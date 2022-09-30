Keely Hodgkinson and Jake Wightman are just two of many well-known faces who have taken part in the Mini London Marathon

The TCS Mini London Marathon is back once again as 7000 kids take to the streets of London on October 1, ahead of the main event a day later.

The young athletes will receive £10 each for school equipment and if that wasn’t enough inspiration, world men’s marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge will present the medals at the end of the races, just six days after breaking his own mark in Berlin.

As reported in AW, TCS London Marathon director Hugh Brasher believes the Mini London Marathon can feature the same number of entries (50,000) in eight years’ time when London celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Mini Marathon has always been the pre-cursor to the main event and is broken down into various races over 2.6km and, this year, one mile.

READ MORE: Big plans for the Mini Marathon

The kids will get to race on the final section of the actual TCS London Marathon course.

Over the years, many household names started out in the race.

Here are some athletes you might recognise…

Keely Hodgkinson – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2017

Olympic 800m silver medallist (2021)

World 800m silver medallist (2022)

European 800m champion (2022)

European Indoor 800m champion (2021)

Diamond League 800m champion (2021)

British 800m indoor and outdoor record-holder

Jake Wightman – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2009

World 1500m champion (2022)

European 800m silver medallist (2022)

European 1500m bronze medallist (2018)

Double Commonwealth bronze medallist (2018 and 2022)

Laura Muir – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2010

Olympic 1500m silver medallist (2021)

World 1500m bronze medallist (2022)

Double European 1500m champion (2018 and 2022)

Double European Indoor 1500m and 3000m champion [1500m and 3000m)] (2018 and 2022)

Double Diamond League 1500m champion (2016 and 2018)

Commonwealth 1500m champion (2022)

Commonwealth 800m bronze medallist (2022)

Josh Kerr – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2014

Olympic 1500m bronze medallist (2021)

European and British 1500m Indoor record-holder (2022)

Hannah Cockroft – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2019

Seven-time Paralympic champion (2012, 2016 and 2020)

11-time world champion (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019)

Three-time European champion (2014 and 2018)

Jessica Judd – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2014

World junior 800m silver medallist (2012)

World youth 800m bronze medallist (2011)

Double European junior cross country team champion (2012 and 2014)

Charlotte Purdue – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2014

Triple European junior cross country champion (2007 and 2010)

Fourth all-time on the UK all-time marathon list

Steph Twell – pictured in the Mini Marathon in 2007

European 5000m bronze medallist (2016)

Commonwealth 1500m bronze medallist (2010)

World junior 1500m champion (2008)

European junior 1500m champion (2007)

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE