The close proximity to the World Championships has meant lots of late changes and being an event not organised by a standalone athletics organisation means there have been an absence of the usual entry lists to base our predictions on. Still, we hope it provides a useful guide to the Games.

100m

2018 champion: Akani Simbine RSA 10.03

Games record: Ato Boldon TTO 9.88 (1998)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 4th Oblique Seville JAM 4th 9.97 (9.90 SF)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Yohan Blake JAM 9.85

Overseas challenge:

This should be a high-quality event with 11 Commonwealth Athletes making the semi-finals in Eugene but no one standing out as a class apart.

Oblique Seville was the best at Eugene just ahead of the ultra consistent 2018 champion Akani Simbine but Seville seems unlikely to compete and the Jamaican trio appears to be Ackeem Blake, Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole who are all potential finalists.

Kenyan very late-arrival Ferdinand Omanyala was not at his best after his hectic journey to Eugene but he earlier won the African title in a wind-assisted 9.93 and ran 9.85 in Nairobi.

Ghana have Benjamin Azamati (9.90 this summer) and Joseph Amoah (9.94) but neither impressed in Eugene.

The Games record of 9.88 though could be challenged.

British perspective

With Zharnel Hughes focussing on the 200m, the UK challenge is likely to be led by British champion and European under-23 gold medallist Jeremiah Azu and European silver medallist Reece Prescod, who disappointed individually in Eugene but won a relay medal.

Azu has not competed since his 9.90/2.5 win at Manchester over a month ago.

Adam Thomas and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will surely need season’s bests to make the final.

The Channel Islands are represented by Zach Saunders and Joe Chadwick.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd SF Zharnel Hughes ENG 10.13 (9.97 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 2nd SF Adam Gemili ENG 10.11 (DNS final)

England team: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod

Scotland team: Adam Thomas

Welsh team: Jeremiah Azu

Jersey team: Zachary Saunders

Guernsey team: Joe Chadwick

Prediction: 1 Simbine RSA 9.89; 2 Omanyala KEN 9.95; 3 Blake JAM 9.96; 5 Azu WAL 9.99

200m

2018 champion: Jereem Richards TTO 20.12

Games record: Frankie Fredericks NAM 19.97 (1994)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 6th Jereem Richards TTO 20.08 (19.86 sf)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Luxolo Adams (RSA) 19.82

Overseas challenge

The world indoor 400m and defending 200m champion Jereem Richards was the pick of the Commonwealth athletes in Eugene who provided half of the 24 semi-finalists but again it looks very open.

Commonwealth leader Luxola Adams – a winner in the Paris Diamond League – also made the Eugene final and should again be challenging along with Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer, who won in 2014 and Ghana’s 20.13 performer Benjamin Azamati.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse is a late withdrawal along with fellow Canadian relay gold medallists Aaron Brown who was the only athlete to make the men’s 100m and 200m finals and 20.04 200m man Jerome Blake.

However Steven Gardiner, the Olympic 400m champion, who missed out on Eugene, is entered and while not in his 19.75 PB form could challenge for a medal.

Mauritian Noah Bibi ran a reported 19.89 earlier in the month but that looks dubious given his previous record

Though top quality, Frankie Fredericks’ 28-year-old Games record could be challenged.

British perspective

Though Zharnel Hughes is European 100m champion, many believe it’s the 200m that ultimately should be his best event given his speed endurance (he has run 46.58 for 400m). He was actually first across the line in 2018 in 20.12 and did a lap of honour but was disqualified for impeding Richards before the finish.

Though he has run 20.14 this summer 2014 100m silver medallist Adam Gemili is not at his best as he makes his Games debut at 200m.

Jersey’s Zachary Saunders, aged just 18, also competes.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 4th sf Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ENG 20.20 (20.11 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Leon Reid NIR 20.55

England team: Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

Jersey team: Zachary Saunders

Prediction: 1 Richards TTO 19.96; 2 Adams RSA 20.06; 3 Gardiner BAH 20.14; 4 Hughes ENG 20.23

400m

2018 champion: Isaac Makwala BOT 44.35

Games record: Kirani James GRN 44.24 (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 2nd Kirani James GRN 44.48

Commonwealth leader 2022: Kirani James (GRN) 44.02

Overseas challenge

World silver medallist and former Olympic champion and 2014 winner Kirani James is sadly not competing and Olympic champion Steven Gardiner missed Eugene through injury which depletes the overseas challenge significantly and world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk is clearly improving race by race and he was challenging for a medal in Eugene until the last 30 metres.

Jamaica, who were second in the 4x400m, are likely to be led by Jevaughn Powell but also watch for Eugene finalists Bayopi Ndori of Botswana and Barbadian Jonathan Jones.

Jones has run 44.43 this summer

World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir drops down to 400m and could be close to a medal given his 44.21 PB.

Defending champion Isaac Makwala’s Games record of 44.24 is unlikely to be challenged though and the 36-year-old Botswanan will be hard pressed to make the final.

British perspective

European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith false-started in his heat in 2018 but is at a totally different level physically and mentally in 2022 and he was a brilliant third in Eugene and on his home track he will be keen to delight the Birmingham crowd.

Wales’ Joe Brier featured in the mixed relay in Eugene and will surely need to improve his 45.56 PB to make the final while Guernsey’s Cameron Chalmers also competes and he made the semi-finals in 2018.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd Matthew Hudson-Smith 44.66 (44.38 sf)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th semi-final Rabah Yousif ENG 46.05

England team: Matthew Hudson-Smith

Welsh team: Joe Brier

Guernsey team: Cameron Chalmers

Prediction: 1 Hudson-Smith ENG 44.25; 2 Jones BAR 44.40; 3 Ndori BOT 44.67

800m

2018 champion: Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN 1:45.11

Games record: Steve Cram ENG 1:43.22 (1986)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 1st Emmanuel Korir KEN 1:43.71

Commonwealth leader 2022: Max Burgin ENG 1:43.52

Overseas challenge:

The Commonwealths provided five of the eight finalists at Eugene though World and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir is expected to focus on the 400m.and Eugene bronze medallist Marco Arop is also likely to be absent.

However the other finalists Peter Bol and Kenyans Emmanuel Wanyonyi and defending champion Wycliffe Kinyamal are entered and all potential medallists in what should be a competitive race.

Others to potentially challenge include sub-1:45 performers Kenyan Elias Ngeny, South African Tshepo Tshite and Aussie Joseph Deng.

Steve Cram’s 36-year-old 1:43.22 Games record looks safe though.

British perspective

The world leader Max Burgin is missing due to deep vein thrombosis but a late replacement for him is European Indoor medallist Jamie Webb.

Perhaps surprisingly given UK two-lap quality England did not originally fill their team ignoring the claims of the like of 1:44.61 performer and 2018 bronze medallist Kyle Langford, who ran for Britain in Eugene.

Ben Pattison won the 800m in Trafford in a BMC record 1:44.60 and could well lead the British challenge and go close to a medal. World 1500m champion Jake Wightman is entered and he was fourth in 2018 but is expected to focus more on the 1500m and then the 800m at the Europeans.

In his third Commonwealth Games, Guy Learmonth is unlikely to match his 2014 sixth given his patchy 2022 form so far.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd SF Dan Rowden ENG 1:46.27 (1:45.53 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 2nd Kyle Langford ENG 1:45.16

England team: Ben Pattison, Jamie Webb

Scotland team: Guy Learmonth, Jake Wightman

Prediction: 1 Kinyamal KEN 1:44.35; 2 Bol AUS 1:44.52; 3 Wanyonyi KEN 5 Pattison (ENG) 1:44.80

1500m

2018 champion: Elijah Manangoi KEN 3:34.78

Games record: Filbert Bayi TAN 3:32.16 (1974)

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Jake Wightman SCO 3:29.23

Overseas challenge

Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot faded in the last 50 metres in Eugene to finish sixth ahead of former world leader Abel Kipsang who was also disappointing in the closing rush but both are potential winners.

Stewart McSweyn ran well in Eugene in ninth and though a brave front runner, lacks a change of pace and the best Australian could be Olli Hoare who failed to negotiate the semi-finals despite a brilliant 3:47.48 mile in Oslo, well ahead of Wightman.

The Games record, a brilliant world record at the time by Filbert Bayi, has lasted 48 years and should make it to the half century unless McSweyn sets a furious pace from the off.

British perspective

Can Jake Wightman replicate his Eugene form? If he does, he should go two better than in 2018 but the opposition is fierce and apart from the overseas challenge his two fellow Scots Josh Kerr, the Olympic bronze medallist, and Neil Gourley are potential medallists as is Olympic finalist Jake Heyward and 800m specialist Elliott Giles if the race is not at 3:30 pace.

If it’s slow also look for Emsley Carr mile winner Matt Stonier, who smashed his 800m PB in the BMC meet at Trafford and Wales’ Piers Copeland.

Isle of Man’s David Mullarkey, who ran a PB 3:41.48 in Trafford last week, also competes.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Jake Wightman SCO 3:35.97

England team: Elliott Giles, Matt Stonier

Scotland team: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

Welsh team: Piers Copeland, Jake Heyward

Isle of Man team: David Mullarkey

Prediction: 1 Wightman (SCO) 3:33.65; 2 Kerr (SCO) 3:33.76; 3 Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:33.91

5000m

2018 champion: Joshua Cheptegei UGA 13:50.83

Games record: Augustine Choge KEN 12:56.41 (2006)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 2nd Jacob Krop KEN 13:09.98

Commonwealth leader 2022: Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 12:46.33

Overseas challenge

Olympic champion and world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei won in 2018 but he was a poor ninth at this event in Eugene after winning the 10,000m.

The Commonwealth dominated in Eugene numerically with seven of the first ten and Jacob Krop and Oscar Chelimo, just 21 years and 20 years of age respectively, were medallists and should compete here.

Mo Ahmed was fifth and the Olympic silver medallist was also second in 2018, again behind Cheptegei but looks like he might be absent however Jacob Kiplimo, who has not run a 5000m this year but has run a fast 3000m and has a 12:48.63 PB, is an interesting entry.

The Games record which came from a great race between Augustine Choge and Craig Mottram in 2010, looks safe.

British perspective

Judging by their form in Eugene, neither of the three Englishmen are likely to challenge those who made the top 10 in Eugene but world indoor 3000m medallist would be hope to be closer in Birmingham than he was in America.

If fully recovered from the Covid, he had in America, 1999 World finalist Neil Gourley is an interesting entry and with his speed, he could be a danger if the race turns into a last few laps burn-up.

Isle of Man’s David Mullarkey (13:47.55 PB in Watford last month) also competes.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 14th Marc Scott ENG 13:41.04 (13:22.54 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: No GB competitors

England team: Sam Atkin, Patrick Dever, Marc Scott

Scotland team: Andy Butchart, Neil Gourley

Isle of Man team: David Mullarkey

Prediction: 1 Krop KEN 13:23.45; 2 Chelimo UGA 13:24.10; 3 Kiplimo UGA 13:23.80; 7 Scott ENG 13:26.80

10,000m

2018 champion & Games record: Joshua Cheptegei UGA 27:19.62

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 1st Joshua Cheptegei UGA 27:27.43

Commonwealth leader 2022: Mohammed Ahmed CAN 26:34.14

Overseas challenge

The world record-holder Cheptegei may have surprisingly lost the Olympic race over 25 laps but he bounced back to control the event in Eugene where Commonwealth athletes took all three medals and five of the first eight places.

Stanley Waithaka was a shock runner-up in Eugene just ahead of Half-marathon world champion and world record-holder Jacob Kiplimo but both appear to be missing from Birmingham’s 25 laps as is Ahmed, who has the fastest time this year and was sixth in Eugene.

Australian Jack Rayner thus goes in with the quickest 2022 time of 27:15.35 but the Kenyan trio of Kibiwott Kandie, Edward Zakayo and Daniel Simiyu, fourth in the world indoor 3000m, look to have the better speed.

The Games record might not survive as the Kenyans may want a stronger pace than was run at Eugene.

British perspective

Of the four British competitors entered, only Patrick Dever ran this event in Eugene and lapped by more than half the field, he was almost two minutes down on the PB he set in America in March.

Sam Atkin is probably better suited to this event than the 5000m while Scott may focus on the 5000m here and then the 10,000m in the Europeans next month.

Double Olympic 5000m finalist Andy Butchart runs his first major 10,000m.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 23rd Patrick Dever ENG 29:13.88

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 9th Andy Vernon ENG 28:17.11

England team: Sam Atkin, Patrick Dever, Marc Scott

Scotland team: Andy Butchart

Prediction: 1 Cheptegei UGA 27:45.65; 2 Kandie KEN 27:46.23; 3 Simiyu KEN 27:46.65; 6 Sam Atkin ENG 27:57.45

3000m steeplechase

2018 champion & Games record: Conseslus Kipruto KEN 8:10.08

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 3rd Conseslus Kipruto KEN 8:27.92 (8:20.12 ht)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Abraham Kibiwot KEN 8:06.73

Overseas challenge

The former Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto should defend his title judging by his bronze in Eugene and it should be yet another Kenyan clean sweep with World fifth-placer Abraham Kibiwot likely to push him closest though Amos Serum is also a sub 8:10 performer.

The best of the rest may be the Indian and only non Kenyan Commonwealth finalist Avinash Sable, who ran 8:12.48 in the Rabat Diamond League.

Canadian champion John Gay, who ran 8:16.99 in his Olympic heat, is possibly the best of the rest.

Without much challenge to the Kenyans, the Games record should survive.

British perspective

Disappointingly given that only six athletes broke 8:40 in the race in 2018 and standards have dropped, only two British athletes have been picked and almost certain high placers have been ignored by the England selectors

Jonathan Hopkins, who was the leading Briton on the Gold Coast, and the 2019 World finalist Jak Seddon both should be among the top eight but won’t challenge the Kenyans.

Best GB performance in Eugene: no competitors

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 6th Jonathan Hopkins WAL 8:34.12

England team: Zak Seddon

Welsh team: Jonathan Hopkins

Prediction: 1 Kipruto KEN 8:11.45 2 Kibiwot KEN 8:12.87; 3 Sable IND 8:15.65; 6 Seddon ENG 8:22.35

Marathon

2018 champion: Michael Shelley AUS 2:16:46

Games record: Ian Thompson ENG 2:09:12 (1974)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 4th Cam Levins CAN 2:07:09

Commonwealth leader 2022: Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:02:40

Overseas challenge

The close proximity to the Worlds and being in July, means yet again the field lacks real quality of depth.

Ugandan Victor Kiplangat who ran 2:05:09 in Hamburg tops the entries on 2022 times.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix, who ran 2:06:20 in Milan, has a world bronze medal in 2017 and has twice been in the top seven at the Olympics and starts marginal favourite.

Jonathan Kipletingis only ranked 34th in Kenya this year with a 2:08:04 in Tokyo but he did run 2:04:32 in Amsterdam last year but it looks like the world’s top distance nation has struggled to find willing athletes to compete.

Liam Adams, who was seventh in 2014 and fifth in 2018 but has not run a marathon this year, heads the Oceania entries.

Given the lack of top class performers who would have preferably either run in Eugene or signed up for an Autumn marathon, Ian Thompson’s Games record from 1974 might last a little longer.

British perspective

Given his 2022 results there is nothing to suggest that Dewi Griffiths, is in the 2:09:49 form of five years ago but he is a consistent performer and given the paucity of world class opposition, he could place highly.

Sole English selection Jonny Mellor was wrongly passed over for selection in 2018 but he has bounced back since with a string of good class performances including two 2:10 marathons in 2020 and a repeat of that form will see him close to the medals.

Northern Ireland’s Stephen Scullion and Kevin Seaward also could make the top eight though Paul Pollock was a late withdrawal through injury.

Isle of Man’s Ollie Lockley, who last ran a marathon two years ago, is also entered.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 49th Josh Griffiths WAL 2:17:37

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Robbie Simpson SCO 2:19:36

England team: Jonny Mellor

Welsh team: Dewi Griffiths

NI team: Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward

Isle of Man team: Ollie Lockley

Prediction: 1 Felix TAN 2:09:45; 2 Koror KEN 2:09;50; 3 Kiplangat UGA 2:10;15; 6 Mellor 2:11:33

110m hurdles

2018 champion: Ronald Levy JAM 13.19

Games record: Colin Jackson WAL 13.08 (1990 and 1994)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Hansle Parchment JAM 13.09

Overseas challenge

After a one-two in 2018, Jamaica would have hoped for a clean sweep but they only had one finalist in Eugene – Commonwealth and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment but he injured himself in warm up but is hopeful of competing.

Rasheed Broadbell missed out on making the final despite a 13.27 in his semi.

Barbadian Shane Brathwaite achieved a wind-assisted 13.21 in his semi but was disqualified from the final.

Given Parchment’s injury, Jackson’s Games record is safe.

British perspective

The 2019 European junior champion Joshua Zeller impressed by medalling in the NCAA final and in Eugene was a shock fifth and leading Commonwealth athlete, albeit aided by the carnage. A medal is possible and though former World Indoor champion Andy Pozzi was only fourth in the British Championships and eliminated in the semis in America but if he can hold his form over the 10 hurdles, he is capable of winning a medal.

Tade Ojora has won the last two British Championships but his wind-assisted marks including a 13.27 at Manchester last month did not qualify for Eugene and he had to watch the three behind him represent Britain in the Worlds and he will be keen to run in his first major senior Games.

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 5th Joshua Zeller ENG 13.33 (13.31 ht)

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 6th equal Andy Pozzi ENG 13.53 (13.29 ht)

England team: Tade Ojora, Andrew Pozzi, Joshua Zeller

Prediction: 1 Broadbell JAM 13.21; 2 Zeller ENG 13.35; 3 Brathwaite BAR 13.39; 4 Ojora ENG 13.40; 5 Pozzi ENG 13.41

400m hurdles

2018 champion: Kyron McMaster VGB 48.25

Games record: Louis van Zyl RSA 48.05

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 6th Jaheel Hyde JAM 48.03

Overseas challenge

Former world junior champion Jaheel Hyde improved his PB to 48.03 in finishing sixth in Eugene and the 2018 bronze medallist looks a clear favourite.

On 2021 form, Olympic fourth-placer and defending champion Kyron McMaster, who ran 47.08 in Tokyo, would be untouchable but after a promising 48.58 in Stockholm, he failed to start his Eugene semi-final.

Nigerian Ezekiel Nathaniel would be a medal challenger based on his early season 48.42 but may focus on the World under-20s. He was a semi-finalist in Eugene.

Jamaican Kemar Mowatt and Canadian Malik Metivier have also been inside 49 seconds this summer but the Games record will survive.

British perspective

British Champion and Guernsey’s top athlete Alastair Chalmers made the semi-finals in Eugene but wasn’t lucky with lane draws and will need a return to the 48.88 form he showed in winning in Oordegem to make the final and make an impression.

Chris McAlister was a long way from his best form in Eugene and ran a very ragged 51.55 in his heat, well over two seconds down on the sort of hurdling he showed when being a Doha semi-finalist in 2019. A return to his best form could see him squeeze into the final.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 4th Jack Green ENG 49.18

Best GB performance in Eugene: 6th SF Alastair Chalmers GUE 50.54 (49.37 ht)

England team: Chris McAlister

Guernsey team: Alastair Chalmers, Peter Curtis

Prediction: 1 Hyde JAM 48.35; 2 Mowatt JAM 48.61; 3 McMaster IVB 48.70; 7 Chalmers GUE 49.15

High Jump

2018 champion: Brandon Starc AUS 2.32m

Games record: Clarence Saunders BER 2.36m (1990)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 6th Django Lovett CAN 2.27m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Hamish Kerr NZL 2.30m (2.31m indoors)

Overseas challenge

Only two Commonwealth athletes made the final in Eugene – Canadian Django Lovett and Australian Joel Baden, who both cleared 2.28m in qualifying and 2.27m in the final but surprisingly neither appear to be competing.

Hamish Kerr, who won world indoor bronze with a 2.31m leap, looks the favourite even though he couldn’t jump higher than 2.25m in the World qualifying.

Indian NCAA champion Tejaswin Shankar, who has a 2.29m best looks a likely medal contender as does Malaysian Nauraj Sigh Randhawa who has a 2.30m PB and jumped 2.27m indoors this year.

Though he has only jumped 2.26m this year, don’t write off defending champion Brandon Starc, who was fifth in the Olympics with a 2.35m leap.

Clarence Saunders’ Games record, already 32 years old, is safe for another four years.

British perspective

British champion Joel Clarke-Khan only cleared 2.21m in Eugene but if he could replicate his 2.27m PB he won’t be far from a medal.

Scottish pair David Smith and Will Grimsey will also be vying for a top eight place at their very best.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 23rd qualifying Joel Clarke-Khan ENG 2.21m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Allan Smith SCO 2.27m

England team: Joel Clarke-Khan

Scotland team: Will Grimsey, David Smith

Prediction: 1 Kerr NZL 2.30m; 2 Starc AUS 2.30m; 3 Shankar IND 2.27m; 7 Clarke-Khan 2.24m

Pole Vault

2018 champion: Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.70m

Games record: Steven Hooker 5.80m AUS (2006)

Overseas challenge

This is not one of the Commonwealth’s best quality events and in overseas terms, reigning champion Kurtis Marschall stands alone. A 5.87m indoor vaulter last year, he has a fourth and a seventh from the last two World Indoor events.

He could only clear 5.50m though in Eugene and has not been at his very best in 2022 but will start joint favourite at the very least. No other overseas vaulter has cleared higher than 5.55m this summer with South African Kyle Rademyer the only other one in the world’s top 100.

The Games record of 5.80m should remain intact.

British perspective

Olympic seventh-placer Harry Coppell has every chance of his first major title since winning the World Youth championships nine years ago if he can replicate his British Championships form where he jumped 5.75m.

Adam Hague could also be close to the medals while Owen heard, who is aged just 20 and started the year with a 4.90m PB and improved by well over half a metre also likely vying for a high place in what is traditionally a small field.

Isle of Man’s Glen Quayle also competes.

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 19th qualifying Harry Coppell ENG 5.50m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 3rd Luke Cutts ENG 5.45m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Harry Coppell ENG 5.75m/Kurtis Marshall AUS 5.75m (5.76m indoors)

England team: Harry Coppell, Adam Hague, Owen Heard

Isle of Man team: Glen Quayle

Prediction: 1 Coppell ENG 5.70m; 2 Marschall AUS 5.60m; 3 Hague ENG 5.50m

Long Jump

2018 champion/Games record: Luvo Manyonga RSA 8.41m

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 7th Murali Sreeshankar IND 7.96m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Murali Sreeshankar IND 8.36m

Overseas challenge

The 2018 champion Luvo Manyonga is serving a four-year ban and Henry Frayne who pushed him close – 8.30m plus in both qualifying and final, looks past his best but did make the final in Eugene where he was 12th.

The bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai has really struggled in 2022 and failed to make the world final as did Gold Coast fourth-placer Tajay Gayle who is the reigning Olympic champion and both may decide against competing.

That leaves Commonwealth leader Murali Sreeshankar, who was sixth in Eugene despite a modest 7.96m as the likely favourite with Australian Chris Mitrevski and Bahamas LaQuan Nairn his likeliest challengers as both have been over 8.20m this summer but both failed to qualify for the World final.

The Games record of 8.41m will not be challenged.

British perspective

In 2018, there were 28 entries (the most of any field event) but just one Briton and this time none though it’s worth noting only four jumpers bettered eight metres in 2018.

Best GB performance in Eugene: no competitor

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Dan Bramble ENG 7.94m

British teams: no competitors

Prediction: 1 Sreeshankar IND 8.15m; 2 Mitrevski AUS 8.10m; 3 Frayne AUS 7.95m

Triple Jump

2018 champion: Troy Doris GUY 16.88m

Games record: Jonathan Edwards ENG 17.86m (2002)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 9th Eldhose Paul IND 16.79m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Abdulla Aboobacker IND 17.19m

Overseas challenge

The only Commonwealth finalist in Oregon was Indian Eldhose Paul who was ninth with a 16.79/1.1 leap though he has yet to jump 17 metres but seems relatively consistent.

In the qualifying Indian jumpers produced the best three Commonwealth performances though all at the modest level between 16.45m and 16.68m.

One of those, Commonwealth leader Abdulla Aboobacker has jumped 17.19m this year but in Eugene, which appears to be his first ever competition outside India, he was only 19th in qualifying.

Just ahead of him in 17th in Eugene was 17.18m jumper Praveen Chithravel who has a little more international experience and at 21, has plenty of promise.

Jamaican Jordan Scott (17.08m PB in 2019) and Bermudan Jai-Nhai Perinchief, who was fifth in the World Indoors with a 16.95m leap look the best of the rest but were only around the 16.40m mark in qualifying in America.

There is no chance of Edwards’ 17.86m Games record coming under any threat.

British perspective

Ben Williams, the only Briton in Birmingham, was only 26th in Eugene qualifying and was not at full fitness. If he could replicate his 16.82m season’s best from June he would be a medal contender.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 26th qualifying Ben Williams ENG 15.98m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 5th Nathan Douglas ENG 16.35m

England team: Ben Williams

Prediction: 1 Perinchief BER 16.85m; 2 Aboobacker IND 16.66m; 3 Paul IND 16.60m

Shot Put

2018 champion/Games record: Tomas Walsh NZL 21.45m (22.45m in qualifying)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 4th Tom Walsh NZL 22.08m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Tom Walsh NZL 22.31m

Overseas challenge

Tom Walsh, the 2017 world champion, has dominated Commonwealth throwing in recent years and the 2018 champion and 2014 runner-up was the best non American thrower in Eugene in fourth and the superbly consistent performer should win comfortably.

His Kiwi compatriot Former world junior and world youth champion Jacko Gill was a fine seventh in Eugene and he has been ultra consistent around the 21 metre mark in recent seasons.

Chuk Enekwechi, the 2018 runner-up and African champion, has made the last three global finals and has a 21.80m PB but was only 11th in Eugene.

The Games record may be hard to replicate – while his 21.45m Gold Coast win is approachable, Walsh actually threw 22.45m in qualifying which we omitted as the record in our list in our July magazine.

British perspective

Scott Lincoln was the fourth best thrower in Eugene qualifying where he was 16th best and only 27 centimetres from making the final. He could be in the medal mix.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 16th qualifying Scott Lincoln ENG 19.97m

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: No GB competitors

England team: Scott Lincoln

Prediction: 1 Walsh NZL 21.95m; 2 Gill NZL 21.34m; 3 Enekwechi NGR 20.85m; 5 Lincoln 20.33m

Discus

2018 champion/Games record: Fedrick Dacres JAM 68.20m

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene: 6th Matt Denny AUS 66.47m (66.98m qualifying)

Commonwealth leader 2022: Matt Denny AUS 67.07m

Overseas challenge

Matt Denny, who was only fourth in 2018, has made the top six in the last three global Championships and been ultra consistent in recent years and achieved six throws in Eugene (including qualifying) between 65.49m and 66.98m where in sixth he was the top non American.

Defending champion and 2019 world silver medallist Fedrick Dacres was only ninth in Eugene and appears to be missing but his 68.20m Games record should survive intact even if his title doesn’t and Roje Stona (65.11m) should lead the Jamaican challenge.

Samoa’s Alex Rose was eighth in Eugene and should comfortably improve on his eighth in 2018.

Cypriot Apostolos Parellis was third in 2018 and has three global top eights to his name but now 37 may be past his best and he was 16th in qualifying in America.

British perspective

Both Lawrence Okoro and Nick Percy just missed out on making the final in Eugene (finishing immediately behind Rose in 12th) and both could be battling for a medal if they can hit their very best 2022 form which has seen both throw 65 metres.

Okoro has never thrown in a Commonwealths and Percy’s only previous showing was in non qualifying for the final in 2014.

Zane Duquemin was ninth for Jersey in 2018 and was eighth and tenth in the Games before that but a 63.76m silver medal in the British Championships suggests he also has an outside medal chance in Birmingham.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 13th qualifying Lawrence Okoye 63.57m

Best GB performance in Gold Coast: 9th Zane Duquemin JER 55.64m

England team: Lawrence Okoye

Scotland team: Nick Percy

Jersey team: Zane Duquemin

Prediction: 1 Denny AUS 67.05m; 2 Rose SAM 65.65m; 3 Okoye ENG 65.23m; 4 Percy SCO 64.86m

Hammer

2018 champion/Championships record/Best GB in 2018: Nick Miller ENG 80.26m

Commonwealth leader: Adam Keenan CAN 77.54m

Overseas challenge

Adam Keenan just missed out on making the final in Eugene by 24 centimetres and he was fourth in 2018 and looks the obvious main challenger to the defending champion Miller. He has thrown the Commonwealth lead of 77.54m this summer.

His compatriot Rowan Hamilton also went out in qualifying in Eugene (17th) and should throw in the 74-75m range again.

Matt Denny, who was a distant second in 2018 has since focused exclusively on the discus, and will not compete.

Miller’s Games Record is unlikely to be challenged.

British perspective

Defending champion Nick Miller was sixth at the Olympics and threw 77.13m in qualifying in Eugene and he should retain his title.

In 2018, this was Britain’s best event as they took five of the top seven places and any one of the other five UK throwers could sneak a bronze including Gold Coast third Mark Dry and his Scottish team-mate Chris Bennett though on 2022 form US-based Joe Ellis has the longest throw.

Best Commonwealth/GB performance in Eugene: 11th Nick Miller ENG 73.74m (77.13m qualifying)

England team: Joe Ellis, Nick Miller, Craig Murch

Scotland team: Chris Bennett, Mark Dry

Welsh team: Osian Jones

Prediction: 1 Miller ENG 76.85m; 2 Keenan CAN 75.45m; 3 Hamilton CAN 74.85m

Javelin

2018 champion: Neeraj Chopra IND 86.47m

Games record: Marius Corbett RSA 88.75m (1998)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene:1st Anderson Peters GRN 90.54m

Overseas challenge

Sadly defending champion and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is injured but the event still features double world champion Anderson Peters who on his consistent 90 metre form of this year should remove Corbett from the Games record lists.

Peters was third in 2018 but was only aged 20 then and is much improved in recent years.

The 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott threw 84 metre plus in his first seven competitions of 2022 but had a rare off day in Eugene and was only 16th in qualifying.

He was Commonwealth runner-up in 2014 but did not compete in 2018.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was fifth in Eugene with a 86.16m throw and represents his country’s best hope for a track and field medal in Birmingham.

Indian No.1 Rohit Yadav also made the final in America where he was 11th but the 21-year-old probably won’t challenge for a medal this time with just a 82.54m PB.

Julius Yego, the 2014 champion and 2015 world champion, only just missed making the final in Eugene and should do better than in 2018 where he did not even make the final.

British perspective

England dominated the event between 1958 and 2002 winning eight of the 12 competitions but now do not even field a competitor.

However Joe Harris, who competed in 2018 for Isle of Man, is back again and with a 79.53m UK-lead throw this summer, having every chance of a top eight place.

Best GB performance in Eugene: No GB competitors

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 16th qualifying Joe Harris IOM 70.61m

Commonwealth leader 2022: Anderson Peters GRN 93.07m

Isle of Man team: Joe Harris

Prediction: 1 Peters GRN 91.05m; 2 Nadeem PAK 86.45m; 3 Walcott TTO 84.55m

Decathlon

2018 champion: Lindon Victor GRN 8303 pts

Games record: Daley Thompson ENG 8663 pts (1986)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene:2nd Pierce LePage CAN 8701 pts

Overseas challenge

Eugene runner-up Pierce LePage has pulled out after his American heroics and Olympic champion Damian Warner pulled out injured while leading in the 400m.

Australia’s Ashley Moloney, the Tokyo bronze medallist, got through to the second day but pulled out after the discus but he is entered for Birmingham.

That leaves defending champion Lindon Victor, the best of those who finished in Eugene where he was a solid fifth with 8474 points, his second best ever score.

Australia’s Cedric Dubler was eighth in Eugene and third in 2018 and Dan Golubovic was 14th but the short gap between the Championships and Decathlon coming right at the end of Eugene means few will be at their best.

Kurt Felix, who was third in 2014 and fourth in 2018 is entered but he has not completed a Decathlon in the last four years since.

British perspective

Harry Kendall set a 500-point PB in winning the England title in May with 7843 points and that score would have come fourth in 2018.

Best GB performance in Eugene: No GB competitors

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: 6th John Lane 7529

Commonwealth leader 2022: Damian Warner CAN 8797 pts

England team: Harry Kendall

Prediction: 1 Victor GRN 8356; 2 Maloney AUS 8276; 3 Dubler AUS 8100; 4 Kendall ENG 7816

10,000m walk

New event

The road race walks have been replaced by 10,000m race walking events on the Alexander Stadium track.

Overseas challenge

Australian Declan Tingay heads the 2022 lists with a 39:01.3 clocking and likely challengers include team-mates Kyle Swan and Rhydian Cowley, Kiwi Quentin Rew, Canadian Evan Dunfee and Kenyans Samuel Gathimba and Amit Amit and Indian Sandeep Kumar, who has a fast road walk to his name.

British perspective

Tom Bosworth won a silver medal over 20km in 2018 and he bows out of international competition in front of a home crowd with every chance of a medal.

England team: Tom Bosworth, Calllum Wilkinson

Prediction: 1 Tingay AUS 38:45.64; 2 Bosworth ENG 38:56.45; 3 Swan AUS 39:11.65

4x100m relay

2018 champions/best GB in 2018: England (Reuben Arthur, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey) 38.13

Games record: Jamaica (Jason Livermore, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Nickel Ashmeade, Usain Bolt) 37.58 (2014)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 1st Canada 37.58

Overseas challenge

World champions Canada have had their winning team obliterated in an event that saw five of the first six places in Eugene go to Commonwealth countries but it will still be a top quality event.

South Africa and Jamaica won the other medals behind England in 2018 and will again challenge

Australia, Ghana and Nigeria also potentially have strong teams but Jamaica’s Games record from the Bolt era will survive.

British perspective

England won in 2018 and they potentially have an even stronger team this time and Britain’s bronze medal winning team in Eugene are all in their squad and in Canada’s three main star’s absence, will start as narrow favourites.

Best GB performance in Eugene: 3rd GB (ENG) 37.83

England team: Harry Aikines-Areetey, Jona Efoloko, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod

Prediction: 1 ENG 37.91; 2 JAM 37.96; 3 RSA 38.10

4x400m relay

2018 champions: Botswana (Leaname Maotoanong, Baboloki Thebe, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Isaac Makwala) 3:01.78

Games record: Jamaica (Davian Clarke, Gregory Haughton, Michael McDonald, Robert Martin) 2:59.03 (1998)

Best Commonwealth performance in Eugene/Commonwealth leader: 2nd Jamaica 2:58.58

Overseas challenge

Three Commonwealth teams made the final in Eugene and Jamaica, who were second, will start as favourites but 2018 winners Botswana, runners-up South Africa, Trinidad, Nigeria, Bahamas, Australia and Kenya are all capable of being in the medal hunt.

If Jamaica field their very strongest quartet, they could break their 24-year-old Games record.

British perspective

For the first time, England won’t have a team competing which given three English runners have run 45.11 or faster this summer seems a misguided decision.

Best GB/NI in Gold Coast 2018: England DNF in heat

Best GB performance in Eugene: No British competitors

England team: No competitors

Prediction: 1 Jamaica 3:00.10; 2 Trinidad 3:00.65; 3 Botswana 3:01.00

Para Athletics events

T12 100m

2018 champion: Ndodomzi Ntutu RSA 10.80*

England team: Zac Shaw

T38 100m

2018 champion: Evan O’Hanlon AUS 11.09

England team: Shaun Burrows, Thomas Young

Scotland team: Ross Paterson, Alex Thomson

Welsh team: Rhys Jones

T47 100m

2018 champion: Suwaibidu Galadima NIG 11.04

England team: Ola Abidogun, Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker

T54 1500m

2018 champion: Alex Dupont CAN 3:11.75

Games record: Richard Chiassaro ENG 3:05.76

England team: Nathan Maguire, Daniel Sidbury

T54 Marathon

2018 champion: Kurt Fearnley AUS 1:30:26*

England team: Simon Lawson, Johnboy Smith, David Weir

Scotland team: Sean Frame

NI team: Mark Miller

F38 Shot Put

2018 champion: Cameron Crombie 15.74m

F42-44, F61-64 Discus

England team: Dan Greaves

Welsh team: Aled Davies, Harrison Walsh

How to watch Commonwealth Games (for UK viewers)

Dates: 28 July – 8 August

TV: The BBC will be showing over 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with additional coverage on the red button

Livestream: There will be up to 11 livestreams to watch online on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website

Highlights: A highlights show Tonight at the Games will be shown on BBC One each night, with start tines varying from 10pm to 10.40pm.

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE