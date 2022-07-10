We look ahead to the male events at the World Athletics Champs in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24

Here is our guide to the action in Eugene in coming days. For the previews of the women’s events, click here. For even more World Champs-related material, see our latest print magazine. Also, don’t forget to follow our live updates on our website and social media during the championships too.

100m

Defending champion: Christian Coleman (USA) 9.76

Ones to watch (2022 best in brackets):

Christian Coleman (USA) (9.87)

Beaten by Jacobs indoors in Belgrade, started his outdoor season slowly but a 9.92 win in New York and a 9.87 USA Champs semi-final shows he is going in the right direction.

Andre de Grasse (CAN) (10.05)

Has yet to run fast in 2022 but has a brilliant record, having won a bronze medal in the last four global 100m championships he has contested.

Fred Kerley (USA) (9.76)

Ranked world No.1 and broke 10 seconds in his seven opening races of 2022 culminating in a superb 9.76 in his USA Champs semi-final and 9.77 in the final.

Marcell Jacobs (ITA) (10.04)

The surprise winner in Tokyo last year has struggled with injuries this season and pulled out of a number of races but he won the Italian title and has travelled to the United States to try to add the world title to his Olympic crown.

Rising Star: Oblique Seville (JAM) (9.86)

An Olympic semi-finalist, the 21-year-old had a stunning breakthrough in May at Kingston, improving from 10.00 to 9.86. He was second in the Jamaican Championships in 9.88 to a resurgent former champion Yohan Blake (9.85).

AW Prediction: 1 Kerley (USA) 9.71; 2 Bromell (USA) 9.79; 3 Coleman (USA) 9.83

200m

Defending champion: Noah Lyles (USA) 19.76

Ones to watch

Andre de Grasse (CAN) (20.38)

Won an exciting race in Tokyo after silvers in Rio and Doha but has not really shown his best form so far in 2022.

Noah Lyles (USA) (19.61)

A highly impressive world champion, and third in Tokyo, he looked almost back to his best when he won in New York in 19.50 in June and took the US title in 19.67.

Kenny Bednarek (USA) (19.87)

Has won Diamond Leagues in Rabat and Rome, in relatively slow times, and will be keen to make up for Doha where he was a distant last in his heat. Scraped into the US team in fourth with 19.87 because Lyles has a wild card.

Rising Star: Erriyon Knighton (USA) (19.49)

Fourth in the Olympics at the age of 17, he improved his world junior record to a sensational 19.49 in Baton Rouge in April and then ran 19.69 in the US Champs to finish second.

AW prediction: 1 Lyles (USA) 19.46; 2 Knighton (USA) 19.65; 3 Kerley (USA) 19.69

400m

Defending champion: Steven Gardiner (BAH) 43.48

Ones to watch

Steven Gardiner (BAH) (44.21)

The reigning Olympic and world champion has raced relatively lightly at 400m this summer but his 300m form – 31.52 – suggests he could dominate again.

Kirani James (GRN) (44.02)

Third in Tokyo, the 2012 Olympic champion has impressed in 2022 with big wins in Rome and Oslo.

Michael Norman (USA) (43.56)

The World Indoor record-holder ran 43.60 in Eugene and then 43.56 in winning the US Championships but there are question marks over his big race form as he was only fifth in Tokyo and a semi-finalist in Doha.

Rising Star: Champion Allison (USA) (43.70)

Having started the year with a PB of 45.40, he produced a stunning run of 43.70 to come second at the US Trials, a metre down on Norman.

AW prediction: 1 Gardiner (BAH) 43.75; 2 M Norman (USA) 43.86; 3 K James (GRN) 43.96

800m

Defending champion: Donavan Brazier (USA) 1:42.34

Ones to watch

Emmanuel Korir (KEN) (1:45.85)

The Olympic champion has struggled in 2022 so far, coming sixth and eighth in his first two races, but did win the Kenyan 400m trials in 44.87.

Mouad Zahafi (MAR) (1:43.69)

Eliminated in the heats at Doha 2019, he has stepped up a level in 2022, running an early world lead in Gainesville (1:43.69) and taking the NCAA title in 1:44.49.

Donavan Brazier (USA) (1:46.49)

Won by over a second in 2019 in an American record but failed to make the Olympic team and, though he ran well indoors over 400m and 600m, was a poor sixth in his opening race in Doha and only ran a heat at the US Championships.

Max Burgin (GBR) (1:43.52)

A strong British trio will be spearheaded by Max Burgin who ran a world-leading 1:43.52 at Turku and an incredible 1:44.54 at a windy UK Championships in Manchester last month.

Rising Star: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) (1:44.15)

The world junior champion, who is still only 17, won his first four races of 2022 and was second in the Kenyan Trials in 1:44.01.

AW prediction: 1 Wanyonyi (KEN) 1:43.33; 2 M Burgin (GBR) 1:43.65;

3 M Zahafi (MAR) 1:43.75

1500m

Defending champion: Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:29.26

Ones to watch

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) (3:31.08)

The Olympic champion has yet to win a world title but a 3:46.46 mile win in Oslo confirmed his role as favourite.

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) (3:35.17)

The defending champion’s 2022 form has not been too impressive, with second and third places at the Diamond Leagues in Doha and Eugene respectively. Came a close second in the Kenyan Trials.

Abel Kipsang (KEN) (3:31.01)

The world outdoor leader courtesy of a 3:31.01 in Nairobi in May was fourth in Tokyo and third in the World Indoors and this year has won the African and Kenyan titles and won in Doha and Birmingham and the Kenyan Trials.

Rising Star: Olli Hoare (AUS) (3:31.71)

Has stepped up a gear in the last year and chased Ingebrigtsen home in both Eugene and Oslo, setting an Oceania mile record 3:47.48 in the latter.

AW prediction: 1 J Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:31.23; 2 O Hoare (AUS) 3:31.65; 3 J Wightman (GBR) 3:31.80

5000m

Defending champion: Muktar Edris (ETH) 12:58.85

Ones to watch

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) (12:57.99)

The world record-holder was expected to win the 10,000m in Tokyo but bounced back well after his second place in the longer event. He has raced lightly this summer but did win at Eugene against a top class field in 12:57.99.

Selemon Barega (ETH) (12:54.87)

The Olympic 10,000m and world indoor 3000m champion may well double and has been in good form with a 12:56.19 win in Paris and a 12:54.87 loss in Rome.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) (13:02:03)

Will run the 1500m first and will be keen to improve on his 2019 Doha, where he was fifth after fading badly in the last 100m. A far stronger athlete now.

Rising Star: Jakob Krop (KEN) (12:46.79)

The 21-year-old will be vying with world leader Nicholas Kimeli as the leading Kenyan. He was sixth as a Junior in 2019 and fifth in the World Indoor 3000m. Outdoors he won in Nairobi and ran 12:46.79 in Rome behind Kimeli.

AW Prediction:

1 J Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 12:55.65; 2 S Barega (ETH) 12:55.85; 3 J Cheptegei (UGA) 12:56.10

10,000m

Defending champion: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 26:48.36

Ones to watch

Selemon Barega (ETH) (26:44.73)

Won the Olympic title in his fifth ever race over 25 laps and then won his sixth in Hengelo (the Ethiopian trials) in 26:44.73.

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) (27:43.63 in 2021)

The world record-holder already has a gold and silver in this event but he may need to try a long run from home and fast pace to fight off the Ethiopians. Has not run a 10,000m in 2022.

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) (26:33.93 in 2021)

The Olympic bronze medallist’s only track race since his world half-marathon record in February was a 7:29.55 3000m in Stockholm which suggests he will be a factor.

Rising Star: Grant Fisher (USA) (26:33.84)

Set an American record of 26:33.84 this year but also ran a US record 5000m in 12:53.71 indoors and won the 5000m trial.

AW Prediction: 1 S Barega (ETH) 26:55.22; 2 J Cheptegei (UGA) 26:55.66; 3 G Fisher (USA) 26:56.10

3000m steeplechase

Defending champion: Conseslus Kipruto (KEN) 8:01.35

Ones to watch

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) (7:58.28)

The Moroccan was a clear winner in Tokyo and won his first two steeplechases of the year, producing his world lead of 7:58.28 into the bargain.

Conseslus Kipruto (KEN) (8:08.76)

The 2016 Olympic champion has won two world golds and two world silvers but has struggled to show that sort of form in recent years. A run of 8:08.76 in Rome showed he is going in the right direction.

Lamecha Girma (ETH) 7:58.68

Second in 2019 and still only 21, he chased El Bakkali home in Tokyo, in the Doha Diamond League (losing by one hundredth of a second) and Rabat. He was also below eight minutes in winning in Ostrava and Rome.

Rising Star: Ryuji Miura (JPN) (8:14.47)

Seventh in Tokyo as a 19-year-old when he ran 8:09.92 in the heat, he has won all his races in 2022 and set a 3:36.59 1500m PB.

AW Prediction: 1 Girma (ETH) 8:03.66; 2 El Bakkali (MAR) 8:03.69; 3 C Kipruto (KEN) 8:05.21

Marathon

Defending champion: Lelisa Desisa (ETH) 2:10:40

Ones to watch

Lelisa Desisa (ETH) (2:10:44 in 2020)

Has not competed in 2022 and hasn’t finished a marathon since 2020 but has a wild card as defending champion.

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) (2:11:49)

The five-time world champion at cross-country and half-marathon is the big name in the Kenyan team but not the in-form one. Twice a winner in New York, he was only 18th in Boston this year.

Lawrence Cherono (KEN) (2:07:21)

Fourth in the Olympics, he won in Valencia last year in 2:05:12 and was second in Boston in April.

Rising Star: Stepen Kissa (UGA) (2:04:48)

The 27:26.46 10,000m performer and 58:56 half-marathoner ran a 2:04:48 debut in Hamburg to finish second and set a Ugandan record.

AW Prediction: 1 S Kissa (UGA) 2:11:02; 2 G Kamworor (KEN) 2:11:30; 3 L Cherono (KEN) 2:11:40

110m hurdles

Defending champion: Grant Holloway (USA) 13.10

Ones to watch

Hansle Parchment (JAM) (13.09)

The 2012 bronze medallist created a major shock with his Olympic victory last year but it was no fluke. Enjoyed a 13.09 win in Birmingham this year and won the Jamaican title in 13.14

Grant Holloway (USA) (13.03)

Followed up his Doha win with Olympic silver. In 2022 he won the world indoor title but was well beaten in Randalls Island. Won his US Trials semi-final in 13.03 but did not contest the final.

Devon Allen (USA) (12.84)

A steady campaigner, he suddenly moved up a level or two with a 12.84 win in June to go third all-time. Followed that up with wins in Oslo and Paris but only just scraped into the US team in third in a race won by Daniel Roberts (13.03).

Rising Star: Trey Cunningham (USA) (13.00)

Went into the US Championships unbeaten but had to settle for second in 13.08. He has never competed in a major championships.

AW Prediction: 1 Allen (USA) 12.86; 2 Holloway (USA) 12.88; 3 Roberts (USA) 12.99

400m hurdles

Defending champion: Karsten Warholm (NOR) 47.42

Ones to watch

Karsten Warholm (NOR) (45.94 in 2021)

His dismantling of the world record in Tokyo last year was one of the greatest track performances in history but injury has ruined the two-time world champion’s preparations to make it three.

Rai Benjamin (USA) (47.04)

His time 46.17 in winning Olympic silver is easily the second-fastest time in history. Came second in the Doha Diamond League and won the US Trials in a world leading 47.04.

Alison dos Santos (BRA) (46.80)

The Olympic bronze medallist started 2022 in good shape with wins in Doha, Eugene and Oslo but moved up a level with his 46.80 win in Stockholm.

Rising Star: Trevor Bassitt (USA) (47.47)

The world indoor 400m silver medallist went into the US Champs with a 48.80 PB and lowered it to 47.47 in finishing second.

AW Prediction: 1 Benjamin (USA) 46.73; 2 Dos Santos (BRA) 46.75; 3 Warholm (NOR) 47.10

High jump

Defending champion: Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.37m

Ones to watch

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) (2.30m)

The joint Olympic champion has been inconsistent this year but won world indoor bronze and jumped 2.30m in Ostrava.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) (2.30m)

The other joint Tokyo winner has won the last two World Championships but has been quiet in 2022 other than a 2.30m jump in Doha in May.

Woo Sang-Hyeok (KOR) (2.33m)

The world indoor champion has won all his competitions in 2022 and been ultra consistent around the 2.30m mark.

Rising Star: Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR) (2.30m)

The world and European junior champion is still a teenager and cleared 2.30m in May, which could be enough for a medal in Eugene.

AW Prediction: 1 Woo Sang-Hyeok (KOR) 2.37m; 2 Tamberi (ITA) 2.35m; 3 Barshim (QAT) 2.35m

Pole vault

Defending champion: Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.97m

Ones to watch

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) (6.20m)

The Olympic gold medallist jumped a world record 6.20m in winning the world indoor title and produced a world outdoor best with 6.16m in Stockholm.

Chris Nilsen (USA) (6.00m)

Cleared a PB 5.97m in taking Olympic silver and has gone over six metres indoors and out in 2022, as well as becoming US champion.

Rising Star: Pal Haugen Lillefosse (NOR) (5.86m)

The 2019 European under-20 champion will be competing in his first global outdoor championships and is in form after setting yet another Norwegian record of 5.86m in winning his national title.

AW Prediction: 1 Duplantis (SWE) 6.20; 2 Nilsen (USA) 6.00; 3 E Obiena (PHI) 5.90

Long jump

Defending champion: Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.69m

Ones to watch

Militiadis Tentoglou (GRE) (8.36m)

Followed Olympic success with World Indoors gold thanks to an 8.55m leap. Won his first five outdoor competitions at a high level to be a clear favourite.

Tajay Gayle (JAM) (7.97m)

Produced a Jamaican record 8.69m when taking his world title in Doha but has looked in modest form in 2022 and was second in the Jamaican Championships.

Simon Ehammer (SUI) (8.45m)

The European under-23 champion and World Indoor heptathlon silver medallist produced the world lead with a 8.45m world record decathlon leap in Götzis.

Rising Star: Murali Sreeshankar (IND) (8.36m)

The world indoor seventh-placer set an Indian record 8.36m in April but lost the contest to his compatriot Jeswin Aldred Johnson’s wind-assisted 8.37m and either could medal.

AW prediction: 1 Tentoglou (GRE) 8.61; 2 Y Hashioka (JPN) 8.33; 3 S Ehammer (SUI) 8.31

Triple jump

Defending champion: Christian Taylor (USA) 17.92m

Ones to watch

Pedro Pablo Pichardo (POR) (17.49m)

The four-time world silver medallist Indoors and out dominated the Olympics with a Portuguese record 17.98m. Has been consistent in 2022, including silver in Belgrade without looking in top form.

Andy Diaz (CUB) (17.68m)

Has looked a medal shot this summer with an early-season 17.64m world lead then a 17.65m second place in Paris before jumping 17.68m in the Italian Championships.

Lazaro Martinez (CUB) (17.30m)

The former world youth and junior champion took the World Indoor title and is in very good form.

Rising Star: Jordan Diaz (ESP) (17.87m)

Another former Cuban who has also won a world youth and junior title, improved his own Spanish record.

AW Prediction: 1 J Diaz (ESP) 17.88m; 2 P Pichardo (POR) 17.65m; 3 L Martinez (CUB) 17.60m

Shot put

Defending champion: Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.91m

Ones to watch

Ryan Crouser (USA) (23.12m)

The double Olympic champion and world record-holder will be keen to win his first world title and with world outdoor leads of 22.75m, 23.02m and then 23.12m in the US Championships he is the man to beat.

Joe Kovacs (USA) (22.87m)

The double world champion is a superb competitor and has been consistently throwing around 22 metres this year, winning in Ostrava and Rome.

Tom Walsh (NZL) (22.31m)

The former world champion is another fearless and consistent competitor who will be firmly in the mix.

Rising Star: Darlan Romani (BRA) (21.77m)

The 31-year-old sprang a shock world indoor win ahead of Crouser and will be keen to make up for narrowly missing the podium in Doha.

AW Prediction: 1 Crouser (USA) 23.23; 2 Kovacs (USA) 22.76; 3 Walsh (NZL) 22.74

Discus

Defending champion: Daniel Stahl (SWE) 67.59m

Ones to watch

Daniel Stahl (SWE) (71.47m)

The world and Olympic champion has been dominating the event the last few years and now has a top 10 average of over 71m. Threw the world lead of 71.47m late in June.

Andrius Gudzius (LTU) (69.39m)

The European and former world champion is still capable of mixing it with the very best but may vie with teenager Mykolas Alekna as leading Lithuanian.

Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT) (69.11m)

A good bet for third, having won successive bronze medals in the Europeans, Worlds and Olympics, and threw an Austrian record 69.11m in May.

Rising star: Kristjan Čeh (SLO) (71.27m)

The two-time European under-23 champion has gone up a gear in 2022 and beat Stahl in Rabat and Rome, as well as winning in Birmingham.

AW Prediction: 1 Čeh (SLO) 70.25; 2 Stahl (SWE) 68.89; 3 M Alekna (LTU) 68.50

Hammer

Defending champion: Pawel Fajdek (POL) 80.50m

Ones to watch

Pawel Fajdek (POL) (80.56m)

Goes for a record fifth title and last lost a world hammer competition 11 years ago. Has been in solid 80m form in 2022, without looking at his very best.

Wojciech Nowicki (POL) (81.58m)

The reigning Olympic and European champion is seeking his first world title. So far in 2022 he has produced four of his ten best ever marks, including a world-leading 81.58m.

Eivind Henriksen (NOR) (80.17m)

The Tokyo runner-up has been below his Olympic form this year but can’t discounted.

Rising star: Benze Halasz (HUN) (79.86m)

He won a controversial bronze medal in 2019 with problems relating to the measurement of his best throw – the bronze was also awarded to Nowicki, who threw half a metre less.

AW Prediction: 1 Nowicki (POL) 82.45m; 2 P Fajdek (POL) 81.45m; 3 B Halasz (HUN)

Javelin

Defending champion: Anderson Peters (GRN) 86.89m

Ones to watch

Neeraj Chopra (IND) (89.94m)

The 2016 world junior and Commonwealth champion delighted India with Olympic gold and should easily have his best World Championships. Threw an Indian record of 89.94m in Stockholm.

Anderson Peters (GRN) (93.07m)

The surprise 2019 world champion is the in-form thrower, reaching 93.07m to go fifth all-time.

Johannes Vetter (GER) (85.64m)

The 2017 world champion who has the second-longest throw in history (97.76m) was third in 2019 and came a lowly ninth at the Olympics, despite being in great form. Has competed lightly this year.

Rising star: Oliver Helander (FIN) (89.83m)

Finland has a great tradition in this event and their latest star defeated Chopra with a throw of 89.83m at Turku. He needs to prove it wasn’t a one-off, though.

AW Prediction: 1 Peters (GRN) 91.55; 2 Chopra (IND) 90.25; 3 J Weber (GER) 89.45

Decathlon

Defending champion: Niklas Kaul (GER) 8691

Ones to watch

Damian Warner (CAN) (8797)

Won the Olympics by almost 300 points with the fourth-best score in history and also won the world indoor title, as well as Götzis, this year. This will be his sixth attempt at world outdoor gold, having previously come 18th, third, second, fifth and third since 2011.

Kevin Mayer (FRA) (8726 in 2021)

The 2017 champion set his world record in 2018 and was silver medallist in the last two Olympics but hasn’t yet shown top form in 2022.

Niklas Kaul (GER) (8303)

A shock winner at the age of 21 in Doha, the former world youth and junior champion was only fourth in his one completed decathlon in Götzis this year.

Rising star: Garrett Scantling (USA) (8867)

Fourth in Tokyo, he won the US Championships this year in a world-leading 8867 to better his PB by

220 points and will be making his World Championships debut.

AW Prediction: 1 D Warner (CAN) 8995; 2 K Mayer (FRA) 8750; 3 A Moloney (AUS) 8685

20km race walk

Defending champion: Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) 1:26:34

Ones to watch

Massimo Stano (ITA) (1:20:30 in 2021)

Only 19th and 14th in the previous two World Championships, he was a surprise Olympic champion and has looked in good shape in 2022.

Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) (1:22:52)

The world champion was third in the Olympics and won easily in the World race walking team championships at Muscat in March.

Koki Ikeda (JPN) (1:18:53)

Sixth in Doha, he improved to second in Tokyo and has was a second to Yamanishi in Muscat this year but also produced a 1:18:53 in Wajima which tops the rankings this year of those eligible to compete.

Rising star: David Kelly (IRL) (1:19:44)

The European under-23 silver medallist was only 29th in Tokyo but looks to have improved significantly, judging by a third in a PB 1:19:44 in Podebrady.

AW Prediction: 1 Yamanishi (JPN) 1:18:23; 2 Ikeda (JPN) 1:19:02; 3 E Takahashi (JPN) 1:19:10

35km race walk

2019 world 50km champion: Yusuke Suzuki (JPN) 4:04:20

Ones to watch

Dawid Tomala (POL) (2:37:22)

The Olympic 50km champion is yet to win a 35km and he ranks 79th at the distance from his one attempt in 2022 but that doesn’t mean he can’t pull off another huge shock.

Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) (2:36:14)

The 2019 world bronze medallist at 20km was then ninth at the Olympics but showed he could be a force at 35km thanks to an impressive win in the World Team Championships in Muscat.

Miguel Lopez (ESP) (2:27:53)

The 2015 world 20km champion and former European winner beat the 2018 European champion and Olympic fourth-placer Alvaro Martin at the Spanish Championships.

Rising star: Masatora Kawano (JPN) (2:26:40)

Only aged 23 he was sixth in the 50km at Tokyo and is likely to lead the Japanese challenge with World 50km champion Yusuke Suzuki having not competed for well over two years. Won the Japanese title in a world leading 2:26:40.

AW Prediction: 1 Kawano (JPN) 2:25:45; 2 Stano (ITA) 2:26:10; 3 Karlstrom (SWE) 2:26:35

4x100m

Defending champions: USA 37.10

Ones to watch

Italy (37.50 in 2021)

While they are far from a one-man team, with Marcell Jacobs not 100 per cent it is unlikely that the shock Tokyo winners can strike gold again, especially as they have not competed as a quartet in 2022.

USA (38.46)

Comfortable winners in Doha, they failed to negotiate a loaded heat in Tokyo but there is no doubt they will easily have the fastest quartet on paper judging by the high quality US Championships.

Canada (38.31)

With a strong quartet anchored by 200m champion Andre De Grasse, they advanced to second in Tokyo with GB’s drug-related disqualification and will again be close to the front.

Rising Stars: Germany (37.99)

They may be lacking star names but Germany look to be the team on the up, having set a 37.99 world lead and German record in June.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 37.25; 2 Jamaica 37.51; 3 GB & NI 37.55

4x400m

Defending champions: USA 2:55.70

Ones to watch

USA (2:58.53)

With the exception of London in 2017, when they were shocked by Trinidad, you have to go all the way back to 1991 to find a men’s 4x400m final in which the USA did not cross the line first – albeit they have lost four of their 14 golds retrospectively.

Jamaica (2:58.76 in 2021)

The Doha runners up were only sixth in Tokyo but, with 11 men inside 46 seconds in the semi-finals at their national championships, only USA has better depth.

Belgium (2:57.88 in 2021)

The European champions were third in Doha, fourth in Tokyo and won the world indoor title in March. Led by the resurgent Borlee brothers, they will again be to the fore.

Rising Stars: Netherlands (2:57.18 in 2021)

Shock runners-up in Tokyo, they have never even competed in the World outdoor Championships at this event but they did win world indoor bronzes and have a solid quartet.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 2:55.22; 2 Dominican Republic 2:57.60; 3 Belgium 2:57.65

Mixed relay

Defending champions: USA 3:09.34

Ones to watch

USA (3:10.22 in 2021)

Poor selection decisions meant they finished only third in Tokyo, but given their level of talent available they surely won’t make the same mistake again and the home team should comfortably defend their title.

Poland (3:09.87 in 2021)

Their mixed quartet sprang a surprise to win Olympic gold in Tokyo and look good enough to land yet another relay medal.

Jamaica (3:11.76 in 2021)

They narrowly failed to make the final in Tokyo after finishing second in Doha and have the ability to come second if they use their fastest runners.

Rising Star: Netherlands (3:10.36 in 2021)

If Femke Bol features runs in the mixed relay, as she did in Tokyo, where they were fourth, they are now stronger throughout and will land a medal.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:07.65; 2 Poland 3:08.23; 3 Netherlands 3:08.66

For timetable details, CLICK HERE

» This is an abbreviated version of a preview that appears in the July issue of AW magazine. To buy a copy, click here