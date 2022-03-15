Results include the CAU Championships, Mid Lancs League and Yorkshire Vets

For a report and full results of the British Masters Cross-Country Championships click here

CAU INTER COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS (Inc BRITISH ATHLETICS CROSS CHALLENGE), Loughborough, March 12

For a report and team results click here

Men (10.5km):

1 C Johnson (North East) 33:03; 2 Z Mahamed (Hampshire) 33:24; 3 D Haworth (Derbyshire) 33:34; 4 A Teuten (Hampshire) 33:37; 5 G Beardmore (Worcestershire) 33:40; 6 E Shepherd (Cheshire) 33:43; 7 J Millar (Avon/Somerset) 33:49; 8 A Coley-Maud (Surrey, M35) 33:55; 9 J Gray (Warwickshire) 34:02; 10 E Turki (Northern Ireland) 34:03; 11 A Watson (Leicestershire & Rutland, M40) 34:03; 12 S Eglen (Surrey) 34:11; 13 L Oates (Scotland) 34:20; 14 L Taylor (Lincolnshire) 34:24; 15 D Evans (Middlesex) 34:27; 16 T Tarragano (Sussex) 34:30; 17 A McMillan (Yorkshire) 34:37; 18 C McCaughey (Northern Ireland) 34:39; 19 K Reilly (Kent) 34:41; 20 S Moakes (Derbyshire) 34:46; 21 W Cork (Sussex) 34:46; 22 L Gratton (Staffordshire, M35) 34:47; 23 D Robinson (Scotland, U20) 34:49; 24 J Mckenna (North East, M40) 34:56; 25 M Bowser (Lincolnshire, M35) 34:59; 26 M Bartram (Suffolk) 35:03; 27 J Kingston (Kent, U20) 35:04; 28 F Jennings (Devon, U20) 35:04; 29 E Smith (Staffordshire, U20) 35:08; 30 J Van Deventer (Surrey) 35:09; 31 A Milligan (Northern Ireland) 35:15; 32 B Fish (Lancashire, M35) 35:20; 33 J O’Hara (Hampshire) 35:20; 34 H Lupton (Leicestershire & Rutland) 35:22; 35 B Felton (Essex) 35:22; 36 J Goodge (Kent) 35:26; 37 B Robinson (Gloucestershire) 35:28; 38 J Dickinson (Yorkshire, U20) 35:28; 39 A Hampson (Lincolnshire) 35:29; 40 C Jardine (Scotland) 35:31; 41 M Knowles (Lancashire, U20) 35:33; 42 F Slemeck (Surrey) 35:35; 43 R Serif (Cheshire, U20) 35:36; 44 S Byrne (Wiltshire) 35:36; 45 T Adams (Yorkshire, M35) 35:38; 46 G Tomlinson (Cheshire, M40) 35:39; 47 G Priestley (Lancashire) 35:40; 48 M Cox (Surrey) 35:41; 49 O Bell (Hertfordshire) 35:42; 50 L Milburn (Yorkshire) 35:43; 51 R Slade (Buckinghamshire) 35:44; 52 B Miles (Wales) 35:44; 53 C Hanlon (Warwickshire) 35:45; 54 A Annett (Northern Ireland) 35:47; 55 Z Bridgeland (Essex, U20) 35:48; 56 C Bowen-Jones (Norfolk) 35:54; 57 E Smith-Rasmussen (Lincolnshire) 35:55; 58 P Roddy (Warwickshire) 35:55; 59 J Douglas (Cumbria, M35) 35:56; 60 A Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 35:57; 61 W Boutwood (Hampshire) 35:58; 62 J McCrae (Lincolnshire) 35:59; 63 J Rennie (Berkshire, U20) 36:00; 64 S Jackson (North East, M35) 36:00; 65 J Hancock (Surrey) 36:01; 66 D Bishop (Derbyshire) 36:05; 67 O Jones (Avon/Somerset, M40) 36:06; 68 S Strange (Essex) 36:06; 69 P Wylie (North East, M40) 36:06; 70 L Smith (Norfolk) 36:07; 71 D Farren (Northern Ireland) 36:07; 72 C McMeechan (Northern Ireland) 36:12; 73 T Cornthwaite (Lancashire, M35) 36:14; 74 S Dickinson (Yorkshire) 36:16; 75 Z Hanna (Northern Ireland) 36:17; 76 T Menges (Kent) 36:17; 77 M Jenkin (Cornwall, M40) 36:17; 78 W Tighe (Derbyshire, U20) 36:18; 79 S Snelson (Northamptonshire, U20) 36:18; 80 J Hall (Yorkshire) 36:20; 81 C Franks (North East, M35) 36:22; 82 G Jayasuriya (North East) 36:23; 83 C Kissane-Wood (Surrey) 36:27; 84 J Tuffin (Nottinghamshire) 36:31; 85 R Smyk (Greater Manchester) 36:32; 86 S Hancox (North East) 36:33; 87 J Bryant (Kent) 36:33; 88 E Ahmed (Middlesex, U20) 36:37; 89 J Skelly (Lincolnshire) 36:39; 90 J Tuttle (Buckinghamshire) 36:40; 91 C Gibbens (Kent) 36:42; 92 D Hudson (Cambridgeshire, M40) 36:44; 93 M Williams (Staffordshire) 36:45; 94 D Fewell (Essex, M35) 36:46; 95 S Fox (Devon) 36:47; 96 A Pilcher (Derbyshire, M35) 36:47; 97 M Costley (Hampshire) 36:48; 98 J Gilby (Devon, M40) 36:49; 99 S Boreham (Suffolk) 36:50; 100 J Hudak (Greater Manchester) 36:51; 101 G Foster (Cumbria) 36:54; 102 E Spencer (Derbyshire, U20) 36:55; 103 J Smith (Worcestershire, M35) 36:56; 104 S Renfer (Middlesex) 36:57; 105 A Davidson (Buckinghamshire) 36:58; 106 M Collins (Shropshire, U20) 36:58; 107 O Garrod (Surrey) 36:58; 108 M Leahy (Merseyside) 36:59; 109 S Allen (Leicestershire & Rutland) 37:00; 110 F Lydon (Leicestershire & Rutland) 37:01; 111 J Bailey (Nottinghamshire, M45) 37:02; 112 R Harrison (Lancashire) 37:03; 113 J Payne (Essex) 37:05; 114 M Hill (Greater Manchester, M45) 37:08; 115 P Robertson (Merseyside) 37:10; 116 B Burke (Sussex) 37:14; 117 S Sommerville (Avon/Somerset) 37:14; 118 C O’Neill (Berkshire) 37:16; 119 A Holford (Essex) 37:21; 120 P Bouttier-Butler (Leicestershire & Rutland) 37:21; 121 D Owen (Gloucestershire) 37:22; 122 J Cole (Dorset) 37:23; 123 J Hobbs (Sussex, U20) 37:24; 124 B Neale (Devon, M35) 37:27; 125 A Russell (Cumbria) 37:28; 126 C Emmerson (Bedfordshire) 37:30; 127 S Campbell (Merseyside) 37:32; 128 C Jones (Worcestershire, M35) 37:32; 129 J Bowness (Oxfordshire) 37:34; 130 S Costley (Hampshire) 37:35; 131 T Campion-Smith (Oxfordshire) 37:37; 132 A Millbery (Worcestershire) 37:38; 133 T Wallis (Essex, U20) 37:39; 134 F Macdonald Oulds (Greater Manchester) 37:41; 135 J Thomas (Staffordshire) 37:42; 136 J Orrell (Cambridgeshire, U20) 37:44; 137 S Mochan (Wiltshire) 37:46; 138 M Waddington (Hertfordshire) 37:46; 139 O Newton (Middlesex) 37:49; 140 M Blair (Derbyshire, M40) 37:49; 141 R Boorman (Sussex) 37:52; 142 M Dicks (Buckinghamshire, U20) 37:52; 143 D Willmore (Dorset) 37:52; 144 H Read (Oxfordshire) 37:53; 145 J Doherty (Merseyside, M35) 37:57; 146 C Cope (Lincolnshire, M35) 37:58; 147 S Leitch (Sussex, U20) 37:59; 148 G Browne (Greater Manchester) 37:59; 149 P Livingstone (Devon) 38:01; 150 C McNally (Nottinghamshire) 38:03; 151 J Stephens (Wiltshire) 38:05; 152 J Ocal (Norfolk) 38:07; 153 M Robinson (Oxfordshire, M35) 38:07; 154 J Carter (Warwickshire, M35) 38:07; 155 L Alden (Norfolk) 38:10; 156 J Hartley (Cumbria) 38:14; 157 S Stevens (Norfolk, U20) 38:14; 158 T Shaw (Nottinghamshire) 38:14; 159 K Barnes (Sussex) 38:20; 160 A Perrin (Derbyshire) 38:23; 161 E Blythman (Bedfordshire, U20) 38:24; 162 C Pacey (Lincolnshire) 38:27; 163 W Bowran (Hertfordshire) 38:27; 164 L Brown (Cambridgeshire) 38:28; 165 S Upton (Oxfordshire) 38:29; 166 C Maher (Merseyside, M35) 38:29; 167 S Crozier (Staffordshire) 38:29; 168 A Headley (Bedfordshire) 38:30; 169 S Fisher (Staffordshire, M35) 38:30; 170 J Turner (Sussex) 38:31; 171 J Stewart (Essex) 38:32; 172 E Spencer (Hertfordshire) 38:34; 173 O Chadwick (Merseyside) 38:35; 174 C Wagstaff (Gloucestershire) 38:35; 175 J McKibbin (Devon) 38:35; 176 J Bolton (Oxfordshire, M45) 38:38; 177 M Beckett (Wiltshire, M35) 38:38; 178 B Mead (Bedfordshire) 38:40; 179 J Hnatushka (Warwickshire) 38:41; 180 M Eccles (Norfolk, M40) 38:42; 181 A Brown (Wales) 38:44; 182 L Shail (Warwickshire) 38:46; 183 D Blake (Norfolk, M40) 38:49; 184 S Spencer (Humberside) 38:49; 185 J Hickinbottom (Shropshire, M35) 38:51; 186 C Choules (Devon) 38:52; 187 J Bond (Northamptonshire) 38:54; 188 D Shearer (Cheshire, M35) 38:56; 189 C Fiddaman (Suffolk, M35) 38:59; 190 A Daniel (Wiltshire) 39:00; 191 J Cleaver (Lancashire, M40) 39:01; 192 B Underwood (Dorset, M45) 39:05; 193 N Bunting (Cambridgeshire) 39:06; 194 M Snowdon (Suffolk) 39:07; 195 G Hatton (Lincolnshire) 39:08; 196 M Mannings (Greater Manchester) 39:09; 197 C Williams (Greater Manchester, U20) 39:09; 198 D Floyd (Staffordshire) 39:09; 199 D Aubrey (Wales) 39:11; 200 T Humphrey (Devon) 39:12; 201 J McLeod (Warwickshire) 39:13; 202 M Couldwell (Leicestershire & Rutland, M45) 39:13; 203 T Humphries (Cumbria) 39:14; 204 O Hill (Hertfordshire) 39:17; 205 T Fellbaum (Cheshire) 39:20; 206 B McCartney (Cornwall, U20) 39:24; 207 E Moffett (Cambridgeshire, M35) 39:24; 208 J Godwood (Oxfordshire) 39:26; 209 S Todd (Norfolk) 39:26; 210 S Tuttle (Buckinghamshire) 39:27; 211 J Parr (Hertfordshire, M35) 39:28; 212 J Salt (Cumbria, U20) 39:29; 213 S Corbishley (Lancashire) 39:30; 214 D Gardner (Shropshire) 39:32; 215 J Turner (Wales) 39:35; 216 J Wilkinson (Greater Manchester) 39:38; 217 B Burnham (Nottinghamshire) 39:41; 218 D Narborough (Derbyshire) 39:42; 219 G Clarkson (Humberside, M35) 39:43; 220 P Gardiner (Wiltshire, M35) 39:45; 221 L Nagington (Staffordshire, U20) 39:45; 222 P Hackett (Staffordshire) 39:45; 223 T Teweled (Cambridgeshire) 39:48; 224 B Rawlins (Avon/Somerset) 39:50; 225 S Hull (Wiltshire, M40) 39:51; 226 N Adams (Norfolk, M40) 39:52; 227 A How (Wales, M40) 39:55; 228 D Chambefort (Warwickshire) 39:57; 229 W Christofi (Avon/Somerset) 39:58; 230 A McCartney (Cornwall) 40:02; 231 J Gomes (Wales, M40) 40:02; 232 J Nixon (Suffolk, M35) 40:02; 233 J Wadsworth (Cheshire) 40:02; 234 C Campion (Wales, U20) 40:03; 235 C Gibson (Humberside) 40:04; 236 M Amos (Cambridgeshire, M35) 40:07; 237 B Lines (Wiltshire) 40:08; 238 E Dunn (Merseyside) 40:10; 239 A Rennie (Berkshire, M45) 40:12; 240 A Willis (Gloucestershire, M40) 40:15; 241 J Boam (Nottinghamshire) 40:17; 242 J Twigg (Lancashire) 40:24; 243 L Gray (Gloucestershire, M35) 40:27; 244 H Digby (Berkshire) 40:27; 245 J Trubridge (Cornwall, M45) 40:28; 246 F Harris (Dorset, U20) 40:32; 247 C Morgan (Wales, M40) 40:33; 248 J Fox (Hertfordshire) 40:33; 249 M Green (Berkshire) 40:34; 250 T Hales (Shropshire) 40:34; 251 H Hancock (Cambridgeshire, U20) 40:34; 252 E Forsythe (Buckinghamshire) 40:36; 253 P Smith (Cornwall, M45) 40:36; 254 C Callaghan (Wales, M40) 40:40; 255 D Keenan (Wales, M35) 40:41; 256 S Williams (Suffolk) 40:45; 257 L Dover (Houghton Harriers AC) 40:46; 258 C Crawford (Devon) 40:56; 259 R Barnes (Bedfordshire, M35) 41:00; 260 N Turner (Buckinghamshire, M45) 41:02; 261 C Hopkins (Suffolk) 41:07; 262 G Couzens (Humberside, M35) 41:08; 263 J Cullen (Worcestershire, M45) 41:10; 264 J French (Northamptonshire, M40) 41:19; 265 J Yeates (Hertfordshire) 41:26; 266 C Roberts (Warwickshire) 41:35; 267 M Pollard (Worcestershire, M40) 41:40; 268 M Bissell (Humberside) 41:45; 269 C Hutchinson (Gloucestershire) 41:48; 270 D Tuttle (Berkshire) 41:53; 271 L Greenfield (Northamptonshire) 42:17; 272 J Dale (Worcestershire, U20) 42:19; 273 H Miles (Gloucestershire) 42:31; 274 J Smith (Suffolk, M40) 42:37; 275 S Bellis (Wales) 42:40

U20 (8.5km):

1 L Rawlings (Shropshire) 28:07; 2 J Livingstone (Devon) 28:14; 3 L Small (Kent) 28:22; 4 O Smart (Devon) 28:24; 5 R Ashton (Lancashire) 28:31; 6 J Small (Kent) 28:31; 7 M Ramsden (Lancashire) 28:45; 8 R Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 28:57; 9 W Zerom (Kent) 29:03; 10 B Sandilands (Scotland) 29:19; 11 S Hodgson (Berkshire) 29:27; 12 F Grant (Derbyshire) 29:36; 13 L Sheppard Brown (Wales) 29:36; 14 C Harding (Cumbria) 29:37; 15 S Burkitt (Suffolk) 29:41; 16 J Harrison (Cornwall) 29:48; 17 A McGill (Scotland) 29:50; 18 S Gilson (Derbyshire) 29:51; 19 J Wardle (Nottinghamshire) 29:52; 20 E Gear (Kent) 29:52; 21 T Smales (Humberside) 29:52; 22 J Price (Norfolk) 29:54; 23 J Carnelley (Yorkshire) 30:00; 24 C Stephenson (Yorkshire) 30:01; 25 D Hayes (Merseyside) 30:06; 26 M Price (Worcestershire) 30:08; 27 S Loughlin (Lancashire) 30:10; 28 T Spencer (Derbyshire) 30:13; 29 O James (Dorset) 30:15; 30 D Maydew (Avon/Somerset) 30:18; 31 C Coulson (North East) 30:20; 32 J O’Connell (Leicestershire & Rutland) 30:24; 33 M Dubery (Kent) 30:25; 34 J Hale (Merseyside) 30:25; 35 H Jinks (Oxfordshire) 30:27; 36 J Dutton (Greater Manchester) 30:27; 37 O O’Connor (Middlesex) 30:32; 38 A Thompson (Yorkshire) 30:34; 39 C Hudson (Middlesex) 30:38; 40 E Morton (Yorkshire) 30:40; 41 F Ward (Northamptonshire) 30:41; 42 R Regan (Cumbria) 30:43; 43 T Shaw (Yorkshire) 30:46; 44 J Palmer (Buckinghamshire) 30:49; 45 L Cairns (Scotland) 30:54; 46 W Bellamy (North East) 30:54; 47 T Middleton (Greater Manchester) 30:56; 48 E Mitchell (Cornwall) 30:57; 49 T Kimber (Sussex) 30:58; 50 A Flaherty (Yorkshire) 31:01; 51 A Leworthy (Devon) 31:02; 52 R Hardman (Cardiff Archers) 31:02; 53 D Smith (Warwickshire) 31:03; 54 J Vaughan (Worcestershire) 31:09; 55 G Ogden (Surrey) 31:14; 56 L Lambeth (Staffordshire) 31:17; 57 P Smallcombe (North East) 31:19; 58 J Williams (Warwickshire) 31:21; 59 J Wragg (Derbyshire) 31:22; 60 L Hampshire (Merseyside) 31:22; 61 A Smith (Scotland) 31:23; 62 J Doye (Essex) 31:27; 63 H Hyde (Hampshire) 31:28; 64 F Ball (Devon) 31:29; 65 D Hughes (North East) 31:33; 66 A Parkinson (Northamptonshire) 31:37; 67 O Sutcliffe (Lancashire) 31:38; 68 A Vosper (Kent) 31:39; 69 C Daley (North East) 31:41; 70 Z Houghton (Norfolk) 31:42; 71 T Jacques (Yorkshire) 31:42; 72 C Teare (Merseyside) 31:47; 73 J Bell (Gloucestershire) 31:50; 74 W Goddard (Berkshire) 31:50; 75 M Stevens (Berkshire) 31:58; 76 J Frost (Devon) 31:58; 77 B Noon (Sussex) 32:02; 78 T Bentley (Staffordshire) 32:02; 79 D Tomaselli (Cambridgeshire) 32:03; 80 J Farrelly (Greater Manchester) 32:09; 81 S Priday (Devon) 32:12; 82 I Makkar (Surrey) 32:16; 83 O Mills (Cambridgeshire) 32:16; 84 T Machin-Paley (Middlesex) 32:21; 85 J Brook (Middlesex) 32:25; 86 R Rigby (Greater Manchester) 32:25; 87 T Woodward (Essex) 32:26; 88 C Foord (Leicestershire & Rutland) 32:29; 89 H Sweeney (Merseyside) 32:34; 90 O Price (Wales) 32:36; 91 T Cheshire (Surrey) 32:38; 92 A Banfield (Norfolk) 32:42; 93 H Cutler (Shropshire) 32:43; 94 D Ervine (Sussex) 32:43; 95 F Adams (Suffolk) 32:45; 96 F Davoren (Sussex) 32:48; 97 J Patton (Derbyshire) 32:52; 98 H Ross-Hughes (Merseyside) 32:54; 99 A James (Greater Manchester) 32:54; 100 A Barber (Leicestershire & Rutland) 32:55; 101 A Ford (Essex) 32:57; 102 D Harrison (Norfolk) 32:59; 103 J Hopley (Lancashire) 33:00; 104 H Revill (Surrey) 33:04; 105 B Williamson (Bedfordshire) 33:06; 106 J McGraw (Derbyshire) 33:12; 107 D Moulton (Kent) 33:13; 108 M Banks (Staffordshire) 33:13; 109 H Ellwood (Greater Manchester) 33:17; 110 N Coy (Yorkshire) 33:18; 111 S Harnett (Hampshire) 33:18; 112 D Roberts (Oxfordshire) 33:19; 113 F Kirk (Surrey) 33:19; 114 J Dale (Avon/Somerset) 33:19; 115 J Campbell (Berkshire) 33:26; 116 J Smith (Wales) 33:30; 117 A Lane (Kent) 33:31; 118 E Jolliffe (Oxfordshire) 33:35; 119 J Daws-Twilley (Surrey) 33:37; 120 R Eden (North East) 33:38; 121 Z Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 33:44; 122 M Spendlove (Lincolnshire) 33:44; 123 J Dickinson (Lancashire) 33:46; 124 L Milliken (Greater Manchester) 33:47; 125 J Ford (Merseyside) 33:48; 126 A Coleston-Shields (Leicestershire & Rutland) 33:48; 127 L Manley (Cheshire) 33:50; 128 J Evans-Rodriguez (Berkshire) 33:52; 129 O Smith (Hampshire) 33:52; 130 L Dunne (Nottinghamshire) 33:55; 131 F Hawkins (Gloucestershire) 33:56; 132 A Moffat (Hertfordshire) 33:59; 133 H Bond (Staffordshire) 34:06; 134 L Martin (Buckinghamshire) 34:10; 135 F Churton (Staffordshire) 34:13; 136 N Campbell (Warwickshire) 34:14; 137 A Seed (North East) 34:15; 138 J Noon (Worcestershire) 34:19; 139 L Heather (Suffolk) 34:28; 140 B Rowe (Berkshire) 34:37; 141 A Pester (Warwickshire) 34:42; 142 J Edwards (Cornwall) 34:45; 143 S Tierney (Derbyshire) 34:46; 144 J Vinnicombe (Bedfordshire) 34:47; 145 B Life (Norfolk) 34:48; 146 J Price (Shropshire) 34:48; 147 M Brussels (Merseyside) 34:48; 148 W Leggatt (Leicestershire & Rutland) 34:51; 149 A Williams (Sussex, SEN) 34:55; 150 A Brent (Buckinghamshire) 35:00; 151 J Anderson (North East) 35:01; 152 E Price (Wales) 35:04; 153 E Turner (Hertfordshire) 35:11; 154 J St Quinton (Staffordshire) 35:11; 155 A Williams (Wales) 35:22; 156 M Obi (Greater Manchester) 35:24; 157 E Compton (Staffordshire) 35:24; 158 M Stevens (Lancashire) 35:32; 159 A Mumford (Hampshire) 35:33; 160 S Bentley (Nottinghamshire) 35:35; 161 L Cotineau (Wiltshire) 35:35; 162 C Stone (Buckinghamshire) 35:37; 163 O Rawles (Dorset) 35:50; 164 L Livingstone (Hampshire) 35:58; 165 J Leggatt (Leicestershire & Rutland) 36:10; 166 D Dayman (Devon) 36:53; 167 L Wolf-Pudney (Worcestershire) 36:54; 168 G Green (Gloucestershire) 36:54; 169 B Watkinson (Shropshire) 37:18; 170 T Fuller (Dorset) 37:26

