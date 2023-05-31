With the event set to commence on Saturday, August 19, the countdown of less than 80 days intensifies the anticipation for what will undoubtedly be the year’s most prominent sporting extravaganza

It is an undeniable truth that the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, slated to commence in less than three months on August 19, have generated immense interest not only within Hungary but also throughout Europe and across the globe. The third biggest sporting event of the world returns to Europe for the first time since the 2017 World Championships in London.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a significant number of athletics enthusiasts from neighbouring countries have already secured their tickets, in addition to the fervent support from local fans.

Aside from Hungary, the highest ticket sales have been recorded in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy, and the United States. Anticipated attendees from more than 80 countries are poised to witness the awe-inspiring performances of these athletic superheroes. Remarkably, over 180,000 tickets have already been sold, covering a range of nine evening sessions and five morning sessions. Notably, the Superhero package, offering access to the entirety of the World Championships, are no longer available in category 1, illustrating the fervour surrounding this remarkable event.

It’s recommended to purchase your tickets or packages as soon as possible through https://tickets.wabudapest23.com/ to secure the best seats and Witness the Wonder!

The most popular session is scheduled for Saturday evening, August 26, featuring the current superstar of track and field, Armand Duplantis. He will once again attempt to surpass his own world record of 6.22m in the men’s pole vault final. There are only a few empty seats left!

Tickets are also selling well for the Sunday evening session, August 20. Expect fireworks not only in the centre of Budapest but also at the National Athletics Centre, coinciding with the Hungarian national holiday. Alongside the finals of the men’s 100m, men’s 10,000m, women’s long jump, and Bence Halász, the top Hungarian contender, will be competing for a medal in the men’s hammer throw final.

The extraordinary indoor season and the upcoming outdoor season, beginning at the end of May, promise to deliver the greatest ever World Championships. Armand Duplantis, Femke Bol, Nafissatou Thiam, Ryan Crouser, and Lamecha Girma have all already set world records this year. Kimberly García and María Pérez have also delivered a 35km walk that could be unparalleled on the streets of Budapest. The marathon and walking races are free to watch in the magical capital of Hungary.

The National Athletics Centre is nearing completion, becoming the most modern athletics facility in the Central and Eastern European region. An additional section of bleachers for the World Championships has been finished, allowing 35,000 people to cheer on their favourite athletes each day. The MONDO-covered track, known as the “red carpet of world records” due to its speed, has been installed. In the park surrounding the facility, the trees are already green, sound tests are underway, and the warm-up track on Csepel Island is currently under construction.

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is easily accessible for everyone. Not only can you fly to the Hungarian capital from most countries in Europe – and around the world – with a maximum of one connection, but tickets are also reasonably priced.

The five morning sessions are available for a flat fee of 3000 HUF (~8 USD). For the evening sessions, ticket prices on weekdays range from 17 USD for the cheapest to 47 USD for the most expensive. On the weekend evenings, tickets range from 22 USD to 57 USD. Additionally, there are three different packages available: one for the two days of the opening weekend (Firestarter package), another for the last three days of the World Champs (Crown package), and a full World Champs package (Superhero package).

One notable feature of the World Championships schedule is its flexibility, allowing the world’s top athletes to participate in multiple events. Alongside the more “traditional” doubles like 100-200m, 200-400m, 400-800m, 800-1500m, 1500-5000m, and 5000-10000m, Lamecha Girma has the opportunity to compete in the 3000m hurdles-5000m combination. Yulimar Rojas, the current world record holder of triple jump, might even consider trying her hand at the long jump during the opening weekend of the World Championships on August 25, if she’s up for it.

This approach ensures that fans visiting Budapest can witness their favourite athletes competing in multiple events during the biggest sporting event of the year, for which the athletes have been preparing throughout the year. Furthermore, this World Championships also serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing everyone with additional motivation to achieve better results!

Get your tickets HERE and Witness the Wonder!