Notts AC athlete sets M45 5000m mark while sprinters record stunning 100m personal bests in Newham

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Loughborough, August 9



In very warm but still conditions, Alastair Watson improved the world M45 record to 14:23.08, bettering the mark of France’s Lucien Rault set over 40 years ago in 1982. He also took almost nine seconds off his year-old UK mark and that now gives him a near 20 second advantage at the top of the UK all-time lists from all-time great Nigel Gates. Watson is now aged 46 but showing no signs of slowing down.

Running solo after the first kilometre in 2:54, he then actually accelerated slightly to pass 3km in 8:38 and held that pace pretty much to the finish. He only missed his PB by less than a second but it was only his fourth best time for this most consistent of athletes as he just missed his 14:22.11 from 2018, 14:22.32 from 2015 and 14:22.40 from 2021. He also has also run a pair of 14:26s too on the track and his best five road 5km’s are between 14:25 and 14:29!

Men: 800: A: 1 S Coppard (Ton) 1:51.52; 8 T Barnett (Stoke, U20) 1:53.39; 10 B Brooker (Kett, U20) 1:55.03. B: 1 J Skelly (Linc W) 1:50.53; 3 S Mannings (Hale, U20) 1:55.07. C: 1 T Cheesbrough (Dere, U17) 1:55.80. 1500: A: 1 B West (MKDP) 3:44.17; 2 A McMillan (York) 3:44.87; 3 C Wheeler (MKDP) 3:45.14; 4 C O’Reilly (IRL) 3:47.17; 7 H Jonas (Norw, U20) 3:50.17; 9 J Vaughan (Bir, U20) 3:50.73; 10 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 3:51.44; 11 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 3:51.89. B: 2 F Cooper (Yate, U20) 3:56.74; 3 T Waterworth (Hunts, U17) 3:57.40; 4 A Adams (B&R, U20) 3:57.51. C: 1 G Wilson (Clee, U17) 3:58.31; 3 S Hembry (B&R, U17) 4:03.23

Mixed events: 800: F: 3 V Rudkin (W&SV, U15W) 2:14.16. G: 2 O McGhee (R&N, U15W) 2:16.68; 5 R Andrew (Aln, M60) 2:21.73. I: 5 K Pye (Mid M, M60) 2:31.13. 1500: D: 4 E Withnall (Burt, U15) 4:08.46; 11 M Davies (Sale, W) 4:12.37. E: 9 L Milliner (Exe, U20W) 4:35.01; 10 L Saxon (SSH, U20W) 4:35.25; 13 E Whitworth (Linc W, U15W) 4:37.21; 15 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17W) 4:39.49. 5000: A: 1 A Watson (Notts, M45) 14:23.08; 7 V Ockenden (Swan, W) 15:21.59; 9 A Hatswell (Long E, M35) 15:41.72; 10 J Perkins (Notts, M35) 15:46.89; 11 C Nankivell (E Suth, W) 16:37.38; 13 M Taylor (Roth, W) 17:29.00

NEWHAM NEB OPEN, London Marathon Community Track, August 13

The 2019 European junior champion Amy Hunt had her most notable sprint for four years when the still only 21 year-old improved her PB from 11.31 to 11.13/1.5 in the second series of 100m races here after an earlier 11.38/1.6.

She won a gold medal as part of the European under-23 4x100m team in July and was reasonably close to making the relay squad for Budapest this year having come fifth in the British Championships. With this new found 100m speed it will be interesting to see if she can now challenge her four year-old 22.42 which is still the British junior record and ranks fourth all-time among British women of all ages.

There were no less than 75 100m races at this excellent organised event with the sprints being run the opposite way to the normal track set up and the wind largely behaved with most races just within the legal two metre plus requirements.

Consequently it was another great afternoon for British sprinting underlining our current incredible men’s depth, Romell Glave improved his 100m PB to 10.04/1.3 and Nicholas Walsh was close behind in 10.06 and then the pair ran 10.06/1.7 and 10.09 many hours later for their second best ever legal times as well.

Romell Glave wins second series 100m in Newham in 10.06/1.7 from Nicholas Walsh's 10.09 after setting a LM community track record 10.04/1.3 earlier from Walsh's 10.06 – legal PB's for both pic.twitter.com/CNEhq7JgjA — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 13, 2023

In the second race of the first series, Adam Thomas ran 10.22 as the first five ran 10.26 or faster. In the second series Thomas ran 10.14 for third in the first race behind Glave and Thomas while Harry Aikines-Aryeetey ran a season’s best 10.19 in fourth as all six runners in the race ran 10.25 or faster.

