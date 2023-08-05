The British & Irish Junior Mountain Running Champs on September 10 features a fast and grassy course ideal for newcomers

The next generation of mountain runners are gearing up for the British & Irish Junior Mountain Running Championships in Peebles, Scotland, on September 10, writes Anne Buckley.

This is a unique event in the calendar in that athletes from all four home countries and Ireland get the opportunity to compete together in a joint championships.

The event, which dates back nearly 30 years, rotates around England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland. So this year it’s the turn of Scotland to host the races, which will be held on the exciting Cademuir Rollercoaster course in Peebles, which is fast and grassy – ideal for athletes new to mountain running.

The event incorporates a Home Countries International but individual entries are encouraged!

The race is an ideal stepping stone for juniors looking to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland in future World and European Mountain Championships at under-20 level.

Good cross country runners who enjoy hilly courses often transition well into mountain running. This year Lauren Russell of Highgate, for example, finished fourth in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innsbruck in her first season as a mountain runner.

Previous winners of the British & Irish Junior Mountain Running Championships include Jess Bailey, who won the under-17 race in 2021 and then went on to become world under-20 mountain running champion in 2022.

Amelie Lane (pictured above) won the under-17 race in 2022 and this year was fourth in the World Championships and part of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland gold medal winning team. Could you follow in their footsteps?

The 2023 British Junior Mountain Running Championships will be held on Sunday 10 September 10 in Peebles. See moorfootrunners.com for more

Entry is on the day £5 at Peebles High School.

Timetable

10.30am U17 women (3.8km/180m)

11.00am U17 men (3.8km/180m)

11.30am U20 women (5.9km/275m)

12.15pm U20 men (5.9km/275m)

Age groups are based on year of birth: U20 (born in 2004, 2005 or 2006) and U17 (born in 2007 or 2008).

For further details please contact [email protected]

Championship entries for British Mid-Trail Championships

The Lakes in a Day 50-mile race is the nominated British Mid-Trail Championship race for 2023.

The race takes place Saturday October 7 from Caldbeck in the North Lakes, to Cartmel in the South of the Lake District. It has a total elevation of 4000m.

The first three men and women receive medals in the open category, with other medals awarded according to age from 35 to 39 and then in five year windows. No more than one British Trail Running Championship medal is awarded per runner.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded when there are eight or more runners in a category. Gold and silver medals are awarded when there are between four and seven runners. If less than four runners then only gold is awarded.

The current course records for the Lakes in a Day course were both set in 2022 when Jarlath McKenna (Tyne Bridge Harriers) ran 8:40:46 for the men and Jasmin Paris (Carnethy) ran 10:19:30 for the women.

Paris said: “Lakes in a Day has a lovely atmosphere. For me, that’s one of the most important things when choosing a race. From the registration, to the checkpoint staff, to the finishing hall, everyone was so friendly. In addition to the atmosphere, I loved the first half of the race, from Caldbeck to Ambleside. The route is beautiful and includes some of my favourite parts of the Lake District.”

Entries are still being accepted, Full details of the event can be found at durtyevents.com/our-events/lakes-in-a-day/

The Trail Runners Association (TRA) co-ordinate with UK Athletics on three British Trail championships each year and you can find out more at tra-uk.org