U17 (6.6km):

1 F Gilmour (Scotland) 22:19; 2 B Brown (Hampshire) 22:22; 3 J Deacon (Lancashire) 22:25; 4 B Pye (North East) 22:29; 5 L Birdseye (Berkshire) 22:42; 6 E Bird (Dorset) 22:45; 7 H Dover (Essex) 22:50; 8 R Macdonald (Scotland) 22:57; 9 S Robinson (Avon/Somerset) 22:57; 10 H Gear (Kent) 22:59; 11 J Dargan (Surrey) 23:07; 12 J Blevins (North East) 23:12; 13 S Okrafo-Smart (Nottinghamshire) 23:13; 14 J Knockton (Cheshire) 23:16; 15 W Lorente (Scotland) 23:17; 16 L McCay (Merseyside) 23:17; 17 L Davis (Gloucestershire) 23:17; 18 G Couttie (Yorkshire) 23:18; 19 J Richardson (Cheshire) 23:20; 20 C Norman (Surrey) 23:22; 21 T Jones (Merseyside) 23:26; 22 J Keir (Kent) 23:29; 23 R Marshall (Scotland) 23:32; 24 J Strickley (Merseyside) 23:33; 25 C Deverill (Scotland) 23:34; 26 O Hitchcock (Suffolk) 23:35; 27 J Stevens (Kent) 23:38; 28 W Nuttall (Essex) 23:42; 29 E Primett (Hertfordshire) 23:43; 30 J MacDonald (Kent) 23:45; 31 C Walker-Powell (Hampshire) 23:47; 32 Q Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 23:48; 33 J Geary (Lancashire) 23:49; 34 H Hewitt (Lincolnshire) 23:53; 35 H Jonas (Norfolk) 23:54; 36 J James (Oxfordshire) 23:55; 37 W Walker (Lancashire) 23:56; 38 J Taylor (Surrey) 23:56; 39 T Nyabadza (Scotland) 23:58; 40 J Wilson (Cheshire) 23:59; 41 C Wright (Sussex) 24:00; 42 E Hobbs (Yorkshire) 24:02; 43 A Darood (Yorkshire) 24:05; 44 G Mastrolonardo (Yorkshire) 24:05; 45 C Green (Scotland) 24:09; 46 J Bailey (Middlesex) 24:10; 47 W de Vere Owen (North East) 24:10; 48 S Lea (Worcestershire) 24:10; 49 J Greenhalgh (Nottinghamshire) 24:10; 50 D Richardson (Cumbria) 24:12; 51 F Colverson-Martin (Oxfordshire) 24:12; 52 D Fisher (Avon/Somerset) 24:15; 53 A Hughes (North East) 24:18; 54 F Hart (Gloucestershire) 24:21; 55 J Peck (Suffolk) 24:22; 56 T Slane (North East) 24:22; 57 J Ormrod (Lancashire) 24:23; 58 J Kandola (Norfolk) 24:24; 59 D McCluskey (Wales) 24:26; 60 E Savage (Greater Manchester) 24:27; 61 F Schiller (Lancashire) 24:28; 62 M Berry (Suffolk) 24:29; 63 C Chilton (Surrey) 24:31; 64 M Winfield (Hertfordshire) 24:32; 65 F Goodhew (Avon/Somerset) 24:33; 66 S Greenstein (Middlesex) 24:33; 67 I Arnott (Kent) 24:34; 68 J Prendergast (Kent) 24:35; 69 S Riley (Essex) 24:35; 70 F McGrath (Berkshire) 24:36; 71 F Roden (Yorkshire) 24:36; 72 A Bishop (Surrey) 24:39; 73 H Kentish (Buckinghamshire) 24:39; 74 S Bennet (Scotland) 24:39; 75 J Cumberland (Oxfordshire) 24:40; 76 O Craggs (Berkshire) 24:42; 77 J Garratt (Suffolk) 24:42; 78 O Curry (Surrey) 24:42; 79 O Horne (Kent) 24:44; 80 L Buttrick (Nottinghamshire) 24:44; 81 Z Segal (Hertfordshire) 24:46; 82 B Wagstaff (Wiltshire) 24:47; 83 T Bongaerts (Norfolk) 24:47; 84 D Holman (Lancashire) 24:49; 85 T O’Mahoney (Yorkshire) 24:49; 86 C O’Neill (Hertfordshire) 24:51; 87 J Snedden (Cambridgeshire) 24:51; 88 I Battye (Greater Manchester) 24:53; 89 D Evans (Warwickshire) 24:54; 90 S Beedell (Cambridgeshire) 24:55; 91 J Warren (Lancashire) 24:55; 92 G Stevens (Hampshire) 24:56; 93 F White (Warwickshire) 24:56; 94 K Nicholson (Buckinghamshire) 24:56; 95 L Mills (Cornwall) 24:58; 96 S Smyth (Greater Manchester) 24:59; 97 S Christie (North East) 25:00; 98 D Pauley (Cambridgeshire) 25:00; 99 W Sutcliffe (Cheshire) 25:01; 100 B Bruce-Gonzalez (Hampshire) 25:02; 101 C Parker (Berkshire) 25:03; 102 H Evans (Wales) 25:03; 103 A Adams (Warwickshire) 25:04; 104 H Totton (Buckinghamshire) 25:04; 105 L McCormack (Greater Manchester) 25:04; 106 M Brooks (Berkshire) 25:06; 107 A Wilson-Spence (Worcestershire) 25:06; 108 C Ferris (Sussex) 25:07; 109 J Perry (Essex) 25:08; 110 W Campbell (Hampshire) 25:10; 111 S Green (Northamptonshire) 25:11; 112 B Marr (North East) 25:12; 113 A Marshall (Hertfordshire) 25:13; 114 J Reeve (Richmond & Zetland Harriers) 25:13; 115 S Nesbitt (Surrey) 25:14; 116 J Hayward (Suffolk) 25:15; 117 R Corrin (Lancashire) 25:22; 118 F Powe (Devon) 25:23; 119 E Nation (Greater Manchester) 25:23; 120 A Hammond (Wiltshire) 25:24; 121 E Patel (Warwickshire) 25:27; 122 W Parker (Greater Manchester) 25:28; 123 R Shearer (Suffolk) 25:29; 124 A Jeavons (Worcestershire) 25:33; 125 J Dunn (Dorset) 25:35; 126 G Thomas (Devon) 25:38; 127 L Finch (Leicestershire & Rutland) 25:39; 128 R Snelson (Northamptonshire) 25:39; 129 G O’Connor (Staffordshire) 25:40; 130 R Tuck (Suffolk) 25:43; 131 A Ferrari (Middlesex) 25:45; 132 F Mayoh (Greater Manchester) 25:46; 133 K Hatcher (Cumbria) 25:47; 134 A Dickson (Warwickshire) 25:48; 135 C Morgan (Wales) 25:50; 136 S Hollins (Cheshire) 25:50; 137 F Cooper (Gloucestershire, U20) 25:51; 138 E Clowes (Staffordshire) 25:51; 139 G Hope (Warwickshire) 25:57; 140 D Stoneman (Avon/Somerset) 25:57; 141 S Pendered (Sussex) 25:58; 142 J Dobson (Sussex) 25:58; 143 A Lydon (Cambridgeshire) 25:59; 144 H Smith (Norfolk) 26:00; 145 H Samkin (Lincolnshire) 26:00; 146 M Fabian (Norfolk) 26:02; 147 D Conway (Norfolk) 26:04; 148 L Pascoe (Devon) 26:04; 149 G Thomas (Berkshire) 26:05; 150 D Carney (Cheshire) 26:06; 151 J Redmond (Merseyside) 26:06; 152 A Jeddo (Kent) 26:09; 153 B Williams (Cornwall) 26:12; 154 E Bond (North East) 26:14; 155 H Cotineau (Wiltshire) 26:15; 156 E Barnes-Heath (Lincolnshire) 26:16; 157 B Evans (Scotland) 26:17; 158 J Bowen (Cumbria) 26:19; 159 J Anderson (Buckinghamshire) 26:19; 160 L Roncarati (Middlesex) 26:20; 161 S Davies (Wales) 26:20; 162 L Rogers (Northamptonshire) 26:20; 163 S Wright (Buckinghamshire) 26:22; 164 M Gilvear (Devon) 26:26; 165 J Harvey (Avon/Somerset, U20) 26:28; 166 G Loska (Staffordshire) 26:29; 167 J Neilson (Staffordshire) 26:30; 168 H Roebuck (Hampshire) 26:32; 169 J O’Leary (Warwickshire) 26:32; 170 A Boydell (Nottinghamshire) 26:32; 171 H Robinson (Cheshire) 26:32; 172 H Daniel (Berkshire) 26:35; 173 H Davis (Wales) 26:37; 174 R Welch (Gloucestershire) 26:38; 175 B Brown (Sussex) 26:38; 176 T Weeks (Wales) 26:41; 177 B Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 26:43; 178 B Hall (Greater Manchester) 26:43; 179 W Pengelly (Devon) 26:43; 180 W Strickley (Merseyside) 26:45; 181 M Bloxham (Leicestershire & Rutland) 26:48; 182 E Dix (Devon) 26:49; 183 W Galliford (Hertfordshire) 26:51; 184 L Mansell (Northamptonshire) 26:52; 185 B Whittle (Hertfordshire) 26:53; 186 R Frankel (Shropshire) 26:54; 187 R Edwards (Essex) 26:56; 188 L Burnage (Worcestershire) 26:57; 189 N Gilford (Northamptonshire) 26:57; 190 E Cairns (Bedfordshire) 26:59; 191 J Lins (Shropshire) 27:01; 192 L Starr (Northamptonshire) 27:06; 193 J Cooper (Northamptonshire) 27:08; 194 O Willets (Cumbria) 27:09; 195 A Kumar (Lincolnshire) 27:10; 196 B Osmond (Devon) 27:15; 197 J Markey (Avon/Somerset) 27:18; 198 B Taylor (Merseyside) 27:18; 199 M Jacobs (Oxfordshire) 27:19; 200 I Wilson (Wales) 27:19; 201 L Bradley (Staffordshire) 27:20; 202 H Griffiths (Shropshire) 27:21; 203 L Griffiths (Wales) 27:25; 204 C Pirie (Devon) 27:27; 205 J Stephen (Sussex) 27:30; 206 I O’Malley (Norfolk) 27:31; 207 J Bruce (Wales) 27:33; 208 F Combe (Middlesex) 27:34; 209 A Bradbury (Nottinghamshire) 27:35; 210 J Abass (Berkshire) 27:36; 211 B Sullivan (Wales) 27:41; 212 S Haines (Leicestershire & Rutland) 27:42; 213 J Reindel (Cambridgeshire) 27:43; 214 L Head (Cornwall) 27:44; 215 S Mead (Bedfordshire) 27:45; 216 H Richards (Oxfordshire) 27:45; 217 N Hames (Cambridgeshire) 27:46; 218 T Stubbins (Warwickshire) 27:49; 219 A Kelly (Merseyside) 27:51; 220 S Bennetts (Buckinghamshire) 27:52; 221 R Main (Humberside) 27:52; 222 J Charity-Williams (Oxfordshire) 27:53; 223 C Preece (Shropshire) 27:55; 224 M Lawson (Dorset) 27:57; 225 S Gunning (Cumbria) 27:58; 226 O Bishop (Avon/Somerset) 28:00; 227 O Wyszynski (Nottinghamshire) 28:01; 228 C Ranford (Staffordshire) 28:02; 229 J Nolan (Cumbria) 28:08; 230 C Coles (Gloucestershire) 28:10; 231 I Fell (Lincolnshire) 28:12; 232 C Haste (Derbyshire) 28:16; 233 H Barker (Humberside) 28:16; 234 M Alecock-Smith (Cornwall) 28:23; 235 L Morgan (Humberside) 28:26; 236 S Crowe (Dorset) 28:30; 237 J Fazakerley (Dorset) 28:30; 238 A Ridout (Wales) 28:37; 239 L Chandler (Leicestershire & Rutland) 28:40; 240 C O Neill (Staffordshire) 28:41; 241 M Brooks (Gloucestershire) 28:47; 242 M Ranson (Leicestershire & Rutland) 28:58; 243 A Bellamy (Derbyshire) 29:01; 244 J Mensah (Shropshire) 29:17; 245 J Rankin (Cumbria) 29:26; 246 B Bailey (Lincolnshire) 29:34; 247 S Copping (Wiltshire) 29:42; 248 E Doran (Shropshire) 29:46; 249 T Marriott (Derbyshire) 29:48; 250 T Cripps (Oxfordshire) 29:48

U15 (4.2km):