In the 200m after a pair of 10.25’s, Joe Ferguson ran a winning 20.68/0.6. The wind was over the limits though for the women’s 200m as Finette Agyepong ran 22.98/3.0 to narrowly beat Louise Evans’ 23.00 with the latter’s legal best just 23.51. Agyepong had earlier ran 11.42 and 11.32 in her two 200m races.

The 400m runners had to deal with a more swirling wind, especially on the bend but Sam Reardon (46.28) and Seren Bundy-Davies (52.98) both impressed.

The very last event of a packed programme was the 110m hurdles, in which Joss Zeller, whose world ranking place at Budapest wasn’t taken up by British Athletics despite his Eugene fifth place last year, won in a time of 13.52/0.1.

The event is certainly more geared to sprinters than endurance and the most notable longer effort came from Clare Elms whose 5:01.85 was a world age-59 1500m record as she more importantly approaches her 60th birthday later this year as she battled down the straight with U13 Elmear McGinley, 47 years her junior!

Fuller results will be provided once processed by Power of 10.

Men:

100: R1: ht 1 (1.3): 1 Romell GLAVE 10.04; 2 Nicholas WALSH 10.06; 3 Oliver BROMBY 10.25; 4 Elliot JONES 10.28; 5 John OTUGADE 10.45; 6 Brandon MINGELI 10.47. ht 2 (2.0): 1 Adam THOMAS 10.22; 2 Harry AIKINES-ARYEETEY 10.23; 3 Korede AWE 10.23; 4 Joe FERGUSON 10.25; 5 David MORGAN-HARRISON 10.26; 6 Jacob DESPARD 10.43. ht 3 (1.9): 1 Ade ADEWALE 10.31; 2 Ojie EDOBURUN 10.44. ht 4: 1 Bori AKINOLA 10.37; 2 James HANSON 10.43; 3 Ben SNAITH 10.46; 4 Richard AKINYEBO 10.47. r2: ht 1 (1.7): 1 Romell GLAVE 10.06; 2 Nicholas WALSH 10.09; 3 Adam THOMAS 10.14; 4 Harry AIKINES-ARYEETEY 10.19; 5 Korede AWE 10.21; 6 Joe FERGUSON 10.25. ht 2 (1.0): 1 David MORGAN-HARRISON 10.26; 2 Jacob DESPARD 10.29; 3 Ade ADEWALE 10.35; 4 Elliot JONES 10.36; 5 Bori AKINOLA 10.39; 6 James HANSON 10.46. ht 3 (2.0): 1 Delvis SANTOS 10.34; 2 Richard AKINYEBO 10.36; 3 Jahde WILLIAMS 10.37; 4 Ben SNAITH 10.43

200: ht 1 (0.6): 1 Joe FERGUSON 20.68; 2 David MORGAN-HARRISON 20.74; 3 James HANSON 20.98. ht 2 (-1.1): eq1 Ben SNAITH 2/Simon HANSEN 21.00

300: 2 Dave AWDE M35 36.73

400: 1 Samuel REARDON 46.28; 2 Daniel PUTNAM 46.62; 3 Ben HIGGINS 46.70; 4 Lee THOMPSON 46.86; 5 Ricardo DOSSANTOS 46.96

110H (0.1): 1 Joshua ZELLER 13.52; 2 Edson GOMES 13.85; 3 Miguel PERERA 14.13

Women:

100: R1: ht 1 (1.6) 1 Amy HUNT 11.38; 2 Finette AGYAPONG 11.42; 3 Diani WALKER 11.57; 4 Hannah LONGDEN 11.59. R2: ht 1 (1.5): 1 Amy HUNT 11.13; 2 Finette AGYAPONG 11.32; 3 Gina AKPE-MOSES 11.50; 4 Diani WALKER 11.51; 5 Brooke IRONSIDE 11.53. ht 2 (1.2): 1 Louise EVANS 11.47

200 (3.0): 1 Finette AGYAPONG 22.98; 2 Louise EVANS 23.00; 3 Brooke IRONSIDE 23.55; 4 Susanna BANJO 23.78

400: ht 1: 1 Seren BUNDY-DAVIES 52.98; 2 Nicole KENDALL 53.38; 3 Hannah BRIER 54.10; 4 Poppy MALIK 54.48. ht 2: 1 Kara DACOSTA U17 54.59

1500: 5 Eimear MCGINLEY U13 5:00.02; 6 Clare ELMS W55 5:01.85

NUNEATON NIGHT OF ENDURANCE, Nuneaton, August 9



According to the official results published by the organisers and listed on Power of 10 it appeared that Alastair Watson was not the only Notts AC world record-setter on Wednesday night.

