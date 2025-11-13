Promoting health and well-being in line with Qatar Vision 2030

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 – running towards a healthier future for Qatar.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is back — bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever.

Now in its 14th edition, the 2026 race continues to cement its status as one of Qatar’s premier athletic events and a global celebration of fitness, inclusion, and community.

Taking place on January 16, 2026, the marathon is expected to welcome over 20,000 runners, aiming to exceed last year’s record-breaking turnout of 15,000. Since its inception in 2013, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has become a flagship event on Qatar’s sporting calendar, a symbol of the nation’s passion for active living, and a proud reflection of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Promoting Health, Well-being, and Community Spirit

Beyond competition, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo embodies a national commitment to healthier lifestyles. Through accessible race categories spanning the kids’ fun run, 5km, 10km, half marathon, and full marathon, the event encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving.

This year’s edition introduces the Blue Race, organised in collaboration with Qatar’s Autism Parents Platform, providing a safe and supportive space for children with autism to take part. By offering free entry for participants with disabilities in races up to 21km, the marathon continues to set new standards for inclusivity and empowerment.

The marathon is more than a sporting spectacle; it’s part of a nationwide effort to promote fitness, resilience, and social cohesion, bringing together families, friends, and colleagues to run side by side in a shared spirit of unity and well-being.

A Global Stage for Qatar’s Sporting Ambitions

Recognised among the top 25 marathons worldwide with its prestigious World Athletics Gold Label, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has further reinforced Qatar’s position as a world-class sporting hub. Its scenic route along Doha’s iconic Corniche offers participants panoramic views of the city’s glittering skyline and the Arabian Gulf — a race experience that blends athletic excellence with cultural beauty.

Partnerships with key stakeholders, including Qatar Airways, further enhance its global reach. International participants can enjoy exclusive travel packages, including discounted airfares, premium accommodation, and curated city tours that showcase Qatar’s authentic hospitality.

Celebrating Local Talent and Rewarding Achievement

With QR 1,000,000 in cash prizes and two Toyota Prado 2026 models up for grabs, this year’s edition promises excitement both on and off the course. The popular Al Adaam category returns once again, recognising and celebrating the achievements of Qatari athletes and nurturing home-grown talent.

Building on last year’s success, standout runners Abdullah Al Musalam, Lolwa Al Marri, and Rabaa Al Msleh were awarded the opportunity to compete at the TCS New York City Marathon 2025, a milestone that reflects the event’s growing role in empowering local athletes to shine on the global stage.

More Than a Marathon

At the heart of it all lies the Marathon Village at Hotel Park, a vibrant hub of activity, wellness, and family fun. From physiotherapy stations and food stalls to live music and community activities, it transforms race weekend into a festival celebrating health, happiness, and togetherness.

As Qatar continues its Vision 2030 journey, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo stands as a shining example of how sport can drive social progress, inspire healthier lifestyles, and strengthen community bonds.

For elite athletes chasing records, families seeking fun, and first-time runners pursuing personal goals, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 embodies Qatar’s drive towards a healthier, more active society.

To sign up now, click here.