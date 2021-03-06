British athletes have continued their European Indoor Championships success in recent years between 2000 and 2019

In the last of our series we look at British successes in the last 10 Championships.

For 1966-1975 CLICK HERE

For 1976-1985 CLICK HERE

For 1986-1998 CLICK HERE

In our member-only Clubhouse there are articles on the most successful women at the European Indoor Championships and the greatest male athletes at the events.

2000 Ghent, February 25-27 (GB: 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)

Gold: Jason Gardener 60m 6.49

The Bath Bullet, who had been second in the previous championships, showed greatly improved form to run his fastest time but he still only won by a small margin as he was chased home by the Greeks Georgios Theodoris (6.51) and defending champion Angelos Pavlakakis (6.54).

He achieved his PB despite a slight stumble at the start but his pick up mid-race was too good for his opponents.

Gold: Christian Malcolm 200m 20.54

The 20-year-old world junior champion who is now Britain’s head coach, had his best senior victory with a fast start and clear win over Belgium’s Patrick Stevens (20.70) and his team-mate and Commonwealth champion Julian Golding.

This event only began in 1982 and was finally run in 2005 due to concerns that the lane draw effectively was deciding the medals rather than the athletes ability. Malcolm won in lane six from Stevens in lane five while the long-legged Golding was in the much tighter lane three.

Other medallists:

Julian Golding 200m bronze 21.05 (Malcolm)

John Mayock 3000m bronze 7:49.97 (M Carroll 7:49.24)

Tony Jarrett 60mH silver 7.53 (S Olijars 7.50)

2002 Vienna, March 1-3 (GB: 2, 3, 2)

Gold: Jason Gardener 60m 6.49

He defended his title in style matching Jackson’s and his own championships record time from 2000 exactly and he won by a clear margin from teenager Mark Lewis-Francis with the rest of Europe led by Anatoliy Dovgal (6.62) outside 6.60.

Gardener, who had suffered from major back problems since his last victory, might have gone even quicker but he raised his hands prematurely to celebrate and lost a little momentum.

Gold: Colin Jackson 60m hurdles 7.40

Unusually the Briton was not fastest in the semi finals as his occasional training partner Elmar Lichtenegger impressed with a 7.45 to Jackson’s 7.55 and the Austrian had the knowledge that he had beaten Jackson in Erfurt earlier in the season.

In the final though the Austrian was barely faster than in his semi (7.44) and Jackson, who was behind until well into the second half, won by few feet in a time slightly faster than his 1994 championship record winning time and this time is still the fastest final 19 years later but the championships record is his 7.39 heat in 1994.

The winner had predicted that exact time would suffice for gold when he won the AAA title.

Other medallists

Mark Lewis-Francis 60m silver 6.55 (Gardener)

Christian Malcolm 200m silver 20.65 (M Urbas 20.64)

Mike East 1500m bronze 3:50.52 (R Silva 3:49.93)

John Mayock 3000m bronze 7:48.08 (A Garcia 7:43.89)

Ashia Hansen Triple jump silver 14.71m (T Marinova 14.81m)

2005 Madrid, March 4-6 (GB: 1, 4, 1)

Gold: Jason Gardener 60m 6.55

The Briton, who had led off Britain’s gold medal winning 4x100m team in Athens, was not as sharp as he was in the previous two championships and Andrey Yepishin beat him in his semi final as both ran 6.58.

The pre-event favourite though was Frenchman Ronald Pognon who had reduced Gardener’s European record to 6.46 earlier in the season.

In the final though Gardener’s great experience told as the Russian was only fifth across the line in 6.65 as the Briton won comfortably thanks to his great start.

Second across the line was his Athens team-mate Mark Lewis-Francis, who had been injured at the AAA and only gained a very late qualifying time, but finished strongly here to be timed in 6.59.

Unfortunately Lewis-Francis later lost his silver medal due to a drug test showing cannabis.

Pognon, who seemingly crumbled under the pressure, was upgraded to second in 6.62.

