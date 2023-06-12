Irish 400m star and British hammer thrower reach new heights in Austin, Texas, in the world’s greatest student athletics competition

NCAA Track & Field Championships, Austin, Texas, June 7-10

Rhasidat Adeleke, featured in the May issue of AW magazine, enjoyed an amazing breakthrough. The Irish athlete fought off a strong challenge from Britton Wilson to win in an Irish record of 49.20 – the quickest time ever run by someone from the British Isles with the previous best being multiple global champion Christine Ohuruogu’s 49.41.

Adeleke, who is much improved since finishing fifth in last year’s European Championships, advanced on her previous best of 49.54 set in winning the NCAA regional event.

Wilson ran 49.64 after an extravagant 49.36 semi-final and she was also a second faster than anyone else in the 400m hurdles semi-finals but was only seventh in the final.

Britain’s world junior champion Yemi Mary John ran 51.42 in her 400m semi-final but was only the 12th fastest.

It went better for British athletes in the hammer. Kenneth Ikeji started 2023 with a 69.01m PB and outside the UK all-time top 40. A few months after first throwing 70 metres the 20-year-old now lies third all-time after setting a sensational UK under-23 record of 77.92m in a thrilling contest.

Harvard student Ikeji opened with a 72.88m before setting a then PB of 75.45m in the second round but that only moved him to third. A further improvement to 75.97m took him to first on countback with shot winner Jordan Geist.

However in the fifth round Greek Konstadinos Zaltos went ahead with a PB 76.33m.

The Briton though wasn’t finished and his record-breaking 77.92m last round effort was close on four metres further than he had ever thrown before the competition.

Britain’s Yusuf Bizimana was unable to make it an indoor and outdoor double but despite a 1:45.74 PB clocking he was well beaten by teenager Will Sumner’s 1:44.26. Sumner went into the NCAA event with a mere 1:46.20 PB and then ran 1:46.00 in his semi before a near two-second breakthrough in the final.

Sumner won two golds in last year’s World Under-20 Championships in the 4x400m and mixed 4x400m.

Australian Ky Robinson gained a 5000m (14:04.77) and 10,000m (28:10.96) double with his Stanford team-mate Charles Hicks, the reigning cross-country champion following him home.

Robinson ran a 54.19 last lap to the Briton’s 55.12 in the 10,000m while the Australian ran a 55.54 closing circuit in the 5000m with Hicks managing a 57.71 in finishing sixth.

The other British individual medal came in the hammer won by Stephanie Ratcliffe’s Australian record of 73.63m with Anna Purchase third with 71.47m and Tara Simpson-Sullivan fifth.

Jamaican Phil Lemonious led home the 110m hurdles in 13.24/1.8 with British champion Tade Ojora less than half a metre back in 13.29 in fourth after also setting a PB of 13.36 in the semi-finals.

There was also a Jamaican women’s hurdles victory. While benefitting from a hefty illegal 3.8m following wind, 2022 world under-20 champion Ackera Nugent’s 12.25 clocking was among the 10 fastest in history.

Julien Aldred again impressed in the sprints as she gained a triple gold. She won the 100m in a just over the limits 10.72 (2.3) and then took the 200m in 21.73 (2.5) and along with Adeleke was part of the Texas 4x100m team who sped to a fast 41.60 clocking (albeit down on their world-leading 41.55 semi final).

Courtney Lindsey won the 100m in 9.89/1.8, a time PJ Austin matched in the semis but the latter could only finish fourth in a final.

Lindsey, who had not broken 10 seconds before. just missed out on a sprint double as his 19.86/0.9 fell a few feet short of Nigeria’s 2021 world under-20 champion Udodi Onwuzurike’s 19.84. The latter ran 19.76/0.6 in his semi final but had only finished sixth in the 100m final.

The 400m also went the way of a Nigerian athlete as Emmanuel Bamidele edged Florida team-mate Ryan Willie 44.24 to 44.25 as 13 athletes went sub-45.50 in the qualifying.

Bamidele had only finished fourth in the SEC Championships where Willie came out on top.

Both athletes featured in Florida’s 4x400m victory in a super fast world lead of 2:57.74 though they only won by four hundredths of a second as 400m bronze medallist Justin Robinson pushed Willie all the way. LSU were first in the 4x100m in 38.05.

Chris Robinson took the 400m hurdles crown in a PB 48.12 with even a 48.54 out of the medals.

Jamaica won three of the men’s jumps with high jumper Romaine Beckford (2.27m), long jumper Carey McLeod (8.26/1.3 opener) and world junior triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert (17.56/0.3). The latter is still 18 years old and set a world under-20 record of 17.87m last month.

There was a Jamaican clean sweep in the long jump and they also won gold in the women’s event as Ackelia Smith jumped 6.88m to deny Alyssa Jones’ 6.86m USA under-20 record.

Smith was second in the triple jump with 14.54m behind Jasmine Moore’s 14.78m.

In the shot, Jordan Geist’s 21.06m denied Turner Washington (21.04m) although the latter did win the discus contest with a 66.22m final round throw to overhaul Jamaican Roje Stona (65.55m) with world silver medallist and European champion Mykolas Alekna an off-form third with 63.25m.

Former world youth bronze medallist Leo Neugebauer had set a big decathlon PB in the Texas Relays with a world lead of 8478 but here he improved to a superb German record and world-leading score of 8836 to improve on his NCAA indoor heptathlon bronze.

His outright PBs included a 47.08 400m and a 5.21m pole vault.

Indoor champion Kyle Garland was second with 8630 points as Briton Jack Turner was seventh.

World junior 400m hurdles bronze medallist Michaela Rose was a clear winner of the women’s 800m in 1:59.83.

Sweden easily won the women’s shot through Axelina Johansson’s 19.28m throw while Dutch runner-up Jorinde van Klinken dominated the discus with a 65.55m heave.

Men:

100 (1.8): 1 Courtney Lindsey 9.89; 2 Godson Oghenebrume NGR 9.90; 3 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 9.91; 4 Da’Marcus Fleming 9.97; 5 PJ Austin 9.97; 6 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 9.98; 7 Micah Williams 9.99; 8 Favour Ashe NGR 10.02; 9 Cole Beck 10.05. SF1 (1.3): 1 PJ Austin 9.89; 2 Cole Beck 9.97; 3 Da’Marcus Fleming 10.01; 4 Kion Benjamin TTO 10.09; 5 Javonte Harding 10.12; 6 Isaiah Trousil 10.13; 7 Louie Hinchliffe GBR 10.19. SF2 (1.3): 1 Favour Ashe NGR 9.96; 2 Courtney Lindsey 10.03; 3 Robert Gregory 10.04; 4 Terrence Jones BAH 10.06; 5 Amir Willis 10.07; 6 Sterling Warner 10.12; 7 Karlington Anunagba 10.20; 8 Lawrence Johnson 10.27. SF3 (0.8): 1 Godson Oghenebrume NGR 9.93; 2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 9.99; 3 Micah Williams 10.03; 4 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 10.04; 5 Alaba Akintola NGR 10.07; 6 Brandon Hicklin 10.12; 7 Nolton Shelvin 10.15

200 (0.9): 1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 19.84; 2 Courtney Lindsey 19.86; 3 Terrence Jones BAH 19.87; 4 Robert Gregory 19.89; 5 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.03; 6 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 20.07; 7 David Dunlap 20.16; 8 Cameron Miller 20.30. SF1 (1.0): 1 Robert Gregory 19.95; 2 Terrence Jones BAH 20.03; 3 Amir Willis 20.29; 4 Alaba Akintola NGR 20.46; 5 Kamden Jackson 20.52; 6 Kennedy Lightner 20.55; 7 Carlon Hosten TTO 20.55. SF 2 (0.6): 1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 19.76; 2 Tarsis Orogot UGA 19.94 NR; 3 Javonte Harding 19.98; 4 Matthew Boling 20.25; 5 Austin Kresley 20.26; 6 Jeremiah Curry 20.28; 7 Jacory Patterson 20.44; 8 Cameron Rose 20.51. SF3 (0.6): 1 Courtney Lindsey 19.88; 2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 19.99; 3 Cameron Miller 20.17; 4 David Dunlap 20.24; 5 Ismael Kone CIV 20.36; 6 Isaiah Trousil 20.56; 7 Dorian Camel 20.63; 8 Demar Francis JAM 20.73

400: 1 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 44.24; 2 Ryan Willie 44.25; 3 Emmanuel Bynum 44.49; 4 Justin Robinson 44.51; 5 Dubem Nwachukwu 44.92; 6 Reheem Hayles 45.22; 7 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.32; 8 Gamali Felix GRN 45.34. SF1: 1 Ryan Willie 44.97; 2 Emmanuel Bynum 45.33; 3 William Jones 45.34; 4 Chris Bailey 45.55; 5 Jovahn Williamson 45.78. SF2: 1 Elija Godwin 44.73; 2 Dubem Nwachukwu 44.81; 3 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.02; 4 Gamali Felix GRN 45.12; 5 Michael Joseph LCA 45.19; 6 Khaleb McRae 45.22; 7 Brian Faust 45.67. SF3: 1 Justin Robinson 44.54; 2 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 44.67; 3 Reheem Hayles 44.81; 4 Richard Johnson 45.40; 5 Myles Misener-Daley CAN 45.56; 6 Shemar Chambers JAM 45.94

800: 1 Will Sumner 1:44.26; 2 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:45.74; 3 Handal Roban VIN 1:45.95 NR; 4 Abdullahi Hassan CAN 1:46.30; 5 Conor Murphy IRL 1:46.43; 6 Mehdi Yanouri 1:46.50; 7 Aidan McCarthy 1:46.78; 8 Tiarnan Crorken GBR 1:46.81; 9 Crayton Carrozza 1:47.23. SF1: 1 Will Sumner 1:46.00; 2 Crayton Carrozza 1:47.73; 3 Tiarnan Crorken GBR 1:47.93; 4 Conor Murphy IRL 1:48.00. SF2: 1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:48.02. SF3: 1 Aidan McCarthy 1:47.60; 2 Handal Roban VIN 1:47.66

1500: 1 Nathan Green 3:42.78; 2 Joe Waskom 3:42.93; 3 Adam Spencer AUS 3:42.98; 4 Anass Essayi MAR 3:43.31; 5 Isaac Basten 3:43.33; 6 Jesse Hunt AUS 3:43.40; 7 Ezekiel Kibichii KEN 3:43.59; 8 Evan Dorenkamp 3:44.20; 9 Fouad Messaoudi MAR 3:44.41; 10 Luke Houser 3:44.61; 11 Liam Murphy 3:45.72; 12 Ethan Strand 3:47.01. SF1: 1 Joe Waskom 3:39.50; 2 Luke Houser 3:39.72; 3 Ezekiel Kibichii KEN 3:39.77; 4 Liam Murphy 3:39.82; 5 Ethan Strand 3:39.83; 6 Evan Dorenkamp 3:40.34; 7 Mael Gouyette FRA 3:40.48. SF2: 1 Anass Essayi MAR 3:39.52; 2 Adam Spencer AUS 3:39.53; 3 Nathan Green 3:39.69; 4 Isaac Basten 3:39.72; 5 Fouad Messaoudi MAR 3:39.74; 6 Jesse Hunt AUS 3:39.80; 7 John Petruno 3:40.36; 8 Cathal Doyle IRL 3:40.64

5000: 1 Ky Robinson AUS 14:04.77; 2 Graham Blanks 14:06.53; 3 Jackson Sharp AUS 14:06.77; 4 Luke Tewalt 14:07.18; 5 Parker Wolfe 14:07.50; 6 Charles Hicks GBR 14:09.03; 7 Carter Solomon 14:09.57; 8 Nico Young 14:10.17; 9 Brian Fay IRL 14:11.13; 10 James Mwaura 14:11.82; 11 Casey Clinger 14:12.54; 12 Yaseen Abdalla SUD 14:14.16; 19 David Mullarkey GBR 14:28.89

10,000: 1 Ky Robinson AUS 28:10.96; 2 Charles Hicks GBR 28:12.20; 3 Casey Clinger 28:13.63; 4 James Mwaura 28:14.64; 5 Isai Rodriguez 28:15.48; 6 Graham Blanks 28:15.90; 7 Barry Keane IRL 28:17.21; 8 Patrick Kiprop KEN 28:27.54; 9 Victor Kiprop KEN 28:29.28; 10 Cormac Dalton IRL 28:35.83; 11 Kirami Yego KEN 28:57.61; 12 Nickolas Scudder 28:58.15; 13 Scott Beattie GBR 29:10.31

ONE-TWO IN THE 10K FOR THE CARD!! 🥇 Ky Robinson

3000SC: 1 Kenneth Rooks 8:26.17; 2 Duncan Hamilton 8:32.18; 3 Victor Kibiego KEN 8:32.49; 4 Nathan Mountain 8:35.99; 5 Matthew Wilkinson 8:36.12; 6 Abdelhakim Abouzouhair MAR 8:36.19; 7 Victor Shitsama KEN 8:36.79; 8 Derek Johnson 8:37.29; 9 Edward Trippas AUS 8:39.63; 10 Peter Herold 8:43.68. SF1: 1 Duncan Hamilton 8:38.07; 2 Edward Trippas AUS 8:38.26; 3 Nathan Mountain 8:38.31; 4 Peter Herold 8:38.63; 5 Victor Kibiego KEN 8:41.24. SF2: 1 Abdelhakim Abouzouhair MAR 8:35.41; 2 Matthew Wilkinson 8:35.69; 3 Kenneth Rooks 8:35.79; 4 Derek Johnson 8:35.85; 5 Victor Shitsama KEN 8:36.27; 6 Carson Williams 8:39.92

110H (1.8): 1 Phillip Lemonious JAM 13.24; 2 De’vion Wilson 13.26; 3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.28; 4 Tade Ojora GBR 13.29; 5 Giano Roberts JAM 13.31; 6 Darius Luff 13.38; 7 Connor Schulman 13.47; 8 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.50; Cameron Murray DNF; Heat 1 (1.7): 1 Cameron Murray 13.39; 2 Darius Luff 13.40; 3 Caleb Dean 13.56; 4 Tayshaun Chisholm 13.63; 5 Johnny Brackins 13.64. SF2 (1.1): 1 Connor Schulman 13.33; 2 Tade Ojora GBR 13.36; 3 De’vion Wilson 13.37; 4 Matthew Sophia NED 13.59; 5 Bashiru Abdullahi NGR 13.68; 6 Ethan Exilhomme 13.69. SF3 (1.1): 1 Phillip Lemonious JAM 13.28; 2 Giano Roberts JAM 13.35; 3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.47; 4 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.53; 5 Gratt Reed 13.55; 6 Cameron Harris 13.62

400H: 1 Chris Robinson 48.12; 2 Corde Long 48.53; 3 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 48.54; 4 Caleb Dean 48.56; 5 Rasheeme Griffith BAR 49.17; 6 Caleb Cavanaugh 49.20; 7 Cass Elliott 49.21; 8 James Smith 49.21; 9 Craig Saddler II 49.70. SF1: 1 Corde Long 49.34; 2 James Smith 49.40; 3 Craig Saddler II 49.57; 4 Sean Burrell 49.84. SF2: 1 Caleb Dean 49.07; 2 Caleb Cavanaugh 49.79; 3 Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR 49.82. SF3: 1 Chris Robinson 48.79; 2 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 48.95; 3 Rasheeme Griffith BAR 49.00 NR; 4 Cass Elliott 49.13

HJ: 1 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.27; 2 Vernon Turner 2.27; 3 Roberto Vilches MEX 2.24; 4 Tyus Wilson 2.16; 4 Tony Jones 2.16; 4 Trey Allen 2.16; 4 Shaun Miller BAH 2.16; 4 Slavko Stević SRB 2.16; 9 Elias Gerald 2.16; 10 Johnathan Jones 2.16; 11 Caleb Snowden 2.16; 12 Dontavious Hill 2.16; 13 Carter Bajoit 2.16

PV: 1 Kyle Rademeyer RSA 5.70; 2 Hunter Garretson 5.70; 3 Jacob Englar 5.60; 3 Zach Bradford 5.60; 5 Clayton Simms 5.60; 6 Caleb Witsken 5.60; 6 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.60; 8 Ben Conacher 5.45; 8 Keaton Daniel 5.45; 8 Christyan Sampy 5.45; 11 Alexander Slinkman 5.45; 12 Dorian Chaigneau FRA 5.45; 13 Nathan Stone 5.45; 14 Garrett Brown 5.45

LJ: 1 Carey McLeod JAM 8.26; 2 Wayne Pinnock JAM 8.15; 3 Jordan Turner JAM 8.13; 4 Malcolm Clemons 8.07; 5 Cameron Crump 7.91; 6 Nikaoli Williams JAM 7.90; 7 Jeremiah Davis 7.88; 8 Brandon Hicklin 7.86; 9 Sincere Robinson 7.83; 10 JC Stevenson 7.79; 11 Louis Gordon CAY 7.77; 12 Till Steinforth GER 7.73; 13 Russell Robinson 7.70; 14 Chris Preddie 7.70; 15 Lokesh Sathyanathan IND 7.66; 16 Robbie Springfield 7.60; 17 Ajamu Reed 7.59; 18 Jake Burkey GBR 7.54

TJ: 1 Jaydon Hibbert JAM 17.56; 2 Russell Robinson 16.94; 3 Jeremiah Davis 16.67; 4 Sean Dixon-Bodie 16.61; 5 Salif Mane 16.46; 6 Owayne Owens JAM 16.36; 7 Malik Cunningham JAM 16.17; 8 Astley Davis JAM 16.17; 9 Praise Aniamaka CAN 16.10; 10 Brandon Green 16.06; 11 Carey McLeod JAM 15.99; 12 Ryan Brown JAM 15.89

SP: 1 Jordan Geist 21.06; 2 Turner Washington 21.04; 3 Fred Moudani-Likibi FRA 20.54; 4 Maxwell Otterdahl 20.52; 5 John Meyer 20.44; 6 Hayden Tobias 20.26; 7 Jordan West 20.02; 8 Jeff Duensing 19.98; 9 Alexander Kolesnikoff AUS 19.88; 10 Jonah Wilson 19.75; 11 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 19.73; 12 Josh Sobota 19.71

DT: 1 Turner Washington 66.22; 2 Roje Stona JAM 65.55; 3 Mykolas Alekna LTU 63.25; 4 Claudio Romero CHI 62.67; 5 Kevin Nedrick JAM 61.93; 6 Milton Ingraham 61.44; 7 Dallin Shurts 61.27; 8 Elijah Mason 61.10; 9 Alan De Falchi BRA 60.44; 10 Robbie Otal 60.07; 11 Youssef Koudssi 59.73; 12 Francois Prinsloo RSA 59.10

HT: 1 Kenneth Ikeji GBR 77.92 U23 rec (72.88, 75.45, 74.52, 75.97, 73.63 77.92); 2 Konstadínos Záltos GRE 76.33; 3 Jordan Geist 75.97; 4 Decio Andrade POR 73.73; 5 Nikólaos Polihroníou GRE 72.65; 6 Jake Kubiatowicz 72.40; 7 Tyler Merkley 72.40; 8 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 71.38; 9 Alencar Pereira BRA 70.20; 10 Jayden White 70.07; 11 Isaiah Rogers 69.77; 12 Anthony Barmes NZL 69.67

JT: 1 Tzuriel Pedigo 79.79; 2 Ethan Dabbs 79.27; 3 Chinecherem Nnamdi NGR 78.36; 4 Marc Minichello 77.27; 5 Sam Hankins 76.18; 6 Braden Presser 76.00; 7 John Keenan 75.96; 8 Cameron Bates 74.71; 9 Rémi Rougetet FRA 73.41; 10 Jackson Morris 73.21;

Dec: 1 Leo Neugebauer GER 8836 rec (10.61/-0.3, 7.68/2.4, 16.27, 2.04, 47.08, 14.10/3.1, 55.06, 5.21, 57.45, 4:48.00); 2 Kyle Garland 8630 (10.63/2.0, 7.72/0.4, 16.39, 2.04, 47.78, 13.54/1.6, 45.74, 5.01, 55.46, 4:43.27); 3 Austin West 8054; 4 Till Steinforth GER 7991; 5 Heath Baldwin 7919; 6 Yariel Soto PUR 7917; 7 Jack Turner GBR 7851 (10.76/2.0, 7.22/-2.1, 12.69, 1.92, 47.78, 14.96/2.4., 44.90, 4.81, 49.29, 4:33.47); 8 Ben Barton 7815; 9 Grant Levesque 7739; 10 Daniel Spejcher 7688; 11 Peyton Bair 7653; 12 Joseph Keys 7646; 13 Ollie Thorner GBR 7641; 14 Rafael Raap NED 7607; 15 Ryan Talbot 7488; 16 Aiden Ouimet 7468; 17 Kristo Simulask EST 7410; 18 Joel McFarlane GBR 7311

4×100: 1 LSU 38.05; 2 Florida 38.26; 3 Florida State 38.29; 4 Arizona State 38.54; 5 Alabama State Alabama 38.79; 6 Louisville 38.81. SF1: 1 Florida 38.22; 2 Florida State 38.27; 3 Alabama State Alabama 38.56; 4 Minnesota 38.70; 5 Nebraska 38.91. SF2: 1 LSU 38.06; 2 Louisville 38.49; 3 Georgia 38.62; 4 Iowa 38.64; 5 Usc 38.75; 6 Texas A&M 38.81. SF3: 1 Texas Tech 38.20; 2 Arizona State 38.67; 3 Clemson 38.72; 4 Texas 38.73; 5 Oregon 38.93

4×400: 1 Florida 2:57.74; 2 Arizona State 2:57.78; 3 UCLA 2:59.82; 4 Alabama 3:00.81; 5 Texas A&M 3:00.90; 6 Baylor 3:01.63; 7 Georgia 3:03.22; 8 Arkansas 3:03.66. SF1: 1 Alabama 2:59.24; 2 Clemson 2:59.78; 3 Baylor 3:00.58; 4 Texas A&M 3:00.88; 5 Usc 3:02.67; 6 BYU 3:02.92. SF2: 1 Arkansas 3:00.97; 2 Georgia 3:01.51; 3 Oklahoma 3:01.85; 4 Texas 3:01.90; 5 Tcu 3:02.62; 6 Kentucky 3:02.78. SF3: 1 Florida 2:58.62; 2 Arizona State 2:59.14; 3 UCLA 2:59.51; 4 LSU 3:02.38; 5 N. Carolina A&T 3:02.62

Women:

100 (2.3): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 10.72; 2 Kennedy Blackmon 10.87; 3 Jacious Sears 10.94; 4 Kaila Jackson 10.96; 5 Kevona Davis JAM 10.98; 6 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.03; 7 Ezinne Abba 11.07; 8 Dajaz Defrand 11.08; 9 McKenzie Long 11.13. SF1 (-0.1): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 10.99; 2 Kevona Davis JAM 11.04; 3 Ezinne Abba 11.11; 4 Lanae-Tava Thomas 11.19; 5 Amira Young 11.21; 6 Caisja Chandler 11.23; 7 Camryn Dickson 11.27. SF2 (0.1): 1 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.01; 2 Kaila Jackson 11.08; 3 McKenzie Long 11.13; 4 Dajaz Defrand 11.17; 5 Semira Killebrew 11.17; 6 Yanique Dayle JAM 11.19; 7 Brandee Presley 11.25. SF3 (-0.1): 1 Jacious Sears 11.06; 2 Kennedy Blackmon 11.07; 3 Anthaya Charlton BAH 11.18

200 (2.5): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 21.73; 2 McKenzie Long 21.88; 3 Kevona Davis JAM 22.02; 4 Jacious Sears 22.04; 5 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.36w 6 Caisja Chandler 22.37; 7 Talitha Diggs 22.45; 8 Karimah Davis 22.48; 9 Kennedy Blackmon 22.53. SF1 (0.5): 1 Kevona Davis JAM 22.33; 2 Jacious Sears 22.49; 3 Yanique Dayle JAM 22.79; 4 Amira Young 23.05; 5 Samirah Moody 23.07. SF2 (0.9): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 22.33; 2 McKenzie Long 22.38; 3 Kennedy Blackmon 22.69; 4 Kaila Jackson 22.78; 5 Favour Ofili NGR 22.93; 6 Ezinne Abba 22.98. SF3 (0.8): 1 Caisja Chandler 22.37; 2 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.42; 3 Talitha Diggs 22.45; 4 Karimah Davis 22.62; 5 Jadyn Mays 22.73; 6 Jassani Carter 22.77; 7 Mariah Ayers 22.81

400: 1 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 49.20 rec; 2 Britton Wilson 49.64; 3 Nickisha Pryce JAM 50.23; 4 Rosey Effiong 50.77; 5 Talitha Diggs 50.93; 6 Ziyah Holman 51.04; 7 Jermaisha Arnold 51.05; 8 Tierra Robinson-Jones 51.12; 9 Jan’Taijah Jones 51.15. SF1: 1 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 49.86; 2 Nickisha Pryce JAM 50.31; 3 Jan’Taijah Jones 50.31; 4 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.42; 5 Aaliyah Butler 51.66; 6 Jada Griffin 51.69; 7 Alyssa Marsh CAN 51.85; 8 Kiah Williams 52.34. SF2: 1 Britton Wilson 49.36; 2 Rosey Effiong 50.69; 3 Bailey Lear 51.55; 4 Jaydan Wood 51.62; 5 Taiya Shelby 51.63; 6 Paris Peoples 51.87. SF3: 1 Talitha Diggs 50.35; 2 Ziyah Holman 50.40; 3 Jermaisha Arnold 50.80; 4 Tierra Robinson-Jones 51.20; 5 Kennedy Simon 51.25; 6 Megan McGinnis 51.30; 7 Joanne Reid JAM 51.84

800: 1 Michaela Rose 1:59.83; 2 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:00.47; 3 Claire Seymour 2:00.55; 4 Roisin Willis 2:00.91; 5 Dorcus Ewoi KEN 2:02.13; 6 Valery Tobias 2:02.39; 7 Aurora Rynda CAN 2:03.15. SF1: 1 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:03.01; 2 Aurora Rynda CAN 2:03.37. SF2: 1 Roisin Willis 2:02.04; 2 Katherine Mitchell 2:02.18; 3 Kayla Bell 2:02.66. SF3: 1 Michaela Rose 2:00.31; 2 Valery Tobias 2:00.68; 3 Dorcus Ewoi KEN 2:01.12; 4 Claire Seymour 2:01.24; 5 Meghan Hunter 2:01.53; 6 Imogen Barrett AUS 2:01.94; 7 Carley Thomas AUS 2:02.02; 8 MaLeigha Menegatti 2:02.76

1500: 1 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:08.60; 2 Isabella Thornton-Bott AUS 4:09.21; 3 Margot Appleton 4:09.30; 4 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:09.84; 5 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:10.17; 6 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:10.78; 7 Katelyn Tuohy 4:11.40; 8 Olivia Howell 4:11.54; 9 Abbe Goldstein 4:11.86; 10 Madison Elmore 4:12.70; 11 Melissa Riggins 4:16.57; 12 Sophie O’Sullivan IRL 4:22.81. SF1: 1 Sophie O’Sullivan IRL 4:09.58; 2 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:09.81; 3 Margot Appleton 4:09.83; 4 Katelyn Tuohy 4:09.83; 5 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:09.84; 6 Abbe Goldstein 4:10.81; 7 Madison Elmore 4:11.49. SF2: 1 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:17.76; 2 Olivia Howell 4:18.24; 3 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:18.28

5000: 1 Parker Valby 15:30.57; 2 Everlyn Kemboi KEN 15:39.57; 3 Emily Venters 15:42.40; 4 Amaris Tyynismaa 15:44.82; 5 Amina Maatoug NED 15:48.22; 6 Cailie Logue 15:49.85; 7 Simone Plourde CAN 15:50.10; 8 Scrimgeour Chloe 15:52.37; 9 Amelia Mazza-Downie AUS 15:56.35; 10 Siona Chisholm CAN 15:58.17; 11 Alyson Churchill 16:02.40; 12 Sydney Thorvaldson 16:03.61; 13 Jane Buckley IRL 16:06.76

10,000: 1 Everlyn Kemboi KEN 32:39.08; 2 Emily Venters 32:47.70; 3 Mercy Chelangat KEN 32:49.62; 4 Amelia Mazza-Downie AUS 32:51.90; 5 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 32:58.81; 6 Cailie Logue 33:06.86; 7 Amanda Vestri 33:11.69; 8 Kelsey Chmiel 33:14.09; 9 Anna Kostarellis 33:21.34; 10 Aubrey Frentheway 33:45.29

3000SC: 1 Olivia Markezich 9:25.03; 2 Greta Karinauskaitė LTU 9:30.85; 3 Ceili McCabe CAN 9:41.32; 4 Lexy Halladay 9:41.85; 5 Elise Thorner GBR 9:42.95; 6 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN 9:49.48; 7 Kaylee Mitchell 9:49.66; 8 Pauline Meyer GER 9:50.75; 9 Angelina Ellis 9:55.53; 10 Kayley DeLay 9:56.63; 11 Calli Doan 9:56.83; 12 Maisie Grice GBR 10:11.62. SF1: 1 Kaylee Mitchell 9:51.46; 2 Elise Thorner GBR 9:51.56; 3 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN 9:52.02; 4 Angelina Ellis 9:52.13; 5 Maisie Grice GBR 9:52.14; 6 Calli Doan 9:52.15. SF2: 1 Olivia Markezich 9:40.81; 2 Greta Karinauskaitė LTU 9:40.87; 3 Lexy Halladay 9:42.35; 4 Ceili McCabe CAN 9:48.53; 5 Kayley DeLay 9:50.08

100H (3.8): 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.25; 2 Masai Russell 12.32; 3 Alia Armstrong 12.49; 4 Talie Bonds 12.71w 5 Grace Stark 12.72; 6 Alexis Glasco 12.74; 7 Aasia Laurencin 12.82; 8 Paula Salmon 12.92; 9 Rayniah Jones 13.00. SF1 (0.5): 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.55; 2 Alexis Glasco 12.90; 3 Paige Magee 13.08. SF2 (0.2): 1 Masai Russell 12.76; 2 Rayniah Jones 12.91; 3 Paula Salmon 12.91; 4 Charisma Taylor BAH 12.94; 5 Demisha Roswell JAM 12.99. SF3 (0.0): 1 Alia Armstrong 12.54; 2 Talie Bonds 12.75; 3 Grace Stark 12.76; 4 Aasia Laurencin 12.80; 5 Leah Phillips 13.07

400H: 1 Savannah Sutherland CAN 54.45; 2 Masai Russell 54.66; 3 Chastity Pickett 54.86; 4 Brooke Overholt CAN 55.50; 5 Shani’a Bellamy 55.58; 6 Lashanna Graham JAM 55.59; 7 Britton Wilson 55.92; 8 Abbie Glynn 56.01; 9 Sydni Townsend 56.27. SF 1: 1 Britton Wilson 54.67; 2 Chastity Pickett 55.62; 3 Abbie Glynn 55.94; 4 Shani’a Bellamy 55.99; 5 Jacy Pulse 56.14. SF2: 1 Masai Russell 55.74; 2 Brooke Overholt CAN 55.77; 3 Sydni Townsend 55.95; 4 Dominique Mustin 56.68. SF3: 1 Savannah Sutherland CAN 55.70; 2 Lashanna Graham JAM 56.02; 3 Gontse Morake RSA 56.43; 4 Jessica Wright 56.75

HJ: 1 Charity Griffith 1.93; 2 Lamara Distin JAM 1.87; 3 Yelena Kulichenko CYP 1.87; 4 Lilian Turban EST 1.87; 5 Claudina Diaz Castro MEX 1.84; 5 Sanaa Barnes 1.84; 7 Cierra Tidwell 1.84; 8 Taylor Beard 1.84; 9 Grace Campbell 1.84; 9 Kristi Snyman RSA 1.84; 11 Chinenye Agina 1.84

PV: 1 Julia Fixsen 4.45; 2 Nastassja Campbell 4.45; 3 Gennifer Hirata 4.40; 4 Sevanna Hanson 4.30; 5 Sydney Horn 4.30; 6 Marleen Mülla EST 4.30; 6 Sara Borton 4.30; 8 Kenna Stimmel 4.30

LJ: 1 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.88; 2 Alyssa Jones 6.86 U20 rec; 3 Jasmine Moore 6.66; 4 Alysah Hickey 6.48; 5 Claire Bryant 6.44; 6 Charisma Taylor BAH 6.41; 7 Emilia Sjöstrand SWE 6.31; 8 Synclair Savage 6.30; 9 Joniar Thomas GRN 6.27; 10 Velecia Williams JAM 6.15; 13 Issy Wakefield GBR 6.07; 23 Ore Adamson GBR 5.87

TJ: 1 Jasmine Moore 14.78; 2 Ackelia Smith JAM 14.54; 3 Rūta Lasmane LAT 14.21w; 4 Charisma Taylor BAH 13.93; 5 Titiana Marsh 13.67w; 6 Temi Ojora GBR 13.66; 7 Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta FRA 13.66w; 8 Mikeisha Welcome VIN 13.62w; 9 Jamie Robinson 13.50w; 10 Asherah Collins 13.48

SP: 1 Axelina Johansson SWE 19.28; 2 Jorinde van Klinken NED 18.48; 3 Rosa Ramírez DOM 18.37; 4 Alida van Daalen NED 18.20; 5 Jaida Ross 18.11; 6 Mallory Kauffman 18.00; 7 Josie Schaefer 17.95; 8 Hannah Hall 17.94; 9 Veronica Fraley 17.84; 10 Keayla Dove 17.54; 16 Sarah Omoregie GBR 16.90;

DT: 1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 65.55; 2 Ashley Anumba NGR 61.13; 3 Alida van Daalen NED 59.96; 4 Caisa-Marie Lindfors SWE 59.32; 5 Samantha Lenton AUS 58.95; 6 Estelle Valeanu ISR 58.25; 7 Gabby McDonald 57.76; 8 Jade Whitfield 57.63

HT: 1 Stephanie Ratcliffe AUS 73.63 rec; 2 Madi Malone 72.37; 3 Anna Purchase GBR 71.47; 4 Emma Robbins 69.89; 5 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 67.00; 6 Shey Taiwo 66.99; 7 Elísabet Rut Rúnarsdóttir ISL 66.98 rec; 8 Taylor Gorum 66.60; 9 Shelby Moran 66.28; 10 Ana da Silva BRA 64.60; 24 Amber Simpson GBR 59.24

JT: 1 Rhema Otabor BAH 59.49; 2 Lianna Davidson AUS 58.78; 3 Katelyn Fairchild 57.97; 4 Maddie Harris 57.26; 5 Skylar Ciccolini 56.03; 6 Sophia Rivera 55.92; 7 Federica Botter ITA 55.79; 8 Madison Wiltrout 55.04

Hep: 1 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 6165; 2 Beatričė Juškevičiūtė LTU 6117; 3 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 6058; 4 Allie Jones 6052; 5 Jenelle Rogers 6018; 6 Joniar Thomas GRN 5967 rec; 7 Jadin O’Brien 5940; 8 Camryn Newton-Smith AUS 5887; 9 Urtė Bačianskaitė LTU 5790; 10 Avery McMullen 5752; 21 Alix Still GBR 4488

4×100: 1 Texas 41.60; 2 Kentucky 42.46; 3 LSU 42.52; 4 Arkansas 42.83; 5 Ohio State 42.85; 6 Georgia 42.87; 7 Oregon 43.06; 8 Baylor 43.12; 9 USC 43.13. SF1: 1 Kentucky 42.30; 2 Georgia 42.93; 3 Tennessee 43.25; 4 Texas A&M 43.30; 5 Texas Tech 43.32; 6 Minnesota 43.78. SF2: 1 Ohio State 42.68; 2 USC 42.88; 3 Oregon 43.09; 4 Arkansas 43.10; 5 Ole Miss 43.49; 6 Oklahoma 43.52. SF3: 1 Texas 41.55; 2 LSU 42.84; 3 Baylor 43.15; 4 Florida 43.54; 5 Stanford 43.77

4×400: 1 Arkansas 3:24.05; 2 Texas A&M 3:26.12; 3 Ohio State 3:26.72; 4 USC 3:27.42; 5 Baylor 3:27.45; 6 Kentucky 3:27.47; 7 Oregon 3:27.77; 8 Duke 3:28.65; 9 Georgia 3:30.55. SF1: 1 Duke 3:28.84; 2 Kentucky 3:29.95; 3 Florida 3:30.37. SF2: 1 Arkansas 3:25.91; 2 Texas A&M 3:27.05; 3 Oregon 3:28.85; 4 Ohio State 3:29.01; 5 Miami (Fla. 3:29.94; 6 Michigan 3:30.68. SF3: 1 USC 3:27.88; 2 Baylor 3:28.76; 3 Georgia 3:29.90; 4 Ucla 3:30.55

