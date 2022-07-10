An event-by-event guide to the female events at the World Athletics Champs in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24

Here is our guide to the action in Eugene in coming days. For the previews of the men’s events, click here. For even more World Champs-related material, see our latest print magazine. Also, don’t forget to follow our live updates on our website and social media during the championships too.

100m

Defending champion: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.71

Ones to watch (2022 best in brackets)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) (10.79)

Despite two Olympic sprint doubles, her World Championships form is modest and her best in this event is just fourth in 2019. Has produced fast wins at Eugene (10.79) and Rabat (10.83) this year.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) (10.67)

Going for a fifth title after wins in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019, started 2022 outdoors with a stunning 10.67 at altitude in Kenya followed by another 10.67 in Paris and 10.70 in the Jamaican Trials heats.

Shericka Jackson (JAM) (10.77)

The former 400m specialist (third in Olympics and Worlds) ran her first ever 100m championships in Tokyo and took a bronze in 10.76. Won the Jamaican championships in 10.77 ahead of Thompson-Herah.

Rising Star: Melissa Jefferson (USA)

The NCAA Indoor 60m champion, who has never competed outside the USA but who is coached by a Brit called Karl Goodman, was only eighth in the NCAA 100m final but bounced back with a wind-assisted 10.69 (2.9) to win the US trials after a legal 10.82 PB in her semi-final.

AW prediction: 1 Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.60; 2 Thompson-Herah (JAM) 10.65; 3 Jackson (JAM) 10.68

200m

Defending champion: Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.88

Ones to watch

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) (22.05)

Given her Olympic record, she would normally be favourite to win her first world title but was well beaten by Shericka Jackson in Rome and at the Jamaican Championships.

Shericka Jackson (JAM) (21.55)

Her five-metre victory ahead of Thompson-Herah in the Jamaican Championships in 21.55 gave her the world lead and moved her to third on the all-time lists.

Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) (22.18)

The world indoor 60m champion lost to Asher-Smith by three-thousandths of a second in Stockholm after having run a stunning relay leg and set a Swiss record 10.89 100m in their Championships.

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) (22.27)

Asher-Smith won world gold in a British record of 21.88 but was third in her first major outings of the year in Doha (22.37) and Rome (22.27) before winning in Stockholm (22.37).

Rising Star: Abby Steiner (USA) (21.77)

Became world-leader after her 21.80 NCAA and Improved that with a clear 21.77 US title win into a slight headwind.

AW prediction: 1 Jackson (JAM) 21.45; 2 Steiner (USA) 21.70; 3 Thompson-Herah (JAM) 21.75

400m

Defending champion: Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) 48.14

Ones to watch

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) (49.91)

The double Olympic champion has never won a world outdoor title but did win indoor gold this winter. Won in 49.91 in Florida in April and looked good at the Paris Diamond League with a 50.10 victory.

Marleidy Paulino (DOM) (49.49)

The Olympic silver medallist beat Miller-Uibo in windy conditions in Doha earlier this year and ran a world lead 49.49 in La Nucia, as well as winning the Rabat Diamond League.

Charokee Young (JAM) (49.87)

Only 21, she ran 49.87 in April and was second in the NCAA final. Also ran fast at the Jamaican Championships.

Rising Star: Talitha Diggs (USA) 49.99

The teenager won the NCAA title indoors and out and her 49.99 win in the latter was followed by a US title victory in 50.22.

AW Prediction: 1 Miller-Uibo (BAH) 48.85; 2 Paulino (DOM) 49.05; 3 T Diggs (USA) 49.65

800m

Defending champion: Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:58.04

Ones to watch

Athing Mu (USA) (1:55.21)

Looked unbeatable at the Olympics and a 1:57.01 in Rome took her top of the world rankings this year. Won the US title in 1:57.16 but only just edged Ajee’ Wilson.

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) (1:58.68)

The fast finisher was a shock winner in Doha but has not had a major outdoor race in the three years since. However, a 1:58.68 in Oslo showed she could be in the battle for bronze.

Mary Moraa (KEN) (1:57.45)

The Tokyo semi-finalist ran a PB 1:57.47 in winning the Kenyan title, then showed even more worrying form for her rivals with a Kenyan 400m record of 50.84.

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:57.71

Tokyo silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson looks set for another major honour after a 2022 season that has included a UK indoor record plus Diamond League wins in Birmingham, Eugene and Oslo.

Rising Star: Prudence Sekgodisa (RSA) (1:58.41)

The 20-year-old is improving fast in her first senior season, judging by a 1:58.41 win in Nairobi and an African champs bronze.

AW Prediction: 1 Mu (USA) 1:55.23; 2 Moraa (KEN) 1:55.45; 3 Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:55.75

1500m

Defending champion: Sifan Hassan (NED) 3:51.95

Ones to watch

Faith Kipyegon (KEN) (3:52.59)

The Kenyan was brilliant throughout 2021 and has looked just as good in 2022. Should be unbeatable.

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) (3:54.21)

The 2019 bronze medallist may focus on the 5000m but has run 3:54.21 and her world indoor victory shows she can win championships races over the shorter distance.

Sinclaire Johnson (USA) (3:58.85)

The 2019 NCAA champion has never run internationally but gained plenty of scalps, including Jessica Hull and Laura Muir, with her PB in fourth in the Eugene Diamond League and then won the US title with a very strong kick.

Laura Muir (GBR) 4:02.81

European champion and Olympic silver medallist did not show great early season form after injury but two fast 800m races and a British title win show her sharpness is there.

Rising Star: Hirut Meshesha (ETH) (3:57.30)

The world indoor bronze medallist is just 21 and ran 3:57.30 in winning in Rabat. Also won a tactical race in Rome.

AW prediction: 1 Kipyegon (KEN) 3:52.65; 2 Mushesha (ETH) 3:55.10; 3 Muir (GBR) 3:55.25

5000m

Defending champion: Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:26.72

Ones to watch

Hellen Obiri (KEN) (15:33.92)

The double world champion has focused more on the road in 2022 with just a slow 5000m at altitude on the track before the Kenyan Championships.

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) (14:26.69)

Third in Tokyo, she has the right mixture of speed (1:57.52 800m and 29:39.42 10,000m) which is significantly superior to Obiri’s range.

Francine Niyonsaba (BDI) (14:25.34 in 2021)

The former double world indoor 800m champion had not raced a 5000m in 2022 as we went to press, but a sub-nine two-miles win in Eugene showed she is in top form.

Rising Star: Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) (14:12.98)

The world leader courtesy of a runaway 14:12.98 win in Hengelo, she is just 22 and should do far better than her fifth place from Tokyo last year. She was third in the World Indoor 3000m.

AW prediction: 1 F Niyonsaba (BDI) 14:19.86: 2 G Tsegay (ETH) 14:20.65; 3 H Obiri (KEN) 14:22.45

10,000m

Defending champion: Sifan Hassan (NED) 30:17.62

Ones to watch

Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) (30:44.27)

The world record-holder (at 29:01.03), second in Doha in 2019 and third in Tokyo, has the ability to set a searing pace if Sifan Hassan opts not to compete.

Almaz Ayana (ETH) (30:48.48)

Her participation is not certain. The former world record-holder was only the fifth Ethiopian in Hengelo where her 30:48.48 was her first 10,000m since the 2017 World title.

Hellen Obiri (KEN) (31:49.48)

The world 5000m champion has twice contested the longer event in a Championships and was fifth in Doha and fourth in Tokyo but won the Kenyan Championships.

Rising Star: Karisa Schweizer (USA) (30:49.56)

Will lead the US challenge after a US Trials win in 30:49.56. Also went on to finish second in the 5000m trial, as well as fourth in the 1500m.

AW Prediction:

1 Gidey (ETH) 29:51.23; 2 H Obiri (KEN) 29:58.65; 3 B Mulate (ETH) 30:05.66

3000m steeplechase

Defending champion: Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:57.84

Ones to watch

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) (9:28.34)

Looked unbeatable for most of 2018 and 2019 when she set a world record and won gold in Doha but was seventh in Tokyo and has been low key in 2022 so far.

Peruth Chemutai (UGA) (9:05.54)

The shock Olympic winner hasn’t really convinced in 2022 but was fourth in Eugene.

Norah Tanui (KAZ) (8:57.97)

The former Kenyan ran 8:53.65 in Eugene last year to go third all-time and has maintained her unbeaten run, winning at the same venue in 8:57.97.

Rising Star: Winfred Yavi (BRN) (8:56.55)

Fourth in Doha and tenth in Tokyo, the former Kenyan has gone up a gear in 2022, with second in Eugene in 8:58.71 and then winning in Paris with a world lead of 8:56.55 to go fourth all-time.

AW prediction: 1 Tanui (KAZ) 8:51.60; 2 Yavi (BRN) 8:51.65; 3 E Coburn (USA) 8:59.40

Marathon

Defending champion: Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:32:43

Ones to watch

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) (2:17:18)

The defending champion dropped out of the Olympics won in Chicago in the autumn, as well as coming first in Nagoya (2:17:18) this year.

Maureen Chepkemei (KEN) (2:21:10)

Making her major championships debut, the 24-year-old won in Enschede this year and ran 2:20:18 for second in Amsterdam last year.

Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN) (2:19:48)

Won the Paris Marathon in 2:19:48 and also ran a 65:28 half-marathon for fourth at Ras Al Khaimah.

Rising Star: Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) (2:17:23)

The world half-marathon bronze medallist at the age of 20 has since run 63:51 for the half-marathon, a world record 29:14 for 10km and won her marathon debut at Hamburg in 2:17:23.

AW Prediction: 1 Y Yehualew (ETH) 2:19:55; 2 R Chepngetich (KEN) 2:20:05; 3 J Jeptum Korir (KEN) 2:20:44 (KEN)

100m hurdles

Defending champion: Nia Ali (USA) 12.41

Ones to watch

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) (12.37)

The Olympic champion led the world rankings before the US Champs and has dominated the past two seasons, apart from one defeat to Alaysha Johnson.

Kendra Harrison (USA) (12.34)

The world record-holder will be contesting her fourth World Championships and hit form in Eugene to win the US title in a world lead 12.34 into a headwind.

Tobi Amusan (NGR) (12.41)

Fourth at both Doha and Tokyo, she has shown great form in 2022 including a 12.41 Nigerian record in Paris.

Rising Star: Alaysha Johnson (USA) (12.35)

She is hitting form at the age of 25, improving from 12.69 to 12.40, and won her four races in 2022 leading up to the US Championships, where she was a close second in 12.35.

AW Prediction: 1 Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.29; 2 Harrison (USA) 12.33; 3 Johnson (USA) 12.35

400m hurdles

Defending champion: Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 52.16

Ones to watch

Sydney McLaughlin (USA) (51.41)

Raced lightly in 2022 but ran a 51.61 in Nashville before the US Trials and then broke her own world record with a clear victory in 51.41 at the US Championships.

Dalilah Muhammad (USA) (53.88)

Set the world record in 2019 in both the US trials (52.20) and Doha (52.16) but had to settle for second in Tokyo. Won her first two races in 2022 without fully impressing.

Femke Bol (NED) (52.27)

The European record-holder has won her four 400m hurdles races in 2022 and also set a world 300m hurdles record of 36.86, which equates to 49.1 400m hurdles pace.

Rising Star: Britton Wilson (USA) (53.08)

The 21-year-old NCAA champion has huge potential and finished second in the US Trials with 53.08.

AW Prediction: 1 McLaughlin (USA) 51.50; 2 Bol (NED) 51.75; 3 Muhammad (USA) 51.88

High jump

Defending champion: Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2.04m

Ones to watch

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) (2.03m)

The world indoor champion starts as a big favourite in Olympic and world champion Mariya Lasitskene’s absence, having jumped 2.01m in Paris and then 2.03m in Brno, but had a rare off-day in the Stockholm Diamond League.

Iryna Herashchenko (UKR) (1.98m)

Fourth in Tokyo, the Ukrainian No.2 has failed to make the final in the last three World Championships but she is in good form in 2022 with second places in both Paris, Brno and Rabat.

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) (1.96m)

A surprise Tokyo silver medal under her maiden name McDermott, she again will be challenging for honours.

Rising Star: Lamara Distin (JAM) (1.97m)

The NCAA champion, 22, has never competed in a major senior championships and after starting 2022 with a 1.90m PB she improved to a Jamaican record 1.97m.

AW Prediction: 1 Mahuchikh 2.06; 2 Olyslagers (AUS) 1.98; 3 Distin (JAM) 1.96

Pole vault

Defending champion: Anzhelika Sidorova (RUS) 4.95m

Ones to watch

Katie Nageotte (USA) (4.65m)

The Olympic champion defeated Anzhelika Sidorova, who will be absent from Eugene, in Tokyo. Won World Indoor silver but has struggled outdoors and finished third at the US Champs.

Sandi Morris (USA) (4.82m)

The double world indoor champion suffered a rare off day in Tokyo where she failed to make the final. Normal service appears to have resumed, however. She is unbeaten this year and tops the world lists with 4.81m.

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE) (4.65m)

The 2016 Olympic and 2017 world champion appears past her very best but was still third in Doha and fourth in Tokyo. In 2022 her best is 4.65m and she was second in Birmingham which suggests she still could snatch another medal.

Holly Bradshaw (GBR) 4.60m

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw has not quite been at her best so far in 2022 and has been hampered by injury.

Rising Star: Lene Retzius (NOR) (4.70m)

She has improved her Norwegian record first to 4.52m, then 4.65m and 4.70m, winning in Geneva.

AW Prediction: 1 Morris (USA) 4.80; 2 Nageotte (USA) 4.75; 3 Stefanidi (GRE) 4.70

Long jump

Defending champion: Malaika Mihambo (GER) 7.30m

Ones to watch

Malaika Mihambo (GER) (7.09m)

The reigning Olympic, world and European champion won in Tokyo with a last round 7.00m leap after thrashing the field in Doha by 38cm with a 7.30m leap. In good form in 2022 with a world-leading 7.09m in Birmingham.

Ese Brume (NGR) (6.92m)

Third in both Doha and Tokyo, she went one better in the World Indoors and a 6.92m win in Bern as well as an earlier wind-assisted 7.08m showed she will again be in the medal hunt.

Ivana Vuleta (SRB) (6.66m)

The double world indoor champion and three-time European Indoor champion has not quite been the same force outdoors though she was third in Rio and fourth in Tokyo. However her 7.06m win in Belgrade again proved she can mix it with the very best.

Rising Star: Jasmine Moore (6.82m)

Though the 21-year-old NCAA indoor and outdoor champion (at long and triple jump) lost to Quanesha Burks at the US Champs, her consistent collegiate form suggests she will shine.

AW Prediction: 1 Mihambo (GER) 7.23; 2 Brume (NGR) 7.03; 3 Q Birks (USA) 6.95

Triple jump

Defending champion: Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.37m

Ones to watch

Yulimar Rojas (VEN) (14.83m)

Took the Olympic title with a world record of 15.67m and jumped even further in winning the world indoor title (15.74m) by a metre. She will be one of the biggest favourites in any event ever!

Patricia Mamona (POR) (14.35m)

The 2016 European champion won Tokyo silver with a 15.01m leap. She has failed to match that form in 2022 with an outdoor best of just 14.35m so far.

Keturah Orji (USA) (14.79m)

Has been in good form in 2022 and is ranked second outdoors. In front of a home crowd, she could be inspired to finally win a medal.

Rising Star: Leyanis Perez (CUB) (14.58m)

Only 20, she was just 11th in Belgrade but has competed well outdoors.

AW Prediction: 1 Rojas (VEN) 15.70m; 2 K Orji (USA) 14.65m; 3 L Perez (CUB) 14.61m

Shot put

Defending champion: Gong Lijiao (CHN) 19.55m

Ones to watch

Gong Lijiao (CHN) (18.40m)

Going for her seventh World outdoor medal and third successive title. Has only competed once so far in 2022.

Auriol Dongmo (POR) (19.68m)

After finishing fourth in Tokyo, she won the world indoor title with a big PB of 20.43m and has been in good form outdoors with two throws of 19.68m.

Chase Ealey (USA) (20.51m)

Has been in great shape in 2022, equalling the US Indoor record in winning silver in Belgrade and then setting outdoor PBs, including the world-leading 20.51m which won her the US title.

Rising Star: Song Jiayuan (CHN) (20.38m)

The 24-year-old Song might be the new Dong. Has improved her pre-2022 best of 19.76m to a then world lead 20.20m before improving to 20.38m.

AW Prediction: 1 C Ealey (USA) 20.35; 2 A Dongmo (POR) 20.15; 3 Song Jiayuan (CHN) 20.05

Discus

Defending champion: Yaime Perez (CUB) 69.17m

Ones to watch

Valarie Allman (USA) (71.46m)

Only seventh in Doha, she moved up a level in 2020 to join the 70-metre club. She won Olympic gold by over two metres and the US champion has thrown even further in 2022, with a 71.46m throw which is the longest of this century.

Yaime Perez (CUB) (64.45m)

Won gold at the fourth World Championships attempt in Doha and was third in Tokyo. Has started steadily in 2022, winning all her competitions.

Sandra Perkovic (CRO) (68.19m)

Four-time global winner does not appear to be quite the same force any more but has looked in good shape in 2022, winning in Oslo and coming second in Birmingham, Eugene and Paris.

Rising Star: Jorinde van Klinken (NED) (64.75m)

The NCAA and European under-23 champion has won a world junior bronze and has thrown 64.75m in America.

British Challenge: The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jade Lally is an experienced campaigner.

AW Prediction: 1 Allman (USA) 71.10; 2 Perkovic (CRO) 68.55; 3 K Pudenz (GER) 66.65

Hammer

Defending champion: DeAnna Price (USA) 77.54m

Ones to watch

DeAnna Price (USA) (73.07m)

Her biggest ever victory came in Doha three years ago but was only eighth at the Olympics and only fourth at the US Championships.

Brooke Andersen (USA) (79.02m)

The American champion has thrown 79.02m this year but her championship record is poor.

Malwina Kopron (POL) (75.08m)

With seven-time global champion Anita Wlodarczyk out because of injuring herself chasing a car thief, the Polish challenge will instead be led by the 2017 World and 2021 Olympic bronze medallist.

Rising Star: Camryn Rogers (CAN) (77.67m)

The former world junior champion was fifth in the Olympics and in winning her third NCAA title she smashed the Canadian record of 77.67m.

AW Prediction: 1 Andersen (USA) 78.30; 2 Rogers (CAN) 76.25; 3 J Kassanavoid (USA) 76.05

Javelin

Defending champion: Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS) 66.56m

Ones to watch

Tatsiana Khalodovich (BLR) (65.70m)

Just missed the Olympic final in Tokyo after three previous global top six finishes and started 2022 with a then world lead of 65.70m in February.

Christin Hussong (GER) (64.87m)

The European champion gained a wild card thanks to winning the 2021 Diamond League and won her first five competitions this year.

Maggie Malone (USA) (65.73m)

Opened her 2022 campaign with a world leading 65.73m. Takes her place on the team despite having three fouls in the US Championships.

Rising Star: Elina Tzenggo (GRE) (65.40m)

The world junior silver medallist and European under-20 champion, who is still a teenager, has never competed in a major senior event but threw 65.40m in Ostrava.

AW Prediction: 1 Hussong (GER) 65.35m; 2 Malone IUSA) 64.30m; 3 H Kitaguchi (JPN) 64.00m

Heptathlon

Defending champion: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6981

Ones to watch

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) (6791 in 2021)

The double Olympic champion and 2017 winner was unable to match Johnson-Thompson in Doha but still won in Tokyo despite not being at her best. Has not looked in her best shape this year but, such is her competitiveness, it should still be enough for gold.

Anouk Vetter (NED) (6693)

The Olympic silver medallist improved her PB in Götzis in 2022 with a world-leading 6693 which included a huge 59.81m javelin throw.

Noor Vidts (BEL) (6571 in 2021)

The World Indoor champion with a top class 4929 points just missed a medal in Tokyo but has not shown any notable outdoor form so far this summer.

Rising Star: Emma Oosterwegel (NED) (6265)

A surprise Olympic bronze medallist at the age of 23 as she added almost 300 points to her PB but only fifth in Götzis this year with a score similar to her pre-Olympic best.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6174

The reigning champion is nowhere near her 2019 form and has changed coaches but, after seventh in Götzis, should be in better shape than in Tokyo where she had to drop out through injury in the 200m.

AW Prediction: 1 Thiam (BEL) 6785; 2 Vidts (BEL) 6650; 3 Vetter (NED) 6640

20km race walk

Defending champion: Liu Hong (CHN) 1:32:53

Ones to watch

Yang Jiayu (CHN) (1:27:14)

The 2017 world champion was 12th at the Olympics but has bounced back well with a 1:27:14 world lead and then second place in the World Team Championships in Muscat.

Sandra Arenas (COL) (1:34:27)

The Olympic silver medallist has been fifth in the last two World Championships but has looked below par so far this year.

Jemima Montag (AUS) (1:27:27)

The Commonwealth champion was tenth in Doha and sixth in Tokyo and has had a good 2022, including an Australian record.

Rising Star: Ma Zhenxia (CHN) (1:28:03)

The former world youth and senior champion won the Asian Championships in 2019 but her best win was the World Team Championships this year, defeating Jang Jaiyu.

AW Prediction: 1 Ma Zhenxia (CHN) 1:26:45; 2 Jang Jiayu (CHN) 1:27:01; 3 M Perez (ESP) 1:27:30

35km race walk

2019 World 50km champion: Liang Rui (CHN) 4:23:26

Ones to watch

Maria Perez (ESP) (2:39:16)

The European 20km champion was fourth in the Olympic 20km and a 2:39:16 in the Spanish Championships gives her the fastest time this year of those eligible.

Qieyang Shenjie (CHN) (2:43:06)

The 2012 Olympic and 2019 World Championships 20km silver medallist was seventh in Tokyo and a 2:43:06 win in Dudince suggests she will focus on the longer event.

Kimberley Garcia (PER) (2:43:19)

Failed to finish the Olympic 20km and had a best world position of seventh in that event in 2017. Has been in good form in 2022 with a 1:28:38 PB at 20km and 2:43:19 in her 35km debut to finish second in Dudince.

Rising star: Serena Sonoda (JPN) (2:45:48)

Has never competed in a major championships but in 2022 has won Japanese titles at both 20km and 35km and the latter 2:45:48 debut puts her among the fastest entrants.

AW Prediction: 1 Shenjie (CHN) 2:36:23; 2 Perez (ESP) 2:37:16; 3 Sonoda (JPN) 2:38:24

4x100m

Defending champions: Jamaica 41.44

Ones to watch

Jamaica (42.58)

With a team including Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Kemba Nelson, it is not surprising that the Olympic and world champions are expected to win easily. With decent baton changing, they could break the world record.

USA (42.40)

You have to go back all the way to 2009 – when they had baton problems – for the last time the USA failed to win a medal in a major championships at this event. With six athletes running 10.86 or faster at their national championships, they should finish a clear second.

Great Britain (42.29)

World No.1 team in 2022 with their 42.29 in Birmingham and have won medals in the last six major championships, so they have an excellent chance of another medal if Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita are fully fit.

Rising Star: Switzerland (43.04)

They have never won a medal, even at the European Championships but fourth places in both the World Championships and the Olympics, as well as being able to feature Mujinga Kambundji and Aija del Ponte, they will be close again.

AW Prediction: 1 Jamaica 40.85; 2 USA 41.20; 3 GBR 41.35

4x400m

Defending champion: USA 3:18.92

Ones to watch

USA (3:21.93)

They have won the last four global championships and took Olympic gold by nearly four seconds. With a strong 400m team plus global stars Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu coming from different events, they should win easily.

Poland (3:20.53 in 2021)

Second in Doha and Tokyo and with two of the world’s top 10 individuals plus European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic in their ranks, they are pretty much guaranteed another medal here.

Jamaica (3:21.24 in 2021)

Third in Doha and Tokyo and with four sub-51 performers, as well as some new stars available, they again should be winning a medal.

Rising Stars: Netherlands (3:23.74 in 2021)

Second in the World Indoors, with Femke Bol they should be in the top five as they gradually improve from seventh in Doha and sixth in Tokyo.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:15.35; 2 Poland 3:19.65; 3 Jamaica 3:20.35

Mixed relay

Defending champions: USA 3:09.34

Ones to watch

USA (3:10.22 in 2021)

The USA selectors suffered from a mixture of complacency and incompetence for them to only come third in Tokyo, given their level of talent available and they surely won’t make the same mistake again. The home team should comfortably defend their title.

Poland (3:09.87 in 2021)

Their mixed quartet sprang a surprise to win Olympic gold in Tokyo and look good enough to land yet another relay medal.

Jamaica (3:11.76 in 2021)

They narrowly failed to make the final in Tokyo after finishing second in Doha and have the ability to come second if they use their fastest runners.

Rising Star: Netherlands (3:10.36 in 2021)

If Femke Bol features runs in the mixed relay, as she did in Tokyo, where they were fourth, they are now stronger throughout and will land a medal.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:07.65; 2 Poland 3:08.23; 3 Netherlands 3:08.66

For timetable details, CLICK HERE

» This is an abbreviated version of a preview that appears in the July issue of AW magazine. To buy a copy, click here