1 R Price (Cheshire) 13:43; 2 C Shennan (Scotland) 13:51; 3 S Plummer (Essex) 13:58; 4 A Lennon (Surrey) 14:03; 5 I Thomas (Wales) 14:12; 6 A Dack (Kent) 14:14; 7 H Maxwell (Wiltshire) 14:21; 8 O Schofield (Greater Manchester) 14:21; 9 L Conway (Cambridgeshire) 14:22; 10 A Ballard (Essex) 14:29; 11 S Stapley (Surrey) 14:29; 12 J Wotherspoon (Scotland) 14:32; 13 M Drummond (Lancashire) 14:33; 14 A Nugent (Scotland) 14:35; 15 A McWilliam (Scotland) 14:36; 16 A Collier (Buckinghamshire) 14:38; 17 J Trangmar (Suffolk) 14:38; 18 J Grange (Essex) 14:40; 19 P Atkinson (Hampshire) 14:41; 20 O Wallek (Sussex) 14:42; 21 T Ash (Lincolnshire) 14:44; 22 A Burgess (Warwickshire) 14:45; 23 R Taylor (Scotland) 14:46; 24 O Head (Kent) 14:48; 25 A Pinder (Hertfordshire) 14:50; 26 R Price (Hampshire) 14:51; 27 E Willis (Surrey) 14:52; 28 E Pinder (Hertfordshire) 14:53; 29 N Paterson (Kent) 14:55; 30 A Durham (Essex) 14:55; 31 W Atkins (Hampshire) 14:55; 32 F Bruce (Wales) 14:56; 33 F Goodman (Sussex) 14:58; 34 T Gilliver (Derbyshire) 14:58; 35 N Scott-Donkin (Cambridgeshire) 15:00; 36 H Wyatt (Essex) 15:00; 37 I Stabler (Yorkshire) 15:01; 38 S Perry (Lancashire) 15:02; 39 B Street (Surrey) 15:02; 40 S Barber (Yorkshire) 15:02; 41 W McNally (Cumbria) 15:02; 42 T Taylor (Suffolk) 15:03; 43 D Millard (Avon/Somerset) 15:03; 44 B Sproats (North East) 15:03; 45 D Williams (Devon) 15:05; 46 B Andrews-Callec (Hampshire) 15:05; 47 L Gambling (Suffolk) 15:05; 48 J Maxwell (Wiltshire) 15:05; 49 I Mohamed Achchi (Buckinghamshire) 15:06; 50 M Webster (Merseyside) 15:06; 51 A Middleton (Kent) 15:07; 52 O Calvert (North East) 15:07; 53 M Fraser (Lancashire) 15:08; 54 L Parker (Cheshire) 15:09; 55 J Cooper (Yorkshire) 15:10; 56 A Tilt (Northamptonshire) 15:11; 57 J Marwood (Cheshire) 15:11; 58 S Hembry (Worcestershire) 15:12; 59 J Hughes (Yorkshire) 15:13; 60 O Tomlinson (North East) 15:14; 61 A Baird (Scotland) 15:15; 62 L Hatton (Merseyside) 15:15; 63 E Busfield (Derbyshire) 15:16; 64 O Newbery (Hampshire) 15:16; 65 A Taylor (Suffolk) 15:17; 66 K Sriskandarajah (Surrey) 15:18; 67 B MacDonald (Essex) 15:19; 68 Z Dunne (Norfolk) 15:19; 69 C Oliveira (Devon) 15:19; 70 J Lewis (Hampshire) 15:19; 71 J Sanderson (Yorkshire) 15:20; 72 A Peaker (Yorkshire) 15:21; 73 D Wort (Warwickshire) 15:22; 74 J Wallace (Scotland) 15:22; 75 A Wilson (Surrey) 15:22; 76 L Dunham (Hertfordshire) 15:23; 77 R Cawley (Dorset) 15:25; 78 M Thomasson (Lancashire) 15:25; 79 J Leahy (Shropshire) 15:25; 80 I Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire) 15:25; 81 S Tarn (North East) 15:25; 82 O Cresswell (Worcestershire) 15:26; 83 E Clement (Hertfordshire) 15:26; 84 E Lewis (Oxfordshire) 15:26; 85 B Smith (Northamptonshire) 15:27; 86 F Shepherd (Kent) 15:27; 87 J Connor (Scotland) 15:27; 88 F Bowling (Cambridgeshire) 15:28; 89 E Kelso (North East) 15:28; 90 M Standen (Devon) 15:29; 91 S Rolaston (Surrey) 15:30; 92 T Chadwick (Middlesex) 15:31; 93 J Kinrade (Shropshire) 15:31; 94 E Holden (Nottinghamshire) 15:32; 95 E Roberts (Greater Manchester) 15:32; 96 J Close (North East) 15:32; 97 O Kearney (Merseyside) 15:32; 98 A Hughes (Buckinghamshire) 15:32; 99 D Munn (Buckinghamshire) 15:32; 100 O Cooney (Lincolnshire) 15:32; 101 F Lindner (Gloucestershire) 15:32; 102 E Harrison (Shropshire) 15:33; 103 S Colley (Buckinghamshire) 15:33; 104 W Shayler (Oxfordshire) 15:33; 105 J Brassington (Lancashire) 15:34; 106 J Heap (Merseyside) 15:34; 107 O Sherratt (Oxfordshire) 15:35; 108 E Sankey (Nottinghamshire) 15:36; 109 N Thomas (Berkshire) 15:36; 110 J Greenwood (Kent) 15:36; 111 G Christmas (Cambridgeshire) 15:37; 112 S Sprostranov (Sussex) 15:37; 113 H Birchall (Devon) 15:37; 114 G Martin (Essex) 15:37; 115 M Cattini (Middlesex) 15:37; 116 C Morgan (Oxfordshire) 15:37; 117 H Parker-Mclain (Cheshire) 15:40; 118 M Webb (Sussex) 15:40; 119 J Orchard (Northamptonshire) 15:41; 120 M Jewell (Cumbria) 15:41; 121 N Harding (Essex) 15:42; 122 I Froley (Wales) 15:42; 123 M Gillas (Berkshire) 15:43; 124 K Gibson (Cornwall) 15:43; 125 R Kellock (Scotland) 15:43; 126 J Lynock (Wales) 15:43; 127 A Mulvihill (Middlesex) 15:44; 128 A Simons (Greater Manchester) 15:44; 129 J Flood (Nottinghamshire) 15:45; 130 C Brook (Middlesex) 15:46; 131 M Rose-Brown (Norfolk) 15:46; 132 M Parsley (Norfolk) 15:46; 133 T Morris (Lincolnshire) 15:46; 134 I Bastow (Yorkshire) 15:47; 135 I Bowen (Wales) 15:47; 136 W Pridden (Worcestershire) 15:48; 137 O Skelton (Shropshire) 15:49; 138 T Doy (Warwickshire) 15:49; 139 A Varey (Cumbria) 15:49; 140 F Downes (Avon/Somerset) 15:49; 141 E Taylor (Cambridgeshire) 15:50; 142 J Clayton (Sussex) 15:50; 143 N Wadsworth (Cumbria) 15:50; 144 H Cooksley (Avon/Somerset) 15:51; 145 T Williams (Dorset) 15:51; 146 T Taylor (Cheshire) 15:52; 147 G Hawkins (Hertfordshire) 15:53; 148 B Williams (Merseyside) 15:53; 149 S Tilley (Suffolk) 15:53; 150 R Bowden (Cheshire) 15:54; 151 H Richardson (Dorset) 15:54; 152 B Westmoreland-Alexander (Northamptonshire) 15:54; 153 A Barnes (Oxfordshire) 15:55; 154 R Charlton (Oxfordshire) 15:55; 155 S Lowe (Derbyshire) 15:55; 156 J Styrin (Dorset) 15:56; 157 R Reed (Avon/Somerset) 15:56; 158 M Wood (Cheshire) 15:56; 159 M Pearson (Avon/Somerset) 15:56; 160 B Dewar (Berkshire) 15:56; 161 C Coles (Wiltshire) 15:56; 162 D Lewis (Berkshire) 15:56; 163 F Cullen (Wales) 15:57; 164 F Cushing (Northamptonshire) 15:59; 165 J Murphy (Wales) 16:00; 166 T Waterworth (Cambridgeshire) 16:00; 167 B Everingham (Surrey) 16:01; 168 R Curtis (Sussex) 16:02; 169 M Noakes (Sussex) 16:02; 170 I Fothergill (Suffolk) 16:02; 171 S Muldoon (Hertfordshire) 16:02; 172 M Holden (Oxfordshire) 16:03; 173 F Roderick (Wiltshire) 16:03; 174 L McQueen Mason (Devon) 16:03; 175 J Matthews (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:04; 176 P Mitchell (Warwickshire) 16:06; 177 K Beltran (Wales) 16:06; 178 C Adams (Berkshire) 16:06; 179 O Nash (Wales) 16:07; 180 T Barnett (Sussex) 16:07; 181 L Stennett (Lancashire) 16:08; 182 T Davies (Wales) 16:08; 183 M Baxter (Buckinghamshire) 16:08; 184 L Paddison (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:08; 185 J Titmas (Berkshire) 16:09; 186 J Watson (Greater Manchester) 16:09; 187 Z Yates (Warwickshire) 16:09; 188 Z Clarke (Warwickshire) 16:10; 189 G Mullen (Merseyside) 16:11; 190 E Hamer (Wales) 16:12; 191 F Friedersdorff (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:12; 192 L Cumbridge (Cambridgeshire) 16:12; 193 J Whittingham (Staffordshire) 16:12; 194 L Carrington (Greater Manchester) 16:13; 195 H Peacocke (Greater Manchester) 16:14; 196 J Brooks (Kent) 16:14; 197 D Neale (Wiltshire) 16:14; 198 K Davies (Humberside) 16:15; 199 D Stevens (Cornwall) 16:16; 200 K James (Cornwall) 16:17; 201 J Williams (Dorset) 16:19; 202 C Smith (Warwickshire) 16:20; 203 W Percival (Norfolk) 16:21; 204 W Hembry (Worcestershire) 16:21; 205 J Pickering (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:21; 206 V Bakrania (Avon/Somerset) 16:22; 207 E Marron (North East) 16:22; 208 A Lamb (Cumbria) 16:22; 209 J Barnett (Wales) 16:23; 210 J Pryor (Cheshire) 16:25; 211 L Robson (Northamptonshire) 16:27; 212 M Patrick (Lincolnshire) 16:27; 213 H Stokes (Greater Manchester) 16:27; 214 L Reynolds (Oxfordshire) 16:27; 215 K Beltran (Wales) 16:28; 216 H Rainbow (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:28; 217 T Bailey (Hertfordshire) 16:28; 218 S Pearson (Humberside) 16:28; 219 J Walton (Greater Manchester) 16:29; 220 A Addison (Cumbria) 16:29; 221 S Boyce (Wales) 16:30; 222 J Hatherley (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:30; 223 J Hopkins (Shropshire) 16:31; 224 F Baker (Devon) 16:31; 225 K Fellows (Staffordshire) 16:31; 226 M Smith (Cambridgeshire) 16:32; 227 N Davis (Bedfordshire) 16:34; 228 D Weilds (Shropshire) 16:35; 229 N Sanders (Worcestershire) 16:37; 230 D Teasdale (Worcestershire) 16:39; 231 J Gospel (Northamptonshire) 16:39; 232 O Wilson (Bedfordshire) 16:40; 233 G Sinski (Nottinghamshire) 16:40; 234 R Hilton (Buckinghamshire) 16:41; 235 A Boyer (North East) 16:41; 236 O Tobin (Wiltshire) 16:41; 237 D Weller (Berkshire) 16:42; 238 S Skaife Clarke (Yorkshire) 16:43; 239 A Bentham (Shropshire) 16:43; 240 H Ashton (Norfolk) 16:45; 241 A Taylor (Worcestershire) 16:48; 242 I Dickinson (Lancashire) 16:49; 243 T Bennett (Wales) 16:50; 244 E Flewitt (Middlesex) 16:52; 245 O Harrison (Wales) 16:54; 246 O Tivnann (Middlesex) 16:57; 247 H Lee (Wales) 16:59; 248 W Evans (Staffordshire) 16:59; 249 C Wood (Worcestershire) 16:59; 250 N Mearns (Dorset) 17:02; 251 B Fudge (Middlesex) 17:03; 252 O Willoughby (Cumbria) 17:04; 253 B Sergeant (Wales) 17:05; 254 R Williams (Wiltshire) 17:05; 255 L Bailey (Staffordshire) 17:08; 256 O Garland (Cornwall) 17:08; 257 J Weavell (Staffordshire) 17:09; 258 G Tiffin-Lowe (Cumbria) 17:13; 259 D Daunt (Scotland) 17:14; 260 D Smith (Bedfordshire) 17:14; 261 W Roberts (Wales) 17:15; 262 J Clement (Middlesex) 17:17; 263 J Cook (Derbyshire) 17:20; 264 J Young (Derbyshire) 17:20; 265 J Wigglesworth (Humberside) 17:22; 266 E Ellery (Nottinghamshire) 17:22; 267 W Wright (Derbyshire) 17:25; 268 S Thornewill (Nottinghamshire) 17:26; 269 P Crampton (Gloucestershire) 17:27; 270 H Padfield (Norfolk) 17:27; 271 J Thurstan (Shropshire) 17:28; 272 J Lang (Derbyshire) 17:29; 273 W Sankey (Nottinghamshire) 17:31; 274 M Brotherton (Leicestershire & Rutland) 17:32; 275 T Byrne (Merseyside) 17:36

U13 (3.2km):

1 J Meyburgh (Surrey) 11:16; 2 T Thake (Yorkshire) 11:27; 3 W Birchall (Devon) 11:33; 4 F Jones (Staffordshire) 11:37; 5 E Grime (Greater Manchester) 11:43; 6 D Asmelash (North East) 11:45; 7 F Rowe (Essex) 11:46; 8 M Solomon (Surrey) 11:53; 9 T Ford (Hertfordshire) 11:54; 10 A Lane (Warwickshire) 11:56; 11 C Jones (North East) 11:59; 12 N Homer (Warwickshire) 12:03; 13 J Scanes (Kent) 12:04; 14 T Loughlin (Wiltshire) 12:06; 15 C Dick (Giffnock North AAC) 12:09; 16 E Lowe (Nottinghamshire) 12:10; 17 C Wilson (Hampshire) 12:11; 18 D Campbell (Yorkshire) 12:12; 19 T Roberts (Oxfordshire) 12:13; 20 L Draper (Kent) 12:13; 21 L Carlin (Hertfordshire) 12:14; 22 O Reynolds (Hampshire) 12:14; 23 N Williamson (North East) 12:15; 24 E Sone (Surrey) 12:16; 25 S Aspey (Lancashire) 12:16; 26 P Aron (Greater Manchester) 12:16; 27 W Coles (Wales) 12:17; 28 L Trubridge (Cornwall) 12:19; 29 S Sanz-Kozyra (Kent) 12:20; 30 R Gambling (Suffolk) 12:21; 31 T Ye (Greater Manchester) 12:22; 32 P Paul (Gloucestershire) 12:22; 33 F Dobson Emmas (Greater Manchester) 12:25; 34 M Phelan (Merseyside) 12:26; 35 S Bennett (Sussex) 12:26; 36 F Winship (Norfolk) 12:26; 37 K Szentes (Middlesex) 12:28; 38 G Gilbert (Sussex) 12:28; 39 J Palmer (Yorkshire) 12:29; 40 A Pflug (Middlesex) 12:29; 41 T Glew (Devon) 12:29; 42 T Henderson (Oxfordshire) 12:30; 43 W Neil (Shropshire) 12:30; 44 F McLaren (Essex) 12:31; 45 A Downing (Avon/Somerset) 12:31; 46 H O’Shea (Surrey) 12:32; 47 P John (Middlesex) 12:32; 48 J Lonergan (North East) 12:32; 49 J Norris (Yorkshire) 12:33; 50 S Wyatt (Avon/Somerset) 12:33; 51 S Bagshaw (Shropshire) 12:34; 52 M Taylor (Merseyside) 12:34; 53 B Keeley (Cheshire) 12:34; 54 G Watkins (Essex) 12:36; 55 E Phillips (Middlesex) 12:36; 56 O Villis (Cambridgeshire) 12:36; 57 O Davis (Staffordshire) 12:37; 58 J Hirst (Hertfordshire) 12:37; 59 A Elliott (Cheshire) 12:37; 60 J Ramshaw (North East) 12:37; 61 Z Jardine (Yorkshire) 12:39; 62 J Petrie (Kent) 12:40; 63 R Kelly (Sussex) 12:40; 64 S Collins (Nottinghamshire) 12:41; 65 S Blackwell (Suffolk) 12:42; 66 J Smith (Buckinghamshire) 12:42; 67 H Ward (Lancashire) 12:43; 68 J Wellings (Kent) 12:43; 69 D Orbell (Surrey) 12:45; 70 B Pold (Cheshire) 12:45; 71 A Feenan (North East) 12:45; 72 M Astor (Gloucestershire) 12:45; 73 J Parrott (Essex) 12:46; 74 O Andrews (Kent) 12:46; 75 W Howes (Buckinghamshire) 12:46; 76 A Shiland (Wales) 12:47; 77 W Delamere (Merseyside) 12:47; 78 M Cook (Staffordshire) 12:48; 79 H Stennett (Lancashire) 12:49; 80 K Gilbody (Shropshire) 12:50; 81 H Potton (Essex) 12:50; 82 A Murray (Hertfordshire) 12:50; 83 J Dickinson (Cheshire) 12:51; 84 M Jeffery (Suffolk) 12:51; 85 W Smith (Wiltshire) 12:51; 86 L Fairey (Derbyshire) 12:53; 87 S Ball (Staffordshire) 12:54; 88 D Francis (Kent) 12:55; 89 H Scott (Bedfordshire) 12:55; 90 T Amaral (Cheshire) 12:55; 91 S Noott (Hampshire) 12:56; 92 J Edwards (Wales) 12:56; 93 E Harvey (Cumbria) 12:56; 94 S Awale (Berkshire) 12:57; 95 S Fossa (Hampshire) 12:58; 96 S Murray (Hampshire) 12:58; 97 E Orchard (Leicestershire & Rutland) 12:58; 98 T Maughan (Devon) 12:59; 99 M Mainwaring (Sussex) 13:00; 100 B Brassington (Lancashire) 13:00; 101 J Royle (Greater Manchester) 13:01; 102 J Stafford-Bell (Hampshire) 13:01; 103 H Beare (Devon) 13:02; 104 F Ashby (Avon/Somerset) 13:02; 105 C Wedon (Norfolk) 13:02; 106 J Tipping (Oxfordshire) 13:03; 107 J Eida (Essex) 13:03; 108 J Hatton (Merseyside) 13:03; 109 J Denslow (Sussex) 13:03; 110 J Hayes (Worcestershire) 13:03; 111 J Delahaye (Warwickshire) 13:03; 112 W Chalk (Wales) 13:04; 113 S MacGibbon (Warwickshire) 13:05; 114 H Campion (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:05; 115 O Riches (Cornwall) 13:06; 116 J Norton (Berkshire) 13:07; 117 E Brien (Essex) 13:08; 118 J Twining (Northamptonshire) 13:09; 119 A Johnson (Cambridgeshire) 13:10; 120 J Holdsworth (Buckinghamshire) 13:10; 121 A Charlton (Yorkshire) 13:11; 122 L McIvor (Hertfordshire) 13:11; 123 T Rimmer (Cheshire) 13:11; 124 W Reddish (Nottinghamshire) 13:11; 125 O Goodman (Sussex) 13:12; 126 J Mclennan (Surrey) 13:12; 127 J Linstead (Norfolk) 13:12; 128 W Humm (Berkshire) 13:12; 129 T Holland (Surrey) 13:13; 130 A Clarke (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:13; 131 E Martin (Wales) 13:13; 132 T Acland (Cumbria) 13:13; 133 O Albone (Cambridgeshire) 13:13; 134 S Smith (Devon) 13:14; 135 A Enstone (Wiltshire) 13:14; 136 J Pennell (Gloucestershire) 13:14; 137 S Weeks (Berkshire) 13:15; 138 M Uttley (Suffolk) 13:15; 139 B Redland (Middlesex) 13:15; 140 A Jones (Oxfordshire) 13:15; 141 F Harris (Northamptonshire) 13:15; 142 A Roberts (Sussex) 13:16; 143 M Harty (Merseyside) 13:16; 144 I Raddan (Bedfordshire) 13:17; 145 T Wightman (Gloucestershire) 13:17; 146 B Golledge (Gloucestershire) 13:17; 147 S Long (Oxfordshire) 13:17; 148 S Stendall (Warwickshire) 13:18; 149 H Butcher (Dorset) 13:18; 150 O O’Halloran (Avon/Somerset) 13:19; 151 P Evans (Cumbria) 13:19; 152 O Blake (Derbyshire) 13:19; 153 J Duncombe (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:20; 154 O Makepeace (North East) 13:20; 155 A Cooper (Warwickshire) 13:20; 156 E Scobie (Giffnock North AAC) 13:20; 157 W Grundy (Lancashire) 13:20; 158 G Hilliar (Berkshire) 13:21; 159 L Harris (Oxfordshire) 13:21; 160 E Murphy (Berkshire) 13:22; 161 J Tinniswood (Cumbria) 13:22; 162 A Jeffery (Suffolk) 13:22; 163 J Lane (Nottinghamshire) 13:22; 164 M O’Connor (Sussex) 13:23; 165 G Costello Roberts (Suffolk) 13:23; 166 E Shkul (Yorkshire) 13:23; 167 E Lewis (Greater Manchester) 13:24; 168 M Winstanley (Lancashire) 13:24; 169 O Burtenshaw (Warwickshire) 13:24; 170 W Hapgood (Buckinghamshire) 13:24; 171 T Robinson (Lancashire) 13:24; 172 H Wood (Buckinghamshire) 13:25; 173 L O’Brien (Cheshire) 13:25; 174 D Jelfs (Middlesex) 13:25; 175 W Harris (Lincolnshire) 13:27; 176 R Davies (Humberside) 13:28; 177 C Parikh (Greater Manchester) 13:28; 178 J Peters (Cornwall) 13:29; 179 E Jennings (Cambridgeshire) 13:29; 180 S Nixon-Gagg (Oxfordshire) 13:31; 181 J Earle (Wiltshire) 13:31; 182 N Thomson (Kent) 13:32; 183 C Parham (Wales) 13:33; 184 J Stockton (Staffordshire) 13:33; 185 R Brown (Shropshire) 13:34; 186 M Bunn (Buckinghamshire) 13:34; 187 E Joyce (Northamptonshire) 13:35; 188 A Virgilio (Wiltshire) 13:36; 189 A Davies (Humberside) 13:36; 190 J Farley (Berkshire) 13:36; 191 T Johnson (Shropshire) 13:37; 192 F Kaiser (Norfolk) 13:38; 193 C Wadsworth (Cumbria) 13:39; 194 W Pearce (Cornwall) 13:39; 195 A Manser (Greater Manchester) 13:39; 196 L Salvage (Wales) 13:40; 197 J Clarke (Northamptonshire) 13:40; 198 T Gilbert (Wales) 13:40; 199 S Ridgway (Lancashire) 13:40; 200 W Griffiths (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:40; 201 P Bansaghi (Hertfordshire) 13:40; 202 T Holliday (Wales) 13:40; 203 M Bramhald (Suffolk) 13:40; 204 N Tyers (Berkshire) 13:41; 205 J Tyrrell (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:42; 206 O Lockton (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:43; 207 N Slade (Dorset) 13:43; 208 A Henderson (Bedfordshire) 13:44; 209 G Giani (Shropshire) 13:45; 210 D Garland (Cornwall) 13:45; 211 O Harrison (Dorset) 13:45; 212 J Tancrel (Cumbria) 13:45; 213 W Brayshaw (Cumbria) 13:46; 214 M Powell (Wales) 13:47; 215 H Knight (Gloucestershire) 13:47; 216 E Atkins (Gloucestershire) 13:47; 217 J Ledgard (Warwickshire) 13:47; 218 C Proudlove (Humberside) 13:49; 219 J Boeuf (Cornwall) 13:49; 220 T Scott (Norfolk) 13:49; 221 M Miller (Derbyshire) 13:49; 222 H Stockill (Essex) 13:50; 223 Z Scott (Northamptonshire) 13:51; 224 G Sharp (Northamptonshire) 13:52; 225 F Hollings-Yates (Hertfordshire) 13:53; 226 F Brooker (Northamptonshire) 13:53; 227 D Robertson (Wiltshire) 13:54; 228 F Kimber (Dorset) 13:55; 229 J Jones (Derbyshire) 13:56; 230 H Tatham (Derbyshire) 13:57; 231 S Silverstone (Wales) 13:57; 232 H Shaw (Cumbria) 13:59; 233 J Parker (Bedfordshire) 14:00; 234 A Mitchell (Wiltshire) 14:00; 235 H Pearson (Cambridgeshire) 14:00; 236 R Buchallet (Cambridgeshire) 14:01; 237 D Roberts (Merseyside) 14:01; 238 D Phelps (Wiltshire) 14:02; 239 R Lloyd-Francis (Wales) 14:03; 240 C Wyatt (Hertfordshire) 14:03; 241 Z Vincent (Bedfordshire) 14:04; 242 C Reed (Middlesex) 14:05; 243 E Merciere (Dorset) 14:05; 244 M Holness (Humberside) 14:06; 245 M Debbage (Norfolk) 14:06; 246 J Life (Norfolk) 14:06; 247 A Scrimshaw (Nottinghamshire) 14:07; 248 M McKinstry (Avon/Somerset) 14:08; 249 H Orr (Nottinghamshire) 14:08; 250 N Woolgar (Cheshire) 14:09; 251 J Roberts (Wales) 14:09; 252 W Frith (Cornwall) 14:10; 253 N Clifford (Cambridgeshire) 14:10; 254 L Jury (Wales) 14:13; 255 C Wicks (Dorset) 14:15; 256 E McKittrick (Leicestershire & Rutland) 14:15; 257 G Mccollum (Devon) 14:16; 258 C Cutler (Middlesex) 14:20; 259 F Palmer (North East) 14:22; 260 D Margiotta (Derbyshire) 14:23; 261 S Griffiths (Wales) 14:23; 262 S Watson (Derbyshire, U20) 14:25; 263 J Davis (Wales) 14:27; 264 O McClemens (Nottinghamshire) 14:28; 265 W Harrison (Northamptonshire) 14:29; 266 O Hume (Derbyshire) 14:32; 267 O Liddell (Lincolnshire) 14:32; 268 B Morgan (Wales) 14:33; 269 J Bishop (Oxfordshire) 14:35; 270 D Williams-Yang (Shropshire) 14:36; 271 A Phillipson (Lincolnshire) 14:38; 272 T Stewart (Shropshire) 14:41; 273 C Boon (Devon) 14:41; 274 A Williams (Wales) 14:55; 275 J Jorna (Humberside) 14:55

Women (8.5km):

1 M Maclennan (Scotland) 30:51; 2 J Gibbon (Oxfordshire) 30:59; 3 K Avery (North East) 31:42; 4 J Walsh (Yorkshire) 31:57; 5 N Brown (Surrey) 32:11; 6 H Dixon (Kent) 32:15; 7 J Emmerson (Warwickshire) 32:24; 8 L Small (Hampshire) 32:28; 9 N Scott (Surrey) 32:38; 10 I Wood (Cornwall) 32:42; 11 G Bruinvels (Surrey) 32:44; 12 G Malir (Yorkshire) 32:45; 13 I Lee (Hampshire) 32:49; 14 H Bloor (Sussex, U20) 32:51; 15 I Lake (Norfolk) 32:56; 16 K Wood (Yorkshire) 33:02; 17 H Viner (Middlesex) 33:09; 18 R Hughes (Yorkshire) 33:13; 19 K Estlea (Hampshire) 33:16; 20 N Taschimowitz (Middlesex) 33:18; 21 S Tait (Scotland) 33:26; 22 J Potter (Nottinghamshire, W40) 33:33; 23 N Mulholland (Scotland) 33:41; 24 B Ansell (Scotland) 33:41; 25 M Beckett (Norfolk) 33:44; 26 K Edwards (Warwickshire, W40) 33:48; 27 C Davies (Lancashire, W35) 33:48; 28 C MacDonald (North East) 33:50; 29 C Chalwin (Hampshire) 33:52; 30 S Monk (Surrey) 33:55; 31 C McGuigan (Northern Ireland, W35) 34:01; 32 E McColm (Lancashire) 34:01; 33 L Hall (Hampshire) 34:02; 34 G Black (Scotland) 34:02; 35 N Lenane (Surrey) 34:04; 36 C Baxter (Surrey) 34:06; 37 B Garland (Sussex) 34:12; 38 M Jordan-Lee (Suffolk, U20) 34:18; 39 R McKee (Northern Ireland) 34:20; 40 K Rennocks (Yorkshire, U20) 34:22; 41 C Parsons (Cheshire, W40) 34:23; 42 E Bramley (North East) 34:24; 43 A Pettitt (Cheshire) 34:27; 44 A Gascoigne (Wiltshire, W40) 34:30; 45 D Corradi (Surrey, U20) 34:32; 46 E Beach (Sussex) 34:34; 47 E O’Grady (Middlesex) 34:37; 48 L Kyte (Worcestershire, W35) 34:43; 49 N Kingston (Yorkshire) 34:47; 50 S Dufour-Jackson (Cheshire) 34:48; 51 A Belcher (Northamptonshire) 34:49; 52 L Bell (Scotland, W45) 34:53; 53 A Fuller (North East) 34:56; 54 C Sharp (Kent) 34:58; 55 E McNicol (Scotland) 35:02; 56 H Terrance (Scotland) 35:03; 57 K Moulds (Cheshire) 35:06; 58 V Hiscock (Essex) 35:09; 59 A Sneddon (North East) 35:10; 60 Y McNairn (Scotland, W35) 35:10; 61 J Andrews (Norfolk, W45) 35:11; 62 R Woodhams (Cumbria, U20) 35:13; 63 B Wallace (Middlesex) 35:16; 64 R Gallop (Nottinghamshire, W35) 35:18; 65 G Molloy (Scotland) 35:19; 66 R Thomas (Lincolnshire) 35:20; 67 N Alleyne (Merseyside) 35:21; 68 A Wright (Buckinghamshire) 35:24; 69 E Divetain (Middlesex) 35:24; 70 J Vine (Hertfordshire, W35) 35:26; 71 C Slack (Yorkshire) 35:29; 72 M Holmes (Derbyshire, W35) 35:29; 73 S Green (Scotland, W40) 35:30; 74 F German (Devon) 35:32; 75 R Hillman (Sussex, W35) 35:35; 76 H Greenwood (Cambridgeshire) 35:37; 77 C Thurgood (Cambridgeshire, W35) 35:39; 78 P Jackman (Lincolnshire) 35:44; 79 S Lloyd (Oxfordshire) 35:45; 80 I Amos (Kent, U20) 35:47; 81 K Newcombe (Gloucestershire, W35) 35:48; 82 K Moore (Northern Ireland) 35:50; 83 F Kimber (Dorset, U20) 35:51; 84 S Goodfellow (Staffordshire) 35:55; 85 A Granger (Avon/Somerset, W45) 35:57; 86 M Chapple (Hampshire) 35:59; 87 L Powell-Smith (Lancashire, W40) 36:01; 88 H Wardley (Hertfordshire) 36:02; 89 C Mukuya (Norfolk, W35) 36:02; 90 E Jeanes (Middlesex) 36:03; 91 E Hawthorn (Surrey) 36:04; 92 A Hollingsworth (Middlesex) 36:05; 93 C Treble (Avon/Somerset, W40) 36:06; 94 L Mapp (Cambridgeshire) 36:08; 95 D Knotkova-Hanley (Sussex) 36:09; 96 J Jagger (Yorkshire, W35) 36:09; 97 Z Morrall (Cornwall, W50) 36:12; 98 N Donnelly (Merseyside, U20) 36:17; 99 B Dow (Cambridgeshire) 36:17; 100 G Campbell (Warwickshire, U20) 36:18; 101 E Smith (Leicestershire & Rutland) 36:20; 102 J Meek (Devon, W40) 36:28; 103 E Rowland (Cornwall, W40) 36:32; 104 A Carter (Kent) 36:33; 105 F Corrick (Devon, U20) 36:34; 106 C Baker (Gloucestershire) 36:35; 107 C Bishop (Essex) 36:36; 108 T Freeman (Worcestershire, W35) 36:37; 109 R Twardochleb (Staffordshire) 36:38; 110 M Cook (Lancashire, W45) 36:39; 111 H Gill (Derbyshire, W45) 36:40; 112 E Bradbury (North East) 36:42; 113 R Frake (Oxfordshire) 36:43; 114 L Thompson (Kent) 36:47; 115 A Jackson (Leicestershire & Rutland) 36:49; 116 M Pace (North East) 36:52; 117 L Da Silva (Middlesex, W35) 36:55; 118 F Vickers (Staffordshire, W40) 36:55; 119 J Smith (Bedfordshire) 36:58; 120 K Barnett (Northamptonshire) 36:58; 121 J Gooderham (Suffolk) 37:00; 122 N Petit (Hampshire) 37:03; 123 K Bonner (North East) 37:05; 124 F Tyrrell (Oxfordshire) 37:06; 125 K Maxwell (Scotland) 37:06; 126 F Ryde (Bedfordshire) 37:07; 127 N Kelly (Devon) 37:10; 128 C Lam – Moores (Lancashire) 37:11; 129 S Caskey (Cambridgeshire) 37:13; 130 H Woolley (Kent) 37:15; 131 L Blazey (Suffolk, W35) 37:15; 132 A Oliver (Merseyside) 37:18; 133 K Hodgson (Warwickshire, W35) 37:20; 134 E Taylor (Leicestershire & Rutland) 37:25; 135 E Stepto (Cornwall, W50) 37:28; 136 F Arnott (Avon/Somerset) 37:28; 137 Z White (Kent, U20) 37:29; 138 T Woods (Devon) 37:31; 139 E Bull (Surrey) 37:33; 140 J Rockliffe (Wiltshire, W50) 37:35; 141 J Watkinson (Norfolk, W35) 37:36; 142 J Morgan (Merseyside) 37:38; 143 D Thomas (Staffordshire, W40) 37:39; 144 B Hodgson (Oxfordshire) 37:41; 145 H Knight (Gloucestershire, W40) 37:42; 146 B Teague (Gloucestershire) 37:45; 147 J Sutton (Derbyshire) 37:46; 148 A McArdell (Essex) 37:47; 149 J French (Sussex, W35) 37:49; 150 J Nelson (Lancashire, W50) 37:53; 151 I Elliott (Merseyside) 37:53; 152 S Carter (Oxfordshire, W40) 37:54; 153 E Pannone (Cumbria) 37:58; 154 H Turner (Hertfordshire, W35) 37:59; 155 P Cameron (Greater Manchester, W50) 37:59; 156 E Welch (Northamptonshire) 38:03; 157 K Titlow (Cheshire) 38:06; 158 M Jones-Walters (Shropshire) 38:10; 159 C Cooney (Lincolnshire, W40) 38:12; 160 K Butler (Staffordshire) 38:13; 161 R Davies (Oxfordshire) 38:14; 162 F Stanyard (Worcestershire, W40) 38:15; 163 A O’Hare (Suffolk) 38:17; 164 C Dover (Humberside) 38:18; 165 E Fowler (Warwickshire, W40) 38:22; 166 H Fisher (Suffolk, U20) 38:23; 167 K Murrell (Norfolk, W40) 38:26; 168 J Nutt (North East, W40) 38:31; 169 M Oparka (Shropshire, W40) 38:33; 170 A Heather-Hayes (Suffolk, W45) 38:34; 171 L Matthews (Staffordshire) 38:35; 172 M Vernon (Staffordshire, W50) 38:36; 173 S Peach (Norfolk, U20) 38:37; 174 C Jeffery (Suffolk, W40) 38:39; 175 N Turner (Worcestershire) 38:40; 176 N Nokes (Staffordshire) 38:42; 177 K Spring (Essex, W40) 38:43; 178 K Chapman (Hertfordshire, W45) 38:48; 179 A Montgomery (Buckinghamshire) 38:49; 180 I Klavina (Cambridgeshire, W40) 38:50; 181 V Hughes (Staffordshire) 38:52; 182 S Carroll (Greater Manchester, W35) 38:56; 183 R Marshall (Greater Manchester, W40) 38:56; 184 E Dixon (Cornwall, W45) 38:59; 185 S Wilder (Wales, W40) 39:00; 186 J Cappleman (Humberside) 39:03; 187 S Harrison (Wales, U20) 39:05; 188 L Nurse (Berkshire) 39:07; 189 S Tucker (Lincolnshire) 39:09; 190 C Bradbury (Nottinghamshire) 39:10; 191 Z Hadfield (Warwickshire, W35) 39:12; 192 S Murphy (Cheshire, W40) 39:12; 193 E Johnson (Essex) 39:15; 194 F Smith (Cumbria, W55) 39:20; 195 P Downing (Lincolnshire, W55) 39:23; 196 E Negus (Warwickshire) 39:23; 197 A Starling (Warwickshire) 39:27; 198 B Wallis (Leicestershire & Rutland, U20) 39:29; 199 H Newman (Wiltshire) 39:30; 200 S Rendell (Oxfordshire, W45) 39:31; 201 L Jackson (Merseyside, W35) 39:36; 202 S Braithwaite (Cumbria) 39:37; 203 H Woods (Nottinghamshire, W40) 39:38; 204 M Johnson (Nottinghamshire) 39:42; 205 B Grogan (Humberside) 39:46; 206 P Vymetalova (Gloucestershire, W35) 39:47; 207 L Staves (Lincolnshire) 39:48; 208 K Huntington (Nottinghamshire, W35) 39:50; 209 E Richards (Leicestershire & Rutland, U20) 39:56; 210 J Duckett (Oxfordshire) 39:57; 211 E Hilliar (Dorset) 39:59; 212 S Collins (Scotland) 40:02; 213 I Rayner (Berkshire) 40:04; 214 A Sullivan (Dorset) 40:04; 215 H Love (Worcestershire, U20) 40:06; 216 C Dinescu (Nottinghamshire, W35) 40:20; 217 R Allen (Berkshire, W50) 40:20; 218 S Phelan (Merseyside, W40) 40:22; 219 R Keeley (Derbyshire, W35) 40:25; 220 R Blacklock (Merseyside) 40:28; 221 I Ibbotson (Wiltshire, U20) 40:34; 222 H Green (Berkshire) 40:38; 223 E Robertson (Worcestershire) 40:40; 224 N Curgenven (Humberside, W40) 40:40; 225 S Lee (Humberside) 40:42; 226 K Murphy (Hertfordshire, W50) 40:44; 227 M Tudor (Berkshire, W45) 40:46; 228 H Heley (Northamptonshire, W45) 40:48; 229 J Jeeves (Devon, W50) 40:50; 230 C Shea-Simonds (Leicestershire & Rutland, W45) 40:56; 231 H Worth (Devon, W35) 40:58; 232 E Baynes (Derbyshire) 41:00; 233 L Woolcock (Shropshire, W40) 41:06; 234 C Wheat (Lincolnshire, W35) 41:13; 235 A Walton (Shropshire, W35) 41:14; 236 L Truett (Wales) 41:15; 237 P Holden (Derbyshire, W45) 41:18; 238 S Puri (Warwickshire, U20) 41:20; 239 M Monks (Greater Manchester) 41:24; 240 J Hammond (Northamptonshire, W45) 41:25; 241 E Jeffery (Gloucestershire, W45) 41:27; 242 L Booth (Cumbria) 41:32; 243 R Jones (Shropshire) 41:40; 244 S Sheppard (Gloucestershire, W40) 41:44; 245 E Easten (Berkshire, W40) 41:47; 246 L Riddle (Derbyshire, W35) 41:51; 247 R Hetherington (Cumbria, W45) 42:03; 248 E Broughton (Derbyshire, W45) 42:09; 249 L Wegg (Norfolk) 42:26; 250 L Grant (Nottinghamshire, W35) 42:28; 251 L Morley (Shropshire, W35) 42:33; 252 G Emile (Gloucestershire, W40) 42:35; 253 E Cupitt (Nottinghamshire, W40) 42:46; 254 S Willis (Derbyshire, W40) 42:47; 255 H Knight (Lincolnshire, U20) 43:10; 256 A Hockham (Lincolnshire) 43:27; 257 C Loader (Dorset, W55) 43:30; 258 E Clark (Dorset) 43:59; 259 M Foxwell (Cumbria, W45) 44:04; 260 J Bilner (Suffolk, U20) 44:05

U20 (6.6km):

1 P Roessler (Surrey) 25:31; 2 E Weir (Surrey) 25:44; 3 L Hackett (Staffordshire) 25:52; 4 M Gadsby (Norfolk) 26:13; 5 F Bennett (Warwickshire) 26:18; 6 L Edge (Nottinghamshire) 26:25; 7 M Reid (Scotland) 26:35; 8 A Baines (Berkshire) 26:38; 9 J Trott (Yorkshire) 26:43; 10 K Sheppard (Gloucestershire) 26:43; 11 E Donald (Middlesex) 26:47; 12 M Stenhouse (Northamptonshire) 26:58; 13 K Purcell (Scotland) 27:02; 14 C Purcell (Scotland) 27:06; 15 J Young (Berkshire) 27:15; 16 H Metherall (Yorkshire) 27:23; 17 A Jones (Yorkshire) 27:24; 18 L Fairclough (Merseyside) 27:30; 19 A Pigford (North East) 27:42; 20 A Killick (Bedfordshire) 27:45; 21 M Waldmann (Reading AC) 27:51; 22 L Milling (Merseyside) 28:06; 23 A Fery (Surrey) 28:11; 24 T Spinney (Gloucestershire) 28:14; 25 N Hatfield (Worcestershire) 28:14; 26 E Chong (North East) 28:16; 27 M Calton-Seal (Yorkshire) 28:19; 28 M Porter (Gloucestershire) 28:20; 29 G Buchanan (Norfolk) 28:24; 30 S Magson (Essex) 28:25; 31 M Squibb (Kent) 28:27; 32 A Attenborough (Surrey) 28:28; 33 Z Hunter (Yorkshire) 28:35; 34 E Kearney (Merseyside) 28:41; 35 D Eves (Essex) 28:45; 36 L Lewis (Cumbria) 28:46; 37 E Parker (Dorset) 28:49; 38 T Graham (North East) 28:54; 39 M Peel (Lincolnshire) 28:57; 40 S Brooke (Yorkshire) 29:10; 41 L Mcloughlin (Leicestershire & Rutland) 29:11; 42 M Parry (Middlesex) 29:12; 43 M Rose (Kent) 29:14; 44 F Clayton (Sussex) 29:16; 45 F O’Hare (Merseyside) 29:20; 46 A Whitaker (Yorkshire) 29:21; 47 M Hubbard (Scotland) 29:21; 48 A Barnes (Kent) 29:29; 49 A Bratt (Greater Manchester) 29:33; 50 L Procter (Kent) 29:37; 51 C Broadhurst (Shropshire) 29:39; 52 E Muzio (Sussex) 29:42; 53 J Robson (Scotland) 29:48; 54 L James (North East) 29:57; 55 S Blockley (Essex) 30:01; 56 I Tanner (Wiltshire) 30:05; 57 T McDowell (Cornwall) 30:15; 58 H Haywood (Cumbria) 30:17; 59 S Groom (Worcestershire) 30:22; 60 L Hall (Berkshire) 30:27; 61 B Reid (Lancashire) 30:28; 62 L Hoseason (Surrey) 30:28; 63 R Duckworth (Derbyshire) 30:29; 64 L Armitage (Greater Manchester) 30:31; 65 A Dalglish (Scotland) 30:32; 66 L Tolson (Berkshire) 30:34; 67 E Turnbull (Cheshire) 30:37; 68 H Clayton (Cambridgeshire) 30:43; 69 H Rex (Essex) 30:46; 70 L Jones (Wales) 30:52; 71 C Despard (Hampshire) 30:55; 72 J Gunner (Shropshire) 31:04; 73 A Whelan (Derbyshire) 31:08; 74 K Mooney (Surrey) 31:13; 75 N Smith (Hampshire) 31:18; 76 D Jeffries-Williams (Derbyshire) 31:21; 77 J Connolly (Cheshire) 31:27; 78 E Richardson (Lancashire) 31:36; 79 E Shaw Hall (Humberside) 31:37; 80 F Sutton (Hampshire) 31:41; 81 E Griffiths (Wales) 31:42; 82 N Tanner (Middlesex) 31:44; 83 K Repper (Buckinghamshire) 31:48; 84 E Barnard (Cumbria) 31:49; 85 O Dyson (Yorkshire) 31:52; 86 G Speck (Oxfordshire) 31:54; 87 A Leonard (North East) 31:58; 88 H Reid (Lincolnshire) 32:06; 89 A Newing (Cumbria) 32:10; 90 L Webster (Cornwall) 32:11; 91 L Clayson (Sussex) 32:16; 92 A Evans (Dorset) 32:17; 93 R Morley (Suffolk) 32:19; 94 H Leman-Liberal (Devon) 32:24; 95 E Hulley (Greater Manchester) 32:27; 96 C Piggott (Wales) 32:28; 97 C Purves (North East) 32:30; 98 C Johnston (Greater Manchester) 32:34; 99 E Treacy (Northamptonshire) 32:35; 100 I Rabjohns (Dorset) 32:38; 101 P Ranford (Staffordshire) 32:40; 102 L Jeffries-Williams (Derbyshire) 32:49; 103 E Mason (Hertfordshire) 33:00; 104 A Oscroft (Devon) 33:04; 105 E Wilcox (Wales) 33:09; 106 A Wilson (Dorset) 33:10; 107 H Graham (Staffordshire) 33:11; 108 C Weeks (Devon) 33:14; 109 S Baig (Warwickshire) 33:17; 110 A Spackman (Gloucestershire) 33:19; 111 C Brown (Dorset) 33:24; 112 I Leyland (Merseyside) 33:34; 113 A Lovett (Warwickshire) 33:36; 114 S Cotton (Staffordshire) 33:39; 115 I Scott-Gall (Middlesex) 33:48; 116 R Mullins (Oxfordshire) 33:51; 117 E Rainbow (Lincolnshire) 33:52; 118 L Carey (Warwickshire) 34:09; 119 F Fuller (Gloucestershire) 34:30; 120 S Hill (Warwickshire) 34:52; 121 M Bacon (Hampshire) 34:56; 122 L Sykes (Worcestershire) 35:05; 123 M Siderfin (Wiltshire) 35:28; 124 G Corcoran (Northamptonshire) 35:48; 125 R Cherry (Warwickshire) 36:15; 126 B Oram (Suffolk) 36:22; 127 F Malone-Priest (Worcestershire) 36:35; 128 A Stewart (Warwickshire) 36:44; 129 R O’Brien (Suffolk) 36:46; 130 O Hassell (Devon) 36:47

U17 (5.4km):

1 H Ryding (Scotland) 19:46; 2 J Bailey (Cumbria) 19:51; 3 E Thomson (Yorkshire) 20:18; 4 L Brown (Scotland) 20:34; 5 R Flaherty (Yorkshire) 20:41; 6 N Phillips (Scotland) 20:43; 7 S Nicholls (Avon/Somerset) 20:47; 8 K Dee (Gloucestershire) 20:48; 9 M Hughes (Buckinghamshire) 20:52; 10 E Platt (Greater Manchester) 20:52; 11 H Weedall (Cheshire) 20:58; 12 O Martin (Oxfordshire) 21:05; 13 H Reynolds (Norfolk) 21:05; 14 G Roberts (Cheshire) 21:16; 15 R Clutterbuck (Berkshire) 21:22; 16 I Holt (Lancashire) 21:26; 17 S Livingstone (Devon) 21:27; 18 T Ford (Humberside) 21:29; 19 M Thomson (Scotland) 21:30; 20 M Breese (North East) 21:37; 21 O Gregory (Cheshire) 21:42; 22 E Dougall (Scotland) 21:44; 23 I Frost (Hertfordshire) 21:45; 24 E Edwards (Greater Manchester) 21:49; 25 E Norton (Wiltshire) 21:49; 26 J Ridley (Berkshire) 21:49; 27 M Nicholl (Scotland) 21:52; 28 J Elvin (Essex) 21:56; 29 R Evans (Yorkshire) 21:57; 30 E Whitaker (Yorkshire) 21:57; 31 K Maher (Lancashire) 21:58; 32 I Guirdham (Sussex) 22:01; 33 I Downes (Shropshire) 22:01; 34 S McGrath (Hertfordshire) 22:02; 35 H Haldane (Berkshire) 22:02; 36 H Smith (Cheshire) 22:03; 37 K Sakaria (Surrey) 22:04; 38 D Burton (Sussex) 22:04; 39 A Mann (Hampshire) 22:04; 40 M Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 22:05; 41 H Clark (Kent) 22:05; 42 C Rawstron (Yorkshire) 22:05; 43 S Duval (Staffordshire) 22:06; 44 H Waugh (North East) 22:08; 45 A Stratton (Lancashire) 22:14; 46 M Trueman (Derbyshire) 22:17; 47 M Luke (Cornwall) 22:22; 48 G Phelan (Merseyside) 22:25; 49 I Hedley (Scotland) 22:26; 50 J Milburn (North East) 22:27; 51 V Wright (Scotland) 22:28; 52 C Marshall (Warwickshire) 22:32; 53 H Watson (Essex) 22:34; 54 A Palmer (Kent) 22:34; 55 I Bungay (North East) 22:35; 56 E Wareing (Lancashire) 22:36; 57 K Flockhart (Berkshire) 22:38; 58 I Ashcroft (Cheshire) 22:40; 59 H Taylor (Scotland) 22:42; 60 A Cox (Sussex) 22:44; 61 M Barker (Essex) 22:46; 62 J Sails (North East) 22:48; 63 G Pegg (Norfolk) 22:49; 64 K Francis (North East) 22:49; 65 M Jacks (Warwickshire) 22:50; 66 H Bowyer (North East) 22:50; 67 B Homer (Warwickshire) 22:52; 68 C Thornley (Gloucestershire) 22:53; 69 K Webb (Surrey) 22:54; 70 E Van der Merwe (North East) 22:56; 71 E Hartley (Lancashire) 22:56; 72 H Henderson (Buckinghamshire) 22:56; 73 A Ita (Derbyshire) 22:56; 74 S Latham (Middlesex) 22:56; 75 I Chesterton (Bedfordshire) 22:57; 76 L Russell (Middlesex) 22:57; 77 R Challender (Nottinghamshire) 22:57; 78 A Royden (Kent) 23:00; 79 F Griffiths (Greater Manchester) 23:00; 80 C Harris (Middlesex) 23:01; 81 C Walker (Devon) 23:02; 82 J Hill (Gloucestershire) 23:03; 83 J Charlton (Staffordshire) 23:03; 84 I Richardson (Yorkshire) 23:03; 85 E Yelling (Sussex) 23:06; 86 E Bushill (Cheshire) 23:06; 87 A Jolliffe (Oxfordshire) 23:07; 88 G Strode (Surrey) 23:08; 89 O Walker (Cambridgeshire) 23:08; 90 L O’Neill (Middlesex) 23:09; 91 K Wilkinson (Dorset) 23:09; 92 O Brown (Buckinghamshire) 23:10; 93 A Nicholls (Avon/Somerset) 23:11; 94 I Carlin (Essex) 23:12; 95 S Cottam (Essex) 23:14; 96 A Grey (Surrey) 23:15; 97 M Dave (Berkshire) 23:16; 98 D Wilkinson (Hampshire) 23:17; 99 N Lee (Staffordshire) 23:18; 100 B Hardman (Wales) 23:19; 101 M Preece (Shropshire) 23:20; 102 G Mason (Hertfordshire) 23:21; 103 K Manek (Berkshire) 23:22; 104 E Ayden (Kent) 23:26; 105 T Lainchbury (Oxfordshire) 23:28; 106 A Macaulay Orr (Scotland) 23:29; 107 J Byers (Hertfordshire) 23:29; 108 A Wallace (Wiltshire) 23:29; 109 A Henderson (Buckinghamshire) 23:30; 110 A Chrispin (Nottinghamshire) 23:31; 111 C Docwra (Buckinghamshire) 23:32; 112 K Beeton (Essex) 23:33; 113 M Griffiths (Wales) 23:35; 114 A Maddocks (Nottinghamshire) 23:35; 115 L Tse (Hertfordshire) 23:37; 116 L Davies (Cheshire) 23:38; 117 M Poole (Devon) 23:38; 118 C Jones (Wales) 23:38; 119 G Hodson (Lancashire) 23:41; 120 A Goodhand (Kent) 23:42; 121 T Tewson (Oxfordshire) 23:42; 122 R Exley (Oxfordshire) 23:43; 123 L Weisz (Surrey) 23:44; 124 A McCann (Leicestershire & Rutland) 23:45; 125 A English (Cornwall) 23:46; 126 L Whyte (Kent) 23:47; 127 A Aberley-Barker (Staffordshire) 23:48; 128 M Thorpe (Surrey) 23:50; 129 S Smith (Lancashire) 23:54; 130 A Hedge (Hertfordshire) 23:55; 131 J Parry (Middlesex) 23:56; 132 K Arnold (Norfolk) 24:00; 133 A Lowe (Cheshire) 24:00; 134 R Giffen (Scotland) 24:01; 135 A Corke (Derbyshire) 24:04; 136 N Mason (Greater Manchester) 24:05; 137 G Golinski (Warwickshire) 24:05; 138 E Shield (Buckinghamshire) 24:05; 139 H Taylor (Lincolnshire) 24:07; 140 A Walters (Northamptonshire) 24:08; 141 Z White (Merseyside) 24:10; 142 C West (Sussex) 24:11; 143 S Zacaroli (Warwickshire) 24:14; 144 L Crossley (Kent) 24:15; 145 S Slack (Kent) 24:17; 146 L North (Hampshire) 24:20; 147 I Cunningham (Lancashire) 24:23; 148 P Barker (Staffordshire) 24:23; 149 L Bryan (Leicestershire & Rutland) 24:24; 150 J Critchley (Oxfordshire) 24:25; 151 M Kent (Hampshire) 24:25; 152 J Robertson-Dover (Humberside) 24:27; 153 A Glasswell (Lincolnshire) 24:28; 154 E Atkinson (Hampshire) 24:29; 155 E McMutrie (Merseyside) 24:31; 156 K Williams (Staffordshire) 24:34; 157 E Theobald (Merseyside) 24:34; 158 G Bowerman (Gloucestershire) 24:34; 159 C Dickinson (Sussex) 24:35; 160 I Rickard (Cornwall) 24:35; 161 P Elton (Worcestershire) 24:35; 162 A Brown (Buckinghamshire) 24:36; 163 L Holdsworth (Gloucestershire) 24:36; 164 M Wilson (Devon) 24:40; 165 L Acott (Avon/Somerset) 24:44; 166 G North (Humberside) 24:49; 167 G Manson (Nottinghamshire) 24:51; 168 L Coates (Worcestershire) 24:51; 169 E Phillips (Norfolk) 24:52; 170 J Walker (Staffordshire) 24:52; 171 G Walters (Leicestershire & Rutland) 24:53; 172 I Dunlop (Cambridgeshire) 24:53; 173 I Mansley (Cambridgeshire) 24:53; 174 E Ranger (Worcestershire) 24:54; 175 B Rawlinson (Shropshire) 24:55; 176 J Waugh (Humberside) 24:56; 177 L Hemmings (Lincolnshire) 24:58; 178 G Darcy (Warwickshire) 24:58; 179 O Robinson (Warwickshire) 24:59; 180 F De’ath (Suffolk) 25:00; 181 I Oakland (Leicestershire & Rutland) 25:02; 182 A Baker (Wales) 25:03; 183 A Cairns (Scotland) 25:05; 184 E McCluskey (Middlesex) 25:06; 185 L Squirrell (Suffolk) 25:08; 186 I Walby (Humberside) 25:09; 187 C Dodge (Leicestershire & Rutland) 25:10; 188 R Morris (Shropshire) 25:11; 189 A Holmes (Cumbria) 25:11; 190 H Hipkiss (Nottinghamshire) 25:12; 191 R McGill (Greenock Glenpark Harriers) 25:13; 192 P Martin (Surrey) 25:13; 193 G O’Dowd (Cumbria) 25:14; 194 A Smith (Greater Manchester) 25:15; 195 G Goode (Wales) 25:16; 196 J Courtney (Devon) 25:16; 197 A Hartshorn (Worcestershire) 25:18; 198 C Bloor (Wales) 25:20; 199 A Townhill (Dorset) 25:21; 200 A Mead (Hampshire) 25:23; 201 T Andrews (Norfolk) 25:25; 202 S Smith (Cumbria) 25:28; 203 B Whistance (Staffordshire) 25:29; 204 C Sheppard (Gloucestershire) 25:30; 205 S Bhatt (Berkshire) 25:33; 206 N Reddy (Wales) 25:33; 207 M Symonds (Norfolk) 25:34; 208 A Harris (Northamptonshire) 25:40; 209 M Rayner (Wiltshire) 25:42; 210 E Gittens (Merseyside) 25:49; 211 M Shawyer (Norfolk) 25:49; 212 Z Buchanan (Warwickshire) 25:50; 213 J Hiscock (Wiltshire) 25:51; 214 K Mugleston (Cornwall) 25:52; 215 T Massey (Merseyside) 25:55; 216 M Preece (Dorset) 25:55; 217 J Knight (Lincolnshire) 25:56; 218 L Jones (Wiltshire) 25:57; 219 E Duffy-Smith (Nottinghamshire) 25:57; 220 H Walker (Devon) 26:05; 221 T Powe (Devon) 26:05; 222 S Lomas (Surrey) 26:06; 223 I Barley (Cumbria) 26:06; 224 M Lansdown (Suffolk) 26:09; 225 S Graham (Dorset) 26:18; 226 H Mullins (Oxfordshire) 26:25; 227 A Bradnam (Suffolk) 26:27; 228 J Lambert (Northamptonshire) 26:28; 229 A White (Wiltshire) 26:38; 230 C Roberts (Northamptonshire) 26:52; 231 E Thornton (Nottinghamshire) 26:53; 232 L Battell (Suffolk) 26:55; 233 A Hockley (Wales) 27:01; 234 E Eames (Cambridgeshire) 27:06; 235 F West (Suffolk) 27:09; 236 R Malone-Priest (Worcestershire) 27:12; 237 I Rouse (Derbyshire) 27:17; 238 D Badger (Wiltshire) 27:24; 239 C Bridger (Cambridgeshire) 27:28; 240 L Blackwell (Lincolnshire) 27:28; 241 S Wood (Northamptonshire) 27:39; 242 M Whittaker (Humberside) 27:42; 243 E Heap (Merseyside) 27:50; 244 R Zlotowitz (Shropshire) 27:58; 245 A Woodworth (Avon/Somerset) 28:11; 246 F Allen (Wales) 28:44; 247 L Wright (Humberside) 29:03; 248 C Frith (Cornwall) 29:18; 249 I Vinter (Lincolnshire) 29:22; 250 S Stead (Northamptonshire) 29:27

U15 (4.2km):

1 E Powell (Oxfordshire) 15:43; 2 L Harris (Yorkshire) 15:46; 3 I Waugh (Yorkshire) 15:48; 4 S King (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:03; 5 A Svihalkova (Middlesex) 16:05; 6 M Dunger (Bedfordshire) 16:05; 7 L Belshaw (Essex) 16:06; 8 I McGowan (Oxfordshire) 16:09; 9 F Woodhead (Devon) 16:11; 10 C Dillon (North East) 16:16; 11 A Souter (Kent) 16:18; 12 F Murdoch (Greater Manchester) 16:19; 13 F Campbell (Scotland) 16:20; 14 E Wells (Dorset) 16:21; 15 K Pye (Surrey) 16:21; 16 I Bryson (Devon) 16:23; 17 C Westcott (Berkshire) 16:29; 18 E Jha (Cheshire) 16:30; 19 E Foster (Wiltshire) 16:30; 20 M Barlow (Kent) 16:33; 21 L Langan (Yorkshire) 16:34; 22 O Shepherd (Scotland) 16:34; 23 Z Jones (North East) 16:35; 24 M McClelland-Brooks (Scotland) 16:35; 25 E Nicholson (Kent) 16:36; 26 M Bengtsson (Dorset) 16:36; 27 M Shorey (Devon) 16:37; 28 I Wharton (Cheshire) 16:37; 29 M Hoshiko (Merseyside) 16:38; 30 M Fieldsend (Berkshire) 16:38; 31 A Smethurst (Greater Manchester) 16:41; 32 J Inglis (Scotland) 16:41; 33 R Mooney (Cornwall, U17) 16:41; 34 J Taylor (Scotland) 16:42; 35 R Van Aardt (Leicestershire & Rutland) 16:42; 36 G Bell (Cumbria) 16:43; 37 A James (Sussex) 16:44; 38 G Tuesday (Sussex) 16:46; 39 A Clough (Greater Manchester) 16:48; 40 I Crossley (Kent) 16:48; 41 B Trow (Shropshire) 16:49; 42 A Rogerson (Warwickshire) 16:49; 43 A Reid (Essex) 16:50; 44 M Pearce (Buckinghamshire) 16:50; 45 E Ford (Hertfordshire) 16:51; 46 P Old (North East) 16:52; 47 F East (Hampshire) 16:52; 48 K Battle (Yorkshire) 16:52; 49 I Watkins (Middlesex) 16:52; 50 E Creasey (North East) 16:55; 51 R Simons (Surrey) 16:56; 52 C McCloy (Derbyshire) 16:57; 53 P Worthy (Hampshire) 17:00; 54 H Reid (Cornwall) 17:02; 55 M McCourt (Wales) 17:03; 56 C Horne (Scotland) 17:05; 57 E Symes (Warwickshire) 17:06; 58 R Ashmore (Leicestershire & Rutland) 17:07; 59 K Burnett (Scotland) 17:08; 60 C Easter (Norfolk) 17:08; 61 E Davey (Berkshire) 17:08; 62 K Shaw (Cambridgeshire) 17:10; 63 A Davies (Wales) 17:10; 64 O Carroll (Surrey) 17:10; 65 E Orbell (Surrey) 17:11; 66 E Walker (Cambridgeshire) 17:12; 67 I Johnstone (North East) 17:12; 68 K Bennett (Warwickshire) 17:12; 69 A Teasdale (Scotland) 17:14; 70 D Davies (Avon/Somerset) 17:16; 71 D Gladwell (Suffolk) 17:17; 72 S Roiditis (Greater Manchester) 17:17; 73 C Ardin (Greater Manchester) 17:17; 74 S Rosewell (Gloucestershire) 17:17; 75 F Talman (North East) 17:17; 76 H Munday (Middlesex) 17:19; 77 I Gray (Wiltshire) 17:20; 78 I Clarke (Derbyshire) 17:20; 79 A Stewart (Scotland) 17:21; 80 L Macdonald (Middlesex) 17:21; 81 R Walsh (Giffnock North AAC) 17:22; 82 M Phillips (Wales) 17:24; 83 L Witcombe (Kent) 17:24; 84 E Davis (Wales) 17:25; 85 L Rickerby (Lancashire) 17:25; 86 E Watkins (Middlesex) 17:26; 87 I Appleby (Greater Manchester) 17:26; 88 L Chance (Avon/Somerset) 17:28; 89 L Farr (Bedfordshire) 17:28; 90 D Hawkins (Hampshire) 17:28; 91 D Yelling (Sussex) 17:28; 92 E Spencer (Wiltshire) 17:29; 93 M Spriggs (Warwickshire) 17:30; 94 M Slattery (Kent) 17:30; 95 E Fellows (North East) 17:31; 96 F Baxter (Buckinghamshire) 17:31; 97 I Edwards (Hampshire) 17:32; 98 S Shaw (Sussex) 17:33; 99 E Burton (Buckinghamshire) 17:34; 100 I Saunders (Leicestershire & Rutland) 17:34; 101 C McCarney (Staffordshire) 17:35; 102 A Hutchinson (North East) 17:36; 103 E Stephenson (Sussex) 17:36; 104 N Austin (Kent) 17:38; 105 R Herdman (Wales) 17:38; 106 R Docherty (Scotland) 17:38; 107 A Cox (Sussex) 17:38; 108 K Meek (Scotland) 17:39; 109 S Wilson (Scotland) 17:40; 110 A Sibley (Yorkshire) 17:41; 111 M Gilbey (Cornwall) 17:41; 112 A Farley (Berkshire) 17:42; 113 E Bott (Yorkshire) 17:43; 114 Z Gilbody (Shropshire) 17:43; 115 E Symonds (Surrey) 17:44; 116 L Ong (Norfolk) 17:44; 117 I Moore (Suffolk) 17:44; 118 M Panoutsou (Middlesex) 17:46; 119 S Massie (Surrey) 17:46; 120 J Parrish (Bedfordshire) 17:47; 121 N Hillard (Warwickshire) 17:48; 122 C Phillips (Humberside) 17:49; 123 S Shipton (Essex) 17:50; 124 L Todd (Scotland) 17:50; 125 M Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 17:52; 126 L Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire) 17:54; 127 R Philbin (Greater Manchester) 17:56; 128 K Pomerleau (Northamptonshire) 17:56; 129 R Dickety (Norfolk) 17:57; 130 C Jones (Hampshire) 17:59; 131 R Gasson (Sussex) 17:59; 132 T Gray (Buckinghamshire) 17:59; 133 E Bailey (Hampshire) 17:59; 134 A Nicholson (Cheshire) 18:00; 135 K Collin (Cumbria) 18:02; 136 A Farren (Warwickshire) 18:03; 137 A Manson (Hertfordshire) 18:03; 138 R Warner (Essex) 18:04; 139 A Kennedy (Yorkshire) 18:06; 140 A Rose (Cumbria) 18:06; 141 A Doherty (Wales) 18:06; 142 E Jonas (Norfolk) 18:07; 143 A Chapman (Cornwall) 18:07; 144 A Jones (Lancashire) 18:08; 145 L Holford (Leicestershire & Rutland) 18:09; 146 L Brown (Dorset) 18:09; 147 E Pemberton (Sussex) 18:10; 148 K Atkinson (Essex) 18:11; 149 C Wearden (Cheshire) 18:12; 150 A Lazenbury (Worcestershire) 18:12; 151 S Stephens (Hampshire) 18:13; 152 L Quinn (Surrey) 18:13; 153 H Cole (Devon) 18:14; 154 S Harding (Cheshire) 18:15; 155 L Bickerton (Avon/Somerset) 18:15; 156 G Shirley (Norfolk) 18:15; 157 E Bartlett (Berkshire, U20) 18:16; 158 S Robertson-Dover (Humberside) 18:16; 159 R Hopper (Essex) 18:16; 160 M White (Staffordshire) 18:17; 161 F Allen (Warwickshire) 18:18; 162 M Jones (Devon) 18:20; 163 L Hitchcock (Suffolk) 18:20; 164 F Lowe (Avon/Somerset) 18:20; 165 T Major (Hertfordshire) 18:21; 166 S Bowley (Staffordshire) 18:22; 167 E McWilliams (Giffnock North AAC) 18:22; 168 I Gregg (Buckinghamshire) 18:22; 169 M Sherwood (Oxfordshire) 18:22; 170 A Saha (Berkshire) 18:22; 171 E Dickson (Yorkshire) 18:23; 172 D MacDonald (Scotland) 18:25; 173 I Mayne (Devon) 18:27; 174 A Whiteley (Berkshire) 18:28; 175 R Green (Cambridgeshire) 18:28; 176 E Smith (Merseyside) 18:29; 177 L Dix (Devon) 18:29; 178 F Taylor (Lincolnshire) 18:29; 179 L Oakenfull (Wales) 18:31; 180 I Last (Norfolk) 18:31; 181 E Grey (Cambridgeshire) 18:31; 182 B Cole (Merseyside) 18:32; 183 E Hemmings (Lincolnshire) 18:32; 184 L Donaghey (Leicestershire & Rutland) 18:33; 185 R Derrick (Wales) 18:33; 186 E White (Wales) 18:35; 187 C Jones (Avon/Somerset) 18:35; 188 A Suffield (Hertfordshire) 18:35; 189 S Smith (Merseyside) 18:36; 190 E Dean (Merseyside) 18:37; 191 E Ruck (Avon/Somerset) 18:38; 192 S Hartley-Green (Wales) 18:39; 193 M Noad (Avon/Somerset) 18:40; 194 R Walls (Middlesex) 18:40; 195 B May (Devon) 18:43; 196 K McMurdo (Scotland) 18:43; 197 L Danobrega (Bedfordshire) 18:44; 198 R Brook (Gloucestershire) 18:45; 199 C Lunt (Staffordshire) 18:45; 200 H Dale (Worcestershire) 18:47; 201 M Bailey (Cumbria) 18:48; 202 S Lomas (Buckinghamshire) 18:49; 203 E Coltman (Dorset) 18:49; 204 L Smith (Cumbria, U17) 18:51; 205 A Paul (Gloucestershire) 18:52; 206 S Birkwood (Cambridgeshire) 18:54; 207 C Jenneson (Derbyshire) 18:54; 208 S Theobald (Merseyside) 18:55; 209 A Brownlee (Northamptonshire) 18:55; 210 S Yates (Lancashire) 18:55; 211 M Westwood (Worcestershire) 18:56; 212 M Adams (Norfolk) 18:56; 213 E Stuart-Hill (Northamptonshire) 18:56; 214 J Cooper (Northamptonshire) 18:56; 215 M Walker (Northamptonshire) 18:57; 216 E Betts (Oxfordshire) 18:57; 217 B Nelson (Norfolk) 18:59; 218 L Gaches (Lincolnshire) 18:59; 219 I Huckin (Shropshire) 18:59; 220 E Davenport (Gloucestershire) 19:00; 221 Z Broughton (Cheshire) 19:00; 222 J Davies (Buckinghamshire) 19:00; 223 L Denne (Oxfordshire) 19:00; 224 L Taylor (Essex, U20) 19:01; 225 A Marden (Berkshire) 19:01; 226 F White (Surrey) 19:01; 227 A Brown (Derbyshire) 19:01; 228 G Scott (Lancashire) 19:02; 229 E Woolley (Gloucestershire) 19:02; 230 N Thomas (Wales) 19:03; 231 E Blake (Oxfordshire) 19:03; 232 G Kenniford (Lancashire) 19:07; 233 I MacIntyre (Wales) 19:07; 234 M Carrotte (Lincolnshire) 19:08; 235 R Buggins (Staffordshire) 19:08; 236 C Robertshaw (Lancashire) 19:13; 237 P Melia (Merseyside) 19:15; 238 G Howell (Gloucestershire) 19:15; 239 E Walker (Wales) 19:17; 240 F Perkins (Lincolnshire) 19:19; 241 M Jones (Wales) 19:21; 242 P Taylor (Worcestershire) 19:21; 243 I Haines-Gray (Oxfordshire) 19:22; 244 Z Asquith (Shropshire) 19:23; 245 C Brook (Worcestershire) 19:27; 246 L Julian (Cornwall, U17) 19:28; 247 G Luckhurst (Hertfordshire) 19:34; 248 A Jarrett (Shropshire) 19:37; 249 K Saunders (Middlesex) 19:39; 250 I Jones (Wales) 19:40; 251 N Jones (Wales) 19:43; 252 P Watson (Lancashire) 19:43; 253 E Barry (Cumbria) 19:44; 254 S Fludger (Merseyside) 19:45; 255 B Clifford (Wales) 19:45; 256 B Dye (Derbyshire) 19:49; 257 Z Zbirou (Northamptonshire) 19:52; 258 E David (Shropshire) 19:52; 259 B Elkin (Cornwall) 19:53; 260 J Dale (Worcestershire) 20:01; 261 R Burridge (Wiltshire) 20:04; 262 F Siderfin (Wiltshire) 20:04; 263 L Abbott (Suffolk) 20:05; 264 F Mitchell (Leicestershire & Rutland) 20:06; 265 L Joyce (Staffordshire) 20:12; 266 M Butcher (Suffolk) 20:14; 267 E Peltor (Wales) 20:17; 268 E Lloyd (Leicestershire & Rutland) 20:18; 269 I Rawles (Dorset) 20:22; 270 G Fidler (Derbyshire) 20:24; 271 L Burton (Suffolk) 20:25; 272 P Webster (Lancashire) 20:26; 273 J O’Brien (Suffolk) 20:26; 274 C Alcock (Nottinghamshire) 20:27; 275 A Brady (Wales) 20:28

U13 (3.2km):

