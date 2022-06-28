AW promotion

Many athletes and spectators see the marathon as the ultimate running race. Steeped in history and possibly a myth, the race is the ultimate test of durability and stamina.

The race was first held in 1896 in Athens, Greece. This was the first summer Olympics of the modern age to be held.

The first marathon was not a race but was a runner delivering news of a Greek victory over Persian forces in 490BC. The messenger ran from Marathon to Athens (approximately 26 miles) to deliver the news and is believed to have died after delivering the good news.

Today runners train hard, and it can take years to prepare if you want to finish a marathon and be able to compete and win. Since 1897 marathons have been held every year in towns and cities worldwide with some highly memorable races. Here is a list of some of the most memorable marathons to date.

1: Athens, Greece – The First Marathon, 1896

The inaugural marathon race was not without controversy, as medical professionals were cautious about the runner’s health. Unlike Chess or Blackjack, this was going to test the athletes to the extreme.

According to reports, three Greek athletes died during the qualification round, but the final race was a success. Fourteen Greek athletes were joined by one American, one French national, one Australian, and one Hungarian athlete.

The French man Lermusiaux took the early lead but was unable to keep up his blistering pace and retired from the race at the 20-mile mark. Flack, the Australian runner, took the lead with only 6 miles remaining but also couldn’t keep the pace and collapsed after 22 miles and was stretchered off the course. This was great news for the Greek national Spiridon Louis who finished the race in 1st position, much to the crowd’s delight and the Greek nation.

2: Boston Women’s Marathon, 1996

Boston is home to the oldest continuous city marathon in the world. First held in 1897, the race has seen some of the best marathon races ever held. The 1996 Boston marathon was memorable, being the 100th held in the city, and the women’s race was highly dramatic.

The favourite, the defending champion, Uta Pippig (Germany), was slow to start, looked tired, and was not taking on enough water. Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) took advantage of this and led the race until the 24-mile marker. Uta Pippig made a rejuvenated burst for the race and narrowly beat Loroupe to claim first place. It was close, and Loroupe was devastated but went on to win seven major city marathons and break the world record twice in her career.

3: Rome Men’s Olympic Marathon and a true warrior, 1960

Not necessarily the most memorable race yet made special by one man. The Barefoot Ethiopian runner Abebe Bikila became a household name after beating the race favourite Rhadi be Abdesselem (Morocco) in world record time.

The unknown Ethiopian athlete was a national hero and went on to compete in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and won the gold by four minutes over second-place Basil Heatley (Britain). The next Olympics were held in Mexico in 1968, and Bikila, unfortunately, had to retire from the race. Still, his words of encouragement resonated with fellow countryman Mamo Wolde who went on to win the race.

Sadly Bikila was paralysed after crashing his car, gifted to him by the Ethiopian government while trying to avoid student protestors in Addis Ababa in 1969. Never to walk again, he sadly passed away in October 1973, aged only 41. Many consider him to be one of the most naturally gifted marathon runners of all time.