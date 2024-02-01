In contrast to the dramatic sudden death nature of Saturday’s American event in Orlando, British runners have been racing around the world to qualify for Paris

After months of hard training, anticipation and heated discussions about the start time of the races, the US Olympic Team Trials takes place on Saturday (Feb 3) in Orlando, Florida. The event features the traditional American-style cut-throat selection system with a prize pot of $600,000 and television coverage on NBC and Peacock. With places on the plane to Paris at stake, it promises to be a riveting spectacle.

Not for the first time, the British distance running world will be watching from afar with envy. In comparison with the US system, the closest thing that Brits have to a trial is the London Marathon on April 21. Given this, British runners have been trying to impress in a variety of events around the world.

So far, Brits who have beaten the Olympic standards of 2:08:10 (men) and 2:26:50 during the qualification window include:

Charlotte Purdue – 2:22:17, Berlin 2023

Calli Thackery – 2:22:17, New York, 2023

Rose Harvey – 2:23:21, Chicago 2023

Clara Evans – 2:25:04, Valencia 2023

Lily Partridge – 2:25:12, Valencia 2023

Sam Harrison – 2:25:59, London 2023

Natasha Wilson (née Cockram) – 2:26:14, Valencia 2022

Georgina Schweining – 2:26:28 – Valencia 2022

Emile Cairess – 2:08:07, London 2023

In addition, Phil Sesemann and Mahamed Mahamed fell just outside the qualifying mark at the Valencia Marathon in December with Sesemann due to have another crack in Seville on February 18. Others, like Marc Scott, have yet to throw their hat into the ring.

In its selection policy for Paris 2024, UK Athletics says: “For the avoidance of doubt there will be no trial for the marathon.”

The first selection meeting is on February 19 with a second round the day after London Marathon on April 22. So whereas London will probably be the most important and decisive trial race, it is not the absolute and only trial.

This hasn’t always been the case. In the run-up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics and with the Covid pandemic still prevalent, a standalone marathon trial was held at Kew Gardens in south-west London in March 2021.

It proved a great success, too, with races won by Steph Davis and Chris Thompson, with the latter appearing on BBC’s evening news that day due to the dramatic nature of his victory coming just days after the birth of his son and a month before his 40th birthday.

Since the London Marathon was created in 1981, it has been the British trial for major championships most years. Kew Gardens is not alone in being a non-London Olympic trial for Brits, though.

In 1980 the AAA Championships and trial for the Moscow Olympics took place on a twisty course around the cycling lanes the suburbs of Milton Keynes with Ian Thompson winning in 2:14:00 from Dave Black and Andy Holden.

In 1976 the Olympic trial was held at a warm and testing Rotherham course with Barry Watson (2:15:08), Jeff Norman and Keith Angus beating a field that included Thompson, Ron Hill and Bernie Plain. The 1972 trials were held in Manchester’s Maxol Marathon with Lutz Philip (it was the German trials too!) beating Ron Hill in 2:12:50 ahead of Don MacGregor and Colin Kirkham.

The 1968 trials were held in Cwmbran with Tim Johnston winning in 2:15:26 from Bill Adcocks and Jim Alder. And, while there was no outright trial in 1964, Britain’s top marathon man, Basil Heatley, won a superb silver in Tokyo behind Abebe Bikila.

All of which begs the question, why isn’t there a standalone British marathon trial in 2024? Why are the Olympic hopefuls racing in different events around the world in an attempt to impress selectors.

The London Marathon is a great race – in many people’s opinion the greatest of marathon races – but the British trials element that it often contains is, at best, a race within a race that television not surprisingly struggles capture.

Instead, the cameras this weekend will be focused on contenders like Emily Sisson, Conner Mantz, Galen Rupp, Betsy Saina and Paul Chelimo battling for places in the US team for the Paris Games.

Would British athletes prefer a standalone trial like this weekend’s event in Orlando? I don’t remember too many of them complaining at Kew Gardens three years ago.