1 K Haslip (Sussex) 12:32; 2 K Webb (Buckinghamshire) 12:37; 3 M Jobbins (Surrey) 12:41; 4 K Scott (Surrey) 12:43; 5 O Steer (Devon) 12:51; 6 K Gorman (Buckinghamshire) 12:53; 7 H Cross (Merseyside) 12:55; 8 I Hall (Hampshire) 12:55; 9 B Boyce (Wales) 12:56; 10 B Hughes (Merseyside) 13:01; 11 E Jacobs (Buckinghamshire) 13:01; 12 G Turner (Yorkshire) 13:02; 13 L Roake (Surrey) 13:03; 14 I Williams (Kent) 13:05; 15 V Rudkin (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:07; 16 L Power (Leicestershire & Rutland) 13:08; 17 L Webb (Buckinghamshire) 13:09; 18 C Huepfl (Oxfordshire) 13:12; 19 P Shaw (Middlesex) 13:12; 20 J Walsh (Sussex) 13:14; 21 M Thomson (Gloucestershire) 13:14; 22 K Atkinson (Hampshire) 13:16; 23 D Abernethy (Dorset) 13:16; 24 D Stollery (Essex) 13:16; 25 C Hughes (Cambridgeshire) 13:17; 26 M Pierce (Wales) 13:18; 27 B Buckley (Yorkshire) 13:20; 28 O Wright (Surrey) 13:21; 29 M Hughes (Wales) 13:22; 30 O Chilton (Buckinghamshire) 13:22; 31 N Mossi (Middlesex) 13:22; 32 I Bennetts (Northamptonshire) 13:22; 33 S Wood (Wiltshire) 13:24; 34 O McGhee (Northamptonshire) 13:24; 35 N Stanley (Kent) 13:26; 36 E Foster (Devon) 13:26; 37 B Webb (Sussex) 13:27; 38 P Boyle (Cumbria) 13:27; 39 M Robertson (Surrey) 13:27; 40 A Chappell (Kent) 13:28; 41 N Wynn (Essex) 13:28; 42 M Laval (Cornwall) 13:28; 43 K Otterson (North East) 13:29; 44 L Mason (Nottinghamshire) 13:29; 45 S Chapman (Buckinghamshire) 13:29; 46 T Thursfield (Staffordshire) 13:29; 47 B North (Hampshire) 13:30; 48 F Cole (Wiltshire) 13:30; 49 G Tongue (Hertfordshire) 13:30; 50 S Purnell (Dorset) 13:31; 51 I Widdowson (Essex) 13:31; 52 K Bunn (Hampshire) 13:32; 53 G Igoe (Yorkshire) 13:34; 54 I Hall (Greater Manchester) 13:35; 55 A Shipton (Essex) 13:36; 56 E Birchall (Devon) 13:36; 57 S Maxwell (Wiltshire) 13:39; 58 L Hale (Wales) 13:39; 59 L Ellis (Merseyside) 13:39; 60 Z Brannon (Cumbria) 13:40; 61 G Haldane (Berkshire) 13:41; 62 C Hartley-Green (Wales) 13:41; 63 J March (Middlesex) 13:43; 64 R Crossley (Kent) 13:43; 65 J Klein (Sussex) 13:43; 66 S Jack (Surrey) 13:44; 67 M Parkin (North East) 13:45; 68 F Scobie (Giffnock North AAC) 13:45; 69 H Sterry (Hampshire) 13:46; 70 M Watts (Kent) 13:47; 71 A Nicholson (Lancashire) 13:47; 72 H Watson (Wales) 13:47; 73 O Morgan (Wales) 13:48; 74 A Sutton (Cornwall) 13:49; 75 F Mitchell (Suffolk) 13:50; 76 F Pearce (Sussex) 13:50; 77 K Ealden (Surrey) 13:51; 78 E Harrold (Essex) 13:51; 79 K Leitch (Lancashire) 13:51; 80 K Corkin (Middlesex) 13:52; 81 I Porter (Lincolnshire) 13:52; 82 E Lowe (Avon/Somerset) 13:52; 83 N Phillipson (North East) 13:54; 84 P Evans (Dorset) 13:54; 85 G Griffiths (Staffordshire) 13:55; 86 S Nation (Greater Manchester) 13:55; 87 F Collins (Worcestershire) 13:56; 88 A Metcalfe (Hertfordshire) 13:56; 89 E Bramall (Hampshire) 13:56; 90 O Avery (Gloucestershire) 13:57; 91 E Barton (Suffolk) 13:59; 92 L Roden (Yorkshire) 14:00; 93 L Graham (Lancashire) 14:01; 94 A Kirk (Middlesex) 14:01; 95 O McManus (Greater Manchester) 14:02; 96 A Johnson (North East) 14:02; 97 E Sheffield (Gloucestershire) 14:03; 98 C McCluskey (Cambridgeshire) 14:03; 99 S Cudmore-Smith (Kent) 14:04; 100 I Ions (Middlesex) 14:05; 101 M Powell (Oxfordshire) 14:06; 102 I Roome (Devon) 14:06; 103 A O’Brien (Dorset) 14:07; 104 E Lusty (Lancashire) 14:08; 105 E Whyman (Sussex) 14:08; 106 A Meredith (Wales) 14:08; 107 P Taylor (Hampshire) 14:08; 108 S Omotosho (Essex) 14:08; 109 D Woodcock (Cumbria) 14:08; 110 P Oliver (Gloucestershire) 14:09; 111 R Thistlewood (Yorkshire) 14:09; 112 R Dann (North East) 14:09; 113 G Carter (North East) 14:09; 114 S Quinn (North East) 14:09; 115 M Reeves (Kent) 14:10; 116 H Harrison (Essex) 14:10; 117 L Hood (Norfolk) 14:11; 118 I Davies (Wales) 14:12; 119 I Pauling (Kent) 14:12; 120 I Stacey (Avon/Somerset) 14:12; 121 E Higgins (Hampshire) 14:13; 122 I Wood (Berkshire) 14:13; 123 I Hill (Greater Manchester) 14:13; 124 S Evans (Leicestershire & Rutland) 14:13; 125 O Enright (Buckinghamshire) 14:14; 126 I Freeman (Surrey) 14:14; 127 A Thomas (Berkshire) 14:14; 128 B McCredie (Lancashire) 14:15; 129 L Wilkin (Essex) 14:16; 130 L Dundas (Staffordshire) 14:16; 131 B Heath-Smith (Gloucestershire) 14:17; 132 I Wilson (Yorkshire) 14:18; 133 G Ritter Sherratt (Avon/Somerset) 14:18; 134 C Phillips (Suffolk) 14:19; 135 L Tebbett (Worcestershire) 14:19; 136 S Hayakawa (Wiltshire) 14:20; 137 N Reeves (Warwickshire) 14:21; 138 E Ramsay (Oxfordshire) 14:21; 139 E Fay (Merseyside) 14:21; 140 A McAulay (Devon) 14:21; 141 M Newcombe (Devon) 14:22; 142 E Miller (Avon/Somerset) 14:22; 143 L Hetherington (Cumbria) 14:23; 144 E Parry (Wales) 14:23; 145 M Owen (Leicestershire & Rutland, U20) 14:24; 146 R Ashmore (Leicestershire & Rutland) 14:24; 147 E Avery (Gloucestershire) 14:25; 148 E Eccles (Norfolk) 14:25; 149 L Pottage (Humberside) 14:27; 150 E Stewart (Suffolk) 14:27; 151 L Hillary (Gloucestershire) 14:27; 152 T Ferguson (Berkshire) 14:28; 153 L Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 14:28; 154 E Fuller (Dorset) 14:29; 155 G Read (Hertfordshire) 14:29; 156 E Hill (Sussex) 14:29; 157 I Ellwood (Northamptonshire) 14:29; 158 S Wrightam (Wreake & Soar Valley AC) 14:29; 159 L Hunter (Warwickshire) 14:29; 160 E Wright-Nicholas (Wales) 14:30; 161 Z Bratt (Staffordshire) 14:30; 162 E Hurst Atkins (Dorset) 14:30; 163 T Guthrie-Brown (Cambridgeshire) 14:31; 164 T Oliver (Wiltshire) 14:31; 165 N Makin (Wales) 14:31; 166 L Bell (Cumbria) 14:31; 167 I Trowell (Devon) 14:32; 168 T Miller (North East) 14:32; 169 E Gould (Middlesex) 14:33; 170 F Nottage (Norfolk) 14:33; 171 M Sichova (Berkshire) 14:33; 172 L Caseldine (Nottinghamshire) 14:33; 173 D Bowen (Suffolk) 14:34; 174 A Goddard (Norfolk) 14:34; 175 L Heather (Norfolk) 14:34; 176 S Bartalotta (Greater Manchester) 14:34; 177 E Bryant (Wales) 14:36; 178 O Morgan (Wales) 14:36; 179 W McCarthy-Brown (Warwickshire) 14:37; 180 R Wetherall (Warwickshire) 14:37; 181 M Hearson (Staffordshire) 14:37; 182 L Vesey (Merseyside) 14:39; 183 A Cobley (Cumbria) 14:39; 184 I Whittle (Avon/Somerset) 14:40; 185 M Jebb (Cumbria) 14:41; 186 B Burrows (Oxfordshire) 14:41; 187 S Kentish (Oxfordshire) 14:41; 188 E Ellis (Cornwall) 14:42; 189 E Morley (Leicestershire & Rutland) 14:43; 190 R Hayes (Wales) 14:44; 191 A Van Zyl (Middlesex) 14:44; 192 D Cowden (Staffordshire) 14:45; 193 P Almond (Northamptonshire) 14:45; 194 D Oldridge (Nottinghamshire) 14:45; 195 O Thomas (Worcestershire) 14:45; 196 E White (Wiltshire) 14:46; 197 C Mc Grane (Cornwall) 14:47; 198 K Welborn (Worcestershire) 14:47; 199 E Pyper (Cheshire) 14:48; 200 K Betts (Humberside) 14:49; 201 O Heather-Hayes (Suffolk) 14:49; 202 N Carrington (Cheshire) 14:50; 203 L Kennedy (Hertfordshire) 14:50; 204 Q Bookless (Berkshire) 14:50; 205 P Wadley (Hertfordshire) 14:50; 206 N Hawkins (Cornwall) 14:51; 207 C Rhodes (Wales) 14:51; 208 C Stuart (Shropshire) 14:52; 209 E Harvey (Cheshire) 14:52; 210 A Drew (Dorset) 14:52; 211 A Arbon (Nottinghamshire) 14:52; 212 E Tunney (Yorkshire) 14:54; 213 H Limmer (Nottinghamshire) 14:54; 214 A Hibbert (Suffolk) 14:56; 215 M Tear-Verweij (Warwickshire) 14:57; 216 E Barfield (Leicestershire & Rutland) 14:57; 217 F West (Lincolnshire) 14:57; 218 C Hughes (Wales) 14:58; 219 E Purves (Worcestershire) 14:58; 220 T Bosley (Oxfordshire) 14:59; 221 R Parsley (Wales) 14:59; 222 M Slack (Nottinghamshire) 15:00; 223 S John (Wales) 15:00; 224 F Harris (Cambridgeshire) 15:02; 225 H Webster (Merseyside) 15:02; 226 F Wheeler (Leicestershire & Rutland) 15:03; 227 S Chesterfield (Nottinghamshire) 15:03; 228 R Petrova (Sussex) 15:04; 229 J Chetwood (Dorset) 15:05; 230 H Coates (Cheshire) 15:06; 231 E Clough (Suffolk) 15:06; 232 I Garrett (Hertfordshire) 15:06; 233 L Rhodes (Wales) 15:07; 234 E Barker (Cheshire) 15:08; 235 D Frost (Shropshire) 15:09; 236 L Hesketh (Lancashire) 15:09; 237 C Barker (Worcestershire) 15:10; 238 R Mcilveen (Merseyside) 15:11; 239 A Harling (Lancashire) 15:12; 240 L Costa Jafrate (Wiltshire) 15:13; 241 J Hames (Cambridgeshire) 15:14; 242 A Smith-Pena (Warwickshire) 15:15; 243 E Searle (Hertfordshire) 15:18; 244 W Padmore (Worcestershire) 15:19; 245 A Kandola (Norfolk) 15:19; 246 C Morgan (Wales) 15:19; 247 E Clayton (Norfolk) 15:20; 248 I Davies (Wales) 15:21; 249 H Squibbs (Greater Manchester) 15:22; 250 A Dowman (Oxfordshire) 15:23; 251 P Radbourne (Derbyshire) 15:23; 252 S Jones (Greater Manchester) 15:24; 253 B Murray (Warwickshire) 15:26; 254 E Colebrook (Derbyshire) 15:27; 255 R Derrick (Wales) 15:28; 256 L Roberts (Wales) 15:30; 257 E Lydon (Cambridgeshire) 15:30; 258 C Terrell (Northamptonshire) 15:32; 259 C Fountain (Bedfordshire) 15:33; 260 M Mohan (Cumbria) 15:34; 261 E Denton (Northamptonshire) 15:34; 262 A Lincoln (Derbyshire) 15:34; 263 I Proudlove (Humberside) 15:35; 264 S Steele (Wales) 15:36; 265 C Still (Cambridgeshire) 15:37; 266 R Miller (Humberside) 15:38; 267 A Grieve (Nottinghamshire) 15:39; 268 L Gardiner (Wiltshire) 15:42; 269 E Lynock (Wales) 15:43; 270 M Closs (Shropshire) 15:43; 271 C Pridden (Worcestershire) 15:44; 272 L Kidman (Norfolk) 15:44; 273 K Bruce (Wales) 15:46; 274 E Whitehead (Derbyshire) 15:49; 275 E Harper (Bedfordshire) 15:49

EAST YORKSHIRE LEAGUE, Sewerby, March 13

Overall:

1 R Sparkes (Bev) 31:31; 2 J Johnson (Bev) 32:08; 3 J Wilson (Brid, M40) 33:07; 4 S Bishop (Bev, M40) 34:26; 5 M Bissell (E Hull) 34:41; 6 W Fennell (Selb, M35) 34:53; 7 A Bushby (CoH, M50) 35:17; 8 M Hunton (Drif) 35:33; 9 P Taylor (Brid, M40) 35:46; 10 T Mullen (Brid, M35) 35:48; 11 D Meilhan (Bev, M40) 35:50; 12 D Morrison (Bev, M40) 35:55; 13 P Belton (Bev) 36:00; 14 S Smith (Pock, M45) 36:12; 15 E Rex (CoH, M45) 36:30; 16 G Hewitt (Scar, M50) 36:41; 17 D Cawthorn (Brid) 36:45; 18 E Soanes (Drif, W) 37:02; 19 P McCoy (E Hull, M45) 37:14; 20 J Page (Selb) 37:25; 21 R Ruston (GVS, M50) 37:32; 22 J Briggs (Brid, M35) 37:40; 23 M Smith (CoH) 37:42; 24 L Tupling (GVS) 37:48; 25 D Lidster (Bev, W) 37:55; 26 A Wood (Selb) 38:14; 27 M Skins (Bev) 38:19; 28 S Matson (Yorkshire Wolds, M45) 38:21; 29 A Thomas (Brid) 38:23; 30 M Fenton (Drif, M45) 38:26

M55: 1 W Pike (Bev) 39:14; 2 M Hulse (Bev) 40:01; 3 A Watson (E Hull) 42:16;

M60: 1 N Ridsdale (Drif) 39:59; 2 M Dalton (Bev) 40:03; 3 P Nippress (E Hull) 42:17

M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 39:21; 2 D Butt (E Hull) 47:35; 3 P Watkinson (Bev) 48:52

M70: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 45:17; 2 A Flint (Bev) 47:11; 3 R Wilkinson (CoH) 51:46

M80: 1 F Harrison (CoH) 78:01; 2 M Thompson (Scar) 78:32

Women:

1 Soanes 37:02; 2 Lidster 37:55; 3 C Snowball (Bev) 39:15; 4 N Curgenven (CoH, W40) 39:50; 5 S Lee (CoH) 40:11; 6 K Lakes (Yorkshire Wolds, W35) 40:50; 7 C McEvoy (Selb) 40:57; 8 A Crellin (Drif, W55) 41:44; 9 L Bailey (Selb, W35) 42:07; 10 C Sherman (Bev) 42:19; 11 R Dent (Scar) 42:29; 12 E Greensmith (Bev, W45) 42:53; 13 M Ireland (Brid, W35) 43:01; 14 V Marshall (Bev, W35) 43:04; 15 S Brown (Bev) 43:23; 16 B Noble (Drif) 43:38; 17 R Love (Wold, W50) 44:33; 18 S Allen (Bev, W50) 44:36; 19 K Szalecka (GVS, W45) 44:40; 20 C Tune (GVS, W50) 44:40

W40: 2 K Whitehead (Brid) 44:41; 3 C O’neill (Yorkshire Wolds) 45:28

W45: 3 C Gummerson (Brid) 44:50

W55: 2 S Farr (Selb) 45:06; 3 J Suddaby (E Hull) 46:28

W60: 1 J Dale (Bev) 45:35; 2 K Gordon (Drif) 52:17

W65: 1 S Oglesby (E Hull) 49:55; 2 J Hardman (Bev) 50:33

W75: 1 P Atkins (Bev) 68:13

Final standings:

Men TEAM: 1 Bev 371; 2 Brid 545; 3 CoH 611; 4 Selby 1266; 5 E Hull 1449; 6 Pock 1465; 7 Driff 2009; 8 Scar 2097

Women TEAM: 1 Bev 159; 2 CoH 175; 3 Selby 219; 4 Brid 237; 5 Driff 286; 6 Scar 437; 7 Pock 494; 8 Goole 508

BIRTLEY JUNIOR RELAYS, Tyne & Wear, March 13

U15 Boys (3×2.5km: 1 Birtley 30:39 (G Beevers 10:13, R Mumford 11:06, C Perkins 9:18); 2 NSP 31:54 (H Furness 10:27, D Watson 11:01, B Sproats 10;26); 3 Sunderland 32;21 (D Revell 10:33, S Walton 10:30, C Lawton 11;18); 4 Tyne Br 33:24; 5 Gateshead 36:30; 6 Phoenix 37:04

Fastest: Perkins 9:18; Beevers 10:15; Sproats 10;26

U13 boys (3×1.65km: 1 Birtley 15:59 (E Moore 5:21, C Bailey 5:25, N Williamson 5:13); 2 Durham 16:46 (W Jardine 5:07, H Mason 5:58, J Horner 5:41); 3 Gateshead 16:51 (S Emery 5:39, M Waters 6:07, A Cook 5:05); 4 Sunderland 17:00; 5 NSP 17:03; 6 Tyne Br 17:47

Fastest: Cook 5:05; Jardine 5:07; Williamson 5:13

U11 boys (3×1.25km); 1 Elswick 15:24 (F Dixon 5:17, K O’Neill 5:16, N Surtees-Brown 4:51); 2 Allerton Juniors 15:26; 3 NSP 16:10

Fastest: Surtees-Brown 4:51; N Penfold (NSP) 4:55; J Throup (Allerton) 4:56

U15 girls (3×2.5km): 1 Allerton J 35:52 (L Acton 11:51, G Derry 11:57, L Wilson 12:04); 2 Birtley 37;13 (D Graham 12;12, A Drummond 13:32, K Francis 11:29); 3 Elswick 37:41 (E Blight 11:59, L Hamilton 12:56, B Russell 12:46); 4 Gateshead 38:47; 5 Tyne Br 44:39; 6 Houghton 45:10

Fastest: Francis 11:29; Acton 11:51; Derry 11;57

U13 girls (3×1.65km): 1 Birtley 16:39 (K Graham 5:21, N Graham 5:26, N Phillipson 5:52); 2 Allerton J 18:01 (E Carrick 6:23, L Boot 5:33, I Cook 6:05), Blyth 18:50 (N Adams 5:45, O Patrick 6:47, C Creaby 6:18); 4 Gateshead 18;59; 5 Derwent 19;10; 6 Gateshead B 19:46

Fastest: K Graham 5:21; N Graham 5:26; Boot 5:33

U11 girls (3×1.25km): 1 Birtley 15:04 (R Phillipson 5:07, I Hall 5:10, O Murphy 4:47); 2 Allertton J 16:35; 3 NSP 17:04

Fastest: Murphy 4:47

PECO LEAGUE RELAYS, Bramley Falls Park, March 13

Overall (3×2.5km):

1 Horsf 41:19 (D Gray 13:34, B Plummer 14:29, P Boynton 13:16)

2 Composite 41:50 (T Adkins 14:13, M Vargas 13:41, O Dighton 13:56)

3 Abbey 42:47 (F Roden 13:12, D Fanaroff 15:47, L Jenkins 13:48)

4 Composite 43:07

5 Composite 44:00

6 Brad Aire 44:15

M50: Saltaire 45:09 (M Fillingham 14:25, S Dunbar 15:45, A Brown 14:59)

Mixed: R’hay 46:24 (A Turner 14:46, J Yates 16:05, E Bradbury 15:33)

Women:

1 Postal 52:42 (L Mamalis 17:05, J Hayward 17:38, M Ellwood 17:59)

2 Knares (W35) 52:42 (C Moreland 17:23, N Carter 17:59, S Lowery 17:20

3 Abbey 53:24 (K Hutchison 17:50, A Cobo 17:10, S Ward 18:24)

4 Composite 56:19

5 Postal (W35) 57:51

6 Scrambled 59:11

School Years 2-11 (3x1M):

1 VS 19:29 (J Walker 6:03, A Jones 6:28, C Butterworth 6:58)

2 Harr 20:13 (O Holt 6:43, M Fetcher 6:56, T Matthews 6:34)

3 Abbey 20:22 (D Fanaroff 6:29, H Appleyard 7:14, I Carver 6:39)

Girls:

1 CoY 22:07 (I Madden 7:17, K Setchell 7:28, L Gilbertson 7:22)

2 Harr 22:21 (H Forrest 7:06, R Tetley 8:00, E Dickson 7:15)

3 CoY B 22:41 (A Keefe 7:14, N Hopkins 7:28, E Rycroft 7:59)

MID LANCASHIRE LEAGUE, Burnley, March 12

Overall (U17M, M70 & senior women) (5.8km):

1 D Thompson (B’burn, U17) 18:29; 2 T Bowman (L&M, U17) 18:30; 3 H Mercer (B’burn, U17) 19:30; 4 J Paget-fowler (B’burn, U17) 19:39; 5 J Read (Liv PS, U17) 19:48; 6 D Henderson (Kirkby Milers, U17) 19:56; 7 C Dewhurst (B’burn, U17) 20:16; 8 F Royle (Lanc U, U20W) 20:20; 9 J Corbishley (Hoad, U17) 20:38; 10 A Philps (Lancaster University, W) 21:14; 11 U Rafiq (B’burn, U17) 21:16; 12 G Barnard-Mackenzie (Barr, U17) 21:28; 13 C Betmead (BWF, W50) 21:33; 14 J Degroote (Sedbergh, U17) 21:37; 15 T Smalley (Sedbergh, U17) 21:40; 16 R Edwards (Dees, U20W) 22:02; 17 R Eaton (BWF, U17) 22:15; 18 A Davies (B’burn, U20W) 22:27; 19 A Maggio-poyntz (Walney, U17) 22:30; 20 B Jackson (Sedbergh, U17) 22:39; 21 E Sagar-Hesketh (B’burn, W) 22:42; 22 L Gora (L&M, W35) 22:49; 23 C Broome (Clay, U17) 22:54; 24 L Livesey (Chorley A & T, W35) 22:57; 25 K Markland (Prest, W35) 23:06; 26 A Lonsdale (Lancaster University, U20W) 23:36; 27 K Lakeland (Prest, W) 23:54; 28 S Edwards (R Rose, W35) 24:04; 29 A Singleton (Walney, W40) 24:08; 30 M Markham (Lyth, U20W) 24:13

M70: 1 M Walsh (Kend) 26:04; 2 P Leviston (Barrow & Furness Striders) 30:35; 3 B Barnes (Clay) 30:41; 4 S Young (Wesh) 30:48; 5 P Mitchell (Kend) 31:26

M75: 1 B Mitchell (Clay) 28:41; 2 D Scott (Clay) 29:52; 3 P Ion (Kend) 32:45

M80: 1 C Lawson (Clay) 30:27

Women:

1 Royle 20:20; 2 Philps 21:14; 3 Betmead 21:33; 4 Edwards 22:02; 5 Davies 22:27; 6 Sagar-Hesketh 22:42; 7 Gora 22:49; 8 Livesey 22:57; 9 Markland 23:06; 10 Lonsdale 23:36; 11 Lakeland 23:54; 12 Edwards 24:04; 13 Singleton 24:08; 14 Markham 24:13; 15 J Collins (Wig D, W60) 24:14; 16 A Reed (B&B) 24:16; 17 K Hamilton (Wig D) 24:24; 18 R Sidebotham (Wig D) 24:28; 19 T Shandley (S’port W) 24:48; 20 K Maggio-poyntz (Walney, W50) 24:54; 21 B Holmes (Lyth, W60) 24:55; 22 A Scarborough (S’port W, W40) 24:57; 23 S Howard (Ross) 25:03; 24 C Carrdus (Lyth, W50) 25:07; 25 S Bouffler (Barr, W40) 25:23

W45: 1 L Heyes (Wig D) 25:27; 2 L Davies (B’burn) 26:08; 3 M Spencer (S’port W) 26:33; 4 C Markham (Lyth) 27:22; 5 A Wilkin (Kend) 27:36

