The country’s top young runners enjoy their moment of glory over the 2.6km of the London Marathon course

Oliver Patton and Katie Pye were among the runners to enjoy glory on The Mall on Saturday (April 20) as around 13,000 youngsters competed for titles in the 2024 TCS Mini London Marathon.

Racing 24 hours before the main marathon gets underway, the future stars were cheered on by friends, family and European U23 5000m champion Megan Keith who presented the winners with their medals.

Incorporating the British Athletics Road Championships, the event saw titles awarded to athletes in under-13, under-15 and under-17 categories, as well as to winners in under-14 and under-17 races for wheelchair and ambulant para-athletes.

Athletes were representing either their London boroughs or British regions.

Past participants of the race, which used to take place early in the morning on London Marathon race day, include the big names of Mo Farah, Keely Hodgkinson, Jake Wightman, Hannah Cockroft and David Weir, to name just a few.

After finishing second in the under-15 race in 2021 and seventh in 2022, Scottish athlete Oliver Patton was delighted to claim his under-17 title in 7:27, five seconds ahead of North West’s Matthew Clark and London’s Thomas Chadwick.

“It meant a lot,” said Patton. “I’ve came second here before and I’ve always wanted to win this race, it’s such a massive race and an amazing event.

“It’s super cool to know I’m following in the same footsteps as Mo Farah and Jake Wightman especially with Jake being Scottish. It’s great to follow what he’s doing and hopefully it’s the start of some great things to come.

Patton is coached by Robert Hawkins, dad to Callum Hawkins, who will be making his long-awaited return to the marathon tomorrow. Patton added, “Robert has been a great coach over the years, he took me in when I was 13 and we’ve got a really good group going at Kilbarchan AAC.”

“I’ve always wanted to win this. It’s such an amazing event.” An ecstatic Oliver Patton opens up about his win on The Mall at the Mini London Marathon 🔥 He states he’s aiming to follow in the footsteps of the likes of @joshk97 and @JakeSWightman in the future 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎙️… pic.twitter.com/SDz5DvrSVG — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 20, 2024

Representing London and having now moved up to the under-17 age group, Katie Pye won the girl’s title, finishing six seconds ahead of runner-up Lyla Belshaw (8:23). Belshaw took the under-15 girls win last year in 2023, moving up age group alongside Pye.

“It was incredible,” said Pye. “I love the atmosphere of the mini marathon, it’s probably one of my favourite races of the year, it felt so good running towards the finish.

“It does mean a lot, in 2022 I was really close at the finish so this year it feels really good to win.

“I love the course around London and there are spectators all along the course which really gives you an extra boost when you’re tired.”

“It was incredible. I love the atmosphere of the mini marathon and it’s probably one of my favourite races of the year.” After her amazing win at the Mini London Marathon, Katie Pye opens up about her victory 🔥 She states she’s inspired by @keelyhodgkinson ✨ 🎙️… pic.twitter.com/IHBJ0bqr3v — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 20, 2024

Isobelle Jones of the West Midlands followed behind the pair this year, taking the bronze medal.

London also enjoyed great success with Joseph Scanes taking the under-15 boys’ win in what was a very close finish against Evan Grime from the North West.

Grime was leading the pack with a couple metres left to go until Scanes flew past him, with both athletes clocking 7:33, with Jake Meyburgh of the South East taking third.

This isn’t the first time the pair have gone head to head this year. Scanes took the Inter-Counties Cross Country under-15 boy’s title in March, with Grime finishing just behind him after going out in front early on.

Continuing where she left off after an unbeaten cross country season, Olivia Forrest of the East took the win in the under-15 girl’s event, clocking 8:26 the third fastest time, amongst all the girls competing on the day.

Jorjia March, representing London wasn’t far behind with a time of 8:28, and finished in front of Eloise Whitworth from East Midlands in third.

Clocking 8:18 in the under-13 boys’ event, Thomas McCartie from the North East took the win despite being relatively new to competing. While Edward Cunniffe and Theo Creed, both from London, took second and third respectively.

The under-13 girls’ race saw Summer Smith from London win in 8:47 from Maisie Mullett of East Midlands with Poppy Guest of London in third.

In the wheelchair races, Illias Zghoundi won the under-17 men’s race in 7:17, retaining his title after taking the win last year while Toby Metzgen won the under-14 title in 9:50.

Ollie Scott clocked 8:35 and Ella Richards clocked 9:32 to win the under-17 and under-14 ambulant titles respectively.

Full results here

