Great North Run men’s winner and women’s runner-up head the elite athlete fields over 10km on Sunday

Marc Scott and Eilish McColgan will race in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday (September 26) as the 10km event returns for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Scott, who won the Great North Run over 13.1 miles earlier this month, faces Olympic marathon silver medallist Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands, Zane Robertson of New Zealand plus Brits Andy Butchart and Chris Thompson.

Nageeye is building up to the New York City Marathon in early November while Scott is aiming to complete a Great Run hat-trick after having previously won the Great South Run in 2019.

Adding to the field, meanwhile, are Spanish duo Eduardo Menacho the European under-23 10,000m champion, and Juan Antonio Perez the reigning Spanish 10,000m champion.

Fresh from her second place to Hellen Obiri in the Great North Run, McColgan takes on fellow Olympians Amy-Eloise Markovc, Aimee Pratt and Jess Piasecki this weekend.

Olympic steeplechaser Pratt and marathon runner Piasecki are both local runners too.

The time has come….to lace up those race shoes again. 👟 Excited to head to back to Manchester for this weekends @Great_Run 10k! Last time I did this race I even had a different name. Let’s see if these marathon legs have any speed left in them 😬🏃‍♀️👀 pic.twitter.com/8glzPo6PrQ — Jessica Piasecki (@JessCoulson90) September 24, 2021

The event is televised on BBC from 11am to 1pm on September 26.