W50: 4 K Twist (Wesh) 25:42; 5 K Davies (Kend) 26:03; 6 M Maher (L&M) 28:51

W55: 1 C James (S’port W) 25:59; 2 J Callister (Walney) 26:29; 3 J Rushton (Clay) 28:10; 4 A Parkinson (R Rose) 29:03; 5 D Terry (Clay) 30:08

W60: 3 I Roche (Clay) 26:18; 4 C Kevan (Kend) 27:45; 5 C Grisdale (Barrow & Furness Striders) 28:52; 6 S Booth (Kend) 30:16

W65: 1 M Hesketh (Prest) 28:17; 2 M Hewitt (Garst) 30:22; 3 J Carman (Trawd) 36:45

W70: 1 S Stewart (S’port W) 31:55; 2 K Goss (Clay) 36:30; 3 C Leathley (Clay) 38:25

W75: 1 P Binns (Lyth) 34:42; 2 S Gittins (Lyth) 36:18; 3 J Deakin (Prest) 40:28

Men (9.8km):

1 M Briggs (Morp) 31:41; 2 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 32:08; 3 G Shaw (Burnley, M45) 33:07; 4 B Akin (Prest) 33:29; 5 A Doyle (Vale R, U20) 33:32; 6 L Parrington (L&M, M40) 33:36; 7 B Kirkman (Ross, U20) 34:15; 8 P Stock (L&M) 34:16; 9 C Tully (Salf, M40) 34:18; 10 D Hamilton (S’port W, M50) 34:20; 11 W Wilkinson (Prest) 34:27; 12 J Kearsley (Wig D) 34:34; 13 A Grenfell (Ross, M40) 34:36; 14 R McKelvie (Lyth, M35) 34:42; 15 C Laing (Lancaster University) 34:55; 16 F Rafferty (S’port W, M50) 35:19; 17 B Atkinson (Barr, M60) 35:22; 18 M Hartley (B’burn, M35) 35:36; 19 R Walsh (Chor ATC, M45) 35:43; 20 W Metcalf (Prest) 36:14; 21 J Greenwood (Lyth) 36:21; 22 C Jeffrey (Hoad) 36:32; 23 J Todd (Kend, M45) 36:41; 24 C Melling (Liv PS) 36:46; 25 T Nicholson (L&M) 36:48; 26 D Taylor (Wesh, M35) 36:54; 27 A Veevers (S’port W, M40) 36:55; 28 K Hodgson (R Rose) 36:55; 29 C Deakin (Kirkby Milers, U20) 37:00; 30 T Shanker (Manc Y, M50) 37:02

M45: 4 J Delamere (S’port W) 37:03; 5 J Tuck (Lyth) 37:16; 6 A Whaley (Prest) 37:29; 7 J Dalgleish (L&M) 37:39

M50: 4 J Heyes (Wig D) 37:44; 5 M Harris (Wig D) 39:20; 6 L Barlow (Wesh) 39:50; 7 A Davies (Kend) 39:53

M55: 1 P Roome (S’port W) 38:13; 2 M O’Donnell (Prest) 39:34; 3 J Wright (BWF) 39:39; 4 K Hull (Bord H) 39:56; 5 K Lamb (Hoad) 40:50

M60: 2 J Rainford (Prest) 41:19; 3 P Willacy (Barr) 41:49; 4 G Hodgson (L&M) 43:12

M65: 1 D Howard (Trawd) 44:29; 2 F Lynch (R Rose) 44:55; 3 J Collier (Wesh) 45:31

U20: 4 J Sloan (L&M) 37:30; 5 W Eley (H’gate) 37:38; 6 J Corbishley (Lanc U) 38:03

U17 (4km):

1 M Barr (S’port W, U15) 13:08; 2 O Gill (B’burn, U15) 13:18; 3 M Hazlehurst (Hoad, U15) 13:27; 4 J Lamb (Chor ATC, U15) 13:35; 5 J Todd (Kend, U15) 13:46; 6 A Todd (Kend, U15) 13:47; 7 R Donnelly (S’port W, U15) 13:49; 8 L Ward (S’port W, U15) 14:03; 9 J Williamson (Lev V, U15) 14:24; 10 L Mccredie (Barlick, U15) 14:27; 11 G Ramsden (B’burn, U15) 14:46; 12 A Link (Prest, U15) 14:58; 13 M Betmead (BWF, U17W) 14:59; 14 S Morgan (S’port W, U15) 15:01; 15 L Culshaw (Kirkby Milers, U15) 15:01; 16 E Willetts (BWF, U15) 15:01; 17 O Akins (S’port W, U15) 15:01; 18 X Heaton (Kirkby Milers, U15) 15:05; 19 C Barnes (Clay, U15) 15:13; 20 R Goulding (Chorley A & T, U15) 15:26; 21 E Dorrington-Levy (Clay, U17W) 15:28; 22 E Bateman (BWF, U15) 15:38; 23 C Reeder (Trawd, U15) 15:39; 24 C Duffy (Clay, U17W) 15:44; 25 H Cooke (Sedbergh, U15) 15:50; 26 M Medem (Sedbergh, U15) 15:54; 27 E Taylor (B’burn, U17W) 15:55; 28 Z Brooks (Sedbergh, U15) 16:04; 29 K Haxton (B’burn, U17W) 16:10; 30 D Brown (Trawd, U15) 16:12; 31 Z Earnshaw (L&M, U15) 16:19; 32 R Maher (L&M, U15) 16:20; 33 L White (Sedbergh, U15) 16:26; 34 L Edwards (Leigh, U17W) 16:28; 35 M Link (Prest, U15) 16:56; 36 V Brooks (Sedbergh, U17W) 17:25; 37 R Wilson (Sedbergh, U17W) 17:38; 38 A Blair (Sedbergh, U15) 17:39; 39 H Eccles (Clay, U17W) 18:24; 40 K Cookson (B’burn, U17W) 18:31

U15 (3.2km):

1 L Bennison (B’burn, U13) 11:00; 2 A Glenn (Chorley A & T, U13) 11:05; 3 H Shoesmith (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames, U13) 11:11; 4 S Leadbetter (Lev V, U15W) 11:17; 5 H Jordan (Trawd, U13) 11:26; 6 I Snape (Ross, U13) 11:35; 7 J Burt (Pend, U13) 11:37; 8 O Barley (Sedbergh, U15W) 11:38; 9 F Vidler (Ross, U13) 11:41; 10 T Nixon (Barlick, U13) 11:42; 11 A Walker (Ross, U13) 11:45; 12 M Belshaw (Trawd, U13) 11:46; 13 E Gillan (L&M, U15W) 11:50; 14 L Lancashire (B’burn, U13) 11:53; 15 I Smith (Hoad, U15W) 11:55; 16 E Leonard (BWF, U15W) 12:09; 17 G Camara (B’burn, U13) 12:10; 18 H Roberts (Pend, U13) 12:10; 19 L Robertson (Chorley A & T, U15W) 12:20; 20 A Dickinson (L&M, U15W) 12:30; 21 M Croft (BWF, U15W) 12:37; 22 I Thompson (B’burn, U15W) 12:39; 23 E Corns (Clay, U15W) 12:40; 24 H Moffatt (Prest, U15W) 12:43; 25 E Sancar (Sedbergh, U15W) 12:45; 26 K Millson (Sedbergh, U15W) 12:50; 27 H Sagarmoss (Hynd, U15W) 12:51; 28 A Donnelly (Kirkby Milers, U15W) 12:53; 29 L Bradburn (BWF, U15W) 12:54; 30 O Patchett (Sedbergh, U15W) 12:57

U11 (2km): 1 H Tancrel (Kendal Helm Composite) 6:53; 2 M Foxwell (Amble) 6:56; 3 W Kershaw (BWF) 7:01; 4 A Dugdale (Pend) 7:03; 5 M Unthank (Trawd) 7:05

U13 girls (2.7km): 1 R Duxbury (Kendal Helm Composite) 9:48; 2 I Goodman (Chorley A & T) 9:54; 3 J Bradburn (BWF) 9:55; 4 L Smith (Clay) 10:07; 5 H Jenner (Kendal Helm Composite) 10:19; 6 L Orrell (Wig D) 10:20; 7 S Jarvis (Leigh) 10:24; 8 A Pilling (Prest) 10:40; 9 E Hesketh (Clay) 10:55; 10 E Clark (Wig D) 10:58; 11 L Washington (Prest) 11:01; 12 T Osborne (B’burn) 11:03; 13 P Jackson (Clay) 11:05; 14 M Warren-beck (Trawd) 11:28; 15 M Edwards (Chorley A & T) 11:35

U11 (2km):

1 P Kershaw (BWF) 7:05; 2 L Delamere (S’port W) 7:15; 3 M Nelson (Pend) 7:22; 4 I Gill (Trawd) 7:28; 5 A Carr (Ross) 7:35

Final standings

Men TEAM – Div.1: 1eq Lanc U/Prest 27; 3 Wesh 21; 4 Glaxo 16; 5 Clay 12

Div.2: S’port W 27

Div.3: Prest B 27

Div.4: BWF 36

M40: 1 S’port W 28; 2 Prest 23; 3 L&M 21

M50: S’port W 40

M60: Prest/R Rose 38

M70: Clay 40

U20 TEAM: Lanc U 40

U17 TEAM: B’burn 40

U15 TEAM: 1 S’port W 39; 2 Kend & Helm 34; 3 B’burn 33; 4 Liv PS 23; 5 BWF 21

U13 TEAM: 1 B’burn 38; 2 Chorley 37; 3 Kend & Helm 35

U11 TEAM: 1 Kirkby M 39; 2 BWF 37; 3 Traw 33

Women TEAM – Div.1: 1 Lanc U/Prest 27; 3 B’burn 20; 4 Lyth 18; 5 Wig D 16; 6 BWF 15

Div.2: S’port W 28

Div.3: Walney WC 35

W35 TEAM: 1 Lyth 39; 2 Walney WC 33; 3 Wig P 29

W45: Lyth 40

W55: Clay/Lyth 38

U20 TEAM: Lanc U 40

U17 TEAM: 1 B’burn 40; 2 BWF 31

U15 TEAM: 1 Liv PS 36; 2 L&M 31; 3 BWF 30

U13 TEAM: 1 Clay 39; 2 B’burn 36; 3 BWF 35; 4 Leigh/Wig D 26

U11 TEAM: Leigh 34

YORKSHIRE VETERANS AA CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, March 12

Overall (5km):

1 J Briscoe (Wakefield Dist. H., W45) 21:03; 2 N Steel (Wakefield Dist. H., W45) 22:08; 3 A Dales (Wake, W50) 22:39; 4 S Robson (Bing, W50) 23:01; 5 J Thomas (Holm, W45) 23:04; 6 D Richards (Sheff RC, W50) 23:05; 7 T Morrice (T&S, W50) 23:19; 8 N Mcnally (P’stone, W50) 23:22; 9 S Moss (Steel City Striders, W45) 23:32; 10 S O’Sullivan (Keigh, W45) 23:48; 11 J Heffernan (Bail, W45) 24:16; 12 J Herring (Steel, W45) 24:35; 13 K Farquhar (Holm, W50) 24:37; 14 R Love (Wold, W50) 24:42; 15 D Kesterton (Steel, W65) 24:46; 16 R Tintinger (Roth, M70) 24:57; 17 B Weight (Bing, W60) 25:24; 18 M Seddon (Holm, M70) 25:32; 19 J Wakeman (Barns, W65) 25:35; 20 D Wood (Puds P, W55) 25:41; 21 R Kersey (Holm, M70) 25:45; 22 K Scott (Steel, W55) 25:54; 23 J Bolton (Kimberworth Ac, W55) 26:06; 24 L Haynes (Bing, M75) 26:16; 25 F Lund (Barns, W45) 27:00; 26 G Yoh (Wakefield Dist. H., W45) 27:05; 27 J Shotter (Holm, W55) 27:16; 28 P Naylor (Queensb, W60) 27:21; 29 Q Zhou (Knaves, W45) 27:45; 30 K Manley (Barns, M70) 27:50

M75: 2 P Ellerton (Bing) 27:56; 3 T Kingham (Bing) 28:54; 4 P Humphries (Roth) 29:50; 5 R Smith (Holm) 30:32

Women: 26 J Beaumont (Puds P, W55) 27:52; 27 S Weatherall (K’worth, W50) 27:56; 28 D Clarke (Holm, W50) 28:02; 29 T Mottram (Ack, W45) 28:15; 30 C Carr (Denby Dale Ac, W45) 28:15

W50: 10 G Gorton (Ack) 29:45; 11 N Bradford (Puds P) 30:51; 12 J Briggs (Salt) 31:37

W55: 6 S Francis (Ack) 28:51; 7 L Robson (Puds P) 31:12; 8 U Clark (Bail) 31:48

W60: 3 J Morby (Knaves) 28:45; 4 K Waltlee (Bail) 30:53; 5 J Hartley (Rothwell Harriers) 31:49; 6 L Westlake (Barns) 32:07

W65: 3 B Lee (Bail) 28:22; 4 C Beattie (Steel) 29:47; 5 S Harrison (Rothwell Harriers) 30:12; 6 E Willoughby (Denb DT) 31:04; 7 K Hopkinson (Bail) 32:12

W70: 1 P Richards (Loft) 30:01; 2 A Bennett (Barns) 36:48

W75: 1 M Wikeley (T&S) 36:15

Overall (9.9km):

1 S Wright (Donc, M55) 37:33; 2 K Walshaw (Holm, W35) 37:45; 3 M Bryant (H’gate, M50) 37:50; 4 A Brown (Salt, M50) 38:00; 5 L Holloway (Bev, M50) 39:16; 6 Q Emery (Bing, M55) 40:06; 7 J Slate (Hallam, M50) 40:14; 8 A Dovernor (Queensb, M50) 40:37; 9 D Burnley (Puds P, M55) 40:48; 10 J Rogers (CoH, M55) 41:01; 11 I Martin (VoY, M55) 41:12; 12 S Dunbar (Salt, M55) 41:20; 13 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holm, W40) 41:21; 14 J Harlock (CoH, M55) 41:33; 15 G Hull (Leeds C, M55) 41:39; 16 L Desforges (Steel, M50) 41:45; 17 D Potter (Bing, M60) 41:51; 18 P Lemmon (Bing, M55) 42:22; 19 G Justice (CoH, M50) 42:40; 20 C Burke (Bail, M50) 42:44; 21 C Earl (K’worth, M55) 42:49; 22 M Nettleton (CoH, M55) 42:58; 23 T Savage (CoH, M50) 43:04; 24 A Sunderland (Holm, M50) 43:17; 25 M Law (Holm, M55) 43:26; 26 B Atkinson (Knaves, M60) 43:33; 27 J Saeki (Holm, M50) 43:44; 28 R Samuals (Puds P, M60) 43:49; 29 A Forsyth (Donc, M60) 43:54; 30 N Schofield (Steel, M50) 43:58

M60: 5 C Lines (Ack) 44:03; 6 J Turner (Sheff RC) 44:22; 7 S Wright (York) 44:38; 8 S Bennett (Ack) 44:59; 9 N Strange (Knaves) 47:03; 10 J Escreet (CoH) 49:33

M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 44:37; 2 D Lancaster (York) 45:01; 3 J Smith (CoH) 48:19; 4 R Burn (T&S) 49:01; 5 P Rooney (Kimberworth Ac) 50:28

Women:

1 Walshaw 37:45; 2 Leaver-Hewitt 41:21; 3 H Wilkinson (Knaves, W35) 44:24; 4 R Rose (Sheff RC, W35) 44:53; 5 J Horan (Queensb, W40) 45:04; 6 V Shaw (Barns, W40) 45:15; 7 T Jansson (York, W35) 46:18; 8 B Mayd (T&S, W35) 47:11; 9 A Ogle (Farsley Flyers, W40) 48:07; 10 G Escott-tebbutt (Sheff RC, W35) 48:18; 11 A Buttle (Bail, W35) 49:46; 12 E Evans (Ack, W35) 50:22; 13 A Mulvey (Steel City Striders, W35) 53:38; 14 T Bainbridge (Steel City Striders, W35) 54:12; 15 J White (Holm, W40) 55:19; 16 J Ward (Farsley Flyers, W50) 56:49; 17 J Felczerek (Donc, W40) 56:54; 18 C Miller (Farsley Flyers, W40) 57:20; 19 K Mintoft (Farsley Flyers, W40) 60:49; 20 B Johnson (Puds P, W35) 62:27; 21 S Ventress (Steel City Striders, W35) 63:59; 22 L Woffindin (Sheff RC, W35) 70:48; 23 L Smith (Holm, W40) 88:18; 24 L Jones-croft (Holm, W35) 88:19

M35 (9.9km):

1 S Hinchcliffe (Barns) 34:03; 2 M Burrett (Leeds C, M45) 35:05; 3 G Sampson (Roth, M40) 35:50; 4 A Johnson (Roth) 36:04; 5 T Bailey (Hallam, M40) 36:35; 6 M Parker (Roth, M40) 36:46; 7 O Gregory (Farsley Flyers, M40) 37:31; 8 C Griffiths (Roth, M45) 37:34; 9 C Goodwin (Knavesmire Ac, M45) 37:51; 10 S Gott (Ilkley, M45) 37:58; 11 M Cox (Ilkley, M45) 38:10; 12 D McKeown (Ilkley, M40) 38:23; 13 S Schubeler (Steel, M40) 38:25; 14 G Rowling (Queensb) 38:33; 15 A Francis (Sheff RC) 38:35; 16 M Felczerek (Donc, M40) 38:40; 17 P Hewitt (Holm) 39:19; 18 D Birkinshaw (K’worth, M40) 39:53; 19 J Hartley (Hallam, M45) 39:55; 20 T Keighley (Puds P) 40:01; 21 D Nolan (Hallam, M40) 40:18; 22 J Cooper (Puds P) 40:28; 23 S Newton (N Masters, M40) 40:36; 24 K Doyle (K’worth, M45) 41:03; 25 J Thompson (Sheff RC, M45) 41:23; 26 C Baker (Bail) 41:36; 27 M Sanderson (Holm) 41:42; 28 G Walmsley (Knavesmire Ac, M45) 41:54; 29 R McClelland (Denb DT, M45) 42:10; 30 N Dutton (Holm, M45) 42:29; 31 M Haren (Bail, M40) 42:39; 32 E Mezzetti (York, M40) 42:54; 33 M Worthington (Sheff RC) 43:00; 34 C Guy (H&R, M40) 43:10; 35 P Cylich (Denb DT, M40) 43:17; 36 M Baggaley (Steel, M40) 43:36; 37 M James (Donc, M45) 43:47; 38 S Hopkins (K’worth, M50) 43:48; 39 M Gladwin (Kimberworth Ac, M45) 43:53; 40 C McClane (CoH) 43:56; 41 A Nanpazi (Sheff RC, M40) 44:01; 42 A Menmuir (Steel, M40) 44:02; 43 E Tinker (Denby Dale Ac, M45) 44:12; 44 T Holt (Steel, M40) 44:18; 45 M Baxter (Bail, M40) 44:23; 46 R Ward (Sheff RC) 45:03; 47 M Robinson (Ack) 45:09; 48 D Keighley (Puds P, M45) 45:26; 49 M Hussain (Dews, M45) 45:27; 50 D Hendley (Knaves, M45) 45:47

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE