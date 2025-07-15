Keely Hodgkinson signs up for ATHLOS NYC

Olympic 800m champion plans to race at October 10 meeting in New York City

After not having raced this summer due to a hamstring injury, Keely Hodgkinson is clearly planning to enjoy a busy late season period.

In addition to the World Championships in Tokyo in the second half of September, the Olympic 800m champion has now signed up to compete in the ATHLOS NYC event – a female-only competition which made its debut in 2024.

The meeting is on October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

"Athlos NYC represents everything I love about our sport: unity, passion, and the pursuit of greatness,” Hodgkinson. “I can’t wait to line up alongside some of the best in the world to cap off the season.”

Along with previously-announced Tara Davis-Woodhall, Olympic long jumpers Jasmine Moore, Monae Nichols, and Quanesha Burks will round out the field events competition.

Also already confirmed to compete there are Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Brittany Brown.

“ATHLOS was built to celebrate the best women in track and field and give them a platform that matches their talent,” said Kayla Green, CMO of ATHLOS and Seven Seven Six. “ This year’s lineup represents the momentum of the sport and the greatest talent in women’s track and field right now.”

For ticket sales, visit athlos.com.