14

(Times are approximate and leg times do not add up to total times)

Men (4×3.23km): 1 Garsc 39:24 (J Wilkes 9:42, C Smith 9:33, C Whitby 10:06, J MacLeod 10:01); 2 Garsc B 40:12 (J Connolly 10:13, C MacDonald 9:53, J Coyle 10:03, C Shields 10:02); 3 W’lands CC 42:28 (J Bowden 10:04, C Butler 10:36, S Leith 12:15, G Stewart 9:31); 4 W End R 43:59; 5 Garsc C (M40+) 44:57; 6 Helen 45:53

Fastest: Stewart 9:31

Young males (U13-U15-U17, 3×2.7km): 1 Garsc 23:40 (M Connolly 8:46, D Hendry 7:50, J Alexander 7:03); 2 Garsc B 24:04; 3 Garsc C 26:39

Fastest – U17: Alexander 7:03

U15: C Campbell (Garsc) 7:35

U13: Connolly 8:46

U11 (1.2km, all VPCG): 1 R Tinkler 4:21; 2 A Matheson 4:22; 3 R Gall 4:22

Women (3×3.23km): 1 Garsc (W40+) 36:04 (K White 11:26, L Gray 12:27, G Blee 12:10); 2 Helen (W40+) 38:30 (L Johnstone 13:43, N Morocza 13:39, C Heasman 11:06); 3 W End R 38:40 (C Campbell 12:12, E Martin 12:59, C McKinlay 13:29); 4 Garsc B 40:25; 5 Kirkin (W40+) 43:53; 6 W End R B 44:01

Fastest: Campbell 12:12

Young females (U13-U15-U17, 3×2.7km): 1 VPCG 28:28 (S Friel 10:52, E Morrison 9:08, A Ross 8:27); 2 Helen 29:12; 3 Garsc 30:08

Fastest – U15: Ross 8::27

U13: L MacKenzie (Helen) 10:05

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE

» Special Offer: Subscribe today and get your first three months for just £24.99 here