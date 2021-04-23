With plenty of upcoming competition this weekend in the USA, we also take a look back at what happened last week in American track and field

This weekend could be the busiest so far of 2021 in American track and field.

The USATF Grand Prix on Saturday (April 24) is the highlight of the weekend – for our preview, CLICK HERE

There is also the Drake Relays with Journey to Gold pro events.

Ryan Crouser is in the shot put and the pole vault features Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot in the men’s event and Jenn Suhr, Sandi Morris and Katie Nageotte in the women’s.

There is also plenty of other college action such as the Big Ten Relays and the LSU Alumni Gold at Baton Rouge.

Each weekend, AW has been covering the biggest US meetings in our Clubhouse section of our website with detailed results of world stars plus extra information of the numerous British athletes competing on the collegiate circuit.

Last week AW brought you details of 30 American meetings and here, as a preview of this week’s action, we list reports and results of what happened last weekend.

Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, FL, April 16-17

The much improved Rio semi-finalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles in a special 12.32/1.7 to go seventh all-time in a Puerto Rican record and show she could challenge the Americans in Tokyo.

Though three metres in arrears there were fast times and Olympic qualifiers of 12.62 for both Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember with the older sister gaining the advantage this time to reverse recent form.

In the men’s hurdles, world indoor record-holder Grant Holloway maintained his good form with a clear and wold-leading 13.07/1.3 victory.

Sha’Carri Richardson followed up her fast 100m of the previous week with a 22.11/1.0 200m victory.

World champion Steven Gardiner won the 400m easily in 44.71 with second-placed Matthew Hudson-Smith’s 45.53 just missing his UK-leading time.

His 400m rival Fred Kerley showed good speed with a 20.27/0.9 200m PB win.

Justin Gatlin may be aged 39 now but he is showing no sign of slowing down or stopping winning as he narrowly won the 100m in 9.98 just ahead of Andre De Grasse’s 9.99 and Kenny Bednarek’s 10.03.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles is still not at his best but showed some improvement on recent results with 10.08 in fourth.

JoVaughn Martin, whose previous best was 10.40, was faster in the college division and equalled the world lead of 9.94.

Jazmin Sawyers’ 6.57/0.0 gave her long jump victory over Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta’s 6.46/0.6. The latter was second in the 100m in a windy 11.16/2.2 in a race in which Daryll Neita ran 11.26.

Multi global champion Christian Taylor will be hoping for a two-metre improvement come Tokyo as he won the triple jump with a modest 16.19/1.2 leap.

Men:

100 (OlyDev) (1.4):

1 Justin Gatlin 9.98

2 Andre De Grasse CAN 9.99

3 Kenny Bednarek 10.03

4 Noah Lyles 10.08

5 Isiah Young 10.18

r2 (0.8): 6 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 10.37

100 (Univ) r1 (0.7):

1 Cravont Charleston NC State 10.15

r2 (1.6): 1 JoVaughn Martin FloridaSt 9.94

200 (OlyDev) r1 (0.9):

1 Fred Kerley 20.24

2 Jereem Richards TTO 20.30

3 Aaron Brown CAN 20.43

4 Divine Oduduru NGR 20.46

5 Trayvon Bromell 20.62

6 Isiah Young 20.63

r2 (0.6): 1 Josephus Lyles 20.61

r3 (0.5): 1 Erriyon Knighton 20.39

(Univ) (0.2):

1 Lance Lang Kentucky 20.39

2 Matthew Boling Georgia 20.43

3 Dwight St. Hillare Kentucky 20.69

400 (OlyDev):

1 Steven Gardiner BAH 44.71

2 Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 45.53

3 Nathan Strother 45.64

(Univ): 1 Elija Godwin Georgia 45.34

1500: r1: 2 Zak Seddon GBR 3:42.06

110H (1.3):

1 Grant Holloway 13.07

2 Trey Cunningham FloridaSt 13.28

3 Nick Anderson 13.52

4 Tre’Bien Gilbert Arkansas 13.62

h1 (0.8):

1 Holloway 13.17

2 Gilbert 13.67

h2 (0.8):

1 Anderson 13.57

2 Jason Joseph SUI 13.66

HJ: 1 Clayton Brown JAM Florida 2.21

LJ: 1 Isaac Grimes FloridaSt 7.91/0.3

TJ:

1 Christian Taylor 16.19/1.2

2 Clayton Brown JAM Florida 16.16/-1.5

DT: 1 Charles Lenford Jr. Kentucky 58.08

HT:

1 Thomas Mardal NOR Florida 76.18

2 Dempsey McGuigan IRL 68.62

3 Ruben Banks GBR 65.94

4×100:

r1:

1 Tumbleweed Track Club 39.19

2 Kentucky 39.26

3 Florida State 39.67

r2: 1 Tumbleweed Track Club 39.23

4×400:

1 Adidas 3:00.75

2 Tumbleweed Track Club 3:03.41

3 Florida State 3:04.29

Women:

100 (OlyDev) (2.2):

1 Javianne Oliver 11.12

2 Tianna Bartoletta 11.16

3 Daryll Neita GBR 11.26

r2 (3.1): 2 Cindy Sember GBR 11.45

(Univ) (1.4):

1 Jayla Kirkland FloridaSt 11.13

2 Jada Baylark Arkansas 11.19

3 Melissa Jefferson CoastCar 11.22

4 Tiana Wilson Arkansas 11.28

200 (OlyDev) (1.0):

1 Sha’Carri Richardson 22.11

2 Lynna Irby 22.57

3 Blessing Okagbare NGR 22.66

r2 (1.1): 2 Lina Nielsen GBR 23.47

r3 (0.2): 2 Daryll Neita GBR 23.57

(Univ) (0.4): 1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 22.79

400 (OlyDev):

1 Jessica Beard 51.00

2 Kaylin Whitney 51.04

3 NaAsha Robinson 52.24

r2: 1 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 53.25

(Univ):

1 Paris Peoples Arkansas 52.14

2 Morgan Burks-Magee Arkansas 52.16

800:

1 Amber Tanner Georgia 2:01.36

2 Gabrielle Wilkinson Florida 2:01.45

3 Shafiqua Maloney VIN Arkansas 2:02.54

r2: 5 Charlotte Crook GBR 2:08.65.

1500: r2: 1 Charlotte Crook GBR 4:25.00

3000SC:

1 Kristlin Gear Arkansas 9:45.10

2 Gracie Hyde Arkansas 9:57.88

100H (OlyDev) (1.7):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.32

2 Tiffany Porter GBR 12.62

3 Cindy Sember GBR 12.62

4 Brittany Anderson JAM 12.91

h1 (-0.8):

1 Camacho-Quinn 12.56

2 Sember 12.89

3 Porter 12.90

4 Anderson 12.99

(Univ) (1.3):

1 Tiara McMinn Miami (FL) 12.94

2 Daszay Freeman JAM Arkansas 12.96

3 Masai Russell Kentucky 13.00

4 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 13.04

400H: 1 Aminat Yusuf Jamal Odeyemi BRN 57.63

LJ:

1 Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.57/0.0

2 Tianna Bartoletta 6.46/0.6

3 Claire Bryant Florida 6.44/0.6

6 Shara Proctor GBR 6.22/1.2

TJ:

1 Rūta Lasmane LAT FloridaSt 13.81/0.0

2 Thea Lafond DMA 13.73/0.0

3 Alonie Sutton FloridaSt 13.17/0.0

SP:

1 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 17.94

2 Jalani Davis OleMiss 17.01

DT: 1 Shadae Lawrence JAM 57.86

HT:

1 Shey Taiwo OleMiss 66.35

2 Molly Leppelmeier Kentucky 64.58

6 Charlotte Williams GBR 61.25

JT:

1 Marie-Therese Obst NOR Georgia 58.54

2 Arianne Duarte Morais NOR Florida 55.13

4x100:

1 Florida State 43.70

2 Miami (FL) 44.06

3 Arkansas 44.62

4 Ole Miss 44.87

4×400

r1: 1 Unattached 3:30.53

r2:

1 Empire Athletics 3:26.76

2 Florida 3:27.50

3 Arkansas 3:28.20

West Coast Classic (Distances and Throws), Eugene, OR, April 17

Stanford student Charles Hicks followed up his recent fast 10,000m with a 5000m win in 13:34.63 which makes him the third fastest UK teenager all-time behind Steve Binns’ former world junior record of 13:27.04 set in 1979 and Dave Black’s 13:27.85 in 1972 .

To find out more about Charles Hicks, CLICK HERE

NCAA Indoor shot champion Turner Washington gained a 20.80m shot and 66.26m discus double.

Men:

5000:

1 Charles Hicks GBR Stanford 13:34.63

2 Alek Parsons Stanford 13:36.52

3 Callum Bolger Stanford 13:39.32

6 Alex George GBR 13:59.80

SP:

1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 20.80

2 Jordan Geist Arizona 19.79

DT: 1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 66.26

HT:

1 Jordan Geist Arizona 71.19

Women:

SP: 1 Samantha Noennig Arizona 18.17

DT: 1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 59.71

HT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN Cal 73.09

2 Alyssa Wilson UCLA 69.58

3 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR ArizonaSt 66.82

4 Anna Purchase GBR 63.01

Bryan Clay Invitational Azusa, CA, April 16-17

Sydney McLaughlin enjoyed an unusual double within a hour of a 12.92/0.2 100m hurdles and a 51.16 400m. Both performances came within heats.

The sub-13 hurdles mean she is the first athlete to break 13 at 100m hurdles, 53 at 400m hurdles and 23 for 200m.

Her 400m PB is 50.07 so she could be on the edge of another barrier soon.

NCAA Division two indoor mile champion James Young enjoyed a huge breakthrough in the 1500m with a seven second PB and 3:37.72 win.

Michael Ohioze, who had never previously broken 47 seconds for 400m, ran 46.61 in his heat and then 46.30 to finish second in the final. That places him second in the UK rankings to Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Men:

100 (1.8):

1 Paulo André de Oliveira BRA 10.12

2 Ameer Webb 10.13

3 Felipe dos Santos BRA 10.14

h1 (0.8):

1 Webb 10.09

2 dos Santos 10.10

h2 (2.4): 1 de Oliveira 10.05

400:

1 Anderson Henriques BRA 45.90

2 Michael Ohioze GBR 46.30 (46.61 ht)

800: r1: 1 Elliot Slade GBR 1:49.98

1500:

1 James Young GBR AcademyArt 3:37.72

2 Kieran Lumb CAN 3:38.21

5000:

1 Fernando Daniel Martinez MEX 13:30.71

2 Jake Heslington 13:38.58

3 Carlos Díaz CHI 13:39.48

4 Ivan González COL 13:39.75

110H (2.6): 1 Gabriel Constantino BRA 13.56

h1 (2.2): 1 Constantino 13.45

400H: 1 Khallifah Rosser 49.71

h1: 1 Rosser 49.86

PV: 1 Germán Chiaraviglio ARG 5.50

LJ: 1 Kemonie Briggs 7.94/2.8

TJ: 1 Alberto Alvarez MEX 16.50/0.0

SP:

1 Nick Ponzio 21.28

2 Nikólaos Skarvélis GRE 19.88

4×100: 1 Brazil 38.66

Women:

100 (2.2):

1 Rosângela Santos BRA 11.19

2 Vitoria Cristina Rosa BRA 11.25

h1 (0.5):

1 Candace Hill 11.13

2 Rosa 11.20

h2 (2.3): 1 Santos 11.26

200 (1.9): 1 Vitoria Cristina Rosa BRA 22.98

400:

1 Tiffani da Silva BRA 52.33

– Sydney McLaughlin dns

h1:

1 McLaughlin 51.16

2 Giancarla Dimich Trevisan ITA 52.46



1500:

1 Grace Barnett 4:06.95

2 Sarah Lancaster 4:07.09

3 Alli Cash 4:07.67

r1:

12 Anna Tait GBR 4:22.64

16 Zoe Wassell GBR 4:28.77

5000: r1: 12 India Weir GBR 16:44.61

10,000:

1 Andrea Soraya Limon MEX 32:15.67

2 Jennifer Sandoval AzusaPac 32:58.39

100H (3.1):

1 Evonne Britton 13.07

h2 (0.2): 1 Sydney McLaughlin 12.92

LJ: 1 Malaina Payton 6.74/1.7

TJ: 1 Caroline Ehrhardt CAN 13.68/2.1 (also 13.49/0.2)

DT: 1 Fernanda Raquel Martins BRA 57.92

4×100: 1 Brazil 43.45

Michael Johnson Invitational, Waco, TX, April 16-17

Athing Mu front-ran to a highly impressive and controlled 1:57.73 800m, leaving NCAA Indoor 800m champion Aaliyah Miller three seconds in arrears.

Her time which came with a 58-second last lap gave her a continental under-20 record and was also a US Collegiate record.

Gabrielle Thomas gained a 11.21/1.5 and 22.92/1.9 sprint double with European Indoor 400m bronze medallist Jodie Williams second in the latter in 23.23. Williams ran 11.46 in the 100m.

Men:

100 (1.4):

1 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 10.12

2 Brandon Carnes 10.19

1500: r3: 1 Yusuf Bizimana 3:42.90

PV:

1 Zach Bradford Kansas 5.71

2 Kyle Pater 5.61

SP: 9 George Evans GBR 15.48

DT: 4 George Evans GBR 53.80

HT: 1 Hleb Dudarau BLR Kansas 70.06

B: 7 George Evans GBR 56.72

Women:

100 (1.5):

1 Gabby Thomas 11.21

2 Morolake Akinosun 11.23

4 Jodie Williams GBR 11.46

200 (1.9):

1 Gabby Thomas 22.92

2 Jodie Williams GBR 23.23

800:

1 Athing Mu TexasA&M 1:57.73 (North American under-20 record, US Collegiate record))

2 Aaliyah Miller Baylor 2:00.87

3 Olicia Williams 2:01.78

4 Olivia Baker 2:02.94

100H (2.3): 1 Chanel Brissett USC 12.85

400H:

1 Gianna Woodruff PAN 56.22

2 Ashley Spencer 56.63

3 Melissa Gonzalez COL 57.89

TJ: 1 Chantoba Bright GUY KansasSt 13.19/0.9



SP: 1 Elena Bruckner Texas 17.13

HT:

1 Helene Sofie Ingvaldsen NOR KansasSt 65.71

B: 6 Maggie Okul GBR 54.51

4×100: 1 Baylor 44.50

EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight, Richmond, KY, April 16-17

Craig Nowak won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:21.49 in which Briton Jamaine Coleman was fourth in 8:31.96.

Fellow UK athlete Joe Ellis won the hammer with a 69.07m throw in his first hammer competition since 2019. Euan Makepiece was fourth in the 1500m in 3:40.23.

Men:

1500:

1 Ryan Adams Furman 3:37.82

2 Jesse Hamlin Butler 3:38.87

3 Simon Bedard FRA Butler 3:39.91

4 Euan Makepiece GBR 3:40.23

9 Matthew Wigelsworth GBR 3:43.67

3000SC:

1 Craig Nowak 8:21.49

2 Ahmed Jaziri TUN EKentucky 8:23.14

3 Brian Barraza 8:25.96

4 Jamaine Coleman GBR 8:31.96

5 Pedro Palencia ESP EKentucky 8:38.09

6 Joey Berriatua 8:39.44

12 Aidan Thompson GBR 8:49.82

HT: 1 Joe Ellis GBR 69.07

Women:

3000SC:

1 Amy Cashin AUS 9:48.60

2 Ceili McCabe CAN WVirginia 9:57.93

Virginia Challenge, Charlottesville, VA, April 16-17

European Indoor 3000m champion Amy-Eloise Markovc showed good speed to narrowly miss her 1500m PB with 4:09.52 in a race won by Josette Norris’s 4:07.35.

Men:

3000SC: 1 Parker Stokes Georgetown 8:38.55

5000:

1 Zach Facioni AUS WakeForest 13:35.33

2 Robert Brandt Georgetown 13:35.50

3 Thomas Ratcliffe NCarolina 13:36.87

10,000: 1 Adrian Wildschutt RSA FloridaSt 28:25.11

110H: r2 (1.3): 4 Mayowa Osunsami GBR 14.56

HJ: 1 Brenton Foster AUS Virginia 2.24

PV: 1 Scott Houston 5.50

TJ: 1 Owayne Owens JAM Virginia 16.45/-0.1

SP: 1 Jordan West Tennessee 19.78

DT:

1 Claudio Romero CHI Virginia 64.39

2 Jordan Roach 61.21

HT: 3 Tom Parker GBR 65.63

Women:

800: 1 Michaela Meyer Virginia 2:01.97

1500:

1 Josette Norris 4:07.35

2 Amy-Eloise Markovc GBR 4:09.52

5000: 1 Hannah Steelman NC State 15:30.87

10,000:

1 Amanda Vestri Syracuse 32:43.15

7 Charlotte Dannatt GBR 34:02.99

400H:

1 Andrenette Knight JAM Virginia 56.54

2 Lauren Hoffman Duke 57.54

HJ: 2 Rebecca Hawkins GBR 1.73

PV: 1 Rachel Baxter VATech 4.36

TJ:

1 Eszter Bajnok HUN VATech 13.39/-0.5

2 Khyasia Caldwell Virginia 13.33/0.6

SP: 1 Latavia Maines Tennessee 17.79

HT:

1 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 69.28

2 Laura Igaune LAT 68.09

3 Sara Killinen FIN VATech 64.54

JT: 1 Alexandra Roberts AUS WakeForest 56.32

Hep: 1 Alix Still GBR 5371 (13.93, 1.64, 10.84, 25.18, 5.78/0.7, 32.02, 2:18.28)

4×400: 1 Duke 3:32.92

LSU Boots Garlan Invitational, Baton Rouge, LA, April 17

The 200m world-leader Terrance Laird won the 100m in a PB 10.06/1.7.

Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.88/2.4 from Mikiah Brisco’s 10.95.

The wind was also over the limit in the 200m where Favour Ofili won in 22.30/2.6.

Briton Amber Anning was fifth in 23.25 as the wind yet again denied her a PB as her legal best remains 23.71 indoors. All three of her outdoor 200m races have been wind-assisted so far this year.

Men:

100 (1.7):

1 Terrance Laird LSU 10.06

2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA Houston 10.18

200 (1.6):

1 Noah Williams LSU 20.36

2 Vernon Norwood 20.42

3 Bismark Boateng CAN 20.67

110H (2.1): 1 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 13.67

TJ: 1 Chris Carter 16.20/2.3

4×100:

1 LSU 38.82

2 Houston 39.00

Women:

100 (2.4):

1 Aleia Hobbs 10.88

2 Mikiah Brisco 10.95

200 (2.6):

1 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 22.30

2 Symone Mason Miami (FL) 23.00

5 Amber Anning GBR 23.25

100H (1.6): 1 Milan Young LSU 12.95

PV: 1 Morgann LeLeux 4.36

LJ: 1 Jasmyn Steels NwesternSt 6.53/2.3

TJ: 1 Lynnika Pitts 13.85/2.2 (also 13.59/1.5)

HT:

1 Janee’ Kassanavoid 74.38

2 Mikaila Martin Houston 65.27

3 Autavia Fluker SAlabama 64.48

4 Hannah Blood GBR 56.33

4×100:

1 LSU 43.00

2 Tiger Olympians 43.08

3 Houston 43.72

Roadrunner Invitational, San Antonio, TX, April 15-17

At the age of just 20, Tara Simpson-Sullivan moved to fifth all-time among British hammer throwers with a 67.67m victory.

Men: 100 (5.5): 1 Amir Willis Akron 10.18



110H (4.5): 1 Bashiru Abdullahi NGR TX-SanAntonio 13.61

PV: 1 Matt Ludwig 5.70

DT: 1 Desirea Buerge UT-RioGrandeVal 58.90

HT: 1 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR Rice 67.67

Husker Big Ten Invitational, Prairie View, USA, April 16-17

European under-20 champion Joshua Zeller ran his fastest ever 110m hurdles time with a fourth-place 13.72 but he was narrowly denied a legal PB by the 2.2m/sec tailwind. Aaron Mallett won the event in 13.54.

Men:

110H (2.2):

1 Aaron Mallett 13.54

2 Jaylan McConico 13.61

3 Joseph Daniels CAN 13.65

4 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.72.

Ht1 (-1.6): 2 Joshua Zeller 14.10

Women:

LJ: B: 6 Eavion Richardson 5.73/0.3

Bengal Invitational, Pocatello, ID, April 16

Women:

PV: 1 Jessica Swannack GBR 3.85

HT: C: 3 Megan Larkins GBR 53.11

Big Ten Indiana Invitational #3, Bloomington, IN, April 16

Women:

5000: 1 Bailey Hertenstein Indiana 15:38.01

SP:

1 Khayla Dawson Indiana 17.93

2 Madison Pollard Indiana 17.33

4 Divine Oladipo GBR 16.69

DT: 1 Sade Olatoye NGR 56.68

2 D Oladipo GBR 55.69

HT: 1 Sade Olatoye NGR 68.84

Bill Lennox Invitational, Slippery Rock, PA, April 16

Women: JT: B: 5 Olivia Jones GBR 41.82

Catamount Classic, Cullowhee, NC, April 16-17

Men: 400: r1: 1 Conor Murphy GBR 48.51

Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic, Lynchburg, VA, , April 17

Women:

HT: 1 Candy Lockett GBR 54.30

Emporia State Midwest Classic, Emporia KS, April 17

Men: PV: 1 Jacob Clark GBR, U20 4.72

Georgia Tech Invitational, Atlanta, GA, April 16-17

Men:

800: r1: 4 Jaymee Domoney GBR 1:51.84

1500: r1: 2 Jaymee Domoney GBR 3:46.87

TJ: 1 Alphonso Jordan 16.34/1.1

DT: 1 Kord Ferguson 62.85

HT:

1 Denzel Comenentia NED 75.49

2 Daniel Haugh 73.60

Women:

100: r1 (0.0): 2 Amanda Obijiaku GBR (U20) 11.86

200: r1 (-1.2): Amanda Obijiaku GBR (U20) 24.30

SP: 1 Haley Teel 17.38

Grizzly PR Classic, Rochester, MI, April 17

Women: 400: r1: 1 Mair Edwards 55.10

KT Woodman Classic & Multis, Wichita, KA, April 14-17

Men: 1500: r2:

1 Adam Fogg GBR 3:44.12

2 Adam Moore GBR 3:47.19

Long Beach Invitational, Long Beach, CA, April 16-17

Men:

400: 1 Brian Herron USC 45.85

110H (-1.1): 1 Tade Ojora GBR 14.04

HJ:

1 Jason Smith LongBeachSt 2.20

2 Ernie Sears USC 2.20

SP:

1 McKay Johnson USC 19.95

2 Matt Katnik USC 19.68

HT: 1 Trey Knight USC 69.11

Women:

200: r3 (-2.0): 3 Nicole Yeargin GBR 23.67

400:

eq1 Kyra Constantine CAN USC 51.85

eq1 Kaelin Roberts USC 51.85

3 Jan’Taijah Ford USC 52.49

4 Bailey Lear USC 52.50

100H (0.9):

1 Anna Cockrell USC 12.84

2 Jasmine Jones USC 12.89

TJ: 1 Temi Ojora (U20) GBR USC 13.20/-0.3

HT: 1 Joy McArthur USC 65.43

Red Wolves Open, State University, AR, April 16

Women:

100H: r1 (3.3): 3 Chelsea Walker GBR 13.79

400H: 1 Chelsea Walker GBR 59.76

Silver State Classic, Las Vegas, NV, April 16-17

Men:

100 (4.1): 1 Daveon Collins 10.18

200 (2.1):

1 Collins 20.12

3 Dwayne Cowan GBR, M35 20.96

Women: 4×100: 1 UNLV 44.86

Sioux City Relays, Sioux City, IA, April 16-17

Men: 400: r5: 1 Ben Jefferies GBR 47.59

Sooner Invitational, Norman, OK, April 16-17

Men: HT:

1 Edward Jeans GBR 65.23

2 Bayley Campbell GBR 64.54



Women:

Hep:

4 Olivia Dobson GBR 5130 (15.30, 1.69, 13.45, 26.85, 5.61/2.7, 38.93, 2:35.44)

11 Anya Turner GBR 4673 (15.15, 1.60, 10.21, 26.50, 5.15/1.5, 33.75, 2:31.95)

Southside Power & Fitness Invitational. Hickory, NC, April 18

Women:

SP: 2 Bekki Roche (GBR, U20) 12.07

HT: 3 Roche (GBR, U20) 47.46

University at Buffalo Invitational, Buffalo, NY, April 17

Women: HJ: 1 Lillie Franks GBR 1.68

USC Open, Columbia, SC, April 17

Men:

200 (0.8):

1 Marcus Parker Clemson 20.35

2 Evan Miller SCarolina 20.57

400: 1 Christopher Bailey Tennessee 45.45

110H (1.3):

1 Isaiah Moore 13.58

2 Cory Poole NC A&T 13.59

400H: 1 William Spencer SCarolina 49.84

SP: 1 Josh Awotunde 20.80

4×100: 1 Clemson 39.60

Women:

400H:

1 Kaila Barber 57.03

2 Ashton Lindley SCarolina 57.35

3 Olivia Coopwood 57.99

HJ: 1 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 1.85

PV: 1 Alina McDonald 4.40

4×100: 1 Tennessee 44.50

4×400: 1 South Carolina 3:34.09

Vanderbilt Black & Gold Invitational, Nashville, TN, April 17

Men: 400H: 1 Thomas Pitkin GBR 53.15

War Eagle Invitational, Auburn, AL, April 16-17

Men:

200 (1.3): 1 Chris Borzor Cincinnati 20.55

HJ: 1 Justin Stuckey Samford 2.21

DT:

1 Luke Vaughn 58.51

2 Mitchell Weber Missouri 58.44

JT: 1 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL MississippiSt 77.33

4×100: 1 Missouri State 39.98

Women:

100 (0.7): 1 Tionna Brown AlabamaSt 11.29

200 (0.4): 1 Caisja Chandler Cincinnati 22.92

800: r1: 2 Gemma Finch GBR 2:06.24

1500: r1: 2 Sarah Chapman GBR 4:22.37

3000SC: 1 Joyce Kimeli KEN Auburn 9:37.97

100H (-1.0): 1 Christina Clemons 12.71

HJ: 1 Esther Issa NGR MidTennSt 1.85

HT:

1 Annette Echikunwoke 72.25

2 Amber Simpson GBR Memphis 64.65

JT: 1 Skylar Ciccolini Missouri 56.00

4×100: 1 Auburn 44.92

West Coast Classic (Sprints and Jumps), Tucson, AZ, April 17

Men: 200 (0.4):

1 Johnnie Blockburger Arizona 20.70

110H (0.4): 1 Jamar Marshall ArizonaSt 13.67

HJ: 1 Justice Summerset Arizona 2.21

LJ: 1 Harrison Schrage UCLA 7.97/1.0

4×100:

1 Oregon 39.20

2 UCLA 39.29

3 Arizona 39.80

Women:

100 (1.0): 1 Kemba Nelson JAM Oregon 11.18

200 (0.4): 1 Shae Anderson UCLA 22.96

400: 1 Meleni Rodney GRN UCLA 51.97

400H:

1 Sage Watson CAN 55.93

2 Shannon Meisberger Arizona 57.35

LJ: 1 Alysah Hickey Oregon 6.47/2.0

TJ: 1 Asha Fletcher Cal 13.22/0.4

4×100:

1 UCLA 43.89

2 Oregon 43.91

4×400: 1 UCLA 3:30.16

Outdoor Mule Relays, Warrensburg, MO, April 16-17

Men: DT:

1 Alan De Falchi BRA HighlandCC 59.04

2 Rajindra Campbell JAM MissouriSo 58.00

