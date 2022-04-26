UK 5km record for Eilish McColgan and fastest ever marathon debut for Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Asics Meta Time Trials, Málaga, Spain, April 24

Eilish McColgan set a UK 5km record of 14:45 at the ASICS META:TIME:TRIALS in Malaga.

She bettered her own 5km mark of 14:48 from the UAE back in February and Paula Radcliffe’s 14:51, set at Hyde Park in 2003, while McColgan is also close behind Sifan Hassan’s European 5km record of 14:44.

The Scot’s run in Malaga is the second fastest time set by a Brit over 5km after Beth Potter ran 14:41 at Barrowford last year. The time was recognised by World Athletics but never officially ratified as a record because there weren’t any drugs testers present.

World Athletics rules require “the first passing of urine” to be taken from an athlete for a record to be confirmed so Potter isn’t the official European and British record 5km holder.

European 5000m silver medallist McColgan therefore takes the mantle and is now the British record-holder over 5,000m, 5km, women’s only 10km and the half-marathon.

BRITISH RECORD In the end, the time has been rounded up to 14:45 meaning that it's a British 5km record but not a European record for @EilishMccolgan. https://t.co/EcaKv9FPCG — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 24, 2022

It was likely that the 31-year-old would get close to the record given the flat Spanish course was specifically chosen by ASICS to break personal bests.

“It was a lot of fun today,” McColgan said. “I struggled a little bit at the top because I’m like a giraffe and my legs are a little too long to go round those corners but I felt like I got really good speed and momentum down the straight. By the end of the summer I’d like to break 14:40.

“At the very start of March I caught Covid and I was so surprised on how it floored me. I just thought I’m young and healthy enough but my running took a chunk of time coming back. It’s only been the last 10 days where I’ve felt like I’m getting back to normal and this was a good event to start on the roads. There was a bit less pressure on the roads time wise compared to the track and I’ve hopefully got a good summer ahead.

“We’re obviously in a new generation when it comes to shoes and that obviously translates into records across all distances. I’ve been trying the prototypes over the past year. There’s no better feeling racing the Metaspeed Sky on race day.

“I feel it’s a natural progression [to go to the marathon] for female distance runners. Obviously my mum has gone from the track to the road and you can include Paula Radcliffe and Grete Waitz as well. It’s scary and I can’t lie when I say that but I enjoyed the half-marathon earlier on this year at a high level.”

Elsewhere, Welsh half-marathon record holder Charlotte Arter finished fifth in 15:43 and Mohamed Katir came within two seconds of Jimmy Gressier’s European 5km record of 13:18.

Men:

5km:

1 Mohamed Katir 13:20

2 Félix Bour FRA 13:41

3 Simon Boch GER 13:41

4 Pietro Riva ITA 13:43

5 Etienne Daguinos FRA 13:53

6 Louis Gilavert FRA 13:59

10km:

1 Tsegaye Kidanu ETH 27:14

2 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 27:23

3 Patrick Mosin KEN 27:31

4 Geofrey Kipchumba KEN 27:41

5 Vincent Kibet KEN 28:05

6 Juan Pérez 28:30

7 Zane Robertson NZL 28:32

8 Richard Ringer GER 28:42

9 Adam Nowicki POL 28:44

10 Matthew Kibarus KEN 28:57

11 Arkadiusz Gardzielewski POL 29:18

12 Napoleon Solomon SWE 30:04

13 Josh Griffiths GBR 30:16

14 Roberto Sanchez 30:41

15 Jorge Blanco 31:59

16 Ayad Lamdassem 32:47

Julien Wanders SUI DNF

HM:

1 Mohamed Reda El Aaraby MAR 59:54

2 Wilfred Kimitei KEN 59:56

3 Alfred Mukche KEN 59:56

4 Vincent Ngetich KEN 60:00

5 Dominic Ngeno KEN 61:26

6 Tsegaye Getachew ETH 61:51

7 Calistus Kitoo KEN 61:55

8 Peter Kipsirat KEN 61:57

9 Haimro Alame ISR 63:01

10 Jeisson Alexander Suárez COL 63:45

11 Ed Goddard AUS 63:46

12 Koen Naert BEL 63:46

13 Adrian Lehmann SUI 64:32

14 Éderson Pereira BRA 65:41

15 Damian Kabat POL 66:25

Women 5km:

1 Eilish McColgan GBR 14:45 (UK record)

2 Naomi Mitei KEN 14:57

3 Mekdes Woldu FRA 15:16

4 Edith Chemjor KEN 15:42

5 Charlotte Arter GBR 15:43

6 Carla Dominguez 15:47

7 Ludovica Cavalli ITA 15:51

8 Laura Hottenrott GER 16:04

9 Rebecca Lonedo ITA 16:05

10 Leila Hadji FRA 16:11

11 Flavie Renouard FRA 16:14

10km:

1 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 31:39

2 Sarah Lahti SWE 31:55

3 Cynthia Chemweno KEN 31:58

4 Fionnuala McCormack IRL 32:19

5 Katharina Steinruck GER 32:26

6 Jill Holterman NED 32:37

7 Makenna Myler USA 32:38

8 Laura Mendez 32:46

9 Sammary Cherotich KEN 32:49

10 Emma Bates USA 34:44

HM:

1 Yeshi Chekole ETH 67:30

2 Sharon Kemboi KEN 68:08

3 Beatrice Cheserek KEN 68:10

4 Beatrice Cheburet KEN 1:10:41

5 Julia Mayer AUT 71:13 NR

6 Natasha Cockram GBR 71:30

7 Valdilene Silva BRA 75:02

Open 5km:

1 Monika Kaczmarek POL 16:31

2 Kerry O’Flaherty IRL 16:44

3 Belén Infantes 17:01

Gifu Half-Marathon, Japan, April 24

Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso won narrowly in a course record of 59:56 from Bernard Kibet Koech (59:57) and Emmanuel Maru (59:58).

Dolphine Omare won the women’s race in 68:13 with Australian Sinead Diver setting a world W45 record of 69:00 in second.

HM:

1 Alexander Mutiso KEN 59:56

2 Benard Kibet KEN 59:57

3 Emmanuel Maru KEN 59:58

4 Joseph Ng’ang’a KEN 60:12

5 Charles Kamau KEN 60:22

6 Josphat Ledama KEN 60:58

7 Vincent Raimoi KEN 61:22

8 Donald Mitei KEN 61:48

9 Simon Musio Saidamu KEN 61:51

10 Takahiro Nakamura 62:21

11 Yuki Sato 62:22

12 Naoya Sakuda 62:22

13 Kazuya Azegami 62:31

14 Shun Sadakata 62:36

15 Takumi Oishi 62:40

16 Tomohiro Fujimura 62:46

17 Tomoki Kawamura 62:47

18 Ryu Takaku 62:50

19 Koshiro Hirata 62:56

20 Kai Torazo 62:58

Women: HM:

1 Dolphine Omare KEN 68:13

2 Sinead Diver W45 AUS 69:00 (World W45 rec)

3 Haruka Yamaguchi 69:50

4 Eloise Wellings AUS 70:42

5 Reia Iwade 70:43

6 Natalie Rule AUS 71:24

7 Miharu Shimokado72:19

8 Nanami Aoki 72:33

Vienna City Marathon, Austria, April 24

Vibian Chepkirui defended her title and smashed the course record as the Kenyan won with 2:20:59 after a close battle with fellow-Kenyan Ruth Chebitok who finished second in 2:21:03. Sheila Jerotich made it an all-Kenyan podium, taking third place in 2:23:01.

Cosmas Muteti won the men’s race with 2:06:53, which is the second fastest time in the history of the event.

Fellow-Kenyan Leonard Langat was second in 2:06:59 and Eritrea’s Oqbe Kibrom was third with 2:07:25 as seven broke 2:10 which is also a record.

Victoria Kenny, who ran 2:41:20 in her marathon debut at Seville in February, won the women’s half-marathon in a PB 76:21 (76:16 chip).

Men: Mar:

1 Cosmas Muteti KEN 2:06:53

2 Leonard Langat KEN 2:06:59

3 Oqbe Kibrom ERI 2:07:25

4 Charles Ndiema KEN 2:08:12

5 Raymond Choge KEN 2:08:32

6 Edwin Soi KEN 2:09:10

7 Noah Kipkemboi KEN 2:09:55

8 Abdi Fufa ETH 2:10:32

9 Abraham Kipyatich KEN 2:10:51

10 Mike Chesire KEN 2:11:32

11 Dickson Kiptoo KEN 2:12:35

12 Victor Kiplagat KEN 2:14:50

32 Jasper McDowell GBR 2:34:01

Women:

HM:

1 Victoria Kenny GBR 1:16:21

2 Manuela Dungl 1:18:59

3 Katharina Wehr GER 1:19:50

Mar:

1 Vibian Chepkurui KEN 2:20:59

2 Ruth Chebitok KEN 2:21:03

3 Sheila Jerotich KEN 2:23:01

4 Soboka Urge ETH 2:27:13

5 Caroline Kilel KEN 2:29:29

6 Violet Jelagat KEN 2:30:40

7 Teresiah Omosa KEN 2:31:44

8 Neja Kršinar SLO 2:35:30

Enschede Marathon, Netherlands, April 24

Kenya’s Maurine Chepkemoi won the in a course record of 2:21:10 with very even splits of 70:38 and 70:32.

Fellow Kenyan Filomena Cheyech (2:23:53) and Ethiopia’s Alemtsehay Asefa (2:24:42) completed the top three.

Kenyans also dominated the men’s race with Julius Tuwei (2:07:43) and Enock Onchari (2:07:52) leading home Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate third (2:07:59).

Men: Mar:

1 Julius Tuwei KEN 2:07:43

2 Enock Onchari KEN 2:07:52

3 Tadu Abate ETH 2:07:59

4 Josphat Kiprotich KEN 2:09:08

5 Kenneth Cheserek KEN 2:10:23

6 Solomon Mutai UGA 2:11:01

7 Mgondzashe Ncube ZIM 2:11:46

8 Abe Gashahun ETH 2:12:09

9 Stephen Nkubitu KEN 2:12:22

10 Edwin Kiptoo KEN 2:13:57

Women: Mar:

1 Maurine Chepkemoi KEN 2:21:10

2 Filomena Cheyech KEN 2:23:53

3 Bezabeh Alemtsehay ETH 2:24:42

4 Caroline Jepchirchir KEN 2:26:11

5 Aberash Fayesa ETH 2:26:43

6 Naomi Rotich KEN 2:28:00

7 Brenda Kiprono KEN 2:28:27

8 Euliter Tanui KEN 2:31:17

9 Rodah Tanui KEN 2:38:13

10 Karen Van Proeyen BEL 2:38:32

Madrid Marathon, Spain, April 24

Sinaresh Yirga Dagne won the women’s race in a course record of 2:24:37 from fellow Ethiopians Meseret Alemu (2:25:18) and Kasu Bitew Lemeneh (2:26:17) with Uganda’s Linet Chebet fourth in 2:26:22.

Abdela Godana easily won the men’s race in 2:08:44 from Uganda’s Geoffrey Kusuro (2:09:23) and Ethiopia’s Zewedu Hailu Bekele (2:09:27).

Kenya’s Mark Kiptoo was eighth in a M45 world record of 2:11:15.

Men: Mar:

1 Abdela Godana ETH 2:08:44

2 Geoffrey Kusuro UGA 2:09:23

3 Zewdu Hailu ETH 2:09:27

4 Kenneth Limo KEN 2:09:41

5 John Langat KEN 2:09:46

6 Dadi Yami ETH 2:10:13

7 Thomas Kiplagat KEN 2:10:52

8 Mark Kiptoo KEN 2:11:15

9 Stephen Kiplimo KEN 2:12:06

10 Ashenafi Boja ETH 2:12:35

11 Lemi Dumecha ETH 2:13:52

12 Augustino Paulo Sulle TAN 2:14:03

13 Abraham Biwott KEN 2:14:34

14 Birhanu Addisie ETH 2:15:13

15 Polat Kemboi Arıkan TUR 2:15:34

Women: Mar:

1 Siranesh Yirga ETH 2:24:37

2 Meseret Abebayahau ETH 2:25:18

3 Kasu Bitew ETH 2:26:18

4 Linet Chebet UGA 2:26:22

5 Gemeda Feyne ETH 2:27:51

6 Ayana Mulisa ETH 2:28:26

7 Desta Negash ETH 2:29:37

8 Worknesh Alemu ETH 2:29:47

9 Ebsite Tilahun ETH 2:29:52

10 Bedada Tigist ETH 2:32:44

Hapsa Hamburg Marathon, Germany, April 24

The world 10km record-holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw won by a margin of around three kilometres with a sensational marathon debut in windy conditions.

The 22-year-old Ethiopian clocked 2:17:23 which is the fastest ever women’s debut bettering Paula Radcliffe’s time of 2:18:56 from London in 2002.

Yehualaw became the sixth fastest women ever with an Ethiopian and course record and also set a German all-comers’ record.

She said: “The race went well for me considering this was my first marathon. The fast Hamburg course suited me and the spectators helped me a lot.”

Fikrte Wereta was second in 2:26:15 and Bone Cheluke completed an all-Ethiopian podium with 2:26:23 for third place.

In the men’s race, Eliud Kipchoge’s 2:05:30 course record from 2013 (his debut) was broken by fellow-Kenyan Cybrian Kotut.

He clocked 2:04:47, just edging debutant Stephen Kissa who crossed the line one second behind the winner in an Ugandan record. Ethiopia’s Workineh Tadesse was third with 2:05:07 as the top eight finishers all broke the 2:07-barrier.

Briton Alex Lawrence was 28th in a PB 2:17:50. His previous best was 2:23:07.

Men: Mar:

1 Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:04:47

2 Stephen Kissa UGA 2:04:48 rec

3 Werkinah Tedese ETH 2:05:07

4 Victor Kiplangat UGA 2:05:09

5 Abebe Degefa ETH 2:06:05

6 Masresha Bire ETH 2:06:44

7 Edwin Kiptoo KEN 2:06:52

8 Abraham Kiptoo KEN 2:06:59

9 Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:07:13

10 Bernard Ngeno KEN 2:07:27

11 Ibrahim Hassan Bouh DJI 2:07:38

12 Dechesa Alemu ETH 2:08:07

13 Yergalem Shewalem ETH 2:08:32

14 Kedir Besher ETH 2:12:16

15 Andrew Buchanan AUS 2:12:23

16 Caden Shields NZL 2:13:21

17 Dario Castro MEX 2:13:37

18 Jonas Leandersson SWE 2:13:58

19 Ilie Alexandru Corneschi ROU 2:14:01

20 Hesiquio Flores MEX 2:14:30

27 Alexander Lawrence GBR 2:17:50

35 Chris Mason GBR 2:27:39

Mar:

1 Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH 2:17:23 rec

2 Fikrte Wereta ETH 2:26:15

3 Bone Cheluke ETH 2:26:23

4 Tsegnesh Mekonnen ETH 2:26:29

5 Kristina Hendel CRO 2:27:29

6 Priscah Jeptoo KEN 2:28:48

7 Rosalba Chacha ECU 2:28:52

8 Gadise Mulu ETH 2:29:37

9 Deborah Schöneborn 2:29:51

10 Jana Soethout 2:34:28

11 Camilla Elofsson SWE 2:35:09

12 Andreia Hessel BRA 2:36:48

Padova. Italy, April 24

Alfonce Kibiwott led a Kenyan clean sweep, winning in 2:10:01 from Elijah Kibor (2:12:25) and Gilbert Chumba (2:13:20).

Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei won the women’s event in 2:31:21 from Eritrea’s Lemlem Kahsay (2:35:53) and the 2010 European champion Anna Incerti (2:36:23).

Men: HM:

1 Stanley Biwott KEN 61:57

2 David Ngure KEN 62:30

3 Tolosa Geleto ETH 62:31

4 Bernard Wambua KEN 62:45

Mar:

1 Alfonce Kigen KEN 2:10:01

2 Elijah Kirwa KEN 2:12:25

3 Gilbert Chumba KEN 2:13:20

4 Maxim Răileanu MDA 2:15:26

Women: HM:

1 Shilina Kebede ETH 71:13

2 Veronica Maina KEN 71:30

3 Cavaline Nahimana BDI 72:00

Mar:

1 Rebecca Cheptegei UGA 2:31:21

2 Lemlem Kahsay ERI 2:35:53

3 Anna Incerti 2:36:23

