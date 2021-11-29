British record-holder is among a number of world-class pole vaulters and long jumpers in special beach event in Phuket on December 4

The popular Golden Fly Series continues in Thailand this weekend with pole vaulters and long jumpers competing on a mobile facility “The FlySwat” at Patong View Point.

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw is among the line-up along with American pole vaulters Matt Ludwig, Jacob Wooten and Scott Houston as well as Olympic finalist Ersu Sasma of Turkey.

Long jump entries include James Lelliot of Britain, Zarck Visser of South Africa and Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova of Belarus plus para-athletics world record-holder Stylianos Malakopoulos from Greece is also confirmed.

The competition kicks off on Saturday December 4 (10am GMT) and you can watch the action live here.

Bradshaw said: “Didn’t think I’d be wearing my competition onesie again in 2021 but as it happens I need to dust it off. I will be heading to THAILAND for an exhibition pole vault competition ON THE BEACH!”

To find out more, CLICK HERE