Other medallists:

Chris Lambert 200m slver 20.69 (I T Unger 20.53)

John Mayock 3000m silver 7:51.46 (A Cragg 7:46.32)

Men’s 4x400m silver 3:09.53 (France 3:07.90)

Kelly Sotherton Pentathlon silver 4733 (C Kluft 4948)

Women’s 4x400m bronze 3:29.81 (Russia 3:28.00)

2007 Birmingham, March 2-4 (GB: 4, 3, 3)

Gold: Jason Gardener 60m 6.51

Gardener made it four consecutive golds as he enjoyed a clear win and in a faster time than two years earlier where he had said would probably be his last. His team-mate Craig Pickering was almost a metre down in second in 6.59 with Pognon (6.60) again the best of the rest.

Gold: Phillips Idowu Triple jump 17.56m

Britain also gained a one-two here as the winner added two centimetres to the Championships record jointly held by Olympic champion Christian Olsson.

Nathan Douglas, still one of Britain’s top jumpers, had one of his best days to finish a clear second with 17.47m and well clear of the next best Alexsandr Sergeyev’s 17.15m.

Gold: Men’s 4x400m 3:07.04

The team was led off by individual bronze medallist Rob Tobin who took the lead at the break and held on for a clear lead. Dale Garland handed over third but within touch before Phil Taylor moved up to second with a well-judged second lap.

On the anchor leg, Russia were ahead but on the final bend Germany’s huge individual silver medallist Bastian Swilliams caught the Russian as he went to go by and the Russian badly stumbled and lost all momentum and as Germany and a clear lead, Britain’s Steve Green was able to pass the staggering Russian.

The German was disqualified and Britain were fortunately advanced to first and Russia (3:08.10) who would have beaten Britain but for the German collision were promoted to second.

Gold: Nicola Sanders 400m 50.02

The fast improving athlete, who would later in the year go close to winning the world outdoor title, shocked with one of the greatest ever runs by a Briton indoors at any distance.

The former hurdler massacred the opposition from lane six passing 200m in a brilliant 23.31 with a three metre lead and the gap grew throughout the second lap as she passed 300m in around 36 seconds and though slowing she held on well to smash the British record.

Runner-up Ilona Usovich (51.00) was almost a second back. Fourteen years on, the performance still stands fifth all-time indoors.

Other medallists:

Craig Pickering 60m silver 6.59 (Gardener)

Robert Tobin 400m bronze 46.15 (D Gillick 45.52)

Martyn Bernard High jump bronze 2.29m (S Holm 2.34m)

Nathan Douglas Triple jump silver 17.47m (Idowu)

Kelly Sotherton Pentathlon silver 4927 (C Kluft 4944)

Women’s 4x400m bronze 3:28.691 (Belarus 3:27.83)

2009 Turin, March 6-8 (GB: 2, 2, 0)

Gold: Dwain Chambers 60m 6.46 (6.42 semi *European record)

A two-metre win in a still standing European record 6.42 in his semi final underlined who was going to win and though he was not quite as fast in the final he still won by a clear metre from home athletes Fabio Cerruti and Emanuele Di Gregorio (both 6.56) with Simeon Williamson (6.57) just missing out.on a medal in fourth. Because of his earlier drugs suspension, Chambers was subject to boos during the medal ceremony.

Gold: Mo Farah 3000m 7:40.17

This was the start of his many senior gold medal performances on the track and was more clear-cut than his global wins over the following decade.

Helped by the pace-making of fellow Brit Mark Draper over the opening kilometre he run even halfs around the 3:50 mark and won by just two seconds as he was pursued throughout by Bouabdellah Tahri (7:42.14) and his 2006 European 5000m conqueror Jesus Espana (7:43.29).

Other medallists:

Men’s 4x400m silver 3:07.04 (Italy 3:06.68)

Women’s 4x400m silver 3:30.42 (Russia 3:29.12)

2011 Paris, March 4-6 (GB: 3, 4, 2)

Gold: Mo Farah 3000m 7:53.00

He defended his title with another fast finish but was pushed hard all the way especially on the final bend by Hayle Ibrahimov (7:53.32) as he tried to control the closing laps.

The 1500m runner Andy Baddeley just missed out on a medal (7:54.49) to Turk Halil Akkas (7:54.19) having been third coming into the straight. Farah’s last five laps while ahead were 29.86, 30.06, 29.81, 29.35 and 27.00.

Gold: Jenny Meadows 800m 2:00.50

The Briton, who had led by five metres at the bell, was not first across the line but won the title retrospectively after Yevgeniya Zinurova (2:00.19) who caught her as she tired on the last lap, was disqualified for a failed drugs test.

Yuliya Stepanova, renowned for her drug whistle-blowing was next in 2:00.80 but was also removed for a failed test and it was Linda Marguet who was awarded the silver in 2:01.61.

Marilyn Okoro, who has just announced her retirement was upgraded to third in 2:02.46.

Gold: Helen Clitheroe 3000m 8:56.66

The Briton coming towards the end of her career at the age of 37, pulled off her greatest and most exciting win as she made a bold move over the closing laps to narrowly edge Russian Oleysa Syreva (8:56.69) and defeat former champion Lidia Chojecka (8:58.30, who has since been upgraded to second.

Clitheroe, the team captain, had three runners behind her as they entered the last 400m and looked vulnerable having been fourth in four previous major finals.

She lost the lead to Chojecka at the bell but fought back past down the back straight and stronger than ever she accelerated on the bend and then gritted out a deserved victory as she just about held off the Russian though her winning margin became bigger when the Russian was removed from the results.

Other medallists:

Dwain Chambers 60m silver 6.53 (F Obikwelu 6.53)

Richard Buck 400m bronze 46.62 (L Djhone 45.54)

Men’s 4x400m silver 3:06.46 (France 3:06.17)

Marilyn Okoro 800m bronze 2:02.46 (Meadows)

Tiffany Porter 60mH silver 7.80 (C Dietrich 7.80)

Women’s 4x400m silver 3:31.36 (Russia 3:29.34)

2013 Gothenburg, Feb 28-Mar 3 (GB: 4, 3, 1)

Gold: Men’s 4x400m 3:05.78

Britain’s team of Michael Bingham (47.19), Richard Buck (46.40), Nigel Levine (the second quickest split of the whole race – 45.74) and Richard Strachan (46.45) ran out easy winners over Russia (3:06.96) and the Czech Republic (3:07.64). Kevin Borlee of fourth team Belgium had the fastest split of 45.68.

Gold Perri Shakes-Drayton 400m 50.85

This proved to be a battle of the 400m hurdlers as the promising hurdler held off the challenge of her team-mate and hurdles rival Eilidh Doyle (51.45) in a world leading time as she led all the way to gold.

European outdoor champion Moa Hjelmer was the best of the rest in 52.04 just ahead of future world 400m hurdles champion Zuzana Hejnova (52.12).

Gold: Holly Bradshaw Pole vault 4.67m

This proved to be her best win to date as she beat Anna Rogowska as future champion Anzhelika Sidorova (4.62m) won the bronze. This was Britain’s first gold in a horizontal jump.

When she failed her third attempt at 4.72m, she thought he had finished second to the Pole but a closer look at the results revealed it was a tie.

She could have settled for joint gold but decided she would rather have a jump-off. Both jumpers failed at 4.72m again but Bleasdale made 4.67m which was beyond the Pole who would have been happy to have avoid a jump-off and settle for a shared title.

Gold: Women’s 4x400m 3:27.56

Britain were favourites after taking the first two individual spots backed up by 400m finalist Shana Cox and world and Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu.

The win was not as overwhelming as it should have been on paper with Russia (3:28.18) with four fresh athletes chasing them hard all the way.

Child (52.21) came in a close second before Cox (52.25) went ahead by a small margin over the Czech Republic. Ohuruogu, in her first 400m of the year, lost a little ground to Russia despite a 51.88 split before the individual champion’s 51.22, the quickest of the race, reopened the gap ahead.

