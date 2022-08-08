All the details from the last week of action in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, July 30-August 7

Men

100 (3rd, -0.9):

1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 10.02

2 Akani Simbine RSA 10.13

3 Yupun Abeykoon SRI 10.14

4 Benjamin Azamati GHA 10.16

5 Jeremiah Azu WAL 10.19

6 Rohan Browning AUS 10.20

7 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 10.24

8 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ENG 11.10

SF1 (3rd, -0.2):

1 Akani Simbine RSA 10.07

2 Rohan Browning AUS 10.17

3 Ojie Edoburun ENG 10.30

4 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.31

5 Conroy Jones JAM 10.33

6 Emanuel Archibald GUY 10.43

7 Eric Harrison TTO 10.44

8 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.45

9 Brume Okeoghene NGR 10.52:

SF2 (3rd, -1.2):

1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 10.02

2 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 10.14

3 Favour Ashe NGR 10.24

4 Kemar Bailey-Cole JAM 10.25

5 Sean Safo-Antwi GHA 10.36

6 Jerod Elcock TTO 10.38

7 Adam Thomas SCO 10.40

8 Jake Doran AUS 10.40

9 Nadale Buntin SKN 10.51:

SF3 (3rd, 0.4):

1 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ENG 10.13

2 Jeremiah Azu WAL 10.15

3 Benjamin Azamati GHA 10.18

4 Yupun Abeykoon SRI 10.20

5 Samwel Imeta KEN 10.24

6 Gilbert Hainuca NAM 10.29

7 Raymond Ekevwo NGR 10.36

8 Kion Benjamin TTO 10.43

9 Stephan Charles LCA 10.53

Heat 1 (2nd, -0.5):

1 Favour Ashe NGR 10.12

2 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ENG 10.14

3 Nadale Buntin SKN 10.37

4 Malachi Murray CAN 10.47

5 Ratu Banuve Tabakaucoro FIJ 10.64

6 Leeroy Kamau PNG 10.68

7 Davin Fleming AIA 11.09

8 Fenelon Wikenson TKS 11.13

Heat 2 (2nd, 0.1):

1 Akani Simbine RSA 10.10

2 Jake Doran AUS 10.39

3 Nigel Ellis JAM 10.41

4 Mojela Koneshe LES 10.46

5 Johnny Key SAM 10.98

6 Johmari Lee MNT 11.03

7 Terrone Webster AIA 11.13

Heat 3 (2nd, 0.6):

1 Ojie Edoburun ENG 10.27

2 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.28

3 Delan Edwin LCA 10.42

4 Julius Morris MNT 10.56

5 Zachary Saunders NZL 10.76

6 Karalo Hepoiteloto Maibuca TUV 11.39 NR

Heat 4 (2nd, -1.0):

1 Raymond Ekevwo NGR 10.14

2 Kemar Bailey-Cole JAM 10.15

3 Stern Noel Liffa MAW 10.49

4 Dyland Sicobo SEY 10.74

5 Courtney Missick TKS 10.87

6 Jireh Agege NRU 11.08:

Raphael Ngaguele Mberlina CMR DQ

Heat 5 (2nd, 0.9):

1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 10.07

2 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 10.08 NR

3 Gilbert Hainuca NAM 10.31

4 Noelex Nino Holder GUY 10.50

5 Sean Crowie SHA 10.74

6 Ronald Fotofili TGA 10.80

7 Ian Koe SGP 10.91

Heat 6 (2nd, 1.1):

1 Yupun Abeykoon SRI 10.06

2 Kion Benjamin TTO 10.34

3 Brume Okeoghene NGR 10.36

4 McKish Compton VIN 10.62

5 William Angliss Hunt SAM 10.70 NU20R

6 Denzel Adem SEY 10.70:

Ayanda Malaza SWZ DNF:

Heat 7 (2nd, 0.4):

1 Benjamin Azamati GHA 10.19

2 Jeremiah Azu 10.35

3 Imran Rahman BAN 10.46

4 Marc Brian Louis SGP 10.51

5 Lwazi Menziwokuhle Msibi SWZ 10.83

6 Brandon Jones BIZ 10.91

7 Aiden Yon-Stevens 11.90

Heat 8 (2nd, 1.0):

1 Conroy Jones JAM 10.28

2 Adam Thomas SCO 10.30

3 Eric Harrison TTO 10.37

4 Shajar Abbas PAK 10.38 =NR

5 Hassan Saaid MDV 10.75

6 Shaun Gill BIZ 10.76

7 Julius Morie SLE 10.88

8 Craig Gill GIB 11.09:

Heat 9 (2nd, 0.9):

1 Rohan Browning AUS 10.10

2 Samwel Imeta KEN 10.12

3 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.16

4 Akeen Stewart GUY 10.46

5 Joe Chadwick 10.60

6 Joshua Chua Hanwei SGP 10.67

7 Javon Rawlins VIN 10.79

8 Lataisi Mwea KIR 11.33:

Heat 10 (2nd, 2.9):

1 Jerod Elcock TTO 10.26w

2 Emanuel Archibald GUY 10.28w

3 Stephan Charles LCA 10.29w

4 Sean Safo-Antwi GHA 10.33w

5 Ibrahim Bangura SLE 10.51w

6 Tevique Benjamin MNT 11.06w

7 Pesamino Iakopo SAM 11.29w

200 (6th, 1.1):

1 Jereem Richards TTO 19.80

2 Zharnel Hughes ENG 20.12

3 Joseph Amoah GHA 20.49

4 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 20.61

5 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.65

6 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.76

7 Sibusiso Matsenjwa SWZ 20.92

8 Shajar Abbas PAK 21.16

SF1 (5th, 2.1):

1 Zharnel Hughes ENG 20.32w

2 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.68w

3 Shajar Abbas PAK 20.89w

4 Kyle Greaux TTO 20.91w

5 Alaba Akintola NGR 21.16w

6 Russel Alex Nasir Taib MAS 21.32w

7 Warren Hazel SKN 21.40w

8 Hesbon Ochieng KEN 21.56w:

SF2 (5th, 1.9):

1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.59

2 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 20.69

3 Dwight St. Hillaire TTO 20.95

4 Adam Gemili ENG 20.97

5 Dan Kiviasi KEN 20.99

6 Kadrian Goldson JAM 21.13

7 Darion Skerrit ANT 21.41

8 Lenyn Kish Leonce LCA 21.53:

SF3 (5th, 0.1):

1 Jereem Richards TTO 20.40

2 Joseph Amoah GHA 20.51

3 Sibusiso Matsenjwa SWZ 20.81

4 Mike Nyangau KEN 20.90

5 Delan Edwin LCA 21.32

6 Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli NGR 21.39

7 Nadale Buntin SKN 21.42

8 Ibrahim Bangura SLE 21.62:

Heat 1 (4th, 2.1):

1 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 20.44w

2 Dwight St. Hillaire TTO 20.85w

3 Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli NGR 21.12w

4 Darion Skerrit ANT 21.24w

5 Akeen Stewart GUY 21.42w

6 Craig Gill GIB 22.74w

7 Deshawn Wilkins MNT 23.12w

8 Aiden Yon-Stevens 23.70w:

Heat 2 (4th, 0.2):

1 Shajar Abbas PAK 21.12

2 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 21.18

3 Abdul-Rasheed Saminu GHA 21.32

4 Raphael Ngaguele Mberlina CMR 21.60

5 Troy Mason GRN 21.96

6 Arinze Chance GUY 22.22

7 Hassan Saaid MDV 22.32:

Heat 3 (4th, 3.4):

1 Zharnel Hughes ENG 20.30w

2 Mike Nyangau KEN 20.82w

3 Alieu Joof GAM 21.49w

4 Reuben Lee Siong En SGP 21.72w

5 Benele Simphiwe Dlamini SWZ 22.17w

6 Johnny Key SAM 22.38w

7 Md Rakibul Hasan BAN 22.46w

8 Obediah Timbaci VAN 23.45w

Heat 4 (4th, 2.7):

1 Jereem Richards TTO 20.68w

2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 20.79w

3 Warren Hazel SKN 21.17w

4 Ibrahim Bangura SLE 21.28w

5 Sengan Jobe GAM 21.53w

6 Jabari Michael-Khensu VIN 21.81w:

William Angliss Hunt SAM DQ:

Heat 5 (4th, 1.4):

1 Joseph Amoah GHA 20.58

2 Kyle Greaux TTO 21.01

3 Lenyn Kish Leonce LCA 21.22

4 Hesbon Ochieng KEN 21.30

5 Xander Ho Ann Heng SGP 22.37

6 Jonathan Dende PNG 22.41

7 Farook Mponda MAW 22.61 NU20R:

Heat 6 (4th, 0.1):

1 Adam Gemili ENG 20.92

2 Kadrian Goldson JAM 21.19

3 Nadale Buntin SKN 21.22

4 Zachary Saunders NZL 21.35

5 Stern Noel Liffa MAW 21.43

6 Joe Chadwick 21.54

7 Julius Morris MNT 21.57:

Heat 7 (4th, 0.8):

1 Dan Kiviasi KEN 20.76

2 Russel Alex Nasir Taib MAS 21.13

3 Alaba Akintola NGR 21.28

4 Jeremy Dodson SAM 21.46

5 Denzel Adem SEY 21.51

6 Sean Crowie 21.94

7 James Brock Mebupe SOL 23.56:

Heat 8 (4th, 0.0):

1 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.84

2 Delan Edwin LCA 21.19

3 Leeroy Kamau PNG 21.67

4 Adama Jammeh GAM 21.72

5 Noelex Nino Holder GUY 21.77

6 Rijo Saymon AIA 22.66

7 Sanjay Weekes MNT 23.50

400:

1 Muzala Samukonga ZAM 44.66 NR

2 Matthew Hudson-Smith ENG 44.81

3 Jonathan Jones BAR 44.89

4 Boniface Mweresa KEN 44.96

5 Aaron Adoli UGA 45.62

6 Anthony Cox JAM 46.17

7 Steven Solomon AUS 46.22

8 Nathon Allen JAM 48.00

SF Heat 1 (5th):

1 Aaron Adoli UGA 45.80

2 Boniface Mweresa KEN 45.85

3 Anthony Cox JAM 45.98

4 Steven Solomon AUS 46.30

5 Kyle Gale BAR 46.78

6 Michael Joseph LCA 47.03

7 Antony Pesela BOT 47.63:

Dubem Amene NGR DNF:

SF2 (5th):

1 Jonathan Jones BAR 45.82

2 Muzala Simukonga ZAM 46.06

3 Jevaughn Powell JAM 46.40

4 Ivan Danny Geldenhuys NAM 46.68

5 Zibani Ngozi BOT 47.06

6 Sikiru Adeyemi NGR 47.40

7 Michael Francois GRN 47.45

8 Joe Brier WAL 47.50:

SF3 (5th):

1 Matthew Hudson-Smith ENG 45.77

2 Nathon Allen JAM 45.99

3 Leungo Scotch BOT 46.33

4 Alonzo Russell BAH 46.40

5 Asa Guevara TTO 46.46

6 Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel NGR 47.00

7 H.K. Kalinga Kumarage SRI 47.00

8 Kennedy Luchembe ZAM 47.22:

Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Anthony Cox JAM 45.51

2 Steven Solomon AUS 45.98

3 Ivan Danny Geldenhuys NAM 46.51

4 H.K. Kalinga Kumarage SRI 46.53

5 Desroy Jordan VIN 47.29

6 Che Lara TTO 47.51

7 Obediah Timbaci VAN 51.62:

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Nathon Allen JAM 45.18

2 Leungo Scotch BOT 45.75

3 Asa Guevara TTO 45.98

4 Alexander Bock NAM 46.71

5 Alford Conteh SLE 47.12

6 Tan Zongyang SGP 47.55

7 Emmanuel Wanga PNG 48.23:

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Boniface Mweresa KEN 45.91

2 Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel NGR 46.31

3 Michael Francois GRN 46.35

4 Kyle Gale BAR 46.66

6 Ken Reyes TKS 52.92:

Shadrick Tansi PNG DQ:

Heat 4 (3rd):

1 Matthew Hudson-Smith ENG 46.26

2 Dubem Amene NGR 46.77

3 Joe Brier WAL 46.84

4 Cameron Chalmers GUE 47.49

5 Aboubacar Tetndap Nsangou CMR 48.47

6 Adriano Gumbs IVB 48.87

7 Va-Sheku Sheriff SLE 51.10

Heat 5 (3rd):

1 Muzala Simukonga ZAM 44.89

2 Jevaughn Powell JAM 46.14

3 Alonzo Russell BAH 46.41

4 Sikiru Adeyemi NGR 46.63

5 Arinze Chance GUY 47.63

6 Derick St. Jean DMA 48.51

7 Farook Mponda MAW 49.12:

Heat 6 (3rd):

1 Zibani Ngozi BOT 46.34

2 Aaron Adoli UGA 46.38

3 Michael Joseph LCA 47.08

4 Kashief King TTO 48.08

5 Adaim Peters GRN 48.96

6 Angelo Garland TKS 49.46:

Emmanuel Korir KEN DQ:

Heat 7 (3rd):

1 Jonathan Jones BAR 46.39

2 Antony Pesela BOT 46.55

3 Kennedy Luchembe ZAM 46.74

4 Andre Retief NAM 46.95

5 William Ryan KEN 47.08

6 Rajan Thiruben Thana SGP 48.67

7 Edio Mussacate MOZ 48.73

800:





1 Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN 1:47.52

2 Peter Bol AUS 1:47.66

3 Ben Pattison ENG 1:48.25

4 Jamie Webb ENG 1:48.60

5 Navasky Anderson JAM 1:48.75

6 Guy Learmonth SCO 1:48.82

7 Alex Amankwah GHA 1:48.95

8 Boitumelo Masilo BOT 1:49.35

Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Jamie Webb ENG 1:48.86

2 Guy Learmonth SCO 1:49.15

3 Elias Ngeny KEN 1:49.53

4 Tshepo Tshite RSA 1:49.82

5 Charles Hunter AUS 1:49.94

6 Alex Beddoes COK 1:52.72

7 Kalique St. Jean ANT 1:56.48:

Dennick Luke DMA DQ:

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Peter Bol AUS 1:47.01

2 Boitumelo Masilo BOT 1:47.30

3 Navasky Anderson JAM 1:47.79

4 Cornelius Tuwei KEN 1:48.66

5 Tom Dradiga UGA 1:51.40

6 Nathan Hood GRN 1:51.81

7 Judah Corriette DMA 1:57.04:

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Ben Pattison ENG 1:48.00

2 Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN 1:48.15

3 Alex Amankwah GHA 1:48.26

4 Handal Roban VIN 1:48.57

5 Tshepiso Masalela BOT 1:49.12

6 Quamel Prince GUY 1:50.82

7 Nicholas Landeau TTO 1:53.69

1500 (6th):

1 Olli Hoare AUS 3:30.12

2 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN 3:30.21

3 Jake Wightman SCO 3:30.53

4 Abel Kipsang KEN 3:30.82

5 Jake Heyward WAL 3:31.08

6 Samuel Tanner NZL 3:31.34

7 Matthew Stonier ENG 3:32.50 NU23R

8 Neil Gourley WAL 3:32.93

9 Elliot Giles ENG 3:33.56

10 William Paulson CAN 3:33.97

11 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:34.66

12 Josh Kerr SCO 3:35.72

Heat 1 (4th):

1 Olli Hoare AUS 3:37.57

2 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN 3:37.82

3 Jake Heyward WAL 3:37.83

4 Josh Kerr SCO 3:37.84

5 Elliot Giles ENG 3:37.98

6 William Paulson CAN 3:38.36

7 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:42.92

8 Abu Salim Mayanja UGA 3:46.56

9 Dage Minors BER 3:46.67

10 Alex Orlando Macuacua MOZ 3:57.48

11 Yeshnil Karan FIJ 4:04.22:

Heat 2 (4th):

1 Jake Wightman SCO 3:48.34

2 Matthew Stonier ENG 3:48.50

3 Abel Kipsang KEN 3:48.63

4 Neil Gourley SCO 3:48.64

5 Samuel Tanner NZL 3:48.65

6 Matthew Ramsden AUS 3:48.98

7 Piers Copeland WAL :49.18

8 David Mullarkey IOM 3:50.06

9 Emmanuel Otim UGA 3:51.35

10 Iven Moise SEY 3:57.73

11 Andrew Boniface TAN 4:07.85

5000 (6th):

1 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 13:08.08

2 Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 13:08.19

3 Jacob Krop KEN 13:08.48

4 Marc Scott ENG 13:19.64

5 Yves Nimubona RWA 13:20.20

6 George Beamish NZL 13:21.71

7 Patrick Dever ENG 13:22.10

8 Jack Rayner AUS 13:24.90

9 John Gay CAN 13:29.82

10 Matthew Ramsden AUS 13:30.38

11 Cornelius Kemboi KEN 13:32.21

12 David Mullarkey IOM 13:43.92

13 William Amponsah GHA 13:51.63 NR

14 Daniel Paulus NAM 13:53.12

15 Faraja Damas Lazaro TAN 13:59.16

16 Josephat Joshua TAN 14:05.82

17 Tebello Ramakongoana LES 14:54.62

18 Rosefelo Siosi SOL 17:26.93:

Avinash Sable IND DNF:

Yeshnil Karan FIJ DNF

10000 (2nd):

1 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 27:09.19

2 Daniel Simiyu KEN 27:11.26

3 Kibiwott Kandie KEN 27:20.34

4 Edward Zakayo KEN 27:39.03

5 Adrian Wildschutt RSA 27:41.04

6 Ky Robinson AUS 27:44.33

7 Andrew Butchart SCO 27:53.57

8 Joseph Tiophil TAN 28:13.87

Sam Atkin ENG DNF

Mar (30th):

1 Victor Kiplangat UGA 2:10:55

2 Alphonce Felix TAN 2:12:29

3 Michael Githae KEN 2:13:16

4 Liam Adams AUS 2:13:23

5 Jonathan Kipleting KEN 2:14:06

6 Jonathan Mellor ENG 2:15:31

7 Andrew Buchanan AUS 2:15:40

8 Hamis Misai TAN 2:15:59

9 Kevin Seaward NIR 2:16:54

10 Stephen Scullion NIR 2:17:51

11 Dewi Griffiths WAL 2:17:58

12 Nitender Singh Rawat IND 2:19:22

13 Thomas Rainhold NAM 2:24:30

14 Ollie Lockley IOM 2:25:52

15 Lebenya Nkoka LES 2:32:52

16 Arnold Rogers GIB 2:37:11

17 Tshepo Mathibelle LES 2:38:52

18 Martin Faeni SOL 2:50:40:

Motlokoa Nkhabutlane LES DNF

3000SC (6th):

1 Abraham Kibiwot KEN 8:11.15

2 Avinash Sable IND 8:11.20 NR

3 Amos Serem KEN 8:16.83

4 John Gay CAN 8:30.26

5 Ben Buckingham AUS 8:34.17

6 Conseslus Kipruto KEN 8:34.96

7 Edward Trippas AUS 8:37.42

8 Zak Seddon ENG 8:46.11

9 Jonathan Hopkins WAL 9:06.95

110H (4th, 0.9):

1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 13.08

2 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.30

3 Andy Pozzi ENG 13.37

4 Joshua Zeller ENG 13.39

5 Orlando Bennett JAM 13.43

6 Milan Trajkovic CYP 13.49

7 Nicholas Hough AUS 13.83:

Hansle Parchment JAM DNS

Heat 1 (2nd, 0.6):

1 Hansle Parchment JAM 13.33

2 Orlando Bennett JAM 13.40

3 Andy Pozzi ENG 13.41

4 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.42

5 Nicholas Hough AUS 13.62

6 Jeremie Lararaudeuse MRI 13.88

7 Kolone Paul Peter Alefosio SAM 14.78:

Heat 2 (2nd, 1.3):

1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 13.16

2 Joshua Zeller ENG 13.35

3 Milan Trajkovic CYP 13.47

4 Tade Ojora ENG 13.76

5 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.76:

Jahmaal Wilson BAH DQ

400H (6th):

1 Kyron McMaster IVB 48.93

2 Jaheel Hyde JAM 49.78

3 Alastair Chalmers GUE 49.97

4 Wiseman Mukhobe KEN 50.27

5 William Mutunga KEN 50.60

6 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR 51.38

7 Ned Justeen Dino Azemia SEY 51.71:

Malik Metivier CAN DQ

Heat 1 (2nd):

1 Wiseman Mukhobe KEN 50.03

2 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR 50.38

3 Malik Metivier CAN 51.54

4 Andre Retief NAM 51.73

5 Peter Curtis GUE 52.57:

Daniel Baul PNG DNF:

Heat 2 (2nd):

1 Jaheel Hyde JAM 49.60

2 Kyron McMaster IVB 49.78

3 William Mutunga KEN 49.99

4 Alastair Chalmers GUE 50.39

5 Ned Justeen Dino Azemia SEY 51.27

6 Jun Jie Calvin Quek SGP 52.40

7 Ephraim Lerkin PNG 52.43

HJ (3rd):

1 Hamish Kerr NZL 2.25

2 Brandon Starc AUS 2.25

3 Tejaswin Shankar IND 2.22

4 Donald Thomas BAH 2.22

5 Joel Clarke-Khan ENG 2.22

6 Mike Edwards NGR 2.19

7 William Grimsey SCO 2.19

8 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.19

9 David Smith SCO 2.15

10 Shaun Miller BAH 2.10

11 Mahfuzur Rahman BAN 2.10

12 Kampton Kam SGP 2.10

13 Nauraj Singh Randhawa MAS 2.05

PV (6th):

1 Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.70

2 Adam Hague ENG 5.55

3 Harry Coppell ENG 5.50

4 Nikandros Stylianou CYP 5.25

5 Owen Heard ENG 5.25

6 Christos Tamanis CYP 5.15

7 Angus Armstrong AUS 4.95

8 Glen Quayle IOM 4.95:

Micky Ferdinand LCA NH

LJ (4th):

1 LaQuan Nairn BAH 8.08

2 Murali Sreeshankar IND 8.08

3 Jovan van Vuuren RSA 8.06

4 Shown-D Thompson JAM 8.05

5 Muhammed Anees Yahya IND 7.97

6 Henry Frayne AUS 7.94

7 Tristan James DMA 7.85

8 Ifeanyi Otuonye TKS 7.80

9 Chris Mitrevski AUS 7.70

10 Andwuelle Wright TTO 7.57w

11 Emanuel Archibald GUY 7.54

12 Thapelo Monaiwa BOT 7.37

Qual(2nd):

1 Murali Sreeshankar IND 8.05w

2 LaQuan Nairn BAH 7.90

3 Jovan van Vuuren RSA 7.87

4 Shown-D Thompson JAM 7.85

5 Henry Frayne AUS 7.85w

6 Emanuel Archibald GUY 7.83

7 Chris Mitrevski AUS 7.76

8 Muhammed Anees Yahya IND 7.68

9 Tristan James DMA 7.65

10 Ifeanyi Otuonye TKS 7.65

11 Thapelo Monaiwa BOT 7.65

12 Andwuelle Wright TTO 7.58

13 Kelsey Daniel TTO 7.49

14 Appolinaire Yimra CMR 7.45

15 Louis Gordon CAY 7.43

16 Kizan David SKN 7.00

17 Kelvin Masoe SAM 6.75:

Brandon Jones BIZ NM

TJ (7th):

1 Eldhose Paul IND 17.03w

2 Abdulla Aboobacker IND 17.02

3 Jah-Nhai Perinchief BER 16.92

4 Praveen Chithravel IND 16.89

5 Jordan Scott JAM 16.11

6 Nathan Crawford-Wallis BAR 16.11

7 Kaiwan Culmer BAH 16.04

8 Ben Williams ENG 16.03

9 Kelsey Daniel TTO 15.95

10 Julian Konle AUS 15.90

11 Taeco Ogarro ANT 15.68w

12 Elstrom Wanemut VAN 13.10

Peniel Richard PNG NM

Andre Anura Anuar MAS NM

SP (5th):

1 Tom Walsh NZL 22.26

2 Jacko Gill NZL 21.90

3 Scott Lincoln ENG 20.57

4 Chuk Enekwechi NGR 20.36

5 Eldred Henry IVB 19.97

6 O’Dayne Richards JAM 19.90

7 Kyle Blignaut RSA 19.23

8 Akeem Stewart TTO 18.56

9 Dillon Simon DMA 17.42

10 Djimon Gumbs IVB 17.18

11 Mohammad Jamshad Ali PAK 15.72

12 Jonathan-Daiwea Detageouwa NRU 15.41 NR

DT (4th):

1 Matt Denny AUS 67.26

2 Lawrence Okoye ENG 64.99

3 Traves Smikle JAM 64.58

4 Alex Rose SAM 64.56

5 Nicholas Percy SCO 63.53

6 Roje Stona JAM 62.15

7 Apostolos Parellis CYP 62.08

8 Connor Bell NZL 60.23

9 Mohd Irfan Shamsuddin MAS 59.53

10 Josh Boateng GRN 57.98

11 Zane Duquemin JER 57.97

12 Christophoros Genethli CYP 57.80

Qualification (2nd):

1 Traves Smikle JAM 64.90

2 Matt Denny AUS 64.63

3 Lawrence Okoye 63.79

4 Alex Rose SAM 63.20

5 Nicholas Percy 60.68

6 Connor Bell NZL 59.47

7 Zane Duquemin 58.87

8 Roje Stona JAM 58.35

9 Apostolos Parellis CYP 57.99

10 Mohd Irfan Shamsuddin MAS 57.93

11 Christophoros Genethli CYP 57.40

12 Josh Boateng GRN 56.51

13 Ryan Williams NAM 55.54

14 Djimon Gumbs IVB 53.32

15 Debono Paraka PNG 48.19

HT (6th):

1 Nick Miller ENG 76.43

2 Ethan Katzberg CAN 76.36

3 Alexandros Poursanidis CYP 73.97

4 Joe Ellis ENG 73.09

5 Adam Keenan CAN 72.36

6 Osian Jones WAL 69.15

7 Tshepang Makhethe RSA 68.76

8 Craig Murch ENG 68.42

9 Rowan Hamilton CAN 67.76

10 Mark Dry SCO 66.86

11 Jac Palmer WAL 66.63

12 Chris Bennett SCO 66.48

13 Alan Cumming RSA 63.17

14 Jackie Wong Siew Cheer MAS 61.40

JT (7th):

1 Arshad Nadeem PAK 90.18 NR

2 Anderson Peters GRN 88.64

3 Julius Yego KEN 85.70

4 Keshorn Walcott TTO 82.61

5 D. Prakasha Manu IND 82.28

6 Rohit Yadav IND 82.22

7 Cameron McEntyre AUS 79.89

8 Alex Kiprotich KEN 77.93

9 Chinecherem Nnamdi NGR 76.46

10 R.M.S.J. Ranasinghe SRI 70.77

11 Joe Harris IOM 67.91

12 Lakona Gerega PNG 63.48

13 Donny Tuimaseve SAM 63.14

Dec (5th):

1 Lindon Victor GRN 8233

2 Dan Golubovic AUS 8197

3 Cedric Dubler AUS 8030

4 Kurt Felix GRN 7787

5 Alec Diamond AUS 7689

6 Harry Kendall ENG 7480

7 Karo Iga PNG 6761:

Kendrick Thompson BAH DNF

Multievents 100 (4th, 0.0):

1 Lindon Victor GRN 10.76

2 Cedric Dubler AUS 10.92

3 Karo Iga PNG 10.94

4 Kurt Felix GRN 11.01

5 Alec Diamond AUS 11.14

6 Dan Golubovic AUS 11.17

7 Kendrick Thompson BAH 11.18

8 Harry Kendall 11.25

400 (4th):

1 Cedric Dubler AUS 48.47

2 Karo Iga PNG 48.61

3 Dan Golubovic AUS 49.08

4 Harry Kendall 49.20

5 Lindon Victor GRN 49.51

6 Kurt Felix GRN 49.67

7 Alec Diamond AUS 50.07

8 Kendrick Thompson BAH 50.07

1500 (5th):

1 Dan Golubovic AUS 4:30.95

2 Harry Kendall 4:50.22

3 Alec Diamond AUS 4:50.22

4 Lindon Victor GRN 4:51.60

5 Karo Iga PNG 4:56.54

6 Kurt Felix GRN 4:58.41

7 Cedric Dubler AUS 4:58.81

110H (5th, 1.2):

1 Cedric Dubler AUS 14.20

2 Dan Golubovic AUS 14.32

3 Kendrick Thompson BAH 14.72

4 Alec Diamond AUS 14.86

5 Lindon Victor GRN 14.89

6 Kurt Felix GRN 15.06

7 Harry Kendall 15.72

8 Karo Iga PNG 16.73

HJ (4th):

1 Cedric Dubler AUS 2.06

2 Lindon Victor GRN 2.03

3 Kurt Felix GRN 2.00

4 Alec Diamond AUS 1.97

5 Dan Golubovic AUS 1.94

6 Kendrick Thompson BAH 1.94

7 Karo Iga PNG 1.91

8 Harry Kendall 1.91

PV (5th):

1 Cedric Dubler AUS 5.00

2 Dan Golubovic AUS 4.90

3 Alec Diamond AUS 4.80

4 Lindon Victor GRN 4.70

5 Harry Kendall 4.40

6 Kurt Felix GRN 4.30

7 Kendrick Thompson BAH 4.20

8 Karo Iga PNG 3.90

LJ (4th):

1 Alec Diamond AUS 7.66

2 Cedric Dubler AUS 7.61

3 Lindon Victor GRN 7.46

4 Kendrick Thompson BAH 7.43w

5 Kurt Felix GRN 7.33

6 Harry Kendall 7.10w

7 Dan Golubovic AUS 6.98w

8 Karo Iga PNG 6.95

SP (4th):

1 Dan Golubovic AUS 15.60

2 Lindon Victor GRN 15.48

3 Kurt Felix GRN 14.53

4 Alec Diamond AUS 14.23

5 Harry Kendall 13.62

6 Cedric Dubler AUS 12.83

7 Kendrick Thompson BAH 11.63

8 Karo Iga PNG 11.05

DT (5th):

1 Dan Golubovic AUS 49.85

2 Lindon Victor GRN 46.54

3 Kurt Felix GRN 45.59

4 Alec Diamond AUS 44.05

5 Cedric Dubler AUS 44.01

6 Harry Kendall 42.09

7 Kendrick Thompson BAH 38.35

8 Karo Iga PNG 31.88

JT (5th):

1 Lindon Victor GRN 65.16

2 Kurt Felix GRN 60.78

3 Harry Kendall 59.90

4 Dan Golubovic AUS 58.26

5 Cedric Dubler AUS 51.84

6 Karo Iga PNG 51.30

7 Kendrick Thompson BAH 50.66

8 Alec Diamond AUS 42.29

10000W (7th):

1 Evan Dunfee CAN 38:36.37

2 Declan Tingay AUS 38:42.33

3 Sandeep Kumar Sangwan IND 38:49.21

4 Callum Wilkinson ENG 39:06.28

5 Samuel Gathimba KEN 39:23.14

6 Kyle Swan AUS 40:49.79

7 Tom Bosworth ENG 40:58.64

8 Rhydian Cowley AUS 41:28.05

9 . Amit IND 43:04.97

Quentin Rew NZL

4×100 (7th):

1 ENG 38.35

2 TTO 38.70

3 NGR 38.81

4 GUY 40.05

5 LCA 40.17

6 GAM 40.18

7 SGP 40.24

KEN DNF

Heat 1 (6th):

1 ENG 38.48

2 TTO 38.84

3 GUY 39.82

4 SGP 39.95

5 SAM 40.60

6 MNT 41.47 NR:

AUS DNF:

Heat 2 (6th):

1 NGR 38.85

2 KEN 38.92 NR

3 GAM 39.77

4 LCA 39.96

5 TKS 41.17 NR:

GHA DQ

4×400 (7th):

1 TTO 3:01.29

2 BOT 3:01.85

3 KEN 3:02.41

4 BAR 3:03.92

5 ZAM 3:04.76 NR

6 IND 3:05.51

7 NGR 3:06.06

JAM DQ

Heat 1 (5th):

1 BOT 3:05.11

2 JAM 3:05.20

3 ZAM 3:06.02

4 NGR 3:06.36

5 SGP 3:15.01:

Heat 2 (5th):

1 KEN 3:06.76

2 IND 3:06.97

3 TTO 3:07.12

4 BAR 3:07.23

5 TKS 3:22.53

Women

100 (3rd, 0.4):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 10.95

2 Julien Alfred LCA 11.01

3 Daryll Neita ENG 11.07

4 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.17

5 Grace Nwokocha NGR 11.18

6 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.19

7 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.23

8 Natalliah Whyte JAM 11.32

SF 1 (3rd, 0.3):

1 Julien Alfred LCA 11.04

2 Grace Nwokocha NGR 11.06

3 Imani Lansiquot ENG 11.18

4 Remona Burchell JAM 11.48

5 Joella Lloyd ANT 11.49

6 Tshosa Oarabile BOT 11.53

7 Shanti Veronica Pereira SGP 11.57

8 Hannah Brier WAL 11.61:

SF2 (3rd, 0.0):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 11.05

2 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.15

3 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 11.29

4 Asha Philip ENG 11.35

5 Naa Anang AUS 11.39

6 Joy Udo-Gabriel NGR 11.45

7 Jasmine Abrams GUY 11.60

8 Tsaone Sebele BOT 11.71:

SF3 (3rd, 1.1):

1 Daryll Neita 10.90

2 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.05

3 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.17

4 Natalliah Whyte JAM 11.17

5 Maximilia Imali KEN 11.35

6 Bree Masters AUS 11.36

7 Alisha Rees SCO 11.47

8 Jacent Nyamahunge UGA 11.58:

Heat 1 (2nd, 1.4):

1 Grace Nwokocha NGR 10.99

2 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.09

3 Asha Philip 11.27

4 Alisha Rees 11.36

5 Shanti Veronica Pereira SGP 11.48 NR

6 Bongiwe Mahlalela SWZ 12.05

7 Aishath Himna Hassan MDV 12.17 NR:

Winfrida Mweya Makenji TAN DQ:

Heat 2 (2nd, 0.6):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 10.99

2 Imani Lansiquot 11.15

3 Maximilia Imali KEN 11.30

4 Wurrie Njadoe GAM 11.50

5 Amya Clarke SKN 11.97

6 Hilary Gladden BIZ 12.72

7 Wena Gobure NRU 13.21:

Heat 3 (2nd, -0.2):

1 Daryll Neita 11.02

2 Bree Masters AUS 11.41

3 Joella Lloyd ANT 11.42

4 Khalifa St. Fort TTO 11.49

5 Millicent Ndoro KEN 11.76

6 Tretania Lowe AIA 12.11

7 Sumaya Dewan BAN 12.42:

Heat 4 (2nd, -0.2):

1 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.02

2 Tshosa Oarabile BOT 11.40

3 Jasmine Abrams GUY 11.41

4 Hannah Brier WAL 11.48

5 Toea Wisil PNG 11.79

6 Carla Scicluna MLT 11.89

7 Mariyam Alhaa MDV 12.86

8 Anila Gulzar PAK 14.01:

Heat 5 (2nd, 0.1):

1 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 11.14

2 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.19

3 Joy Udo-Gabriel NGR 11.43

4 Dutee Chand IND 11.55

5 Rhodah Njobvu ZAM 11.57

6 Acha Ernesto Mandlate MOZ 12.14

7 Kugapriya Chandran SGP 12.34:

Heat 6 (2nd, 0.0):

1 Natalliah Whyte JAM 11.31

2 Naa Anang AUS 11.37

3 Jacent Nyamahunge UGA 11.53

4 Hafsatu Kamara SLE 11.80

5 Bernice Liew Yee Ling SGP 12.12

6 Mariyam Ru’ya Ali MDV 12.80:

Heat 7 (2nd, 0.7):

1 Julien Alfred LCA 11.24

2 Remona Burchell JAM 11.46

3 Tsaone Sebele BOT 11.52

4 Denisha Cartwright BAH 11.85

5 Jenifer Fatmata Bangura SLE 12.00

6 Chloe David VAN 12.60

200 (6th, 0.6):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 22.02

2 Favour Ofili NGR 22.51

3 Christine Mboma NAM 22.80

4 Natalliah Whyte JAM 23.06

5 Gina Bass GAM 23.13

6 Ella Connolly AUS 23.21

7 Natassha McDonald CAN 23.21

8 Beth Dobbin SCO 23.40

SF1 (5th, 1.9):

1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.66

2 Natalliah Whyte JAM 23.09

3 Gina Bass GAM 23.10

4 Jacinta Beecher AUS 23.40

5 Shanti Veronica Pereira SGP 23.46 =NR

6 Hannah Brier WAL 23.84

7 Abi Galpin 24.10

8 Charlotte Wingfield MLT 24.52:

SF2 (5th, 0.0):

1 Christine Mboma NAM 22.93

2 Ella Connolly AUS 23.41

3 Hima Das IND 23.42

4 Rhodah Njobvu ZAM 23.72

5 Jacent Nyamahunge UGA 23.86

6 Millicent Ndoro KEN 23.87

7 Wurrie Njadoe GAM 23.95

8 Kenisha Phillips GUY 24.35:

SF3 (5th, 1.5):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 22.63

2 Natassha McDonald CAN 23.21

3 Beth Dobbin SCO 23.28

4 Mauricia Prieto TTO 23.58

5 Asimenye Simwaka MAW 23.59

6 Beyonce De Freitas IVB 23.81

7 Linda Angounou CMR 24.32

8 Toea Wisil PNG 24.43:

Heat 1 (4th, 0.0):

1 Christine Mboma NAM 23.20

2 Ella Connolly AUS 23.56

3 Millicent Ndoro KEN 24.03

4 Wurrie Njadoe GAM 24.12

5 Hafsatu Kamara SLE 25.05

6 Chloe David VAN 26.75:

Heat 2 (4th, -0.1):

1 Hima Das IND 23.42

2 Rhodah Njobvu ZAM 23.85

3 Jacent Nyamahunge UGA 24.07

4 Leonie Beu PNG 25.29

5 Rifa Mohamed MDV 26.87:

Heat 3 (4th, 0.7):

1 Natalliah Whyte JAM 23.61

2 Hannah Brier 24.04

3 Abi Galpin GGY 24.47

4 Bongiwe Mahlalela SWZ 25.31

5 Acha Ernesto Mandlate MOZ 25.43:

Heat 4 (4th, 1.3):

1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.71

2 Gina Bass GAM 22.87

3 Asimenye Simwaka MAW 23.28 NR

4 Shanti Veronica Pereira SGP 23.46 NR

5 Kenisha Phillips GUY 24.13

6 Linda Angounou CMR 24.14:

Heat 5 (4th, 2.9):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 22.80w

2 Beth Dobbin 23.10w

3 Jacinta Beecher AUS 23.13w

4 Mauricia Prieto TTO 23.69w

5 Denisha Cartwright BAH 24.49w

6 Isila Manukip Apkup PNG 24.97w

7 Aminath Layaana Mohamed MDV 26.79w:

Heat 6 (4th, 2.7):

1 Natassha McDonald CAN 23.45w

2 Beyonce De Freitas IVB 23.99w

3 Toea Wisil PNG 24.42w

4 Charlotte Wingfield MLT 24.47w

5 Winfrida Mweya Makenji TAN 24.74w

6 Kadiatu Kanu SLE 24.76w

7 Grace Nwokocha NGR 25.34w

400:

(7th):

1 Sada Williams BAR 49.90

2 Victoria Ohuruogu ENG 50.72

3 Jodie Williams ENG 51.26

4 Ama Pipi ENG 51.36

5 Junelle Bromfield JAM 51.45

6 Asimenye Simwaka MAW 51.55 NR

7 Kyra Constantine CAN 51.75

8 Zoey Clark SCO 51.90

SF1 (5th):

1 Victoria Ohuruogu 51.00

2 Asimenye Simwaka MAW 51.70 NR

3 Ama Pipi 51.95

4 Zoey Clark 51.99

5 Patience George NGR 52.90

6 Aiyanna Stiverne CAN 53.52

7 Leni Shida UGA 53.77

8 Lydia Jele BOT 55.09:

SF2 (5th):

1 Sada Williams BAR 51.59

2 Kyra Constantine CAN 51.78

3 Jodie Williams 51.98

4 Junelle Bromfield JAM 52.18

5 Nicole Yeargin SCO 52.24

6 Aliyah Abrams GUY 52.82

7 Micha Powell CAN 53.37

8 Veronica Mutua KEN 54.80:

Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Victoria Ohuruogu 51.34

2 Junelle Bromfield JAM 52.04

3 Asimenye Simwaka MAW 52.19 NR

4 Patience George NGR 52.63

5 Micha Powell CAN 53.13

6 Kenisha Phillips GUY 54.08

7 Niddy Mingilishi ZAM 54.30

8 Mary Thomas Tarawally SLE 58.18:

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Kyra Constantine CAN 52.03

2 Aliyah Abrams GUY 52.23

3 Nicole Yeargin 52.52

4 Veronica Mutua KEN 53.02

5 Knowledge Omovoh NGR 54.40

6 Janet Richard MLT 54.51

7 Aishath Himna Hassan MDV 58.70:

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Sada Williams BAR 51.66

2 Zoey Clark 51.84

3 Jodie Williams 52.47

4 Lydia Jele BOT 53.24

5 Roneisha McGregor JAM 53.28

6 Sheeren Samson Vallybouy MAS 53.92

6 Shalysa Wray CAY 53.92

8 Aminath Layaana Mohamed MDV 1:01.49:

Heat 4 (3rd):

1 Ama Pipi 52.46

2 Aiyanna Stiverne CAN 53.45

3 Leni Shida UGA 53.65

4 Caitlyn Bobb BER 53.97

5 Ella Onojuvwewo NGR 54.02

6 Christine Botlogetswe BOT 54.60

7 Mary Moraa KEN 59.51

800 (6th):

1 Mary Moraa KEN 1:57.07

2 Keely Hodgkinson ENG 1:57.40

3 Laura Muir SCO 1:57.87

4 Natoya Goule JAM 1:57.88

5 Catriona Bisset AUS 1:59.41

6 Alexandra Bell ENG 2:00.52

7 Lindsey Butterworth CAN 2:00.79

8 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 2:01.17

Heat 1 (2nd):

1 Mary Moraa KEN 1:59.22

2 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 1:59.35

3 Prudence Sekgodisa RSA 2:00.17

4 Georgia Griffith AUS 2:00.36

5 Jen Selman SCO 2:06.53

6 Manqabang Tsibela LES 2:13.34:

Heat 2 (2nd):

1 Natoya Goule JAM 1:58.39

2 Laura Muir 1:58.84

3 Alexandra Bell 1:59.76

4 Lindsey Butterworth CAN 2:00.04

5 Gayanthika Thushari Artigala SRI 2:01.20 NR

6 Joanna Archer GUY 2:07.24:

Heat 3 (2nd):

1 Keely Hodgkinson 2:00.18

2 Catriona Bisset AUS 2:00.40

3 Jemma Reekie SCO 2:00.68

4 Jarinter Mwasya KEN 2:00.95

5 Madeleine Kelly CAN 2:02.99

6 Rebecca Bernardin TKS 2:25.83

1500:

(7th):

1 Laura Muir SCO 4:02.75

2 Ciara Mageean NIR 4:04.14

3 Abbey Caldwell AUS 4:04.79

4 Linden Hall AUS 4:05.09

5 Jemma Reekie SCO 4:05.33

6 Winnie Nanyondo UGA 4:05.68

7 Katie Snowden ENG 4:07.15

8 Jessica Hull AUS 4:07.31

9 Edina Jebitok KEN 4:08.33

10 Melissa Courtney-Bryant WAL 4:10.86

11 Lucia Stafford CAN 4:13.83

12 Winny Chebet KEN 4:15.48

Heat 1 (5th):

1 Ciara Mageean IRL 4:13.52

2 Abbey Caldwell AUS 4:13.59

3 Edina Jebitok KEN 4:13.84

4 Linden Hall AUS 4:14.08

5 Laura Muir SCO 4:14.11

6 Melissa Courtney-Bryant WAL 4:14.46

7 Manqabang Tsibela LES 4:40.01:

Heat 2 (5th):

1 Winnie Nanyondo UGA 4:16.04

2 Katie Snowden ENG 4:16.09

3 Winny Chebet KEN 4:16.11

4 Jessica Hull AUS 4:16.13

5 Lucia Stafford CAN 4:16.15

6 Jemma Reekie 4:16.23

7 Gayanthika Thushari Artigala SRI 4:16.97

8 Claire Uwitonze RWA 4:24.07

5000 (7th)

1 Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:38.21

2 Eilish McColgan SCO 14:42.14

3 Selah Busienei KEN 14:48.24

4 Amy-Eloise Markovc ENG 14:56.60

5 Dominique Scott Efurd RSA 15:07.50

6 Sarah Chelangat UGA 15:07.79

7 Sarah Inglis SCO 15:08.36

8 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 15:13.53

9 Stella Chesang UGA 15:19.01

10 Calli Thackery ENG 15:24.82

11 Roisin Flanagan NIR 15:26.76

12 Jenny Nesbitt WAL 15:34.98

13 Beth Kidger WAL 15:37.47

14 Emeline Imanizabayo RWA 15:37.87

15 Julie-Anne Staehli CAN 15:39.23

16 Sarah Astin NIR 15:39.54

17 Rose Davies AUS 15:41.23

18 Natalie Rule AUS 15:51.31

19 Rachael Franklin IOM 16:13.23

20 Eloise Walker SCO 16:28.62

21 Letsie Mathakane LES 17:35.32

22 Dianah Matekali SOL 19:06.80

10,000 (3rd):

1 Eilish McColgan SCO 30:48.60

2 Irene Cheptai KEN 30:49.52

3 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 31:09.46

4 Stella Chesang UGA 31:14.14

5 Jessica Judd ENG 31:18.47

6 Samantha Harrison ENG 31:21.53

7 Dominique Scott Efurd RSA 31:25.18

8 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 32:04.52

9 Sarah Inglis SCO 32:04.74

10 Rachel Chebet KEN 32:30.95

11 Celine Iranzi RWA 32:48.60

12 Neheng Khatala LES 33:27.35 NR

13 Letsie Mathakane LES 36:50.62:

Hannah Irwin NIR DNF

Mar (30th):

1 Jessica Stenson AUS 2:27:31

2 Margaret Muriuki KEN 2:28:00

3 Helaria Johannes NAM 2:28:39

4 Eloise Wellings AUS 2:30:51

5 Sinead Diver AUS 2:31:06

6 Failuna Abdi Matanga TAN 2:31:29

7 Alina Armas NAM 2:33:30

8 Mokulube Makatise LES 2:36:05

9 Clara Evans WAL 2:38:03

10 Linet Chebet UGA 2:38:32

11 Georgina Schwiening ENG 2:40:09

12 Natasha Cockram WAL 2:40:18

13 Katie Mauthoor MRI 2:46:43

14 Sarah Webster IOM 2:51:53

15 Sharon Firisua SOL 3:02:07 NR

16 Jackline Sakilu TAN 3:02:33

3000SC (5th):

1 Jackline Chepkoech KEN 9:15.68

2 Elizabeth Bird ENG 9:17.79

3 Peruth Chemutai UGA 9:23.24

4 Aimee Pratt ENG 9:27.41

5 Amy Cashin AUS 9:35.63

6 Eilish Flanagan NIR 9:57.18

7 U.K. Nilani Rathnayake SRI 10:00.34

8 Brielle Erbacher AUS 10:59.64

100H:

(7th -0.2):

1 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.30

2 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.58

3 Cindy Sember ENG 12.59

4 Megan Tapper JAM 12.67

5 Michelle Jenneke AUS 12.68

6 Danielle Williams JAM 12.69

7 Celeste Mucci AUS 13.03

8 Michelle Harrison CAN 25.13

Heat 1 (5th, 2.5):

1 Cindy Sember ENG 12.67w

2 Danielle Williams JAM 12.80w

3 Marione Fourie RSA 13.04w

4 Megan Marrs SCO 13.37w

5 Natalia Christofi CYP 13.42w

6 Adrine Monagi PNG 13.84w:

Heat 2 (5th, 2.0):

1 Megan Tapper JAM 12.68

2 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.70

3 Celeste Mucci AUS 12.96

4 Jyothi Yarraji IND 13.18

5 Heather Paton SCO 13.39

6 Nur Izlyn Zaini SGP 13.93:

Heat 3 (5th, 2.4):

1 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.40w

2 Michelle Jenneke AUS 12.63w

3 Michelle Harrison CAN 12.85w

4 Hannah Connell BAR 13.35w

5 Deya Erickson IVB 13.94w

400H (6th):

1 Janieve Russell JAM 54.14

2 Shiann Salmon JAM 54.47

3 Zeney Van Der Walt RSA 54.47

4 Rushell Clayton JAM 54.67

5 Jessie Knight 55.11

6 Sarah Carli AUS 55.82

7 Portia Bing NZL 56.36

8 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 58.78

Heat 1 (4th):

1 Shiann Salmon JAM 55.30

2 Janieve Russell JAM 55.79

3 Portia Bing NZL 56.32

4 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 58.20

5 Linda Angounou CMR 58.50

6 Lina Nielsen ENG 58.95:

Heat 2 (4th):

1 Rushell Clayton JAM 54.93

2 Zeney Van Der Walt RSA 55.10

3 Jessie Knight ENG 55.88

4 Sarah Carli AUS 56.10

5 Noelle Montcalm CAN 58.68

HJ (6th):

1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.95

2 Eleanor Patterson AUS 1.92

3 Kimberly Williamson JAM 1.92

4 Morgan Lake ENG 1.92

5 Abigail Kwarteng GHA 1.89

6 Keeley O’Hagan NZL 1.89

7 Rose Yeboah GHA 1.85

8 Laura Zialor ENG 1.85

9 Esther Issa NGR 1.81

10 Temitope Simbiat Adeshina NGR 1.81

11 Emily Borthwick ENG 1.76:

Nicola Olyslagers AUS DNS

Qualification (4th):

1 Laura Zialor ENG 1.81

1 Kimberly Williamson JAM 1.81

1 Temitope Simbiat Adeshina NGR 1.81

1 Nicola Olyslagers AUS 1.81

1 Eleanor Patterson AUS 1.81

1 Morgan Lake ENG 1.81

1 Abigail Kwarteng GHA 1.81

8 Esther Issa NGR 1.81

8 Keeley O’Hagan NZL 1.81

8 Emily Borthwick ENG 1.81

11 Lamara Distin JAM 1.81

12 Rose Yeboah GHA 1.81

13 Natacha Chetty SEY 1.76

14 Tyra Gittens TTO 1.76

15 Sakari Famous BER 1.76

15 Michelle Sng Suat Li SGP 1.76

17 Despina Charalambous CYP 1.71

18 Umme Hafsa Rumki BAN 1.66

PV (2nd):

1 Nina Kennedy AUS 4.60

2 Molly Caudery ENG 4.45

3 Imogen Ayris NZL 4.45

4 Olivia McTaggart NZL 4.45

5 Anicka Newell CAN 4.35

6 Alysha Newman CAN 4.25

7 Ellie McCartney NIR 4.25

8 Sophie Cook ENG 4.25:

Holly Bradshaw ENG DNS

LJ (7th):

1 Ese Brume NGR 7.00

2 Brooke Buschkuehl AUS 6.95

3 Deborah Acquah GHA 6.94 NR

4 Jazmin Sawyers ENG 6.84

5 Lorraine Ugen ENG 6.60

6 Ruth Usoro NGR 6.56

7 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.55

8 Filippa Fotopoulou CYP 6.47

9 Christabel Nettey CAN 6.41

10 Samantha Dale AUS 6.32

11 Tyra Gittens TTO 6.27

12 Abigail Irozuru ENG 6.19

13 S.Lakshika Sarangi Silva SRI 6.07

Qualification (5th):

1 Deborah Acquah GHA 6.85

1 Brooke Buschkuehl AUS 6.84w

2 Ese Brume NGR 6.81

2 Lorraine Ugen 6.79

3 Jazmin Sawyers 6.80w

3 Ruth Usoro NGR 6.59

4 Filippa Fotopoulou CYP 6.59

4 Christabel Nettey CAN 6.45w

5 Abigail Irozuru 6.59

5 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.35w

6 S.Lakshika Sarangi Silva SRI 6.42w

6 Tyra Gittens TTO 6.28

7 Samantha Dale AUS 6.35

7 Ancy Sojan IND 6.25w

8 Rellie Kaputin PNG 5.95

8 Claire Azzopardi MLT 5.76w

9 Ashantie Carr BIZ 5.54:

Mariah Toussaint DMA NM

TJ (5th):

1 Shanieka Ricketts JAM 14.94

2 Thea LaFond DMA 14.39

3 Naomi Metzger ENG 14.37

4 Kimberly Williams JAM 14.25

5 Ruth Usoro NGR 14.02

6 Ackelia Smith JAM 13.83

7 Mikeisha Welcome VIN 13.22

8 Liliane Potiron MRI 13.20

9 Sandisha Antoine LCA 13.01w

10 Chantoba Bright GUY 12.97

11 Annie Topal PNG 12.75

12 Lerato Sechele LES 12.57

13 Véronique Kossenda Rey CMR 12.46

SP (3rd):

1 Sarah Mitton CAN 19.03

2 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.98

3 Maddison-Lee Wesche NZL 18.84

4 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 17.62

5 Divine Oladipo ENG 17.28

6 Amelia Strickler ENG 17.18

7 Sophie McKinna ENG 17.18

8 Adele Nicoll WAL 17.08

9 Orobosa Anabel Frank NGR 16.70

10 Ata Maama Tuutafaiva TGA 16.30

11 Nu’u Tuilefano ASA 15.81

12 Manpreet Kaur IND 15.59

Qualification (2nd):

1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.42

2 Sarah Mitton CAN 18.24

3 Maddison-Lee Wesche NZL 18.08

4 Adele Nicoll WAL 17.30

5 Amelia Strickler ENG 17.10

6 Divine Oladipo ENG 17.09

7 Manpreet Kaur IND 16.78

8 Sophie McKinna ENG 16.70

9 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 16.61

10 Orobosa Anabel Frank NGR 16.27

11 Nu’u Tuilefano ASA 16.10

12 Ata Maama Tuutafaiva TGA 15.37

13 Trevia Gumbs IVB 13.27

DT (2nd):

1 Chioma Onyekwere NGR 61.70

2 Jade Lally ENG 58.42

3 Pamela Amaechi NGR 56.99

4 Taryn Gollshewsky AUS 56.85

5 Seema Punia IND 55.92

6 Yolandi Stander RSA 55.49

7 Kirsty Law SCO 54.38

8 Navjeet Kaur Dhillon IND 53.51

9 Androniki Lada CYP 53.04

10 Shadine Duquemin 52.87

11 Tiara DeRosa BER 45.79

HT (6th):

1 Camryn Rogers CAN 74.08

2 Julia Ratcliffe NZL 69.63

3 Jillian Weir CAN 67.35

4 Sade Olatoye NGR 66.80

5 Amber Simpson WAL 66.52

6 Alex Hulley AUS 66.26

7 Anna Purchase ENG 64.73

8 Kaila Butler CAN 64.22

9 Nicole Bradley NZL 63.10

10 Grace Wong Xiu Mei MAS 61.30

11 Chrystalla Kyriakou CYP 60.97

12 Manju Bala Singh IND 60.96

Qualification (4th):

1 Camryn Rogers CAN 74.68

2 Julia Ratcliffe NZL 68.73

3 Anna Purchase ENG 66.45

4 Alex Hulley AUS 66.15

5 Amber Simpson WAL 65.67

6 Kaila Butler CAN 63.34

7 Chrystalla Kyriakou CYP 62.09

8 Nicole Bradley NZL 61.77

9 Sade Olatoye NGR 61.74

10 Jillian Weir CAN 60.96

11 Manju Bala Singh IND 59.68

12 Grace Wong Xiu Mei MAS 59.53

13 Sarita Prakash Singh IND 57.48

14 Linda Oseso KEN 51.32

15 Lucy Omondi KEN 48.33

16 Tynelle Gumbs IVB 46.90:

Lauren Bruce NZL NM

JT (7th):

1 Kelsey-Lee Barber AUS 64.43

2 Mackenzie Little AUS 64.27

3 Annu Rani IND 60.00

4 Liz Gleadle CAN 59.79

5 Tori Peeters NZL 57.86

6 Jo-Ané Van Dyk RSA 57.12

7 Shilpa Rani Rani IND 54.62

8 Sharon Toako PNG 39.34

Hep (3rd):

1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson ENG 6377

2 Kate O’Connor NIR 6233

3 Jade O’Dowda ENG 6212

4 Holly Mills ENG 6095

5 Taneille Crase AUS 6026

6 Anna McCauley NIR 5426

7 Lauren Evans WAL 5209

8 Edna Boafob PNG 4068

Multi events

200 (2nd, -0.2):

1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 23.70

2 Taneille Crase AUS 24.48

3 Kate O’Connor 24.73

4 Jade O’Dowda 25.04

5 Holly Mills 25.12

6 Anna McCauley 25.40

7 Lauren Evans 25.80

8 Edna Boafob PNG 26.15

800 (3rd):

1 Holly Mills 2:11.42

2 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 2:13.93

3 Jade O’Dowda 2:14.00

4 Kate O’Connor 2:14.48

5 Taneille Crase AUS 2:16.40

6 Anna McCauley 2:19.16

7 Lauren Evans 2:23.89

8 Edna Boafob PNG 2:53.05

100H (2nd, -0.4):

1 Taneille Crase AUS 13.42

2 Holly Mills 13.52

3 Jade O’Dowda 13.60

4 Kate O’Connor 13.74

5 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 13.83

6 Lauren Evans 13.89

7 Anna McCauley 14.68

8 Edna Boafob PNG 16.42

HJ (2nd):

1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 1.84

2 Holly Mills 1.78

3 Taneille Crase AUS 1.78

4 Kate O’Connor IRL 1.78

5 Jade O’Dowda 1.75

6 Anna McCauley IRL 1.75

7 Lauren Evans 1.72

8 Edna Boafob PNG 1.51

LJ (3rd):

1 Jade O’Dowda 6.52w

2 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 6.33

3 Taneille Crase AUS 6.23

4 Holly Mills 6.19

5 Kate O’Connor IRL 5.82

6 Anna McCauley IRL 5.68

7 Lauren Evans 5.61

8 Edna Boafob PNG 4.77

SP (2nd):

1 Kate O’Connor IRL 13.73

2 Jade O’Dowda 13.29

3 Holly Mills 12.98

4 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 12.94

5 Taneille Crase AUS 11.89

6 Anna McCauley IRL 11.36

7 Edna Boafob PNG 10.14

8 Lauren Evans 10.13

JT (3rd):

1 Kate O’Connor IRL 51.14

2 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 44.33

3 Jade O’Dowda 42.15

4 Holly Mills 38.63

5 Taneille Crase AUS 37.95

6 Anna McCauley IRL 34.87

7 Edna Boafob PNG 32.22

8 Lauren Evans 30.17

10000W (6th):

1 Jemima Montag AUS 42:34.30

2 Priyanka Goswami IND 43:38.83

3 Emily Ngii KEN 43:50.86 NR

4 Rebecca Henderson AUS 44:44.58

5 Heather Lewis WAL 45:09.19 NR

6 Bethan Davies WAL :45.59

7 Katie Hayward AUS 46:09.51

8 Bhawna Jat IND 47:14.13

4×100 (7th):

1 NGR 42.10 NR

2 ENG 42.41

3 JAM 43.08

4 AUS 43.16

5 IND 43.81

6 TTO 43.86

7 GHA 44.86

8 SCO 45.01

4×100

Heat 1 (6th):

1 JAM 43.66

2 IND 44.45

3 Scotland 45.39

4 SGP 45.58

5 MLT 45.59 NR

6 MDV 49.19:

Heat 2 (6th):

1 NGR 42.57

2 ENG 42.72

3 AUS 43.47

4 TTO 43.48

5 GHA 44.32

6 PNG 45.38 NR

4×400 (7th):

1 CAN 3:25.84

2 JAM 3:26.93

3 SCO 3:30.15

4 RSA 3:30.25

5 KEN 3:32.28

6 NGR 3:33.13

7 BOT 3:41.14

ENG (3:25.83 dq)

Para events

Men

100 (3.7): 1 N Ntutu (RSA) 10.83; 2 Z Shaw (ENG) 10.90; 3 A Shikongo (NAM) 10.95; 4 M Mohamad Ali Hanafiah (MAS) 11.10. Ht1 (0.2): 1 N Ntutu (RSA) 10.89; 2 A Shikongo (NAM) 11.12; 3 M Mohamad Ali Hanafiah (MAS) 11.29; 4 D Johnson (CAN) 11.80. Ht2 (0.8): 1 Z Shaw (ENG) 11.01; 2 J Smit (RSA) 11.32; 3 G Atangana (CMR) 11.46; 4 F Masisa (UGA) 12.26. 100 ( -0.3): 1 E O’hanlon (AUS) 11.23; 2 C Du Toit (RSA) 11.54; 3 Z Gingras (CAN) 11.65; 4 S Burrows (ENG) 11.69; 5 R Paterson (SCO) 11.95; 6 R Jones (WAL) 12.09; 7 A Thomson (SCO) 12.23. 100 (0.5): 1 E Oyinbo-Coker (ENG) 10.94; 2 J Page (AUS) 11.10; 3 O Abidogun (ENG) 11.13; 4 J Arnott (ENG) 11.45; 5 B Murere (NAM) 11.62; 6 S Hudson (JAM, M35) 11.72; 7 J Ferguson (JAM) 11.73; – S Galadima (NGR) DQ. Ht1 (-0.6): 1 J Page (AUS) 11.17; 2 J Arnott (ENG) 11.50; 3 B Murere (NAM) 11.57; 4 S Hudson (JAM, M35) 11.57; 5 T Normandeau (CAN) 11.87. Ht2 (-0.9): 1 E Oyinbo-Coker (ENG) 11.19; 2 O Abidogun (ENG) 11.31; 3 S Galadima (NGR) 11.45; 4 J Ferguson (JAM) 11.67; 5 A Jordan (AUS) 11.85

1500WC: 1 N Maguire (ENG) 3:11.83; 2 D Sidbury (ENG) 3:12.15; 3 S Carter (AUS) 3:12.82; 4 J Lappin (AUS) 3:17.87; 5 J Cassidy (CAN) 3:25.20; 6 A Dupont (CAN) 3:29.80; 7 C Ravet (MRI) 3:45.30

DT: 3 H Walsh (WAL) 54.76; 4 D Greaves (ENG, M35) 54.66; 1 A Davies (WAL) 51.39; 7 D Kumar (IND) 46.28; 2 P Halgahawela Gedara (SRI) 44.20; 5 D Gahlot (IND) 42.13; 6 K Ezeji (NGR) 38.76

Women:

100WC (1.7): 1 H Cockroft (ENG) 16.84; 2 K Adenegan (ENG) 17.79; 3 F André (ENG) 19.58; 4 R Lambird (AUS) 19.68; 5 S Clifton-bligh (AUS) 22.71; 6 R Little (AUS) 23.05. 100 (0.6): 1 O Breen (WAL) 12.83; 2 S Hahn (ENG) 13.09; 3 R Clarke (AUS) 13.13; 4 A Smith (ENG) 13.30; 5 E Pardy (AUS) 13.38; 6 H Bartlett (ENG) 13.41; 7 S James (RSA) 13.68; 8 I Cooper (AUS) 13.88. Ht1 (0.2): 1 R Clarke (AUS) 13.08; 2 A Smith (ENG) 13.14; 3 E Pardy (AUS) 13.26; 4 S James (RSA) 13.53; 5 N Thirsk (CAN) 14.03; 6 A Lise Angeline (MRI) 14.63. Ht2 (0.6): 1 S Hahn (ENG) 12.80; 2 O Breen (WAL) 13.03; 3 H Bartlett (ENG) 13.38; 4 I Cooper (AUS) 13.77; 5 E Walsh-Dann (NIR) 14.04; 6 L Gouws (RSA) 14.57

1500WC: 1 M De Rozario (AUS) 3:53.03; 2 A Ballard (AUS) 3:53.30; 3 S Kinghorn (SCO) 3:53.38; 4 M Woods (SCO) 3:56.52; 5 C Dawes (AUS) 4:00.25; 6 M Alphonse (MRI) 4:01.09; 7 N Sharma (CAN) 4:10.83; 8 J Frotten (CAN) 4:10.89

DT: 1 G Nwachukwu (NGR) 36.56; 2 S Edmiston (AUS) 34.96; 4 M Hoffmann (RSA) 29.93; 5 Y Van Der Merwe (RSA) 28.82; 6 S Gaston (ENG) 27.37; 7 S Olero (KEN) 26.35; 9 L Khotlele (LES) 24.07; 3 N Vatunisolo (FIJ) 23.70; 10 A Baig (PAK) 20.69; 8 J Rogers (WAL) 20.57

Wheelchair

Men (Mar): 1 J Smith (ENG) 1:41:15; 2 S Frame (SCO) 1:45:49; 3 S Lawson (ENG, M40) 1:45:59; 4 J Cassidy (CAN) 1:47:47; 5 J Lappin (AUS) 1:56:21; 6 M Millar (NIR, M40) 1:58:48; 7 D Weir (ENG, M40) 2:05:08; 8 T Bosch (RSA, M40) 2:05:57

Women (Mar): 1 M De Rozario (AUS) 1:56:00; 2 E Rainbow-Cooper (ENG) 1:59:45; 3 S Oxley-Woods (ENG) 2:03:39; 4 C Dawes (AUS) 2:07:02

