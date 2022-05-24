AW collaboration

For a nation not often talked about in terms of the greatest athletics countries, Canada has had its moments in the sun. Any Canuck of a certain vintage will remember the stunning 1996 Olympic 100m men’s final, when Donovan Bailey won from lane 6, breaking the world record and beating out Frankie Fredericks in the process. Derek Drouin fought off a career of injury-hit disappointment in 2016 to take gold in the high jump. And looking back further, Harry Jerome was perhaps the best track athlete of the 1960s.

As we look towards a summer that will include the Worlds in Eugene, Oregon this July, Canadian athletics fans will be hoping that some of their favourites can get on the podium in Track Town, USA. Some of those names will be outside shots to pick up a medal, while others may be considered among the favourites. With the men’s national soccer team already having proven that Maple Leaf sports pros can overcome the odds, who else might make 2002 an epic year for the nation?

When can we size up the best Canadian athletes?

Ahead of the World Championships, one of the best places to see these athletes going through their paces is on the Diamond League series. Canada is set to have a number of athletes appearing in the Diamond League, and while their chances of taking the title will vary from "distant" to "real contender", their mere presence on the track places them among the best in the world.

In June, we’ll get to see a fair number of the contenders taking to the track in the Harry Jerome Track Classic. Damian Warner, who took gold in the decathlon in Tokyo last year, would very much fancy picking up another first place when the chips are down in Oregon. On the women’s side, Lindsey Butterworth will be hoping to edge down her time in the 800m. More names will be added to the field between now and then, but all the athletes there will be hoping to do the name of the eponymous Jerome proud.

Who will have a chance at gold in Eugene?

De Grasse, who took a surprise bronze in Tokyo, might well fancy his luck in the 100m in the World Championships. The track is expected to be fast and with the Toronto native already having run 9.89 in the sprint, he could cut that time further should he make it to the final. Aside from Warner, the middle-distance is where things might get very interesting. 3000m runners John Gay and Cameron Proceviat have both run hugely impressive races indoors this season – and will be keenly watched between now and July.

From the women’s side, Khamica Bingham will be hoping to make an impact on the 100m conversation, and Butterworth likewise in the 800m. However, Canada’s best hopes of medalling may come at longer distances, with Ceili McCabe looking strong in the 3000m and Leslie Sexton running well in the marathon. Time will tell, of course. Bailey was far from the favourite on the track in 1996, but he ended up the fastest of the lot. 2022 could yet hold some surprises of its own.