Other medallists:

James Dasaolu 60m silver 6.48 (J Vicaut 6.48)

Nigel Levine 400m silver 46.21 (P Maslak 45.66)

Mukhtar Mohammed 800m bronze 1:49.60 (A Kszczot 1:48.69)

Eilidh Doyle 400m silver 51.45 (Shakes-Drayton)

2015 Prague, March 5-8 (GB: 2, 4, 3)

Gold: Richard Kilty 60m 6.51

The surprise world champion followed up his success with another title easily winning from Germans Christian Blum (6.58) anmd Julian Reus (6.60) despite having missed the two main British meets prior to the Championships.

He had looked sharp in qualifying winning his heat in 6.57 and his semi final in 6.53.

CJ Ujah, who was expected to be Kilty’s biggest rival, false started in the final having won both his heat and semi final in 6.57.

Gold: Katarina Johnson-Thompson Pentathlon 5000 (UK record)

The Briton moved up a level with this storming victory which easily beat future Olympic and world champion Nafissatou Thiam (4696) by over 300 points and missed Nataliya Dobrynska’s world record by just 13 points.

The Briton led from the start with a 8.18 hurdles PB before a 1.95 high jump stretched the gap significantly. Her shot though was 12.32m, the worst of the 13 competitors and Thiam briefly borrowed the lead.

However, the Briton finished in style over the last two events with a huge 6.89m long jump which was just short of her British record, before gaining her fourth win out of five with a 2:12.78 800m.

The last event though ultimately proved a disappointment as she needed 2:11.86 to break the world record and 2:20 for the British mark but out on her own she paced it badly and struggled on the last lap and a fell a second short of the world best.

Her high jump- would have placed her third in the individual event and her long jump was only bettered by Ivana Spanovic.

Britain’s current top high jumper Morgan Lake finished ninth.

Other medallists:

Chris O’Hare 1500m bronze 3:38.96 (I Holusa 3:37.68)

Lee Emanuel 3000m silver 7:44.48 (A Kaya 7:38.42)

Dina Asher-Smith 60m silver 7.08 (D Schippers 7.05)

Seren Bundy-Davies 400m bronze 52.64 (N Pyhyda 51.96)

Lucy Hatton 60mH silver 7.90 (A Talay 7.85)

Serita Solomon 60mH bronze (Talay)

Women’s 4x400m silver 3:31.79 (France 3:31.61)

2017 Belgrade, March 3-5 (5, 4, 1)

Gold: Richard Kilty 60m 6.54

He again proved what a superb competitor he was over the short sprint distance by easily defending his title from future champion Jan Volko (6.58) as Andy Robertson suffered a disqualification in the final.

Gold: Andrew Pozzi 60m hurdles 7.51

It was an exciting race with just 0.03 of a second covering the top four as Pozzi just got the measure of Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (7.52) and Petr Svobada (7.53).

The Briton who was fastest in the heats (7.52), had twice finished fourth in the world indoor championships and he got a poor start here.

However, he came through strongly with a driving last few hurdles and a Colin Jackson-esque dip to pip the Frenchman who medalled for the sixth successive year at a world or European indoor event.

Gold: Asha Philip 60m 7.06 (UK record)

She only won the semi final in 7.20 and went into the competition with a 7.18 season’s best but in the final she blasted to her most impressive run to date.

There were a few scares as she seemingly got a great start at the first running but there was a recall and a wait before her reaction time was revealed as a barely legal 0.102 and it was Ewa Swoboda who was credited with the false start but not penalised.

At the second attempt Philip got a 0.113 reaction and was quickly into her pick up but only went clear in the last 20 metres to win clearly from Oleysa Povh and Ewa Swoboda (both 7.10).

Gold: Laura Muir 1500m 4:02.39 (UK record)

Muir was chased hard all the way by Konstanze Klosterhalfen (4:04.45) who had no answer to her last lap speed.

The race started slowly with a 35 second opening 200m before Muir pushed on to pass 400m in 67.76 and 800m in 2:12.42. There was no let-up in the pace in the third quarter as she reached 1200m in 3:17.13. her last two laps of 30.74 and 30.73 finally broke the German and Sofia Ennaoui.

Her last 1200m of 3:09.52 (3:57 pace) ensured she set both a British record and Championships best despite the slow start.

Muir’s other victory of the day came afterwards as an official tried to prevent her doing a lap of honour but the Brit sidestepped the official and did one anyway.

Gold: Laura Muir 3000m 8:35.67

European outdoor 5000m and 10,000m champion Yasemin Can set a quick pace but was blown away by the Briton’s fast finish that gave her victory by almost seven seconds from Kenyan-born Turk (8:43.46) with Eilish McColgan sprinting home in third.

Muir had finished fourth in this event in 2015 just missing a medal but was a greatly improved athlete in 2017 and 20 hours after her 1500m record, followed Can through a modest 2:59.98 opening kilometre before the Turk upped the pace to 2:51.00 for the second and only Muir could follow.

Under no pressure despite the fast pace, Muir cut loose 300m out and completed the penultimate lap in 30.89 and ran the last lap in a superb 29.51 for a 2:44.39 final kilometre to give her another championships record.

Other medallists:

Robbie Grabarz High jump silver 2.30m (S Bednarek 2.32m)

Eilish McColgan 3000m bronze 8:47.43 (Muir)

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke 800m silver 2:00.39 (S Buchel 2:00.38)

Lorraine Ugen Long jump silver 6.97m (I Spanovic 7.24m)

Women’s 4x400m silver 3:31.05 (Poland 3:29.94)

2019: Glasgow, March 1-2 (GB: 4 6 2)

Gold: Laura Muir 3000m 8:30.61

Klosterhalfen, second to Muir in the 1500m two years earlier, had improved and led the world rankings and after a slow first 1500m, really dug in over the second half and the home crowd were worried that she might be weakening the Scottish athlete.

They need not have worried as at the bell, Muir produced one of the greatest sprints ever seen in a fast 3000m as she blasted the last 200m in a staggering 28.32.

That opened up a three seconds gap on the German (8:34.06) and meant she had covered the second half in 4:05 and set a world lead.

Melissa Courtney ensured a double British medal haul at this event for the second Championships running.

Gold: Laura Muir 1500m 4:05.92

With no Klosterhalfen, Muir set her own pace and gradually began to wind up the speed after a steady start.

Sonia Ennaoui, who had been second to Muir in the 2018 European outdoor championships, tried to hang on but Muir covered the last 800m in 2:03.89 but it is the last 400m of 57.58 from the front though that showed on her day she can beat any runner in the world.

The Pole ran 4:09.30 losing over three seconds with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean a close third (4:09.43).

Gold: Katarina Johnson-Thompson Pentathlon 4983

Later in the year she would beat Thiam to the world outdoor title but here she settled on winning by a massive 252 points from promising young Briton Niamh Emerson (4731).

The gold medallist’s marks here were 8.27, 1.96, 13.15, 6.53 and 2:09.13, the highlights being another great high jump and her PB shot.

Gold: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke 800m 2:02.58

She made up for her narrow loss in 2017 with a controlled front run.

She led through 400m in 60.42 and comfortably held off the challenge of double European silver medallist Renelle Lamote (2:03.00) to win by over three metres.

Other medallists:

Jamie Webb 800m silver 1:47.13 (A de Arriba 1:46.83)

Chris O’Hare 3000m silver 7:57.19 (J Ingebrigtsen 7:56.15)

Timothy Duckworth Heptathlon silver 6156 (J Urena 6218)

Asha Philip 60m bronze 7.15 (E Swobada 7.09)

Melissa Courtney-Bryant 3000m bronze (Muir)

Holly Bradshaw Pole vault silver 4.75m (A Sidorova 4.85m)

Niamh Emerson Pentathlon silver 4731 (Johnson-Thompson)

Women’s 4x400m silver 3:29:55 (Poland 3:28.77)

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram