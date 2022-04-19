With over 3000 years of history to be discovered, Jerusalem offers much more to visitors than you might imagine

This year, Paul Freary took part in the race and discovered more about the city and the surrounding area.

Of course, each March the marathon and series of events takes place and that’s what led us to visit the area. Now in its 11th year, the marathon has become established with runners not just from the region, but from around the world.

As well as the marathon there’s a half-marathon, 10km and 5km races to choose from, so there’s an event for all the family to take part in and feel part of what is a day of running and celebration with participants of all ages getting involved in the day.

Valentyna Veretska – a Ukrainian refugee who fled the war with her 11-year-old daughter – has just won the Jerusalem Marathon 🇺🇦 She took the women's title in a time of 2:45:54. 📹 @IdoDaniel pic.twitter.com/2BhGWKrhCH — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 25, 2022

The course for the marathon is challenging as International ‘big-city’ races go, but as the 26.2-mile course unwinds it leads you on a journey of discovery around the city. Taking in the old city as you pass through the ancient walls, you take a step back in time and follow the steps of those mentioned in the Bible.

This year’s race marked the return of visitors to the country after the global pandemic had caused the race to be put on hold.

And while the event took place shortly after the conflict in the Ukraine, it was fitting that Ukrainian athlete Valentyna Veretska took victory in the women’s marathon after fleeing her homeland just a couple of weeks before the event. Organisers reached out to her after hearing about her plight on social media.

You can read the full race report here – Jerusalem Marathon 2022 Race report.

The city offers a wide range of tours, taking in historical sights and places of religious significance for several faiths. But you don’t have to be religious to be simply amazed at the sights the ancient city has to offer.

Tours of the local market help you discover some of the culinary delights on offer, with dishes from across the middle east to savour.

Situated between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea, the climate in the region is usually quite welcoming for British visitors. The Dead Sea is certainly worth a visit to experience floating in the salt and mineral rich water. Whilst there the ancient fortress of Masada is a must-see attraction. Situated atop a 500m mountain, the site dates back to 30BC.

Tel Aviv to the west of Jerusalem offers a contrasting beach style holiday with vibrant night life to be sampled and is easily reach by road or a fast new train link from Jerusalem.

Next year’s event takes place on 17th March 2023 leaving plenty of time for training and to plan a holiday in the region to discover it’s many charms.

Details of next years event can be found at Jerusalem Marathon 2023.