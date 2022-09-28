Looking for a straightforward answer to find out which is the better workout, mountain biking or running? Then read on

There has always been an ongoing debate about the better workout choice between mountain biking and running. Many mountain bikers claim it is the best workout to boost cardio, body strength, and endurance. So, is mountain biking more beneficial than running?

To tell you the truth, it all depends on the intensity of your training. And in this article, we will discuss everything related to mountain biking vs. running and help you determine the better workout.

Comparing Mountain Biking vs. Running

1. Calorie Burn

The first question anyone wanting to compare the two will ask is which one burns more calories. The answer is it depends. It depends on your mountain biking or running routine and how intense or impactful the routine is.

Let’s break it down; for example, if you run for 30 minutes on a flat platform, you wouldn’t be as exhausted as you would be after an intense mountain biking session. Similarly, if you run uphill for 30 minutes, you’d be sweating your lungs out, indicating that you have burnt a good amount of calories.

However, we feel that riding on mountain bike trails is a lot like interval training if you ride on trails. You can still get the same results by running but with much more effort and force.

2. Endurance

Running can be quite intense if you train hard and ensure you are timing yourself. Here is an example, for a beginner mountain biker, it is not impossible to ride for 2 hours at a stretch, while for a beginner runner, jogging for 2 hours can be challenging. So, if you compare mountain biking and running, mountain biking for more extended hours is doable, while running can be hard.

This is because running is a sport that requires stamina and adequate fitness levels. When running, you’ll notice that your heartbeat goes up rapidly, which doesn’t happen when riding a bike.

Mountain bikers could smash a trail for up to 4 hours while struggling to run for 8 miles. Although if you practice biking uphill, your endurance will improve immensely and give you similar workout benefits to running uphill.

3. Difficulty level

Running requires carrying your entire body weight, which can lead to injuries. If your bone health is relatively strong, no matter how much weight you place on them while running, your bones will support you, and in fact, they build up better strength and become stronger. So, running is harder and definitely needs a certain level of fitness.

Cycling, however, does not qualify as a weight-bearing sport, so it does not improve bone health or strength. If mountain biking is your only workout regimen, you may consider incorporating strength or weight training for the best results.

4. Safety

Mountain biking is easier on the body than running. Running is a body weight-bearing workout while using the bike to carry your body weight. Secondly, running can invite injuries, such as muscle pull. Mountain bike is less hazardous.

Another thing is the average person can’t go out and run even day. At some point, you may sustain some injury.

5. Cost factors

Mountain biking’s prerequisite is to own or rent a bike, which costs money. You also need to invest in buying the right biking accessories and attires, such as a helmet, the right shoes, etc. Therefore, mountain biking definitely is more expensive than running.

Can you incorporate both?

Intense sprinting or running cannot be done every day. Your muscle needs time to recover, rest, and, most importantly, regain the strength of your body muscles to improve your performance. Mountain biking, on the contrary, can be done every day. So running and mountain biking can be incorporated together if you do it on alternate days. Mountain biking is fantastic for recovery training and unties any muscle stiffness caused by running.

Like mountain biking, running also has its fair share of benefits when combined with mountain biking. It helps to increase endurance, which means that if you practice running uphill, you’ll notice that mountain biking uphill seems easier because of the stamina you’ve built from running.

Shuffling your workout routines keeps it interesting for people who like to work out regularly. So, yes blending the two is a great way to improve all aspects of your fitness levels. Plus, it also ensures you are not bored of doing the same thing when working out.

Which sport is more exciting: mountain biking or running?

You can’t compare the two in terms of fun or excitement. Runners have reasons to enjoy running, which goes the same way for mountain bikers. The endorphins released is less than a mountain biker. For example, when a mountain biker is peddling at 40mph, the rush is incomparable.

Conclusion

Lastly, it’s important to remind you that runners must consider safety factors, as they are more prone to injuries. If you asked us which is the better workout, mountain biking or running, we would still say that it’s very hard to compare the two. Combining the two seems to be the better deal. They both have amazing health benefits and train your body in their own ways.

For weight loss, mountain biking is ideal, while running is better for muscle strength and endurance. It is the best form of cardio.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article, and feel free to share your workout routine with us!