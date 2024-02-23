On the eve of the major championships in Glasgow, the global governing body’s young athlete initiative takes place in the city

With only a week to go until the start of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, local school children have been given a unique opportunity to take part in a fun festival of athletics. For some it meant getting their first taste of the No.1 Olympic sport, too.

Kids’ Athletics is a free and exciting programme created by World Athletics to get children and young people across the world moving. The programme uses the power of athletics to inspire children and young people, wherever they are, to be more active, develop their skills and confidence, and to connect with the sport for life.

The Kids’ Athletics day took place at Haghill Primary School, only a stone’s throw away from Glasgow’s Emirates Arena where world champions will be crowned. The day offered local children the chance to immerse themselves in the sport, participating in a series of adapted athletics events to develop core skills, including the standing long jump, speed bounds, seated ball throw and group relay challenges.

The pupils were given a score card to record their own efforts, the focus being on the individual and their only competition is with themselves.

Bringing together 190 children aged 8-10, six local schools (Haghill Primary School, Alexandra Parade Primary School, Golfhill Primary School, Carntyne Primary School, Barmulloch Primary School, St Denise Primary School) are involved in the programme, with the aim of creating pathways into the sport through collaboration with local community driven initiatives.

One such local initiative is the Dennistoun Community Sports Club (DCSH), which works in association with Glasgow Life and sportscotland to support the community and increase engagement in sport and physical activity.

Already involved with renowned local athletics club – Shettleston Harriers, the DACSH aims to offer a pathway to young individuals into sport and it is hoped this event will help to uncover some of Scotland’s new athletics stars, following in the footsteps of local icons Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie and Josh Kerr.

Former Scottish track and field star and event ambassador, Eilidh Doyle, said: “Athletics has such a varied range of running, jumping and throwing events, as well as being the core skills of so many other sports, it really does offer something for everyone. It is great seeing all these youngsters getting the opportunity to have a go today and more importantly being connected with people and places where they can continue to develop their interest in the sport.

“Athletics is about having fun and it has been great to see all the smiley faces here today, cheered on by the event mascot Scottee, who was having his own warm-up for the championships!”

