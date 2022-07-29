Here is our definitive guide to the women’s athletics events in Birmingham in the coming days

The close proximity to the World Championships has meant lots of late changes and being an event not organised by a standalone athletics organisation means there have been an absence of the usual entry lists to base our predictions on. Still, we hope the following provides a useful guide to track and field at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

100m

2018 champion: Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 11.14

Games record: Blessing Okagbare NGA 10.85 (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 1st Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.67

Commonwealth leader 2022: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.67

Overseas challenge

Jamaica swept the medals in Eugene and based on 2022 form it is hard to see any order other than Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah and the Games record of the now disgraced Blessing Okagbare falling.

However, rumours were abounding that the trio will be absent and curiously none of the trio have ever competed in a Games 100m before but Jamaica could still field five sub-11 performers this summer even without the illustrious trio.

St Lucia’s NCAA champion Julien Alfred who ran 10.81 this summer, was disqualified from her Eugene semi.

Trinidad’s 2018 winner Michelle Lee Ahye has since served a two-year drugs ban but has returned with a 10.94 best this year and she made the semi-finals in Eugene while another challenger could be Grace Nwokocha who ran 10.97 in the NCAA semi-final and also was a World semi-finalist this year.

Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan and Kiwi record-holder Zoe Hobbs are other potential finalists.

British perspective

Sadly Eugene fourth-placer Dina Asher-Smith succumbed to her relay injury and the likely biggest challenger to the big three is British champion Daryll Neita who just missed out on making the World final despite a 10.97 third place in the semi.

Imani Lansiquot did not get through the heats in Eugene and will need to PB just to make the final as would Alisha Rees who is coming off a 11.30 Scottish record in the last few weeks.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 4th Dina Asher-Smith ENG 10.83

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th Asha Philip ENG 11.28 (11.21 SF)

England team: Imani Lansiquot, Daryll Neita

Scotland team: Alisha Rees

Guernsey team: Abi Galpin

Prediction: 1 Jackson JAM 10.75; 2 Thompson-Herah JAM 10.80; 3 Alfred LCA 10.84; 4 Neita ENG 10.91

200m

2018 champion/Games record: Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 22.09

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Shericka Jackson JAM 21.45

Overseas challenge

Jamaica will not field their big three in this event due to their busy racing schedule at the World Championships, but the Commonwealth website suggests Jackson and Thompson-Herah will run here.

Jackson was second in 2018 while Thompson-Herah was only fourth but Eugene runner-up Fraser-Pryce has only previously competed in the relay.

Should Jackson run the Games record will fall.

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma missed Eugene through injury but may return to competition here and her Namibian team-mate did run in and ran 22.27 in her heat but only 24.78 in her semi-final.

The World and Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the 200m in 2018 in a Games record and again may drop down a distance but she doesn’t seem as unbeatable as she was four years ago when she was able to comfortably run down the 100m specialists.

Her Bahamas team-mate Tynia Gaither, twice a world finalist, set a PB of 22.41 in the Eugene semi-finals.

Nigerian Favour Ofili ran 21.96 earlier in the season and ran 22.24 and 22.30 in Eugene making the semi-finals.

British perspective

Even before she was injured, former world champion Dina Asher-Smith was never planning to run this event but British champion Daryll Neita was planning her major championships debut at the longer distance.

She ran a wind-assisted 22.34 in winning at Manchester and something similar should see her safely in the final.

Scot Beth Dobbin ran a wind-assisted 22.49 in Manchester but has not broken 23 legally this summer and will need to go well inside that to be anywhere near the final.

Hannah Brier of Wales who competed in 2014 set a PB of 23.29 a few weeks ago but that still ranks her outside the Commonwealth top 60 for 2022 and so might be hard pressed to make the semis.

Guernsey’s Abi Galpin also competes.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Dina Asher-Smith ENG 22.29

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd Dina Asher-Smith ENG 22.02

England team: Daryll Neita

Scotland team: Beth Dobbin

Welsh team: Hannah Brier

Guernsey team: Abi Galpin

Prediction: 1 Jackson JAM 21.70; 2 Ofili NGR 22.24; 3 Thompson-Herah JAM 22.30; 6 Neita 22.56

400m

2018 champion: Amantle Montsho BOT 50.15

Games record: Amantle Montsho BOT 50.10 (2010)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Shaunae Miller-Uibo JAM 49.11

Overseas challenge

Multiple champion Miller-Uibo was only sixth in 2014 in her one 400m appearance and she may focus on the 200m if she runs at all.

In Eugene , improving Sada Williams won the bronze medal in a Barbadian record 49.75

Jamaica’s 2014 champion and 2018 bronze medallist Stephenie Ann McPherson also made the final in Eugene and should medal yet again in Birmingham and also look for Charokee Young who has run 49.87 this summer but exited in the semis at Eugene.

World 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa is expected to focus on this event in Birmingham having run 50.84 this summer.

British perspective

Olympic finalist Jodie Williams missed out on competing in the British Championships and therefore missed the World Championships but a recent solid 51.35 in a mixed race suggests she should make the final but is unlikely to be in her Tokyo form.

British champion Victoria Ohuruogu set a PB 50.97 in the Eugene semi-final and ran a brilliant opening 4x400m leg in Britain’s medal winning team and will make the final if she can show the same form.

Ami Pipi ran well in her Eugene heat (51.32) but only 52.28 in her semi while Zoey Clark, who ran in the Eugene mixed relay leads Scotland’s challenge and is hoping to go better than in 2018 where she was a semi-finalist.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th SF Emily Diamond ENG 52.02

Best GB performance in Eugene: 4th SF Nicole Yeargin 51.22 (51.17 ht)/5th SF Victoria Ohuruogu 50.99

England team: Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams

Scotland team: Zoey Clark

Prediction: 1 Williams BAR 49.85; 2 McLeod JAM 50.31; 3 McPherson JAM 50.45; 5 Williams ENG 50.74; 6 Ohuruogu 50.91

800m

2018 champion/Games record: Caster Semenya RSA 1:56.68

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader:2nd Keely Hodgkinson ENG 1:56.38

Overseas challenge

Defending champion Caster Semenya and runner-up Margaret Wambui cannot defend due to DSD rules and the top athlete returning from the Gold Coast is the 2018 bronze medallist Natoya Goule, who was fifth in Eugene.

The bronze medallist there, Mary Moraa, is expected to focus on the 400m.

Adelle Tracey, who competed for England in 2018, failed to get clearance to run for Jamaica, whom she ran for in Eugene where set a PB 1:59.20 in the heat.

Canadian Lindsay Butterworth, Aussie Catriona Bisset and South African Prudence Sekgodisa and 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi were other semi-finalists and should make the final in Birmingham.

Semenya’s Games record should survive.

British perspective

World and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will be a big favourite after her brilliant Oregon run especially in the absence of Moraa who beat her in Stockholm earlier in the month.

Olympic finalist Alex Bell, who was fifth in 2018, is the other English representative but Scotland field a strong trio too.

Olympic fourth-placer Jemma Reekie was only a semi-finalist in America but she may be helped by support from training partner and 1500m medallist Laura Muir who is running her first outdoor championships 800m since the Worlds in 2013 and will benefit from a fast, hard race.

Jenny Selman runs her first outdoor major championships race since the European Juniors in 2009 but might need a PB to make the final here.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Alex Bell 2:00.83 (2:00.11 ht)

England team: Alex Bell, Keely Hodgkinson

Scotland team: Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie, Jenny Selman

Prediction: 1 Hodgkinson ENG 1:56.90; 2 Moraa KEN 1:57.01; 3 Goule JAM 1:57.60

1500m

2018 champion/Games record: Caster Semenya RSA 4:00.71

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene:1st Faith Kipyegon KEN 3:52.96

Commonwealth leader 2022: Faith Kipyegon KEN 3:52.59

Overseas challenge

Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon won in 2014 but sat out 2018 on maternity leave and looks like she is absent again.

Jessica Hull was seventh at Eugene, having set a 3:58.81 PB in her semi-final, and may be the top overseas challenger.

Winnie Nanyondo, top eight in both Tokyo and Eugene, is very consistent around the four-minute mark with her best 10 times between 3:59.56 and 4:01.18. She has finished third and fourth in the last two Commonwealth 800m races.

Georgia Griffith was another Eugene finalist and she was fifth in 2018 and her Australian team-mate Linden Hall didn’t make the final in America but was sixth at Tokyo and fifth in 2018.

African champion Winny Chebet was another world finalist and she was a Games 800m finalist way back in 2010 but Edinah Jebitok might well lead the Kenyan challenge.

The championships record should survive in Kipyegon’s absence.

British perspective

European champion and World and Olympic medallist Laura Muir was 14th in her one appearance in the Games in 2014 when she fell but such is her current level she could fall now and still medal!

Her team-mate Jemma Reekie has previously won European under-20 and under-23 1500m titles but has focused on the 800m in recent years but has the potential to medal.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant was third in 2018 but isn’t quite at that level in 2022

England’s sole representative Katy Snowden was 11th on the Gold Coast and though not quite in her Tokyo form where she set a PB in her semi-final, she should achieve her best ever final position.

Northern Ireland have Ciara Mageean in her third Games and considering she finished third and fourth in the last two Europeans (for Ireland) her Games return of 10th and 13th is disappointing.

On the eve of the Games she ran a mixed race over 800m at Trafford in 1:59.03 which is superior to the Irish record but won’t count.

Isle of Man’s Rachael Franklin also competes but should place higher at 5000m.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd Laura Muir SCO 3:55.28

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Melissa Courtney WAL 4:03.44

England team: Katy Snowden

Scotland team: Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

Welsh team: Melissa Courtney-Bryant

NI team: Ciara Mageean

Isle of Man team: Rachael Franklin

Prediction: 1 Muir SCO 4:00.95; 2 Nanyondo UGA 4:02.23; 3 Hull AUS 4:02.65

5000m

2018 champion: Hellen Obiri KEN 15:13.11

Games record: Paula Radcliffe ENG 14:31.42 (2002)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene:2nd Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:46.75

Commonwealth leader 2022: Teresia Gateri KEN 14:44.89

Overseas challenge

Defending champion Hellen Obiri is not expected to compete but the African champion and runner-up in Eugene Beatrice Chebet should lead a strong Kenyan team.

Consistent Margaret Kipkemboi, who was second in both 2018 and in Doha in 2019, also seems to be sitting out Birmingham.

Selah Busienei does go for Kenya though and Australian Rose Davies and 1500m specialist Jessica Hull look the best of the rest in what looks a modest level.

Caster Semenya, who won the 800m on the Gold Coast, is limited to the 5000m now and she ran in the heats at Eugene but is struggling to reach world class at the longer distance.

Radcliffe’s 20-year-old Games record which was close to the world record at the time, should be safe for another four years given that no Commonwealth athlete has come within 13 seconds so far this summer.

British perspective

Apart from the Kenyans, British athletes should have the measure of the rest and Eilish McColgan, sixth in 2018, and the leading Briton in Eugene, should again lead the challenge.

Jess Judd chased her home in America but looked tired in the Eugene final after a near PB in the heat.

Her team-mates Calli Thackery and British champion Amy-Eloise Markovc are potential top eight as is Scotland’s Sarah Inglis.

Wales’ Jenny Nesbitt, Isle of Man’s Sarah Astin and Rachael Franklin and Northern Ireland’s Hannah Irwin and Roisin Flanagan could all give the home nations a multi-faceted presence in the top dozen.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 11th Eilish McColgan SCO 15:03.03 (14:56.47 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Laura Weightman ENG 15:25.84

England team: Jess Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Calli Thackery

Scotland team: Sarah Inglis, Eilish McColgan

Welsh team: Jenny Nesbitt

NI team: Hannah Irwin, Roisin Flanagan

Isle of Man team: Sarah Astin, Rachael Franklin

Prediction: 1 Chebet KEN 14:51.23; 2 Hull AUS 14:55.43; 3 McColgan SCO 14:55.60

10,000m

2018 champion: Stella Chesang UGA 31:45.30

Games record: Salina Kosgei KEN 31:27.83 (2002)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 2nd Hellen Obiri KEN 30:10.02

Overseas challenge

Hellen Obiri was a very close second in Eugene just ahead of Margaret Kipkemboi but it seems neither want another 25 laps and the Kenyan teams looks like it will be led by Olympic sixth-placer Irene Cheptai, who ran a 30:44.00 PB in Tokyo.

Sheila Kiprotich, a former World Youth 1500m champion in 2005, is another prospective medallist given he 29:46 road 10km PB.

On the Gold Coast, Uganda’s Stella Chesang defeated the Kenyans but was only 14th in Eugene.

Australian Rose Davies and South African Dominique Scott are other prospective top eight athletes.

The rather modest Games record could fall.

British perspective

Eilish McColgan’s mother Liz won this event in 1986 and 1990 and the younger version was the third Commonwealth athlete in Eugene.

Close behind Jess Judd took 45 seconds off her PB and if she can replicate her 30:35.93 she could challenge for a medal. Judd ran the 800m in 2014 and finished fourth.

Samantha Harrison and Amy-Eloise Markovc complete a strong English trio.

Scotland’s Sarah Inglis and Northern Ireland’s Hannah Irwin also compete.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 15th Emma Mitchell NIR 32:49.91

Best GB performance in Eugene: 10th Eilish McColgan SCO 30:34.60

England team: Samantha Harrison, Jess Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc

Scotland team: Sarah Inglis, Eilish McColgan

NI team: Hannah Irwin

Prediction: 1 Cheptai KEN 31:21.03; 2 Kiprotich KEN 31:24.65; 3 McColgan SCO 31:25.89

Marathon

2018 champion: Helalia Johannes NAM 2:32:40

Games record: Lisa Martin AUS 2:25:28 (1990)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene:2nd Judith Korir KEN 2:18:20

Commonwealth leader 2022: Brigid Kosgei KEN 2:16:02

Overseas challenge

Enschede winner Maurine Chepkemoi at 2:21:10 and with a 2:20:18 at Amsterdam last year looks a class apart.

Stellah Barsosio, who has not raced since a 2:22:08 in Rotterdam last year, also goes for Kenya along with Margaret Muriuki who ran 2:30:12 at Nairobi’s altitude but was fourth in the Commonwealth 5000m in 2014.

Ugandan Linet Chebet who was sixth in the 2014 10,000m in Glasgow has run 2:26:22 this year and is a likely medal contender.

Though they have not run marathons this year Namibia’s defending champion and 2019 world bronze medallist Helaria Johannes has shown competitive form at shorter distances and Aussie Jessica Stenson going for her third successive medal after two previous thirds, cannot be ignored.

Olympic tenth-placer Sinead Diver is now aged 45, but if she is anywhere near her 2:24:11 PB form she will also be a factor.

The third Australian is Eloise Wellings who ran 2:25:10 in Nagoya this year and is running in her fifth Commonwealths but first Championships marathon, having been fourth in the Games 5000m way back in 2006.

The 32-year-old Games record could fall.

British perspective

It’s disappointing that only five British athletes compete in what will be a fairly select field.

England’s Georgina Schwiening ran 2:31:35 in Manchester in April but has not raced since and Wales’ Natasha Cockram and Clara Evans have not run a marathon in 2022 but ran similar times to Schwiening in 2021 and if they replicate that sort of form they will be close to medals.

Jersey’s Oxford University student Katelyn Ridgway, who according to Power of 10 seems to have only started competing in 2021 but been absent from races so far in 2022, runs after a 2:42:30 debut in London last year.

Isle of Man’s W40 Sarah Webster (2:41:24 in London) also competes.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 12th Jess Piasecki ENG 2:28:41

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Sonia Samuels ENG 2:36:59

England team: Georgina Schwiening

Welsh team: Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans

Jersey team: Katelyn Ridgway

Prediction: 1 Chepkemoi KEN 2:26:05; 2 Wellings AUS 2:26:32; 3 Johannes NAM 2:27:35

3000m steeplechase

2018 champion: Aisha Praught-Leer JAM 9:21.00

Games record: Dorcus Izikuru UGA 9:19.51 (2006)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Peruth Chemutai UGA 9:05.54

Overseas challenge

This was not a great event for Commonwealth athletes in Eugene with the normally strong Kenyans woefully out of form with just a 13th to their name through Celliphine Chespol, the world junior record-holder at 8:58.78 who was second in this event in 2018.

Teenager Jackline Chepkoech also failed to negotiate the heats in America but should also challenge for a medal in Birmingham.

Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai was another unable to produce her best form in Eugene and she could only finish 11th but she has run 9:05.54 this summer and will start as favourite.

Australian Amy Cashin just missed making the World final and is another likely to make the top eight.

Defending champion Aisha Praught Leer has not run a steeplechase since 2018.

The Games record is vulnerable.

British perspective

Amy Pratt was one of the great shock British successes in Eugene as she excelled to make the final with a British record 9:18.91 and then had the race of her life to finish seventh in the final and be the leading Commonwealth athlete in another record 9:15.64.

Elizabeth Bird had beaten Pratt in the British Championships and set a British record in finishing fourth in the Paris Diamond League but just missed out on a place in the Oregon final after a fine fifth in a loaded heat.

US-based Eilish Flanagan, who won a silver medal for Ireland in the 2019 European Under-23s, competes for Northern Ireland but has no real form in 2022 but did compete in the Olympics last year.

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 7th Aimee Pratt ENG 9:15.64

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th Rosie Clarke ENG 9:36.29

England team: Lizzie Bird, Amy Pratt

NI team: Eilish Flanagan

Prediction: 1 Chemutai UGA 9:18.23; 2 Chespol KEN 9:19.65; 3 Pratt ENG 9:20.66; 4 Bird ENG 9:22.34

100m hurdles

2018 champion: Tobi Amusan NIG 12.68

Games record: Brigitte Foster-Hylton JAM 12.65 (2006)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Tobi Amusan NGR 12.06w (12.12 ht)

Overseas challenge

Commonwealth athletes took five of the first seven places in Eugene and it should be a high-quality event with the 12.65 Games record looking sure to fall.

Defending champion Tobi Amusan shocked the world in Eugene with respective times of 12.40, 12.12, and a wind-assisted 12.06 and looked unbeatable.

Britany Anderson followed her home in Eugene but appears to be opting out of a rematch but Jamaica’s team still includes former world champion and world finalist Danielle Williams and Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper who just missed out in the semi-finals.

Bahamas’ Deveyne Charlton also made the final in Eugene and should challenge along with Canadian 12.74 performer Michelle Harrison.

Also look for Australia’s extrovert Michelle Jenneke, who ran 12.66 in Eugene and her 2014 Games pre start warm-up has had close to six millions views on YouTube.

British perspective

Cindy Sember produced three good races in Eugene – 12.67, a British record 12.50 and then a wind-assisted 12.38 and on that form should challenge for a medal.

The other two Britons competing are Scotland’s Heather Paton and Northern Ireland’s Megan Marrs who have been short of their best form so far in 2022 but could go close to the final if they can match their 2021 form.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 6th Tiffany Porter 13.12

Best GB performance in Eugene: 5th Cindy Sember ENG 12.38w (12.50 ht)

England team: Cindy Sember

Scotland team: Heather Paton

NI team: Megan Marrs

Prediction: 1 Amusan NGR 12.15; 2 Anderson JAM 12.20; 3 Sember ENG 12.48

400m hurdles

2018 champion: Janieve Russell JAM 54.33

Games record: Jana Pittman AUS 53.82 (2006)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 6th Rushell Clayton JAM 54.36 (53.63 sf)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Andrenette Knight JAM 53.39

Overseas challenge

Considering the Commonwealth’s short hurdles dominance, it was a different case here with just one finalist Rushell Clayton of Jamaica who was sixth after winning a world bronze in 2019.

She ran a PB 53.63 in her Eugene semi but failed to match that in the final and the Games record should survive.

Others who ran well in the semi-finals included 2018 champion Janieve Russell, South African Janey Van Der Walt, Kiwi Portia Bing, Australian Sarah Carli and Jamaican Shiann Salmon who all look potential finalists.

British perspective

Jess Knight made the semi-finals in Eugene but did not look in her early season form where she ran a PB 54.09 in May. Lina Nielsen was also some way below her PB form from June in Eugene and finished last in her heat.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 7th SF Jessie Knight 55.39

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 2nd Eilidh Doyle SCO 54.80

England team: Jessie Knight, Lina Nielsen

Prediction: 1 Clayton AUS 54.04; 2 Russell JAM 54.23; 3 Salmon JAM 54.30; 6 Knight ENG 54.80

High Jump

2018 champion: Levern Spencer LCA 1.95m

Games record: Hestrie Cloete RSA 1.96m (2002)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Eleanor Patterson AUS 2.02m

Overseas challenge

Eleanor Patterson, who won Commonwealth gold at the age of 17 in 2014, shocked with her 2.02m PB win in Eugene but she also finished second in the World Indoors and fifth in the Olympics and is clearly a steely competitor.

Australia will expect a one-two with Olympic silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers fifth in Eugene but she is way below her 2.02m form from Tokyo.

NCAA champion Lamara Distin and Kimberly Williamson both made the final in Eugene but are sadly two more Jamaicans opting to ignore the Games.

In their absence Ghana’s Abigail Kwaiteng and Kiwi Keely O’Hgan could be medal challengers.

British perspective

It was a disastrous time for Britain’s high jumpers in Eugene with Gold Coast runner-up Morgan Lake missing the event with Covid and Emily Borthwick and Laura Zialor clearing just 1.81m when Borthwick has cleared 1.95m at her best last year.

A return to form could still the trio challenge for medals while Northern Ireland’s Sommer Locky, who was tenth in 2018 and will do better if she can get anywhere near her 2018 form where she was second for Ireland in the World Junior Championships with a 1.90m leap.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 7th Nikki Manson SCO 1.84m

Best GB performance in Eugene: 25th qualifying Emily Borthwick ENG 1.81m

England team: Emily Borthwick, Morgan Lake, Laura Zialor

NI team: Sommer Lecky

Prediction: 1 Patterson AUS 2.00; 2 Olyslagers AUS 1.97; 3 Lake ENG 1.91

Pole Vault

2018 champion/Games record: Alysha Newman CAN 4.75m

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 3rd Nina Kennedy AUS 4.80m

Overseas challenge

Nina Kennedy had her best ever competition to finish third in Eugene to match her third on the Gold Coast in 2018 but appears to be the only leading Aussie at any event to be missing the Commonwealths.

Canadian Anicka Newell was ninth in Eugene and seventh on the Gold Coast but should be closer to the medals in Birmingham.

The other Commonwealth finalist New Zealand’s Olivia McTaggert, who was sixth in the World Indoors but no heighted in the final in America.

Defending champion Alysha Newman, who was fifth in Doha in 2019, was well below her best form in Eugene but a 4.70m vaulter this year, will be hard to beat.

British perspective

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw injured herself in Eugene and did not compete but will be a factor if fully recovered and keen to do better than in 2018 where she was fourth in a good quality competition.

Molly Caudery, who has jumped 4.60m this summer and Sophie Cook 4.45m, should make the top eight.

Northern Ireland’s Ellen McCartney competes in her first major senior event.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 25th qualifying Molly Caudery ENG 4.20m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th Holly Bradshaw ENG 4.60m

England team: Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery, Sophie Cook

NI team: Ellie McCartney

Prediction: 1 Newman CAN 4.65m; 2 Bradshaw ENG 4.65m; 3 McTaggert NZL 4.65m

Long jump

2018 champion: Christabel Nettey CAN 6.84m

Games record: Bronwyn Thompson AUS 6.97m (2006)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 2nd Ese Brume NGR 7.02m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Brooke Buschkuehl AUS 7.13m

Overseas challenge

Five Commonwealth athletes made the Eugene filnal with 20154 winner and Olympic bronze medallist Ese Brume taking the silver medal with a 7.02m leap.

Australian Brooke Buschkuehl tops the world rankings and was fifth in America, just two centimetres off of the medals but that’s her seventh global contest she has finished between fifth and eighth.

She was second in the Games in 2018.

Former NCAA champion Ruth Osoro of Nigeria was the other Commonwealth finalist and she finished 11th.

Canadian Christabel Nettey is the reigning champion and was also third in 2014 but she was only 17th in qualifying in Eugene

Ghana’s Deborah Acquah, a 6.89m jumper this year, and Trinidadian Olympic finalist Tyra Gittens, who has a 6.96m PB, finished immediately behind Nettey in qualifying are other contenders.

The 6.97m Games record should just about survive.

British perspective

Both Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen weren’t at their best in the final at Eugene, finishing ninth and tenth but both are medal contenders.

Sawyers won bronze in 2014 but was seventh in 2018 while world indoor medallist Ugen has bene fifth and fourth in her two appearances.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 9th Jazmin Sawyers 6.62m (6.68m qualifying)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Shara Proctor ENG 6.75m

England team: Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen

Prediction: 1 Brume NGR 6.95m; 2 Buschkuehl AUS 6.84m; 3 Ugen ENG 6.78m; 4 Sawyers ENG 6.69m

Triple Jump

2018 champion: Kimberley Williams JAM 14.64m

Games record: Ashia Hansen ENG 14.86m (2002)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 2nd Shanieka Ricketts JAM 14.89m

Overseas challenge

Shanieka Ricketts was a fine second in Eugene and she was also second in the 2018 Games having been fourth in 2014 and should be ready for her first major title having also been second in Doha and the Pan American Games in 2019!

The other Commonwealth finalists were fellow Jamaicans 2018 champion and three-time world indoor medallist Kimberly Williams who was seventh and 20-year-old Ackelia Smith who took 28 centimetres off her PB in Eugene qualifying with a 14.36m leap but was 12th in the final.

Thea Lafond, who was third in 2018, was a fine fifth in Eugene following her fourth in the World Indoors for Dominica, not to be confused with the Dominican Republic.

She also competed in the high jump in the 2014 Games.

Nigeria’s Ruth Osoro, the 2021 NCAA champion with a 14.50m PB, was the only other Commonwealth overseas participant in 21st in a relatively weak Commonwealth event.

British perspective

Naomi Metzger was 18th in qualifying n Eugene which made her the fourth best in the Commonwealth so has every chance of a medal if she can challenge her 14.22m PB from last year.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 18th qualifying Naomi Metzger ENG 13.97m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: No British competitor

England team: Naomi Metzger

Prediction: 1 Ricketts JAM 14.65m; 2 Lafond DMA 14.55m; 3 Williams JAM 14.24m; 4 Metzger ENG 14.08m

Shot Put

2018 champion: Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.36m

Games record: Valerie Adams NZL 20.47m (2010)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 4th Sarah Mitton CAN 19.77m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Sarah Mitton CAN 20.33m

Overseas challenge

There were three Commonwealth finalists headed by Commonwealth leader Sarah Mitton who lost out on bronze on countback with an inferior second best throw. She has greatly improved this year and all her 12 best ever marks have been set in 2022.

Another improving athlete is Maddison-Lee Wesche, who now takes over the mantle of all-time great Valerie Adams’ mantle of Kiwi No.1. The 2018 world junior champion was sixth in Tokyo and seventh in Eugene and like Mitton makes her Commonwealth debut.

Defending champion Danniel Thomas Dodd was a poor 10th in Eugene having been fifth best in qualifying but she did throw a near PB 19.53m so can’t be discounted.

Adams’ Games record won’t be remotely challenged.

British perspective

In Eugene qualifying, Amelia Strickler and Sophie McKinna were a disappointing 22nd and 23rd respectively.

McKinna has changed her technique this year but if she could get anywhere near her indoor form where she threw 18.82m and then finished eighth in the World Indoors then she would certainly challenge for a medal but she could match her top five from both 2014 and 2018.

Divine Oladipo and Adele Nicoll could also make the top eight with a 16.92m sufficing in 2018.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 22nd qualifying Amelia Strickler 17.40m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Sophie McKinna ENG 17.76m

England team: Sophie McKinna, Divine Oladipo, Amelia Strickler

Welsh team: Adele Nicoll

Prediction: 1 Mitton CAN 19.45m; 2 Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.12m; 3 Wesche NZL 19.10m; 4 McKinna 18.12m

Discus

2018 champion/Games record: Dani Stevens AUS 68.26m

Overseas challenge

In 2018 former world champion Dani Stevens won by an incredible eight metres but hasn’t participated since the Olympics and no Commonwealth athletes made the final in Eugene and only four participated in qualifying.

Discounting Briton Jade Lally, the best of the rest was Nigeria’s African champion Chioma Onyekwere who has a 63.30m PB but has only gone over 60 metres in one of her 10 competitions this year.

Jamaican Samantha Hall has a 62.94m PB but has a season’s best of just 58.01m and along with Canadian Trinity Tutti, who has never bettered 60 metres they finished towards the back of the qualifying in Eugene.

Indian Seema Punia has medalled in the last four Games. Since 2006 she has been second, third, second and second but her best in 2022 is just 57.09m but that could still be enough for a fifth successive medal.

Taryn Gollshewsky won the Oceania Championships but has only thrown 57.39m this summer but does have a 61.05m PB and was ninth and fifth in the last two Commonwealths.

British perspective

Though only 18th in qualifying in Eugene, Jade Lally was the best of the Commonwealth and goes into her fourth Games with a record of sixth, third and seventh but now in Stevens’s absence, the marginal favourite if she can replicate her 61.42m win in the British Championships. She tops the Commonwealth rankings.

Scotland’s Kirsty Law (59.64m this summer) should also be in the medal mix but Divine Oladipo, in very much her second event, has just a 55.18m best this year which suggests top eight potential.

Jersey’s Shadine Duquemin also should have a similar top eight potential having thrown 56 metres five times this summer and has been repeatedly close to her 56.81m PB of last year.

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 18th qualifying Jade Lally ENG 58.21m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 7th Jade Lally ENG 53.97m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Shadae Lawrence JAM 63.94m

England team: Jade Lally, Divine Oladipo

Scotland team: Kirsty Law

Jersey team: Shadine Duquemin

Prediction: 1 Lally ENG 59.65m; 2 Punia IND 58.65; 3 Law SCO 58.60

Hammer

2018 champion: Julia Ratcliffe NZL 69.94m

Games record: Sultana Frizell CAN 71.97m (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 2nd Camryn Rogers CAN 75.52m

Overseas challenge

Camryn Rogers, the Eugene silver medallist looks unbeatable. She is four metres clear at the top of the rankings w2ith her 77.67m NCAA win and Commonwealth record and she was three metres better than the rest of the Commonwealth in America.

This will be her Commonwealth debut as she won the World Junior title in 2018.

Canada should achieve a one-two as Jill Weir was fifth in Eugene and has improved to 73.12m this summer. She will be keen to make up for the 2018 Games where she had three no throws.

The next best should be Kiwis Lauren Bruce and Julia Ratcliffe who missed out on final qualification in America by less than a metre.

Defending champion Ratcliffe was also second in 2014 but has only had two competitions thus far in 2022.

In contrary, Bruce will be competing for the 16th time this year and back in march she threw a then world lead of 73.34m and has a 74.61m PB and should medal in her first Games.

British perspective

Given the significant improvements of young British hammer throwers this summer it was disappointing that US-based Anna Purchase -who threw 70.63m in America, but was just fifth in the British Championships with 63.95m was the sole English selection but if she can return to her US form, a top five is feasible.

The 20-year-old British champion Charlotte Payne (70.59m at Manchester) who ranks sixth in the Commonwealths was inexplicably not selected.

Another American-based thrower, Amber Simpson, represents Wales and she was eighth in the British Championships and a similar position is possible in Birmingham if she can get close to her 65.85m PB.

Best GB performance in Eugene: No GB competitors

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 6th Carys Parry WAL 61.58m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Camryn Rogers CAN 77.67m

England team: Anna Purchase

Welsh team: Amber Simpson

Prediction: 1 Rogers CAN 75.32m; 2 Weir CAN 72.45m; 3 Bruce NZL 72.24m; 6 Purchase ENG 68.87m

Javelin

2018 champion/Games record: Kathryn Mitchell AUS 68.92m

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Kelsey-Lee Barber AUS 66.91m

Overseas challenge

The 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber showed her incredible competitive powers when she improved her 2022 best from a modest 61.40m to 66.27m in the Eugene final to easily retain her title.

She has unfinished business at the Commonwealths though as she was third and second in her two previous appearances.

There were three other Commonwealth finalists.

Former double NCAA champion and fellow Aussie Mackenzie Little was in a medal position until the last round and ended up a close fifth.

Indian Anna Rani has been top eight in the last two World Championships and has a 63.82m PB so can’t be discounted. She was eighth in the 2014 Games.

Canadian Liz Gleadle made her fourth global final in Eugene and her ninth was her best position and her consistency is underlined by her fifth and fourth in the last two Games.

South African Jo-Ane Van Dyk, who has a 61.61m PB, Kiwi Tori Peeters, who has a 6240m best from this year and Kathryn Mitchell, all failed to make the final.

Mitchell, the 2018 Games winner with a Commonwealth record 68.92m, is now past her best at 40, also competed between 2006 and 2014 and had a sixth, fifth and fourth.

British perspective

The only thrower representing the home nations is Irish 2019 European Junior heptathlon silver medallist Kate O’Connor who competes for Northern Ireland and has a 52.92m PB.

Best GB performance in Eugene/2018: No GB competitors

England team: no selections

NI team: Kate O’Connor

Prediction: 1 Barber AUS 63.25m; 2 Little AUS 63.01m; 3 Gleadle CAN 62.84m

Heptathlon

2018 champion/best GB in 2018: Katarina Johnson-Thompson ENG 6255 pts

Games record: Jane Flemming AUS 6695 pts (1990)

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 8th Katarina Johnson-Thompson ENG 6222

Commonwealth leader 2022: Holly Mills ENG 6260

Overseas challenge

The only Commonwealth participant in Eugene was Johnson-Thompson.

The 2018 runner-up then Canadian Nina Schultz is now Chinese Zheng Ninali.

Celeste Mucci was fourth in 2018 in an Australian junior record but has since focussed on the hurdles while fifth placer Angela Whyte also has not done a heptathlon since 2018 and sixth-placer Niki Oudenaarden has been absent since 2019 which means KJT will be the only returnee from the top six.

None of the non British athletes have bettered 6000 points this summer and the best of the rest is Oceania champion Tanieille Crase with 5945 points and she has never competed internationally.

British perspective

Given the paucity of opposition, this should be England-dominated and their best chance of a British clean sweep.

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was not at her best in Eugene but still finished eighth with 6222 points but that score was less than world indoor fourth-placer Holly Mills (6260) achieved in Gotzis when defeating the 2019 world champion and Jade O’Dowda scored 6224 in winning the English Championships in May.

Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor, a former European junior silver medallist for Ireland, dropped out of Gotzis this year but has a 6297 PB and therefore could challenge for gold and should certainly do better than her eighth in 2018 when she was just 17.

Her team-mate Anna McCauley (5540 points PB) and Wales’ Lauren Evans (5352) also compete and in their first major event will gain from the experience of challenging for a top eight place.

England team: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Holly Mills, Jade O’Dowda

Welsh team: Lauren Evans

NI team: Ann McCauley, Kate O’Connor

Prediction: 1 Johnson-Thompson ENG 6301; 2 Mills ENG 6295; 3 O’Dowda ENG 6276

10,000m walk (new event)

Overseas challenge

The 20km champion Jemima Montag, who was fourth in Eugene, tops the ranking with 43:29.2 and should win another title.

Her team-mates Olivia Sandery and Kelly Ruddick could clean sweep the medals with the best of the rest probably India’s Bhawna Jat and Kenyan Emily Ngii.

British perspective

With a lack of opposition and with home support Wales’ Heather Lewis and Bethan Davies could challenge for a medal. There were no English selections.

Welsh team: Bethan Davies, Heather Lewis

Prediction: 1 Montag AUS 43:11.65; 2 Sandery AUS 44:55.66; 3 Lewis WAL 45:11.56

4x100m relay

2018 champions/best GB in 2018: England (Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams, Lorraine Ugen) 42.46

Games record: Jamaica (Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kerron Stewart, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Schillonie Calvert) 41.83 (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 2nd Jamaica 41.18

Overseas challenge

Jamaica, the world silver medallists, won’t have all their three world beaters but with 15 athletes sub-11.20 this summer won’t be short of fast replacements.

Nigeria were fourth in Eugene and third in 2018 and will again challenge for medals along with Canada who just missed out on making the final in Doha and were third in 2018.

Trinidad, Ghana and Australia were among the finalists in 2018 and may also be challenging in Birmingham.

British perspective

England will be without Dina Asher-Smith and will therefore be more heavily reliant on Daryll Neita who is also competing in the 200m in Birmingham but they still should medal.

Scotland should be among the finalists.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 6th GB (ENG) 42.75 (41.99 ht)

England team: Bianca Williams, Imani Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

Scotland team: Heather Paton, Alisha Rees, Rebecca Matheson, Sarah Malone, Taylah Spence

Prediction: 1 Jamaica 42.34; 2 England 42.86; 3 Canada 42.90

4x400m relay

2018 champions: Jamaica (Christine Day, Anastasia Le-Roy, Janieve Russell, Stephenie Ann McPherson) 3:24.00

Games record: Jamaica (Anastasia Le-Roy, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Christine Day, Novelene Williamson-Mills) 3:23.83 (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 2nd Jamaica 3:20.74

Overseas challenge

Jamaica were very easy silver medallists in Eugene and should comfortably retain their tile.

Nigeria and Botswana followed them home on the Gold Coast but neither ran in Eugene and have any notable 2022 form though Nigeria certainly have medal potential again.

Canada were a strong fourth in America and will be medal challengers while South Africa also fielded a team in the heats but won’t be medal prospects.

Traditionally 2018 fifth-placers Australia have done well in the Games but they last made a global final in the 2016 Olympics.

British perspective

England have their British bronze medal winning team available bar Scotland’s Nicole Yeargin but they do have Olympic finalist Jodie Williams to replace her and they should comfortably medal.

Scotland with Yeargin and 200m star Beth Dobbin starring could make the top six.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd GB (ENG/SCO) 3:22.64)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th England 3:27.21

England team: Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Ami Pipi, Jodie Williams

Scotland team: Beth Dobbin, Nicole Yeargin, Jill Cherry, Carys McAulay

Prediction: 1 Jamaica 3:23.40; 2 England 3:24.24; 3 Canada 3:25.55

Para Athletics events

T35 100m

2018 champion: Isis Holt AUS 13.58

Games record: Isis Holt AUS 13.37 (2018)

England T34 team: Kare Adenegan, Fabienne Andre, Hannah Cockroft

T38 100m

2018 champion: Sophie Hahn ENG 12.46*

England team: Hetty Bartlett, Sophie Hahn, Ali Smith

Welsh team: Olivia Breen

NI team: Eve Walsh-Dann

T54 1500m

2018 champion: Madison de Rozario (T53) AUS 3:34.06

Games record: Diane Roy CAN 3:36.97 (2018)

Scotland team: Samantha Kinghorn, Melanie Woods

T54 Marathon

2018 champion: Madison de Rozario (T53) AUS 1:44:00

England team: Shelly Oxley-Woods, Eden Rainbow Cooper

T38 Long Jump

2018 champion: Olivia Breen WAL 4.86m*

F46 Javelin

2018 champion: Hollie Arnold WAL 44.43m*

F42-44, F61-64 Discus

England team: Stacie Gaston-Monerville

Welsh team: Julie Rogers

How to watch Commonwealth Games (UK viewers)

Dates: 28 July – 8 August

TV: The BBC will be showing over 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with additional coverage on the red button

Livestream: There will be up to 11 livestreams to watch online on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website

Highlights: A highlights show Tonight at the Games will be shown on BBC One each night, with start tines varying from 10pm to 10.40pm.

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE