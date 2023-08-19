Sifan Hassan loses out on 10,000m title, while cramp strikes Femke Bol at the vital moment as Netherlands are denied a golden double in Budapest

Day one of the World Championships in Budapest could not have finished in more dramatic fashion, as the Netherlands missed out on two gold medals in astonishing style on Saturday night (August 19).

First, in an extraordinary women’s 10,000m final which came down to a last-lap burn-up, Sifan Hassan was denied a successful start to her pursuit of three titles in the Hungarian capital when she tangled with Gudaf Tsegay, appearing to be tripped by Ethiopia’s 5000m world champion, and fell to the track right when on course for victory.

The dust had yet to settle on that piece of sporting theatre, however, when the second act quickly followed in the final event of the evening. Dutch star Femke Bol seemed to be leading her nation to mixed 4x400m relay gold but cramp struck the European champion barely a handful of steps from the line, causing her to also take a tumble which allowed the USA to clinch the title in a world record-breaking time of 3:08.80. Great Britain landed silver, with a national record of 3:11.06.

The climax to the night felt like it had happened at breakneck speed, completely the opposite of how this 10,000m epic had begun. The pace was sedate, with none of the major contenders willing to either play their hand or force the pace in what were very hot and humid conditions.

As each lap ticked down, any hint of a move was snuffed out as spikes broke skin, elbows jostled and the tension began to rise when it became clear that each of the competitors was going to rely on their finishing speed.

At the bell, a little over a second separated the top eight and it was at 200m to go that the fireworks were truly lit. Hassan, who had come through the 1500m heats earlier in the day and will also contest the 5000m later in the championships, surged and Tsegay followed. The world record-holder and defending champion Letesenbet Gidey was also in hot pursuit along with fellow countrywoman Ejgayehu Taye as what had been a tight group finally began to fracture.

Both Hassan and Tsegay have impressive 1500m pedigrees – the Dutchwoman is a former world champion while the latter holds the indoor world record – and neither was about to relent.

As Tsegay drew closer to her opponent on the home straight, Hassan remained in lane two as she tried to hold the lead. The Ethiopian refused to deviate, however, and there was a collective gasp of astonishment as Hassan suffered her knockout blow.

Victory ultimately went to Tsegay in 31:27.18 as Ethiopia completed a clean sweep of the podium, Gidey clocking for silver and Taye winning bronze in 31:28.31. Bloodied and bruised, Hassan managed to get back to her feet to cross the line in 11th place.

She remained philosophical in defeat.

“I am keeping my smile but it is really hard,” she said. “I am very disappointed. This is sport, these things happen. I felt really strong and tried to push in the last lap. I think I got pushed by the Ethiopian. I hope I am not crazy. I will need to look at the replay to see what exactly happened. I don’t think I’m injured. My hand is okay but the knee needs to be checked.”

Tsegay also left the track with her leg bleeding, but any pain was assuaged by winning what was her first major championships 10,000m race.

“It is not my usual event,” said the 26-year-old, who will also defend her 5000m title but was prevented from competing in the 1500m by the Ethiopian federation. “I am in good shape and I think to do all three events is not a huge problem for me. I was ready for a very fast finish. I just waited for this moment, being ready to respond. When Sifan tried to cross my line not far from the finish, I did not pay attention to that. [Falling] happens often at different competitions because every one of us always fights for the leading position.”

Another athlete who was left delighted by her night’s work was Britain’s Jess Warner-Judd, who finished eighth in 31:35.38. It is 10 years ago that she first competed at a World Championships as a teenager, in the 800m.

“When I crossed the line I was so emotional, I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I thought [the World Championships] last year was good [coming 11th] but this year I was a completely different runner. When I crossed the line I was upset I didn’t win a medal! I am just absolutely shocked, to be honest. I couldn’t have ever imagined it going that well.

“There was a small group and I just decided to commit to it. It was a bit physical but I felt really confident so I stuck with them and it paid off.”

Perseverance also worked out well for the USA, who had been engaged in the tightest of relay battles with the Dutch.

Justin Robinson put the Americans in front at the first handover before Lieke Klaver put last year’s silver medallists ahead at halfway. There was nothing to choose between the teams as the closing 400m loomed, with Matthew Boling and Netherlands’ Isaya Klein Ikkink battling it out.

Bol was quick to establish a lead but it was of the very slender variety and she could not shake USA’s Alexis Holmes. Then came that fateful fall.

“It has never happened to me before,” said a bemused Bol. “I cramped towards the finish line, I was pushing, pushing, pushing. My body did not have it to finish the race strongly.”

The British quartet did not even make the final in last year’s event but had begun their Budapest campaign strongly by qualifying with a national record of 3:11.19, which the combination of Lewis Davey (called into action after Joe Brier hurt himself in the heat), Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John promptly lowered. The Czech side also set a national mark to take bronze with 3:11.98.

A pre-race pep talk from Nielsen proved to be instrumental.

“I know what it’s like to win a medal and how it can change your life,” said the now three-time world medallist. “I told these guys that we are capable and we are strong enough so let’s go get it and we did.”

