How popular is athletics? Well, when Usain Bolt romped home to victory in the final of the men’s 100 metres at the 2012 London Olympics, millions all around the world tuned in to see it happen.

Below is a look at the growth of athletics around the world, why it takes the centre stage as a sport at the Olympics and at betting on athletics.

The growth of athletics

Although athletics is already massive globally and has been for many years, World Athletics, of which the president is the former middle distance specialist Sebastian Coe, is striving constantly to grow the sport and promote. The organisation has outlined its growth strategy for 2020 to 2023 and aims to attract more fans, increase participation in athletics, form more partnerships and provide more people to encourage participation in athletics. Plans like this drive the sport and its popularity forward.

As part of this strategy, World Athletics plans to create an important mass of athletics events in its member countries by improving the Diamond League and investing in national and area events. The organisation will reform its event hosting protocols, by aligning with city agendas so it can attract more bidders and leave legacies where events are hosted.

The internet, of course, has its part to play. World Athletics are trying to boost the sport’s popularity by attracting a larger digital following. This includes content that not only engages fans but encourages growth as well. The organisation will also be working with social media platforms, building strong partnerships that drive growth.

Athletics at the Olympics

Olympism is a life philosophy that balances the qualities of mind, will and body. Athletics is one example of the many sports that employ these qualities as the athletes train before the events and then give their all out on the track, field or, if they’re taking part in the heptathlon or decathlon, both.

Athletics themselves have always been a part of the Olympic Games, even the ancient Olympics, which were very different to the games as we know them today. Not all athletics events were part of the games, but there were running events. Javelin, discus and pentathlon were all part of them as well.

Athletics is the epitome of sport, which is why it takes centre stage at the Olympics. It’s there for all to see. Athletes train hard to then give their all in the stadium or arena, but when it comes down to it, winning events is often a question of ‘Who wants it more?’ Who has the energy to kick and the determination to kick for the finish line in the middle-distance races? Who has the strength to hold out until the finish line in the long distance ones, especially the marathons? Athletes are an example of courage and determination.

Then there’s the general spectacle of it all. The men’s 100 metres is a particular highlight. The athlete who wins the final becomes considered the fastest man on the Earth, which is a proud title to wield in athletics or, for that sport, any matter.

Betting on athletics

Perhaps you have confidence in a particular athlete to win an event? You can bet online and choose this athlete as the outright winner. The odds on athletes can sometimes be short, especially if they’re an extremely heavy favourite, in which case, technically, the betting operator may exclude them from the betting. Your choice then only has to beat the rest of the field.

Larger events such as the Olympics or the World Athletics Championships offer more betting opportunities. You can place group bets or bet on special events, such as on a new world record being created or on an athlete winning multiple events.

When betting on athletics, it’s important to keep up to date on the athletes and whether they’ve suffered any injuries. Have they just returned from injury? Form is tricky to gauge as well. Athletes spend much of their season trying to reach their peak form. Their times and results can be unpredictable, but if you follow them you can evaluate how far they are from their peak condition and, hopefully, place a winning bet.

These are good times for athletics. The sport is popular to watch and popular to take part in. World Athletics works hard to promote the sport and, in time, athletics will experience even more popularity as people tune in to watch athletics or, better still, try their hand at it.