His clubmate multiple masters international winner Tim Hartley, who joined the M55 ranks this summer, appeared to have smashed the world age group 10,000m record as he was credited with a 31:39.38 to easily better the 31:51.86 from Australian Keith Bateman set in 2011 and Mike Hager’s British record 32:27.7 set in 2006.

However, the time was identical to that given to the winner Finn Lydon and it now appears that was a timing error Hartley ran a still top class 32:56 which put him second all-time in Britain. The organisers have not responded for verification and this was still listed on Power of 10 almost a week after the event.

Mixed events: 1500: r3: 1 M Eustace (C&S, M60) 4:58.89. r4: 4 O Adams (Shrews, U13) 4:47.26. r5: 3 B Trow (Shrews, U17W) 4:34.39; 5 J Longworth (Bir, U13) 4:39.31. r6: 8 K James (W&SV, U13) 4:31.07. r7: 5 D Ullah (Bir, M35) 4:13.35. 3000: r1: 3 P Langlands (W&SV, U15W) 10:20.85. r2: 3 S Ball (W&SV, U15) 9:29.15; 4 S Green (OWLS, M45) 9:33.38; 6 S Lambert (Strat, U15) 9:42.72. r3: 5 A Lane (Leam, U15) 9:09.75; 8 O Corea (Bir, M45) 9:20.16. 10,000: 1 F Lydon (Charn) 31:39.38; 2 T Hartley (Notts, M55) 31:39.38? (32:56?); 4 D Robinson (BRAT, M40) 33:54.26; 5 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 34:26.41; 6 M Couldwell (Charn, M45) 34:30.98; 8 G Lee (Leic C, M55) 34:57.65; 15 G Payne (GES, M65) 39:35.43

CHARNWOOD AC OPENS, Loughborough, August 9

Under-15 star Lewis Capes, grandson of Britain’s greatest ever shot putter Geoff, set PB’s in both shot (17.83m) and discus (49.34m).

The shot shows his rapid improvement as it was a metre further than he threw in winning the English Schools title and two metres more than he managed in winning the England under-15 indoor title during the winter.

It places him seventh all-time and is a metre and a half longer than any other UK under-15 has thrown in 2023.

Second ranked Harry Beard was also second to Capes here in shot and discus and he is the son of former British champion Greg Beard who this year is the UK’s top-ranked M40 thrower and here threw 16.12m to win the senior men’s event.

Mixed events: 100: r5 (0.6): 4 M McAleenan (Leam, M60) 13.48. r6 (-0.8): 3 J Statham (Charn, M60) 13.25. r9 (2.0): 1 H Carrott (Charn, U17) 11.19. 200: r5 (0.0): 2 E Humphrey (Charn, U17W) 25.15. 400: r2: 4 S Barrett (R&N, U17W) 57.47. 800: r4: 1 A Paget (Rush, U13) 2:15.78; 2 M Mullett (W&SV, U13W) 2:16.40; 5 I Davey (Notts, U13W) 2:23.90. HJ: 1 J Heath (Shef/Dearn) 2.05. PV: 1 J Phipps (Bir) 5.01; 2 C Wells (Lewes, U20) 4.11; 3 F Williams-Stein (Leam, U17) 4.01; 4 M Mudd (NEB, W) 3.61; 5 I Crameri (Tam, W) 3.51; 7 B Falconer (C’field, U20W) 3.11; 8 G Powley (Linc W, M60) 2.81. LJ: r1: 2 F Lilly (Linc W, U13W) 4.45



Men: SP: B: 1 G Beard (NEB, M40) 16.12; 2 G Winter (Glouc) 15.60. DT: B: (D Greaves 56.80 (1.5kg); 2 G Winter (Glouc) 44.72; 3 G Beard (NEB, M40) 44.45; 4 I Wood (Burt) 42.51



U20: SP: B: 1 D Capes (PNV) 15.71; 2 A Rutter (Worc) 13.43. DT: B: 1 P Harewood (SB) 43.09



U15: SP: B: 1 L Capes (PNV) 17.83; 2 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 14.60. DT: 1 L Capes (PNV) 49.34; 2 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 43.56



U13: SP: A: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 10.58. DT: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 29.01



Women: DT: B: 1 A Baltazar-Hall (SB) 41.93; 2 J Waters (Shef/Dearn) 38.64; 3 E Darvell (Banb) 38.18



U15: SP: B: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 12.72; 2 M Hewitt (Chelm) 11.27. DT: A: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 38.06; 2 M Hewitt (Chelm) 30.98

NORTHERN U13 U15 U17 OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Middlesbrough, August 12-13



Charlie Unsworth gained a 10.94/1.6 and 21.82/2.0 sprint double in the under-17 age group.

Merseyside 800m champion Gabriel Mullen had his biggest win to date in taking 800m gold in the age group.

In her first full season of competition, English Schools 100m runner-up Celine Obinna-Alo won a 12.23/1.6 and 24.86/0.6 sprint double and the latter time was a PB and she also set a 100m PB of 12.22 in her heat.

ESAA finalist Cherie Ufuoma clearly won the under-17 100m title in 12.39/-0.6 but despite a PB 24.85/0.5 200m she trailed Niamh Le’Gall’s 24.47 PB, though the English Schools 300m champion also ran a wind-assisted 24.36/2.2 in her heat.

Le’Gall also won the 300m by over a second in a fast 39.06.

Olivia Crawford won the under-15 girls 75m hurdles by over three metres in a PB 11.34/0.6.

Schools International runner-up Kira Jones set a legal PB of 11.49/1.0 in winning the under-17 80m hurdles.

Jay Hutchinson was out on his own in the under-17 1500m steeplechase as his 4:49.04 gave him gold by over 16 seconds while Katie Gardner’s 5:06.42 gave her an even bigger margin in the girls race.

Elliott Griffiths, who competes in the T20/F20 disability category, easily won the under-15 high jump category with a 1.80m PB.

Already the English Schools champion, Thomas Robson added the long jump to his list of titles won this year with a 6.27/-1.7 under-15 victory with the headwind almost certainly denying him a PB and that distance would have also won him the under-17 title.

Harry Beard, son of former Commonwealth Youth winner and senior international Greg, won a under-15 shot and discus double. He won the shot by over three and a half metres but the discus was down to 38 centimetres as his 46.22m PB edged Ben Roberts’ 45.84m as both their marks moved them into the UK top five this year.

In the javelin, Lily Oldale’s 43.11m PB stood out in the under-15 event.

Eden Creasey took gold in the under-17 800m in 2:14.30.

Yorkshire champion Jonson Hughes was a runaway winner of the under-17 3000m as his 8:46.25 gave him the title by over 20 seconds while Charlotte Dillon won the women’s equivalent in a PB 9:53.02 ahead of under-15 Ellarose Whitworth who was also inside ten minutes but missed her PB in winning the Northern Inter Counties by a frustrating six hundredths of a second.

U17 men: 100 (1.6): 1 C Unsworth (B’burn) 10.94; 2 O Nunn (BWF) 11.02; 3 C Omorodion (Gate) 11.18. SFf1 (1.5): 1 C Unsworth (B’burn) 11.05. 200 (2.0): 1 C Unsworth (B’burn) 21.82; 2 O Nunn (BWF) 21.90; 3 H Parker (Roth) 21.92. Ht1 (nwi): 1 H Parker (Roth) 22.35. SFf1 (1.1): 1 H Parker (Roth) 22.41. SFf2 (0.5): 1 C Unsworth (B’burn) 22.36. 400: 1 H Parker (Roth) 50.48; 2 J Davis (Liv H) 51.12. 800: 1 G Mullen (SHS) 1:59.67. 3000: 1 J Hughes (Roth) 8:46.25; 4 D Asmelash (TS Harriers, U15) 9:18.01. 1500SC: 1 J Hutchinson (Traff) 4:49.04. 100H (2.4): 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 13.25; 2 L Shaw (Warr) 13.65; 3 L Pichler (Blyth) 14.01. 400H: 1 P Gardner (Bury) 57.58; 2 J Anderton (Traff) 59.68. HJ: 1 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn) 1.90. PV: 1 R May (Shef/Dearn) 4.30; 2 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 4.20; 3 T Hill (Darl) 3.70. TJ: A: 1 T Wesseh Nah Konteh (Shef/Dearn) 13.19/nwi. B: 1 B Foulger (York, U15) 11.73/-1.4. DT: 1 B Farmer-Beasley (York) 40.07; 2 W Lacey (Leigh) 39.73. HT: 1 J Reibbitt (Carl) 47.19



U15: 100 (4.7): 1 F McKittrick (New M) 11.11; 2 K Aru (Liv H) 11.45. Ht1 (4.4): 1 F McKittrick (New M) 11.10. Ht3 (5.1): 1 K Aru (Liv H) 11.60. 200 (1.4): 1 L Curnow (Seat) 23.23; 2 M Downes (Leeds C) 23.34. Ht1 (1.9): 1 L Curnow (Seat) 23.47. Ht2 (2.7): 1 M Downes (Leeds C) 23.47. 300: 1 R Whittaker (York) 36.38; 2 E Harvey (Barr) 37.27; 3 J Fletcher-Linnell (Hallam) 38.37; 4 C Parikh (Manc H) 38.50. Ht2: 1 R Whittaker (York) 37.46. 1500: 1 A Fraser (Sale) 4:18.35. Ht2: 1 J Baranowski (B’burn, U13) 4:19.30. 80H (3.1): 1 M Varnelis (Leeds C) 11.80; 2 L O’Brien (Sale) 11.80; 3 H Douglas-Reeves (Darl) 11.84. HJ: 1 E Griffiths (Liv H) 1.80. LJ: 1 T Robson (Hart AC) 6.27/-1.7; 2 C Wilson (Wirr) 5.82/-2.3. SP: 1 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 16.29; 2 O Woods (Shef/Dearn) 12.75. DT: 1 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 46.22; 2 B Roberts (Prest) 45.84; 3 L Reid (H’gate) 36.42; 4 T Booth (C’field) 34.47. HT: 1 A Dodds (Leigh) 46.88; 2 L Reid (H’gate) 34.19. JT: 1 W Parnell (Prest) 43.67



U13: 100 (2.3): 1 J Moss (Amber) 12.49; 2 C Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 12.52. Ht1 (2.1): 1 J Moss (Amber) 12.50; 2 C Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 12.73. 800: r1: 1 O Wright (York) 2:17.99; 2 E Moon (Sun) 2:19.65. LJ: 1 J Moss (Amber) 5.09. SP: 1 J Moss (Amber) 10.28; 2 L Cowling (Scunt) 10.25



U17 women: 100 (2.8): 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 12.05; 2 E Bickerdyke (Wake) 12.24; 3 J Angelo (Leeds C) 12.34; 4 M Wilkinson (Gate) 12.39. Ht1 (5.3): 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 12.04; 2 M Wilkinson (Gate) 12.24; 3 J Angelo (Leeds C) 12.33. Ht2 (2.1): 1 K Bell (Gate) 12.43. 200 (0.5): 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 24.47; 2 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 24.85; 3 B Idoko (Sale) 25.09; 4 E Bickerdyke (Wake) 25.33. Ht2 (2.7): 1 B Idoko (Sale) 25.21; 2 L Salter (Stock H) 25.45. Ht3 (2.2): 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 24.36; 2 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 25.07; 3 E Bickerdyke (Wake) 25.46. 300: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 39.06; 2 B Idoko (Sale) 40.35; 3 E Hartley (Shef/Dearn) 40.91. Ht1: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 39.74. Ht2: 1 E Hartley (Shef/Dearn) 40.97. 800: 1 E Creasey (M’bro) 2:14.30; 2 K Battle (Roth) 2:15.01; 3 L Creaby (Blyth) 2:15.03. 1500: 1 L Langan (York) 4:38.73; 2 L Harris (Roth) 4:44.47; 3 K Battle (Roth) 4:44.65; 4 F Murdoch (Stock H) 4:44.82. 3000: 1 C Dillon (H&P) 9:53.02; 2 E Whitworth (Linc W, U15) 9:59.97; 3 H Cross (Liv H, U15) 10:00.80; 4 G Bell (Lev V) 10:13.20; 5 N Robinson (H’gate) 10:27.86; 7 A Nicholson (L&M, U15) 10:51.04

80H (1.0): 1 K Jones (Kend) 11.49; 2 E Barnes (Donc) 11.9. Ht1: 1 K Jones (Kend) 11.75. 300H: 1 S Gorvett (Blyth) 44.00; 2 L Salter (Stock H) 44.06; 3 V Hodgson (Morp) 46.01; 4 R Harrison (Gate) 47.30. Ht1: 1 S Gorvett (Blyth) 46.98. 1500SC: 1 K Gardner (Der) 5:06.42; 2 A Kennedy (York) 5:24.30; 3 R Philbin (Stock H) 5:29.57; 4 H Brearton (Warr) 5:39.89. PV: B: 1 D Roberts (Liv H, U15) 2.70; 2 G James (Shef/Dearn, U15) 2.60; 3 T Osborne (B’burn, U15) 2.50; 4 E Wilson (Wig D, U15) 2.50. C: 1 M Hewitt-Chapple (Gate) 3.00; 2 M Samuel (Leeds C) 2.90. TJ: 1 A Hewitt (Wig D) 11.01/-4.1. SP: 1 A Dumbuya (Leigh) 13.07; 2 Y Baker (Wig D) 12.12. DT: 1 M Wright (KuH) 34.76; 2 Z Ogedengbe (Wirr) 31.72. HT: 1 K Waddell (NSP) 49.89; 2 K Stoll (W Ches) 42.27. JT: 1 L Oldale (Sale) 43.11



U15: 100 (1.6): 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 12.23. Ht3 (0.4): 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 12.22. 200 (0.6): 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 24.86; 2 V Ndambakuwa (Barns) 25.02; 3 E Bibby (Wirr) 25.20; 4 W Ofor (M’bro) 25.33; 5 R Adams (S’port W) 25.47. Ht1 (3.2): 1 V Ndambakuwa (Barns) 24.99; 2 W Ofor (M’bro) 25.20. Ht2 (2.6): 1 R Adams (S’port W) 25.45. Ht3 (3.2): 1 E Bibby (Wirr) 25.52. Ht4 (3.3): 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 25.04. 300: 1 R Phillips (Wirr) 41.16; 2 C Hadfield (Der) 41.50; 3 I Edinboro (Darl) 42.27; 4 L Ellis (Liv H) 42.87; 5 B Manson (W Ches) 42.96. Ht1: 1 L Ellis (Liv H) 42.51; 2 B Manson (W Ches) 42.71; 3 M Rhodes (Spen) 42.77. Ht2: 1 I Edinboro (Darl) 42.41. Ht3: 1 R Phillips (Wirr) 41.30; 2 C Hadfield (Der) 41.83. 800: 1 M Schofield (Roth) 2:17.05. 1500: 1 M Carvell (Liv H) 4:42.55; 2 G Igoe (Roth) 4:44.28; 3 I Porter (Linc W) 4:44.61; 4 O McManus (Sale) 4:45.10. 75H (0.6): 1 O Crawford (Warr) 11.34; 2 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 11.73. Ht1 (2.9): 1 O Crawford (Warr) 11.48; 2 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 11.80. TJ: 1 C Law (Holm) 10.41/0.0; 2 E Pimblett (Wig D) 10.36/-1.5; 3 L Hewitt (Wig D) 9.87/0.0. SP: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 11.55; 2 Z Idemudia (Wirr) 11.29; 3 S Shorrock (W Ches) 11.03. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 37.65; 2 L Hope (KuH) 27.49. HT: 1 A Hodgson (Morp) 42.19; 2 J Wilkins (Traff) 41.54; 3 I Beca (Bolt) 37.12; 4 M Casey (Liv PS) 36.45



U13: 100 (1.8): 1 C Peter-Thomas (B’burn) 12.67; 2 G Gode (Leeds C) 13.20. Ht4 (3.1): 1 C Peter-Thomas (B’burn) 13.01. 200 (1.4): 1 C Peter-Thomas (B’burn) 26.10; 2 J McMaster (Prest) 26.61; 3 L Guthrie (Kend) 27.65. Ht1 (2.6): 1 C Peter-Thomas (B’burn) 26.41; 2 J McMaster (Prest) 26.70; 3 L Guthrie (Kend) 27.69. Ht3 (2.9): 1 O Jones (E Ches) 27.66. 800: r1: 1 O Murphy (Birt) 2:21.98; 2 I Beddow (Warr) 2:22.53; 3 E Beddow (Warr) 2:22.86; 4 G Twist (Keigh) 2:23.60. r2: 1 N Graham (Birt) 2:23.26; 2 K Graham (Birt) 2:23.73; 3 M Owen (C’field) 2:24.50. SP: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C) 9.03

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETINGS, Watford, August 9



English National under-17 cross country champion Henry Dover set a season’s best in the 3000m with a time of 8:19.53.

The fastest woman was Almi Nerurkar, the daughter of former English National champion Richard and the sister of Lukas, who competed for Britain in the World Cycling Championships the same week. She ran a PB of 9:16.14.

Another athlete with an English National connection, this year’s under-13 National winner Jorjia March ran a PB 2:08.81 which puts her top of the UK under-15 rankings this year and she still has another year in the age group in 2024.

Mixed events: 100: r1 (0.2): 2 S Gittens (Herts P, M60) 13.21. r3 (0.0): 3 L Slue (Harrow, M40) 11.62. 400: r1: 1 J Tappin (TVH, W) 53.37. r2: 5 L Wright (Herne H, U17W) 58.96; 7 P Stansbury (Dac, M55) 60.85. r3: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 46.98; 2 J Knox (Cov) 48.67; 3 S O’Loughnane (BMH, U20) 49.22; 6 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 50.96. 800: r1.4: 4 A Gannaway (Win, M60) 2:26.90. r1.5: 7 I Nation (Brack, U13W) 2:20.97. r1.6: 1 F Ferman (Chelm, U13) 2:17.65. r1.7: 3 A Macdonald (VP&TH, M55) 2:15.35; 7 S Chapman (Mil K, U15W) 2:17.33. r1.8: 4 P Shaw (SB, U15W) 2:16.19. r10: 2 E Curran (Craw, U20) 1:54.28; 5 L Matharu (Harrow, U20) 1:55.90. r11: 1 O Emment (AFD, U20) 1:54.03; 3 P Grange (RRC, M40) 1:54.28. r2: 4 S Atkinson (Phoe, M55) 2:08.73; 5 J March (Barn, U15W) 2:08.81; 7 L Wormley (Craw, U20W) 2:09.71; 10 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20W) 2:10.27; 11 M Mairs-Ingram (SB, U17W) 2:10.86. r3: 2 O Freemantle (Ports, U15) 2:05.81; 3 L Newell (Abing, M45) 2:06.07; 8 A Shipley (MKDP, W) 2:07.48; 10 C Wormley (Craw, U20W) 2:07.95. r4: 7 A Lewis (Soton, M40) 2:03.86; 9 J Davies (Soton, M40) 2:04.48; 10 A Phillips (SB, U15) 2:04.73; 11 R McClay (Brack, W) 2:05.05. r5: 2 M Sanderson (B Beagles, U17) 1:59.69; 5 R Macaulay (Lon Hth, M35) 2:02.15; 9 H Stockill (WG&EL, U15) 2:03.11. r6: 2 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 2:00.16; 6 C Lamb (R&N, M35) 2:01.25. r7: 2 N Davis (Lut, U17) 1:57.96. r8: 1 R Munro (S’end, U20) 1:54.88; 4 P Davis (Lut, M45) 1:57.34; 7 M Newman (Mil K, U17) 1:58.23; 10 S Sprostranov (Craw, U17) 1:59.49. r9: 3 J O’Connor (Dac, U17) 1:57.34. 3000: r1: 1 R Clutterbuck (WSEH, U20W) 9:44.44; 2 E Howsham (Read, W) 9:45.92; 3 S Jacobs (St Alb, U17W) 9:54.91; 6 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 10:06.60; 11 A Rodgers (M&M, M55) 10:14.45; 13 E Webb (M&M, U20W) 10:17.21. r2: 3 G Watkins (Harl, U15) 9:02.45; 8 A Suleyman (Chilt, U15) 9:13.49; 9 A Nerurkar (Phoe, W) 9:16.14; 14 K Olding (TVH, W) 9:31.49; 15 L Newell (Abing, M45) 9:31.91; 17 D Orbell (AFD, U15) 9:42.68; 19 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 9:44.14; 20 E Palmer (Birm U, W) 9:47.57. r3: 1 H Dover (SB, U20) 8:19.53; 2 N Campion (Bed C, U20) 8:21.53; 3 T Fawden (High) 8:23.13; 4 I Williamson (C&C, M40) 8:32.86; 5 K Tung (ESM, U20) 8:37.64; 6 J Grange (Chelm, U17) 8:37.82; 7 B Peck (St Ed, U20) 8:39.08; 9 J Pocock (Mil K, M35) 8:43.78; 16 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 8:52.29; 19 D May (H War, M40) 9:03.47

TONBRIDGE AC EVENING OPEN MEETING, Tonbridge, August 8



Mixed events: 100: r3 (-0.8): 2 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 15.33. r4 (-0.3): 5 D Lucas (Camb H, M70) 14.63. 200: r1 (-0.7): 1 D Lucas (Camb H, M70) 29.84; 2 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 31.09. r4 (-0.2): 5 K Bryan (B&B, U13W) 27.25. r5 (-0.5): 1 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 25.57. r7 (0.2): 1 M Reynolds (Hast, M40) 23.44; 2 S Tester (Ton, M40) 23.72. 400: r3: 4 D Maynard (Fleet, U15) 56.76. r4: 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 52.18. 1500: r2: 7 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 5:21.37. r4: 1 R Burford (Dartf, M50) 4:38.97. r5: 7 A Matthews (M&M, U17W) 4:38.10. r7: 1 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 4:03.81; 2 S Stapley (Reig, U17) 4:04.12; 8 A Millard (Inv EK, W) 4:11.50. r8: 3 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 3:56.84; 8 N Paterson (Inv EK, U17) 4:01.74. HJ: 5 B Slaughter (E’bne, M65) 1.30



M60 men: SP: 1 I Crawley (Ton) 11.14; 2 N Barton (S Lon) 10.80. JT: 1 K Baker (B&H) 36.73



NORTH EAST MASTERS AA LEAGUE, Jarrow, August 7



Mixed events: 200: r1 (-1.2): 4 K Stewart (NSP, W80) 40.5. r6 (-1.4): 2 T Page (NE Vets, M75) 34.5; 5 D Craig (Blay, W70) 37.6; 7 D Butler (J&H, M80) 38.4. 800: r6: 4 G Bayne (Morp, M65) 2:43.4; 5 J Murdy (SSh, W55) 2:47.6. r7: 4 N McAnany (Morp, M60) 2:26.1; 7 P Garraghan (Blay, M65) 2:32.0; 8 S Maclean Dann (NSP, W45) 2:32.5. r8: 1 J Mcnaney (Elv, M35) 2:04.1; 11 G Penn (NSP, M60) 2:24.0. HJ: A: 1 L Powell (NSP, M35) 1.75; 2 M Joyce (J&H, M35) 1.70. SP: A: 1 S Ryan (Gate, M60) 13.20; 2 J Moreland (R&N, M60) 10.67. SP: A: 2 L Slater (NE Vets, W35) 10.81. DT: A: 1 C Plews (J&H, M55) 31.75. DT: A: 1 J Moreland (R&N, M60) 49.72; 2 S Ryan (Gate, M60) 48.51; 3 L Slater (NE Vets, W35) 38.86; 4 J Wild (VAANE, M70) 35.15; 5 D Maggs (Tyne, M65) 34.98; 8 T Straker (NSP, M70) 28.82

W55 women: JT: 1 S Vine (Ton) 20.73

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Leeds, August 7

Men: 800: B: 1 A Glew (Chor ATC, U20) 1:54.15; 3 D Thompson (B’burn, U20) 1:55.80. D: 5 J Stewart (Leeds C, M40) 2:02.69; 9 D McIntyre (Harm, U15) 2:05.85. E: 4 B Holmes (H’gate, M40) 2:06.11; 7 Z Hunter (Leeds C, U20W) 2:12.03. F: 1 L Langan (York, U17W) 2:10.03; 5 L Creaby (Blyth, U17W) 2:15.43. 3000: A: 1 A Barber (Harb, U20) 8:27.12; 2 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newk) 8:29.24; 5 M Clark (Prest, U17) 8:37.27. B: 3 C Thackery (Hallam, W) 8:55.86; 11 S Pennycook (Fife, W) 9:24.63; 13 R Flaherty (Bing, U20W) 9:49.33; 15 T Ford (KuH, U20W) 10:03.30; 17 G Bell (Lev V, U17W) 10:11.86; 18 S Barrett (Norw, U17W) 10:16.68; 19 E Mcleod (Roth, W35) 10:20.64

